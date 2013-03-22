Review: ‘Southland’ – ‘Bleed Out’

“Southland” is one of the best dramas on television. It’s also, unfortunately, a show where I tend to get to each episode very late, for one reason or another, which is why I haven’t weighed in on any episodes from this fifth (and, unfortunately, possibly final) season. But I managed to see this week’s episode only a day late, and I wanted to offer some thoughts on the season in general, coming up just as soon as I tell you I’ve read about the Marquis de Sade…
As I’ve said before, “Southland” is the rare show to be genuinely helped by budget cuts. The NBC version of the show (including the first six episodes to air on TNT after NBC decided not to air them) had too many characters and was trying to tell too many big stories, when its strength was always on small details. As the show had to ditch most of its original cast, it’s had no choice but to play to its strengths, with most episodes just becoming a collection of bizarre, macabre, funny, sad, or harrowing anecdotes about life in the LAPD.(*) The show is brilliant at action – when Sherman’s in a brawl or Cooper’s in a shootout, there’s a visceral sense of danger that’s not generally there on most drama series – and has come up with a good three-tiered structure in which the three partnerships almost never intersect, yet it all feels like part of the same show.
(*) That structure, which I enjoy so much, also makes “Southland” a show that would be very hard to review weekly even if I got to see the episodes sooner.
I was a little worried going into this season that the show would suffer without Lucy Liu, since the Cooper/Tang partnership was the highlight of season 4. Neither of Cooper’s new partners (first the bored military vet, now Anthony Ruvivar’s comedian) have really registered on Liu’s level, but this season is turning out to be less about how Cooper gets along with the other guy in the car than on him coming to grips with the emotional toll of 20 years in uniform. Michael Cudlitz’s scenes with Gerald McRaney have been so fantastic that I can easily envision an early ’90s version of the show with McRaney as the gruff training officer and Cudlitz as the cocky rookie. (And if I had a time machine, making that show exist would be somewhere on my to-do list.) And the scene in last week’s episode where Cooper and Sherman ran into each other in the bar was perfect: each of these guys has things of value to offer the other, but their history is so poisoned that it’s not gonna happen anytime soon.
For that matter, I’m impressed with how convincingly the writers and Ben McKenzie have turned Sherman into the kind of arrogant jerk he would have despised when he was still a boot. Cooper was no prize when they rode together, nor is Sammy now, but watching Ben alienate both men reminds me of that Raylan Givens line: “You run into an asshole in the morning, you ran into an asshole. You run into assholes all day, you’re the asshole.” There’s some real tension in the Ben/Sammy partnership, where it’s clear at least one of them is going to implode before season’s end, and it’s just a question of which one – or if both will fall apart.
The Lydia part of the show has never been my favorite, despite how good Regina King is in the role, because the nature of her job means the show generally has to tell more straightforward mystery stories, which aren’t as interesting as Cooper talking to a woman crushed under a bus or Sammy bailing out on a pursuit. But this season’s been an improvement over last, in that not every case winds up as a parallel to Lydia’s struggles as a single mom. We still get some of that, like last night’s co-sleep baby death, but we’ve also gotten stories where there’s no obvious tie to Christopher, or ones where he only figures in tangentially, like last week’s confrontation with the serial killer who traded the location of the bodies for hearing the name of Lydia’s son.
Unfortunately, the ratings haven’t been that great this year, and McKenzie and Shawn Hatosy have already taken network pilot gigs, which is often a sign that they know they’ll need a job next season. (Both actors are still under contract to “Southland,” which means they stay if TNT renews the show.) I would happily watch many more years of this version of the show, but it’s also been living on borrowed time for most of its existence. If that time runs out after this season, at least we got these last three seasons, which have served as a riveting weekly reminder that a police procedural doesn’t have to tell its stories in the exact same way every other one on television does.
What does everybody else think? How are you finding this season so far? And are you surprised by Dewey’s continued resiliency?
Word up. And one more thing: Nate’s killing was the only truly surprising and frightening moment I’ve seen in 60 years of watching television.
