Review: ‘Rectify’ – ‘Until You’re Blue’

A quick review of tonight's “Rectify” coming up just as soon as I thought you'd be funnier…
“Until You're Blue” features Daniel Holden at his most self-aware as a person, and perhaps as a character on an unconventional TV show. When Jon asks why they're meeting at a merry-go-round, Daniel explains that “It's a metaphor.” When Janet notes that Daniel likes to talk about the concept of time, Daniel acknowledges, “It's a familiar theme of mine.” And when Amantha objects to the idea that Daniel might accept the plea deal, and the exile from almost all of Georgia that comes with it, he rightly challenges her to name anyone whose life has improved since his release.
Daniel knows who he is, knows the trouble that he continues to cause, and whether he actually had anything to do with Hannah's murder or not, he knows everyone he cares about is probably better off without him.
But there is one person whose emotional life at least has the potential to improve as a result of Daniel's presence, even if her circumstances seem lousy now. The miscarriage and Tawney's seeming lack of a reaction to it leads Ted Jr. to finally have it out with her over her feelings for Daniel, in such emotionally cruel fashion that the scene becomes almost unbearable after a point. But Ted is right that his wife cares more for Daniel than for him, and even if Tawney feels like she can't actually be with Daniel – like making the coffee grounds incident public, it would tear the family apart – it's become more clear over time that she should be with someone other than Ted. And that will probably be better for her in the long run, even if right now her life feels like one big tragedy.
Some great work as usual from Adelaide Clemens, and from everyone else. Sundance has yet to announce a decision on renewal, and I've been holding off on watching the finale until after I've written this. I'm not ready to let the show go just yet, and I'm wondering if Ray McKinnon wrote another cliffhanger of sorts, or if next week's episode offers slightly more plot closure – whether that's Daniel taking the plea and leaving town, or perhaps Trey's plan coming to fruition and sending Daniel back behind bars – than season 1. This is a show that's ultimately much less about its story than about its mood, and about the feelings of the characters in response to the tiniest of shifts of circumstance, so I don't need everything (or anything) tied up in a neat bow. But whether next week's episode is the last we ever get of this great show, or just the last we get until sometime next year, I'm hoping it's something that bends my own concept of time and lets me hold onto the feeling of watching it for a while.
What did everybody else think? And what are you hoping for from next week's show?
My wife and I were talking a couple weeks back about whether the show works if we know Daniel did it. That’s an avenue, albeit a risky one for the show, that I would love to see explored. In the spirit of the title, seeing Daniel with a chance to make right on a life once so wrong would be fascinating territory.
It sure would, but the show would likely lose myself and many others. I’m invested in Daniel as a very complex, flawed but decent person. It would fundamentally change the show for me in a dramatic way if you added in ‘murderer’ to that mix.
I’m still not sure we’ll ever find out, but I am sure that if they asked me for my vote it would be to have that revealed at some point.
I have never hated Teddy more than I do right now. He was incredibly cruel to Tawney. She put up with it with much greater forbearance than he deserved. Truly he is a wretched creature whose true colors have finally come to light. I have no pity for him. He didn’t even get the damn rims.
Also, if Daniel pleads out or says he killed Hanna, I will be seriously pissed. Especially if next week is the series finale. That’s the opposite of the catharsis I need from this incredibly tense, painful show. I hope Ray McKinnon is able to give viewers some closure. I don’t expect a sunshine and rainbows ending. But… I’m on the edge of my seat.
Ted Jr. didn’t go there for the rims. He went there for exactly what occurred.
Agreed that Ted, Jr. is a pretty pathetic human being. He is consumed with feelings that are the complete opposite of the ones that his wife demonstrates in her dealings with everyone in her life. He’s jealous, hateful and petty and the passing time since Daniel was released has changed him for the worse. If he’d kept his nasty comments to himself instead of blaming Daniel for the terrible things that Daniel endured in prison, Ted, Jr.’s coffee would’ve only been in his cup. His stint as an object lesson for just how those things can happen made everything worse.
