Review: ‘The Affair’ – ‘Episode 9’

A review of tonight's “The Affair” coming up just as soon as I'm Facebook friends with my daughter…
For the most part, the split-POV structure of “The Affair” has been very much to the show's benefit. Every now and then, though, I think it changes the meaning of a scene more than might be intended. A few weeks ago, we had Helen seeming to act passive-aggressive with Alison after finding out about the affair, when we would find out a few minutes later that their encounter took place a few hours before Helen found out. Or in tonight's episode, we have Alison and Noah appearing to make independent decisions to leave their spouses at the exact same time, only to learn at episode's end that Noah called Alison to tell her he had left Helen; collaboration, not coincidence.
In the grand scheme of things, this may not seem like a big deal, and it may be that Sarah Treem and company wanted us to make that initial assumption in each case, which they would correct later. But I think the show tends to stumble when the lines between the two stories are drawn too neatly, whether it's the cheated-on spouses finding out about the affair around the same time, or (also in this episode), both Alison and Helen being reassured that a mistake made involving their child (Gabriel dying of secondary drowning, Whitney getting pregnant) wasn't really their fault, or an abandoned suicide attempt by Alison being paralleled by Noah seeing someone jump to their death in Max's neighborhood. There's a messiness to these different family groups, and to Alison and Noah's affair, that feels true to life and interesting and very much fitting with the different ways the two leads remember things. The more symmetrical the stories become – or even briefly seem – the less it fits the basic nature of those stories.
Or maybe these are just minor symptoms of my more ongoing issue with the show and the giant hole at the center of it. When Alison is off on her own, grappling with guilt over Gabriel's death – including a wonderful cameo by Jeffrey DeMunn as the boy's pediatrician (and, it's implied, Alison's once upon a time), who treats her cutting wounds without judgment – the show is great. Ruth Wilson is that good, the beach scene so well shot, the complicated intertwining of Alison's life with Cole's family so fascinating and ugly, that when the show is just focused on her, it's terrific. So is it, for that matter, when we're just watching the crumbling of the Solloway family, particularly in the way Helen's simmering anger over Noah's request for a separation hit full boil once she found Alison's bra mixed in with his clothes. (The pantomime that Maura Tierney does as Helen does the mental math on an equation she really would rather not solve was perfect.)
The relationship that's causing this problem, though, remains a boring riddle wrapped in a dull enigma. And this is where I feel like the POV structure might be actively hurting the show – even though the series as a whole suffers the more straightforward the narrative becomes. We're at a point right now where Noah is blowing up his life because he's convinced that Alison is the love of his life, a belief he sticks with even as Max makes a very potent argument against it. Here's the thing, though: the split narrative, and the change in perspective, memory and incident (say, Noah not recalling that he took Alison to see the tiny stash pad he wanted to rent her) makes for a fun play-at-home game for the audience, who can debate about what's true and what isn't, but it also makes it much harder to actually trust and believe in the emotions and motivations of the characters in moments like this. I've seen nothing from either perspective to convince me that Noah actually loves Alison, or that she might love him, but I also have no idea how much of what we're seeing from either or both perspectives is meant to be real. So I don't know if I can go with Noah doing this self-destructive thing, even if he was spurred on by the image of the roof jumper, nor do I have a clear enough sense of why Alison would pull the Kelly Taylor “I choose me” move and get on the train alone rather than going with either Noah or Cole. The show gives me a clear sense of what motivates both characters in their dealings with everyone else in their lives, but not with each other.
Maybe that's the point of the thing, and maybe next week's season finale will be largely about that. We'll see. I'm not asking for a show called “The Affair” to suddenly stop being about the relationship promised by the title. But it's so much better at almost everything else than it is at dealing with the two people on the poster.
What did everybody else think?
Do you know the song they played during the preview for the final episode? I have to know!!
darude – sandstorm
The Maze Runner – Can you feel the whole world shaking?
Hannah Cartwright & Ross Tones – All You Leave Behind
Hannah Cartwright and Ross Tones – All You Leave Behind
I didn’t want this episode to end…I was completely caught up in the plot, the acting, et al. Hate to see the series end.
it’s renewed for another season, I believe
the question in my mind, who’s the father of Alison’s next kid — Noah, Cole or that creep Oscar?
After this episode, Oscar being the father would be HILARIOUS (even though he briefly acted like a human being after revealing the truth about the ranch to Alison). Can the little ginger baby from Homeland do double-duty?
