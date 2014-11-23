Review: ‘The Affair’ – ‘Episode 7’

A quick review of tonight's “The Affair” coming up just as soon as we go glamping…
With this seventh episode, “The Affair” moves beyond the relationship of its title, as the Soloways head back to Brooklyn and both Helen and Cole find out about Noah and Alison's relationship, albeit under very different circumstances. Unsurprisingly, it's a good showcase episode for Maura Tierney and Joshua Jackson, who haven't always had a lot to do this season but are excellent whenever called upon.
Even with Noah and Alison largely separated (they see each other briefly at the ranch, and then glimpse each other from across the street when she stumbles past his brownstone), the show finds an interesting way to play with the POV/memory device here. When Alison and her friend go by Helen's boutique, we assume it's after Noah confessed his sins, and that Helen is therefore laying down a spectacular guilt trip when she thanks Alison for saving Stacey from choking back in the first episode. Instead, it turns out this is another instance of Alison misremembering how someone was dressed, as it turns out their encounter takes place earlier in the day from when Noah is inspired by his panic attack to tell Helen about the affair.
Ideally, “The Affair” is more than just a series of “Rashomon” tricks, but those questions of memory and perspective have definitely livened up what can at times be a very dour show(*). But as we transition out of the initial stage of the story and into whatever Treem, Levi and company have planned for season 2, with Noah and Alison separated and the cop a background figure, those occasional differences in perspective wind up taking on more weight.
(*) I was almost startled by Noah's giddy reaction to the unflattering Vanity Fair profile of Bruce, because “The Affair” hasn't often even tried to be funny.
What did everybody else think?
I thought Helen and Cole’s reactions were unrealistic. They were mad for like a second, then it was all OK? I found that hard to believe.
Yeah, I expected a showdown like on The Sopranos between Tony and Carmela (okay, not exactly like that) and was really surprised how Helen and Cole took it so well
Believe me, they will blow up. Right now they are at the “shock, denial” stage.
I agree with peckydoo. All in good time. Some people suppress their feelings when they don’t want it to be true, but it will reach the boiling point and it won’t be pretty. I actually found it to be very realistic. Probably how I would react being a suppressor and all.
I think Helen is in shock and she said she’s” having a hard time getting her head around it.” I don’t think she is over being mad. I think she is processing all of this and will only get much, much worse. Interesting though that she grew up in a house where her father seemed to have blatant affairs and the wife put up with it. I am not sure how that colors Helen’s perspective – does she become a person who just thinks affairs happen sometimes, that men are jerks, etc. Or does she think they were just something that happened to other people? I don’t know. As for Cole, I think the acting and writing did a good job of showing how broken he is. He blames himself for so many things. Plus he is under huge stress with the drugs gone missing! I think Allison’s affair will have long time repercussions for them, but I think he just wants to hold on to her so badly as he admits she was the only thing that enabled him to keep it together when they lost their son. Maura Tierney and Josh Jackson were both great tonight.
Given that the show is called ‘The Affair’ it should have been a much bigger deal when the affair came out
I thought the most interesting part of the episode was the unapologetic way that Cole’s mom calls the shots for her adult kids.
Another interesting facet was Alison accepting “orders” from the mother-in-law about staying for dinner. Most people would have answered with a crude version of no.
I didn’t find Helen & Cole’s reactions unrealistic since they were at least talking things out; doesn’t mean there won’t be more to come of this. I thought Helen was picking up on things last episode, so I didn’t think this was as much of a surprise, as much as confirmation of something she already suspected on some level. That said, I don’t think this will be the last we see of either of them reacting to the revelation.
Unless they restart the affair, I remain confused as to how S2 will continue with the current cast. I guess that’ll be covered in the next couple episodes, but this all still feels like wrapping up the story of these characters (or at least these specific points of view). I guess restarting the affair is the easiest way to go about things, but if that’s the case I’m worried how that will be handled while still keeping Noah & Alison compelling, rather than just selfish jerks who need to act a certain way to keep the show going.
That said, I did like this episode as well. I was even more intrigued by the reaction of Noah’s buddy & Cole’s mom to finding out about the affair (and their subsequent advice to each about what not to do) than Helen & Cole’s reactions. I could see how Cole’s mom would react, based on how she’s been depicted so far…but regardless of personal finances, I don’t think I have any friends who’d do for me what Noah’s friend did for him, or me for them even, with no hesitation whatsoever.
I found Noah confessing to be so contrived. I don’t understand peoples need to confess their sins. Just keep your mouth shut. All he did was hurt Helen, I don’t see any benefit to it. I’m not sure if it’s because I’m a woman but I always believe Allison’s recollections over Noah’s. Always. I found it interesting that Alan said Allison had another incident of misremembering…why the assumption she was wrong? I hope for the next season they send all the kids to boarding school so we don’t have to waste time on their useless story lines.
