Review: Syfy’s ‘Alphas’ a solid superhero story

“Heroes” ultimately turned out to be a terrible show, but its initial success – and the way that certain viewers stuck with it long after it became clear just how terrible it was – suggested there was a significant appetite for that kind of TV show. So expect other networks to keep trying with superhero series until the next one hits. (And then for the networks to try even harder to copy that one.)
“Alphas,” which debuts tonight at 10 on Syfy, was originally developed for ABC back in the height of “Heroes” mania. ABC execs apparently didn’t feel comfortable with the idea at the time (though those same execs tried and failed with “No Ordinary Family” this past season), and eventually the script filtered its way on down to Syfy.
And the pilot is promising enough to make you understand why the project was able to escape years in development hell.
Like “Heroes,” “Alphas” is a superhero show that tries to do without the costumes, codenames and other elements that can seem goofy on a TV budget. The series focuses on an ad hoc team working for the government, comprised of “alphas.” The things they can do – super strength, super senses, mind control, etc. – are what we would normally call super powers, but instead it’s left to the warmth of star David Strathairn as scientist/team leader Leigh Rosen to comfortingly wrap it all in technobabble.
“You have a neurological difference that confers some special advantage,” he tells a potential new addition to the team.
But where “Heroes” shied away from the genre tropes and labels because its creator didn’t know much about the genre, “Alphas” was co-created (with Michael Karnow) by Zak Penn, who’s worked on the scripts for a lot of superhero movies over the years (including a couple of the “X-Men” sequels, and the Ed Norton “Incredible Hulk”). He knows this world and the kind of storytelling, and for the most part understands how to make it work on the scale he’s been given by Syfy.
The “special advantages” of our heroes are familiar and yet with just enough tweaks and vulnerabilities that none feel like we’ve seen them 50 times before. Criminologist Rachel Pirzad (Azita Ghanizada) can enhance any one of her senses to superhuman levels (she can read a newspaper from 10 blocks away), but has to shut down the other four in the process. High-functioning autistic Gary (Ryan Cartwright) can see every electromagnetic wavelength – allowing him to watch TV, surf the web, trace phone calls, etc., without benefit of any equipment – but can’t hack a Nokia signal. (“It’s a different protocol,” he shrugs.) New recruit Cameron Hicks (Warren Christie) is a world-class marksman, acrobat and athlete, but his abilities are dependent on his confidence level.
It’s an eclectic mix of powers and characters – also including Malik Yoba as super-strong (and super-angry) FBI agent Bill Harken and Laura Mennell as Nina Theroux, who can make almost anyone (except Gary) do what she tells them to – and the group interacts well with each other. Where “Heroes” tended to be oppressively humorless whenever Hiro and Ando weren’t on screen, “Alphas” is able to wield a light touch when necessary. Dr. Rosen is an aging hippie who’s amused by the paranoia of their government handler Don Wilson (Callum Keith Rennie, last seen heading to Sonoma on “The Killing”), Bill likes to tease Gary while the women are protective of him, Gary (who’s always multi-tasking on top of whatever attention issues he has due to his autism) is always badgering Rosen to let him drive the team’s van, etc.
Like the two successful Syfy veterans it’s being paired with, “Warehouse 13” and “Eureka,” “Alphas” recognizes the need to mix likable, interesting characters with the powers, chase scenes and other fixings. Strathairn alone elevates the proceedings significantly with his presence, as he approaches “Alphas” the same way he seems to approach ever job: openly, honestly and with a gravity that makes the ludicrous seem utterly plausible.
The pilot episode is a mix of a standalone procedural idea (the Alphas investigate a locked room mystery where someone was shot in a place with no guns present) and a touch of serial storytelling (the case turns out to involve a rival group with its own agenda for the specially-advantaged). Ultimately, I was more drawn in by the team’s interactions than I was by either aspect of the plot, but that’s probably better for the show’s long-term viability. Stories can be punched up – especially once we don’t have to establish who everyone is – where if the characters don’t initially click, it requires a writer with superhuman abilities of his or her own to fix that down the road.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I still miss Heroes. Some solid actors, engaging characters, a great premise… and Tim Kring never managed to live up to that first astonishing season. Le sigh.
I am looking forward to Alphas, though. David Strathairn rarely sets a foot wrong, so I’ll tune in for him alone.
I agree– season 1 of heroes was awesome. I heard so many bad things about later seasons that I avoided them, and –let’s be honest, it was pretty derivative– but for a while there the mantra ‘save the cheerleader; save the world’ did hit the spot.
Among other reasons, one thing I couldn’t stand about Heroes was that the “heroes” rarely acted as such. It seems like the only thing they ever did was fight and bicker with each other, rather than actually helping people. A soap opera with mutants doesn’t interest me. Disappointing, since Heroes had a good cast.
“Heroes” had a lot of potential, but it did devolve into a hermetically sealed and rather boring world of internecine warfare. I kept waiting for evidence that the show was on a path toward Badass Accentless Future Hiro, but it was increasingly clear that it was on no path at all. Wasted opportunity.
A little off topic, but is there any chance we might get a Misfits review from you Alan?
I started watching on Hulu after you mentioned it in a previous article and I’m really enjoying it. I’d like to read your take on it.
It’s a shame Nathan won’t be in season 3! Brendon over at bleedingcool thinks that this is the best superhero concept ever put to celluloid; not sure I agree, but it’s certainly fun. The excessive humping does get a little irritating at times though :-)
So Strathairn has a semi-lead role then? That is very great news indeed. I knew that he was on the show but assumed it would have been in the guise of a Guest-star.
Do you and Daniel think that he has enough charisma to hold a leading man spot or should he have stuck to John Sayles films?
Strathairn is more or less the lead, yes. He’s filling the Professor X/Will Magnus/Niles Caulder role where he helps the others understand how their powers work, provides counsel, etc., and then sends them out to do the actual hero stuff.
And while I don’t think of Strathairn as a leading man type, he’s had a pretty impressive career as a character actor well past all those great John Sayles films.
Plus he was pretty stellar and plenty charismatic as Edward R Murrow.
Alan, I’d love to know the percentage of your readers that have no idea who Doc Magnus and Niles Caulder are… but I do, and I love you for it.
…aaaaaaaand thank you for making me look up those two characters. Anything which increases my store of esoteric knowledge is a good thing. :D
Cool. Look forward to it.
Also highly recommend to anyone the oddball UK super power Juvenile Delinquent series – Misfits. 2 series are out – 13 episodes in total and it is an irreverent, often hilarious, often touching, and raunchy take on the superhero set. Some of the most inventive powers, and use of, ever.
wish everyone could remember heroes for its first season only
If only I could wipe away my memories of those later seasons. That would be a real super power.
It’s criminal what that show did to Kristen Bell!
I have to say, I don’t even get the love Heroes S1 gets. It starts well and it has some great episodes, but for every great scene and character you have another one written by someone with no ear for dialogue and no concept of plot progression. Season 1 could’ve been a great 12-episode series – instead it was a flabby mess with a couple of moments of greatness (e.g. Company Man). And the final episode is pretty bad all round.
How did Jack Bender do directing the pilot?
why can’t tv just make a fun action adventure superhero show. I saw the premire of alphas on the dvr and fast forward most of it I knew what the story was about with only seeing a few segments it was ncis with superpowers leading guess what into yet another secret company plot. The only thing I give credit for the show is the computer kid other than that I want the cape back.