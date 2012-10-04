Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘How A Bill Becomes A Law’

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I eat racist salad…
“How A Bill Becomes A Law”(*) isn’t a particularly complicated episode of “Parks and Rec,” just a very effective and funny one. With Ann absent and Chris, Donna and Jerry confined to a few stray jokes attached to Ron’s storyline, we got three fairly evenly-balanced plots, each of them featuring a comic pairing the show knows works well.
(*) And you know you’re a member of Generation X if the episode’s title immediately made you think of this. Or possibly this.
The A-story continues Leslie’s journey into the less pure world of elected government, as she goes all-out to pass a bill that will appeal to a very small constituency (and one that doesn’t even vote yet) and make only a modest improvement in their quality of life, all for the principle of the thing. She wants to give the Porpoise kids the same faith in the power of government that she developed as a little girl, and if that ultimately means giving up her huge new office, private bathroom, and ill-advised half-perm (a sight gag that kept on giving), so be it. The writers often use Ron as Leslie’s professional foil because their philosophies are so diametrically opposed, but Tom’s own cynical take on government and professional responsibility also makes an amusing contrast – and, at this point in the series, a more pleasant surprise when he sacrifices his own desires to help Leslie out. And even that loss was no big one, thanks to Tom’s amusing realization in the tag that he kind of hates smoking cigars.
Ron and Andy are an excellent combination because they’re temperamental opposites. Of course Andy would know how to talk to the little girls and dive right into their princess play, while Ron just wanted to pour the asphalt, and of course Andy would be the one to push Ron to make a move on Diane (the always game Lucy Lawless, who unsurprisingly fits right into both the show and Ron’s archetype of the perfect woman). If Aziz Ansari’s delivery of “I do not like this” wasn’t the best delivery of the episode, it was only because Nick Offerman first got to say a very childish, embarrassed “Shut up!” as Andy called out Ron for wanting to impress Diane. Very much looking forward to how this relationship plays out, especially since we’ve seen in the past that Ron Swanson + little girl = comic gold.
And April and Ben’s aborted road trip was just an excuse to put another mismatched duo together, this time with no outside characters or conflicts to deal with: just April reacting hilariously, over and over, to the totality of Ben Wyatt (the Star Trek fanfic, the mix CD opening with “Shoop,” etc.). Elegant and hilarious in its simplicity.
What did everybody else think?
Probably the most balls out funny episode since The Treaty. And yet, some really sweet moments that fit really naturally. Andy’s note to Diane on the pothole was a really nice moment.
Definitely feels like an episode that should get an extended producer’s cut. It felt like every scene had probably another punchline that was cut.
The clip that was posted on the Parks and Rec Facebook account had more of Ron explaining how he was going to repair the pothole. It ended with Diane yelling at her daughter to drop one of the tampers and Ron also dropping his while Andy made a goofy face in the background.
Parks and Rec absolutely crushed it tonight. These 3 pairings are probably my favourite together. Leslie/Tom, Andy/Ron, Ben/April. Always amazing!
Also, Chris’s scene establishing the 3-1-1 plot was completely hilarious.
Best episode of the season so far. A couple of laugh out loud moments including Leslie and Tom’s entire meeting with the old guy, Leslie’s perm in every scene and Ben’s first song on his CD!
I’m really enjoying how the show is treating Leslie on city council. It’s a much more complicated gig than when she was just at the Parks department, and watching her trying to navigate her way through her new job is really fascinating and very funny. All plots here were great. And I can’t wait to see some more of Lucy Lawless, she was awesome tonight.
What about Jon Glaser? I thought he was fantastic tonight.
I also thought “Jon” was great. Nice to the Glaze on a network show.
Was that Jam? I thought he looked familiar, but I couldn’t place him — it was bugging me the whole time! He was hilarious.
I lost it when he said, “OK, I’m gonna toss my liquids in here and drop my solids down the hall, cool?”
For me it was “drop my kids off at the pool.” I wonder if the whole show was engineered so he could utter that one line!
Right off the top, I was like ‘Hey, I know those mannerisms. Who the heck is this guy and why don’t I recognize his face (and that hair)?’ Then, my wife said ‘that’s the Delocated guy’ and it all came together in one brilliant moment…That was great.
The Ben Trek fanfic bit is funnier after I found out that Adam Scott is in First Contact for about 5 seconds.
No way! lolol I can’t get over April’s face at the Ben-ness of Ben.
Also, I’m in love with Ben.
Lucy Lawless!!!!!
Hell yeah. I don’t know how she’s gotten even hotter these days.
Both the bad hairdo plot and the two characters who don’t like each other get trapped plot are straight out of the wacky sitcom playbook, but the charm of the actors was enough to make this an entertaining episode.
Really liked this episode. The change of locations has freshened things up, P&R might be back to season 3 goodness. Happy.