It also seems that Ted, Jr. is beginning to see that maybe the reasons nobody wanted to partner with him in the rental rim business were valid and he may just lose his shirt (and his house.) The fact that he felt he needed to be punished after he was so brutal to his wife is just more misery of his own design.
Seeing Tawney dancing with Daniel, and seeing the anguish on his face, was so sad.
Seems that people are easily manipulated. What a surprise. Not really.
I thought his reactions were honest and while his timing was horrible, very much justified. He’s been assaulted (even if he provoked it) by the person he knows his wife is in love with. His devastation over the loss of the child he hoped would create the family that he craves so badly is not even remotely matched by his wife. She’s seemingly moving on without him and the torment he’s lived with for what is probably the past two months all came rushing out. Who in a deep relationship has not said things that they immediately regret minutes later? If you say you haven’t my guess is you are a liar.
For all we know, the rim business is fine. Ted Jr. seemed to be calling one person over and over again rather than say 5 or 6 people all pulling the same credit card scam. I saw the whole thing as an obvious parallel to the betrayal and theft he feels from Daniel and his wife. I’m sure he doesn’t think of Tawney as property, but definitely it is the same concept. The difference is he can get the rims back, but you can’t make someone love you.
I don’t think he’s a bad person at all. Just someone who through no fault of his own married into a situation that he could never have seen coming. I’m sure in time he would find someone else and be a perfectly happy person.
Life is complicated and while most television shows make the audience easily make binary decisions, Rectify demands more.
Thanks for your statement about people being manipulated. It was ever so enlightening.
I’m not saying that Teddy was always, or always will be, a bad guy, only that at this point in time he is deeply troubled and making some bad decisions that are hurting (and will hurt) everyone that cares about him. Daniel’s bad decisions were made as a teenager and had tremendous impact; Teddy’s are being made as an adult. As far as his new business goes, I think the difficulty collecting from that deadbeat buyer is an indication that it’s not necessarily as promising an investment as he believed it to be and time will certainly tell if that is true.
I also don’t think that because Tawny had sympathetic/empathetic inclinations toward Daniel, her husband should assume that she is in love with him and punish her for her kindness. His own insecurities have magnified whatever feelings his wife had for Daniel and he has effectively pushed her toward him although I don’t believe that anything is going to come of that push. Tawny and Daniel both are self-aware enough to understand that whatever feelings they share are not meant to be anything more. Daniel has emotionally reacted to Tawny as the teenaged boy that he was when he was removed from society; Tawny has been treating him as a wounded soul and that’s essentially what he is. The labels for their feelings may have been confusing but I don’t think that “love” has ever been one of them.
Of course life is complicated. That’s a given.
Teddy went there for the rims and for a fight. He didn’t even get the rims. Because that’s what happens to him when he looks for a fight. He winds up with coffee grounds up his butt/ a smashed in head/ no wife. Because’s he’s pathetic.
I’m sorry, I think it’s utterly absurd for anyone, especially Teddy, to say Tawney’s not grieving for her lost child. People grieve in all sorts of different ways. Some people cry. Some rage. Some go into denial. Some try to move on right away so they don’t dwell on their own suffering. That baby wasn’t going to fix a blessed thing about their marriage. In fact, it would have made things worse for everyone. Doesn’t mean she’s not sad, because clearly she is.
Teddy was cruel to Daniel. He blamed him for his own rape and taunted him. He deserved what he got. Sorry, that’s how I feel. And then he was needlessly cruel to Tawney when she has done nothing but be kind and put in effort to repair the relationship. He pushed and pushed and pushed until he got what he wanted. And then he was sorry. Too late.
And yes, he does think he owns Tawney. She had feelings for another man. She didn’t lay a single finger on Daniel. She HAD a freaking FEELING. Feelings cannot be controlled. You just have them. You can only control what you do, and she handled it as gracefully as possibly. And Teddy acted like she was a cheater and a monster. Ridiculous. Who in a deep relationship has not had feelings for someone else at some point? If you say you haven’t my guess is you are a liar.
