Review: Pizzas, celebrity selfies and pointless montages at the 2014 Academy Awards

The 2013 Academy Awards telecast was a mess, but it was an understandable mess. Seth MacFarlane was going to do Seth MacFarlane things, regardless of whether they were appropriate to the setting. And the show featured multiple tributes to the 10th anniversary of “Chicago” because the Oscar-cast was being led by “Chicago” producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron – and, as we were reminded of by the end of Matthew McConaughey's speech tonight, people in Hollywood like to pat themselves on the back when an opportunity presents itself.
Zadan and Meron were back as producers of the 2014 Oscar-cast, but the ways in which this year's show went so badly awry, so often – beyond the usual bloat and predictability of any Oscar show in this century – were harder to see coming.
In lieu of an 11th anniversary “Chicago” tribute – or a random ode to the Zadan and Meron-produced “Smash” – we got a theme of “Heroes In Hollywood,” which played out as a series of formless, endless montages of virtually any kind of Hollywood character who could even vaguely be described as heroic (nearly all male, because this is the business they have chosen), doing little to entertain, illuminate or seem unique to this particular night. (The famous shot of Peter O'Toole blowing out the match in “Lawrence of Arabaia” feels like it could have ended a montage on several dozen other themes.) Oscar shows are always montage-crazy, but usually there's something distinctive about them, even if they're eating up time that could better go to something else – like, say, folding Governor's Award winners like Steve Martin and Angela Lansbury back into the telecast itself. These just filled time, as did Bette Midler singing the full version of “Wind Beneath My Wings” after the In Memoriam montage (which, to that point had been very simple and classy and effective), rather than during it, so that a moment of solemn remembrance instead turned into an excuse for the audience to give Bette a standing ovation while they remembered how much they loved her in “Beaches.” And while Pink sang a fine rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” (and didn't even bust out the trapeze to spice things up), a lengthy tribute to only one of the many iconic films of 1939 (a year that gave us “Gone with the Wind,” “Stagecoach” and “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” to name just a few others) on the 75th anniversary felt much too random.
It was a long, disjointed ceremony, and what was fun and likely to endure came entirely from the winners and their speeches, like Lupita N'Yongo telling the audience, “No matter where you're from, your dreams are valid,” or even improvised bits of introduction, like Bill Murray paying tribute to his late, often-estranged collaborator Harold Ramis. There were many excellent films rewarded, and many excellent speeches, but they were surrounded by a host of bad, ill-timed production choices – at one point, we went a full half-hour between awards being presented – so that it all felt like noise.
Ellen DeGeneres hosted, seven years after her previous stint, a 3 hour and 47 minute slog in which DeGeneres was nice and laid-back and had absolutely nothing biting or memorable to say. On the heels of MacFarlane's “We Saw Your Boobs” antics, it seemed like DeGeneres had been asked back to be nice to the room. Instead, her monologue was filled with strange barbs at members of the audience (accusing Liza Minnelli, for instance, of being a female impersonator of herself), and ending with the joke that there were two possibilities for how the night would end: “Possibility #1: '12 Years a Slave' wins Best Picture. Possibility #2: You're all racist!” (She followed immediately by introducing “our first white presenter,” Anne Hathaway.) Now, that closing joke was by far the funniest one in the monologue, but it felt strange coming from DeGeneres (or, at least, from the talk show version of her, as opposed to the slightly sharper-tongued stand-up she was many years ago).
But at least there was a plan and writing for her monologue with Ellen. After that, the only plan seemed to be “Ellen wanders through the audience; hilarity ensues.” It did not. She committed fiercely to a bit about ordering pizza for the crowd, returning to it on multiple occasions (first to actually hand out slices, then to collect money to pay for it) and dragging each segment out long past the point at which it might have been amusing. One of her more successful stunts back in 2007 was asking Steven Spielberg to take her picture with Clint Eastwood; here, she kept up with modern technology and proposed taking a selfie with Meryl Streep, which eventually morphed into a mega-star-filled photo with Streep, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie (obscured in the finished result by Lupita Nyong'o's brother), Jennifer Lawrence, Kevin Spacey(*) and more. It was, like the attempt to collect pizza money, saved by the willingness of the stars to throw themselves into the idea, but so many other DeGeneres bits died quickly.
