Review: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Laying Pipe’

I’m out of the weekly “Sons of Anarchy” reviewing game, and you can read Geoff Berkshire’s longer, thoughtful take on last night’s episode right here. But I did say I would check in from time to time, and one event in last night’s episode made this one of those times. A few very spoiler-y thoughts coming up just as soon as I bring in a specialist from out of town…
Rest in peace, Opie. Damn.
I have very mixed feelings about Opie’s death. Given everything I wrote last season about Kurt Sutter refusing to kill off anyone the audience was the least bit invested in, I really can’t object when he bumps off a fan favorite like Opie. But I really hope that what’s gained by this event, and what it means for Jax as a character and the arc of the rest of the series, is worth more than what the show just gave up in both Opie as a character and Ryan Hurst, who for my money consistently gave the best performance on the series for four-plus seasons.
Part of the problem with Clay’s continued existence on the show is that it was becoming harder and harder to accept that Opie wouldn’t simply shove every one of the old man’s protectors aside and put another bullet in him, curb stomp him, or find some other way to end the man responsible for killing his wife and father. So if Clay’s not going,(*) then I suppose Opie had to. Beyond that, as I I think I wrote last season, Opie’s story had become so much more compelling to me than Jax’s that Hurst was threatening to take over the show. And much as I love Opie, this isn’t Opie’s story; it’s Jax’s. Everyone else on the show is a tool being used to advance the story of this one man at the center of the quagmire that is SAMCRO. And it may well be that the most useful thing Opie could do at this stage of the story was to make Jax colder, and harder, and more committed to the dark path that he trapped himself on when he didn’t let the RICO case go forward. (Or, conversely, that watching his best friend get beat to death over club business might finally make Jax recognize how incredibly stupid he was to not let the club die when he had the opportunity.)
(*) I should also note that the big difference between the survival of Clay and Juice versus Opie’s death is that the show spent many episodes last season building up to the idea of one or both of those guys dying, whereas this is plot that was introduced within the confines of this episode.
“Laying Pipe” is structured in a way that, once Pope makes his demands to Jax, it’s pretty clear that Opie will be the one to die. You don’t have Jax and Opie spend the middle of the episode talking in a cell together and then suddenly bump off Chibs. That’s not dramatically interesting. And I can see how Opie, after hearing about all the nonsense that happened last season involving his dad, Clay and Jax, and realizing the place the club is stuck in, might have welcomed an escape from it all. He told Lyla last week that he’s not sure he’s been able to love anyone since Donna died. He’s disconnected in his personal life, and betrayed by a club that doesn’t remotely resemble the one he grew up in, and is only getting worse. Better a pipe to the head than a numb, guilt-ridden existence in which he’s expected to avenge Chibs on top of his other murdered loved ones.
But there’s no underselling this loss. Hurst has been fantastic, and now he’s gone. Will the aftermath be enough to compensate for that loss? We’ll find out.
As for the rest of the episode, I feel like Gemma is putting herself into that kind of Clay position from last year: she’s so out of control and brazen in her manipulations that it’s hard to imagine anyone wanting to have anything to do with her by season’s end. (And not just because she beat the snot out of Phineas and Ferb’s big sister.) I hope wherever that story is going has a more interesting resolution than what happened with Clay in season 4.
What did everybody else think? Do you admire Sutter for actually going through with the death of a major character, or are you too upset that it was Opie?
The show will go on. The only way for the audience to feel the same pain and going forward the same desire for revenge was to kill ope, and to do it in such a brutal and realistic way.
This could be a jax breaking bad moment..
Be careful what you wish for, if you want a show that kills major characters, it might turn out to be one of your favourites.
It’s interesting. I remember Sutter saying in (I think) the DVD extras for season one that one of the reasons they didn’t kill Opie in the first year was they realized that he’d become the Lem of the show and the thing about The Shield was that, once Lem was killed, it was never the same show again.
Now I’m wondering if Opie isn’t going to take all the air with him.
That said, I’d imagine there’s going to come a day or reckoning between Jax and all his enemies. This is a guy who’s already put two fed’s in the ground, remember. It’s not like he has a problem with killing people.
