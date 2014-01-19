Review: ‘Sherlock’ returns to PBS for season 3

It isn’t always easy being the smartest guy in the room. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with celebrated genius, and if you can’t demonstrate it each and every time out, people can start to look for a smarter person to take your place.
Nor is it all that easy to write the adventures of the smartest guy in the room – particularly if, as Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have done with “Sherlock,” you insist on only making three 90-minute episodes a season. These modern-day adventures of Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. Watson (Martin Freeman) are beloved, but the series doesn’t have the leeway a more traditionally-structured series – like, say, CBS’ own modern-day Sherlock series “Elementary,” which does 22 episodes a season – get. The scarcity of “Sherlock” makes every episode an event, which is a lot to live up to. Yet for the most part (the second episodes tend to be less impressive than the first and third), Moffat and Gatiss pulled it off through the first two seasons. Their take on these familiar characters and mysteries have been exactly as smart as their dark and mysterious hero, and they’ve become a sensation in the UK.
They’ve also made a star of Cumberbatch, and both he and Freeman have been so busy making movies (including teaming up on”The Hobbit”) that tonight’s third season premiere (10 p.m., PBS) will be the first new episode in nearly two years(*), and following up on the season 2 cliffhanger where Holmes appeared to fall to his death from a rooftop, but was revealed to still be alive in the final frame.
(*) The entire third season has already aired in the UK, and the usual blog spoiler rules apply: if it hasn’t aired in America yet, it’s a spoiler. I’ll have another post in a few weeks so we can discuss these episodes in detail; for now, I want all English viewers and/or torrenters to be as vague as possible.
So “Sherlock” fans have had two years to concoct theories of Holmes’ survival, and to build up the show’s return into an even grander event than usual. That is perhaps more pressure than any television show can bear, and the Gatiss-penned premiere, “The Empty Hearse,” crumbles under that pressure. Gatiss is a very clever man (and plays Holmes’ even more brilliant brother Mycroft on the show), and you can see him tying himself up in knots trying to come up with a solution to the cliffhanger that won’t underwhelm after all this time and all this speculation, even as he’s commenting on the fan response. (The episode features so much meta commentary and so many winks to the audience, you half wonder if Gatiss flew Dan Harmon from “Community” in to punch up the script.) It’s a mess, even with the pleasure of having Cumberbatch and Freeman together again.
The season settles in after that (or, as much as a three-episode season can). The second episode deals with the unique qualities of the Holmes/Watson friendship while telling a series of interlocking smaller mystery stories (in that way, it evokes the first season finale), while the Moffat-written third pits Holmes and Watson against a media magnate who, like Holmes, understands that knowledge is power, but who uses his power for much crueler purposes. It’s the most straightforward of the season’s three adventures, and perhaps not coincidentally, the best.
When you’re smart men writing about the smartest man of all, you may feel the need to demonstrate your smarts in every possible way, with every beat of the story. But Holmes and Watson are such enduring characters, and these versions written and played so well, that they don’t always require such elaborate mental gymnastics.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
How can anyone who takes the craft of writing seriously promotes this cheesy mess of terrible story telling?
*promote (subtract the S)
Why not ask the very, very large number of people who do?
For me, I love a good mystery as much as a good character story. Sometimes Sherlock is able to be both, but it is almost always able to pull off one or the other quite well.
I personally recommend Sherlock to people because watching it makes me very happy, and I view it as worth the time invested in it. There are a lot of shows I don’t watch, and many I do watch that I don’t recommend to people.
I think the storytelling itself is very good, actually. It uses filmic techniques in untraditional ways (I think Moffat/Gatiss may have actually beaten Fincher to the punch with overlaid text for text messaging), and though it can often be a bit frenetic, that’s usually in service of the emotional through-line.
Of course, you may be a troll commenter, which means that I’ve wasted this non-combative response. But alas.
Well it currently has a 90 on Metacritic with 19 different critics having reviewed it (and all 19 are at least positive), so I’d say you are in the vast minority, pal.