(*) Interesting that one of the most enthusiastic crowd reactions of the night came when Spacey came on stage in character as Frank Underwood from “House of Cards.” There was more warmth for a TV show than there was for a number of the nominated films. Makes me wonder how the crowd would have responded if McConaughey had managed to slip a reference to time being a flat circle into his acceptance speech.
Even handed one of the stranger moments in Oscar history in John Travolta's complete mangling of Idina Menzel's name as “Adele Dazim,” DeGeneres did nothing with it (other than giving the correct pronunciation after Menzel sang “Let It Go”). Say what you will about Billy Crystal, whose schtick had clearly not aged well by the time he hosted again a couple of years ago, but he would have grabbed that thing like it was the second coming of Jack Palance's push-ups and used it to carry the show to the finish line. Instead, more pizza gags, followed the inevitable ones about the show running long.
If you're a fan of the movies, and specifically of the ones that did well tonight, there was much to enjoy. But just once, you would hope that a show dedicated to celebrating the very best in one branch of entertainment would understand how to put on even a competent example of great entertainment in another branch. Instead, I fear the ratings (which are always driven more by having some popular films up for big awards than by the host) and the record number of retweets DeGeneres got for the picture (over 2 million at the time of this writing) will convince the Academy that Zadan and Meron are doing fantastic work and should hold onto the job as long as they want it.
What did everybody else think? Were there produced parts of the show you enjoyed? If not, did the winners and their speeches make the whole thing worth it, anyway? What was your favorite moment of the night?
Why was Ellen sitting with a guitar upon returning from break? It wasn’t used in that bit, and was never called back. More pizza humor next year!! At LEAST 5 segments! Like, “who’s gonna take these boxes to recycling, eh? huh? Hello? Is this thing on?” That should SLAY!
Wasn’t there a duo on stage before that commercial that had a acoustic guitar?
Yes, this was a direct peg following the Karen O/Ezra Koenig perf of the song from ‘Her.’ It wasn’t funny, or anything. Just a carryover of a visual.
Totally a fan of Ellen just being in the audience and hamming it up with the celebrities. So I was just fine with that whole thing. The Oscars will always be long, so they could at least make it fun and I think Ellen did that not only for those watching at home, but to those in the theater as well.
The ceremony wasn’t perfect obviously. I agree with you about the arbitrary heroes montage and the fact that only Wizard of Oz was being honored from that legendary year. But I still though most of the show was quite good.
Why didn’t Liza Minelli sing “Over the Rainbow”?
Does she have the pipes for it anymore?
I didn’t watch, and clicked this to see how Ellen did (shame), but now I’m busy laughing at how hilarious and tone-deaf doing a Gone With the Wind tribute would have been on 12 Years a Slave’s night.
Jill, you beat me to it! You can’t mention multiple films from 1939 and ignore Gone with the Wind, but you cannot honor GWtW anymore… not after 12 Years a Slave forced us to realize that the Mitchell/Selznick version of slavery is a horrible, racist rewriting of history.
You can, however, honor a film for its impeccable design, skill, and art. Gone with the Wind is still a monster of a film and will always deserve its due.
May have been the worst Oscar show to date. Seems like they keep getting worse! I miss Billy Crystal. He was funny, put on a show, and was entertaining.
I am completely fascinated with the pathology of Travolta’s gaffe. How does he get Idina Menzel’s name THAT wrong? It’s not like he just slurred a syllable. That happens. And it’s not like he got one of the names wrong because he grew up with a girl named Sally Menzel. He literally seems to create an randomized anagram of vowel sounds and consonants from her first and last name. I’ve never, in my life, heard anything quite like it.
He also sounds like a guy who’s being pretentious about getting the pronunciation right with the accented “Dazim.” WTF.
I think he couldn’t read it, he was squinting so badly, should have brought his glasses
So we think he literally had no idea why he was on stage? I mean, it’s not like he had to memorize the phone book. He was there to introduce Idnina Menzel and he apparently had no idea that there was a person named Idina Menzel. Hard to blame that on a fuzzy teleprompter.
Travolta has dyslexia. I think you combine that with a night where the teleprompters were obviously having issues and that is the result.
But why would Travolta have needed to read her name? Idina Menzel is a famous Broadway figure. Travolta is a Broadway alum himself — you’d expect him to be aware of who she is. And if he isn’t, that he’d take a minute beforehand to look up the person he’s spending all of 30 seconds on stage to introduce.
