Review: ‘Rectify’ – ‘The Great Destroyer’

Some thoughts on tonight's "Rectify" – and on the outstanding second season to date – coming up
I last wrote about “Rectify” at the start of this season, after I had seen three episodes, which largely kept Daniel sidelined in response to the beating he suffered at the end of season 1. It seemed clear then that Ray McKinnon had a plan both for how to keep the show functioning even when Daniel wasn't at the center of it and for how to simply keep the narrative moving in a second and longer season. But even given that, I've been really impressed with what he and the rest of team “Rectify” have accomplished since then.
Not only have they made someone like Ted Jr. into a more complex (if only sometimes sympathetic) figure, but they've deepened our understanding of all the characters and their relationships with one another. The marriage between Janet and Ted Sr. – and all the compromises that this very good man has gladly made in return for whatever love Janet could give him – has turned into one of my favorite on television, Amantha's job at the discount store has expanded her beyond just being Daniel's fierce advocate (and has shown just how much of her life has been put on hold in service to her brother), and Carl the sheriff has turned into a fascinating guy torn between pressure from Senator Foulkes and his growing suspicion that Daniel is innocent. Even someone like Jared, who hasn't gotten a lot of time in the spotlight, really came to life in an episode like this, as you can imagine how a kid that age would react to the news that Daniel was considering the plea deal.
It's also been terrific seeing how many different kinds of episodes the show can offer us. Season 1 was fairly claustrophobic, but did have time for digressions like Daniel's adventures with the goat man. With more episodes to play with, and a more elongated time frame (episodes only sometimes take place on consecutive days now), there's opportunity for more kinds of stories and incidents. Daniel's trip to Atlanta a few weeks ago – first to feel normal posing as “Donald” at the museum, then having an emotionally turbulent meeting with Kerwin's family – was a wonder, and I'd have gladly watched an entire episode that just took place at one of Lezlie-with-a-Z's house parties. And everything feels tied together not only because the characters are the same, but because the show is able to place enormous emotional weight onto everyday activities and objects, like Daniel's quest for the old gas stove, or Tawney repeatedly cooking her special mac 'n cheese for Ted Jr.
Season 1 also had a casual interest at best in the main plot of the show – or what the main plot would be if anyone else was making it, on any other channel – but season 2 has done a nice job nudging issues related to the murder and Daniel's trial forward without transforming the series into something it's not. We still had to wait half the season for Daniel and Trey to cross paths at all, and though last week's road trip was tense and unsettling – and the sort of thing that I fear will only worsen Daniel's legal situation whenever authorities finally visit George's house – it was also clearly just a prologue to whatever is coming next for these two men, the prosecutors, Jon, etc.
“The Great Destroyer” revisited what remains the show's most powerful relationship, as Daniel had to call Tawney for a ride back from Florida when his pedaling legs gave out. Aden Young and Adelaide Clemens are so fantastic separately and together, and there is such fraught chemistry between the two characters, with their feelings for each other running far deeper and more complicated than simple questions of romantic or sexual attraction. Daniel represents something to Tawney, and vice versa, and she obviously connects with him on a far deeper level than she does with Ted Jr., but she also knows that being so emotionally intimate with a man who isn't her husband is wrong, just as he's aware of the damage he can inflict on those who care about him.
I like that the series remains ambiguous about what role, if any, Daniel played in Hannah's murder. I'd like to believe he's wholly innocent – just an easy patsy for a crime committed by George and/or Trey – but it also wouldn't feel the least bit wrong if at some point he remembers everything about that night and realizes that he belonged inside that prison cell in between Kerwin and Wendall. (With occasional visits from the wonderful Charlie chaplain.)
“Rectify” is such an unusual show that I find myself preferring to watch it at a strange pace (above and beyond whatever complications came from my July travels), so I only caught up to the season this week. But now that we're so close to the end of the season – and on the verge of a major family blow-up now that Ted Sr. knows about the coffee grounds incident – my hope is to watch episodes 9 & 10 close to when they air. If I don't have a review of next week's episode, I will absolutely have some thoughts on the finale and season 2 as a whole in a couple of weeks.
But in the meantime, how's everybody feeling about the season so far? And what did everybody think of tonight's episode?
Thank goodness you posted a review!! It’s my favorite series ever and it’s maddening to see the lack of attention it’s had. How could it get a third season?
