Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Harvest of Souls’

A quick review of tonight's “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as I leave my gum on your lobby sculpture…
As mentioned last week, I had planned to take a few episodes off from reviewing to see how the season coalesced, but “Harvest of Souls” was such a pivotal hour for so many of this season's story arcs that I wanted to comment on it, even briefly.
Very bad things go down in this one, including the prosecutor's abduction and murder, the CEO taking what is sure to be an unhealthy interest in Adriana, Jack Dobbs using one of his brother's drawings as a map that leads him to a dessicated corpse, a frustrated and scared Eva taking an ax to the imprisoned cop, and Marco executing the two cops who tried to stop him and Sonya from obtaining the copy of Eva's statement.
It's pretty much a Wild West installment of “The Bridge,” which has pluses and minuses. On the one hand, all the violence and threatened future violence underlines just how treacherous the waters are that Sonya, Marco, Adriana, Frye and the others are wading into. Given Sonya's black-and-white thinking about what is legal and what is not, it should be interesting to see her wrestle with the knowledge that Marco murdered those two men to protect her, and the probability that he was right to do so. On the other, the threat level now seems so great, and the odds stacked so heavily against our various heroes, heroines and weirdoes that that Elwood Reid and company may have to pull a number of rabbits out of their hats just to keep a majority of the good guys alive, let alone for any sort of victory to occur. That Reid and Meredith Stiehm have both cited “The Wire” as an inspiration for the show suggests that they may just be fine with a downbeat ending to the season, could fit the setting just fine.
What did everybody else think of this one? Were you startled by all the violence? Pleased that various plots started intersecting? What exactly do you think Jack is up to, and is there a chance that he's partly (of even fully) responsible for the crimes Jim was blamed for? And whose immediate safety most concerns you?
Even better than last week.
I am also really curious how they will keep their full cast alive at the end of the season!
Judging from how easily lately shows like to “get rid” of their star characters I am not even sure Sonia and Marco will make it.
But what is quite important this episode is that the Real Estate Agent, Chip, is alive!
So after all, it seems the season opener with the house massacre and the 3-4 bodies was a flash forward.
This is only a speculation, but maybe Fausto doesnt make it, and he is one of those dead bodies. After all if Fausto is out of the picture and Marco “takes care” of his police boss, well some of the main cast must still survive!!! :)
Probably just another family of one the money houses were killed just to be on safe side not to compromise the network.
That whole scene in the episode confused me. I just don’t see Eleanor leaving Chip alive after his mistake. And why would Charlotte and Ray take the house if Chip were still around? Then there was the whole bit with Monte not letting Charlotte and Ray into the house because Cesar was working on it (I took that to mean he was cleaning up everything).
Steven and Eva are basically taking the Bonnie and Clyde path. Jack seems to want revenge for his brother no matter what with discovery of another of his brother’s murder victims. The shows stakes have really jumped up with this episode. Still has a long way to go before it discovers its true identity though.
Holy crap.
The Wire has been in my head again in relation to this show, how the showrunners may view it and would it could (should?) be…and going of that, I’ve wondered if some of the main characters can then realistically survive through the duration of the series (hell, how many times can Marco and Sonya realistically work together on cases even).
That said, I don’t know if they’re willing to do that (viewing the formula as more Diane Kruger/Demian Bechir, at least, then El Paso/Juarez). I have my hopes up that this show could do something crazy/horrific/stunning in a good way, but am making myself aware this could lead to disappointment if handled a certain way.
(As for fears of their immediate safety…of the “big four,” Marco seems to be a combination of the most shocking/emotionally jarring and plausible to be killed off, to me anyways.)
I have no idea what Jack’s up to, but ever since his initial conversation with Hank it’s seemed that there’s something amiss in relation to Jack’s brother and/or Sonya’s sister. I hope the payoff is good though and doesn’t give us flashbacks to David Tate (meaning an unnecessary distraction from other goings-on).
*what it could (should?) be, not would it could (should?) be
Well the situation in which he dug up the body under the water tower and other hints has taken me off the idea that he was the real killer of Sonya’s sister. I think Jack wants answers too like Sonya.
There’s no way one of the two leads will be killed off. The Wire didn’t kill off any major characters until rather late in its run, and even then it wasn’t a “lead” like Marco or Sonya.
