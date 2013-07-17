Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Calaca’

A review of tonight’s “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as I give you my lenticular business card…
“No, no, no. It doesn’t work like that down here!” -Ruiz
After the pilot introduced the mystery and our major players, “Calaca” makes a concerted effort to show us the world these people inhabit, and to examine the issues that our killer claims are fueling his crimes.
The flow of humanity across the border, through both legal and illegal methods, is a major part of the killer’s plan and the series’ overall subject matter, and here we get to see two different illegal approaches, as Charlotte discovers the tunnel to Juarez that runs under her late husband’s ranch, while the killer preys on a group of illegals wandering through the desert and struggling against the elements. The illegals come through hidden inside a cattle truck, and are ultimately treated worse than cattle, as their coyote tries to abandon them (and suffers for that decision) and the killer views them not as people, but as props in the ongoing drama he’s presenting to the police and media of El Paso.
For now, I’m more interested in the world and the people than I am the killer, whether or not he turns out to be the creepy Steven Linder, who’s seen burning the clothes of Eva, the woman he smuggled across the border last week. That said, Meredith Stiehm, Elwood Reid and company are going to have to be very careful in how they marry the characters to the plot, and vice versa. At this stage of the season, Charlotte’s story feels incredibly tangential (one critic I spoke with compared her to the Miranda Richardson character from Rubicon, who kept feeling on the verge of mattering but never quite made it across), even if she’s showing us another method of getting over (or under) the border, and even if she in turn becomes a delivery system for us to meet the always interesting Lyle Lovett as Monty P. Flagman, whose wife’s recipe for three bean salad includes more cash than average. There’s also the matter of Eva’s friend (boyfriend? brother? pimp?) going on a murderous rampage in search of her. This is a violent setting, and there has to be a sense of danger to what’s happening, and yet the scene where he murders Linder’s nosy neighbor felt like perhaps too much – maybe not for “The Bridge” itself, but for a TV drama landscape where women are being brutalized every 5.9 seconds.
But I really liked our continued look at our two leads. Sonya goes to visit Marco’s police station and acts in her usual bulldozer fashion, to the point where even the easy-going Ruiz loses his temper with her. It’s possible any other El Paso cop could have ruffled that many feathers so quickly, but with Sonya, it’s a gift. There are still moments where I wonder exactly how a woman Sonya’s age, and in Sonya’s job, wouldn’t be familiar with certain basic social niceties (surely she’s had a partner whose spouse called them during the shift before), even factoring in her Asperger’s. (If Hank understands her enough to do that shoulder bump whenever she’s getting too uncomfortable, you would assume he’d have explained some of this other basic stuff to her.) But the awkward chemistry between Diane Kruger and Demián Bichir continues to crackle.
And then there’s Sonya’s love life – or, rather, her sex life. At first, I was thrown by the scene where she starts touching herself immediately after studying the gruesome case file, but her later scenes at the bar and at home with her confused one-night stand clarified things. It’s not that she was turned on by the photos and video, but that she completely compartmentalizes everything. To her, sex has nothing to do with these murders, just as it has nothing to do with either a glass of beer or a need for post-coital connection. (She, somewhat amusingly, becomes the stereotypical guy after they’re done.) That Sonya looks like Diane Kruger helps explain some of her ability to move through adult life – for a guy like the Jason Wiles character, that face no doubt overrides their awkward first encounter – but she doesn’t feel quite like any character I’ve seen before, even in our recent wave of Aspie crimefighters.
Some other thoughts:
* Women, of course, aren’t the only violence victims this week: the group of illegals are of mixed gender, the coyote takes a beating, and Ruiz impressively takes out the neighborhood pimp with one blow.
* I’m enjoying the developing side investigation by the two reporters. Emily Rios has turned into something of a magnet for quality drama of late (“Friday Night Lights,” “Men of a Certain Age,” “Breaking Bad” and now this), and I’m enjoying how Matthew Lillard has reinvented himself in middle age. This isn’t Shaggy; this is a believable alcoholic reporter who has burned every bridge but the rickety one he’s currently perched on.