I don’t know, Guy. Why were so many trained actors exchanging incorrect words and having issues concerning the teleprompters all night long?
Any excuse sounds really lame, because there isn’t any…he should know the person’s name who he is there to introduce–that was his one job–He can butcher the rest of what is on the teleprompter. And on top of that, it appeared from the way he was speaking about her, that he knew who she was. I am utterly perplexed as well how he came up with that completely random string of syllables. Blaming his dyslexia is a real stretch since that was the only thing he couldn’t “read” off of the teleprompter. That would have rattled my performance.
I’m with you Jim, I’m also fascinated how this happened. Unless they just pulled him out of the audience to introduce her-he has no excuse whatsoever. The thing that gets me, these are working actors whose job it is to remember lines, right? I think I would commit my few lines to heart in front of an audience this large!!
I enjoyed Ellen’s humor even the pizza gag but she has worked for me as an Oscar host. The random hero stuff and the random songs like Pink I could do without but overall found it a better show then usual.
One of the best Oscar shows in a long time, both in terms of presentation and winners. Personally loved how Ellen was able to make the audience feel comfortable for the 210 minute ordeal, and the pizza/twitter gags were very amusing.
tonight had amazing energy. i really, really enjoyed it. it all felt sincere.
I thought it was okay, there were some excellent speeches and the musical performances were generally good. I think the producers got lucky, because all that was good about this year’s show had almost nothing to do with their creative decisions.
It started out good, but then went flat quickly. It even got to the point where I was hoping for some ridiculous musical number to laugh at. By the 2 hour mark I couldn’t wait for it to end.
Yeah, if only Ellen had actually pronounced Idina’s name correctly… I mean, it was better than Travolta but still – it’s not Eye-deena.
“‘Ellen wanders through the audience; hilarity ensues.’ It did not. She committed fiercely to a bit about ordering pizza for the crowd, returning to it on multiple occasions (first to actually hand out slices, then to collect money to pay for it) and dragging each segment out long past the point at which it might have been amusing.”
No kidding. What boring segments. I kept waiting and waiting for the awards and thought how much better the BAFTAs do it, or even Independent Spirit Awards. Too much padding.
‘. . .Bette Midler singing the full version of “Wind Beneath My Wings” after the In Memoriam montage (which, to that point had been very simple and classy and effective), rather than during it, so that a moment of solemn remembrance instead turned into an excuse for the audience to give Bette a standing ovation while they remembered how much they loved her in ‘Beaches.'”
I had actually thought they FINALLY did the In Memoriam segment right, but then they just had to have Bette Midler. You’re right: it was pretty classy up until that point.
Favorite moment of the night: Jared Leto’s speech.
Agreed! Leto’s speech was the highlight of this show.
I would bet the producers DID want Bette to sing the song over the Memoriam, but, being Bette, she no doubt insisted on her own showcase for the song instead. Was there ever a gay who could refuse their idol her way?
Except for the fact that he shamelessly plugged his band…no need to mention 30 seconds to mars. Just thank your brother without the plug.
I liked almost all of Leto’s speech. Then, as Albert Brooks pointed out on Twitter, it got weird when he suggested people in the Ukraine were watching. Yeah.
What’s wrong with the Ukraine suggestion? He just picked a random place; why not Ukraine?
He clearly was not picking random places.
How is Ukraine not random? Evidence?
Evidence? Current events. [www.buzzfeed.com]
Leto’s mother must be very secure to allow him to announce to the world that she was pregnant for the second time at age 17. I also had a child the same year at age 17 and it’s something I don’t talk about because the reaction is universally judgmental and negative. The last person to find out asked me how a smart woman like me could’ve been so very stupid – this was someone I barely knew.
Sue, it’s unfortunate that people are so judgmental to you. I think the point is that although Leto’s mother made some bad decisions in her youth, she more than redeemed herself by being a wonderful mother and raising two secure and successful sons. We’ve all made mistakes in our youth and we shouldn’t have to apologize for something, like getting pregnant, 20 years ago. Shame on the people who sit in judgment of you.
@Bix: Ah, thanks for the info, learn something new every day. Why is it weird that he mentioned Ukraine and Venezuela then? Seems like he did it for a very specific purpose: to show support for the people who are protesting and fighting for their rights in those countries. That seems incredibly commendable to me and makes me like Leto’s speech even more.
