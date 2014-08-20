Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Lamia’

A review of tonight's “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as I plan a trip to see the fjords…
“The system… does not work.” -Gary
I'll admit to feeling puzzled at times this season that the show didn't feel appreciably better despite dumping the serial killer mastermind nonsense. But the plots have really started to intersect in fascinating ways the last two weeks, and we're starting to get enormous payoff to all the patient storytelling done in the season's first half.
“Lamia” – easily the season's best episode to date, and one of the best hours of “The Bridge” so far – was a reminder not only of the power of that patient storytelling, but of the many strange and seemingly incompatible tones this show can feature in the same hour when all the elements are in balance with one another.
It's an episode that can open with a darkly comic scene like Frye and his NA sponsor doing lines of coke and rocking out to Rush's “The Spirit of Radio,” and close on a sober note with Sonya meeting the mother of Jim Dobbs' other victim, and have both bookends feel like part of the same show. Similarly, it can comfortably fit all of the following in between: suspense with the attack on Adriana's girlfriend Lucy (including what I believe is the first-ever deployment of Chekhov's Knitting Needles), some “Godfather”-style intercutting between Marco's medal ceremony and the murder of David Tate(*), that macabre, spellbinding monologue about Eleanor Nacht's origin story. (The thing in the cage is her castrated father, conditioned by Fausto Galvan's torture to act like a pet.) Virtually every scene worked on multiple levels – the Rush/cocaine binge, for instance, as both comedy and tragedy – even as they were all moving the many stories along, and pushing them closer together.
(*) Farewell, David Tate. I will not miss you, but I suppose the show did the best it could at getting out of the dumb corner it painted itself into at the end of season 1.
Where things seemed fairly hopeless for our heroes at the end of last week's episode, they even out here a bit. Robles accepts Marco's murder of the two cops because it gives him easy patsies for the prosecutor's murder, and prevents Marco from sending the affidavit on to higher authorities in Mexico City. Galvan remains isolated in his speedboat warehouse, and begins sounding like Monty Python's famous ex-parrot as he pines for the fjords and ponders an end to his reign. We know Galvan can occasionally turn introspective – note his concern last season that he might be viewed as a sicko serial like Tate – but this is certainly the most vulnerable our chief villain has appeared.
Or is he the chief villain at this point? I might think that it's Robles, or the Grupo Clio CEO, at this point. Regardless, there are a lot of bad men on that side of the border, and Eleanor makes clear just how bad Galvan is when she tells a terrified Ray and Charlotte – the latter even sending a distress call to the feds, as we finally return to the thread introduced at the end of season 1(**) – her history with her boss in a spellbinding monologue that all by its lonesome justifies Franka Potente's presence on the show this season. Eleanor's backstory is as lurid and over-the-top as everything else about her – including Galvan's willingness to let her cross back over the border while she's still wanted for a child murder – but she fits into the stranger, more operatic corners of the show quite well.
(**) I don't know if Timothy Bottoms was too busy to return, if Elwood Reid simply decided to go in a different direction with the fed character, or something else, but the previous character's absence is explained with Joe saying that he was reassigned to Latvia. Wondering if he can buy a Winston Bishop game-worn jersey while he's there.
Meanwhile, the Sonya/Jack relationship pays off in devastating fashion with the revelation that he suspected his brother of an earlier murder. It doesn't make Jack into a killer himself, but it does mean he failed to prevent the murder of Sonya's sister, and in the process reshaped the entire course of Sonya's life. She's changed a lot just in the season and a half of the show – the Sonya Cross of the pilot would not abide Marco covering up the murder of those cops, even if it was for her own protection – but she's still the woman who became a cop out of her hero-worship of Hank, and the discovery that Hank tried to execute Dobbs, and therefore deprived her of any answers about Lisa's murder, just wrecks her. This is a rough episode for Sonya – both her closest friend and her father figure have used their badges to try to get away with murder (or attempted murder) – and even though Jack seems ready to skip town at episode's end, this larger character story clearly isn't finished yet. For one thing, there's Hank's offer to make a statement to the DA – and what that might mean for his career and/or freedom – but I wonder what, if anything, all of this turns Sonya into. Like many people with Asperger's, she's deeply rigid, but we know that huge events can change her, and she's just had one of the foundations of her adult life smashed into pieces. I don't know if anything good comes of that, but I look forward to watching Diane Kruger and the writers play that out.