* Getting back to the killer, he’s definitely thorough. Last week, he had the ability to turn over all power and surveillance on the bridge (which you would think would be its own massive issue, above and beyond the body he left behind), and here we find out that he’s been planning this for at least three years, given what the asthamtic actor tells the cops.
* The pilot was a 90-minute affair (60 or so without commercials), and this one ran nearly 75 minutes tonight (52 without ads). Next week’s episode is a standard hour length, and I assume that’ll be the case most of the time going forward. But we’ve also seen with “The Americans,” “Sons of Anarchy” and some other current shows that FX isn’t reluctant to let episodes end well past the hour mark. So what I’m saying is, you might want to pad your DVR recordings for a while, just in case.
Finally, I’m going to be taking a few days off next week in between Comic-Con and press tour, so odds are (barring a miraculous pocket of time within the Con) I’ll be skipping a review of episode 3 (which I liked). Then it’s a question of when FX gets me screeners of the next few episodes and what windows I have in my press tour schedule to watch and write about them. There may be a gap, but my guess it will only be due to lack of time, not lack of enthusiasm.
What did everybody else think?
I’m so tired of “strong female character who’s good at her job but has a non traditional love/sex life”. And wrapping it around her aspergers doesn’t make it any more original.
Alan nails it with his point about how an adult Sonya would have learned by now little things like “wives call while you are at work”. The writers are treating her like she’s John from Cincinati, just plopped into society with no experience at all. She doesn’t know to shake a hand when it’s extended? She doesn’t know that if she says “no” to a drink offer that the guy is going to walk away?
A successful adult detective would have already adapted to their aspergers. It’s absurd on its face how the writers are painting in such broad strokes with it.
Her ridiculous awkwardness is not believable for someone in her position. The boss would not let her interact with people that way and to think she couldn’t learn that on her own and still lead a serial killer investigation just seems contrived for tv. And I can’t imagine her coworkers would put up with that crap either. How can the show not let us know that she has some affliction yet and just make suspend belief that this could happen?
I want to like this show, but I’m giving it maybe one more episode then I’m out.
Weak offering so far for a channel like FX.
You assume she doesn’t want to shake a hand because she doesn’t know how? You never considered that she doesn’t want to because she doesn’t like the police chief, how he runs his department or the fact he looks like a sleazeball. If it was House doing the same you would take it as a indicator of his viewpoint. Sonya not liking people without knowing them is not a stretch by any imagination.
And I had a totally different view of her Asperger’s. Her character is barely discernable to any other by-the-numbers cop in this episode.
Didn’t she just meat that chief? Isn’t that her new partner’s boss, and thus someone that you can’t piss off if you want to actually accomplish something? How can she be a successful detective if she’s immediately burning bridges.
If not shaking the hand was intentional, then she’s a terrible detective. She started the process (including ratting out her partner by saying 23 homicides) that got her kicked out of the evidence room!
Yeah, hard to justify the way she is acting. Hopefully there will be some course corrections by second season of that show. Someone has to explain to the showrunner that Diane Kruger’s character is simply not acting in a logical manner. Aspergers or not.
oh man, did i really write “meat”? Shudder.
“Burning bridges”? Really? The handshake is a really petty complaint to get fixated on.
Has anyone here ever watched TV before? TV police antagonize and annoy superiors and other detectives constantly. Based on this argument The Wire must be the worst police drama on television because McNulty burned everyone he came in contact with and was demoted or kicked out of units constantly. I don’t know how he managed to get employed as a LEO! And forget The Shield, NYPD Blue, Homicide, …
If playing nice was the sole requirement for TV cops to do their jobs, crime drama wouldn’t exist.
Random observation: Emily Rios’ character said that she attended “UT Austin.” No Texas Ex (especially one still living in the state) would ever call it that. To them, “UT” says it all.