So, you liked it then? And I agree with the other commenters, no offense, but as the show is popular and largely celebrated critically, if you want to hate on it, you gotta do better than a snooty rhetorical question — the burden is sort of on you. I’m not trying to be argumentative, just saying if you don’t like it, we might be interested to hear your reasons why, but you didn’t really give us anything to respond to.
Hahahahahaha, this is some of the best writing I’ve ever seen on television (the show as a whole), so I assume you must be joking.
I think this series came close to jumping the shark (and perhaps did with the very last scene). I don’t watch Doctor Who because Moffat writes megalomaniacal nonsense where the Doctor is basically God. Sherlock is going the same way. The character is written as having Aspergers, and Watson even commented on this in a previous season, but lately there’s endless talk of ‘psychopaths’ – because they’re sexier. It’s bollocks. Really well crafted and watchable bollocks, but going the way of Homeland.
This version of Sherlock defines himself as a psychopath in the series’ very first episode. That talk is not new.
Actually he refers to himself as a “sociopath,” not a psychopath, in the first episode of series 1.
And (SPOILER?) again as a “high functioning sociopath” in the first episode of the new season.
And spoiler alert, about a dozen times in the final episode of the new season. But regardless of how he sees himself he clearly has Aspergers (psychopaths have more social graces). That’s just one example of Moffat’s creeping superheroization of the charactes, in the same way he ruined Doctor Who. Not everyone likes comicbook realities.
It seems most of the complaints about this show come from people with an axe to grind vis-à-vis Moffat and Doctor Who. I don’t watch (and could care less) about Doctor Who – so looking at it purely as a different take (out of dozens) of Sherlock Holmes, I found the new series quite amusing and enjoyable,
“I think this series came close to jumping the shark (and perhaps did with the very last scene). I don’t watch Doctor Who because Moffat writes megalomaniacal nonsense where the Doctor is basically God.”
Wha?
Russell T. Davies presented him as such (to the point of actually labeling him a lonely god), but Moffat’s moved away from that approach.
If you’re going to whine, at least know what you’re whining about, yeah?
I don’t watch or care about Doctor Who. I’m saying that Moffat’s proclivities are on the verge of spoiling this basically excellent series (the only British televsion besides Broadchurch that I’ve watched in 5 years).
The fact that you mentioned Moffat’s, as you put it, ‘megalomaniacal nonsense’ in regards to Doctor Who implies you either watch it – or believe and care about the opinions you’ve read/heard of people who do.
And, honestly, while I might not sometimes care for where a creator takes his creation, it’s not quite clear to me how that can be considered ‘spoiling’.
I watched about 3 hours of the Matt Smith Doctor Who, non-sequentially. That was enough to be put off by Moffat’s grandiose nonsense. If you watch Homeland you know how a great programme can be spoiled by its creators’ urges. Season 4 of Sherlock will have to work very hard to avoid that fate.
I guess I didn’t the following clear:
1) I don’t agree with the concept of a creator ‘spoiling’ his creation. It strikes me as a grandiose assumption by a member of the audience.
2) I think the comparison of a program which was, at least, initially presented as a relatively realistic look at terrorism and the security apparatus of the United States – to a show about a fictional detective who knows and sees “everything” while running around solving the deluge of murders and serial killings that occur weekly in England is patently absurd.
If all the characters turn out to be comic superheroes then Sherlock can jump the shark.
I can’t bare your spellchecker.
Nor YOURS, apparently.
@Guy I’m not sure what your point is. The sentence The Old Proofreader is correct…
*bear, not bare
Fair enough. I thought he was talking about how The Old Proofreader used “Your,” since that was in all caps.
The feedback from those who watched this new season from UK broadcast is that it was disappointing. It seems the season was more “SherLOL” than “Sherlock,” meaning that the show tried to be a comedy than serious crime solving.
By the by, Sherlock’s parents on this season are Cumberbatch’s real parents. (I don’t think this qualifies as a spoiler.)
I enjoyed all 3 episodes, especially the last 2. I wouldnt say it was disappointing.
I think it’s a highly enjoyable series – and for the first time, IMO, each episode is better than the last. Episode 2 is extremely funny – but episode 3 is mostly serious and thrilling.
