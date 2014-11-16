Review: ‘The Affair’ – ‘Episode 6’

A quick review of tonight's “The Affair” coming up just as soon as I compare my wife to a horse…
We're only beginning the second half of this first season (Showtime ordered a second earlier this week), yet episode 6 puts us near the end of this summer in the Hamptons, with Noah's family a week away from returning to normal life in Brooklyn. I suppose time flies while Noah and Alison are having fun, but this episode seems to be bringing the fun to an end.
Noah's part of the episode is one elaborate cautionary tale, with his broke, miserable, coke-sniffing friend Max as a Ghost of Hamptons Future, and then with the discovery (hinted at in earlier episodes) that the Lockharts are drug dealers. Early in the hour, he's talking to Alison about ways to keep their relationship going once he's back in Brooklyn; by the end, he's ready to wrap things up immediately, and even has sex with Helen – for what sounds like the first time since episode 1 – just to feel more secure about the marriage he's now very afraid to lose.
Alison also gets a few reminders of why she shouldn't be so eager to discard Cole. She gets to see his paternal skills in action for the first time in years when Noah's son Martin sneaks away to sleep at the ranch – in keeping with all the blurring of lines between the two families, for a few minutes, Cole seems like more of a caring father to the boy than Noah has. But then Cole takes out his frustration over the drug stash on Martin after Martin lets a mare run off.
With the cop's interrogation over – for now, at least – this is a fairly straightforward episode. It's not strictly chronological like the trip to Block Island, but there's minimal overlap of events between the two perspectives. And when we get the same scene twice, the differences between the two versions are less illuminating than they've been in some other episodes. But the glimpses of the two marriages are interesting, and I'm curious to see how the story moves forward after Noah's declaration to Alison at episode's end that “I'd have to be insane to keep this going.” Obviously, the story continues, in both the present and the future, but the framework we've had so far is just about gone.
What did everybody else think?
I would have to think that some how the affair continues. Otherwise the show just turns in to a mystery. When Noah was in the shower with Alison he mentioned something about going to Montauk after he returns to Brooklyn. Supposedly he is basing his book on the area. It is a small place. Just how long does he need to spend there to write a book.
Although I do agree that it is fairly obvious the affair will continue, I think there is a version that could continue without it. Even though the show is named fir the affair between to two main characters, it is possible that it could just be the jumping off point for a larger story. I.E. the affair happened to set other events in motion… That said, yes I think they will continue to sleep together for a long while.
A minor comment…..but that mare was not a horse. It was too small to be a horse. It’s a pony!
Why doesn’t the whole family live at the ranch? Like the Ewings on South Fork? Ramp up the drama!!
Why does the cop think Noah is a suspect in Scotty’s death? It doesn’t appear that the two of them have a connection.
For some reason finding out they are drug dealers has made the show infinitely more interesting to me. I hope they start focusing more on Cole and the rest of the family. I’m kind of done with Dominic West and his plastic face and Ruth Wilson’s always on the verge of tears face. Joshua Jackson is the only one in the cast that I actually like. I’ll finish out this season but not sure if I’ll be back for season two.
That look Helen gave Noah at the restaurant when Noah’s friend made it clear it wasn’t him that kept Noah out all night partying…she has to know something’s up with him now, beyond getting lost in his new book and/or angst over being around her parents, right?
As for the episode…I’m not sure yet how to feel about the drug dealer angle. I missed the earlier signs, but they certainly make sense now in hindsight. That aside, I didn’t feel I needed another angle intruding on the story (I’ve been open, but a bit hesitant, about the murder story lurking in the present).
I hadn’t realized the season’s only half over; it feels it’s ratcheting up pretty quickly; the point we’re at now feels similar to that point True Detective hit where they were starting to transition to more stuff in the present day rather than flashbacks. I’m curious how the rest of the episodes play out, since it’s not hard to envision this story (or these two perspectives) wrapping up and either a new cast comes on, anthology-style, for S2 or they soft-boot it by doing seasons from Maura Tierney’s & Joshua Jackson’s perspectives (and not necessarily just a replay of S1 in their eyes).
I still like what’s going on, but some hesitation that didn’t exist for me previously is starting to creep in a wee bit.
Frankly I don’t think Noah deserves Helen as his wife.. and he definitely doesn’t seem close to his children.
Kat, I liked that song too! I looked for the name on the SHO website but didn’t find anything.