As a Texas Ex, I disagree. UT has a lot of satellite schools around the state, including UT El Paso, so I can see why she’d want to specify. I’ll often say UT Austin when I’m in San Antonio (which has UTSA), as it’s kind of a point of pride to have gone to the “real” UT.
That, and Lillard’s character had just dickishly assumed she went to some community college, so she’d want to emphasize that she went to one of the state’s more prestigious schools.
Fair points. I’ve likely just lived in Austin too long.
But in general when you refer to a state university system and do not specify the campus, don’t people assume it’s the flagship school? For example if someone said he went to Univ of Texas, Univ of Wisconsin, or Univ of North Carolina and does not mention which campus, I would assume he means Austin, Madison, or Chapel Hill, respectively.
When Dan visits her house, after they witness the man getting his head blown off during an argument, she admits she’s a lesbian. Dan also tells her he comes from a family of privilege.
As a North Carolinian, people rarely say they went to UNC. They say they went to Chapel Hill to differentiate from UNC Charlotte, UNC Wilmington, etc… But, when they’re talking about basketball, they say UNC and everyone knows what they mean.
There was a significant shift in Sonya this week and that apparently was the work of a behavioral coach on the show.
Compare this episode with the pilot and you can see how Sonya’s energy and spikiness has been toned down significantly, to the point where I think she is too conventional now. Her personality traits in the pilot may not have been an accurate representation of an adult with Asperger’s but they gave her an energy and confrontational approach that was significantly lacking this week. Over the course of the season dialing that back would have allowed a more gradual social reaction to her new partner, but in the space of one week they have made her character almost a typical by-the-book cop and power woman who likes one night stands.
And Lyle Lovett? Alan might think he’s “interesting” I just think he’s a terrible actor and none more so than his wooden and rote performance in this episode.
I feel it’s a bit of both with Lyle Lovett. Yes, he has an interesting presence. But also, he’s a distractingly bad actor, at least here. His line reading came off as exactly that, with how stiff and hesitant it was.
You know that the horse Rio is going to be found dead when Annabeth Gish refuses to use the tunnel. Also, I wouldn’t be surprised if Marco bangs her. I detected some sexual tension between him and her when she visited the station. It’s obvious Marc is a ladies man. He’s the Mexican DeNiro.
The final scene of the missing girl being left out in the desert to die ws chilling. Now, that we know Linder is not the killer. Who is? Galvan? Galvan’s son?
Lovett is awesome. His amateurishd line reading is what makes him compelling, it’s like a David Lynch character walked in for a scene.
I about died laughing with the sex scene, what led to it and the aftermath. I didn’t think she was getting turned on by the gruesome photos, but I can see why some people think so.
Charlotte’s story feels too disconnected from the rest. I like her, but her storyline is a little boring right now.
I liked Marco’s cop work in this episode and I found Sonya particularly sweet in her scene with her boss. I’m loving the chemistry between the three main characters.
Wait until Charollte bangs Marco. Then she finds the dead horse in the barn.
I tend to love all FX shows but this is flat out bad. For the creator in her interview here last week to say she is trying for The Wire is laughable. It had nowhere near the same level of commitment to the geography, history, and urban ecology with all its idiosyncrasies for El Paso/Juarez as The Wire had for Baltimore. Its characters are terribly unengaging, although well acted. The individual scenes, the episode plots and dialogue are all boring and terribly paced. The glimpse at journalism is ignorant and a cliched negative caricature of the press with Lillard’s character written as a stereotypical wimpy loser who is surprisingly uninquisitive.
The crime and police work is probably its biggest flaw with problem number one being Kruger’s socially maladjusted character who not even Texas would trust to handle firearms or tell a judge’s husband in the middle of the night she had been murdered. Completely unbelievable that such a person could rise to detective in an overwhelmingly male and macho profession and locale.
