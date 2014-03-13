Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘New Slogan’

A quick review of tonight's “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I participate in your Julia Roberts weird cameraman husband fantasy…
“New Slogan” was something of a trip down “Parks” memory lane, with the return of Crazy Ira and the Douche, with Andy discovering the true identity of Duke Silver (with some prompting from Ron), and with Tom paying a visit to Jurassic Fork (site of the post-divorce dinner Leslie threw him back in the Mark Brendanwicz era). And while all of those things put a smile on my face, Duke Silver was the only one where it wasn't almost entirely out of nostalgia, because Chris Pratt's facial expressions as he slowly learned the truth about Duke (first at the club, then in Ron's office) were delightful.
Again, the show is almost certainly coming back next season, and that will probably the final year. And right now “Parks” is in this weird transitional period where they're not really close enough to the end to start really wrapping up everyone's story – even though the federal job in Chicago is still out there for Leslie (and this episode did a decent job of demonstrating some of the downsides for her, even though it's still insane if she doesn't take it) – but where the show has told the same stories about these characters for so long that they don't have the impact they used to. Every now and again we'll get an episode as strong as “London” or “Anniversaries,” but I have much higher hopes for next season – which is when comedies of this caliber often get one last energy boost with the finish line in sight – than I do for the rest of this season. It's not that there are wrong-headed creative decisions the way that “The Office” went down so many bad paths towards the end. It's just that the show's been around a while, and this is what happens sometimes.
But as to “New Slogan,” what did everybody think? Did you enjoy Leslie's attempt to get down and Douche-y? Did you enjoy Tom's search for the perfect restaurant space? Ron's attempt to kill Duke Silver? Jerry's belt/chair problem?
I love how they’ve committed to the Larry joke.
I’m totally the opposite. I think the Larry joke is pretty much the worst thing they’ve done this season.
Yeah, the Jerry/Larry joke is probably my least favorite thing the show has done. I was hoping that after Jerry’s date with Ben a couple weeks ago, Larry could go back to being Jerry.
Don’t like it either; though the belt and chair kind of worked in the public slogan meeting given how goofy most of the rest of the citizens behaved.
should that be Pawneeans.
I hate it.
Duke Silver? Awesome! I’m looking forward to watching this one on the DVR… I hope it makes up for last week’s lousy episode.
Please tell me f***ing Craig is nowhere to be seen this week?
Between Craig’s obnoxious behavior and Leslie getting punched in the face last week I’m on the verge of dropping this show for good.
That would make me sad, but the return of the Duke,coupled with a lack of Craig, will bring me back for at least one more week.
Craig has, I believe, one line. He’s only in one scene, at least. I agree, I’m not overly enjoying him, but it seems like a fairly minor reason to quit the show?
Plus, I thought this was a solid episode. Nothing fancy, just solid. Give it a go.
Yeah, Craig’s in tonight’s episode, but it’s probably the most dialed-down he’s ever been, too. Can’t say I hated it, either.
He’s in one scene i think. NO yelling though. Let’s hope it stays that way. If he remains at tonight’s level, I can deal instead of just ignore the scenes he’s in.
I don’t mind Craig (actually he sometimes makes me laugh), but I completely get why others hate him. Why would Leslie getting punched in the face force you to quit the show? That was like a 10-minute subplot of a single episode.
Andy Dwyer listing things never disappoints. “When they say 2% Milk, I don’t know what the other 98% is”
Andy’s list of secrets was a scream!
“I didn’t actually sell my last car. I just forgot where I parked it. I don’t know who Al Gore is and now I’m afraid to ask.”
That was great.
A good use of Andy is having his childlike personality make him a natural at playing music for kids.
A bad use of Andy is making him so dumb that not only does he not know who Al Gore is, but is also apparently unaware of a service called Google.
Pawneeans use AltaVista. It’s not Andy’s fault he is unaware of Google.
Pretty blah, which has been a fairly typical reaction for me this season. I felt like I knew what was coming next in each story as it unfolded. And the Tom-April-Donna story really bugged me — what April did (and Donna, to a lesser extent) seemed so hacky and sitcommy, and Aziz Ansari’s line readings seemed really stilted.
It really bugs me how you review Parks, I have noticed for weeks now that you keep bringing up in your reviews that “other shows at this age are always going downhill” Parks & Rec is not like every other show, it is the best show, arguably in the last 20 years at least, and this season has not been a let down, so I don’t see why you always have to critique it just because it is in it’s sixth season. I am so proud/happy how long it has lasted despite poor, criminally low ratings for a show this high quality, it has been kept going on critical reviews, by reviewers like yourselves and others. And one day, you are going to do too many poor-reviews of this show and it will be cancelled and still be “the show that should have got more recognition”.
p.s. please don’t bring a negative review of The Office into your reviews of Parks again, despite what you think of the last few seasons, it still remains one of the best sitcoms of all time.
I have to say, I’ve found that Alan and I are sometimes out of sync on comedy (I still really enjoy Modern Family, for instance) but I wouldn’t dream of posting that he should review based on what *I* think of the shows.
You don’t think P&R is having a lesser season, that’s cool… but Alan having a different opinion, which he backs up with a review, isn’t a personal critique of your enjoyment of the show.
I get it, though… I’m bummed to see how many people are not enjoying Justified this season, given that I’m still really liking it. But a TV critic’s job isn’t to keep their favorite shows on the air regardless of their quality, it’s to provide fair, honest reviews of the shows… which Alan consistently does.
Well put RW. The downside to reading reviews like this is you see negatives to the show that you may not have noticed without reading them. That’s happened to me this season on Justified. For instance, if it hadn’t been pointed out how long the show has spent on getting the heroin over the Mexico border, I probably wouldn’t have noticed.