Completely agree. That whole scene was one of the most intense sequences I have ever seen
The scene where John gets his face nearly chewed off was pretty harrowing as well.
Chris, I remember that scene very well. It was horrifying.
Nates death still gives me nightmares. Best ep ever was code 4.
Southland is consistently a well written, well acted, engaging show. It’s a shame it doesnt have better ratings.
I think thats why it unfortunately doesn’t have better ratings. It’s so understated and realistic that I guess it doesn’t have the mass appeal of most network cop shows which are so cliche and tired. I liked Lucy Liu on the show but am glad shes gone because i think the show works better with lesser known actors. I find stunt casting so tired at this point, its nice to have a show with mostly no household names on it.
that’s bizarre. i don’t think Lucy Liu was stunt casting at all. she’s not really all that well known, seems to be of equal stature to the entire cast. so i can’t agree with you here at all.
the chemistry between Lucy Liu and Cudlitz was like an ice cream sundae with whipped cream and cherry on top — on one of the hottest days of the year: in a word, great!
Southland is a great show. It’ll be a shame if it doesn’t get renewed. I look forward to watching it every week. (PS. The 15 year part of my brain wished there were more scenes between Ryan Atwood and Lucas Scott).
The only thing that aggravates me more than the possibility of Southlans getting canceled (again) is how little coverage it gets from the press. I’ve got to hear a million stories about The Bachelor, but one of the best dramas on TV barely gets any attention? Awesome. I love this show so much and it only got better when it started airing on TNT. I still can’t believe how grim it can get and how willing they are to push their charcters into dark places instead of worrying about making them “likeable”. And I agree with Jo in NC. Nate’s death was horrifying and one of the most shocking moments on TV I’d ever seen.
LOVE this show. Possibly my favorite on television, which is crazy because I’ve never been into cop shows before. Cudlitz’s John Cooper is absolutely incredible. I was excited to see you actually “review” an episode…but now I’m depressed to hear that this season is likely its last. It’s hard to complain about 5 great seasons, but in this case I’m greedy and would really like one or two more.
In a fair and just world Cudlitz would be Emmy nominated for his work in this week’s or (especially) last week’s episode.
The look on Cudlitz’s face when the little kid on the bike comes riding up as he’s pointing a gun at the crazy guy with the knife—wow. Excellent actor.
I’m also a big fan of the show. My only gripe is the opening. That monotonous theme song drives me nuts, and always beginning with a scene from the middle seems a forced technique at this point. It only acts as a spoiler and an outpost for a weak bit of narration.
I couldn’t agree both less and more with you. Less in terms of the theme song – which I think is one of the most mesmerizing in television, beautifully expressing the psychotic nature of police work.
And more in terms the Dragnetian beginning voiceover, which, IMO, detracts from the wonderfully gritty realism the rest of the show conveys.
I love the theme song. It reminds me a little of the Mad Men song. However, I HATE the how they spoil the episode by showing a scene from later in the episode. Urgh.
That style of opening is one that John Wells *loves*, and has incorporated on many of his series. ER used to do this all the time, but I think Southland is the only one of his shows to make the in media res beginning a regular part of the format.
The technique feels a bit dated in these post-Sopranos days – and, as I mentioned, slightly at odds with the feel of realism elsewhere in the show – although I will concede they’ve made very good use of it on a couple of occasions.
Your comment about the theme song is apt, my husband hates it, but I love it! It’s haunting and eerie, and I love the vintage photos. I could do without the voiceover, but don’t mind the “flash forward” aspect of the first scene. I love this show, and hope it goes on.
I loved the theme song till I realized that it came from the movie Primal Fear. What once felt so apt, now feels reused and not as fitting. Thankfully, that is my least favorite part of an otherwise great show.