@KobraCola – Not his motives. That he thought people in the Ukraine are watching now of all times.
@Max – I thought his tribute to his mother was very touching. I just cringed a bit when he was talking about her being a high-school dropout and mother of two at 17 because I know how people can be. It does sound a bit judgmental to say she “redeemed herself”. She was married to the father of both children and he was the one who left the family. Thanks for the kind words :)
@Bix: Ohhhh, gotcha. Well, I’m only speculating to an extent here, but isn’t the Academy Awards one of the most widely-televised programs in the world? My impression is that people in other countries love the glitz and glamor of Hollywood and this is Hollywood’s biggest night, so people tune in internationally to check it out. I could be totally wrong here though.
I think you’re being overly harsh. The Oscars are usually dreadful, but this went along at a decent pace, was entertaining enough and they let them finish the speeches. Ellen wasn’t laugh-out-loud funny but she’s a professional and rarely made me cringe (the Somalia bit excepted). The montages were pointless but at least never felt dragged out. Combining the introductions , muting the audiences during the in memorium segment and not playing off speeches were all clear improvements, and I’ll take Ellen over MacFarlane’s crassness.
I think people forget how bad recent ceremonies have been when they’re dumping on the latest one. Remember Franco and Hathaway?
Compare to Tina and Amy at the GGs…zzzzzzz
We’ve got a new pull quote for the poster: “the 2014 Oscar Ceremony–not as bad as Franco and Hathaway!”
Also I saw this said by someone else somewhere about tonight’s ceremony and I totally agree: “The show was longer than last year but felt shorter to me.”
I agree almost completely with the whole analysis. Only thing is, I really liked Ellen’s antics, whether on stage or among the crowd. But I was especially bothered by the amount of time spent with 1- animation heroes 2- heroes this 3- heroes that 4- wizard of oz homage 5- the extremely boring performance of bette midler AFTER the In Memoriam section. Easily 40 minutes wasted in nonsense. You cut a bit on movie, songs and acting presentations, then reduce just a tad the speech times and you get an hour less. There, solved the main problem EVERYBODY and their mothers complain about every year.
Oscar prediction for 2015. Alan Sepinwall will gripe about the Oscars…. As usual
I highly recommend watching on slight DVR delay. Makes everything much more entertaining when you can skip the commercials and some of the non-award speeches/montages. Only downside is not being able to follow along on twitter.
Agree! I switched to my recording of TWD about 20 minutes into that show, skipping commercials, then picked up where I’d left off. Fast forwarded through Bette (smelled that one immediately, and never liked Beaches or that song even when she could perform it better) and the Academy president as well, and caught up just in time for Steve McQueen’s speech (Brad Pitt a class act to turn over the mike to him), which got a bit mangled by my DVR (although it had thoughtfully offered to record an extra half hour over, even it had not counted on the Hero-hype, passing the Arby’s hat (someone please do Pharell a favor and hide it from him, please) and Dame Bette.
Forgot to mention how disconcerting was the plastic surgery that Liza Minnelli, Goldie Hawn, and Kim Novak have had. They didn’t even look like versions of their former selves. Ugh.
Totally unrecognizable…faces from the Phantom of the Opera
I thought John Travolta looked like he’s had work, bad work and that added to the strangeness of his intro
Kim Novak was so sad-looking, and I wouldn’t have recognized Goldie Hawn if they hadn’t introduced her by name. These people have untold wealth and thus access to the best medical care there is – why can’t they find better plastic surgeons?
I was actually amused by the Pizza gag. Sure, it went on a little too long, but what seemed really awkward (the inital setup), got better when the pizza actually came and then people paying her (it helped that the actors used really committed to it). The selfie bit was another story, but I liked the pizza stuff.
Her monologue actually seemed far more biting than I would have imagined, particularly the ‘your’e all racist’ line, which was more shocking coming from Ellen than anything else. I thought she did a fine job.
What ruined the show was the production. The stupid, unconnected montages. Bette Middler singing because of Every Award Show Should Have Live Performances.
Also, I was a little surprised, and annoyed, that they shoved Peter O’Toole into the middle of the In Memoriam. I can understand putting PSH last, but Peter O’Toole deserved better than just being a name amongst scores in the middle, and I would have had him first (or PSH first and O’Toole last).