“K-I-S-S-I-S-S-I-P-P-I”
“In 30 years when you’re on your deathbed…”
As someone who owned many movie soundtracks growing up, including Grosse Pointe Blank (actually a pretty great cd if ya ask me), I find more and more to love in Ben Wyatt.
Exactly my thought. It’s one of the reasons I love Cameron Crowe so much. Soundtracks are one of my favorite things when done well.
I totally agree about Ben…. I have every those CDs!
Yeah, I’m not quite as nerdy as Ben – never written fanfic, know enough not to respond to Game of Thrones taunts – but that soundtrack thing NAILED me. I still can’t put my iPod on “shuffle” at a party because of the dorky movie-related stuff that will come on (including Danny Elfman’s Midnight Run score, which will please our host).
Oh damn, I always wondered how idjits kept posting the “Reply to comment” thing.
But meanwhile. I am DYING to know what else is on Ben’s mix. I would take that ten-hour drive in a heartbeat, car-dancing to every note.
Pagooey, if you have Spotify: spotify:user:benwyattparksandrec:playlist:6cpMClLDfUmeydTOtXiAZx
KW, thank you. That is awesome.
Great episode, but I still missed Ann. Can’t help it.
I think I must have missed (or forgotten) something: where’s Ann??
Oh, beautiful, beautiful Ann….
Her?
I know the season is very young, but this could end up being one of the best of the bunch. It flew by, too.
Very good.
Um, hello? No one mentioned the Councilman Dexhart cameo!
I had no idea that was Lucy Lawless! From seeing her on Xena, I thought she was about 5’2.
This was the best episode of the season for me. April and Ben were funny enough that I didn’t miss Ann, there was very little Chris (far and away my least favorite character), and Andy was sweet and childlike rather than unbelievably stupid.
Also, I would love to be in Donna’s book club.
If you thought Lawless was 5’2″, did you think Renee O’Connor was a little person? Lucy’s size has always been one of her things; my recollection of Xena is that the two leads used to say that O’Connor was much more badass in real life, and would be playing Xena if they could swap heights.
My recollection is that they were only a couple inches apart – 5’2 to 5’0 or so. But it’s been years since I watched the show, and I’ve been known to misremember things.
“Mmmmmm, I can taste the ignorance.”
Great episode and easily my favorite of the season so far. Still looking forward to having all the action eventually back in Pawnee (and hopefully sooner rather than later), but really enjoyed each of the stories. Hope they can keep it up!
“where is he from? Iceland!”
I love this show.
“He was a Dixiecrat whose 1948 campaign called for the re-segregation of baseball.” Then they cut to the vintage baseball poster with the slogan “Yer Outta Here!”
And a photo of (maybe) Jackie Robinson wearing no. 42.
i liked the episode. Was much more interested in the B & C plots than actually A (Leslie’s). They were funnier, imo.
I’m in the minority here. Not loving the show this season. It feels disjointd having Ben and April in Washington.
I’m not loving it either. Also, Ron Swanson was way too out of character. I can get over him not complaining about the 3-1-1 more because he ended the call about how government sucked but having Ron in makeup would never happen. Cheap gag—you’re better than that P&R.
Agree Karen, other than Tom and the racist salad, and Lucy Lawless being a COUGAR; the episode was pretty weak
I thought last week’s episode felt way off – jokes were too obvious, and everyone was written way too broadly – to the point where I worried that the writers had run out of things to do with the characters so they just decided to make them cartoons. But last night felt like a true return to form, reining things back in and bringing back the mix of deadpan/silly humor that makes this show so great. Without question the best episode of the season, and the first one that felt like a real Parks ep.
If anyone is a worthy match for Ron Swanson it’s the Warrior Princess. This is going to be very good. (And if the writers/producers/directors do not put her in a red or black wig at some point during the story arc, I will consider it a huge opportunity missed… yes I’m still bitter that Bradley Whitford didn’t get to do a scene with Rob Lowe last season)
i know nothing of local government. is it normal for a councilman to also be a dentist?
Well the show has already said that councilman is a part-time job, so I’d guess any job is normal for a councilman.
It’s been said, best ep this season by a long bit. I didn’t love the first two, this one felt like a classic P&R.
“Ron and Diane sitting in a tree K-I-S-S-S-S-I-P-P-I Is that a bird?”
Being a council member in my community is pretty much a volunteer thing – if they get paid anything, it ain’t much! As far as I know they all have other jobs – of the ones I’ve known over the years, there has been a librarian, a furniture store owner, an IT professional, a lawyer, a local TV weather guy, and more!
April/Ben was freaking awesome. Loved that Ben pulled an April on April with the plane. Amazing! Was expecting Tom to cough after smoking the cigar, glad he reacted with a very calm “I do not like this” instead! This show is just straight up aaaaamazzzing.
In the P&R universe, Lucy Lawless can’t exist because Ben’s head would explode if he saw her.
He’s got to at least do a doubletake when he finally meets her.