Allison’s chemistry with Cole is way hotter than with Noah. I just don’t believe the affair attraction… so the whole series is a fail for me. Going to see it thru for one more episode… then I’m done. Started out so promising, but now it sucks. Very dissappointing!
I’ve read like ten reviews and nobody has mentioned that in Allison’s story, Cole brought a suitcase to the train station, and in the second story, he was empty handed. WHY?! It’s bothering me.
Well in Alison’s story, Noah shows up and is ready to go anywhere with her. In Noah’s, he’s going there to meet her. Perhaps Noah doesn’t remember/didn’t notice anything beyond Alison and Noah being there?
*typo – “Alison & Cole being there,” not “Alison & Noah.” Oops.
Gigi: because that detail was beneath Noah’s notice. He was not focused on Cole beyond the fear and embarrassment of him being there.
I misread the scene. I thought she decided to go with Cole
Isn’t it up in the air? Cole was going to get on the train and go with her. She may or may not know that Noah was coming depending on whether she checked her voice mail.
Aren’t we just waiting to see what happens?
I strongly agree … the “affair” just doesn’t play with me… and never has… Noah is loathsome and stupid, while Alison is (at least made up to be) haggard and unattractive. Where is the lure, what is the urge, why should these two take a 2nd look at each other? Where oh where is there a hint of any chemistry here ? I just can’t buy into it. OH — and now we are to believe Alison is so confused/wanton/desperate (take your pick) that she jumps into the sack with OSCAR ?
But I do like the family dynamics, and the murder investigation is something I want to watch play out. And Maura Tierney continues to be HOT, no matter HOW matronly they want to present her.
Seriously? There’s another season? How can they drag this beyond one season? Maybe one more episode and it’s done. Noah is a selfish cad and too old for Alison. Sorry, dude. Cole is way hotter. And I can’t get beyond the weird upper lip on the actress who plays Alison. She doesn’t interest me either. Maura Tierney is the best. Noah and Alison aren’t sympathetic characters to me. A couple of selfish, oversexed cheaters. The series is moderately entertaining, but also kind of a snooze. The limp story line can’t possibly fill another season. Solve the murder/accident; who ends up with who and that’s it. Homeland, Ray Donovan and Nurse Jackie are top notch. The Affair is a bit of a repetitive snooze.
@LRH – “Noah is a selfish cad and too old for Alison.”
He’s 13 years older than her; in the history of relationships that hardly even qualifies for “much older”, let alone “too old”.
“Cole is way hotter.”
We get it – you have the hots for Joshua Jackson. To me, he looks like a baby with a beard pasted on. To each their own.
“And I can’t get beyond the weird upper lip on the actress who plays Alison.”
Clearly you’re having a difficult time processing anything beyond the merely visual on this show.
“Noah and Alison aren’t sympathetic characters to me. A couple of selfish, oversexed cheaters.”
It was clear from interviews with the creators before the show aired that they didn’t want to travel the well-worn path of making the affair ‘justifiable’ to the audience (abusive spouse, years of neglected marriage, etc) in order to make the pair sympathetic. To me, this makes it a much more interesting and complex portrait of a phenomenon (that happens ALL the time and is poorly understood) via a less-explored avenue. I find it fascinating and quite believable – although I can imagine that for others that have never struggled with these issues, it is:
1) boring
2) not believable
3) aggravating because the characters are selfish
@MADMEME: I would “like” your comment, but for the joshua jackson remark (especially since you criticize @LHR for the same thing). But otherwise, thank you for pointing these things out, as I think people get lost in their tv viewer judgments… I do it myself, but love this show for making me think twice about it.
Nicely stated Madmeme.
I think I’m finally understanding David Simon’s remark about people watching certain TV shows for the wrong reasons. Some of the feedback has been ridiculous, like complaints about not being able to relate or root for specific characters. If you can get outside of your own heads for a second you’ll see why folks find the show worthy of praise even with its flaws.
@Viewer: Thanks! I was teasing about Joshua Jackson – exactly to point out the silliness of reducing this complex drama to whether the character’s spouses are more or less attractive than the person they’re cheating with. I DO think he has a bit of a babyface (although definitely a good-looking man), but I’m a big fan of his acting – and I think he’s been very effective in this role. Both he and Tierney have been perfect as the sympathetic, cheated-on spouses – and I think that’s precisely what the creators were after.