Funny, I was thinking the same thing. I always believe that Noah is getting the clothes wrong. They’re wrong in just the way a guy would think of them.
Indeed Noah forgot one of the three Machiavellian principles (according to Kant, that is): si fecisti, nega (if caught, deny it!). Why he ever admitted it to that nosy oaf or to his wife doesn’t seem prudent. He had a decent enough cover story – that is, he was working an angle for the novel that her family background had a particular knowledge of – that he could have stuck to. Many people get ‘flirty’ and it amounts to nothing. And that nosy boss couldn’t prove anything to Noah’s wife (he is jealous of Noah, after all). It is an interesting Ethics 101 question, though, since almost any self-help book today would advise not to tell your partner if you want the marriage to continue. So is telling her a sign that he wants it to end? Is it as Alison’s mother says selfish to tell someone and hurt them just to make yourself feel a little better? Or should we follow Kantian advice and always be truthful even if the heavens perish as a consequence? Is that ultimately the better principle when considered as a long-term universal rule to be promoted? Should we, like the Prophet Noah, follow a guiding truth principle even in the face of being called a fool?
I definitely believe Noah’s accounts over Alison’s. Not because I’m a guy, but because Noah to me seems infinitely more trustworthy than Alison ever has. Alison seems to be, at her core, a very deceitful person.
In Noah’s version he looks like a hero, while in Alison’s version he’s more of a dick. Which is why I believe her.
Yeah, I definitely believe Alison’s version over Noah’s. Noah has always seemed like a self-deceiving bullshit artist to me (particularly in his own version of events).
The way he hypersexualised Alison’s clothing and behaviour from the start seemed like a massive tell that his version was not to be trusted.
Neither version is to be trusted. And he told her because he wanted to inoculate himself against endlessly being bled dry by blackmail.
Although it’s possible he could have tried to bluff Oscar by saying he told Helen, but not actually doing so.
Noah’s Version is his book.
FANTASTIC ACTING !!!!
Here’s my confusion. If Helen doesn’t know yet about the affair when Alison and her friend come into her store, but she finds out later in the day at the hospital with Noah, wouldn’t she say something like, “And that bitch had the nerve to come into my store today!” Instead, she says, “Who is it?” and when he admits it’s Alison, she just says something like, “I knew it.” That just doesn’t make sense to me.
Exactly. I’d be FREAKING out, thinking they are still together, or that Alison was a stalker. Helen is way too passive and accepting. I can’t imagine that she never tells Noah that Alison was in NY.
But Cole’s reaction was even more unrealistic. Your wife cheats on you and your first thought is, “Let’s make another baby”? Really? No guy I know would react that way.
Thought the same thing but my guess is that shoe may drop in the next episode (Note: this is speculation not a spoiler).
Pretty sure Solloway is how Noah spells his surname.
Anyone else catch that Alison’s version where the kid chockes in the first episode was confirmed by Helen? Noah’s versio had him saving the kid. Makes me think maybe Alison’s version is the true version and Noah’s version is filled withlies – maybe he is a way worse guy than we are led to believe. Maybe his version is his book – pure fiction.
I noticed that too when Helen thanked her although it was an awkward effort. This gives credibilty to Allisons recounts. Also during Noah’s confessions he blamed Allison…she was the aggressor because she was in a dark place. He wants none of the blame… guilty people always crave an innocent image. Good episode..
Uh…you both forget: Helen thanking Allison happens in Allison’s version of that day’s events. It confirms or gives credibility to nothing.
Seems to me that part of this episode’s setting up of season two is Helen’s potential affair. Whitney accused Helen of having an affair with Max, and then later, as Max is giving Noah the check, he makes sure to tell Noah not to get weak and tell Helen. Why? Because if Noah fesses up, that might cause Helen to want to get THEIR affair of her chest. Plus, the $10,000 was almost a guilt payment from Max, because Max knows he’s been doing the same thing with Helen.
Follow all that?
So next season will likely have a subplot of Helen and Max’s affair told from their perspectives (or at least hers), as Sarah Treem has already hinted that Helen and Cole might get pov episodes.
My thoughts EXACTLY. Max coughed up that money pretty quickly and his admonition to not tell Helen probably doesn’t need to be said since Noah is paying the guy to keep quiet. Although maybe he’s just protecting his investment and knows Noah to have a guilty conscience. And maybe this is my brain getting too used to looking for angles thanks to Serial. We’re also seeing Helen’s reaction through Noah so I don’t think it’s really worth analyzing that too much because he could be recounting it through various lenses.
I think you are right on… Helen and Max for sure… Well have to wait to next season
I loved this episode, both the writing and the acting. I too was upset when Noah told Helen, but then it made sense. First, it was the only way to stop the blackmail which never ends with the first payment. But also, after he saw Alison through the window, he knew that was a sure way to stop from going back to her. I think at this point he really wants to save his marriage and family.
