Review: ‘The Affair’ – ‘Episode 5’

A review of tonight's “The Affair” coming up just as soon as I run with a bag of bagels…
After last week's more straight-forward episode, this one returns both to the split POV device – albeit with Alison going first this time (and getting more than half the episode to herself) – and to the supporting characters and the world of Montauk, and it's unsurprisingly stronger for all of that. The affair itself remains among the less compelling parts of the show; it's the easily-marketable Trojan Horse that has disguised all this better material about marriage, class, parenting, grief, etc.
The show is still largely told through Alison and Noah's eyes, in both the present and the future – where we find out that it's the death of Cole's brother Scotty that's under investigation – but some of this week's best moments came from the perspectives of their spouses. The opening scene with Cole and Alison is fantastic, as Cole says the most powerful, devastating thing he can when he walks in on Alison getting ready to sneak out for sex with Noah: “I love that dress on you.” Anger would just make her defensive – and all Cole really knows for sure is that she's lying to him and going somewhere else, even if it's pretty easy to guess where she's going – whereas his pained compliment cuts so much deeper. (Great work from Joshua Jackson there.) And Helen's suggestion that the best punishment for Whitney might be ending the vacation early and going back to Brooklyn was the right one, but not one that works for the husband who wants to stay close to his new girlfriend.
For all the speculation that each narrative is a lie designed to flatter the storyteller, this episode was anything but, particularly for Noah. He's an ass in nearly every scene of his half of the show, whether yelling at Trevor because he's impatient to go sleep with Alison, shutting down the Brooklyn plan, or even something relatively small like yelling at the maid for the sin of calling him “Mr. Noah.” (Even when he's trying to break down class barriers, he's only reinforcing them in the ugliest way possible.) He does seem to get through to Whitney in the car, and for a few moments confronts the enormity of what he's doing to his family with this affair, but that epiphany is wiped away by the anger of another fight with Helen over her family's wealth and his lack of success.
Alison isn't privy to any of this, but Noah gets introduced to some of the less glamorous details of her life, including a grandmother dealing with Alzheimer's in a nursing home, and the maddeningly New Age-y mother – who has an aphorism to defend every selfish thing she's done in her life(*) – who blows into town and upsets everyone to suit her own emotional needs. Alison's mother-in-law is a manipulator, too, but placed in comparison to the Athena, she comes out looking like enough of a saint that you can understand Cole's potentially self-destructive desire to keep the whole family together on that ranch.
(*) Though Athena's comment about how Alison has forgotten so much about their past also suggests we could get a good “Rashomon” take on their relationship, and not just the one Alison has with Noah.
What did everybody else think?
If McNulty and Rawls weren’t enough, the ‘system is rigged’ quote also made me think of The Wire
Be nice to go one week without a Wire reference on the show. It is a lot more than that.
When Noah said “Ah, fuck” when he got the text from his wife, I immediately thought of that famous season one scene.
This show is excellent, and that was one of the best hours of TV I’ve seen this fall. Crackling drama.
There is just a sort of assuredness about the whole thing that is very impressive. I said last week that I wasn’t sure how this could last more than a season, but I’m starting to feel a complexity underneath everything. I hope they don’t end up padding it for extra seasons, because the pacing is excellent.
Really agree on that Josh Jackson moment, Alan. Also liked some of the unexpected moments with Alison’s mom and with Oscar. Great stuff.
That was fun. Athena is a wrecking ball.
(I also gasped at the dollar amount offered for the ranch. Holy crap. I’m not familiar with the area at all so I have no knowledge or concept of property values out there, so anything like that number was briefly mind-blowing.)
Not sure I like the chronological approach to the Noah’s and Alison’s perspectives as much as their two overlapping perspectives of the same period of time, but yes this episode was an improvement on the previous week’s. A bit random, but I’ve also been inappropriately excited at the idea that Oscar was the dead person, so hearing it is in fact another character (that I had forgotten about already) was a wee bit of a letdown; the character is sooooo douchey.
So, this is a show that shifts around in time to explain background and stuff? I’m trying to decide if I should watch it. Is it like flashbacks? Back and forth to explain the characters? I can’t take one second of that. Or something different?
It’s not really about jumping around in time and flashbacks – like Lost, for instance – it’s about point of view. Each episode is split between the male and female lead’s point of view.