I think this each time I see him used in these shows, but can Kevin Spacey host one of these one year?
Anyway, I wish they would space the awards out more, instead of doing 7 in the last 45 minutes, and nothing for like 90 minutes.
Agree completely with your suggestions regarding the “In Memoriam”. I love Galdofini, but he’s TV more than movies. Lead off with PSH and finish with O’Toole. I watched that segment and said to myself “They better finish with someone really great for O’Toole to get put in the middle”.
Johnny – They did finish with someone really great, and Gandolfini had more than his share of memorable film performances.
Just because he’s known for his signature role as Tony Soprano doesn’t diminish his movie career. He was in every other movie released in 2012, then was terrific in both Enough Said and Not Fade Away, not to mention roles in Civil Action, Burt Wonderstone, Pelham 123, etc. etc. He was definitely deserving of prominence in the montage.
This is why the DVR is the best invention. Time delay and ff button makes the oscars a fun 45min broadcast
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler would have killed. Ellen was so bland.
Matthew mcc’s speech was the only highlight. And twelve years a slave winning was the most predictable win ever…and you know why.
I thought 12 Years a Slave won because it was one of the best films of the year and therefore a credible and deserving choice. But why don’t you tell us why you think it won? Your considered opinion would be illuminating, I’m sure.
Because Ellen’s joke about you’re all racists if it didn’t win precisely pegged the Hollywood guilt issue that made it so. I’d be surprised if half the Academy even saw the film.
Ellen’s joke was a joke. “Hollywood’s guilt issue” didn’t award a Best Picture Oscar to Amistad, a fim about slavery that wasn’t great but merely good. So often when people of color achieve it is dismissed as the result of charity to them by members of the white majority. Steve McQueen’s film does not need charity or lowered standards or anything other than its quality to explain the acclaim and awards it’s received. But there are some who need to believe otherwise.
Ellen was right with her double-joke. The Oscars make sure to have as many African-Americans come out on stage as possible. I’m sure she’s aware that being a lesbian puts her on the list for Oscar host as well.
@Daggor, Out of curiosity, I just checked how many black people were onstage as presenters and performers last night. One of the musical performers, Pharrell Williams, and nine of the forty-six presenters were black. That doesn’t seem particularly disproportionate to me. Three of the twenty nominated actors were black, and one of the nine nominated films was made by a black director, though I’m sure there were others nominated in many other categories. I don’t think there needs to be a quota for representation of minorities at awards shows, and these numbers would suggest there wasn’t one last night.
Ellen Degeneres was on a list of potential oscar hosts because she’s a lesbian? You base this on what? How many other openly gay people have hosted the Oscars? The only one I can find is Ellen Degeneres. I’m pretty sure the only list she was on was of popular comedians that might draw in more viewers.
Look, I didn’t want to start some hot and heavy race debate. All I was getting at is that there are certain types of films that you know the academy types are going to love which makes them very predictable, which makes things boring. 12 Years a Slave WAS an excellent film, its just that when it came out it eliminated all suspense of what would win best picture because it fits their academy “ideal” to a “T”. Just like Jared Leto winning, again he deserved it, but it was no shocker…actor playing a male transvestite prostitute? guaranteed Oscar. Just like if someone had played a person with a mental disorder or a beautiful actress roughed it up and played an ugly woman, its just so predictable.
So all I’m saying is that it was obvious as could be, just like a movie such as Lone Survivor wouldn’t even be considered for any awards aside from technical ones.
@ARITHON
Exactly. The roles always win, not the actor. And a film about the holocaust will always win documentary (short, this time). It’s just about predictability (and guilt). I just won an Oscar contest picking all those 7 “Gravity” wins, including editing and director, but also picking the best picture as “12 Years a Slave.” There’s no logic to it, but it makes perfect sense… if that makes any sense.
@DOVE_OF_DOOM
That’s why (at 3:21): [www.youtube.com]
With all due respect to popular opinion and hyperbole for the sake of humor, if you actually look at the winners for Best Picture and in the four acting categories you’ll find that uglied up actresses, characters with mental handicaps, and films about social issues do not dominate the Oscars the way you claim they do. Going back twenty years, five actors have won Oscars for playing gay men, so it would seem that’s not a guaranteed Oscar. Beautiful actresses gone ugly winning happened twice by my count. It’s playing a real person that seems to increase one’s odds of winning. With the exception of Crash, none of the recent Best Picture winners were about issues that could be stereotyped as related to liberal guilt. feel free to check for yourselves.