My take on this season is the same as the people from UK Broadcast. Episode 3×03 is the only good episode, where the plot actually matters. The first couple episodes are all about comic scenes involving Sherlock and Watson. And I despise 3×01 episode. It puts season 2 finale into a new light, lessening the emotional journey some characters had been through, also cheating the audience in the process.
Balaji K, I’d say that, yes, that is a spoiler, since it ruins a reveal in a later episode.
And personally, I enjoyed S3 and have seen a lot of good reviews of it. Some of the episodes have a very different tone than previous seasons, but they are still incredibly entertaining.
The season isn’t perfect, and there were moments in the season that didn’t hold together as well as they could, but overall it was well done. I will say that all of the episodes improved greatly on rewatch for me. Part of that is due to the fact that there are a lot of details and plot points that are easy to miss but that really add to the plot. But part of that, I think, is that after a 2 year hiatus, I’d had time to get attached to my own ideas about how Sherlock’s return should be handled and what the tone of the episode should be, and Moffat, Gatiss and company went in a very different direction, so it took me a rewatch really appreciate it on its own merits.
And the acting by Cumberbatch and Freeman was absolutely stellar throughout S3.
Watching the chemistry between these two characters was worth any mess in the plot. Their reunion was beautifully written and played.
“When you’re smart men writing about the smartest man of all, you may feel the need to demonstrate your smarts in every possible way, with every beat of the story.” Alan, I think you’ve just summed up the main problem not only of Sherlock but of Steven Moffat’s Doctor Who. His relentless cleverness can be a pleasure, but all too often it comes at the expense of story logic and heart.
Alan, seeing as you mentioned torrenting in this review, I thought I would ask a question I’ve wanted to ask for a while: How do feel about your UK readers torrenting US shows? Not to suggest you’ve lead me to a life of crime, but there are dozens of shows that haven’t aired (or take years to air) over here that I watch on your recommendation. True, it’s illegal, but I consider myself a much more TV-literate person being able to engage with clever shows and a clever blog community.
What I do, if I like a show I’m torrenting, is send the creator a gift or a thankyou note.
It works in reverse, too. Tons of great UK shows that never make it to North America (or in niche, obscure or pricey versions). We’re glad we got to see Utopia, but had to torrent it to do so
Alan, there are some minor bits that I’d like to add to your review on S3, but overall, I agree with you, especially your comment on Gatiss’s TEH. Cumberbatch and Freeman are more than bringing their A game, I’d say particularly Cumberbatch in the middle and final episodes, but the writings for this season really fall in your critique in the end:
“Holmes and Watson are such enduring characters, and these versions written and played so well, that they don’t always require such elaborate mental gymnastics.”
Couldn’t agree with you more.
Hmm I’ve been posting under Ed W here for a couple of years. This post above is not me. It may be time for me to find another handle.
@ED W: At least this Ed used an underscore.
A- to me.
I did not enjoy this season much at all. The writers seem more interested in flash and spectacle than actual storytelling, and they seem so be so full of themselves that it’s really a slog at times. When you peel away the shallow flashy exterior layer, all you’re left with are plots that strain all credulity and character logic. I can’t go into details because then my comment would be deleted.
You can call me a heretic or any other label, but I much prefer watching an episode of Elementary to this mess. It has a fine balance of character development and crime solving, and is able to demonstrate the characters’ mental ability merely based on their dialog and actions, without having to resort to metaphorical cannons filled with confetti and laser light shows and a guy with a megaphone shouting “SEE, THIS GUY IS A GENIUS!! DID YOU MISS IT? HE’S REALLY SMART!”
I think referring to “The Empty Hearse” as just “A Mess” I think both gives it too much and too little credit. The focus of the episode is obviously the Holmes-Watson relationship, and it has it succeeds best when entertaining that line of plot, though any scenario in which fences were mended by the closing credits would necessarily strain credulity. The downside is that the mystery plot suffers greatly, most notably in that Sherlock Holmes does nothing exceptional to solve the case, but rather just happens to be the recipient of key policing information, and secondarily in that the denoument was stolen almost wholesale from a famous, recent movie. The script did serve too many masters, but even if the meta commentary and big reveal (or four) were removed, at it’s core it was just a stinker.