Reviewers have a responsibility to create a buzz around shows that might become hits, as ultimately they’re all in the same industry. Quality is only one factor in that, and perhaps not even the most important.
Thank you for covering this, Alan. It needs as much exposure as possible because it truly is one of the best shows I’ve ever seen.
—-Does anyone know any other sites (pop culture professional sites, personal blogs, even youtube channels..I really don’t care) besides AV Club that covers the show? Everyone gushed over it at the beginning of the season but ended up not doing weekly reviews, which is kinda disappointing
Entertainment Weekly does a great recap with Sundi Rose-Holt. Lots of thoughtful commenters too.
Alan!
Wow, tonight I am watching this show and just thinking to myself – this is one of the best shows on TV, I absolutely love it. This season has been incredible. I would NEVER have heard of this show without you and Dan talking about it on the podcast…
I am absolutely fascinated by the Sheriff, the Teds, tawny… all of them – this world has created a complete, comprehensive world where I am sincerely invested in “fringe” characters.
What are the Emmy rules? I know the ship has sailed for this year’s nominations – but could this ever actually get recognition?
Thanks again
One thing about Daniel is driving me crazy. WHY hasn’t he told anyone about what happened between him and Trey? Trey admitted that he and George raped Hanna. Flat out admitted it. I realize Daniel doesn’t care all that much about himself, but doesn’t he want Hanna to have justice for her rape? And doesn’t he realize that, if Trey were charged for that rape, with the DNA evidence, he’d be convicted, and that would change the heck out Foulkes’ pursuit of him. His silence perplexes and frankly aggravates me.
Now, as for this whole Ted Jr. coffee grounds incident–it was a huge, epic, ridiculous breach of Foulkes to go to Ted Sr. about that. I hope Ted Sr. tells him to go f*** himself. I also hope that, when that story comes out, and it will, that Daniel tells everyone that Ted Jr. taunted him about his rape and blamed him for his own victimization. But he won’t.
I realize that this is how Daniel is, and this is exactly how he wound up on death row in the first place. But is it too much to ask that he have learned something? Wendell of all people tried to tell him this. I wish he’d listen and embrace valuing his own life, if not for himself, for his mother and Amantha. Especially Amantha, who has fought so hard for him.
Whew. I had a lot to get off my chest there I guess.
PS– No amount of complexity will ever make me do anything but hate Ted Jr. He’s an ass. I hope Tawney leaves him. She is way too good for him.
Yeah…in a way I agree and in a way i do not. Aiden Young plays Daniel so well that he has the ability (for me at least) to build up such huge amounts of compassion from the audience. When he got beat up and then woke up and hugged his mom and sister… The room got very dusty. When he was abused by the town, I got upset but understood that they are just afraid. When he refused to press charges against Sarah’s brother I understood that Daniel just wanted to let a man who is in pain to have some closure.
I get all these things but the show does tread a fine line, as I said above, I agree but do not agree, I want at some point for Daniel to fight back.
I just hope, hope, hope, hope that the Senator and Trey get all of Daniels wrath when the time comes!
The show cannot go on forever with Daniel being a punching bag, because even the sympathetic characters start to become unsympathetic.
There is a fine line….the show has got to be careful.
Love the show!
@Trespassers – Yes, I agree. And that, plus the following, makes this latest episode feel like the first one where McKinnon & Co. have, unfortunately, resorted to some old TV-tropes – and/or slightly tripped-up, in terms of the logic of the plotting. This episode, IMO, undermines or ignores some of what has come before – and I found myself a bit disappointed by it:
1) All of the hints thrown out last episode that Daniel was, at the very least, suspicious about Trey – as well as George’s absence – are thrown out the window when Daniel wakes up and starts touching all of the things clearly left by Trey (as well as leaving a note). This puts a huge strain, in my mind, on Daniel’s basic intelligence.
I will admit that we don’t know exactly what’s going on in Daniel’s mind in regards to his trip to Florida – so perhaps this will turn out later to be nothing but a feint.
2) Out of the blue – and for no apparent reason (other than a plot contrivance to explain Tawney’s willingness to pick-up Daniel and lie about it) – Tawney and Ted Jr.’s relationship feels strained and awkward again at the beginning of this episode – coming after weeks of gentle repair that felt natural.
3) IMO, the Tawney/Daniel scene didn’t feel authentic. This is the first chance the two have had to speak privately, and this is the best they can do in terms of hashing out what is/has happened? These two that supposedly share a special connection? It felt like familiar TV-trope-stringing-along – unlike any previous scenes between them – including the small scene in the kitchen from 2 episodes ago.
