Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Prom’

A review of tonight's “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as we as a culture agree to forget the year we were into swing…
Had “Prom” just featured the unholy union of Leslie's teenage protege Allison (aka France from the Model U.N. episode) and her teenage nemesis Greg Pikitis (from the great season 2 episode of the same name that introduced Burt Macklin, and who is now likely college-age), it probably would have been enough (dayenu!) for me to feel happy with it.(*) But “Prom” was a very good episode overall – maybe a bit too busy and/or messy, but with a bunch of nice character stories and running gags folded in before we got to Pikitis' spine-tingling, peach-eating return.
(*) You may recall that when I sat in on a brainstorming session in the “Parks” writers room a few years ago, Chelsea Peretti (now playing Gina on Mike Schur's other show) pitched the idea of Pikitis coming back to blackmail Leslie. Schur tells me that, “He's probably been pitched, in small stories and big, fifty times since that episode aired. I've always resisted, on the theory that unless you have a better story than the original, best to let sleeping dogs lie. But this one — and I honestly don't remember who pitched it — was too good to turn down. (Especially since it merges the fates of Pikitis and France from Model U.N., which makes for a neat little piece of Pawnee trivia.)”
As we've gotten quite a bit of this year, the main plot was cobbled together from ideas the show's used before, combining the occasional Leslie vs. Ron battle with yet another story where Leslie can't leave well enough alone despite ample warning to cool it. Leslie vs. Ron is one of those dynamics that the creative team has been really judicious in using, given that this could easily be the underlying premise of the show: a sunny, outgoing believer in the value of big government constantly butting heads with her misanthropic libertarian boss. I think that's probably a very good show right there, especially given the Poehler and Offerman of it, but it feels more special because it's only an occasional thing, which in turn allows us to appreciate the love and respect these two ordinarily have for each other and how awry things go when their philosophies clash this directly. They've done funnier iterations of this idea (“Woman of the Year” probably is still the best), but Ron's plan to get Allison a job at the sawmill because he once did the owner a favor – “I built his sawmill” – was hilarious, and the scene where Ron explained his numerical system for cataloging Leslie's craziness was just so sweet and lovely.
And having the parks department organize the prom allowed the supporting characters to grapple amusingly with how much they've changed (or haven't) since high school. Ben gets another bit of redemption from his Ice Town Clown days when it turns out that his R.E.M. and Weezer (which are as much “classic rock” to these kids as the Stones or Zeppelin would have been to Ben) goes over much better with the teenagers than Tom's collection of hip-hop bangers. (And I need an enlarged screen cap of Tom's chart for determining what song is a banger, please.)
Andy and April's subplot, meanwhile, dealt with something the show only occasionally touches on in their relationship, in the way that they're every bit as opposite in their personalities and history as Leslie and Ron. We have ample evidence that they're happy together even though she's smart and dour and he's stupid and exuberant, but you can also see how the high school setting would remind April of how miserable she was back then. Plus, it gave us the creepy spectacle of Orrin as April's mom and the adorable spectacle of Champion as her dad.
Add in various other stray gags like Ron's cell phone, Andy's “Expendables 2” analogy (“It's just not good”) and more adventures from Donna's dating life, both past and present, and then close it off with the return of Pikitis, and you've got yourself a dandy episode of “Parks and Rec.”
I am officially sick and tired of this version of Leslie.
This feels like when some sitcoms start to do that thing they do when they take great characters and turn them into incredibly annoying cartoons, embracing all of their worst attributes.
Please, this needs to stop… I don’t want to hate Leslie Knope.
Leslie’s been past an eight on Ron’s scale so many times I don’t know why he thought this particular incident ranked so high.
But on the other hand, Pikitis!
I did finally grow a little tired of this version of Leslie, even though I’ve defended her all season. But is she the only one at fault here? She offered Allison an internship opportunity and Ron’s the one who turned it into a contest between unpaid government work and a “real job” earning money. Ron behaved just as badly IMO, yet somehow Leslie was wrong and he was right?