Not to mention the guy in the trailer burning away evidence of a woman who seems to have met a foul end, yet decides the one item of her belongings he will keep is her smart phone, GPS pinging metadata trail and all. After all the serial killers on TV this past season, I hate to say it, but the cartoonish The Following had better bad guys than this. The end of ep 1 with the “this is only the beginning of my multi step Rube Goldberg plot” rang as hollow and as forced as the false startling moment at the end of this ep with the genius who showed up at the station acting like he was trying to draw on Sonja.
Also, how long did it take before the show resorted to the cliche of a cop beating info out of a guy? I think it was halfway here where the Juarez cop started beating on Kenny Powers’ brother. How many guys did Bunk or McNulty beat info out of in 5 seasons of The Wire?
The widow story is just extraneous, glacial in pacing and feels like a waste of time. I haven’t seen any of these Scandinavian shows that networks are trying to remake nowadays but I’m guessing the slow tying together of unrelated strings is part of their style? As it currently stands, her scenes could probably be cut altogether.
Lastly it looks nothing like El Paso/Juarez and the beautiful solitary sense there of an outpost of civilization separated from the rest of the cities of the US by hundreds of miles. It looks obviously like the hills of SoCal.
To be fair: how many of us knew after two episodes that The Wire would be THE WIRE? Especially those who watched it when it originally aired and didn’t have the luxury of binge-watching later on?
I disagree with Drifter completely. These two episodes have been terrific. As a Native Texan I think it shows an accurate “feel” for the border. I think Lyle Lovett is inspired casting even if he is not a trained actor.BTW I watched The Wire when it originally aired and was immediately hooked.
The Wire after two episodes (hell, after six episodes) was almost painfully boring. It didn’t get moving until the last few episodes of the first season. When it did, it morphed into arguably the best show in the history of television (personally, I’ve got The Sopranos slightly ahead, with Breaking Bad poised to pass both, but The Wire is a valid choice). It’s way too early to dismiss this show. And I think the first two episodes have been quite good. Not quite as great as the first two episodes of The Americans, but really good nonetheless.
As for some of the other stuff, I don’t recall McNulty beating information out of anyone. I *do* recall him doing something in Season 5 that was worlds more ridiculous than anything we’ve seen here. I do agree on Lovett. I just don’t think it’s working, though I suppose there’s time (for example, I thought Anna Gunn was average at best for the first couple seasons of Breaking Bad, but she’s legitimately one of the best supporting actresses on television right now). And I agree that the El Paso PD and newspaper have been underwhelming.
All that being said, I still think there’s potential for a really good show here. I’d give the first two episodes a B+ (for comparison, the first two episodes of the Americans were an A). I’m definitely going to keep watching.
I like the show so far but I agree with you about Sonya reaching detective. It’s not impossible but she hasn’t even shown signs of being some brilliant investigator like others her type in different shows. Her skills are bad to mediocre so far unless you consider finding beads to be some sort of huge accomplishment.
Alan, I’ve seen a few tweets by others about Asperger Syndrome Detectives being the new Alcoholic Cops for television. Only I wracked my brain for other examples and couldn’t come up with any. Maybe they are from some shows I haven’t seen, but I pretty much watch everything on both sides of the pond. Who are you all thinking of? Maybe Hugh Dancy’s character from Hannibal? I know it wasn’t explicitly stated in the pilot. Or the kid from Alpha’s? Certainly not a detective. Just curious.
Monk.
Adrian Monk had Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.
Temperance Brennan (and Zack) on “Bones” both probably have Asperger’s, although they avoid using the term in the show. And, like here, the portrayal is goofy. Here, you have a detective who never seems to be able to learn anything about the behavior of people. With Bones, you have a world class anthropologist who seems to be able to understand every culture on earth but her own.
I wonder if the tweeters you are referring to might have been thinking of Dexter. He, obviously, is way beyond Asperger’s … probably a true sociopath. Still, it is interesting that unlike Bones or Sonya, Dexter is portrayed as sharp enough to recognize social rituals and fake them, even if he doesn’t “feel” them.