Just a damn good episode where everything clicked from beginning to end.
Some other thoughts:
* When the head of Grupo Clio demanded intel on Adriana's loved ones, I figured they would go after her family in Juarez. Instead, it's Lucy who's attacked, and we'll have to see if she actually survives the knife wound and, either way, whether this leads Adriana to retreat from the investigation or attack it with new fury.
* It's a small role, but Brian Baumgartner is awfully good as Gary. The switch from the raucous silliness at the start of the opening scene to the utter melancholy of Gary realizing he just blew five years and 230 days of sobriety was all on him, and he pulled it off beautifully.
* Ray's kind of a hillbilly, he's on a show where a guy keeps his boat landlocked, and now we see Ray driving a golf cart around the housing development. At this point, it's safe to assume someone on “The Bridge” writing staff really likes “Cougar Town,” no?
* Cesar has mostly been presented as the pragmatic voice of reason in Charlotte's terrible operation, but here he and Eleanor get to bond over the way he gets swept up in the stories of erotic vampires. (And if it wasn't for those damn fjords, you know that line would have introduced this review.)
* Though I imagine Charlotte's new arrangement with Joe will give her greater prominence in the season's second half, it feels like the creative team has tried to keep her on the margins so far this year, giving scenes to Ray and/or Cesar whenever possible. I don't necessarily object to that.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Best thing about Tate being dead… a Bridge review without Alan bitching about him.
He’s so sad that he blew his sobriety that I bet he went home and made a giant pot of chili.
Tate is dead Allan!!! he is d-e-a-d!! :)
If this show survives with a renewal and keeps the same pace of storytelling, it needs to do a “netflix” next year and release all the episodes at the same time.
Rebooting your show and ask your audience to wait for 6-7 episodes for things to start building up nicely = suicide by ratings.
The acting in this show is amazing and not over the top. The kind of acting Emmys usually ignore, hah!
There were a lot of comments last week about viewers being confused. This was the first episode this season where I felt like I could follow the story.
I agree letting viewers sit around confused for 6 episodes is not a classic slow build, its just bad story telling. You may be right. This might be better for netflix binge watching if it was on netflix.
But let me emphasize this was a very good episode. If the rest if the season is just as good, I would reccomend any new viewers start with this one.
The last couple of episodes have been my favorite Bridge episodes so far. It’s starting to remind me of a very good noir with the complex storyline(s) and sense of menace coming from any and all directions (only with some of the strangest characters I’ve ever seen (Linder and Nacht; and Jon Gries and Lyle Lovett’s characters).)
Though a little too gruesome at times. Speaking of that: weren’t both of David Tate’s eyes put out; or was the first time just a temporary wound?
I guess I will have to be in the minority again but I didn’t find the first six episodes to confusing, albeit I had to rewatch several scenes to get the money laundering scheme and I don’t have it totally down pat albeit I know what Smurfing is. Can anyone provide a flow chart to show the relationship between Grupo CLIO and Charlotte’s housing development?
Eleanor’s fact finding, disciplinary and taxidermy mission was pretty straight forward as was her escape.
Maybe the confusing thing for people is that there were two assassination teams at the same time, thinking both were Galvan’s people, not knowing that one was run by a CIA officer and wasn’t part of Galvan’s men cleaning up loose ends working on the Mexican side of the border as Eleanor worked the American side?
I thought Galvan/Robles trying to kill Eva was pretty clear cut.
The road to Tate’s demise was no frills LOL!
@Gary C:
Only one of Tate’s eye was put out: First it left eye was scooped out by a prisoner; then Marco pretended that same eye socket was a bubble in bubble wrap and put his thumb into it-leaving the other eye uninjured.
Thank you.
Also I was wondering if anyone else have the problem with the scene of Adriana’s girlfriend being atacked with the video being so dark, I could not see anything. Also when Adriana found the body, I could not see anything. I used to have this problem with Game of Thrones scenes in the dark, but this is the first time I had that problem with the bridge.
And speaking of adriana, I know its been hinted that she is gay, but for a show that is supposed to be about the slow build, have we ever seen her girlfriend before?
It hasn’t just been hinted that she’s gay, but was outright discussed multiple times in the first season, as both a source of humor for Frye and a source of tension between Adriana and her very Catholic mother. And we’ve seen Lucy at least once previously this season.