I hate the spoiler opening so much that I mute the TV and cover the upper part of the screen until I see that crappy “7 Hours Earlier” at the bottom. THEN, I start watching. I think the self-spoiling is just dumb and would happily tell John Wells that should we ever cross paths
Southland is definitely one of the shows that I most look forward to every week. I’m not a fan of cop dramas but Southland is so different, and done so much better than other current cop dramas. The story’s told every week are so good and I love almost all of the characters.
When you said that Southland was on it’s 5th season, I was shocked. I can’t believe this amazing show that I know most people don’t watch or have never even heard of, has made it to 5 seasons. I’ll be really bummed if this does turn out to be its last season, but at least we got these 5 amazing seasons.
My favorite part of the scene with Sherman and Cooper in the bar is the call back to Cooper and his FTO in the same bar in the beginning of the episode. When Cooper walks out, he looks back at the pathetic image of his FTO drinking alone, the world having passed him by. Cooper looks sad and almost embarassed for him. Cut to the end of the episode and now Cooper is the sad FTO drinking alone and Sherman leaves the same way, the exit shot the same way, with Sherman looking back with sadness on his pathetic FTO knowing Cooper’s time is over and assuming he hasn’t figured it out yet.
although it’s technically accurate that Southland is in its 5th season, if you look at the statistics of the show compared to a regular network show, it’s a little misleading.
most TV shows do 20+ episodes a season. poor Southland hasn’t had that luxury — for seasons 1 and 2 they had 7 and 6 episodes, respectively. then for the remaining seasons 3, 4, 5 they’ve only allocated 10 episodes for each season.
by that math it’s like 2 seasons of a “regular” show.
not complaining. just sayin.
i’d rather have 10 golden nuggets of well-constructed, compelling Southland than 22 episodes of filler and dreck.
but did want to point that out.
The transformation of the Sherman character over the course of five seasons has been one of the most fascinating parts of Southland.
Thanks for acknowledging that in your review
In a fair and just world, if Southland were to be cancelled, they would at least reward us with a John Cooper/Michael Cudlitz spinoff. He is the most compelling character on the show by far. Strong and silent, conflicted inside, smart. His scenes under the bus were so well done. Thanks Alan for providing a discussion spot, a rare treat for this great show.
I would totally watch a John Cooper spin-off! Its funny but I hated his character at the beginning of the first season because he was much more obnoxious and loud then and now he’s my favorite. I just started watching the show a few weeks ago, and caught up on the whole serious super fast so the first season is still fresh in my mind.
When Michael Cudlitz was under the passenger bus, attempting to comfort the victim, I couldn’t help but think of the great “Homicide: Life on the Street” episode where Andre Braugher converses with a crushed Vincent D’Onofrio, whose character has been crushed by a subway car. For a moment there, I thought that Cudlitz’s citizen would find herself in the same predicament as D’Onofrio’s character: removal of the vehicle which crushed them would end their life.
Partially disagree on the TNT changes improving the show. Yes, having fewer characters made the show easier to follow but I think it has also made the show a bit too formulaic. The limited budget also gets distracting when it’s obvious the streets these cops are going down are the same exact streets they’ve been on the past few episodes. Some of the characters I didn’t mind letting go but there were a couple like Sal who I had hoped would stay on.
But it would be a shame if the show gets canned. It’s one of the few shows that effectively puts the viewer in the shoes of an L.A police officer.
Well, they are cops who mostly patrol the same area every week. Of course there are going to be episodes where the streets look familiar.
Each episode this season has been very good, but last week’s episode directed by Regina King, was absolutely stellar.
I like the direction they’re going this season with Cooper and Sherman, I’ve just started watching season 1 (I started this series with season 4) so it’s really interesting to see how much the characters have changed over the course of the series. Their brief meeting at the bar was heart breaking, but absolutely true to the characters.
The season has been pretty dark. Lots of close encounters, but also the characters are in a troubled state of mind. I’m a little worried that something bad is going to happen to John, Sammy, or Ben this season.
I pray this show gets renewed, but if not, 5 seasons isn’t too bad for a low rated TV series.