Bichir and Kruger both have pretty robust careers (I guess Demian Bichir is part of some acting dynasty family in Mexico), so I could see either of them wanting to shift back to movies full-time at some point. I hope neither of them bites it, though. They both ground the show so much in their own ways (Bichir especially) that, while I can imagine it continuing without them, I’m sure I wouldn’t like it as much if it did.
They still won’t be killed off because they’re the center of the show. It has been a good trend of major characters, both recurring and sometimes costarring are put in real jeopardy of their lives, but still it’s a given that the stars of the show won’t be killed, so Sonya and Marco are almost totally safe. Galvan is likely safe for awhile at least since he is the “big bad”, the power on the other side.
On the other hand Adrianna, Frye, Ray, Charlotte, Cesar, Eva, Linder are all possible kills to one degree or another. Monte too, Robles as well. Right now I am fearing for Adrianna just like I did for her doppelganger in the parallel universe of “Breaking Bad” and that fear came true. :-(
I’ve been somewhat disappointed this season that the characters I don’t like, especially the journalists, have received a lot of attention while the ones I do like, Monte, Charlotte, and Ray; Hank and the cop with the mustache, have been downplayed.
I’d grown to like Eleanor, but she had one scene last week and none this week (although she was mentioned).
I’m tired of Sonia’s relationship with the brother; it’s obvious he’s bad in some way. I wish she’d be out actually investigating something more often.
I really don’t understand why the journalists get so much attention. They are easy stereotypes of the hard drinking, crusading reporter. It was obvious that no story accusing the management of a major corporation of murder would ever be published. And how is it they think they can go anywhere they want in Juarez without getting themselves killed–while police and prosecutors have to be careful?
The contrast between Fausto and Sebastien is somewhat interesting. Fausto is really just a thug, not particularly smart or sophisticated. He is at the top because of his violence, nothing more. I understand Pablo Escobar was the same.
I understand some people don’t like Charlotte and Ray, and I can see why. But I enjoy Charlotte’s weariness with Ray’s stupid bravado even as she clings to him. At the end of last season, when she killed their friend Tim, that seemed to open up a new dynamic with her clearly harder than him. But that’s left unexplored so far.
Monte’s cool professionalism–and cowboy hat–are great: what else do you do when stepping in a pool of blood but tuck your pants into your boots? Again, though, there’s little time to appreciate it.
Finally, did I see 1it right in the next episode preview that the David character will be back? I feared that when Marco didn’t kill him it was so they could drag it out longer and not, as Alan hoped, that they are done with the story.
Within the world of the story, Marco didn’t kill Tate because he knows in his soul if he did he would be killing part of himself. He couldn’t call himself a cop to his face in the mirror anymore.
On the other hand his killing the two cops in the motel room can be said to be in self defense. If he didn’t kill them then he and Sonya would surely be dead later.
As for the storyline about Tate being dragged out, unless he escapes there is nothing to worry about. I personally like to know officially how he was able to track everyone during his killing spree, even if I think I already figured it out, just for the sake of completion.
Somebody please help me out her.
I like this show but it really gets a bit confusing.
My son walked into the room and said: “Isn’t this a show about a missing girl?” “No,” I replied. “No wait…Yes.” After all that has gone on I forgot all about the missing girls of Juarez. Is The Bridge insinuating that the cops stole all those girls? Wasn’t it implied that they were the victims of a serial killer at some point? And did Adriana’s missing sister ever show up?
Also, Sonia is weird, but she has undeniable police skills. Why hasn’t she noticed that those scribbly drawings made by her sister’s killer are missing from her refrigerator door? Why did she give the killer’s brother a copy of her apartment key if the idea of him being her boyfriend seemed so far out to her?
Part of the problem for me is that I wasn’t able to refresh my memory of how season 1 ended before season 2 began, so I’m not sure where things were left.
I’m not sure, either, where they left that plot, although the missing sister did come up when Marco tried to get the journalists to talk after the banker’s suicide.
The serial killer angle was tied up last year. It was a former FBI agent who hatched an elaborate, violent scheme to get revenge against Marco.
I wondered about the pictures, too.
I think Sonia says she isn’t Jack’s girlfriend, even though she gives him the key, because she has trouble with personal relationships. It is implied, if not stated directly, that she has an autism spectrum disorder, so I could she her wanting to have a relationship on the one hand but not quite sure how to actually do it.