I think it’s interesting how most viewers have very little patience or empathy towards the principles (perhaps a little towards Wilson since she lost her child) because their spouses are likable, their marriages seem good/decent, and they don’t feel there has been a big enough “reason” for either character to cheat. I see it differently – this is the depiction of a death (of a relationship) by a thousand cuts – many of which took place before we joined the narrative; it’s showing how, even though you might still ‘love’ your partner, some people can feel stifled or trapped by the multitude of small compromises one must make over time in a relationship. For both Allison and Noah, a lot of those compromises are tied to the family of their respective spouse.
Madmeme, I agree that this seems to be a case of many people “watching it wrong”. And that includes Alan, I think–and not just because I suspect he may be wrong in assuming Alison was only leaving because she got a call from Noah.
If the central affair doesn’t spark for you, I don’t know what to say because it certainly does for me. (On a different site, I called it in earlier episode threads both “dizzying” and “swoon inducing”.) Either you’re watching it wrong, or you might argue Treem and the actors are not selling it effectively. Because I think it’s pretty clear from Treem’s interviews and Twitter comments that she wasn’t out to make a story about two horrible people having a sordid affair, who don’t love each other and shouldn’t be together. Yet that is what so many viewers seem to see.
As soon as I saw Noah walk back into his house, after coming back from Max’s, I thought “Noah has his ‘I’m gonig to do something stupid’ face on.” Oh my, was I right.
(I’m not talking about telling Helen how he felt, I’m talking about how he told her.)
I guess I feel similarly to Alan; Alison’s & Noah’s individual stories and complicated family lives are incredibly interesting to me and compelling to watch (Mare Winningham threw the hammer down when Cole’s mom brutally shut Alison down)…but I’m not sure I’m down for watching a season, or just a few episodes, of just Noah & Alison try to make it work. It’s also why I’ve been genuinely curious/confused about how this particular version of the show (the affair continuing and the will they/won’t they question) can have enough material to make it through another season. I guess the mystery of who killed Cole’s brother is out there, but I’m not desperate for that either.
Anybody who actually destroys their marriage and family by having an affair knows that their is no logic to it. Max’s very reasonable argument and the fact that all Noah and Allison really have going for them is a sex life that lets them escape realities they perceive as unbearable are very realistic. I don’t think meeting at the station was collusion. Noah talked to Helen about a gradual plan and she kicked him out.
But Noah called Alison on the train after that.
@D.H. – Wasn’t Allison already on her way to the train station when Noah called?
Noah said he’d be there in 3 hours, so it sounds like she knew as she was packing and talking to Cole at their house…
I assumed he left her a voice mail. He just hung up the phone.
@Mervis – I thought he left her a voice mail as well. I need to rewatch.
Am I the only one who finds Noah extremely unlikeable?
I
Post a comment…
Post a comment…
I do, but then I remember we’re getting these narratives through the eyes of Noah and Allison. Noah has this “woe is me” complex going on. “My wife never really love me”, how he feel castrated because of his father in law and the fact that they pay for the children’s education, etc… It makes him look bad because he so much and is still having this pity party.
Whereas Allison just come across as broken and you kind of feel sorry for her. Then she goes and does things like use Helen’s shampoo and (almost) gleefully dumps half her likely expensive shampoo in the shower after just sleeping with her husband in their marital bed.
I think to a certain degree they are both awful, but we really need a 3rd person POV to get a better sense of who both of them are.
I find it interesting that there is a total lack of titillation in the scenes between Noah and Alison. I got that from the beginning and I think it is on purpose.
I see love and lust between Alison and cole and between Helen and Noah. My guess is that much of next season will have to do with the crime aspect and not the Noah and Alison thing. I’m sure Alison will wind up pregnant and that will add intrigue. The family dynamics are too important to let go,of and there was innuendo in the trailer for next and final episode of season 1 that family will return as key.
I love the show and believe that all that is occurring is well planned out and we are just being jerked along for the intentioned ride. Stick with it people…I think we are going to enjoy its twists and turns.
You are far from the only one, but I do like him.
It reminds me of the situation with Nate on “Six Feet Under” (mild spoilers follow). As the series went on, and especially near the end, a lot of viewers (and critics) soured on him. I think they thought this was what the show’s writers intended, in fact. But I was on Team Nate all the way, and was pleased to learn years later that so was Alan Ball.
Similarly, on this show Sarah Treem made it clear in her interview by Alan that she considers Noah and Alison good people. But just as with Nate, most viewers and critics do not seem to be on her wavelength.
2 thoughts:
1. Holy shit the salt water would have been painful on such a deep cut. And the woman did not even flinch. Either it is dwarfed by the other pain or someone did not think that through…
2. According to Oscars description, that is $500k a brother. While that is not rich in NY terms, surely it is a nice chunk of cash to start over with, no?
