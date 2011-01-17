Review: Syfy’s ‘Being Human’ & MTV’s ‘Skins’

If it takes three to make a trend, then we have one in the TV business this spring: extremely literal, note-for-note American cable remakes of British TV shows.
Last week brought Showtime’s bawdy family comedy “Shameless,” in which that show’s British creator relocated his original script to Chicago with only minor changes. Tonight brings two more: Syfy’s “Being Human” (9 p.m.), about a werewolf, a vampire and a ghost who wind up sharing the same apartment; and MTV’s “Skins” (10 p.m.), a raunchy high school soap about a group of hedonistic teenage friends.
I’ve seen maybe five minutes of the British “Being Human,” but other critics have told me that the Syfy version’s first few episodes lean heavily on the source material. And even without knowing that in advance, the three episodes I’ve seen felt flat and airless, outside of the performance by Sam Huntington as the werewolf. (There are also a few scenes early on that suggested it was going to be more of a slice-of-life show about the logistics of being a non-threatening monster in the modern world, but the show moves off that pretty quickly.)
I have, however, seen all of the first two seasons of the British “Skins,” and outside of one replacement character (whom I’ll get to in a moment), it is nearly identical – beat for beat, shot for shot, joke for joke – in every way except one: it’s not as good, with every actor seeming a pale copy of their British counterpart, and leading man James Newman a particular disappointment as the allegedly charismatic main character, Tony. (As played in England by Nicholas Hoult, Tony was obnoxious but you understood why everyone was drawn to him and put up with all the trouble he caused; Newman’s Tony comes across as someone whose friends would have dropped him years ago for all the crap he pulls.)
Now, I understand the commercial reasons for remaking these shows, even though perfectly popular editions not only exist in English, but have aired in the States on BBC America. MTV and Syfy are both more-watched channels than BBC, some people won’t watch shows with accents, both vampires and teen dramas are always popular, etc., etc., etc.
What’s frustrating is the need the respective creative teams felt to make carbon copies. I recognize that the great majority of people who see these new versions will have no idea that the originals even exist, never mind having seen episodes of them. But by the same token, few in America had ever seen the British “Office,” yet almost everyone agrees that the first episode of NBC’s version – the only one to ever closely copy a British script – is one of the show’s worst episodes.
A good remake takes an important idea and then recasts it to fit the vision of the new creator, or something specific to the new country or time in which it’s set, or something to do with the new actors. (Norman Lear famously had never seen the British show that “All in the Family” was based on before he wrote a script, and just wanted to do apply its premise of a father and son disagreeing politically to what he was seeing of the generation gap in ’70s America.)
The British “Skins” was notable not only for its blunt, casual attitude towards teen sex and drug use, but for the fact that most of its writing staff had an average age of 21 (with several “teen consultants”) and was based on very recent, culturally-specific experience. The new show just duplicates the old show in an unnamed Rust Belt city, and sands off a few rough edges – a curse word here, an explicit nude shot there (Tony’s famous naked lady bedspread has been replaced by a comforter with spiders on it) – to accommodate the difference between what British TV and ad-supported American cable will allow.
The one big change is that the character of Maxxie, an openly gay teenage boy, has been replaced by Tea (Sofia Black D’Elia), an uncloseted lesbian girl. Tea has a different personality and backstory, and her episode (each episode of the show is told largely through the point of view of one of its characters) is the only one that’s notably different from the old show, but the change feels like the American producers playing it safe. In England, Tony gets bored with his girlfriend and has a brief fling with Maxxie as a change of pace; in America, Tony instead tries to seduce Tea when he gets bored. One’s daring and transgressive; the other’s a variation on every other story you’ve seen about a guy trying to turn the hot lesbian.
Surely, there are talented American writers not long out of their teens who could have helped craft a new group of characters and stories that reflected their own experiences – and with enough sex and drugs and mayhem to please MTV’s need for extra attention. (The Parents Television Council has unsurprisingly denounced the new “Skins.”)
Similarly, I think there’s a way to take the raw material of “Being Human” and do something new with it. At press tour last week, the American producers made it sound like they’re going to deviate more as the first season goes along, and said they had chosen not to watch the second season of the British show for now, and possibly ever. That’s definitely a step in the right direction. But I think the Lear approach – tell a few producers nothing but “A werewolf, a vampire and a ghost get an apartment together” and send them off to write their own version of that – might have yielded something that felt livelier from the start.