@Extras, actually, Kate Winslet did star in a Holocaust movie and did win the Oscar…The Reader.
I thought Ellen’s “awkward but genial” shtick worked fine, I loved the pizza gag (particularly later when I spotted Jennifer Lawrence noticeably chewing without making any effort to be discreet about it. I adore her.)
The telecast was too long. Bette Midler’s song was pointless and felt like filler in a show that hardly needed it.
Over all….not the best show, not the worst. It had some great moments, and a lot of draggy bits.
I don’t see the love for Jennifer Lawrence . She has become unbelievably annoying . Jennifer will fight anyone to get all the attention , and she desperately wants everyone to know how down-to-earth she is . The last straw for me , when she was yelling at someone for laughing at her . Not only is Lawrence a mediocre actress , but she has also become insufferable .
Couldn’t agree with you more Cinema Fan. If she had won the Oscar I think I would have been through with the Academy Awards and I’ve been watching for over 50 years. She did not deserve to join the list of back to back winners which include Tom Hanks, Luise Rainer, Spencer Tracy and I believe Frederic March but not sure about him. All of her photo bombing and other stunts are just for attention. Did she really fall again? Yeah, right. No one saw it. It was just mentioned. She didn’t deserve the Oscar last year against Emmanuelle Riva and she certainly shouldn’t have been Lupita’s top competition this year.
If you didn’t know why she was “angry” at someone for laughing at her, you weren’t paying attention. She was poking fun at her pratfalls, and the fact that she successfully made it on stage without tripping. And yes, there is video of her spill on the red carpet before the ceremony. It was good natured. I like JL, don’t love her, but she’s rather charming and a very good actress, so I’ll jump in and defend some of these ill-informed pot shots.
Oh Ellen, you were so good last time; why mess with the memory? (Same goes for you, Kim Novak)
And if you’re giving awards to Angela Lansbury and Steve Martin, get them on stage! What a waste.
Not enough jokes, too much pizza, too many predictable awards (seriously, there must’ve have been plenty of ties in Oscar pools this year) equals a loooong night.
Thank goodness for Lupita and her photobombing brother.
It’s hilarious- in a cringe worthy kind of way- that he is so prominent in the picture, particularly when his sister is trying to get in the shot in the back round.
Ellen was flat out boring. At least McFarlane gives you entertainment, even if it’s shock and awe at times. I really enjoyed him last year in spite of the occasional nervous laughter. Ellen took C grade bits and drew them out far too long. The only quality thing she did was referencing how little Nemo was shown in the animation montage, which was surprising since Incredibles got like 5 screen shots.
Boring and far too long. At least Gravity didn’t win best picture. One of the most overrated movies in years.
The speeches were great, and kudos for not playing people off. Everything else was fairly horrific. Alan is right: this was an epic disaster of a production. Ellen isn’t the worst host ever, but she sure didn’t exemplify the best either. Truly painful to sit through, and it felt like it lasted nine hours as opposed to four. At least the speeches were good.
They did, unfortunately, play Alfonso Cuarón off before his turn at the mic after co-winning Best Editing. Thank goodness he also won for directing, because otherwise that would have been a major gaffe.
I love Ellen, but this felt like the Oscars refused to pay for actual writers. Seriously, those audience bits had more dead air than a high school TV Production class. And the monologue was so incredibly bland. I fall more into the Ricky Gervais “crap on everyone in the room” style of awards show hosting, so I gather that I’m a little biased. But this was so far to the other end of the spectrum that I can’t recall a single joke.
Ellen is one of the most likable entertainers alive so I think people will give her a large pass (some commenters already seem to be doing so…), but she doesn’t deserve it. This show made James Franco’s bout seem like brilliant entertainment.
This show made James Franco’s bout seem like brilliant entertainment.
—-No, no it really didn’t. This may not have been your cup of tea, but Franco was so bad he continues to be the butt of jokes about it today.
I feel like the Oscars just need a total reboot. The HFPA has gotten this mostly right with the Golden Globes for the past couple of years: witty hosts and they’ve managed to keep the show at a reasonable length. The Oscars could do the same if they stopped trying to write like this is 1978 or something. The saddest part is how many awards are not even shown at this point. There used to be a lifetime achievement award given out every year which was a big deal. No more?