This is easily the worst of the nine episode of Sherlock. The follow-up is better, though even more haphhazard, and the season finale, the best offering of the three, is merely mediocre despite some great moments because, when it comes to the reasons people are drawn to this show, the novelty is limited and much of it seems a rehash of the Moriarty plot of a year ago. Disappointing on the whole.
A year and a half ago I never thought I’d say this in a million years but after this episode, Elementary > Sherlock
The lack of an answer to how Holmes survived was aggravating, given Moffat’s self-aggrandizing interviews after “The Reichenbach Fall” about how carefully-planned the explanation was, how there was some all-important clue that no one in the fandom had caught, and how they felt their resolution “outdid Conan Doyle” (which was a somewhat strange statement – ACD was not in the business of creating shocking Homeland/Lost-esque plot twists, and someone who knows the stories as well as Moffat does should realize that). The non-resolution we got was intensely unsatisfying. We didn’t even learn what he asked Molly to do for him, did we?
Despite that, I did essentially enjoy “The Empty Hearse.” There was a lot of solid humor. Not the best Sherlock, not the worst. For the record, I thought the third episode was the messiest and the most objectionable of this set…but we’ll get there in a few weeks.
I’ve heard a lot of people say it was a copout that they never explained how Sherlock *really* escaped death, but I’m not sure why the explanation at the end is not an acceptable one (I haven’t rewatched The Reichenbach Falls so I don’t know if everything matches up so I took it at face value). There’s two scenarios:
1. Sherlock was telling the truth. That was the writers’ explanation. End of story.
2. Sherlock was lying. Well, the writers still gave a plausible solution. Were you hoping for something else?
Or to put it in another way. The writers offered an explanation. If you didn’t like the explanation you can come up with your own. That’s how I viewed it anyway.
That was precisely what Moffat said in the featurette that played after the end of the season three premiere PBS airing – you can accept the explanation (or explanations) they presented or make up your own. It would only have been a cop out if they didn’t offer any explanation. Whether it’s the right one or not ultimately doesn’t matter, does it?
As someone who has seen all three episodes and was greatly looking forward to reading the review here… I’m saddened. Not by Alan’s review, but by the jaded, callous comments offered here.
This was the first season I thought the second episode shone more than the first and third. But I loved all three. They dazzled me in plot turns. They had amazing in-universe meta jokes (“Sleeeep???”, the nods to fan theories in the premiere, the smart refusal to deliver a completely canonical explanation). They had great guest actors (Cumberbatch’s parents, Freeman’s wife). One episode had the most restrained, subtle, beautiful 2-second cameo I’ve ever seen.
If this season of this fantastic show didn’t satisfy you in any way, I honestly feel terrible for you. Because I can’t imagine anything put on television ever will.
Catering to fan service is not necessarily a bad thing if it’s done well, as it was in Sherlock’s 3rd season. Also Disappointed only mentioned the cameo in one sentence, along with many other things s/he enjoyed about the show. If you can’t see this is high-quality television, then I have absolutely no idea what you watch.
Cameos do not make an episode or a show for me. The way this particular cameo (in E2, so I don’t want to mention specifics) was *handled* is what impressed me.
I guess I like well-done fan service. I don’t know when that became a sin. To have a character hang a lampshade on Sherlock’s final explanation of his survival knowing the snarkiness of internet commenters was just plain smart.
But to see people say Elementary > Sherlock breaks my heart, and I say that as a lifelong Doyle fan.
I’m actually surprised in learning that the general response to the new season and the first episode specifically has been negative. Equally surprised with Alan’s response above, but as always, glad to get his thoughts.
I thought the new season was the best yet and the first episode one of the strongest in the series. The way they dealt with the cliffhanger was a bit disappointing. I suppose if they didn’t have a strong plan out of that corner, they shouldn’t have backed themselves into it. It was remarkably difficult task given the situation and having to write Sherlock and his plans at such an absurdly high level. As evidenced in the three examples they provided, they didn’t have a satisfactory way out, so I think the decision to give a few examples that could have worked while leaving something more clever up to the imagination was probably the next best option.