I like the British “Being Human” so much that I was loathe to try the American version. Thanks for sealing the deal.
Finally checked out MTVSkins for curiousity’s sake, and I have to agree with the ‘pale imitation’ part. (But then again, I stopped watching skins after a few episodes in S3 with the second generation because that seemed like a pale imitation to the original too, so maybe it’s all because I’m too attached original cast and the characters, so any new versions, american or british, makes it seem like they’re trying too hard to recapture the ‘magic’ that the first 2 seasons of Skins had) I also had a problem with Tony, but perhaps even more so, in the small glimpses we saw, Cassie, who seems to be missing all the elements of Cassie that makes her interesting and not just a ditz (Sure made me appreciate just how good original Cassie was with her “wow”s.) And given the second episode would be focused on Cassie, and was one of the strongest episodes in original Skins, it seems pretty worrisome since I don’t buy the actress as Cassie at all. (And what the heck was the switcheroo (original Skins had Cassie wake up as they reach the hospital, and Anwar was peeing at the tree, while this one had Cassie wake up and then proceed to take a DUMP? I guess they’re really going for a different direction with Cassie as a character)at the end of the episode for? Weird.)But yeah, I’m really not liking this Cassie, and we’ve barely spent more than a few minutes on her. On the other hand, Michelle seems more or less not too different from the original – thought perhaps that’s because Michelle was one of the ones that were a bit more ‘generic’ than the rest. [googletrends-tv.blogspot.com]
I really have enjoyed the British version of Skins, and I have absolutely no desire whatsoever to see the remake.
I’m English and was a great fan of the first Skins season over here. The strength of the show was undoubtedly the depth to the characters, even if they are all variations on the role of a ‘lovable rogue’; Tony in particular became fascinating as the show progressed. As Alan says, it’s a shame the American version will be rehashing these characters when the general premise of the show leaves so many other avenues open that could be explored with new characters.
Indeed, UK Skins completely changes the cast every two seasons and the fifth season (thus with a new cast) begins here next week. I think this could actually act as a reasonable comparison to the American Skins, as the UK version has deteriorated in quality since the first season; mainly due to an overreliance on gratuitous sex/drugs and some ridiculously extreme plotlines. Still I’ll be interested to see if a foreign remake of the original or another attempt to recast and recapture the magic delivers more.
I’ll be the guy to disagree with this. Granted, I’m American and haven’t read much critical reaction to Skins, but I watched all four seasons of the UK show this past year and found that the fourth season was possibly my favorite. The first season was very inconsistent tonally, though, yeah, endlessly entertaining. I just thought the second batch of characters may have actually outshone the original cast.
I think a lot of people quickly jumped ship too quickly with the beginning of the third season, and it progressed well and definitely much more in the second season. The third season isn’t all that much different from the first, its still setting up the characters and the writers having some fun with it. The finales and follow-up seasons is where stuff gets heavy.
So, yeah, I’m certainly looking forward to the film adapation featuring both first and second gen. :)
I just don’t get it. Britain imports shows from the U.S., hell I remember seeing an episode of Misfits and the announcer voiceover at the end of it announced an all new glee episode was on next.
Why can’t American broadcasters just bring over original British shows? It would be cheaper and more successful just to bring over the originals wouldn’t it?
The humor isn’t THAT different….
[I just wish I could watch peep show, an idiot abroad, misfits, and probably others on basic cable. Unfortunately I feel like I’m missing out on some great television]
Oh yeah, and I tried watching the orig Being Human and hated it. Not going to watch the remake.
It makes no sense. Every single country imports the original british and american series, along with its national products. Very rarely something is remaked. But for some reason, most americans can only watch something that was produced in the US.
What is that you’re saying? Accents? Subtitles? OH THE HORROR
No, a lot of countries remake shows. The Nanny has been remade for different countries to fit their ethnic populations and The Office has been remade around a half dozen times for different countries.
And honestly, the main reason shows are remade is so that the American companies can make more money owning the rights to their version as well as bragging rights.
I didn’t say countries didn’t remake show. I said, however, that most countries did so very rarely, and they usually air most of the foreign ( american, british, etc ) tv shows, unlike the USA.