As for Cole’s reaction and forgiveness, that made sense to me, too, after the two years of grief they had both just gone through.
Finally, a lot of us were assuming Alison’s child in the future was Noah’s. But now we know she’d been taking birth control pills.
This episode really moved things forward and opened up lots of possibilities. I thought it was brilliant having both spouses find out in the same episode.
Noah saw Alison through the window after he told Helen. The scene where he closes the curtains is immediately after Noah and Helen return from the hospital. I think he’s just flying be the seat of his pants at this point. Why go to Max for the money if he knows paying the blackmailer won’t end it? None of this was thought out rationally. He’s in pure panic mode.
Laura, I’m a little confused here. I thought the scene through the window was after he had told Helen, but Helen was smiling and loving. I guess because this was in Alison’s part and she wouldn’t have noticed how angry and upset Helen was and how she stood apart. It’s interesting to get the two viewpoints. And yes, I agree he is in panic mode. He’s potentially going to lose everything.
I was confused on how the cop was in both recollections, but not with Noah or Allison. How would they know what he was looking for & where he was?
I think that perhaps scenes without Noah or Allison in them are meant to stand alone. That is, they are from an outsiders POV.
Yeah. Agree with Sheila’s answer. Any of the scenes we’ve seen with the cop are ‘present’ and removed from POV (though when we saw Noah & Alison being interviewed, it would be during their ‘half’, sure… still… those aren’t ‘perspective’-tainted, those are ‘true’…).
Loved this episode. Great performances by all four leads.
I honestly think they misplaced the “Alison” title in this episode. It shows up before the cop, but of course Alison isn’t there, and can’t be “remembering” it. The title should have shown up one scene later, when her recollections begin, I think.
Unless she’s telling the story of the cop’s investigation, based on what she knows, at some future date. (?)
I think Noah and Alison have perhaps one more romp..and with her not taking her pills she becomes pregnant. This would explain her “kid” in the future..and maybe the cop’s reference to Noah being divorced in the interrogation scenes..bc this would have been “the last straw” for Helen.
Love the show. Great episode.
I have never been a cop, a spy, a star fleet commander, a put upon husband or a bro who spends all of his time in an apartment or a bar hanging out with same five people every day.
On the other hand, although never married I have been in several long term relationships that sometimes involved infidelity. I have been both the cheater and the ‘cheatee’. Sometimes the truth comes out. Sometimes it does not. Real affairs can be exhilarating, but almost inevitably there is pain…sometimes real anguish.
Thankfully, these times are well in my past and I have been in a healthy, faithful and mostly honest relationship for many years.
All this to say that, for me, this show nails it.
The much maligned Block Island episode was a perfect encapsulation of the first furtive getaway with all its excitement, awkwardness and ambivalence.
I would imagine that I’m a bit older than most of you, but I just can’t believe that this hasn’t hit home for at least some of you.
As for the mystery, Cherry is one powerful woman who might go to great lengths to protect the family birthright. Seemingly very mild, but she does rule that roost…
I’m in a similar place as you, Fool. While I’m a reasonably sedate senior now, and 30 years with the same partner, my deep dark past was pretty amoral. I’m finding the actions of the four main characters pretty realistic and downright fascinating. It’s very interesting to have a show treating these topics; the infidelity angle is more interesting to me than the murder mystery, and I know that puts me in the minority.
“Cherry is one powerful woman who might go to great lengths to protect the family birthright. Seemingly very mild, but she does rule that roost…”
I was thinking Ma Barker all during that scene with the note.
Has anyone noticed in the teaser for episode 8, Allison is a student in Noah’s classroom
I noticed that Max’s $10K check to Noel is dated 8/20/14. That’s a mistake, right? Given that the story we’re watching unfold happened in the past. Thoughts?
A little late, I know; this is where I am at in the story. Probably, this has been explained by now. But, this is not the first time we have been told the flashbacks are 2014. The interrogations are actually happening in the future. I don’t know why that is, but I like it, and it’s been that way.
I guess I don’t understand why Noah lies so much–he denies even knowing what The End was even though we see right away after that he has been there, for example, or how he happens to know Allison, or other things others have mentioned–when the facts are so easily able to be checked. Yes, he might not have a record of having stayed there, but surely of all those people there at the time, someone would have remembered him. He doesn’t seem able to make up very plausible stories for someone who’s supposed to be a writer.
And I thought the pace picked up considerably in the last two episodes, for which I was grateful. I, too, am tired of seeing Noah and Allison having sex: boring.
Nov 23 teaser trailer song–please tell me the name and the artist. Thanks so much. Going crazy!
I think it’s wrong to say one memory is right or wrong compared to the other. Noah’s memory isn’t infallible it’s entirely possible he or both of them misremember what Helen was wearing.