But Lem was killed by another Strike Team member. His death marked the point where the series shifted from the Strike Team against the world, to the team destroying each other, but stuck together trying to keep their crimes hidden.
Here, Opie was killed by an outsider, who was already a major threat. The only change is that Jax is now promising to let Tig die. Not only would he have (passively) allowed that before, but he can still change his mind, or find a way out from Pope by the end of the season.
I would submit that Opie was killed by the club, Clay’s manipulations, Tigg’s rash resonse, Jax’s naievete.
Opie’s been acting suicidal since late last season, IMHO. I knew it was going to be him, and I still cried like a baby when he was killed. Damn you, Kurt Sutter [runs away crying]!
Alan,
You presume that Jax is on some sort of redemptive long term arc. Could it be that Jax is instead moving somewhere much, much darker. Clay’s survival plus Opies death would seem to be a step in the journey that ends with the death of Jax’s death of innocence, and his emergence as some sort of monster.
I was a Opie fan so to say I am upset with this show is a understatement. I also enjoy Chibbs charator. Would have been
Ok to let go of tig or Otto. I am not sure I will keep watching.
I agree Jax will be much darker by end of season as jax must see clay and ultimately tigg are respsible for all of these problems for SAMCRO. Bravo SOA THE BEST SHOW IN T.V. BTW.. RIP OPE
Maybe it’s indicative of my own cynicism but I never had any hope that Jax would redeem the club or whatever. I’ve just assumed since the show started that Jax is Michael Corleone and the show ends the way Godfather 2 ends with him triumphant at the cost of destroying everything that makes the triumph worthwhile. It really has to end with him as the villian if for no other reason that that’s how drama (or melodrama) works the hero always becomes the villian. Everyone with the strength to stand up to Jax or the integrity to bring him back towards the light will either be killed, compromised or driven away by the actions he’s taken. It’s not surprising that Jax is one of the least interesting characters on the show, Michael was the least interesting character for the first third of The Godfather. I don’t think Jax will be changing as much as being revealed for what he truly is to the audience and himself. I remember thinking when someone brought up the Hamlet aspect of the story that it was Shakespeare channelled through Coppola.
And Juice is definitely the Fredo if for no other reason than the whining pathetic-ness.
I’m shattered that Opie was the sacrificial lamb for Tig’s heat of the moment vendetta. I just never saw it coming. Leads to an interesting development with regards to ow Tig lives with all the bloodshed caused by his actions: Dawn, Opie etc. Jax also asked for his release and I felt that he had plans for Tig once everything is settled with Pope. Did anyone else thing so? I just can’t believe we’ve seen the end of that whole family, Opie and Piney. So no more hot scenes between Opieand Layla!
Yeah Tig is basically a pawn to Jax now. Even if he follows the new ground rules. Jax would easily sacrifice him to protect his own family. The Jax we see now is more hardened than we ever seen before.
Tig has become Jax’s Fredo. Anyone else sense some “don’t ever take sides against the family” foreshadowing there?
However, let’s not forget that Tig – as foolish as his actions were – only attacked the Niners out of loyalty to the club based on Jax’s lie.
Based on Clay’s lie, not Jax’s.
I’m sad he was one of my favorite characters aside from jax yes the show must go on but I believe they lost one of the best guys.
That’s why it’s great move, tho. It’s such a loss because Opie had really been brutalized by the club time and time again and had nothing left to give.
sociopath’s like Tig are ten a penny in TV land. Opie’s the one that hurts.
Write a comment…I was texting friends throughout last night’s episode. As we all began to realize it would be Op, we panicked. He’s everyone’s favorite character…the soul of the show. He calls Jax on his shit regularly, and is one of the only people Jax confides in. I think Sutter killed Opie in order for Jax to ultimately turn into Clay. Jax barely acknowledged Pope’s Kingpin comment, but in order to get his family out of the Hellhole that is SAMCRO he will have to take on projects and allies the old Jax would’ve vehemently voted against. You know what they say – it’s lonely at the top.
I also think it’s worth mentioning that my favorite scene in the history of Sons was when Opie was in the car with Stahl. Let’s hope that wasn’t the peak of the entire series. RIP Opie.