Britain may import US series but if it’s on the BBC or ITV (the two leading channels) it will never be shown in prime time. They have made it a rule that only natively created shows are broadcast between the hours of 7pm and 11pm.
I LOVE Skins, the first generation ( I couldn’t even watch series 4, not even for Effy. That was awful ). It’s the most realistic portrayal of youth I have ever seen on TV. I was all for an american remake, but because I wanted to see this realistic portrayal while showing the american culture. A carbon copy sounds awful. And turning Maxxie into a lesbian just makes things worse.
Now, one thing I KNOW they won’t be copying is “Osama – The Musical” from series 2. Black comedy gold, but definetly wouldn’t air on the US. ” And then came the day, Osama blew us away, Osama blew us away”
I don’t mind them remaking the show both because I wasn’t going to watch it on MTV anyway and because I thought the original Skins got pretty awful following the departure of the original cast (unfortunate because the idea of a full turnover is really ingenious and daring) but Alan hit the nail on the head as to why this exact carbon copy is so depressing.
One of the main draw points of the original series was its use of young writers who were drawing from lives that were only a few years past. Sure it resulted in some ridiculous and juvenile plotlines, but it made the show incredibly fresh and compelling. Why bring this show over here and then not do the same with American kids?
“some people won’t watch shows with accents”
Really? We’re sure this isnâ€™t just a myth that been built up over time or another example of grossly underestimating the audience? I ask because having grown up seeing a lot of US (and Australian for that matter) shows on TV the whole idea of people not watching a show because of an accent or the occasional missed cultural reference is just incomprehensible.
I accept there must be good solid financial reasons for it, even if I have no idea what they are. However this particular assumption by the industry just seems hideously out of date, especially considering the way the internet has changed the way we watch TV.
No it really is that simple.
a)Virtually nobody watched the british originals. That’s a fact. Not an assumption.
b)Producers think that the idea has hit potential on a bigger channel if the story is transplanted to an US-background.
c)Remake is born.
That’s it.
In the case of Skins the accent really plays a big role too. British street slang is very hard to understand.
It may well be true but it canâ€™t be that simple. At least not when it comes to the decision to consistently remake shows brought in from the UK.
John Adams didnâ€™t seem to suffer by having the founding fathers speak with English accents. There wasnâ€™t an American sounding voice to be found in the Game of Thrones trailer but expectations still seem high. So I guess Ye Olde shows can get away with it.
By all accounts Law & Order UK is doing fine despite its almost militant insistence on making Apollo speak like he comes from Britain. So shows from an established formula seem to be able to pull this trick off as well.
Assuming there is a segment of American TV viewers who just wonâ€™t watch a show where people speak foreign (and I’m still having trouble wrapping my head around that one) itâ€™s clearly a loss the networks are willing to ride out with some shows. So why not make the attempt with a one lifted straight from the UK?
For that matter when’s the last time it was even tried?
Cletus, do you mean no one in America watched the British originals, or that they were not hits in Britain?
I’ll stand up, a tiny bit, for folks who have trouble with shows that rely on British humor in particular (let me preface this by saying I’ve been watching British TV since I was a kid and generally enjoy it quite a bit). The British Office DVDs actually come with a glossary of sorts, to help explain the language and the jokes. I’m by no means a bumpkin, but I needed that glossary to make sense of a lot of the jokes. I knew something was funny, and got the general rhythms of the humor, but the jokes themselves passed me by (and many of them still do). This doesn’t detract from it being one of my favorite television programs of all time, but I picked it up once it was an established classic that I was fairly sure would be up my alley. It can be difficult to get into a comedy if you don’t get the comedy.
I’ll contrast The Office with Dr. Who, which is generally more universal in its humor (which makes sense, as it features a time-traveling alien and many episodes take place in other times and planets). This is a show that anyone with general knowledge can “get”, with maybe a handful of jokes that require specific British cultural knowledge.
I haven’t seen any of the British shows these American shows are based on, so I have no idea which category they fall in, but if the concepts are fairly universal then I don’t see a problem with remaking, and I think they should be judged in the same way any other show is: on quality and originality of writing, acting, and production, narrative flow, etc. I hope Being Human is good and diverges from the original as I’m looking forward to it (and I don’t get BBC America, so I’ve never had the opportunity to watch the original).
