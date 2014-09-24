Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Quetzalcoatl’

A quick review of tonight's “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as a horse steps on my foot in summer camp…
“It is vast, and we are not.” -Hank
With one week to go in the second season – and, I fear (especially after last week's surprise “Tyrant” renewal), the series – “Quetzalcoatl” starts pointing us towards various signs of closure, even as it's making clear that the story of the border, and the relationship between the two countries that share it, is so much bigger than could be contained in a season of television, or even a long-running series with healthier ratings than this one has.
As Sonya and Hank, and Frye and Adriana, continue their separate and occasionally overlapping investigations into the cartel's business practices, we get more signs of huge and complex all this business is, and how little will likely be changed should one or both of Fausto and Eleanor go to prison. Even after Captain Robles learns that he is to be charged with rape, conspiracy and corruption, he still has the freedom to go visit the cartel's new man in Juarez, who seems more at peace with being a cog in a machine than Fausto was.
That Robles may be on his way to prison is unfortunately news that Linder isn't privy to, which leads to his tragic but inexorable decision to keep pursuing revenge rather than taking Eva up on her offer to walk away and attempt to live happily ever after. I don't know for sure that he's going to die in that alley, but it certainly seems like “The Bridge” ran out of road with Linder, who may ultimately be the show's most memorable character, but had long since become tangential at best to the larger story. (And this is one of the few ways in which a cancellation would have a silver lining: it's easier to make peace with Linder getting killed off if the show only has one more episode to go, anyway.)
The finale still has a lot to deal with, including Sonya's pursuit of Eleanor, Marco's attempt to survive captivity with Fausto, the end result (if anything) of Frye and Adriana's reporting, whether Obregon can successfully make the shift into clinical psychiatry (hey, he does know there's a genetic component to depression), and if Monte's leather guy can get the blood out of his boots.
When I spoke with Elwood Reid a few weeks ago, he said the finale would offer closure to the season's stories, even while setting up some potential things he could do in the event of renewal. So no matter what, it doesn't sound like we'll wind up like Sonya's poor fish, which Alex Buckley leaves flopping on the counter, drowning in the air we breathe.
Still, I'll hold out hope that the vast TV business has more room for a show like this, even if its ratings are not vast at all.
What did everybody else think?
I would watch a series of just Obregon and Fausto hanging out… Six seasons and a movie worth…
Agreed. I always thought The Bridge screwed up by making its focus too broad. Fausto is such a great character that I really think a Cartel version of The Sopranos was the way to go. Alas.
I love this show. I will be very disappointed if they cancel it.
The Bridge will return for a third season
One of the best shows currently on TV and certainly will be in any list of the best of 2014.
How was Tyrant’s renewal a surprise? Because you don’t like it? Anyone who remotely follows television and doesn’t let their personal biases(/inflated sense of self-importance) get in the way of qualitative data could’ve seen that renewal coming.
I guess I don’t remotely follow television, because I did not know it had better ratings than the Bridge until after the announcement.
I really think Daniel is the best part of this show. I could watch a whole side show just with him. Hope this show gets renewed, so I can force more people to watch it.
I have the opposite reaction, I hate his sniveling guts who mouths off and then the tiger he has by the tale bites back he whimpers and begs. I don’t know what Adriana sees in him. Yes I know she’s a lesbian I meant as even just a friend. I acknowledge some of his guts going up against the cartel but really…
Most suspenseful show on FX. Sure hope they don’t cancel. They really need to go to last years line up – where they play the previous episode first instead of 1:30 in the morning. Renew for at least 2 or 3 more seasons!!!!
Doh, FX renew the damn thing already!
I would hate to see this show end! Does anyone know what happened to Ray Ray?
Yeah! He has been missing for the past few days within the time line of the show. Charlotte’s death is still recent enough in show time that he may not know she is dead but wondering where the hell she is! I don’t think Cesar has had a chance to notify her yet since he has his hands full with Eleanor and I don’t think he will want to risk calling Ray given the level of paranoia she has now. Maybe he called him to tell him what happened during the time he was running from the cops from the time of the crash and Eleanor being let go by the CIA (what was that about a day?) but I am sure he is more concerned with his family than telling Ray.