I just thought of another example they might have had in mind: the American version of Sherlock Holmes in “Elementary.”
Ah, Sherlock makes a bit of sense. I also don’t think being devoid of empathy automatically equals Asperger’s Syndrome. I think Dexter is just a sociopath.
People have already forgotten about Chloe O’Brien of “24”? It was never mentioned on the show but people speculated she had Asperger’s and I agree with that. If anything it is slightly worse than Sonya’s and caused her frustration.
I think the tweets would’ve been more accurate if they said that super sleuths both police and non police who have some sort of mental disorder were the new alcoholic cops. Then you could include Monk, Holmes, Brennen, Sonya, Carrie et al in the same breath even if their mental problems aren’t alike.
Oh and maybe one could include Marlo in “Rookie Blue” who has been revealed to be bi polar, although even if she is a good cop hasn’t displayed any “super sleuth” capabilities. She got on the force by lying
Incidentally, it is to me not so much of the question of how Sonya made it to detective. I can see her as being a detective; it is how she became a uniform patrol cop before that, which is the stage cops must go though before becoming a detective and dealing with the public on a constant basis.
These shows need to stop with the 2 hour or 90 minute premieres. Too long for a whole story to not be told. I’ll rent a movie if I want to sit thru something that long.
Well then rent a movie… why would it bother you to have one or two episodes run a little long?
I don’t know how the pace feels with regular broadcast commercials, but watching on Hulu the pilot’s content came in at about 1 minute over an hour, and felt like it flowed just fine. I watched “The Americans” pilot the same way and it also didn’t feel over-long, though that was a complaint I saw from viewers who’d watched it on the channel proper. It makes me wonder how the commercial breaks are structured, and if these shows are even designed with that kind of viewing ease in mind. I like that FX is giving its shows room to play with the length of individual episodes, but I watch almost nothing on as-it-airs TV, and these do feel as long as something on commercial-less HBO.
This was a good follow-up to the premiere, but the important thing is that for the first time I correctly predicted Alan’s “coming up just as soon as” line. Hurray for me. I’ll be accepting all your congratulations with gratitude and humility.
I do like this show a great deal. I agree that the two leads are the most compelling aspect of the show. Of the two, Ruiz rings the most authentic and much more interesting to watch. Part of that has to do with his situation in Juarez. But he is simply interesting as a human being as well.
The Sonya character is a bit annoying and stretches credibility for me. This is no reflection on Diane Kruger’s performance.
As others have said, I am also tired of Asbergers/manic-depression/other mental disorders being used to make a character more interesting somehow.
Why can’t Sonya just be a regular professional female with some personal baggage? What may have worked for Homeland doesn’t mean it will work successfully in other shows. Kerry Russell’s character on The Americans has a ton of personal baggage without being afflicted by some sort of mental illness.
And like The Americans, this show is mining thematic areas we have seen very little of on TV and that’s what makes this show most compelling to me. I know very little about the underbelly of activities that go on at US -Mexico border and am glad to see a show highlight something like this.
The mysteries involving the murders, the tunnel, reporters, are all compelling to one degree or another. I am looking forward to seeing how they all may connect.
I totally agree, it’s only been 2 episodes and like a good novels you have to peel back the layers slowly for the big payoff later. Any show can’t be all fantastic from the outset every minute.
I also enjoy the Americans as it too is DIFFERENT! Like the bridge, I find the whole 2 sides of the border issues great. I really enjoy Ruiz, Ted Levine and the whole corrupt Mexican police angle.
Did they ever specifically say what Sonya has- if anything? I don’t think she was labeled as Aspergers, she may just be aloof and socially inept. Maybe she’s damaged from childhood trauma or some other cliche. On thenAmericans, she is a cold, calculating spy trying to balance in a family. We don’t know enough of Sonya to totally dismiss her yet.
Kudos to Fx, with these 2 shows they are approaching AMC/ HBO
Mightyh – the episodes themselves have not mentioned that Sonya has Asperger syndrome, but several critics have stated that FX’s show notes provided to critics do mention it.