I just hope the miserable SOB doesn’t destroy that family out of spite.
Some of you seem really disappointed when Ted Jr finally was REAL with Tawney. The two of them in this fake walk on egg shell dance for two seasons was driving me mad. That was my favorite scene in all two seasons. Ted Jr is by far the most complex character on the show. Tawney is guilty for leaving the relationship emotionally a while ago. Builds up in a man. I am also surprised that none of you felt when he said those horrible things to her that he wished Daniel to do to her he really WANTED them done to him. He wanted …UNTIL YOUR’E BLUE. Not her. Pleases watch again. You all get that he wanted the beat down from rim guy. That followed the Tawney scene. He already felt so low that he just wanted Daniel to take him out of his misery. Or anybody. He already get semi raped from another Man….So next is UNTIL YOU’RE BLUE. He does not want any of those things for her. Only scene I watched 10 times.
I will cry if they don’t re-new this show. It is by far the best show currently on tv. It’s ridiculous that it is not more popular.
Look no further than the person writing this blog. He couldn’t even be bothered to review most of the season, instead choosing to watch a bunch of garbage most of us have seen umpteen times before in different incarnations.
It makes me sad and a bit sick to my stomach to see that reviewers actually have access to the finale while seemingly not caring enough to even watch it.
I do wish Alan had reviewed more of the season as I love seeing his thoughts on it and reading a thoughtful analysis, but you can’t blame him for as busy as the summer has been. And other than premiere reviews, which are part of his job, what garbage has he been reviewing? Masters of Sex, Leftovers, The Bridge, The Knick are all terrific shows. I don’t see him regularly wasting time on anything. And as for not watching the finale, he held off because he didn’t want his opinions colored before he wrote this review. I’m sure he was anxious to watch and wouldn’t be surprised if he’s already watched it by now.
To be fair, I went back to page 7 of this blog and started looking at things he’s reviewed or reviewing. And yes, there are a lot of quality programs in there, but also a lot of things that I’d never watch. And so my original comments stands.
And I saw that he reviewed ‘the knick’ but has no plans on coming back to it for at least 7 weeks.
If anything came out of this, it is that the show “the Bridge” is something I may want to check out. I’ve never even heard of it, and apparently it is suffering from a serious ratings decline so I’d better catch it before it disappears.
I would like to hope he’d check in with the Knick more often. Thus far it seems deserving of weekly discussion. But I suppose things will pick up next month. You should definitely check out The Bridge, it’s pretty good.
@Andrew Y — “And yes, there are a lot of quality programs in there, but also a lot of things that I’d never watch.”
Alan posts for all viewers, and there are those whose taste is very different from mine. That doesn’t mean their chosen entertainment shouldn’t be given consideration as well. I don’t subscribe to Showtime but that doesn’t mean I begrudge him reviewing their programming, even though it’s never going to impact my viewing. He only has so many hours in the day to watch and post; give the guy a break. He also has a personal life.
Diversity is what keeps things interesting.
And I also fervently hope that Rectified is coming back.
I’ll bet Alan wishes he had that kind of power, to keep a series alive merely by reviewing it.
Blame the public for not being interested. Blame viewers like me, who got bored during season 1. Blame the creators for not making a more approachable (or in my view, watchable) show. Blame Sundance for not promoting season 2 more.
But you can’t blame one of the show’s only public advocates.
You got bored in season 1? I rewatched every episode three or four times. I haven’t been this captivated by a show since Community started. True Detective, I suppose, but that’s it.
I never suggested that he was directly responsible for the shows lack of viewership. But people who watch quality television know that when Alan is one of the best writers out there. So when he suggests that after Episode 1 that he doesn’t have much to add and won’t be reviewing it until later in the season, it sends a message. It also denies people who come to his site to see “What Alan’s Watching” an opportunity to learn about it.
So my original post stands. If he reviewed the show every week, it probably would have led people to the show. And they would get hooked and tell others…that’s how it works.