Thank you for pointing out what I have found to be the worst part of this season: darkness, darkness and more darkness. And I mean actual darkness, as if the lighting guy had class and couldn’t be on set those days. About 40 percent of this season has been like a radio play. Only because season 1 was so great have I made myself watch — but mostly listen to — season 2.
Thank you for pointing out what I have found to be the worst part of this season: darkness, darkness and more darkness. And I mean actual darkness, as if the lighting guy had class and couldn’t be on set those days. About 40 percent of this season has been like a radio play. Only because season 1 was so great have I made myself watch — but mostly listen to — season 2.
I think in the case of the assassin attacking Lucy it was supposed to be dark and hardly anything can be seen. That is what Lucy was experiencing. However when it counted we did see the assassin putting the knife into Lucy’s gut and then Lucy clearly getting the knitting needle and stabbing the assassin with it and then again through the back.
The same when Adrianna found Lucy in the dark apartment.
I thought the talk of fjords was a shout-out to Lilyhammer.
Nobody watches that.
The original creators of this show are from Norway. That’s the shout-out
I was waiting for Galvan to say he wanted to move to Lilyhammer. (So yes, someone watches it and is looking forward to its next season.)
And turning a human being into a pet reminded me of Reek from GOT.
Who is Joe, who Charlotte is having more of a relationship with? I thought she met with Gary at the end of the episode. the DEA guy who had snorted the coke.
Could someone please remind of the context in which Charlotte made that recorded call to the cops?
So what are the chances of this show getting renewed for a 3rd season? The recent ratings have been worrisome. Maybe DVR is better?
Alan, You are usually very quick to mention and condemn violence against women in your reviews. While we’ve seen violence against women on a comparatively superficial level in this series, one being the cartel jefe who got pitchforked (by another woman), and now Adriana’s girlfriend, the violence against men is extreme. I’m curious why you’ve chosen to remain silent on this issue. Not politically correct enough for you?
I think and one has to be cautious in saying this lest one could be misunderstood, that there hasn’t been all that much violence against women this season especially if you compare it to the men and boys suffered. So far, only two women have been killed, one at the housing development we saw only briefly and after she was dead and now Adriana’s girlfriend Lucy.
On the other hand we have seen a young man get his ear cut off; an enforcer gets killed by Eleanor who was her partner in crime when he sexually assaults her (off screen); a middle aged man blow his own brains out; a 13 year old boy get shived; an American serial killer tortured and then murdered; a corrupt Juarez cop who wanted to kill Eva is first beaten by Marco and then in a separate incidence tortured by Bob and Linder and then axed to death by Eva (woman on man violence like with Eleanor two victims); two other corrupt Juarez cop assassins executed in self defense by Marco; a honest Mexican prosecutor transfixed on rebar dead like a pig on a spit; a male transvestite get stabbed by a assassin with a heart of gold.
That’s all I think. Oh, the bodyguard who was supposed to protect the prosecutor left the prosecutor to be killed but is also garroted by his employers.
I kind of read the “I get swept up in the stories” line from Caesar as a nod/apology to the Tate/plot-driven story line from last year…
The scene between Hank and Sonya in the police station was beautifully acted. I loved how some of the scenes were framed too.
Does anyone know what “Lamia” means?
Lamia, the title of this episode, is a demon of Greek mythology who devoured children.
Where is next episode available “on demand” this week?
Any idea?
I meant “when” not “where”.
Or they wont do it again from now on?
Good as this show is across the board, my favorite thing about it is Frye and Adriana’s relationship. They energize and embolden each other, and together have more huevos than the rest of the characters combined.
Or just plain naive/crazy. Sonya has an excuse for being so naive. Adrianna, who I love dearly and whose life I fear for has none. Oh, and it makes sense for the Cartel to go after Adrianna’s lover: Kill those who the victim is close to but still not quite family first, so Lucy is first, then maybe Frye and then if she still doesn’t listen Adrianna’s family.
Am I the only viewer who has a soft spot for Galvan?
You’ve must have loved Tate then. ;-)
The show is always lit in such dark shades! We couldn’t understand why Adriana wouldn’t have turned on the freaking light when she saw her partner lying on the floor. I get that people leave the shades down against the hot southwestern sun, but come on, show.
I think she tried to but the light switch didn’t work. The same when Lucy came in before her. I think the obvious thing is that the assassin removed the bulb so he would have the cover of darkness to kill his victims.