What the show needs is its own witty host (poaching Tina Fey and Amy Poehler would be kind of crass) who can deliver a few jokes that are funny but not too offensive, then just streamline the show to show all the awards as quickly as possible. We’re not tuning in to see stupid skits, we want to see who wins and what they’ll say when they get on stage. This can happen, so AMPAS should make it already.
Hollywood makes movies, so get out of the live stage entertainment business or hire someone from the Tony awards to take over the onstage musical numbers. Give the awards, let us listen to the speeches and the show will end in about two hours tops, just like the rest of the awards shows.
Oh, the montages were awful also. You would think that an organization that makes movies would choose what they show with care. It seems that according to them everyone who ever appeared in a movie is a “hero”. Who picks the subject matter for the montages?
Stephen Colbert would be the ideal host. He’s the one person who could upstage Tina and Amy.
Yeah, Loveinc3, since when is Marty McFly a hero? (or was it Doc Brown they were referring to in the DeLorean scene). Oskar Schindler, Gandhi, and the others I get, but Marty McFly?
Loved the show. Best in years! I’m starting to think it just should never be reviewed anymore because no critic will ever give anyone a break. It will always be a fail. This was fresh, hip and different, and really humanized the actors, which I’ve never seen done before. Bravo.
I wasn’t expecting much from Ellen but I thought she did fine.
I thought she basically brought the same relaxed vibe to the show that Amy and Tina bring to the Globes.
The pizza thing in particular sort of felt like something Tina and Amy would have done.
The montages were unnecessary but then, they’re always unnecessary and they always do them so it’s not really worth complaining about.
At least we got a reprieve from unnecessary song and dance numbers.
Overall, thought the show went well.
Some solid winners and speeches. I got my money’s worth.
Matthew McConaughey quoting Dazed and Confused in a Best Actor acceptance speech made my night.
Just a shame that Richard Linklater still hasn’t won his Oscar. He should have, like, five of them by now. He was there last night! So close.
Ladies and gentleman, this is how you do an In Memoriam:
[www.youtube.com]
Interesting mix of singer and song, in sync w/ the flashing names, a good build, leading to the perfect choice for that year’s edition of the In Memoriam “hammer” (copyright, Bill Simmons)
Also, I miss the cheers and applause–so what if others get more, if you get into that montage at all I’d say you already had the respect and admiration of your peers.
Matthew McConaughey deserves an Oscar for Best Supporting an Actress. He was so gallant and supportive and kind with Kim Novak. What a sweetheart.
Write a comment…Matthew McConaughey deserves an Oscar for Best Supporting an Actress. He was so gallant and supportive and kind with Kim Novak. What a sweetheart.
Ellen DeGeneres did something critical and innovative for the movie industry at this year’s awards show. In another year when the Academy represented its affinity for honoring high technology and social justice, she took the audience that pays for tickets past the gowns and tuxedos that keep the industry on a pedestal.
Shooting most of her segments from among her friends served as a collection of understatements with dramatic effect. If just for a few minutes, her friends became our friends off the big screen. We celebrated OUR lack of education, love of pizza, tweets, and fondness for “selfies” together with some of the most talented people in the world. Those of us who don’t know haute couture designers got to hang with our new buds.
Whether she planned this effect from the get go or was just expressing her personality in a difficult place to do that, makes little difference. Well done. Thanks Ellen!
Good comment. Personally, I felt she treated the audience the same as she does her daytime talk audience because that’s just what she knows how to do, but in a way, it brought them down to size.
Seems to me Ellen dumbed the comedy down. She didn’t do as many jokes about the actual movies, sticking instead to showing how big stars are like us…
A few notes…. McConaughey gave a better performance on stage tonight presenting with Kim Novak then he did in Dallas Buyers Club. That was painfully uncomfortable to watch. Travolta butchering Idina Menzel’s name is worse then how he screwed up the Les Miz intro last year. nd Jared Leto shamefully plugging his shitty rock band was heinous. A completely dull awards show with zero surprises. They should have moved Pharrell into the halfway point and it might have woken the audience up and snapped the doldrum. 10 minutes on pizza delivery? Really???