You have to appreciate that reviewers are part of the industry, and the industry has a hierarchy. A show on HBO is inherently more reviewable than one on Sundance.
I completely disagree with that. Quality is quality. It isn’t as if you have to go searching for the Sundance channel with rabbit ears.
By that premise, then the shows being reviewed should start with NBC,CBS, Fox and ABC since they clearly have more viewership statistically than the others. I do think he reviews too many network shows, but proportionately that isn’t the case.
I didn’t suggest that number of viewers makes something reviewable, but rather a perceived aura of quality. You have to review what other reviewers are reviewing to stay relevant. If Rectify on Sundance isn’t fashionable it would be hazardous to Alan’s career if he covered it to the same extent as The Walking Dead. The best you can hope for is a groundswell around a good but unfashionable show so it becomes acceptable to start reviewing it.
FRAAC: Please don’t suggest I am only worthy of watching only reality TV starring a Kardashian, but yes, I found season 1 boring and ultimately annoying. I liked the concept, but I wanted more to happen.
This review is such a supportive environment for fans of the show that this point isn’t represented here. But it’s the reason ratings aren’t high. The show was really, really slow. I’m still toying with catching up on season 2, because I saw the promise in the show. But when I think about diving back into it, I remember sitting there watching Daniel stare at supermarket shelves and me thinking about fast-forwarding.
Alan’s love for the show keeps me reading these, but while he has turned me on to several shows I like, he has the capacity to enjoy shows where nothing happens (“Men of a Certain Age”) and I do not. Read somebody long enough and you learn these things.
I don’t know about everyone else, but it would be an injustice not to renew this show. The scene with Tawney and Teddy was magic. My mouth was wide open, and I felt both sides of that pain. J. Smith-Cameron is exceptional as Mom. Alan, if I had the season finale in front of me right now, I know I would wait at least a day to watch it. Let this brilliance sink in 24 hours!
I’m so impressed with how Teddy senior and junior look so, well, related. Terrific casting!
You will review the season finale before next week.
You will review the season finale before next week.
You will review the season finale before next week.
You will review the season finale before next week.
Rectify is off the charts fantastic. I feel like I’m in on the ground floor here. I don’t even have to sweat if they’ll stick the landing. No f’n doubt. So glad this show happened, and hope it lasts for more than one more.
“But Ted is right that his wife cares more for Daniel than for him…”
I disagree completely. I don’t think Tawney’s ever done anything to support this claim. In fact, her attitude and response towards Daniel last episode (after giving him the lift) completely contradicts this.
Sure, she admitted to Teddy (unwisely, as it turns out) that she had some feelings towards Daniel due to the connection they shared when they first met – but this happens sometimes when people meet, even if one or both of them is married to some one else.
If anything, Daniel was a trigger to awakening other feelings in Tawney – a desire for a bigger life outside of just being a housewife and going to church. That – in the end – was the REAL thing threatening Teddy.
Are you kidding? She absolutely has. A blind person could see the connection that Tawney has had with Daniel almost from Day 1. Every time they speak you can see it in their eyes, the depth of their conversations and their body language. She is obviously faithful to her husband but clearly cannot deny that whatever love she has for Ted Jr. is completely different than what the possibilities are with Daniel.
That isn’t saying she is wrong for feeling that way, but Ted Jr. can see it and anyone watching with open eyes can as well.
I agree that Tawney’s eyes are opened in ways they would not have been otherwise, but look who she called immediately last night after the events unfolded. That is all you have to know. At that moment she could have started planning her post Ted Jr. life (get my degree-and not online, check. Where am I going to live? How am I going to survive?), but instead reverted back to Daniel. That is love, pure and simple.
And I don’t believe for a second that she thinks that they cannot be together. If he were to take that banishment deal, my guess is that she’s going to that obscure county in Georgia with him, or out of state entirely.
“Are you kidding? She absolutely has.”
Has what? I don’t know what you’re talking about.
The statement from Alan’s review I was responding to was whether, as Ted thinks, she actually cares more for Daniel than her own husband. I reiterate: no – there is nothing she has done to give her husband this idea. Than again, a blind, jealous, idiotic, fool male might believe otherwise.