@Cletus. No idea of the viewing figures for the channel but my own assumption is that no one seeing them is more down to the niche nature of BBC America than anything else. Being backed on a more mainstream channel seems like it radically changes who is exposed to the shows.
@Chrissy
Yes, I meant that no one in America watched the shows.
@sythe
Of course a few more people would watch them on a more popular channel (like Merlin on SyFy), but I doubt that the numbers would be high enough for a big channel.
It’s comparable with hit shows from cable or Pay TV. They might even get lower numbers outside their niche channels because the target audience doesn’t watch CBS (for example) and the usual CBS viewers don’t care for serialized stories and complex antiheroes.
Or look at the movies. There are very few british hit movies which are successful in the US. Most US viewers just don’t seem to care about movies without huge US-influences (background or cast) and Hollywood production standarts. Subtitles or not. Most british shows look pretty cheap and cold compared with US-standarts. The storytelling isn’t as fast, the acting a bit different..more natural. (Just to clarify: I don’t speak for myself. I don’t live in the US and I am clearly not a native speaker ;). I watch movies from all around the world and have no problems with subtitles.)
another problem: shows like Skins or Shameless couldn’t air uncut outside of pay tv.
@Cletus To be clear I’m not suggesting UK shows suddenly go prime time on the major US channels. However pay tv or channels like syfy showing an original contemporary UK programme rather than auto remaking it seems like an experiment worth trying just once. If the financial side of it makes no sense for whatever reason then fair enough but if the accent/culture thing really plays a factor then I think it’s time it got challenged by someone.
Take your point on the movie side of things but at the same time I donâ€™t think it entirely works as a comparison as the dominance of Hollywood worldwide. British films suffer the same
problems at home (though to a lesser extent) as your describing here.
You are right Alan, deviating from the british version work so well for Life on Mars
“By all accounts Law & Order UK is doing fine despite its almost militant insistence on making Apollo speak like he comes from Britain. So shows from an established formula seem to be able to pull this trick off as well.”
But the great thing about the British L&O is that it *does* tweak the scripts somewhat, and, more importantly, has developed its own characters, who have great chemistry.
(And I don’t get the Apollo comment… you do realize Bamber is British, right?)
The L&O UK adaptation is so good that it fits right in with other UK cop shows without missing a beat. It was tweaked to work for a UK audience and still seems to wotk for US viewers. To me that suggests at least the potential for other UK shows might be accepted despite the accents and cultural differences.
“(And I don’t get the Apollo comment… you do realize Bamber is British, right?)”
Yes I do. Just put that one down to me swinging for humour and missing.
I’ve seen the UK Being Human & loved it. It really gets stronger as it goes on. I didn’t like the ghost much until they fleshed out her story, but from the off the vampire is compelling. Great stuff.
So thanks for the heads up. A note-for-note copy of the original? Ugh. I was kind of hoping there’d be something, you know, interesting about it. Apparently not.
I tried watching L&O UK & thought it was dreadful. Haven’t watched the original, though. It was a little weird seeing Apollo in his native tongue, so to speak, but that’s about the only memorable part of show.
Haven’t seen Skins, as I’m not terribly interested in how bad young kids can be. Yawn.
It helps watching these kinds of remakes if you remember one general rule — the remakes will always suck, so you’ll enjoy the occasional gem that much more! Not that I can remember any gems. Life on Mars? Yikes.
“a curse word here, an explicit nude shot there (Tony’s famous naked lady bedspread has been replaced by a comforter with spiders on it) – to accommodate the difference between what British TV and ad-supported American cable will allow.”
skins and shameless are on channel 4 which is ad supported, free to air channel
inbetweeners remade next? whats american for bus w@nkers? i’d be intrigued to see a remake of mighty boosh
didnt amc try to show hustle in its original form? i assume that failed?
Following the shameless, skins, being human trend surely Misfits has to be coming sometime in the near future.
Yeah thats going to be awful.
