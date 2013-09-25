Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘All About Eva’

A quick review of tonight’s “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as I empty the ocean with a shot glass…
Much as David Tate held Marco’s family hostage, it felt like he had taken “The Bridge” as a whole hostage over the last several episodes. The serial killer case had never been the show’s strongest suit, but this aspect of it simply didn’t translate at all from the Scandinavian original.
So I felt a palpable sense of relief when – save for a brief, smug cameo by Tate outside the courthouse – “All About Eva” focused entirely on the parts of the show that had so intrigued me in the first place: the Sonya/Marco partnership, each of those characters dealing with grief (I thought Diane Kruger was terrific in the scene where she had to say goodbye to her sister’s truck), Frye and Adriana’s own budding friendship, Steven Linder being weird and freaky and an incredibly compelling camera subject, and, especially, material about the missing girls of Juarez.
It was in that last area where “All About Eva” resonated most, whether our disorienting glimpses of what was happening to Eva with the corrupt cops (whom I’m guessing are in cahoots with the man with the red car from Texas), the pullback to show just how many missing girl fliers (some fresh, many old and faded and ripped) were on the same wall as the one where Linder was, or that haunting final shot of Linder, the woman and so many others poking the desert ground with sticks, hoping to find a loved one buried under freshly-dug earth.
FX renewed the show yesterday, at a fairly late date even by FX’s patient standards. A few weeks ago, as we were in the middle of Evil Mastermind Hell, I was ready to shrug off the show’s cancellation as a case of a good idea not fully-realized. Watching “All About Eva,” though, made me very much want to see “The Bridge” return for a second year. This version of the show is one I would watch happily, week in and week out, and I hope it’s what we’ll be getting next year.
What did everybody else think?
I’m completely with you, Alan. This is a compelling show when it’s about belivable characters and situations. The things you listed were what drewme to the show at first, but they have not been at the fore lately. I’m so glad to have my show back.
Prediction: the guapo manager at the factory where Daniela works is the kidnapper.
I am a bit higher on The Bridge than Alan. If for no other reason than the actors and their characters are great.
However, I have to agree. The Bridge lost something to me whenever you found out Tate did not really care about the socio-political schism in the value of life between America and Mexico. That is an interesting thing to explore. Yet strangely, even though Tate made that point as something he apparently felt was important in the pilot and a few episodes after, it lost its bite whenever he seemed really just bitter his wife was a cheater and let herself and their son to their untimely deaths. A straight-up revenge story loses some appeal when it is billed as something more (or something else, depending on your perspective).
Now that they have moved back to that rather timely topic, as well as rekindled the partnership/friendship between Sonya, Marco, and Hank, I think the show will ultimately be better for it. At minimal, it is heading back the the main issues that made this show so interesting to me in the first place.
-Cheers
Grantland a piece today discrediting the “girls of Juarez” theory. Does that impact your opinion if this is a fictional situation instead of a Wire-like expose?
I was coming here to say the same thing as Charles. The Grantland piece is a must read – “The Bridge is to The Wire as Sharknado is to Jaws.”
@Charles, to be honest, yes and no.
Yes, it impacts my opinion of the show as it takes away from the direct comparison (which from the article, is bunk) of Juarez and El Paso. So definitely, it is less authentic and to me less compelling than The Wire, which was basically a thinly-veiled expose of David Simon’s time researching and being exposed to that world.
On the other hand, it does not entirely change my opinion. I DO think it still touches on how many people view (consciously or otherwise) Hispanics vs. how they view Caucasians or Blacks, and the larger views of race relations and Mexicans (including but certainly not limited to illegal immigrants and all those related issues). Even if the show is placed on the fictitious backdrop of a Juarez/El Paso contrast that does not actually exist, to a degree those same views do. Just not as they have laid it out. Which I can accept; this is a fictitious show, not a history lesson. I also believe, regardless of whatever liberties they took, that premise (the original one the show presented) is still more interesting than what the David Tate story ultimately turned into.