The first 3 episodes covered roughly the same time period, first from the male, then the female point of view. The fourth episode covered one time period, but changed from the male to the female point of view. The fifth appears to do the same, but first from the female, then the male point of view.
Outside of the fourth episode – which basically only featured the two leads – the device is mostly used to provide backstory on the female lead’s home town in her segments, and the male lead’s family in his.
Thanks for the explanation. Hmm…I see. But it is backstory which sounds the same. There is a mania for this kind of thing isn’t there? Certainly Kurusawa did it well. Outside of that, I don’t get why this device is so popular. The Wire did it once, admitted it was a mistake and never did it again. Deadwood got through three seasons with never doing it. This show sounds like it would drive me crazy.
I think you may be judging it without knowing in the slightest how well it works, Tomm. It’s not like any device I’ve seen before. It’s actually quite brilliant as by showing the two perspectives you see how two people can have very different takes on the exact same events. The show goes so far as to change clothing, wallpaper colors, and much more based on each characters’ faulty (or not) memories. It’s actually rather fascinating. Give it a try, if you don’t like the pilot oh well, you’re down an hour.
Alright. Fair enough. I might try it. Sounds like Kurosawa!
1) Actually, she called him “Mr. Noah”, not “Mr. Soloway”.
2) Were these supposed to be recollections of the same day? It works better for me if they weren’t. I didn’t see any linking incident–in Noah’s recollection, it appears that he is already familiar with the house.
3) Carl Franklin appears to be a bit busy. He directed both this episode of the ‘The Affair’ and the episode of ‘Homeland’ that immediately proceeded it.
That’s not busy
I think when they met up for sex the first time it was an overlapping scene. In Allison’s recollection they did not go to the bedroom and she was the one to stop the sex because of her grand mother. In his recollection they went to the bedroom and he stopped the sex because of his daughter being a sociopath.
How the versions could vary so much has me baffled, lol. I know that is the fun of the show but it is so strange recollection can be so different. I guess the simple answer is one persons lying but if they are as the detective says to Noah it is damn good lying because he actually feels like he is there.
I was glad for your observation that the actual affair itself is the least compelling part of this show, Alan. Maybe it’s due to my age and experience, but I’m not persuaded that two strangers being hot for each other is a dramatic well that can be returned to, interestingly, again and again. Interesting for them, sure. Just not so much for us, watching.
They barely know each other, so, as is often the case in affairs, the attraction’s mostly just physical. And there’s a limited number of ways physical attraction can be portrayed. It’s bound to get repetitive, and you, me, and maybe even the actors are starting to feel the monotony at this point (though the letter are doing their best).
Other than those scenes, though, great show.
One weird thing… Ruth Wilson (who plays Alison) keeps reminding me of a cleaned-up “Pennsatucky” from Orange is the New Black. At first I was sure it was the same actress…
“Latter”, not “letter”
OMG, me too! I was positive it was the same actress. I thought, isn’t it amazing what a little make-up will do. Then, I checked it out on IMDB and saw that they were two different people, I felt ridiculous. I’m glad I’m not the only one!
Can we discuss Oscar. He is a loose cannon and has it out for Alison. I think his characters erratic behavior will play a role in the couple getting caught. What is the relationship with Scotty and Oscar. Money is being funneled somehow!!!
I am addicted to this show!
Beautifully written your review. Let’s face it, an affair is exciting at the onset. Most, I’m guessing, do not end happily as I would guess is “The End” for this “Affair”. Alison’s need for a side attraction is understandable; she gave up on her dreams of leaving home and is now “stuck”. Noah, well, he’s charming, good looking and “ready”, as sparks fly the minute Alison touches his shoulder. In the return to Montauk episode, Noah appears to be, to me, not worth all the impending crises. He may not miss his kids so much, but he will miss his wife who loves him, and ultimately, his wife’s to be money. He appears, so far, to be a weak soul, who means well, but lacks the strength to be a growed up. As for the New Age-y mom, I live in an area full of such creatures; they practice to heal people far beyond their realm of expertise.
Could the source of the money be extortion? Maybe having a quick affair with a (she thinks) rich visitor is how Alison makes extra money each summer. And Cole knows it’s going on; he just wishes she would “pretty up” for him, too.