I knew Travolta had screwed up before. Thank you. Yes!! The Les Miz thing! What a doof! WHY does he keep getting invited back to things? He’s a joke and hasn’t done anything of note in a very long time. And on what planet does Will Smith get to announce Best Picture? He was a nominee once–but he didn’t win and he hasn’t done anything in forever either!
I watched for about an hour after True Detective ended and found it very boring and drawn-out. The pizza thing fell totally flat for me, though possibly was slightly redeemed by hitting up Harvey Weinstein for $200.
Ellen does random things that are silly. There is NO point to much of what she does, simply that it is fun, stupid, crazy, pointless. That’s what she shows, how pointless so many things are; yet, if you enjoy it, if it makes you laugh, it is a good thing. Humor does NOT have to be vulgar, sensationalized, or blatantly disrespectful to be funny. Anyone who does not understand dry humor will not like Ellen and the show. too bad for you all. This was one funny, laugh out loud Oscars. So sorry you need to be over the top wowed to laugh. “Anyone else bothered that Nemo did not get enough screen time?” LOL
I thought for sure that ABC had foisted that Oz tribute on the Oscars to promote Once Upon a Time’s return — and then all we got was a 10-second promo we’ve already seen. How could they not even get that right?
And I know they back end the awards to give the popular ones at the end, but you’re going to have a long show when you only give out a statue or two in the first hour!
I like Bette Midler and I don’t really mind a musical performance right after the In Memoriam tributes. BUT …. that song was completely inappropriate for the occasion. Does nobody listen to the lyrics? These people we are memorializing did not live life in anyone’s shadow. They weren’t content to let others shine. These people were Academy Award Winners, huge stars, and icons of Hollywood. To say that Shirley Temple was “content to walk a step behind” is idiocy.
Agreed, that performance makes no sense in this situation, never mind the fact that it’s a cheesy song from the 1980s.
The two “Hero” montages were unnecessary and repetitive and could have been cut without anyone noticing. The pizza thing went from hilarious, to cute, to “um..still going on?” to “could we please leave that horse’s carcass alone now please?”. And the Kim Novak thing was worse than watching a plane crash or a train crash. It was like watching a plane crash into a train. Who thought THAT was a good idea?
Ellen was okay, but really dull. I was torn between watching live (advantage Twitter) our just letting it record and fast forwarding through all the blah (advantage speed/no commercials)
This review is pretty harsh, I think. The Oscars are the Oscars, and sure the gags will be weird and of course it will run long. But last night’s telecast had a nice energy and enthusiasm and sincerity to it, where maybe it wasn’t perfect, but it was lots of talented people getting together to have fun and celebrate doing something they love. I enjoyed this year’s event much more than years past.
Ellen was boring. Good hosts: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina & Amy, Hugh Jackman, Billy Crystal (in his day). Bad hosts: everyone else. Who would be great at it? Out of the box thinking … Key & Peele.
It was a hideously conceived and produced program, filled with stupid cringe inducing schticks. And the set design was horrible. In the end, with all the lightbulbs, it looked like an ad for GE. And didn”t Bette Middler realize the standing ovation was not about her – but an homage to those who died in 2013. It was all about Helen and the first 4 rows of celebrities who she treated like kids- keeping them busy with activities so they would not doze off. Helen thought she was doing her afternoon tv show.
Uh, Ellen, not Helen.
Last year’s telecast was much more entertaining, worts and all. It’s hard to believe both finished around midnight when last year’s had way more packed into the 3.5 hours than this one. There’s no reason this show should have been over 3 hours.
Alan: Thank you for watching this so I didn’t have to.
I feel so happy now that we went out to dinner at a restaurant where reservations are normally more difficult to obtain.
When Ellen started handing out pizza, I just kept thinking that these people have spent a gazillion dollars on their clothes and now they’re going to eat pizza in them?
Can you imagine Lupita Nyong’o dripping tomato paste on that powder blue gown?
How anyone can get energy and fun out of this show is beyond me. I was a huge critic of pretty much every show post Jackman, and this was worse then all of them. Well, maybe tied with Franco.
Wasn’t it mere months ago when the waitresses from Two Broke Girls served burgers and fries to the front-row stars at the People’s Choice Awards? Not funny then, and incredibly sad that Oscar is stealing bits from the lamest awards show there is.
But actually an incredibly sly meta-comment on the remakes, sequels, ripoffs and sad failures the movies served up in 2013.