Aside from that misstep, I thought the episode was brilliant. The emotional stakes were higher than ever and delivered with some Sherlock/Watson stuff that really hit home. They doubled-down on the shows stylized direction and I thought it worked very well — packing more Sherlock into the 90 minutes than ever before without IMO becoming distracting. And all the while, I thought the central mystery of this episode was solid. Not the best mystery they’ve done by a long shot, but pulling that off while delivering more emotion, jokes, and winks than ever before left me a satisfied customer.
by “stylized direction”, you probably mean the way character thoughts are spelled out for you across the screen. in other words, they have dumbed things down even further for their core audience.
@Ann St.- So what show do you think is worthy, may I ask? I find this show a bit much but I don’t have high expectations so it doesn’t bother me. I was annoyed by the Moriarty character but for the most part just something to watch while cooking. What show do you think should cause me to drop my ladle and pay closer attention?
– ??? Z ????
Hmm the text editor doesn’t understand Arabic characters apparently. Ignore the ??? stuff.
Ann, the use of floating text to depict Sherlock’s deductions about people/crime scenes has been part of the show’s style since the first episode…not evidence of any “dumbing down”.
While I may have quibbles with some of the direction/editing from TEH (the slow/fast depiction of the motorcycle ride, the choice to interrupt the train car scene – cutting the tension and narrative at a key moment), the rest of the episode was really well done.
Last season, I didn’t much like the third episode. I was never completely won over by what they were doing with Moriarty, and they tend to lose me when they turn the complications of the plot up to 11. So I actually liked the Baskerville episode best of all last year. I liked that it was relatively straight-forward with good focus on the characters.
I liked last night’s episode a ton. I enjoyed that the plot didn’t go overboard. I thought the meta stuff was done in just the right way. I liked the little nods to various Conan Doyle stories. And most of all, I was glad for the refocusing on the Holmes-Watson relationship and those characters. Even in Conan Doyle, the plots are often not particularly great, with the characters carrying the day. Last night’s episode captured that pretty well and didn’t get carried away with some ridiculous plot.
The third episode is not the best – it is the worst ever. The stupidest plot I ever saw, so many plot holes, so much stupidity from Holmes and his nemesis, and it does not even make sense. And I am not even speaking of the end, the betrayal of everything that is Sherlock Holmes and the most moronic cliffhanger.
I really don’t understand how most critics seem to love it. The fans are divided but the “professional” all thinks it is genius.
Jeremy Brett’s Sherlock was the best of all. This edition is a psychotic mess.
I’m with you on that score. I adore BC — can watch him in Tinker Tailor all day long — but find his Sherlock over-praised and hope he moves on to other things quickly. Jeremy Brett was Holmes without artifice and reboots. And played his tragic aspect like no one else. Without that feature Sherlock is, for me, forgive me, a bit of a bore and generally trying. Like you, I find this edition “a psychotic mess.”
I actually quite enjoyed this episode (and the season).
But I think of the show as an opera so all the interpersonal drama seems right to me.
I thought this season was spectacularly good. Just because it wasn’t what most people were expecting doesn’t make it bad. Sherlock doesn’t need to be a sort-of procedural where they solve a different case every episode (that’s noting that even at its most procedural-y, it’s not very procedural-y). I really enjoyed the focus on character development and the shock that Sherlock coming back would have on John. The second episode (no spoilers) did a great job of expanding on this and combining Sherlock’s powers for solving mysteries with some other important things going on in the ep. The 3rd episode was actually the most boring one to me, though I still enjoyed it immensely. I actually can’t even remember all of the details of the 3rd episode even though I watched it most recently, whereas the first 2 episodes have many details that linger in my mind. It’s not all about the whodunnit aspects of the plot, people.
you contradict yourself, because they did make a procedural script of solving a crime. it was just so lame that you immediately forgot it. the train disappearance was this week’s “mystery”.
you also failed to notice that there was no adequate reason why sherlock faked his death in the first place. it seems like the fake suicide was played out for watson alone. it makes no sense other than a sloppy manipulation of the story to force a cliff hanger.