If you think that we, the audience, are supposed to believe that Teddy was in the right with what he was thinking and accusing her of – I disagree with you completely and absolutely – you are watching a different show than I am.
Sorry, I just had to comment again after re-reading your message. No offense, but it strikes me as extremely naive.
You do realize that, prior to the final scene of this episode, Daniel and Tawney have – over the course of about 2 months – exchanged words on a total of 5 occasions, right? For a total – excluding the (mostly silent it seems) drive back from Florida – of about 30- 60 minutes, right? That is the extent of their ‘relationship’ – compared to her committed marriage with Ted Jr.
Also, what do you think happens 9 out of 10 times when you drive your partner out of your home with false accusations concerning a connection they’ve felt with someone else? Exactly what happened to a tee. And perhaps this hasn’t happened to you (from either side of the equation) but it has to me – and more than once.
So again, the facts are this: Tawney felt a connection with Daniel – big deal, it happens from time to time when you’re in a committed relationship. People have to deal with it in an adult fashion. She did nothing wrong – nor did she act on it in ANY way. Teddy fantasizes all kinds of nonsense because he’s insecure and pissed-off at Daniel – so he insults Tawney and browbeats her – driving her away. There is no other way to spin this.
I’m at work. Saw your comment but no time to really reply other than I disagree with your original comment and stick by my post. Ted Jr. clearly saw what all of us watching the show did.
As far as what you think are “facts” and what the rest of us think, that matters little to me. Plus you throw in the “male” comment which makes me dismiss your views even more. Clearly you have a bias that you can’t leave at the door.
For the most part, your comments are fascinating and I’ve seen you over at over places as well. On this one we can agree to disagree. Shout at my all you want, but I can’t spend any more time with it.
“Shout at my all you want…”
Any shouting occurring here began with your initial response to me.
“Ted Jr. clearly saw what all of us watching the show did.”
‘All of us’? Is there some petition somewhere signed by the entire audience (save me) that I’m unaware of? There is a wide and wondrous difference in opinion about what has or hasn’t happened – including between Daniel / Tawney / Teddy.
“As far as what you think are “facts” and what the rest of us think, that matters little to me.”
1) I guess this means that you can’t dispute any of those I listed.
2) Again, you use the term ‘rest of us’. Sorry, but I’m afraid you DON’T have all of the other viewers of the show in line with your opinions. I suggest refraining from claiming that you do; it’s silly.
“Plus you throw in the “male” comment which makes me dismiss your views even more.”
Is Teddy some other gender that I’m unaware of?
And lastly, you still haven’t listed a SINGLE thing that Tawney has done wrong – aside from admitting her initial feelings to her husband – to warrant Ted’s behavior.
Alrighty, then. Time to remind everybody about the rules around these here parts, starting with rule #1: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER. If you can’t express your opinion without insulting the person with whom you disagree, do not comment. The tone of this thread needs to change very quickly or comments (including previous ones) will be deleted.
Your friendly commenting rules reminder:
[www.hitfix.com]
Sorry, I didn’t intend to insult; the only personal remark I truly made towards Andrew was my opinion of the naiveté of his comment – I apologize if this was offensive.
My ‘idiotic, fool male’ comment was about Teddy (or the occasional follies of the male gender in general), but perhaps Andrew thought it was directed at him in particular (or males unilaterally) – assuming that I had a bias – even though I am, myself, a male that has been married three times.
Thanks, Alan. :o)
*high fives Madmeme* Thanks for your considerations. I essentially said the same thing in a subsequent response (my second one) to the second post on this page.
I don’t appreciate postings which make broad, sweeping conclusions on the behalf of ALL viewers. They are always incorrect because every viewer has a personalized viewing filter. I think that the fact that Alan gives us such succinct reviews in the first place is a terrific opportunity to discuss further but I reiterate that everyone speaks for him/herself. Don’t speak for me; I’m completely capable of doing that for myself.