Michelle,
Please don’t make this a “man vs. woman” thing.
Ron took his chastisement and was a person of his word, bowing out of their “competition” immediately.
Leslie promised she would do the same. She lied. Big time.
And then, like an insane person, got up on the stage and embarrassed herself, her department, and the girl in question, who is a minor, remember, making Leslie’s obsession regarding her even more wrong.
This has been Leslie pretty much all season. She frequently barges into and meddles with other people’s affairs and personal lives uninvited and unwanted, and sorry, but in these cases, Ron is very much the voice of reason and the hero of the show, as it were.
And I’d go further into it, but Alan has some very specific rules about talking about this kind of stuff.
Let’s just say, her behavior is growing more and more deplorable, no matter her intentions, and I’m actively starting to hate her.
My wife has stopped watching for this very reason. Leslie is very annoying to her at this point.
HistoryofMatt,
I don’t see where I made this a man vs. woman thing. I would have said the same thing if this was Leslie vs. April instead of Leslie vs. Ron. I’m not defending Leslie’s behavior in this episode, but I stand by my opinion that Ron behaved just as badly as she did.
Feel free to hate Leslie as much as you want. That’s your right. But it rubbed me the wrong way that Ron called Leslie out for her actions when I thought he was as much of a steamroller as she was.
Michelle,
I’m sorry for the misunderstanding there.
But I don’t think you realize… when they were chastised, Ron bowed out. Leslie promised to do so.
And she went back on her word in the craziest way possible.
THAT is why Ron called her out in the way he did.
Not for what happened originally, but for her going back on her word after promising to leave Allison alone.
You get the difference?
Hope it helps! Thanks.
Regardless of Leslie’s lying, which she did, nowhere did Michelle make it a “man vs. woman” thing. That just happens to be the respective genders of the two characters. Let’s say Ann were still on the show and it had been her versus Leslie. Her point would still stand, and it would’ve been “woman vs. woman.” Gender politics never came into it, until you brought it up, Matt.
As for “politics,” I know Alan’s rules too. All I’m going to say is that, as great a character Ron generally is, the idea that he’s the “hero” of the show is pretty ridiculous.
Ron himself is often ridiculous (though he is, at times, a voice of reason too), and you can tell Nick Offerman knows how much of a caricature Ron is too. You can see the twinkle in the eye and the barely contained smirk when Ron is at his most extreme.
Anyhow, I think we can all agree that Leslie’s gone off the rails again… Just like she was back in the show’s first season. I don’t like it either.
And better still: NO CRAIG! That’s two in a row… Maybe I’m safe to start watching live again.
While I always appreciate chastisement, Guy, it’s especially on point after someone already apologized for the misunderstanding.
As for Ron being the hero, if you paid attention to what I said, I articulated that it was only “in these cases,” by saying, very clearly, “in these cases.”
You’re very much a dollar late and a day short. But your contribution is appreciated.
Leslie was really annoying. Again. I dont know why every episode this season is just Leslie being so annoying that someone has to sit her down and be like, “Stop it.”
Like tonight’s episode. Right after the principal’s office, we know exactly what was going to happen.
It’s making me angry that Leslie won’t just take the job in Chicago and go for it.
I thought the whole episode was flat, save for Andy, and a total toss-out, a show showing its age.
What high schooler would called 2 Chainz old?? Why would high schoolers want classic rock at their prom? It felt like the most out of touch people about high schoolers were the writers, not Tom.
1)because they’re from a mostly white small town in Indiana. 2)We learned not to question the logic of Pawnee and it’s people a long time ago. 3) Modern hip hop killed the art form. It’s horrible.
I think bands like REM or 10,000 Maniacs have a similar sound to some of the hipster bands kids are into now. They might be fooled into thinking it’s something current.
She needs to take that job, for the sake of this show if it’s honestly going to go on for yet another season.
As for “classic rock,” perhaps these kids have actual taste and have rejected all the canned, synthesized, auto-tuned, hip-hop garbage that passes for “music” these days? Maybe they appreciate actual music made by actual musicians actually playing instruments and playing them well?