So more yes than no, however I still think that premise works of how life is viewed in one group/race/country/whatever-situation compared to another group/etc. is a pretty compelling one that is a very fertile ground for harvesting very rich stories. I do wish they had based it more on fact though, ala. The Wire. Still, if I had a dime for every time I said that about a show, I might be fairly wealth at this point.
-Cheers
I know Grantland is highly regarded in these parts but I don’t really go to it for investigative journalism in any respect. Shocking as it may be, I’m sure there are many Baltimore residents that would dispute David Simon’s version of their city. It’s a TV show that has taken creative license for a dramatic purpose. I just did a google search of Juarez and one of the “in-depth articles,” that first popped up was entitled “Wave of violence swallows more women in Juarez.” It was written by the NY times last summer detailing how the “femicide,” that garnered attention in the 90’s has basically continued.
[www.nytimes.com]
At the time of that article there were 60 women or girls killed with another 100 missing in Juarez in the the first half of 2012. Although Damian Bachir and the anonymous El Paso journalist friend of the Grantland writer (along with others) are offended by the inaccuracy of The Bridge’s storytelling that doesn’t change the fact the Juarez has been and continues to be a violent and corrupt city. A city that has a well documented history of violence toward women and young girls. I believe that the story is based on the past and current problems of the city, so I’m willing to give the writers of the show a little more latitude.
I loved the Wire, but I also have family and friends that were really offended by how their city was depicted. The truth was probably somewhere in the middle. Just as the Shield wasn’t an actual documentary about the barrios of LA. It’s all fiction.
dwexley, I completely agree with you. I’ve mentioned the Wire and Homicide: Life on the Street to several Baltimore natives and they were not happy with the show’s portrayal of the City.
As for Juarez, there has always been a sense in the Mexican community that these women who disappeared never got the attention they deserved. American media tended to focus on the cartel violence instead.
There are other portions of Baltimore that The Wire simply didn’t cover. Those areas are nicer and probably have less crime. But, from what I’ve heard, The Wire did a great job of portraying the bad parts of the city, particularly the schools and the corruption that is/was rampant there.
@Dwexley: “…but I also have family and friends that were really offended by how their city was depicted.”
Well, that’s kind of silly, isn’t it? The creators – both Baltimore residents for years who worked within the institutions they were exploring on the show – were detailing problems and corruption they witnessed (and many of the scenes/story lines were NOT fiction).
That’s a bit like complaining that a certain building really is beautiful – even though the foundation is rotten. Both statements can be simultaneously true.
@Dwexley: And P.S. – ‘The Wire’: not AT ALL like ‘The Shield’. I think I’m really offended by how that show is depicted by your comment.
Why should a show’s relationship to reality affect how much you like it? The Bridge doesn’t say “Based on a true story” anywhere in it’s marketing. Neither does The Wire, for that matter.
Why should you enjoy the story of Marco & Sonya investigating missing Juarez girls any less than an equally entertaining show about Matthew & Cynthia investigating missing boys in Alberta? A good show is a good show.
It is stunning how much better this show is when it isn’t being weighed down by the David Tate arch. It’s night and day. I was wholesale skipping through large portions of the last couple of episodes, finding myself completely uninterested in what was going on most of the time, whereas tonight I was engaged from start to finish. The whole serial killer mastermind plot, aside from just being dumb as hell, didn’t jive well with the show’s general tone. Going from the previous episode, where everything was happening so quickly and the action was fairly non-stop (and yet still not interesting, since I simply didn’t care about the central conflict and the plot itself had lost all credibility at that point), to this most recent episode, where the show was back to its slow, deliberate pace; its evident that the arch just never belonged on this show to begin with. It’s not that kind of show. As the series goes forward, I hope to see it unraveling its stories gradually, and fittingly, upon the rich background tapestry provided by the setting – not feeling obligated to build towards some high-octane conclusion every time. Everything about the show is suited to the patient, methodical, grounded brand of storytelling: the characters, the setting, the atmosphere, the direction, all of it. It’s like the David Tate arch was some invasive alien, totally out of place and bewildering to all involved. That and, of course, as mentioned before, it was just a super dumb, completely irrational sequence of events. So anyway, I’m glad its done. Hopefully the writers recognize the type of show they are making here, what works about it and what doesn’t, and are able to satisfy that potential more effectively next season.