Not 500K after they pay back the bank. It’s hard to know just how much equity the family has in the ranch after all the refinancing, the commercial loan, etc. JMO.
I don’t think it’s so much the $500K that’s important, it’s that the ranch is worth $30 million or more, and they are getting a pittance of what they expected (which was millions each).
Yeah, can’t sneeze at $500K but they were assuming M millions. F U money.
YES. Nailed it, Alan. The show is surprisingly good considering the complete lack of chemistry between Noah+Allison / West+Wilson.
Alan… I would be very interested in your take on the great Thirtysomething episode in season 1 (I think it was 4 or 5) in which the entire story is about the Weston’s having a fight in front of the Steadmans while on a dual date night out. It showed the fight from her POV, then later from his, then in the epilogue showed us what really happened, which was of course in the middle. I know this is ancient insofar as references, but it really worked so well, and was so fresh back in 1988. This show took a lot of chances and while I didn’t love the fantasy sequences, pretty much every other element of this is imprinted in my DNA now. Love Herskovitz/Zwick. (Ps, love The Affair too!)
That Rashomon episode also showed Hope and Michael’s viewpoint of the fight. The nuances were great — like how high Nancy hiked her skirt to do the cheerleading routine — varied in every version.
I, too, do not care Noah
My expectation is that the we’ll get a lot more clarification of what’s going on in the finale. There’s a fundamental mystery at the heart of the show – what exactly are we watching in the sections marked “Noah” and “Alison?” Are they memories? Stories they’re telling?
It’s a total guess, but I bet in the finale we learn that these are the stories they’re separately telling the police and that Noah accuses Alison of killing the brother and Alison accuses Noah. That still allows for the flashbacks to continue in season 2, but shakes up the central relationship of the show significantly.
Reply to comment…
Daniel, I don’t think that explanation makes sense, since we have on several occasions seen events happen that they clearly didn’t tell the cop about. (The first one that comes to mind was their kiss at the gate to Bruce’s private beach.) There are multiple layers here, including what each of them tells the cop, and what each of them actually remembers (or think they remember).
To be clear, I’m guessing the flashbacks are stories being told not during the police interviews we’ve already seen, but from later meetings once the cop (does he have a name?) has put his cards on the table. At that point, they start including all the details that they’ve been leaving out from the meetings we’ve already seen.
We just have so little context for the flashbacks that it’s tough to tell if they’re memories or not. Are these events from, say, two years ago in which case some of the major discrepancies are hard to square even with the passage of time. Or are they, say, six years when memories would be much hazier? I don’t think there have been any clues either way, but I could be wrong.
The scene which really undercuts my argument that these are tellings and not memories is the recent one where Alison pours the expensive shampoo down the drain. This HORRIFIED my wife and she is convinced that no one would willingly include such a detail in their own retelling. I have honestly not seen her so upset at a fictional character in months.
I am so frustrated that we are at the end of the season, and we are still miles away from the incidents that are being discussed with the police at the beginning of the season. Wasn’t there mention of a wedding, and that everyone was there? Whose wedding would that be? It seems like the car accident that killed Scotty is not happenening any time soon, so what exactly was the writers’ plan if they didn’t get a second season? This is starting to feel like The Killing did in Season 1: you stick it out to the end, only to get a “to be continued” for Season 2.
Strange that Alison couldn’t find her shirt after her shower but made no inquiry about her red undergarment or was that a souvenir from a past encounter? Also, there was a jump cut when Noah downed his glass of Scotch but
the glass still had Scotch in it when the next shot was of him sitting down after the chug-a-lug.
Also, why would Noah not just give Alison one of HIS shirts, and preferably something Helen would never notice was missing? It’s not like it’s 1947 and Alison would get gawked at on the street for wearing a man’s shirt.
Seems pretty obvious to me that Alison left that bra on purpose. Helen represents everything Alison does not have including money, Noah, children and affluence.
I have some sympathy for Alison but I have no sympathy for Noah. What a self involved baby he is.
The perceived scotch discontinuity was either: 1. not a discontinuity because Max is seen pouring into an empty glass – so he switched his full one with Noah’s empty glass, or: 2. discontinuity, discovered, and covered up by implying the glasses were switched and a scene added showing Max refilling the empty glass.
I didn’t necessarily think Alison was leaving Cole because she’d gotten a call from Noah. I actually thought his getting her voicemail meant she chose to leave Cole and that Noah was coincidentally heading out to see her. I guess I could be wrong.
I agree that West and Wilson don’t have great chemistry. It makes it hard to believe these two are in love, let alone that they’d blow up their lives to be together.