Alan, I doubt it was intentional, but, for future reference, lots of people find the term “illegals” to be offensive in a way that “illegal immigrants” is not.
Or he could have avoided terms altogether with “The killer targets a truck”
All I can say is that watching this makes me really want to see the Swedish/Danish original.
Love this show so far, just find it totally engrossing.
One thing that does pull me out of the show’s world, however (and this isn’t their fault), is that Cross sounds so much like Lindsay Bluth that I find myself some times laughing at things that shouldn’t be funny.
When Linder is brought in for questioning, they find a crumbled photo of the blond girl on the wall. It’s his sister’s photo. Clearly, Linder is not the killer. He’s looking for his sister.
Does anyone recognize who the actress is who was in the office where the guy with the sideburns works? Blond hair, they have a brief discussion about the rats, the murdered judge, and the women in the shelter or whatever location they are at. She’s not listed in the Imdb cast, but I know she was on a long running tv show…. Thanks!
I complained about Diane Kruger’s over the top performance in the pilot. Meaning, it seemed forced. It was more even keeled in the second episode. However, my big criticism is that I still find it unrealistic that someone with her condition can have the job that she does. Too much is on the line. It would be nice if the show directly addressed her condition – like literally laid it out there for us, possibly in a scene between her boss and her Mexican partner, where the boss explains her condition and how he deals with her.
Hey Alan, men are brutalized on tv more often than every 5.9 seconds but then I guess you don’t get PC points for being highly sensitive to that.
I agree. When people talk about ending “violence against women”, they usually mean girls being sold into prostitution or a wife suffering domestic abuse.
The nosy neighbor wasn’t inherently a female character, it was just a person who got killed.
This show isn’t as great as all the TV critics led me to believe. It’s ok and I’m going to stick with it, but it has just as much corny stuff as Sons of Anarchy or any of the “not quite top-tier” shows.
The worst was the immigrant woman, who somehow was A) the only person to realize the truck was going the wrong way, B) the only person to stop the guy from killing the truck driver, C) the only person from Juarez, Mexico who knows that you need to conserve your water when walking through the desert, D) the only one to realize that the water arranged around the weird skeleton was a trap, so therefore E) was the only one to survive (and now gets to outsmart the killer and escape, no doubt).
I read complaints sometimes about the trope called “the magic negro”, but I think it has been replaced in recent years by “the magic hot chick”, who is not only smarter than everyone else (including trained specialists), but is also more physically resilient than men twice her size. Oh and of course she’s super hot. Wouldn’t it make more sense that the wise old abuela would figure these things out, instead of the model-hot twentysomething girl?
Hot chicks have been smarter than all and more resourceful than most in tv since it started.
Oh noes, the people on the tv look prettier than normal. And leading characters are smarter than red shirts. Oh noes.
This episode was a very good follow-up to the pilot, and has me all the more excited for how it unfolds. From a thematic perspective, addressing something as divisive and politically charged as immigration in a way that doesn’t feel preachy takes some doin’.
-Sonya and Marco make a god team. He’s just weary enough and she just crazy enough to make their interactions work well.
-Great to see Skippy from KICKING AND SCREAMING score. I’ve always liked that actor, and I thought he played his bewilderment and confusion of what was happening well. I hope he hangs around in some way.
-I think the Charlotte storyline is progressing nicely as a B-story. It’s reminiscent of the role Catherine Zeta-Jones played in TRAFFIC, and I’m curious how it plays out. Sure, Lyle Lovett was wooden in his line readings, but I like Lyle Lovett, as is my charge as a Texan.
-All of the scenes with people being smuggled over the border have been chilling to watch. There’s a sense of dread whenever we see anybody trying to make their way over, feeling like the killer is watching all of them cross.
All in all, I’ve really enjoyed both initial offerings, and am looking forward to seeing where it all goes.
Great job from Kenny Powers’ brother!