Of course, the idea that these 90’s bands are “classic rock” is pretty funny anyhow (although I think REM has earned the “classic rock” label). I have a daughter just starting high school and apparently a lot of the kids are actually into The Beatles, Stones, Floyd, Hendrix, Grateful Dead, etc.
Part of that is probably osmosis, handed down from the parents, and maybe part of it is marketing when department stores sell fake “vintage” shirts that say “Led Zeppelin – Tour 1977” or whatever, but I also think part of it is kids (some of them, anyway) looking for authenticity in music. Music that has endured and will continue to long after today’s vapid pop stars of the moment will be forgotten.
Even though the Leslie stuff was familiar territory, I loved this episode. The Ben/Tom stuff was great, as was Andy & April. And the return of Greg Pikitis was the cherry on top of the sundae. Or maybe the peach pit.
Any guesses which Duke coach Donna was dating? I’m gonna go with Tommy Amaker over Jay Bilas.
Definitely Quin Snyder
As much as I like Donna, I always find it hard to believe this large lady is such a, ahem, “playa.”
Harder to believe than Gary/Jerry/Larry is married to Gail?
guy smiley i think that’s the joke
Snyder’s probably a bit to young. Retta is Duke ’92 (I think) . Snyder wasn’t a coach until 1995. So I figure she had to date a coach on the Laettner teams that made 4 straight Final Fours.
Ah, gotcha. Didn’t realize her graduating year was that early. Amaker makes sense then. Nice deductive reasoning!
Fun episode overall and Pikitis was a nice surprise. Really wondering what they’re going to do with Leslie. I want her to take the job in Chicago, even though I have no idea how they’d make that work. One minor thing that bugged me – at the end of The Treaty, didn’t France say her name was Cassidy? Was Allison supposed to be a different character?
Yes! Her name was Cassidy. It nagged at me enough to go to netflix and scroll to the moment in that episode where she says her real name. It took all of thirty seconds. They know their fans are continuity nerds — that’s the whole point of bringing Pikitus back. How did they lose track of France’s real name?
Does anyone know the last song that played (after Tom and Ben’s talk)?
I think it was Buddy Holly by Weezer.
The Show Goes On by Lupe Fiasco, my friend
I wonder if they’ll ever address Ron’s hypocrisy of working for gov’t, yet discouraging anybody from doing so. Presumably, he could make a decent living from woodworking and playing the sax.
Don’t forget, though, that Ron being the Parks Director and doing nothing keeps another person from being the director and accomplishing many things, let alone leslie. Ron may be a hypocrite for working in government, but keeping the job as largely an empty figurehead makes it worthwhile to him.
Ron is extremely wealthy. He works in government to ensure nothing is accomplished. Leslie became his friend and is now his greatest nemesis.
Leslie has become so annoying that I’m starting to dislike Amy Poehler in other things/appearances. Those Old Navy Ads are basically Leslie Knope flipping out about skirts.
Amen. I HATE those Old Navy ads.
“Woman of the Year”? Don’t you mean the “Dorothy Everytime Smurf Girl Trophy for Excellence in Female Stuff”?
I think even Ron should have seen that making some money in a temporary job is not as valuable as even an unpaid internship if you’re working for someone who’s eager to promote you into a career. (Not that most internships have that advantage.)
But to me, the most interesting thing about Allison is that she looked exactly like what would have resulted if Amy Poehler had a daughter with Tina Fey.
People who ‘don’t like this Leslie’ or think she’s annoying, probably don’t understand the concept of the show.
She’s always like that, always over the top, always has to have someone tell her to reign it in. That is what the Leslie Knope character is. She makes 2000 page binders in a single night. Throws a going away party with 30 themes for Anne. She takes a stretch hummer to Indiana to stop a bad interview from going public.
She throws a prom in a day with a $0 budget while learning to teach AP Latin. And she does all of this while avoiding massive credit card debt.