Oh sorry, should have mentioned Episode 6 ending song?
The song at the end is ‘mood’ by Richard Buckner
There are several aspects of this story, if one takes it at face value, that do not make sense. And perhaps what will redeem the show is that the viewer is not supposed to take the stories of Allison and Noah as presented by themselves at face value.
Here are my observations:
1) The Butlers have been vacationing/residing in the area for at least 30 years (Helen rode horses at the Lockwood stables when she was younger; the Butlers were an early investor in the Lobster Roll restaurant, etc.). So it is inconceivable that they are not very familar with most of the people in the story and that Noah has not been exposed to many of these people over his 25 year relationship with Helen.
2) 7th generation farm/ranch families are generally much more complex than portrayed here. There are usually a lot of cousins, aunts, uncles, and in-laws involved. By the 7th generation, either things are stable or en route to being incorporated/sold to mitigate the management and financial needs of a large, diffuse family
3) 3 women have thrown themselves (Allison, Helen and the swimmer in episode 1) at Noah. I am not buying it as reality.
4) A family with a 30 million dollar asset being deeply involved in drugs from top to bottom and nobody finds out?
5) Oscar Hodges and his multiple roles in the same episodes as: the ever-present employer of Allison, volatile cocaine addict, coniving whistleblower and blackmailer, flat tire happenstance and AAA card finder in the middle of nowhere, astute businessman at the town council, occasional buffoon, etc? He can’t be all of these things. Hopefully this is part of their stories and not plot devices
6) A mother of 4 presented in the way Helen is here doesn’t notice when her children are not home for dinner/bed and herhusband is gone for long periods of time and at night?
So hopefully this will turn into a Faulkner-like masterpiece of 2 people telling stories rather than a “Bobby Ewing steps out of the shower Dallas series”.
1. Nobody is saying they haven’t met. It’s that because of the book, the affair, and the son’s job that they are actually entangled. They actually mention that they knew each other before.
2. They could’ve just not had a lot of kids. Or some people might have moved away because they didn’t want to live in Montauk for their whole lives.
3. Really? One is his wife. One might not even have been real. It was in his story to the cop. And the other is a damaged wreck of a person.
4. They aren’t deeply involved. They are dealers. Deeply involved is trafficking.
5. I’m not sure you’ve heard this mentioned… it’s a small town.
6. He left early in the morning and fell asleep in the stable. Also, in towns as small as this, it’s not unusual for kids of that age to roam free. You can ride your bike almost anywhere.
Maybe I am wrong but it seems that each version as told by Alison leaves some sort of evidence. In this episode we had the 2 notes written by Noah. In past episodes we had credit card receipts etc. In Noah’s versions, he is paying cash, not making calls but talking directly to people and not leaving behind any evidence that can corroborate his story. I also noticed that Alison had a nice purse, fancy new hairstyle and fancy clothes in the interrogations while being very basic in the flash-backs. Leads me to believe Alison is playing the long con and Noah got worked.
I also forgot to mention last week, Alison has the evidence of the kick to the dresser in the hotel room while again, Noah paid cash and left behind no evidence in his version
I figured Alison’s wardrobe upgrade and fancy handbag mean that Lockharts sold the ranch and they were living off the spoils. We shall see…
My working theory is that the difference between their versions is that one is a narrative device for his second novel and the other is reality. Also, I agree there will be a big reveal at the end of the series. Maybe not a Bobby Ewing in the shower reveal, but a Tommy Westphal snow globe reveal.
This is one of those shows that you just keep watching not because you like it but just because you have to find out what happens (like watching a “B” movie that is just plain stupid but hanging in til the end). I find Noah very unlikeable. Dominic West was far more likeable in The Wire as Mc Nulty who was a bad boy detective who drank too much. It might have to do with the fact that it seemed easy for him to fall into this affair and that half of his kids are screwed up.
On the one hand he has morals when it comes to his kids but then he’s cheating on his wife. Cole is portrayed in a better light and has had such a small part that I have more sympathy for him.. especially that scene when he comes back in the house and Allison has sprung out of bed to meet Noah and is wearing his favorite dress… You can’t help but feel sympathetic towards Allison, the grieving mom. Since this is such a small town, I don’t know how the two of them have been able to continue with their affair without someone finding out earlier. I think I’ll finish this season but won’t watch next season unless they come up with something really engaging. I have had enough of Noah and Allison having hot sex mainly because Noah is unappealing to me.