4) As you mentioned, the fact that Daniel does not – immediately after his bath – tell his lawyer Jon the story of Trey confessing that he and George had sex with Hannah is completely nonsensical. DNA evidence that Hannah had sex with party/parties unknown got Daniel off death row; then Trey confessed to Daniel that he was one of those parties; and Daniel doesn’t tell his lawyer? There is no logical reason he wouldn’t tell Jon – other than the TV-trope-lack-of-communication to avoid having to deal with certain plot threads yet.
5) I urge everyone to go back and watch the scene from the pilot episode involving the sheriff, the senator, and the old sheriff. That took place about 6 weeks (show time) before the current episode. Please explain how the sheriff in that scene has turned into the sheriff we see in conversation with the old sheriff in this episode in the last 6 weeks. It doesn’t really compute.
6) Even if Carl’s scene with the previous sheriff was believable given the scene between them from S01E01, IMO, it’s completely in the wrong episode. Perhaps if it was placed between when Daniel refused to press charges against Bobby Dean and when Ted Jr. confessed to Carl about the coffee-incident – but now? What has happened since the sheriff relayed info of the attack to the senator (undoubtedly because he thought it was pertinent to the murder) and approached Teddy to get him to press charges – and the present moment?
So, although I’m still enjoying the show, this was the first time I found myself thinking, ‘Huh? What? Why aren’t you saying….XXX?’
Madmeme, are you referring to the character that Sonny Shroyer (Enos from Dukes of Hazzard) played in the pilot? I assumed he was the former sheriff as well, but IMDb credits him as the town’s mayor, and also someone with the same last name as Carl, so presumably his father.
@Alan – No, it just seems like the dialogue between Carl and CJ (the former sheriff) in the pilot doesn’t track so well with their conversation this episode:
Carl: “Son of a bitch confessed, CJ, remember?”
CJ: “Yeah, I remember.”
Carl: “Then why in the hell would a person confess to somethin’ they didn’t do?
CJ: “You’ve had 19 years to think on that, and you ain’t figured out an answer other than he did it?”
Carl: “Meaning what? One of those boys saw Holden on top of that girl, forcin’ himself.”
…and then later in the scene:
Carl (speaking to CJ): “She was his girlfriend – gives him even more motive – can you not see that?”
But even if the change in tone between the two makes sense in light of the sheriff’s growing misgivings these few short weeks, the placement of the scene of him questioning the confession AFTER he finds out about the attack on Ted Jr. seems a bit incongruous to me (since, as mentioned more than once, the attack on Teddy replicates the attack on Hannah).
But, OK, I still love this show – niggles and all :)
“I realize that this is how Daniel is, and this is exactly how he wound up on death row in the first place”- that is, if he is innocent, which is, I assume, what is being established. Vulnerable, too trusting, confuse Daniel ends up on death row, gets miraculously out and does it again (makes unwise decisions, trusts/believes other people more than himself, gets easily manipulated). It would make sense, but I believe and hope the show is better, more nuanced than that.
“What has happened since the sheriff relayed info of the attack to the senator (undoubtedly because he thought it was pertinent to the murder) and approached Teddy to get him to press charges – and the present moment?”
I didn’t go back and watch the scene, but I believe the sheriff has always had the nagging feeling that Daniel is innocent. He appears to me to be a truth seeker. Opposite of the others who have their inflexible, stubborn minds so firmly made up, he is more open-minded. That is what I believe, anyway. :)
@Hopeful – “…but I believe the sheriff has always had the nagging feeling that Daniel is innocent.”
Well, no, in the pilot (and remember, this is only ~6 weeks before in show-time) the new sheriff is TOTALLY against Daniel and very vehement about it (no doubt whatsoever). It makes me wonder if perhaps the original intent of McKinnon & Co. was perhaps to have the original sheriff, CJ, be the ‘lawman’ character that changes their opinion about Daniel – and maybe they realized this wasn’t feasible (for a number of possible reasons) when it came time to break season two.
But I have no real problem with Sheriff Carl beginning to doubt Daniel’s guilt. I just think another scene/incident inserted between him telling the senator about Teddy’s attack – and the scene in this episode where he visits CJ – might have made the progression a little more fluid.