Kurt Sutter and the writers have a chance to restore some legitimacy to S.O.A. Which they lost a lot of because of season 4.
Jax was just a whole different person in 2nd meeting with Pope. I actually believe he would sacrifice Tig. He seems to be playing everyone against each other.
Well said about restoring legitimacy. I did that in my mind.
That final scene with Pope was fantastic.
I was kind of lukewarm on the show coming into this season, but this episode really drew me back in.
That hookers lip was soooo busted.
Couldn’t agree more Alan. Ryan Hurst has been the best thing about this show for 4 years.
I knew Opie would volunteer himself to be the one to go fight the very second the cop said it’d be a fixed fight to the death….I just thought that Opie would “explicably” and totally “plausibly” fight his way through everyone, and the Sons would stroll out of jail all alive.
I was devasted when Opie died. He was my favorite character on the show. Ryan Hurst played that character with a lot of heart. Opie took one for the team and yes I now believe Jax will become as tough as Opie was and get everyone back for the loss of his best friend. R.I.P. Opie. It’s going to be hard for me to watch SOA, but I want to see how Jax handles the situation. -Cleo aka FoxxyDiva-
I thought the episode was terrific and kudos for Kurt Sutter for killing off such a great character. But, I worry this may follow the path of Boardwalk Empire, which, in my mind, lost a lot of steam once Michael Pitt/Jimmy was gone.
2 episodes into Boardwalk Empire, and you think it’s lost its steam? I think it’s just getting warmed up.
As for SoA, this turn was a bit too disturbing for my taste, and while it was a bold attempt by Sutter, I think I’ll be moving on.
I agree, but I wonder why Kurt Sutter so easily killed off Opie and keeps Clay, who seems played out, going.
I’m really glad I’ve read this review. It somehow offers me some relief from the, well, grief I’ve been experiencing since last night. I am a big fan of the show and have been for years, but I’ve been wondering if Kurt is taking this a little too far. As a wife and mother I was both stunned and horrified by the events of episode 1. Without much time to recover, we are then forced to witness the brutal murder of a beloved character, not to mention the only person with whom Jax appeared to be retaining his humanity. It’s pretty clear that Jax is now forever changed and I will give him credit for portraying that convincingly. Can I keep watching and remain unchanged though? I don’t know.
I sobbed and sobbed. I loved Ope. It’s time for revenge… Pope’s gotta go.
Pope and that stinking prison guard!
Opie needs to have a twin brother show up from a tour in the military to avenge his brothers death. Not a club member but a club associate.
I don’t give a shit how contrived that would be, I would totally approve that decision.
Pope and that prison guard gotta get got, ya feel me?
I am blown!!! Opie should not have died!! Shit kill Gemma’s azz..she is useless now
Hey, at least we can celebrate Unser’s miraculous recovery from cancer!
So the punk comes crawling back to the inferior disappointing show that lacks the guts to kill its main characters? We’re onto a new columnist now, Alan. You bailed.
He didn’t bail. He shifted his commitments, there’s a lot of TV to cover, this is now on it’s fifth season and this is Allan’s job, let’s not forget.
Alan wastes too much of his time regularly covering some ridiculous, unwatchable garbage like Dr. Who and Wilfred that (judging from the lack of comments on his recaps) very few people reading the site care about.
I love how weirdly personal some comments get about Alan reviewing this show.
I’ve got a new boyfriend, Alan, and he’s twice the man you’ll ever be!
Apparently I’m the only one who didn’t really see this coming throughout the episode. I guess I just naively thought somehow they would get out of this one unsathed, or Jax would sent Tig in as a big F-U to Pope.
One thing I was thinking about after the show is the fact that they kept saying that Opie was the “new Jax”. I feel like this is foreshadowing Jax’s eventual death. I always think back to the fact that this show started as sort of a modern-day Hamlet and that didn’t end well for Hamlet.
In any case, I definitely lost my favorite character on this show. Hurst has been amazing as this character, truly portraying the pain and guilt that the character had to carry on his shoulders. When the show first started I couldn’t believe this was the same guy from Remember the Titans. I just hope they make his death have some real meaning at the end, because right now I feel like this show lost its best character/actor.