Thanks ANTON for replying to my question. I so appreciate it!! Thanks for taking the time to do so.
I SO agree about Noah! I find it hard to look at him. I think he is miscast. I like the actress that is Allison so I keep watching. I really hate that there’s a season 2 so we can’t sew it all up this season. Did anyone notice that future Allison told the cop that she had to go pick up her kid? Was that a lie or do you think she has one in the future?
First is anyone aware that all the main characters (except the actor who plays Cole) are British and they are all using American accents to perform this drama? Secondly, it is quite obvious where this is all going. The drug dealing is going to blow up in someone’s face and perhaps cause yet another “death” since a second season was approved? Or possibly Allison gets pregnant with Noah’s baby and here she goes again at motherhood and where does that leave him? This could go anywhere. Let’s see what stew the writers cook up. But yep, I’m hooked!
Maura Tierney and Joshua Jackson are Americans. So are they actors who play their parents. So really, the only two who aren’t are Dominic West and Ruth Wilson.
One of the times Allison is being interregated, she mentions she has to leave & pick up her kids. Is it thatmuch in the future thatshe had children in day care/school, or are they someone elses (Noah’s?) kids?
Hooked on this show.. had a free trial of Showtime through episode 5. Now experiencing withdrawals since I missed last night!
Almost worth paying for Showtime, just for this series.
Homeland alone is worth paying for Showtime!
The differences in Noah and Alison’s story in this episode were NOT trivial! The major difference was what happened once Noah found out that the Lockharts are dealing drugs. Huge, glaring difference. In Alison’s version, Noah met her at Phoebe’s and confronted her. Then she drove Martin home, and Noah came out, having just screwed Helen, and told her it was over. In his version, he asks her about it at the ranch and she coolly dismisses him, saying , “Go home, Noah.” To me, this is the biggest divergence of the narrative yet and is sure to be significant.
I found the drug dealing revelation disappointing, because it turns the series into more of a thriller, and also gives Alison an easier moral “out” for her marriage to Cole. It’s more interesting as a story of complicated, fairly normal people, but now it feels like either the creators or HBO didn’t trust that this would be interesting enough without making it into something more along the lines of the potboiler Noah’s writing.
I really hope this affair side of the story is over as I don’t think I can stomach any more sex scenes with Dominic west. There doesn’t seem to be a hero in this story as most of the people so far are selfish and superficial and that includes the kids. Even Coles mother is kind of a Ma Barker in sheeps clothing.
I know we see Noah and Alison talking to the cop in the interrogation room, but do you think there is any chance that the whole show (or some) is actually Noah’s book? The actual events with an affair, drug dealing, and at least one possible murder seem like what he’d be going for as a bored writer heading to his in-laws for the summer. If so, could be interesting if we get to see Noah’s version end in him killing Alison as he told the agent his book ends.
Even if not, it could be interesting if at some point we get to see the book version as a third version.
The detective called Alison “Ms. Bailey” in the 5th episode. Some foreshadowing there?
No, because people have been calling her Bailey the entire series, including in the flashbacks. Oscar calls her Bailey all the time. Maybe she kept her maiden name.
The Showtime website gives her name as Alison Lockhart.
I keep thinking that we have no idea who anyone is. We see that the father in law is a manipulative jerk……but, that’s his emasculated son in law talking.
It’s hard to believe the mother in law actually made those comments avout the wedding day.
And the daughter is almost a caricature of what a boy crazy teen would act like.
I get the feeling that, if they break away from the different perspectives…..some people are going to seem very different
McNulty finds the drug stash again!
this show is so DUMB! Who would risk it all selling drugs for 100k if they could sell their stupid ranch for 3 million?
There is no one to root for on this show, every single character is a creep!
Cole should kick Alison to the curb and go for that girl from the bonfire who drove him home. He loves Alison but she is not for him. She wants city action, he wants a real wife to love him and their children.
Alison just keeps stringing Cole along. Listening to him pour his heart out to her on the street curb in New York. Silently agreeing to “make a baby” with Cole. But, she will go back with Noah as soon as she gets any chance.
Alison quit using birth control at Cole’s suggestion. But, obviously she is going to get pregnant by Noah. If that happens Cole will have to kill them both. An excellent way to go into season 2 with new main characters.
when does Scotty Lockwood die?