@Madmeme – Thank you for explaining. I am always amazed at how much I forget when I am watching any of my favorite shows. That is why I love re-watching, especially with those who are new to the show. I will soon be re-watching Season One on Netflix with my oldest son, so I will definitely be more interested in watching for the sheriffs attitude and opinions about Daniel. I understand we don’t really know what changed his mind about Daniel so suddenly. Maybe when Daniel would not press charges against his attackers? Just a thought. :)
I haven’t watched this season.
Does Daniel still stare at objects for half of each episode? The acting was good, but I decided I couldn’t wait for something to happen.
Given that expectation, is this season worth checking back into?
Daniel does not do nearly as much staring this season.
Alan, don’t you mean “now that Ted Sr. knows about the coffee grounds incident”? Other than that, great review of an excellent episode.
Typo in second-to-last para – a ‘Jr.’ where you meant ‘Sr.’…
I love the show. Fascinating. Beautiful.
I’ve forgotten about something, though, I think… who is Jared spying on at the end of tonight’s?
Hannah’s brother.
I enjoy watching this show. It’s a true drama and not a soap opera. I think it gets into the complexities and nuances of being human. Also, I appreciate the portrayal of Americans in the South as interesting, multi-layered people and not the usual reflexive, albeit culturally acceptable, stereotypes I see depicted in most all TV shows and movies. Like a good book, this show gives me something to think and talk about. It’s satisfying on many levels.
Thanks for the review! I’m also baffled by the lack of media attention this gem is getting. I’m watching via a paid movie channel since S01E01 and was gobsmacked from the get go. It’s so true and deep it gets under your skin right away. I could list all the ingredients that make Rectify the fabulous series it is, but suffice to say I haven’t seen anything else this good on TV since Breaking Bad. Yes, I’ve seen the “from the makers of BB” moniker, and I hope they keep on making quality shows like this for years to come! For now I’m hoping for a 3rd season….
But Rectify needs a good PR department. It’s not only the media silence, it’s also next to impossible to buy a Blu-ray! I live in Europe, and I had to special order Season 1 from Australia! (At crazy expense) Not even Amazon.co.uk can deliver a B/2 blu-ray, whilst every silly sitcom is available in spades. Crazy…!
I would suggest a VPN and ordering via Amazon Instant Video.
If you get VPN you should ask if they also provide “smart DNS” because that is faster then VPN and does the same job.
My favourite show this year. Thanks for finding it.
I love this show too, and my husband and I can’t wait to watch it every week, but it has become a bit frustrating as of late. The conversation between Tawny and Daniel in the car ride home sounded so stilted and awkward–I felt like I was watching the actors instead of seeing the characters. Also, maybe the dramatic irony is clouding my judgment, but doesn’t it seem like a really bad idea for Daniel to have anything to do with Trey or George at all, let alone road trip with Trey and fondle all of George’s belongings while he’s not at home and presumably “missing”? I hope this storyline doesn’t go the way I think it is because the use of such a plot device would be hugely disappointing. Even with as damaged as Daniel is, he still can’t be that naive, can he? I’m getting a little annoyed with the doe-eyed, “aw, shucks” passive Daniel…I hope this new development with the plea deal and his memory returning about the night Hannah was killed galvanize him into some kind of action. Love the developing storylines with the Teds and Janet. Glad Amantha has something more to do than lash out at everyone and fuss over Daniel…she was by far the show’s least dimensional and most irritating character.
I agree with you on “aw, shucks” naive Daniel being disappointing. And don’t forget about him taking all the drugs he can get from strangers. What I think this plot device is aiming at is establishing his innocence. In a show like Rectify, this could never be done in a heroic, unambiguous way. But slowly, I think, he is being portrayed as someone who can’t stand up for himself and who is way too easily manipulated, rather than someone who could kill his girlfriend in a fit of anger. I guess this should please us from the audience who sympathize with Daniel without erasing all ambiguity from that central question in the story. Anyway, I guess last season’s Daniel, who seemed to me much darker, more willing to hurt others (Ted Jr.) was a less frustratingly helpless character.
I hate to say this, but… is Rectify getting ponderous? While I’ve really enjoyed the series to date, I thought the writing was shockingly bad in this week’s episode. The first 40 minutes felt like bad soap opera (slow, obvious, and melodramatic.) I started disliking the characters and yelling at the TV, especially during that scene between Tawny and Daniel. The last 20 minutes was a little better when Daniel got home and reacted to the plea deal. I hope it’s just a hiccup and not a trend.