RIP Opie
I feel sad for Opie, in that he really had no where else to go. I respect the fact that he did for his friend what he did. It makes sense that he would find a way to help Jax with what they were trying to make him do. Rest in Peace Opie, hopefully Donna is waiting for you, although it will probably be to bitch you out for leaving your kids to grow up in a porn world.
I think your comment “in that he really had nowhere else to go” is Alan’s main complaint of the show, and why he’s no longer a fan of SOA. The writers/Sutter wrote themselves into a corner by not killing off Clay last season, so while this event is consistent, it didn’t have to come to this if they’d thought through the implications of Clay’s machinations last season.
And you’re right…Donna’s gonna have serious red-ass at who Opie decided to leave his kids with. Funny.
Keeping Clay alive meant there would be nothing more for Opie to do on the show. Would it be believable that Opie would have gotten over it and stayed with the club w/ Clay involved? Doubtful. The only other storyline I could have seen for Opie is taking the kids and leaving town. Great character and great actor. I hope to see Ryan Hurst in something very soon.
RIP OP YOU WILL BE MISSED
Dear Kurt Sutter,
I have loved your writing till now… How the hell could you kill opie of all people i mean you killed his wife and father and now he is dead before he had a chance to get revenge…I use to feel excitement and get goose bumps at the mention of Sons now I just see RED…now i could care less if i see what happens next or not…no more being tuned in waiting for it to come on for me….and several of my co workers said they are mad and dont care to watch any more…I hope that your decison to kill Opie wont come back to bite you in the ass……Damn it….I still cant believe you did that…Why Opie????
Immense. I unfortunately knew that one of the regulars was getting killed, and as soon as Jax told Opie the situation, I knew it would be him, so perhaps it lost some of the shock value, but it’s great to see the show take a bold step.
It’s also nice to see a good foil for the club in Damon Pope. I don’t think they’ve dealt with a great adversary since season two, and it has hurt the show. I’m excited to see it all play out.
I think it had to happen but they wasted it. Like it’s been notes, last season built up to Juice and Clay dying. The season Lem died, there was build-up.
This was just kinda fumbled, I think. It does feel cheap, and more like “look at what I can do”, instead of dramatically interesting. This could have been the season that all the potential Opie stories got played out, and instead it was wasted on turning Jax 2 seasons before anything earth-shattering can happen.
It’s happened before on this show; they’ll struggle to top themselves, shock-wise.
Dear Kurt Sutter,
I hope your decision to kill Opie dont come back to bite you in the ass… Opie was my favorite and i was so hurt and angry after last nights episoed i even stayed up to watch it a second time hopeing to get a better understanding and come to accept Opies death but it didnt help just made me angry still…I have waited with excitement for the new season to start and every time i heard talk about Sons i would get filled with excitement like a kid waiting on christmas but now evertime i hear sons i get sick to my stomach and pissed off….i could care less what happens now…..i just want to know why Opie…
Stop being so hysterical, it’s a character on a TV show, not a real person. Things like this are central to y’know, the plot. Get over it.
I was so happy to finally watch Ashley Tisdale in something that didn’t make me feel creepy and they suck all the joy out of it by killing Opie. What an emotional roller coaster.
If it had to play out this way with Opie dying it couldn’t have been written any better. The symbolism and emotion this episode invoked was as hard core as you can get. I’ll admit it my tears flowed after that fatal blow to Opie’s head. Kurt Sutter really redeemed himself against all the criticism from last year’s soft season. Opie’s death reminded everyone we are not watching a fairy tale sitcom. However, my opinion is that killing off Opie was a big mistake. Charlie Hunam and Ryan Hurst are the 2 best characters the show has going. Ryan Hurst’s character was a fresh breathe every time he had show time. I don’t know if I can continue to be as a devoted fan of this show any longer. I will keep tabs because I want to see Jax avenge Opie’s death, and he will. However, just like Jax and I just don’t care anymore about all the other drama going on in the series. A sad loss to the show by cutting of Ryan Hurst.
So is Bobby Elvis now the only relatively sane voice left in SAMCRO? If that’s the case, I doubt he’s long for this world too.
not watching the show anymore Ryan Hurst was only good character
Man, you love Phineas and Ferb. Ok, so do I.