What did she do that was so terrible this episode? Embarrassed herself in front of some high schoolers? C’mon. This is Pawnee. Where they throw things at the Sue from Sue’s Salad and wash Mondo Burgers down with 200oz cokes. Leslie is still the most sane and capable person, except for Ron Swanson, in the town.
Texas,
No, this is *not* the Leslie from previous seasons.
This season has been Leslie’s worst attributes, turned-up to 11. She’s become a cartoon of her former character. A one-note, all-annoying invader of personal space no matter the feelings of the other people involved. She literally only cares about and does she wants, screw everyone else.
And it’s getting old. Before, it was more sweet-natured, now she’s become invasive and selfish-natured.
That’s *not* the Leslie we grew to love, despite her need to control everything.
She’s Leslie Monster, as it were.
You nailed it – her worst attributes have been turned up to 11.
I’ve personally never liked this Leslie. I remember way back to the Girl Scouts episode, which most people loved. I hated that episode because “Leslie Monster” was in full bloom and taking it out on innocent kids.
Unfortunately it’s a symptom of sitcoms that have outlived their life span that the characters become cartoonish. Every sitcom ever has done this (Friends, Seinfeld, BBT, The Office, HIMYM, MASH, All in the Family…the list could go on forever). The writers run out of ideas and their fall-back position is to take the most distinctive aspects of the character and keep ratcheting them up until the character’s quirk is the only thing left. P&R has done this with just about every character on the show. I’m kind of sick of them all. At this point it’s really only fond feelings for past seasons that keep me watching…and Ron Swanson.
Massive difference between working extremely hard (old Leslie) and meddling in everyone’s business (new Leslie).
Old Leslie would NEVER have tried to coerced the high schooler into taking a job by embarassing her at prom. She would have come up with a clever plan to show her why it was a good idea.
This is like the 4th or 5th episode where the plot is Leslie annoying the crap out of everyone for 25 minutes and then someone telling her to stop.
Like when Leslie ran for office, were there any episodes like that? Or when she was fighting the recall — it was OTHER people who were the problem that needed to be solved.
Now, Leslie is the problem that needs to be solved every week. Where is BEN WYATT to save her from her???
[imgur.com]
Tom’s banger chart!
I love Parks and Rec, and I loved The Office, but Leslie made me cringe last night like Michael Scott did at Phyllis’ wedding. Not my favorite Michael or Leslie, but still a funny episode.
I was all set for the rope to be pulled and the balloons to fly away because they were filled with helium, per a previous scene. But they somehow apparently became air-filled and dropped like stones.
I agree with Alan. Not a fan of Jerk Leslie. However, Andy, Pikitis, Orin, and Champion saved this episode for me.
According to my pausing of the DVR, “Pop That” by French Montana (a song Aziz has tweeted about multiple times) is a banger, “Goldie” by A$AP Rocky is a Banger, “U.O.E.N.O” by Rocko is not a banger, but “U.O.E.N.O (Remix)” by Rocko, Rick Ross, and Lil’ Wayne is a banger. That is what I remember off the top of my head and it’s completely hilarious.
I thought this episode stood out for a few different reasons. Yes, Leslie Knope is slightly suffering the sitcomitis but the writing is still spot on. I did find however, Amy Poehler’s acting (which is usually 100% top notch) a bit strained. Her voice seemed tired and not its usual over-the-top self. I found the episode to speed by quite quick.
I wonder what else Andy has watched ten times before deciding that it’s just now very good.
*not very good
Between the 10,000 maniac joke, the entire scene with Orin, and Andy’s line about how the added length of limo could help them make it over the lake made this episode one of my all time favorites. Never had that many deep belly laughs in a 22 minute episode.
Does anyone know the song that was playing while Andy danced and April taked with Donna?
Lots of laughs, and still had tender moments; love when they pull that off. April & Andy are the best.
I had been hoping that the Spotify user BenwyattParksandrec would have posted his ultimate prom playlist as they did for Benji’s Cool Times Summer Jam Mix. Fingers crossed it still pops up.
Champion forever