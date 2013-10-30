Review: Sundance’s ‘The Returned’ brings the dead back to life

I first heard “The Returned” described as “a French zombie series,” which is inaccurate. Though people rise from the dead, they are as they appeared and behaved before their initial demise. Though all are ravenously hungry when they reappear, it’s for normal food and not brains.
Yet I understand why it might be introduced like that, because at first glance, “The Returned” (which Sundance will begin airing tomorrow night at 9) feels like a parody of what a French zombie story would be: leisurely-paced, with very photogenic “zombies,” not action-packed (though there is violence), and frequently pausing to watch characters staring off into space, contemplating the meaning of life, the afterlife and, perhaps, how many undead children can dance on the head of a pin.
But the deeper you go, the more powerful “The Returned” gets. The story takes place in a remote French mountain community, next to a lake(*) with a dam, and among the ongoing sources of tension is a mysterious shift in the water level that could wipe out the entire city. The threat of a flood is a plot point, but also a metaphor for the experience of watching “The Returned.” The eight-episode series (another season has already been ordered in France) is so full of emotions – both joy and dread, often at the same time – that each episode may leave you feeling chilled and unable to move or breathe.
(*) Between “The Returned” and this year’s other standout foreign imports “Top of the Lake” and “Broadchurch,” I think I might like to see all future mystery series set in towns next to mountains and/or large bodies of water. At a minimum, these three projects all demonstrate just how much value there is in filming in a distinctive location, as opposed to using LA, Vancouver, Toronto or Atlanta to substitute for the actual setting.
The town does not, as one character notes, lack for tragedies, both big and small, and the resurrected characters – most prominently teenager Camille (Yara Pilartz), young musician Simon (Pierre Perrier) and a preternaturally calm (and super creepy) little boy who dubs himself Victor (Swann Nambotin) – return to circumstances very different from the ones they remember. Camille’s family has fallen apart in her absence, while Simon’s girlfriend Adele (Clotilde Hesme) has moved on from him.
The reactions to the undead run the gamut, even within smaller family units. Camille’s parents (Anne Consigny and Frédéric Pierrot) are stunned but elated to have their little girl back, while her sister Léna (Jenna Thiam) is horrified. Some of the returned are greeted with tearful hugs, others with screams of terror and rapidly locked doors. (It doesn’t help that one of the returnees may have been connected to a series of killings before his first death.) A few residents are even remarkably matter-of-fact about it all, as if they’ve known this was coming for a while.
What makes “The Returned” so special is how raw and honest each individual reaction feels. It is a miraculous, deeply unsettling situation that is grounded by the performances, and by the show’s focus on emotion above all else.
Plot-wise, the series does a lot of things that drive me nuts on other shows with fantasy or sci-fi premises. Little to no time is spent investigating the cause of this event or under what rules it operates (why do these specific people get to come back?), nor does anyone take action to deal with the possible repercussions of the dead rising from the grave, looking well-scrubbed and thoughtful. One cop spends several episodes staring slack-jawed at a bank of surveillance monitors showing people he knows to be dead, unable to take any action at all, even as these ghosts interact with his loved ones.
But when there’s no inquisitiveness or urgency among the characters on “Under the Dome” or (during its weaker stretches) “The Walking Dead,” everything falls apart because the characters and world feel like rough sketches. “The Returned” has such a sure command of mood(**) and character and place that the mechanics of it all don’t matter. At times – particularly in its use of an interlocking flashback structure that offers surprising details about both the living and the undead – “The Returned” evokes “Lost,” and certainly “Lost” at its very best was so good with its characters and its tone that the mysteries became less important. But “The Returned” never presents itself as a puzzle to be unlocked in the same way. I don’t know that the show will ever offer a satisfying explanation for this phenomenon – and the plot as a whole gets a bit wobbly in the season’s final chapters – but I quickly realized that I didn’t care in the slightest about those answers. Because the characters and the community are so instantly compelling, why this is happening is irrelevant; that it is happening at all, and how people react to it, is all that matters.
(**) An enormous help in that regard is the score by the Scottish band Mogwai; though it sounds nothing like Angelo Badalamenti’s “Twin Peaks” theme, it creates the same instant sense of dislocation and regret. Bad things have happened in this place, the music tells you, and they will continue to happen.