Whatever feelings Tawney has toward Daniel– and make no mistake, she does have feelings for him– she has never been anything other than committed to her marriage to Teddy. She did everything she could to stay married to him. Everything but lie to him about her feelings for Daniel. Everything but the impossible, which is to make feelings go away before they’re ready to.
Frankly, Teddy is the one who is the manipulator here. He strong armed Tawney into signing away their house for a rims business that is going to fail. Just wait until he gets a foreclosure notice on the house… might even happen next episode. Then his ruin will be complete, and I fear he will take it out on Daniel.
Tawney and Teddy could have ridden out this wrinkle in their relationship if Teddy had tried to be as compassionate and gentle with Tawney as she always has been with him. If it had been me he was saying those things to, on the day I miscarried my child, his entrails would have been steaming on the floor at his feet.
Hold on just a second here… are you saying there’s even a chance that Rectify could be cancelled? Uhhhhh… what else, exactly, does ‘Sundance Channel’ have to offer, anyways?
I think it’s pretty safe to say they aren’t going to manage to outdo Rectify in the next few centuries, so… regardless of viewership, they’d be pretty silly punt it so early. It’s called a loss-leader, if in fact those ratings are bad. The show is the only reason I’ve heard of the ‘Sundance Channel’, and if they canned it, I’d be permanently left with a taste in my mouth more awful than after Thanksgiving dinner at my in-laws’.
And if there is a ‘God’, the Emmy nom’s will come soon enough… oh, wait… Damn. It probably won’t get recognized.
It is very plausible. HBO, AMC, Showtime all announce renewals very early on. The fact that nothing at all has been said tells me that next week could very well be it. I’m at least braced for that possibility.
As far as what else is on Sundance, I couldn’t tell you either. Given that DTV doesn’t have it in HD, it takes a show like Rectify to get me to watch. It is unfair to have a show this beautiful stuck in such an awful viewing format.
This show is magnificent. The story, the acting, the writing–all of it off the charts. It has a quality of speaking to and from the heart that you rarely experience onscreen. “Enlightened” had that same quality. Let this one not also be cancelled after two seasons.
Starting with another Arvo Part musical piece and building through the hour to such painful and sorrowful tension. And there is so much love and sympathy each character (except maybe the senator) deserves.
Alan, you’ve done a fine job. Reading your insightful reviews have added to this whole experience.
Because this show has basically no plot and time basically stands still, it seems that the best option would be for Daniel to leave.
The town all still hate him because the sheriff is taking like 10 years to find the missing dead guy. Daniel is an idiot who continues to shoot himself in the foot, first by assaulting Ted then by not telling the Sheriff that Trey confessed to basically raping Sarah.
It seems Daniel is intent on spiriting to his own demise.
I don’t think the town all hates him. There are certainly pockets of people who do, but my guess is that two months later, much of the town is ambivalent, since the world didn’t come to an end after his release as some might have feared. At least until he gets arrested or taken to trial. And by contract people like Lezlie are more than happy to have another bohemian around.
I don’t think Trey confessed to anything. And certainly even if Daniel had gone to the sheriff it is nothing more than hearsay since there isn’t any corroboration.
The sheriff did not allow the people who beat Daniel to get away with it. Why would he let Trey get away with rape and murder? He has shown that he will not go with all the town in ostrasizing Daniel.
It is here that I mention I find the plot to be too weak. It is that or Daniel wants to die alone either in prison or somewhere away from his family. How else is there a way to explain his self destructive behaviour?
I forgot to mention that the sheriff is asking everyone about the original crime 20 years ago, he has his doubts about what happened, he could be persuaded to find the truth.
I suppose Daniel is a simple person and I am over thinking things. But for me and I do only speak for myself, If Daniel wants me to root for him then he has to stop being naive.
“I don’t think Trey confessed to anything. And certainly even if Daniel had gone to the sheriff it is nothing more than hearsay since there isn’t any corroboration.”
Sure, Trey confessed to having sex with Hannah that night – after he swore to the sheriff the exact opposite.