The sex scenes in this show make me cringe. Ruth Wilson’s moaning in particular makes me think she’s just imitating porn.
That said, I thought this was a gripping episode with some great acting.
This could have been a terrific show if Noah wasn’t so terribly miscast! He makes certain scenes unwatchable.
I would find a giant slobbering guppie mating with a frog, less offensive.
Honestly, these regularly occurring comments by a stream of (mainly, I think) female viewers about how disgusting/ugly/gruesome Dominic West is are really rather tiresome. They remind me of the shallow comments hurled at Leah Dunham by (mainly) male viewers when Girls airs.
Fine, we get it: you (and some others) don’t find him physically attractive (I’m guessing you don’t have the same problem with Joshua Jackson). Tough luck for you – but sorry, that does NOT equate to miscasting – I think West is doing a fine job.
You’re right. Noah is painful to watch. Too old, too haggard, to harsh to the point of scary looking, and to whiny. Too desperate to get laid.
i think Noah is attractive. Ofcourse i love Pacey, but Noah is a goodlooking guy. I can see where she is attracted to him, he has that handsome somewhat protective older man thing going on.
Alison and Noah both being given a Scotch was another odd piece of symmetry; especially odd in the big stretch of normalcy in Alison’s case.
i give up. I think Dominic West is HOT. There is something very sexy about him. Rita is an amazing actress. I feel her turmoil. I think I am too dumb for the two POV episodic TV.
@Janey – I’m sure the audience is split between those that find West attractive and those that don’t. I wouldn’t say he’s necessarily ‘conventionally’ handsome – but I think he’s a reasonably good-looking man.
But it’s bizarre that there is constant complaining on this forum about his unattractiveness – as if one’s attraction towards someone else has to be replicated in that particular viewer in order for them to be able to accept the narrative. How do those people function in real-life with the world chock full of couples of different levels of subjective attractiveness?
Ruth Wilson totally knocked it out of the park in that scene with her doctor – powerful stuff!
But I’m starting to have a problem with the dual POV narratives. This device seems to be making less and less sense because the POVs aren’t related to retelling a story to the detective anymore. The detective has been used less and less over time, so why are different POVs still relevant? To whom are they telling their story?
Yes, the POV structure – and the rules governing it – seem to have gotten all mixed-up (including mixing the detective’s own POV into Noah’s or Allison’s – as they did last week).
I think when the creators pitched the idea of the series (and wrote the first couple of scripts), the use of the device was clearly delineated by the opening of the story – but once they started producing the series (and getting further along in the narrative), dictates of the plot started making the usage more and more fuzzy and illogical. They might have avoided this problem by switching the ‘retelling’ of the past to a different venue – such as a courtroom or a therapists office.
Please remember that Noah is writing a book.
True – and that could turn everything on it’s head to some degree. But I don’t see how it can explain everything – unless Noah has a chapter in his book where the protagonist – also an author – is having a reading/signing of his new, best-selling book. I guess it’s possible that the show is so tightly-scripted that when it’s finished, everything will be wrapped in a tidy bow – but it seems unlikely at the moment.
I totally agree. I’m in love with the characters but not in love with their “love.” It seems fleeting. But maybe that’s the point. People dive into these types of things to escape reality. A temporary insanity to run away from life as we know it.
I feel like the telling of each side is true to character, so the emotions are not affected. Noah’s side has a lot of pride surrounding it and that is very true to his character and fits any bending of the events he would make and Alison is heavy and depressing, and true to her ongoing emptiness and depression. The stories are being told in the present, so they are also being told in past tense; I like the way the stories gravitate towards embellished emotion because as humans that is normally how we remember things.
The serie is getting a bit soapy. There is no more mileage in the sex scenes, the affair needs to move on. If I were the writer, I will go full speed into the investigation by now and, I would conclude the whole story next week, making season one a compact, self-content unit. Season two will start a new story, different kind of affair.
Agreed. Perhaps I am all alone with this observation, but really, both of the lovers and several other characters in this show consistently behave like their skulls are filled with rocks.
Alan pointed out the obvious — give the girl a T shirt, or one of your own shirts, but for goodness sake she does not need to wear your wife’s garb as she heads out of the cuckolded household. Find your lover’s bra in your hand, as your wife and kids enter the home? Hey, let’s just toss it in a drawer…sure. Big deal teenage pregnancy scare, complete with plastic pregnancy kit? Sure, throw it in the garbage can in the kitchen, nothing bad could happen from that.