I think “arguably” may have been the truest thing you wrote.
Best show in the last 20 years? Um, bit of a stretch.
“I don’t see why you always have to critique it”
Critique is another form of the word critic. That’s literally what Alan’s job is: to be a TV critic. Do you also get angry at the sun for coming up every morning? I don’t think Alan has the power to single-handedly cancel P&R. I doubt top-level NBC executives eagerly await his every review to see what they’ll do with the show. “Alan Sepinwall doesn’t like this season??? THAT’S IT, CAN THE ENTIRE SHOW, IT’S WORTHLESS NOW.” Finally, The Office is incredibly and always relevant to P&R because Michael Schur, the co-creator of P&R, wrote for, produced, acted in, and performed on the soundtrack of The Office. It’s not unfair to compare his two shows. And, unfortunately, the last few seasons of The Office definitely brought down the entire show some, and I say this as someone who really loves The Office.
A final season that featured “Leslie Knope goes to Washington” style ending would be awesome and seem right.
I dislike Craig as much as anyone, but he had the funniest lines tonight.
While I agree that Craig was funny, I think Andy wins for funniest lines in the ep.
Parks does seem like it’s in a weird transitional period but it’s still hilarious to me. The writers have so much to go off of from what is going on now that I think season 7 is going to be even more awesome. I don’t think Chicago is going to happen for Leslie. What I hope is that the mayor of Pawnee resigns or something and Leslie runs. In Season 7 maybe we will finally see the citizens of Pawnee showing actual respect for her and it ends with her giving her inaugural speech on the completed park that she has been trying to make since the show started. Duke Silver and Mouse Rat will be doing a celebration duet while Ben hands out calzones. :) I love this show so much!
Fun L.A. fact: the donut (and tires) shop Tom, Donna and April visit is actually a Chinese restaurant that is next to an actual donut shop (Winchell’s) in real life! I just walked by it today, actually.
So you’re actually saying it’s actually actual?
Bobby Knight Ranger and Schindler’s Lunch were hilarious enough to make this episode worthwhile and Andy listing things is almost always great (“I don’t know who Al Gore is and at this point, I’m embarrassed to ask”).
Also really enjoyed the suggested slogans for Pawnee; both Leslie’s and the townspeople’s. And the fact they managed to place the sign on the way out of town.
Bobby Knight Ranger and Schindler’s Lunch were pretty hilarious jokes and enough to make this episode worthwhile, I think. Also, Andy’s list (“I don’t know who Al Gore is and at this point, I’m embarrassed to ask”).
Yeah naming my NCAA Bracket Bobby Knight Ranger.
That’s a load bearing T-Rex.
Good stuff.
Yeah, this was a bad episode. Didn’t laugh once, and it had three of my least favorite recurring Parks elements:
-Dumb citizens at town hall meetings
-Crazy Ira and the Douche
-Jerry’s terrible at everything
Hmmm. Those are two of my favorite recurring Parks elements (along with Perd Hapley and Joan Callamezzo). I guess that’s why I liked this episode.
Was Jerry terrible? I thought his acceptance of everything (including stupidity) helped get them to the place where a sensible slogan was chosen?
“On nights like this when the cold winds blow, the air is awash in the swirling eddies of our dream, come with me and find safe haven in a warm bathtub full of my jazz”
Change just one letter of that and it has a whole different meaning….
I’m not thanking you for that image.
The soul-sucking, unmotivated, money-stealing, and red-tape abundant federal service would choke the life out of Leslie. Federal Service is like dying from a thousand paperclips. To quote Weird Al, “I’d rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass” then spend one more minute in the FS.
Dying from a thousand paperclips, huh? I guess paper cuts just aren’t as deadly anymore…
Andy’s list of secrets >
As long as next season doesn’t revolve around a single weekend during which Ben and Leslie attend a friend of a friend’s wedding at some inn in upstate New York, I’ll be happy.
I literally had one of my most loud laugh-out moments at the end of the episode when the guy said “are we leaving or entering pawnee? we have been driving around in circles forever!” almost died! lol
I must have a “Douche Nation” t-shirt.
I really expected the voodoo doll to be the reason for Larry’s belt problem, but it never made a comeback.
What was the point of the web survey if 25 people at a public forum can just suggest something that becomes binding?
I think to make people FEEL like they had a say/for the sake of democracy?
On one hand, Ron not realizing there were cameras at the jazz club requires a huge sense of disbelief. But Andy thinking Ron had a twin mostly washes away that sin. PnR gets away with the film doc aspect because the world of Pawnee is much loonier than Scranton. Do we eventually get a PBS special for this show too?
Also, Jim O’Heir needs to say $&@% This &$%# and leave the show. They’re making an ass out of him.
I don’t get why people get so offended on behalf of Larry/Gerry/Gary. This is what we know about him:
Negative: His co-workers mock him mercilessly for minor blunders, such as mispronouncing “trout”, and don’t even have enough respect for him to remember his name correctly. OTOH, he seems to view this treatment as good-natured ribbing. We also see in a couple episodes that he has someone beneath him in the pecking order, whom he insults mercilessly, though I can’t remember the character’s name (he was a frequent shoe stand customer).
Positive: He genuinely loves his job, even coming back after retirement as an intern because he misses it. He has a beautiful, charming wife. Three beautiful daughters. His family is entirely devoted to him and idolizes him. No matter how lame others view it, he owns a vacation home in his favourite spot in the world. He may be a genius inventor. And he has the largest penis at least one doctor has ever seen.
I think he’s a brilliantly balanced character, who has a much better life than anyone else’s on the show. The joke is that they’re all too small-minded and prejudiced against the office whipping boy to realize it.