These problems plus the unrelenting darkness and body count led me to throw in the towel last night and decide not to watch it any more. It confuses and depresses me – not what I want from television. I will miss watching some of the fine acting, though.
It’s stuff like this that makes this show much more similar to The Killing than (say) The Wire. I’m sticking with it because I find several of the lead actors so compelling, enough to outweigh the show’s lack of direction.
I think it’s pretty much a given that it’s the rape ring run by the Juarez cops including Captain Alejandro Robles and Drug King Pin Fausto Galvan that are responsible for the missing girls. They are the same people who took Eva and likely the same people who took Adrianna’s sister. They kill the girls after they gang rape them and throw their bodies out in the desert. That was supposed to be the fate of Eva until Linder, with Hank and Sonya’s help, rescued her
As been shown often Sonya’s relationships are unconventional. She wants Jack to be close because he is a link to his brother Jim and though him maybe get some answers why Jim killed her sister, but she genuinely likes him and trust him, but also she doesn’t want to be tide down.
For the record I say Eleanor has autism like Sonya since she acts like Sonya and fails to pick up on visual clues like expressions and body language. I’m by no means am a expert of autism but I would guess Eleanor is slightly toward the increasingly severe side of the spectrum. Like Sonya she is somewhat stiff in how she carries herself with other people. She is also sexually unconventional like Sonya. Sonya comes up to men she barely knows and invites them to sleep with her-and then pulls no punches about their performance (something I fear will get her into trouble with some hot headed insecure creep someday). In Eleanor’s case she would invite newly pubescent boys to touch her to decide if they are men or not; kill them if they do because they had lost their innocence in accepting, doesn’t kill them if they don’t. And of course both have an aversion to being touched as demonstrated by her biting Jack’s head off when he did while she was grieving besides Jim’s death bed.
So there are three “odd” people on the show: Sonya, Linder and Eleanor. Linder I haven’t really figured out. I guess he is just socially awkward and shy especially with women. Hank should quit leaning on him since he was the one who rescued Eva in the first place, twice.
I am also confused at this point. Someone needs to explain better whats going on. The abduction of the Prosecutor confused me. First they abduct him and throw him in van, then the strangle the guy in the front seat while the prosecutor watches. Then they go to commercial. Then the come back and Marco is told the prosecutor had an accident. Then they reveal the prosecutor is dead but we don’t see a body. What is going on?
They throw the prosecutor in the van after the bodyguard abandons him to his own devices. Then the bodyguard who abandoned the prosecutor gets in the front passenger seat and he apologetically explains that it was nothing personal just business, but then one of the abductors garrotes the bodyguard and kills him. Then we go to commercial.
When they come back we’re at the “accident” scene with a truck (or was it a car?) with some front end damage at the scene. Then the same cop who tried to abduct the prosecutor with his partner the previous night that Sonya interrupted tells Marco and Sonya he was in an accident, that a truck hit him. We do see the body of the prosecutor impaled on some rebar poking out of a concrete traffic divider, staged to look like a vehicle had hit him and propelled him onto the rebar.
I didn’t get why the prosecutor went back to Juarez after getting the statement.
Did he really think one bodyguard was enough protection?
Never mind I watched the prosecutor scenes again. I guess I was half asleep. The guy strangled in the front seat was the prosecutors hired body guard that betrayed him for money. The prosecutor was not killed right away because they set it up to look like an “accident” when was killed and they did show the body. I just missed it the first time.
Yeah, that’s it. I answered you before I saw your self answer. Sorry, I didn’t read further down in time.
Every time I see Linder I want to throw him in the shower, wash his hair and then shave off his beard.
If you haven’t already, you should watch him in “Top of the Lake”, a mystery mini series costarring Elizabeth Moss. He plays her sometimes boyfriend, and he cleans up quite well!
So true! I can hardly believe it’s the same actor.
Who else saw the Tim Horton’s cups in the pan over the journalists’ desk? I searched there isn’t an outlet in El Paso. Who is the Canadian on the show? Are they just copying Homeland?
I did a double-double take. I feel like it was in a different episode as well. Cocaine-induce rock-out to RUSH and a Tim Hortons mug. Someone’s trying to tell us something.
I’m really enjoying this season, but I get more confused with each passing week
The show has continued to improve in my opinion. My question is can anyone tell me what the book that the boss of Cleo national tried to give Fausto ?
As for who’s life I think is in the most danger, I believe its Adriana.