Not buying that the various stressors, emotional turmoils, and epic family dramas reduce every privileged being on this show to complete intellectual dwarves. That goodness for the great acting, what is up with the writing?
This smart Alyssa Rosenberg column (on another show) seems relevant to this thread.
[www.washingtonpost.com]
wait, no. she definitely got on the train with both bags. she chose cole. the whole point is that the affair was a way for her to escape. and now that cole is willing to escape, she can love him and be elsewhere.
You might be right about Allison choosing Cole over Noah – her feelings of being trapped are tied to the actual place of her marriage (the ranch, Montauk, etc), while Noah’s are tied to the conditions of his. But you’re wrong about the bags – I just rewatched it and Allison boards the train with exactly what she was carrying on the platform before Cole showed up: her purse and her duffel bag.
One possibility if Allison leaves with Cole: Noah might be so pissed-off that he goes on a drinking binge – and while he’s out drunk-driving, he spots Scotty on the road and runs him down in a fit of rage.
Also – it didn’t make sense for Alison to be getting ON the train that Noah had just disembarked. Montauk is the ‘end of the line’ for the LIRR.
I thought that at first too – but then I thought, if it’s the end of the line, wouldn’t that very train then depart in the opposite direction, heading back towards the city? At least that’s how ‘end of the line’ works in the subway system.
One scene that confused me was when Noah and Alison were having sex and he said he wanted to do something with her she hasn’t done with anyone else – and then she says “I’ve never done that with anyone else.” What did I miss?
He grabbed her butt. She promised him next time he could get butt stuff, since she has never done that with another man.
lmao @ butt stuff…didn’t Alison tell her sister in law that she tried anal once? back in the second episode i think…
Oh, guess I was looking for something a little deeper, no pun intended. I like the show but some parts of this week’s episode were weak: Noah has Alison come to Brooklyn to meet him but doesn’t have a room booked so he brings her to his house, do people do that? And she loses her shirt but “forgets” that she lost her bra too (and Noah “hides” it in his sock draw)? A pregnancy test gets thrown away in the kitchen garbage can, who pees in the kitchen? Noah just happens to see a person commit suicide cause that’s like an everyday occurrence? And the timing of Noah telling his wife he needed out (Whitney abortion eve) was a stretch but I guess some of these observations are nit-picky and I should allow for writers poetic license. Maybe the bra and pregnancy test were left to be found and maybe Noah is just so shaken by witnessing the suicide he needs to take action on what he wants immediately. I like the show but sometimes it is hard to watch, like when Alison bangs Oscar in a fit of self loathing. But the scenes like the one with Alison and her doctor are what keeps me coming back for more.
I think Alison is unconsciously punishing Cole for Gabriel drowning. It finally came out exactly what happened–Cole was supposed to be watching Gabriel, but he was whooping it up at the bonfire party when the child drowned. In the course of the show, she’s never flat out said to him, “I blame you!” but she clearly does, maybe as much as she blames herself. She’s lashing out at him by sleeping with other men. Very passive-aggressive.
I found it very hard to believe that Alison would sleep with Oscar, after how horrible he’s been, blackmailing her, Noah, and Cole, sexually harassing her, and overall being a huge jerk. I’m pretty sure we’ll see exactly why he figures into this story so much next week. If not, it’s just a silly plot twist.
This episode was weak, overall. Neither character was shown in a good light–Alison was quite vindictive towards Helen (that bra was totally planted for her to find, and was it necessary for Alison to dump out her shampoo and take her shirt?) Noah is just a self-absorbed prick. They kind of deserve each other.
If Oscar turns out to be Alison’s baby’s father… I’ll barf.
I also think Allison has huge beneath the surface anger at Cole that she really can’t get in touch with because of her own grief/guilt. I can see her as a very together Mom, Nurse and loving Granddaughter and Bam! her whole world falls apart. She shuts down completely unable to feel. Noah comes along and she feels alive again if only for some short periods. I see little bits of her strong self back again in her dealings with the Detective.
Her whole appearance and demeanor are different .
Noah is just bored with wife, kids and inlaws. He is shut down from total domineering wife and inlaws. He feels the spark.
This is the pull, they make each other feel alive. ALIVE as in not jumping off a building and Alive coming out of the water. Feeling alive after being shut down potent drug!
I’m not a hater for them. This is not about Morals. They are humans. Dealing with grief, emptiness, crushing sadness and looking for “something”. Happens everyday.