“Or, conversely, that watching his best friend get beat to death over club business might finally make Jax recognize how incredibly stupid he was to not let the club die when he had the opportunity”
Are you referring to killing Clay, letting the RICO case be brought to bear? Yes, he would have effectively let the club die, but wouldn’t that have landed Jax in prison for a long time, too? Seems he’s acting out of self-preservation as much as preserving some idealistic version of SAMCRO, which is understandable as a father and husband. Granted, it’s the world the writers have set up for Jax to exist in, but it’s reasonable for him to respond the way he has.
As for killing off Opie, I still found it affecting, despite seeing it coming. For all the complaints about not serving characters at the expense of the plot, I thought this did serve Opie’s character. I’m sad Ryan Hurst won’t be on the show, as I also thought he was remarkably strong, but I don’t think it was set up solely within the confines of this episode. Clay (and to some extent Jax) and Opie could no longer live in the same world without significant eye-rolling, so I was glad to see them give Ope a grand exit.
“but wouldn’t that have landed Jax in prison for a long time, too?”
I wrote last year that it wasn’t made all that clear what Jax’s culpability would have been in that RICO case, as he kept framing the decision to Tara as not wanting to let the club die, rather than not wanting to go to prison again.
Fair enough. Thanks for the response. And keep dropping in from time to time to check on us here. It’s understandable why this show isn’t as much a priority for you anymore, but your insight is valued and appreciated.
fuxx Jax…..Opie was the sH!t
DAMN!!!!!!!
fuxx Jax….Opie was the sh!t
Damn!!!!!
Is it possible that Sutter is overreacting against the backlash last year about him not having the balls to kill characters off? Key word “overreacting”, in proving he has the balls, but killing a character who still had probably more potential great storylines than everyone else.
Upset it was Opie, but well worth it. His death served a huge purpose in the story that Chibs or Tig would not have.
Great job by Hunnam after Opie’s death. His whole demeanor changed. You could see it in his face. I know he’ll never win an Emmy for this show, but that would be what I would submit. Hell of an acting job by him.
It’s a shame Sutter doesn’t see his show as a great drama b/c it could easily be on par with the other great dramas with just a few tweaks.
Just a great, great episode in a show that has had tons of them.
Write a comment… Opie was so well liked because he was the conscious of the beast. Jax will now stop being the boy with his head in the clouds and become a ruthless leader. Don’t know if that’s good or bad, but he couldn’t truly feel the pain of his father’s death…but this pain is blinding, only 2nd to a loss off his wife and…SONS.
After one fairly successful season (the 2nd) I have struggled to stay interested. When last season was just as pitiful as the one preceding it, I didn’t completely give up and have this year’s shows sitting on my DVR.
I think I’ll click “delete” and free up some space.
I had become disenchanted with SONS because Clay’s survival felt like a cheat. Last season was supposed to end with his well-deserved death.
Opie was my favorite character on the show, but I think his death was pretty astounding storytelling by Kurt Sutter. I can’t recall being this shocked by an event on a drama in a long time. I didn’t see this coming at all.
I’m going to miss Ryan Hurst. I hope this is the impetus for him to be the lead on another drama worthy of his talents.
As for SONS, I think Opie’s death highlights a weakness of the show: There aren’t enough young members of SAMCRO we care about. Jax and Opie were the generation that was supposed to right all the wrongs and emerge better, stronger and more in line with the club’s original vision. Juice is a decent character, but I wish One-Ball was around to take a more prominent role now.
Probably don’t need to tell people who don’t know you that you’re going to stop watching. Just stop. We’ll be OK with your decision. Honest.
Just wanna say that Opie death, made me rotten from inside out. I only hope that Jax will carry this amazing show, in his sholders. I love Jax, but i will miss Opie so mutch… Rest In Peace Opie.
Best scene in 5 seasons to date — and likely for the series in its entirety — will be Opie killing Stahl.