Granted, Daniel’s word alone about the confession would not be enough proof – but since the sheriff has Trey’s DNA on ‘file’ (licked business card), perhaps hearing someone (even Daniel) say that Trey bragged he had sex with Hannah the night of the murder – might be enough to get the sheriff to run his DNA.
I don’t think that I knew any of these actors, other than Abigail Spencer, but all are superb. I initially feared that Adelaide Clemens would be a wooden Aussie actress with a Southern accent, like Clare Bowen in “Nashville, but she is fantastic.
Really good drama about humans doing real human things. (It’s astounding that a person could like both this and The Leftovers.)
And Penny Dreadful too! Aren’t human’s wonderfully complicated creatures?
Humans aren’t complicated though; we’re really simple. We need to spread DNA via the accumulation of power, and anything else is a story, a fear or delusion that we tell ourselves to hide the reality that our ‘selves’ are illusions. Any drama that recognises our simplicity is on the right track. Rectify is great: it’s full of lies, delusions, fears, and the friction created when they press against reality. That’s essentially the premise: Daniel is a reality bomb dropped on a storybook world, and the result is lots of wonderful, meaty human stuff. I haven’t seen Penny Dreadful but I gave up on The Leftovers because it seemed like the writers, rather than the characters, were the ones telling stories that abraded reality. So, to me, it didn’t seem to be about humans. I’m basically Abed; this distinction means a lot to me.
My favourite example is Battlestar Galactica, the difference between season 1 and later seasons. At first they were running for their lives, barely able to sleep or breathe, but a tangential bit like Gaius and his imaginary friend would be real and tense, because we were looking at human lies under stress. Then in later seasons the Cylons weren’t chasing as hard and it became all “Ooh, mystery! Ooh, religion!” Just complete bollocks, because the writers rather than the characters were the liars.
FRAAC, your comments are always spot on. I very much share your opinions on Rectify and on both The Leftovers and BSG. Thanks for voicing them.
Nausea, you should see what fraac’s like on r/harmontown
Alan, have you, Dan, Liane or any of the ‘monkeys as critics’ had time to sit and watch The Honorable Woman. Is anyone you know reviewing it?
Tausif – I reviewed it when it premiered. It’s like you pay no attention to me!
[www.hitfix.com]
-Daniel
Mainly because you review so much reality tv, I guess I do.
I will check it out.
Such a great show. So real, so gutsy. I hope the town, the Senator and the haters don’t win this time. I’d love to see Daniel free for good. I’d love to see Trey locked up.
I hope that we get at least one more season to learn if Daniel really killed Hannah (I don’t think he did), for the Sheriff to arrest the real killer, and for Daniel and his family to find some peace, at least in part. I know that the crime isn’t the point of the show, it’s the aftermath of his release, but it might be a good way to end it.
Amen to this. I mean, I know happy endings are cliche and corny, but the show is called RECTIFY. So I want to see the Holden family’s pain rectified by that miserable little town. Is it too much to ask from a TV show that strives for such emotional realism? I hope not. I don’t think my heart could take it if Daniel had to suffer even more, to say nothing of his family. It’s such a beautiful show. I want it to have a beautiful ending. Please, Ray McKinnon, don’t break my heart!
The scene between Tawni and Ted Jr. was one of the best – one of the most real – I’ve seen on TV. I’ve been through similar pain. Hurting people. Being hurt. Acknowledging the truth of a lie. It was real.
As we were watching it, I said to my housebuddy – this is a show that can’t go on year after year. We do have to have some closure on “who killed Hannah?” and George’s body must wash up somewhere sometime, but those mysteries can’t go on forever. Maybe one more season – a short one? Maybe one more episode – a long one?
The way this show is paced, it could easily go on for another full reason to resolve all loose ends.
PS Please make sure you and friends follow rectify on facebook and buy season 1 and two for friends on AMAZON OR ITUNES. I have every ep on dvr. So you can also invite people over to watch. Hopefully, they will buy the rest. Anything that will help this show to stay on for all of us. It takes us.