The cop calls Alison “Ms. Bailey” in one of the interrogation scenes. Is this new info? Maybe it’s been dropped before, possible I just didn’t notice. So she’s not a Lockhart anymore, not a Soloway, possibly returned to her maiden name (couldn’t find out what that was with a quick google) …
I found Athena distractingly like Stockard Channing but not, if I was a recapper I’d have to call her Notkard.
Oscar calls her Bailey, too. Somehow I only noticed it this week.
now whenever she is interviewed by the detective, she looks so much more sophisticated in dress, hairstyle etc. and seems to have a child now. does anyone think that maybe she and noah end up together living in the city and have a child together?
I thought the same thing. Either that or Pacey (forgot his name) sold the ranch and they’re now wealthy. I said this last week but their carelessness drives me nuts! Who is that brazen when they’re having an affair? Most people are extra secretive and careful, especially at the beginning of it when you don’t know the other person that well. That daughter’s a real bitch, I’m so tired of teenagers on every show. They bring nothing to the table. This is a show for grown ups, just keep the kids in the background and stop wasting story on them.
This may be a dumb question, but is Dominic West’s character meant to be Jewish? Noah Soloway is a pretty Jewish name, even though West doesn’t come off as remotely Jewish. But given the New York setting and the background of the creators, it would make sense if that was the intent. If it was, then I’m surprised it hasn’t been touched on at all as it would add another layer to the tension between the character and his super Wasp-y in-laws.
So, living in New York means you are probably Jewish? Sheesh.
It dawned on me that the detective questioning (not necessarily interrogating) Noah and Allison is not actually doing so to get to the bottom of Scotty’s death. Though that info IS helpful to him, I got the sense that he is more concerned with whatever trafficking/underground criminal activity that was going on with the Lockhearts/Oscar/the Butlers. Would help to explain why this questioning is going on in someplace that is decidedly NOT Montauk. Could be a federal issue, which at the initial level, would rule out a murder investigation on Montauk.
Well, as a LI resident and someone who frequents MTK, the questioning is happening at the county level. We clearly see “Suffolk County PD” in some of those scenes. Montauk has it’s own local police within Suffolk, but there is not SCPD station there. Probably up island a little bit, like Riverhead.
This is nothing more than SEX, a porn movie with a little story line drama.
Someone put The Church Lady back in her box.
What record did Allison put on when Niah came to visit?
From the recap on EW.com: “Only Love” by Ken Roberts. (Sample lyric: Hey I know what it’s like to be lonely, I know how it feels / All I ever wanted was to hold you, just to make it real.)
I think the show is doing a great job creating and showing the tension. Obviously I do not condone anyone cheating, but I think the show does a good job of showing how low it is, but also how it could happen. At first I didn’t think they set the stage right for either of them to cheat. Noah’s wife seemed nice, reasonable, smart, sexy and he genuinely seemed to enjoy his family life. Alison and her husband seemed close and in love. But the show is slowly peeling back the layers – Noah’s wife not taking his side against the insufferable in laws really shows her true colors. I still like Cole so far, but I thought Alison’s mother’s comment about Alison being “shackled” to his family was very telling – it’s all his family, his ranch, his legacy, and what he wants (i.e no to Oscar’s bowling alley). He has a narrow view of the world. She has no connections of her own (friend Phoebe travels the world, mother abandoned her, beloved grandmother has alzheimers). Their situations are not all bad, but they are both suffocating. The closing line “will you run away with me?” was perfect – they both see each other as an escape. I think the show is also doing a good job of showing how this illicit effort to escape their lives is eating them up – yes Oscar acted like a pushy jerk, but Noah responded like a caged animal. And also snapped at his son, wife, daughter. When Cole saw that Alison had gotten up out of bed, was getting dressed and was clearly interested in doing something more than staying in bed, she was just rendered speechless – too overwhelmed/shamed/scared to even come up with a lie. I think those are honest reactions. Obviously their situation will only get worse. The show is telling a sad story, but telling it well for dramatic effect.
I am not sure the show is trying to portrait Noah as an “ass” as Allan alluded to. It would be unfair to villainize only one party in the affair. Noah’s outbursts were simply realistic demonstrations of a person who is tugged between lust and moral. This show is so meticulous crafted in so many levels, it’s just such a breath of fresh air.