Tawney, to me, is the least interesting character, so anything with her kind of drags for me, but the rest of the episode was very good. I disagree that the writing was bad; this ep was just a little slower than usual.
@Tymot & Dezbot: Even though I had ‘a list of grievances’ about this episode, I would never say that the writing was bad – just less than I expected. As I mention in another post, IMO, Rectify’s had such impeccably good writing that I think I hold it to a higher standard than other shows.
Also, since Rectify has, previously, paid such little heed to traditional plotted storylines – slight misjudgments in pacing/character justifications once those more traditional elements are introduced perhaps feel slightly more magnified than in a more normally plotted show.
In any case, even a lesser episode of Rectify is miles ahead of almost everything else currently airing for me.
Dezbot says, “Tawney, to me, is the least interesting character”
That is interesting, because I absolutely adore Tawney. Maybe due to her own innocence, and the simple way in which she appears to view the world. Yet inside she is a deep thinker, thus the connection with Daniel. Or maybe he brings that side of her out, making her emotionally conflicted.
Anyway, I think she is adorable – inside and out! :)
My favorite & least favorite scenes in this series were conversations between Daniel and Tawney.
Midway through Season 1, they had their first extended conversation outside of Tawney’s church that was just sublime. It was delicate, subtle, provocative, sensitive, and mysterious as they both tried to understand each other and their respective faiths & philosophies.
My least favorite was in this week’s episod. After Tawney picked up Daniel and drove him to one of his favorite places, the got out of the car and then talked about their feelings in a direct, clumsy, hit-you-over-the-head sort of way… a way that made me cringe and groan. I simply cannot fathom that the same person who wrote that scene in Season 1 could have written that scene this week. Perhaps they were different writers. I did not check the credits. Still, this show and it’s characters deserve better.
@Madmeme, I didn’t think the writing was bad. :-)
Rectify is a damn national treasure. Nothing on tv has ever been filmed more beautifully – it’s positively Malickian (?!). Aden Young is a revelation – his choices throughout S1 and the first half of S2 were always odd and a little off putting, but now we’re seeing the big picture. He’s damaged, but when Daniel cleaned himself up and wanted a steak dinner, the light in his eyes was remarkable. Award worthy performances by all. I’d like to know more about Daniel and Amantha’s father. Praying for a 3rd season, great stuff.
Personally, I think we’ve already learned a bit about Daniel and Amantha’s father. Pretty sure he was Goat Man in Daniel’s fever dream. At least, that’s what I picked up from it.
to answer a couple of reader questions, a site called Paste, and EW, have been doing weekly reviews/post mortems. and sundance.tv has a two minute Inside video by the producers after each episode airs.
i flat-out worship this show. it’s so beautifully written and heartfelt and impeccably acted. not a weak link in the entire cast.
and the “secondary” characters can be as fascinating as any of the main players: Lezley, Charley Chaplain, Goat Man, Marcy, to name a few.
Looks like lots of folks agree with me!
I have to agree with several other posters (madmeme & TymOT) that several beats this story has taken in this episode don’t feel authentic.
With all that’s happened, I expect Trey will try to set up Daniel for George’s disappearance and death. I don’t see why else they’d emote an eerie feeling in the opening sequence of this episode or why they have Trey take objects in his truck.
Also, anyone else creeped out by this Daniel & Tawney love story? They’ve known each other how long?
You know, I re-watched the episode – and while I definitely thought it was better the second time around – it still felt like one of the not-quite-so-perfectly written and less-convincing ones. Maybe one reason for this is because when Daniel went to George’s with Trey last episode, I thought, “Oh no, Trey is going to plant all of George’s possessions back in his house and leave Daniel there.” The fact that the normally, completely unpredictable Rectify followed a course that seemed reasonably obvious (at least to a viewer) was a bit of a surprise.
Also, this episode seemed to me a bit like a table-setting episode (rather like the penultimate before the season finale) – and perhaps slightly underdeveloped in some ways because of that. But there are also things in this episode that were perfect – such as Janet and Ted Sr.’s conversation.
So just to be clear: I love Rectify – and it’s had such impeccably good writing that I think I hold it to a higher standard than other shows. But even a lesser episode of Rectify is miles ahead of almost everything else for me. So while I might complain about some moments – or lack of them – I’m completely confidant that the writers will sort things out satisfactorily.