I think they have great chemistry. She is gorgeous. He is very sexy. Cole and Helen look like prune face stick up my butt all the time. I would be sick of them both. Cole is manipulating Alison with his puppy face “don’t get your dress dirty” even though he knows she is hanging on with the tiniest thread. He won’t give her “permission” to go. He doesn’t want to face his guilt and grief alone at any cost.
Now for the mystery. Who got married. A big thing I think. Scotty is not the daddy. He was killed because of the property. Max, Oscar and Scotty have a scheme to make big big money. Scotty is meeting Oscar and Max in the city, not the girl.
She is probably pregnant from someone else, another brother? Scotty was just her friend as he said.
Alan,
I’m not sure what you mean by Alison’s “implied once upon a time”? Are you suggesting that she had an affair with the doctor? Because I got a very fatherly, family-doctor vibe from their talk, nothing else.
Also, I think that perhaps the lack of chemistry between West and Wilson is intentional… The affair itself is written to be doomed (they wouldn’t be so hard on each other in the retellings if they still loved each other). When one remembers a failed relationship, it turns ugly, cold. If these are memories, it makes sense that the affair is sort of dead in their minds, a kind of base and tawdry mistake they tried to paint over with weak language (I’m yours, how did you find me, etc). I like how cringeworthy those scenes are; they really seem to hammer home that the whole affair wasn’t a true romance but the self-gratifying actions of two delusional people running away from bigger problems.
Anyways, terrific episode. Best drama this fall IMO, along with The Good Wife.
He basically is saying that it is implied that the doc was Alison’s once upon a time pediatrician, when she was a kid.
The consequences of stupid/self-centered choices seems to be at the heart of this drama. The lives of these two are unravelling at breakneck speed now, even when there has been plenty of options to make smart choices and work through the hard times of life.
I was stunned with the advice of Max regarding women and the stock market. That was a great line and it so reflected the intense pain and regret he felt for making that mistake. Noah is such an idiot…to make the choices he has made all along the way that are destroying his family are just incomprehensible for me.
I have a little more sympathy for Alison, but not much as few couples survive the loss of a young child. She is making stupid choices as well (sleeping with Oscar….are you kidding me??) but to me is a little more understandable, albeit regrettable.
Hard to watch them be so foolish and reckless, but intriguing to see how they tie it all together.
Sorry to say however, that my expectations, given the complicated convoluted plot are low that the finale will bring much satisfaction or resolution to it all.
It seems to me that you’re simplifying things a bit – viewing the story with the belief that long-term monogamy is always the smart choice. But whether a choice seems stupid or smart depends on your perspective: I would argue that Noah has already made a bunch of stupid choices in his life (as have all of the characters), including, but not limited to, having three children in NYC on a teaching salary and excepting as much money as he does from his in-laws. I don’t necessarily think that he and Allison should be together – my personal feeling is that you shouldn’t have children unless you’re willing to put in the time and stick it out, at least until the child is high-school age – but the question remains of whether it’s better to stay in a relationship that doesn’t make you happy, fulfilled, or engaged.
As far as resolution goes, Joshua Jackson mentioned in an interview that Treem is thinking of a 3-season arc for this story, and I suspect that Showtime will give her the time – so I expect both a few reveals and a few cliffhangers in the season finale.
Sam,
You make some good observations but I look at it a little differently. Alison is trying to break free from the constant daily reminder of losing Gabriel by leaving Cole and his family dynamic behind. They are a controlling group and combined with her total lack of family now that her Grandmother is gone she is at their mercy much of the time. And let’s not forget they are cocaine dealers! Imagine the stress of that blowing up on a daily basis. Up to now Cole was not leaving his family or the ranch so I can understand her attempt to try to get out of that situation and that means finding a way out, i.e. “The Affair.”
Imagine being Noah, a “failed” writer and public school teacher trying to support his family and knowing he can’t measure up to his father-in-law as a writer, or financially, And though his wife recognizes he is a better person and husband than her Dad, she still grew up wealthy and I imagine she let’s her resentment of Noah’s lack of financial success seep through on a daily basis (and his in-laws are good at reminding him they pay for private school (salt in the wound to a public school teacher!)). While I agree he made his 4-children bed and now should lie in it I can also understand him thinking he would be so much happier if he left for Alison. Of course Max shares the long-term reality but he refuses to hear it. While I think Noah is impulsive and a little immature at times I’m not shocked that either one ends up in the situation, it happens in real life all the time.
Noah is not believable as an English teacher if he is uttering sentences like “Her and a friend are taking the kids upstate…”
The different view points are always interesting. How ever how can Noah and Allison have 2 view points on the finding of the pregnancy test. Who actually saw it first? I know that perspectives are always different but this seems a little far fetched. I assume you will be doing an end of the season interview. I hope you ask her about the view points.