Rubicon, Terriers and now The Bridge…….. conspiracy shows just have a tough time making it on basic cable. Meanwhile, PoI thrives on CBS, go figure!
I would love to see The Bridge make it for at least 1 more season.
The latter half of this season has been so good. So much better than most things on TV. With the exposure and complexity of the drug cartel and CIA border collaboration – there is a whole new season of stories trying to deal with this dynamic alone. I could easily watch Sonya, Marco, Hank, and the two reporters continue their pursuit of these bad guys.
I sure hope Linder doesn’t die. I really wanted to see him live a long and good life with Eva. I understand his motivation to seek revenge on Robles in light of the back story about his sister but I really wanted him to be able to live on.
I am really hoping they renew this show because during the summer there are very few shows with this level of dramatic gravitas to watch. I have looked forward to it in July after so many good dramas that I watch wrap up in May. I’ll cross my fingers and hope for at least one more season next summer.
I hope Linder doesn’t die too but I think it is a forlorn hope. I see NO reason for Captain Robles to call an ambulance for him. Linder tried to brain him with a rock and I think Robles knows that Linder knows Eva. If anything he will keep him alive a little longer and make him tell where Eva is via torture, just like how he and Bob tortured the other Alejandro (Robles first name is Alejandro too), but I think Linder will die first than give up Eva and even if he does he still will be killed and Hank Sonya and everyone who knows him are having their own problems to say the least and of course don’t know he is in Mexico, and I don’t think Eva knows, so no rescue, so I think he is doomed. :-(
Remember when a lot of people thought he was creepy?
Hunter2012: Linder IS creepy…..definitely a different type of person. But he turned creep in a good way. lol
Meant “creepy in a good way.”
What happened to Ray???
We had a scene we removed from finale where Ray Ray was working at the Flesh Hut as a male stripper. Elwood. We had to remove it due to budget. It was a sad scene and one we all loved.
Great show, it is my favorite. Dark, brooding, suspenseful, in a word real!
a great show! hope it gets another season!
I have watched The Bridge since day i and absolutely love it! Our FB group Bridge Group FX Series is an unbelievable compliment to the show. We watch and rewatch each episode over and over, dissecting every scene, piece of dialogue, gesture, facial expression, nuance, plot line, Many of us are desperate for a season 3 and many more seasons after that! We LOVE The Bridge!
Lyle Lovett steals every little scene he’s in. Loved the opening.
R.I.P. Linder. I guess this means I have to retire my spot on Linder impersonation, the one that totally creeps out my wife. All I have to say is “Hey Eva”, and her skin immediately starts to crawl. Good times. Also, you know a show has incredible characters when you know you would watch a spinoff of a great number of them. Who wouldn’t watch a show where Fausto and Obregon crash random parties. I know Eleanor is essentially ‘evil Sonya’, but I would totally watch a show where they were partners in a P.I. firm. They could even do the Murphy Brown thing where they have a new secretary each week because Eleanor thought that person looked at her funny and they myteriously disappeared. I would also watch Ray’s adventures in Alaska. These are all free ideas FX!!
D.O.M. is freaking hilarious.
Please give us Season 3!
Amazing to me how much this show has grown!
I am sad about Linder. I didn’t see it coming in the moment, but I did predict it earlier. No happily ever after.
One way the show has grown is in the acting. Everyone comments on Sonja, Hank, Linder, but lately I have been SO impressed with the actor who plays Marco. I can’t described it, but seems playing Marco has started to come naturally to him now, that he is truly into the character, and he is so convincing. The actor who plays Fausto is also better this season, IMHO. I do like the dark humor, too.
I truly hope this show will live on. It truly deserves another season and definitely deserves more viewers!
Checkout The Bridge on IMDB.com. “Marco” was nominated for an Academy Away for lead role in A Better Life (2011).
When Fausto voiced his suspicion that Marco was working for Sebastian, the only realistic reply from Marco would have been “For all these years, I’ve never gotten involved in your drug business; you’ve known there’s no money in the world that could have tempted me into it. So if I couldn’t be tempted by you, my childhood friend, to get involved, why would I want to do the bidding of that yuppie asshole?”