As the water behind the dam shifts around, strange and disturbing wonders are revealed underneath, including remnants of the town destroyed by a previous flood, as well as signs that the lake itself has something to do with what’s allowed the dead to walk again. Whatever is in the water there, something remarkable is definitely in the water at Sundance at the moment. The channel only got serious about drama series in the past year, and so far, it’s gone 3-for-3, with “Top of the Lake,” “Rectify” and now “The Returned” – all of them among the very best TV shows of the year. Now, “Top of the Lake” was co-produced with foreign partners, and “The Returned” is a pre-existing French series that Sundance is airing locally, but there’s an impeccable – and consistent – sense of taste guiding the programming choices so far. All three of the series to date operate at a pace that’s slow without ever feeling like it’s dragging, give you an immediate sense of place and work at an emotional level that feels much richer than all but a handful of dramas on other channels.
More, please.
NOTE: Same spoiler rules apply to this as to all foreign imports: if it hasn’t aired yet in America, it’s a spoiler. Those of you who’ve seen all of the first season, keep your comments vague. Anything too detailed gets deleted.
Is this show subtitled or dubbed into english?
It’s subtitled.
I was going to ask that too. I heard Alan and Dan plus Ryan and Ryan talk about the show, and not one mention of the subtitles.
I’m sooo glad it’s subtitled, since I haven’t been able to get captions on any other show I’ve watched on Sundance. I don’t need CC most of the time, but with some accents or whispering/mumbling I do need them. I don’t know what Sundance has against captioning, but I wish they’d get over it!!!
Anyone read Revival (the comic book)? because it has a similar premise only it’s set in Wisconsin and is also excellent
Thanks for the recommendation. Would never have thought to check this otherwise.
Totally agree with Alan and HIGHLY recommend anyone with a passing interest gives it a shot. Such a great show, and the effectiveness of the MOGWAI score cannot be overstated.
Very good series, with wonderful soundtrack from Mogwai. True, this point cannot be overstated. A perfect pairing.
I highly enjoyed the series and look forward to a rewatch. I just wanted to reiterate that the soundtrack is really good. It helps establish the tone of the series—eery, moody, beautiful.
This show is excellent, one of the best from this year.
The mood and setting is just really eerie, yet you still get the impact of all the emotional beat. Also as mentioned, Mogwai contribute greatly to this.
This show is definitely worth your time.
I’ll DVR it, but I hope this is better than “Top of the Lake,” which was nonsense that nobody wanted to criticize because it was Jane Campion, and “Rectified,” in which that guy is probably still staring into space.
If you didn’t like the two excellent shows ‘Rectify’ and ‘Top of the Lake’, I’d suggest you not waste your DVR space, since it’s highly unlikely you’ll like this.
I was going to say basically the same thing as BLAKE – the answer to overly stupid shows like The Walking Dead or NCIS isn’t to go overboard in the other direction. I was really interested in the story and characters of Top of the Lake and Rectified, but the slooooooooooowwwwwwwwwww overly ponderous pace made them almost unwatchable (I finished Rectify but bailed on TOTL).
I feel like this type of show is the film/TV version of being a hipster, which itself is the modern version of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” – where the people who don’t like it (myself and Blake, apparently) are ridiculed for being too simple or unsophisticated to “get it”. MADMEME – your comment even had a whiff of superiority (“if you don’t like excellent shows…”).
It’s here that I step in and politely remind everyone of the commenting rules here, and in particular rule #1: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER.
Y’all are welcome to disagree a lot on The Returned, Lake, Rectify, etc. Do not make it personal, do not attempt to analyze someone’s character, intellect and moral fiber based on how their TV preferences match up with yours, etc.
Alan, is that directed at me? I thought I was sticking up for someone whose character was being attacked (telling someone they don’t like a show that is objectively excellent is the same thing as saying they have bad taste).
Anyways, I’ve enjoyed MADMEME’s comments on hundreds of HitFix threads, so I was arguing against the individual comment, not the person as a whole.
Directed at all of you. Trying to stop something before it starts. This is often how things get messy in the comments here, and elsewhere.
@Hislocal – “your comment even had a whiff of superiority (“if you don’t like excellent shows…”).”
How do you arrive at that conclusion? Blake used the descriptor “nonsense” – I used the descriptor “excellent”. My descriptor merely states my own subjective judgement of the quality of the programs (nothing to do with Blake’s character) – just as I’m sure his own subjective opinion of “nonsense” (or your ‘hipster’ comment) wasn’t implying that viewers who like that show have bad taste.
And, BTW, I was seriously suggesting that he probably won’t like ‘The Returned’ based on his professed opinion of the other Sundance shows. Some of us like slow, deliberate things – and considering that 99% of film/TV is NOT that, it’s often a breath of fresh air.