I am going out on the ledge with this one. I don’t think we are finished with Bruce Butler. He lives on the island all year in his mansion. As he told Noah, he found out about the affair from his wife, telling……etc. What will Bruce Butler do when he finds out about his grand-daughter getting pregnant by one of the Lockharts? I think we will see more of Bruce.
Who does anybody think jumped and why?
Who jumped is not important, the scene merely reinforces that suicide will play an important role in the story. Perhaps, in the end one or more of the main characters commit suicide. Hopefully Noah and Alison jump.
Most retarded/worst written series I have ever seen! No clue why or how it won a golden globe especially when there were so many others that had creative writing. So disappointing people voted for this series!
Who is the father of Alison’s baby girl? OSCAR – there is no story value to Oscar as the father. NOAH – is the one most people are expecting. He is a ho hum candidate, with little ongoing story value. COLE – as the father would bring him back into the story and result in a Cole / Alison connection that was destroyed by episode 10 and their divorce.
Ms Treem you have mentioned on several occasions that you read our viewer comments. You must be drawing the same inference from comments that I do, West and Wilson have limited chemistry. On the other hand Jackson and Wilson have wonderful romantic chemistry. I hope you intend to capture this chemistry in future episodes and seasons. Alison and Cole as parents of Alison’s little girl is the vehicle.
Just watching this show now that it is available on demand and stumbled across your thoughtful and interesting review. I made the same connection between Alison getting on the train to Kelly’s 90210 “I choose me” moment!! I’ve been thinking that ever since I watched the episode!
I think Noah has a rugged handsomeness about him; hence, making him really sexy IMO. However, I don’t see the attraction he has to Allison; she’s just a plain Jane with no sex appeal.
He’s still a jerk though for leaving his wife and kids. Although his father-in-law doesn’t like him, he still supports the family; after all, that’s his daughter and grandchildren; Noah, being the father happens to be part of that equation.
I love the show; but I live EST and it comes on at 12:00am–too late for me! But I still try to stay up and watch it.
Judging from the lovemaking-scenes, Noah got it going on; dude got some moves!
We love the show. the acting is fabulous and the fact that people say they don’t like Noah’s character, shows what a great actor Dominic West actually is. I love all the characters . I find Alison attractive despite her peculiar mouth and I love Helen. I do get confused at times with what really happened because of the two sides to the story, but I find it at excellent show, great filming, music, and photography….
We love the show… The acting is excellent and Dominic West is superb . the photography brilliant, the lighting and the camera work… I get confused with what is going on because the story is told from two sides.. it is excellent entertainment and I find Alison attractive despite her almost comical mouth… Helen is lovely, Cole is so so, but I also find the chemistry between Alison and Cole better than chemistry with Alison and Noah…. There is something magnetic about the show. Last night we watched a few episodes in one go, and were riveted to the screen.
I don’t want to wait another year for this series to continue. I don’t have a lot of patience and it’s too good. I enjoyed this point of view. It’s less limiting, especially when we’re dealing with four unreliable points of view and a cast of dysfunctional characters–Noah being the worst. Season 1 limited us to Noah & Alison’s. Towards the end of Season 1, I began disliking Noah. His perceptions were so off, it became painful: Alison frolicking in the ocean, lifting her dress & seductively asking Noah to join her. Really, Noah? The woman was grieving because her son had drowned! Noah was slyly giving himself permission to cheat. By mid-season 2, I detest him. As for Alison, I want to throw ice water in her face & tell her to open her eyes. And yet, I can’t stop watching these terribly flawed characters not only destroy their own lives but cause havoc in the aftermath of their lust. Hopefully Noah and Alison will come to realize that no one can save you from yourself. But I doubt it. Noah has his book but he destroyed his family to get it. Noah’s book, except for the ending, is a memoir. No wonder his first book failed. The man can’t write fiction. It takes imagination to write fiction. Most, if not all of Noah’s book, comes from events as he perceived them in his life. Which makes me wonder if the series will end with the first ending that Noah wanted. But it won’t be Noah & Alison with a secret. It’ll be Alison & Cole, the only two that know about their child together. I can’t imagine that Noah & Alison will still be married. I may be wrong. I also don’t think Alison & Cole will be together, though. Unfortunately, their time is probably over having evolved into a deeper, more spiritual connection, each married to others or Alison finally alone. I think Noah needs Helen much more than he knows so I can see them back together–each changed for the better.