Yes. I have only watched this much so far, so I could be wrong, but I don’t think the writers are as judgemental about affairs as most Americans (including even most critics, like Alan) tend to be. So they view the show through that prism and (IMO) misjudge a lot of the intent of how the characters are intended to be seen. Or maybe they’d say they just judge them their own way.
In any case, I like both of the lead characters and I find it an engrossing love story.
I’m just so happy they got off Block Island
You and Alan and a lot of others, apparently. Whereas while I have loved every one of the five episodes I’ve seen so far, the Block Island episode is my favorite!
In the song, there are words that say ” I met a stranger
who made you”. Since the detective alludes to the
“wedding” to Alison, it is obvious she has re-married,
moved to the city, and has had another child. Did Noah
leave her after learning about her being involved drug
trading with her husband & brothers? Did he move away from his family after his wife discovered the affair?
I liked the first two episodes of The Affair, cus as someone else has commented, it is all very exciting at the beginning. However, as the show has progressed, I found myself being simply bored by the Noah-Alison encounters. There really is no chemistry between them, and telling the story from wildly divergent POVs (wtf is up with that?) is disconcerting and time-wasting in my opinion. It was an interesting plot devise initially, but then it became overkill imo. And it is really unclear why their stories are so different. Sure each one is portraying the other as the instigator/aggressor… but some of the differences go far beyond that and simply cause confusion. I would much prefer if after the first one or two of those types of portrayals, the story runners would have just settled down to telling a story. At the moment, it seems like a cross between “Brothers and Sisters” and “True Detective”, but the “in-the-future” questioning by the detective (who is also telling two different stories… ‘I am divorced and never see my twins’ to Noah and some lovey-dovey version of his marriage to Alison. I guess that is some bonding technique detectives learn… to tailor their lies to people being investigated to get them to drop their guards.) Right now there is enough intrigue for me to hang in there to see who killed whom and why, but honestly it is pretty dreary going during the interactions between Noah and Alison. At least I can focus on her lips during her scenes. Doesn’t she remind you of a cross between Susan Dey of the Partridge Family (lips, smile) and Calista Flockhart in her speech and mannerisms? I thought for sure she was their lovechild, but alas not. ha
What I meant to say (no edit option apparently):
At the moment, it seems like a cross between “Brothers and Sisters” and “True Detective”, but the “in-the-future” questioning by the detective (who is also telling two different stories… ‘I am divorced and never see my twins’ to Noah and some lovey-dovey version of his marriage to Alison. I guess that is some bonding technique detectives learn… to tailor their lies to people being investigated to get them to drop their guards) is not as good as that on True Detective.
sounds dreary indeed. I think I’ll pass.
sounds dreary indeed. I think I’ll pass.
This show is awfully slow-moving. They have set up a mystery–why are Noah and Alison talking to the police–but give few clues to what it’s all about. I totally agree that the affair part is the least interesting–it’s just more of the same each time they are together. I find the Noah character unattractive and yes, he was a real jerk in this episode. I wouldn’t be surprised if, when faced with the real possibility of losing access to his wife’s money, his holier-than-thou attitude towards wealth goes out the window.
Huh, whereas I find the affair completely engrossing (entrancing, even), and don’t much care about the framing mystery.
I have been “hoarding” all the episodes of this since the first Sunday night. The opener was only mildly interesting, but I figured I’d just DVR week to week, then at some point sit down and catch up. That I did over the last 48 hrs… so here’s where I am.
Last week’s episode finally got more of my attention — as the crime aspect is much more compelling than “the affair”. Also the dynamic of the problem Noah & Helen are having with their oldest daughter is so damn topical and real, it’ll be interesting to track where it (and “she”) goes.
For the life of me, I can’t figure how this guy is so ga-ga over Alison… what’s the LURE? With props to Ruth Wilson, her character is not that compelling… when I look at her — haggard most of the time — I think of Judy Greer in “Married”… on that show, they make her look about as weathered & beat down as a woman can be. Other times we see her (Sprint commercials & other spots), she is bright, perky… and SEXY. Alison fits the first part, but can’t pull off the second on her best day …. (I’d still rather get close to Maura Tierney — they try to make her matronly, but it JUST DON”T WORK that way for me — she’s HOT as HELL).
ANYWAY, since the 11/09 episode was the saving grace for me (at the 11th hour), I’ll keep DVR’ing, in the hope that this drama continues to get momentum.