Not sure if I should watch. I still haven’t seen Rectify. I’ve been watching less and so I have a huge backlog now! :(
It’s beautiful but sloooooooooooooooow.
Rectify is probably my favourite new show of the year.
I wasn’t sure if I’d be allowed to mention it, but since Alan already gave some indication I think I’m okay. But the plot does get a bit wobbly in the later episodes.
And while I’m not a stickler for answers (I didn’t hate the way Lost ended), I do hope it’s better than Lost and that the story will be wrapped up a bit more neatly whenever the show ends.
I’ll keep watching until then though, because so far it’s really intriguing.
I watched this series, Top of the Lake and Rectify back in june/july. 6weeks of top notch tv. Sundance have certainly got a good eye for TV drama thus far. Perhaps they should pick up Irelands best drama Love/Hate or bbcs Peaky Blinders next if they can get near the contracts.
If anyone hasnt seen any of the 5 I have listed do yourself a huge favour and watch them you will not be disappointed!
I concur re Peaky Blinders. Brilliant programming.
Isn’t Love/Hate streaming on Netflix? It was at one point (I don’t have my membership, so I can’t check).
I agree that Peaky Blinders would seem to be a good fit for Sundance. Puberty Blues (an Australian drama from 2012), while obviously not the same kind of show as Rectify and Top of the Lake, might also be an interesting addition.
I haven’t seen Top of the Lake, but I did love Rectify and used the magic of the internets to watch the first two episodes of this show already.
It really is a perfect companion piece to Rectify, since like that show it deals with someone being returned to loved ones who never expected to have them returned to them, and the disruption that return causes.
And Alan is right – Victor ix 10x creepier than any kid that played Damien in The Omen movies.
There is also a novel that came out this year by James Mott called “The Returned” with same resurrection idea but different story. I read it and I think this show does a much better job with it. ABC has a mid-season entry based on James Mott’s book. A&E is also set to start a series based on the same French movie this Sundance show is based on with Carton Cuse as showrunner. Looks like zombies who aren’t zombies is going to be the new trend.
Zombies that eat,drink, walk around naked and have sex.
I think some metaphysical / otherworldly fantasy stories don’t NEED to have an explanation (see: pretty much every David Lynch movie ever, but particularly Mulholland Dr.). It’s more about creating a world and a mood than explaining the rational (and inevitably B.S.) logic behind it. There’s this weird drive in serialized TV fantasies for “answers,” and in some ways I think it’s counterintuitive to what people really want. Lost was at its most interesting when we WEREN’T getting answers; when it was being weird and cool and atmospheric. Explanations, good or bad, cheapen everything that came before to some extent. The mystery is gone. A show like Lost was never meant to be a “whodunit” with a bow tied on at the end, but audiences demanded that it HAD to be. Ultimately the creators tried to satisfy that demographic, and ended up with a final season that didn’t leave ANYONE totally fulfilled.
Call me crazy, but if this is show is as amazing as Alan makes it sound, I hope it never tries to answer the mystery. We don’t need no stinkin’ midochlorians.
I agree with you for the most part. I do like some explanation though. It really bothered me for like 2 years when Rick woke up on The Walking Dead and didn’t think to ask anyone “Hey, WTF happened when I was in that coma?” It was just so matter of fact, oh yeah zombies are roaming the streets now. Then I realized that I was probably expecting too much from that show.
I’m going to wait to watch this one. I don’t have Sundance Channel HD, but I did get to watch Top of the Lake in HD via On Demand. I got to watch Rectify in HD when AMC aired the first season in a marathon. I’m hoping I’ll have be a similar opportunity with this show. Regardless, I still have a bit of a backlog of other shows to deal with.
I watch the returned, with high appraise from another writer. It was well done, I never mind sub titles in the movie theater, but would prefer not having sub titles on television.
Write both shows Top of the Lake and The returned are well done quite disturbing. To be honest, brilliant and entertaining is Breaking Bad.
Nothing like that to come again.
Gratitude, Sundance, you’re answering my prayers.
Keep it up!
You do indeed have French listeners, Alan!
I typically rely on you to discover shows, but you achieved something quite impressive this time : make a French resident discover a French series!
Thanks for all the good work
Alan, when the season ends on Sundance, will you be throwing up a talkback post? I’d love to discuss this with other viewers, and finding this post was kind of a pain (every time I clicked “more reviews” under “The Returned” pix, it kept sending me to Drew McWeeny’s work). Thanks!