I’m going to write what no one else has written — Sutter is screwing up this show in order to provide what he thinks are interesting story lines for his wife. The only reason to preserve Clay after last season was to provide a storyline for the estrangement between Clay and Gemma. Its a sideshow to the real action, but Sutter is committed to keeping this show a vehicle for his wife, rather than taking the show in better directions. This show would be so much better WITHOUT Gemma. But that’s just not possible, so stories are written in absurd fashion, and great characters are moved aside in order to hold onto characters who have quit serving a purpose – all because the latter characters are important to the Gemma storyline.
I disagree that the show would be better without Gemma. Clay could die and she’d still be a force to be reckoned with in Jax’s life.
Her best scenes this week involved Tara.
Yeah, like his middle-aged wife is so f’ing hot that a wealthy pimp would let her dump her outlaw clan in his classy business and beat one of his best earners to a pulp, but the pimp just pats her on the head and let’s her stay. Sure, Kurt.
I am having trouble with this whole Gemma/Nero thing as well. I really like Katey Sagal but just don’t buy this storyline and agree with Irene. But then again maybe Nero has some ulterior motive.
Irene…good point. Nero’s got some hidden agenda with Gemma and the Sons but he’s not just letting Clay and Gemma trash his business and chase “a good earner” (nice surprise to see Ashley Tisdale as a hooker after watching her grow up on the Disney Channel). … I do think the Nero character might really be attracted to a woman like Gemma. He doesn’t want the hot, young blonde at this point. But…that’s way more story than Sutter would tell about a guy in his early 50s on the show. … the payoff for Nero’s role won’t have to do with Gemma, I don’t think. … And, like Gemma or not … her scenes are absolutely necessary in the making of Tara as the new chief old lady, in the Tara character’s transformation. Tara and Jax were the only human beings with noticeable human traits left on the show, so Gemma plays a key role by showing us how Tara’s changing as she tries to cling to her soul.
Opie had to go. They wrote him into a corner. Especially after Jax told him the truth about what happened between Piney and Clay up at the cabin. No way Opie could go back to the table after that — makes me think that Jax would have chosen Opie anyway. Plus this is that smae move as killing off Lem on The Shield. They kill off the soul of the group. It’s all downhill for the Sons from here on out. Sutter and Co are writing to the endgame two seasons from now.
You’ve got a point – but I’d argue that they pulled the trigger much too early. After Lem died, there were 23 more episodes of The Shield. According to Sutter’s plans, there are still 46 episodes of SOA to come.
Whoops… I meant to type 36.
Ah, but the strike team only had 4 members and the Sons have so many more key players. Hell, it will probably take them all of this season just to get Clay back up on his feet again. Besides if they didn’t kill either Ope or Clay the writers would have had to spend all kinds of energy coming up with ways for the two of them to avoid eachother all season long. It might be too soon, but considering the number of the major players, I think 36 will be just about right.
we would have still been sad if it was chibs!!!! it dint have to be opie! they could have found another storyline for him, another path. this is just devastating. and what its doing to jax isn’t good either. gonna miss op. he was the only one without psychopathic tendencies. the only whole person in the club. he has just been the victim of so much loss. he really deserved a better ending.
To his credit, Sutter finally wrote himself and those characters to a point where they had to give with one of their lives for the dark, criminal lives they live.
Highlight of the episode was happy playing with the kids right after the tragic scene, i immediately burst out laughing!
then returned to saying the f word really loud again.
So, on SOA if your last name is Winston, you are the equivalent of the red shirts on Star Trek.
RIP to the saddest man in Charming.
My favorite character is gone. It’s a wrap for me. No more sons. I’m done.
Am I the only one who thinks that Ryan Hurst wanted to leave the show? It seemed very obvious that he was in the show less and less, and although you could explain that by saying that Opie was pulling away from the club, I got the impression that they could only get the actor to show up for 1 or 2 scenes per episode (maybe he’s already on a new project?), so it seemed really telegraphed to me that he was being written out, rather than having a new emerging storyline that could be tragically cut short. Kinda like last year, when what’s-his-name suddenly came back from running errands out of town, just to step on a landmine and be blown up.
As soon as Opie punched Roosevelt in order to go to jail with the others, I knew it was just to get something terrible to happen to him, not to have him triumphantly return to SAMCRO.