First, just curious, are you going to every positive comment on this article and arguing with it? That seems quite tedious. Anyway, I never said these episodes didn’t have elements of the sort-of procedural stuff Sherlock does. I said, and I quote, “Sherlock doesn’t NEED to be a sort-of procedural where they solve a different case every episode”, emphasis added. So, no, I’m not contradicting myself. I enjoyed the train disappearance and thought it worked perfectly as a function of re-uniting John and Sherlock and helping John get over his anger that Sherlock, his best friend in the world, tricked him for so long. It wasn’t about the case itself, as it often isn’t with the show.
I didn’t feel the need to note that because I felt it was obvious. SPOILERS FOR EPISODE 1 OF SEASON 3 IN THIS COMMENT. As was noted multiple times during the episode, Sherlock felt it was necessary for him to fake his own death so he could covertly travel the world and take down Moriarty’s network of criminals, who would surely seek revenge after they heard Sherlock was at the scene of/basically responsible for Moriarty’s death. His own faked death probably lulled them into a false sense of security, enabling Sherlock to strike and bring them down. At least that’s his own explanation, but if you think Sherlock had ulterior motives in addition to that, I certainly could not blame you. He’s a very crafty man.
I often find myself disappointed in Gatiss’ scripts, especially when compared to Moffat’s. It’s true for Doctor Who as well, but Gatiss usually doesn’t write all that much for that show (he did two episodes last season, one of which I thought was the worst episode in the current iteration of the show, and the other just boring), but even if he wrote half a season, there would still be at least six episodes left. With such a short season for Sherlock every year (or, well, whatever the gap will be now that Cumberbatch and Martin are in such high demand for major motion pictures), just his one episode seems to sully the whole experience. This was by no means a horrible episode of the show (the second episode of Season 1 is the only one that’s TRULY horrible), but it was a disappointment after the first installments in the previous seasons.
Alan,
What are your thoughts on the depictions of “fandom” in the first episode?
Clever meta wink or mean-spirited stereotyping?
I think your review is beyond Generous. The 1st episode of this new season was a disaster, and the second scarcely better by its end. Clearly the writers could think of nothing to explain Sherlock’s mock-suicide, and threw out ideas that went from ludicrous to inane. Cumberbatch’s timing this season is slow and awkward, with strained dialogue far too infrequently delivered in the crisp breathless barrage of ceaseless ingenious observations we’d come to know and love from Mr. Holmes. Not Cumberbatch’s fault at all. Rather, it appears they’ve sought to alter Sherlock’s actual character into someone of uncharacteristic sentiment – (Sherlock?) becoming almost grotesque in the second episode as Sherlock drinks to excess (Holmes?) gets plastered – for reasons which are Nowhere explained, and then laughs uproariously and uninhibitedly (Sherlock?) with his ‘pal’ Watson, falling asleep on his face, ass up, (Holmes undignified?)only to wake and vomit on the carpet of a potential crime scene? Again I ask, is this Sherlock Holmes? Both scripts are a train wreck! As if the writers had only a week to think up something, and threw everything on the wall and let whatever didn’t drip off just stick there while filming. The only redeeming qualities were the new Mrs. Watson, whose presence, character and performance are thus far delightful, and Freeman’s constantly impeccable delivery, no matter how disappointing the script, lack of invention, or paltry dialogue. The newly caustic Holmes actually comes off snide and cruel, not just ignorant of social mores. As to lack of invention – an “off” button on a bomb? After Holmes exposes his soul to Watson before they’re both to die? And then both laugh and chum it up in Emotional Relief once they’re ‘saved?’ And let’s not forget how, in the second episode, Mycoft appears in every other scene, making it all too clear that Gatiss is determined to appear an ever-present constant, making himself FAR more intelligent and indispensible than his brother, after whom the series, let alone BOOK, are named. Ahem, Mr. Gatiss, the title is SHERLOCK Holmes – NOT MYCROFT Holmes. Methinks someone needs to put his acting career in check and decide what’s more important … the role of Writer, or that of Performer at this juncture. Because no amount of good acting is going to undo the disappointing dual disasters of these first two episodes and thier poorly written and conceived scripts.
Season 1 and 2 were good but Season 3 is awful! I expect them to give Sherlock the ability to fly in Season 4.