[With paragraphs this time. I didn’t realize how long the post had gotten.]
It is stunning how much better this show is when it isn’t being weighed down by the David Tate arch. It’s night and day. I was wholesale skipping through large portions of the last couple of episodes, finding myself completely uninterested in what was going on most of the time, whereas tonight I was engaged from start to finish. The whole serial killer mastermind plot, aside from just being dumb as hell, didn’t jive well with the show’s general tone.
Going from the previous episode, where everything was happening so quickly and the action was fairly non-stop (and yet still not interesting, since I simply didn’t care about the central conflict and the plot itself had lost all credibility at that point), to this most recent episode, where the show was back to its slow, deliberate pace; its evident that the arch just never belonged on this show to begin with.
It’s not that kind of show. As the series goes forward, I hope to see it unraveling its stories gradually, and fittingly, upon the rich background tapestry provided by the setting – not feeling obligated to build towards some high-octane conclusion every time. Everything about the show is suited to the patient, methodical, grounded brand of storytelling: the characters, the setting, the atmosphere, the direction, all of it.
It’s like the David Tate arch was some invasive alien, totally out of place and bewildering to all involved. That and, of course, as mentioned before, it was just a super dumb, completely irrational sequence of events. So anyway, I’m glad its done. Hopefully the writers recognize the type of show they are making here, what works about it and what doesn’t, and are able to satisfy that potential more effectively next season.
I thought the last shot, of the townspeople searching for fresh graves, was incredibly powerful.
It put a very human element against the supernatural-like cartel, we seemingly disappear.
I’m glad they got over the cheesy Hollywood villain who forces the protagonist to play these games we’ve seen many times. It makes me a bit pessimistic about where this show will go though. Watching Annabeth Gish break bad is kind of interesting. We’ll see if they can pull that off.
The almost complete lack of Tate felt like a breath of fresh air. It’s amazing how much the show improves without criminal masterminds. I hope the producers have been taking notes about the criticisms against this boring plot and S2 is as amazing as this show’s potential.
I agree. And I’ve often thought that several shows would be better without criminal masterminds. They never ring true, and I usually find that whole plotline kind of boring.
amazing stuff. I am so glad this show was renewed.
my only worry is Sonya’s character development, I think the change its too sudden and too fast and I hope they gonna stop there. Her “difference” is her biggest appeal.
P.S.
of topic but that huge menu on the top of the site is really disfunctional and takes too much screen place.
Good episode that could have been great if the drama leading up to the heartbreak was realistic instead of supervillain-y. Why did they have to give Tate super powers? He could have just tormented Marco in a realistic way, and that would have made Marco’s depression so much more compelling.
I like the show again, with Tate mostly not in it. What a terrible villain! But that was weird, the scene with women poking around in the ground. What are the chances of finding someone you know? And Eva’s having a very bad day, I suspect.
In the beginning, Sonya just bugged the hell out of me, but now I love watching her weirdness. She’s very pretty and makes Asberger’s seem like a kind of cool thing to have.
I also thought this was a refreshing return to what I liked about this show. The missing Juarez girls storyline has been hanging patiently in the background and now we will finally get to see it come to the forefront. As I’ve felt before, it’s unfortunate that Tate’s storyline wasn’t linked more to this ominous, and evil corruption that law enforcement from both sides of the bridge are involved in. At this point, Marco doesn’t have much to lose by really going after the bad guys he already knows in Juarez. His whole family is gone now. I’m looking forward to watching next season and hope that this storyline is the primary focus for Sonya and Marco.