It’s also not clear why Daniel, stuck on a boy’s bike hundreds of miles from home, wouldn’t phone his sister for help. But never mind.
Well, I can follow his logic: he’s a little bit in love with Tawney and wants to see her – plus he doesn’t have to explain what he’s been doing in Florida as he would to Amantha.
But the fact that he’s a bit snarky to Tawney after she goes through the trouble of picking him up (e.g. she saved him, then forsook him) – even in his hungover state – felt slightly out of place.
So happy you are finally back to reviewing this show, Alan! I keep checking every week. :)
I absolutely adore this show – it is definitely becoming one of my new ATFs! I agree with the chemistry between Tawney and Daniel being electrifying. I feel so sorry for Daniel, because he found someone to connect with on the outside world, yet she is far out of his reach.
I am really worried now that Ted Sr. knows about what happened with Ted Jr. Mentioning that, I also have to say how proud I was of Ted Jr. for denying the entire incident in front of the senator – I was so worried about what he would say, and he came through for his family. I was cheering during that scene, and for a character I had previously, not despised, but definitely did not care for (his immature ways – a BUN in the oven? lol – and blurting Tawney’s pregnancy in front of the family out of jealousy when seeing Tawney and Daniel in the kitchen, etc.) which is amazing.
The scene in the tire store when Amantha and her new friend came in for munchies was so funny I had to go back and watch it twice.
I could go on forever about this show. My main concern now is how Ted Sr. is going to handle the news now that he is aware of the encounter between Ted Jr. and Daniel
Again, thanks for reviewing this amazing show!
Sorry if someone brought this up. Haven’t made my way through all the comments yet, but what does everyone make of the final scene in the episode?
Was Daniel trying to bring back memories of that night? Was he testing himself to see if he was capable of the terrible act he is accuse of committing?
I think he was trying to act out what he confessed to, then recoiled in horror because he’s not capable of committing murder. Others may see it as him recoiling because he realized that he *did* do it.
@Dezbot: Thank you! That makes complete sense. I wasn’t sure what to think of his reaction. I still think it is strange that he would act out the “confession” in that manner.
That said, I am so loving this show! :)
Alan, just throwing out this idea that may make you smile and nod as a fellow Deadwood fan. What if Ray McKinnon casts Ian McShane as Daniels dad in a Kerwin type vision?!
This is the greatest idea in the history of ideas. Huzzah!
I believe McKinnan wrote this part for himself, that minimalist physicality way of acting both he and Aden share. He obviously felt he wasn’t young enough for the story he wanted to tell. He found his perfect doppelgänger, IMO.
For the life of me, I don’t recall anything about coffee grounds and Ted Jr.’s bottom. Can someone please remind me?
Seems like rather a hard thing to forget! ;D
At the end of episode 5 (season 1), Teddy taunts Daniel as he’s leaving the tire store by saying that if Daniel didn’t continually fight while being raped in prison, it was tantamount to just relaxing and enjoying it.
Daniel proves this a falsehood by sneaking up on Teddy while his back his turned and putting him in a choke-hold (as they do in prison) which makes Ted become unconsciousness (just as the episode ends).
Episode 6 begins with a pan across Teddy lying unconscious on the tire store floor, with his pants around his ankles and coffee spread all over his bare ass and crack – and him waking up.
Thank you, madmeme. I must have missed those episodes or else it was so horrifying that I blanked it out.
You’re welcome, Karen.
I can’t imagine you would forget them – it’s the only real point in season 1 that Daniel is responsible for some truly dark behavior. It’s also been rather an important story-line since happening (to Teddy’s ongoing mental health).
The season 1 episodes are currently playing on Netflix if you want to watch (or re-watch) them.
BTW, episode 6 (where you see Teddy unconscious with the coffee on him) is perhaps the best episode of the series to date. It has the brilliant – and utterly devastating – scene of the final farewell between Daniel and Kerwin, certainly one of the most (if not utmost) emotional moments of the series to date.
I would definitely go back and re-watch those episodes! Season 1 is on Netflix, and much centers around those episodes. I cannot imagine missing even ONE episode of this show.
In fact, I am going to be re-watching Season One on Netflix very soon, trying to bring my sons into the Rectify fold. lol
I just discovered that Sundance is bingeing the entire first season on Sunday 8/24 starting at 5am Central.
Good job Alan! You must review each episode of this great show. Honestly, is the best TV drama now on this season. I’m reall glad ;)