They tried Hustle in the US? Not exactly what Iâ€™d call a great show up still a pretty big one for the BBC. If that crashed and burnt then it kind of blows my idea out the water.
american nathan would be funny to see
kelly would have to be from jersey shore or something
they’d change a lot though i think, wouldnt have people smashing grannies and gorillas (dressed as a gorilla)
I’m skeptical about how much input for-real teens had in the original Skins… when in first came on the telly in the UK it was sold as having been by the people who made Shameless (which some roots reaching back to Queer As Folk, IIRC) and to me it doesn’t really deviate from that models. Except in the fact the humour of Skins is of a much poorer quality that Shameless or Queer As Folk. I think those same writers could have sat down one day to watch Kids or La Haine and come up with the heightened world of Skins which no real teenager has ever lived (all the stuff relating to the procurement of social housing particularly sticks in my craw – the writers of Skins aren’t interested in real life except in a impressionistic kind of way).
Anyway, I think that all these remakes are a great idea, neither Being Human UK or Skins UK ever lived up their potential, IMO so this is a great opportunity to get them right.
1st two seasons of skins were good imo
although season 2 goes a bit ‘dark’ with the old subject matter, and a crazy episode where tony visits a uni iirc, havent watched it since it aired. do you think ‘it’ from season 2 will happen or will they forget that bit? suppose they could chose to do it if they change the cast around like they do here
but for me i lost interest when i heard the cast was changing, havent seen any of season 3 onwards
One of the advantages of the American remake of Being Human is it allows them to remake both the pilot and the main show (which had different actors) as part of one continuity. But, yeah, the actors all pale in comparison to the originals. (Even the ones who are pretty good, like Huntington and Jacob-from-Lost are overshadowed by even better originals.)
And it is the case that the original has a lot of slice-of-life built in (more in the first season than the second). Hopefully the American show will find it’s balance in the week’s ahead.
One oddity: If the American version sticks around for a while, we’ll reach a point where it “catches up” and we’ll have both shows putting out new episodes roughly simultaneously…
I’m an Aussie, who watches a lot of Brit and US TV. It feels like the cultural standards are really different to me – there’s a biting, wart-and-all approach in British TV that is culturally foreign in the US, and a warmth and glossyness to US TV that is often lacking in British. The US Office only really started to work when Michael become lovable, and Dwight was harmless, whereas the sheer awfulness of Gareth and David Brent was what made the UK show so very funny.
The approaches are noticeable in the casting as well – British TV has a more diverse-looking range of women than US. Like people can be nasty sometimes – more like real people, and less airbrushed.
It not my favourite aspect of US culture the desire to re-make everything as if it was part of the US. It seems to feed an ignroance about the rest of the world (one which can be cringeworthy in US shows actually set outside of the US, like Outsourced and Off The Map, and the way they show other cultures).
I don’t know how I feel about Maxxie being a girl yet, but I agree that the Tony/Maxxie thing later down the road will become a cliche because of the change, so it’s strange they did it. But I’m more curious as to whether MTVSkins will explore the friendship between Anwar and Girl Maxxie (There’s no indication in the pilot that Anwar and Maxxie are best friends in the MTV version), because that was a very interesting part of the show and I always enjoyed the friendship between the two characters.
100% agreed. I REALLY liked american Sid, he was dead on, and I enjoyed Michelle, but most of the rest was not good, and Cassie was AWFUL. I’m really scared for next week’s episode.
BBC Being Human is amazing btw.
Casual sex and drugs? *yawn* How about someone creating something new and interesting.
Just because shows use the drugs and sex to make something â€œdaringâ€ thatâ€™s really only lame shock value, doesnâ€™t mean all shows that feature it are. Thatâ€™s the case with skins, which is the tv show with the most real portrayal of youth I have ever seen, and use it properly.
the pilto for the US series was not good. If there is a point to remakes, it is to take the showâ€™s premise and use it to show the other countryâ€™s costumes and ways. Specially in the case of Skins, that has young writers and is supposed to be a really faithful portrayal of youth nowadays, whatâ€™s the point of putting american ( and worse ) actor just to play the exact same storyline, only censored, as in the british original?
Kids like the ones in Skins exist everywhere, tons of them. In the UK, here in Brazil, and in the US. The fun is to write how they behave, what are their problems, and parties in the culture of the country itâ€™s being made, because altough the type of kids might be similar, their environment, culture and surroundings are not
i’m really tired of seeing a supposably new movie ending up to be a remake, line for line, word for word, what is happening aren’t there any good writers anymore, please stop remaking an already wonderful shows or movies, start thinking for yourself & make something great…
“Being Human” sucked ,I guess SyFy is code for TV for 12 year old girls.