I get the impression Ryan Hurst has other career alternatives…behind the camera. So…yeah…you’re probably right. He didn’t want or need to be a bit player in the Jax Teller story. Too bad. He’s a talented dude.
I think it sucked to kill Opie in such a brutal way! He was such a good character.
Opie’s death is the hardest, most brutal thing I have ever seen on television. At least Jax didn’t turn his back on him. I couldn’t help but think that Opie wouldn’t even have been in prison in the first place if Clay hadn’t gone to his house to tell him. Coincidence? Because I definitely don’t think that Clay has turned over a new leaf. Surely there’s no way that Jax will let Pope get away with this…
Ben…I think it’s interesting that fans of the Sons view the killing of Opie as a heinous act by Pope when … Tig ran over Pope’s daughter and killed her for absolutely no reason. In the real world, wouldn’t we step back and find almost anything Pope does to the Sons justifiable?
Sutter’s “Jax as Hamlet” came through brilliantly in this episode. Jax himself is blind to his own weakness. Jax’s indecision (“to be or not to be”) was at fault for Opie’s death. The right choice for Jax (and the Club) was Chibs. Chibs is older and much less useful to Jax in turning the Club around for the future than his best friend and confidante Opie. Chib’s face (at least in my view) totally revealed that, when the situation was explained by Jax, Chibs himself believed that he was the right choice. Instead, Jax hides his cowardice behind bravado and says “no one forces us to make this choice” and instead leaves it open to chance that the guard would choose Opie, or that Opie would (predictably) step up and sacrifice himself. Also, the fact that Opie has young kids didn’t sway Jax? I knew from the moment that “the choice” was given to Jax/Hamlet that Opie was the one that was going to die. Jax, in denial, even tries to pass the blame to the guard for killing his best friend. His failure to choose caused Opie’s death. Opie was clearly one of my favorite characters, but give Sutter some credit for some great writing, and for being consistent with the overall story arc for the series. RIP Opie, big thanks to Hurst for some great performances.
Great post. I thought Jax’s indecisiveness was a factor but I also think that Opie would’ve sacrificed himself for Chibs as well. I don’t think it was cowardice on the part of Jax as much as it was a Sophie’s Choice and there was no right decision other than for him to take the bullet himself, which he tried to do.
But I agree with you his incisiveness was highlighted.
Typo, his “indecisiveness” was highlighted.
Once he told Opie what happened between Clay and Piney up at Piney’s cabin, the die had been cast. Just by telling him that, he chose Opie. And Opie slamming the guard in the face saved Jax from that actual choice. But by telling Opie the truth, he already sealed his fate.
Nice post. Fans so adore the Jax character that they’re unwilling to see he wasn’t being noble by refusing to choose. He was ignoring the reality of the situation and letting the guard pick his closest friend and confidante for a brutal death. Opie was decisive and decided what was best for the club and for him — albeit with no regard for the children he leaves behind.
Not sure if anyone noticed (and I may be wrong) but it looked like the asshole guard’s name was Mackey.
On the first page of these comments, someone mentioned Opie’s “Jesus Locks” hair, and that is what I was thinking as he was dying. He was there on his knees, saying “I got this.” kind of reminded me of Jesus on the cross. Every major sin that has been committed by the club has landed on him, and it seems that he was willing to die to save Jax from having to pay the price of these sins.
I thought the same thing, particularly when I saw that scene a second time. Opie died for the sins of the club.
No doubt Opie martyed himself for Jax. It was Opie last best way of showing Jax just what a cancer the club is. No one has sacrificed more for the club. Jax doesn’t realize it yet, but the most valuable lessons are the ones that cost you the most. Opie was certainly the christ symbol here. The important question is: Will the sacrifice be worth it?
*martyred*
I had always thought SOA would end with the Sons no longer existing but Jax and Opie starting an independent club mirroring how JT and Piney started the club all those years ago.
Obviously not happening now.
Also I think this is the moment Jax got back on top. Remember it was his plan that got the club out of trouble in season 3. If Jax has time to plan he is the most dangerous character in the show. Pope had better beware.
Uh…yeah…Jax as hero. In that situation, I’d be hoping he can make magic if he has time to think because he screwed things up royally in jail when he didn’t have enough time to … think.