FYI, every week has a holy shit moment. Last night had two: the suspect getting hold of a gun, blasting the glass of the police car and narrowly missing one of the cops. The second, when Ben walked out of the shower and found himself surrounded by the shady family members of the girl he’s sleeping with.
Among the best TV has to offer. Up there with anything.
Alan,
Do you know who does the voiceover? I tried to find it after last week’s episode without success.
I am fascinated by John Cooper and would totally watch a spin-off.
I am also really enjoying the partnership between Reuben and Lydia. He really seems like her equal and not just the sidekick.
Rachel, I don’t believe the voiceover actor is credited, but it sure sounds like Miguel Ferrer.
I equate Southland with Joeseph Wambaugh’s Hollywood Station novels. I really enjoy the ‘slice of life’ aspect of a patrol cop in both those books and Southland.
And it is the only show on TV where I don’t fast forward the opening credits.
I never got into this TV show. It’s nothing like the movie. Where’s The Rock? Where’s the Science Fiction elements like Time travel and Free-Energy? Southland is more like any other cop show than it’s a continuation of Southland Tales.
No other replies to this comment?
Tough crowd!
Do you do Bar Mitzvahs?
In which other reviews can I find your comments?
Alan, if there are shows that you’re watching and love, but not finding easy to review, and the season is starting up, could you mention it? On the one hand, I just caught up with Southland over a couple of days and that was great. But…Southland had almost no advertising for it and it wasn’t until your review that I realized our new dvr didn’t have it on season pass…
And definitely, one of my favorite shows. Still hitting myself for having missed them in the beginning of the season.
I adore Southland, and I REALLY hope this isn’t its last season. I miss the chemistry between Lucy Liu and Michael Cudlitz, but this season has been great so far. John Cooper and Sammy are two of my favorite characters on TV. I’ll really miss this show if it goes. Thanks for reviewing this episode, Alan; I like hearing your thoughts on this show.
One of the many things I love about Southland is its use of regular background sound instead of a soundtrack. I love the way those cop cars creak when they’re driven and the cacophony of city noise is present so often during the outdoor scenes.
I wish the scenes between Coop and McRaney were MUCH longer.
You know how everyone talks about people almost boasting about the amount of times they cried during an episode of Parenthood?
Well with Southland in almost episode there’s at least one moment that you feel like you’ve been kicked in the guts with a size 12 police boot.
A great show. I suppose that Michael Cudlitz won’t be considered for an Emmy, although his performance has been as strong as any actor, particularly this season.
Write a comment…Last night’s closing scene between Cudlitz and McRaney was one of the best things I’ve ever seen on TV; I’m 59. Many serious films reach for this level of dramatic expression and fail, the scene is unforgettable. I love this show.
Agreed Frank! I couldn’t believe what I was watching…it was so good. Btw what do you think John whispered to his dad?
As a retired paramedic & CSI, film buff, and a huge critic of police and medical drama’s accuracy’s, I would really hate to see SOUTHLAND cancelled. I don’t get the whole reality tv appeal, and am proud to say I’ve never seen an episode of Honey Boo Boo or Bachelor, or any of the others. Where have all the good writers gone? Did the networks just realize one day that the reality shows were so much cheaper to produce? Even the hit SVU line of programming never seemed to have any original writing. Everything was just taken from a recent real life story. Except for some minor criticism I have about SOUTHLAND, such as the fact that the street cops never seem to get bogged down in paperwork (yes, I understand why) etc., this is the best law enforcement drama I have ever seen. The acting, especially Michael Cudliz, is outstanding. I don’t understand the behind the scene politics of the industry, but the lack of promotion and recognition this show has received is tragic. A write in campaign ala Cagney & Lacey, anyone? If this is their last season, I will be very very sorry.
PS: As someone who has unfortunately lost a boyfriend and several friends who were police officers, last weeks kidnapping episode was extremely difficult to watch. This was the single best acted show I have ever seen. Michael Cudliz deserves an Emmy and a Golden Globe award for his performance. I hope he receives the recognition he deserves.