I adore Adriana, the writers and the actress are building a fascinating character. I love her relationship with Frye, with her family, and I’d like to see her in a romantic relationship next year. I’ve never seen a character quite like hers on television before. Highly educated, professional woman who lives in Juarez but works in El Paso, lives with and supports financially her traditional conservative mother while being openly gay. Most shows would have her hiding her sexuality from her mother, or feeling guilt and shame, but NOT Adriana! I loved her calling out her mom for wanting her to go to Church to get “cured” while still taking her money to pay the bills. If this show took more of a Wire-like season structure, and made next season the year of Frye and Adriana investigating Charlotte and Bobby Cobb with Marcos and Sonya as supporting characters, I’d watch. Unrealistic I know, but I’d love it.
Totally agree with everything you said!
A good review. Tate was a silly character, a serial killer who killed for personal and social political reasons? This seemed so over the top as to almost take the good parts of Bridge down with it. Steven Linder and the missing girls he helps highlight is the best reason to watch this, entertaining, educational and something for the soul.
The Sonya/Marco partnership is growing on me. At first I thought the idea of a large police force hiring an autistic person was absurd, how could they be any good at detective work? The human understand is from books and mimicry. I still think Sonya is an unrealistic character but the actress carries it off well.
Alan, I was wondering if you read the Grantland piece today by Robert Andrew Powell? It basically states the show is good for drama but that the Juarez portrayed is completely off base and can’t be forgiven. I am still a fan of the show, but knowing the direction Meredith Stiehm plans to take it makes me want to jump ship.
Here is the link for anyone who wants to check it out, [www.grantland.com]
I really like your take. I agree. Last night’s episode was so much better since it concentrated on character and relationship development and not non-stop action (and violence).
Is any city like it is portrayed on TV? Think on all the shows in different cities that you have watched and tell me it shows the cities and their inhabitants realistically. Of course not. These are dramas with stories aimed at keeping us watching. For that matter, how real are the characters you see on TV, any show? Juarez/El Paso is no different. The places are used to create a mood and a place for stories to be told. Remember, this was a Scandinavian series moved to the U.S. and something had to give. If you want the real Juarez, then take a trip there. If you want the real New York or Chicago or Los Angeles, then go and live there and find out how much like all those shows the cities really are. This is TV drama folks, not a documentary. If the article swayed you too much, then it’s too bad. Do you believe the city of Boardwalk Empire or Breaking Bad or……or……or?
CSI is such an indictment of Las Vegas. Did you know that someone gets murdered there EVERY WEEK? Don’t worry though. The good people of the LVPD always get their man.
My review of The Bridge: Take the shit out of your mouth, Thomas M. Wright. Right fucking now.
Lol – my thoughts exactly. It was cute with Brando – now it’s passé.
My guess is: somewhere in his past, the character has suffered a broken jaw, probably related to his work.
His speech makes perfect sense.
It’s interesting to note how the number of comments here for ‘The Bridge’ this week has dropped off. I might conclude that, after the terrible conclusion of the inane criminal mastermind arc, the number of viewers of the show has also dropped.
Imagine my surprise when I started to watch Season Two of the Bridge, and I hadn’t seen half the “previously on The Bridge”previews! I actually thought the standoff on the bridge episode was the Season One finale, so I just then realized I had missed two episodes from Season One. That is a first for me (I watch a lot of TV lol). Anyway, I guess the plus was i had three episodes to watch instead of one.
Still not sure about Season Two. I am intrigued enough about the open house mystery to tune in next week – I do like a mystery. I also like many of the actors, including Lillard, etc. I will give it a chance, although there are many story lines going on all at once.
Alan, I was surprised you are still reviewing The Bridge, and I have to ask why you are not reviewing Rectify (per episode)? It just keeps getting better. Loved this weeks episode!