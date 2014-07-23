Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Sorrowsworn’

A quick review of tonight's “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as we speak in the universal language of pain…
“The Bridge” tends to be at its strongest when it's also at its strangest, and “Sorrowsworm” feels like the creative team looked at the season's first two episodes and thought, “Yeah, not weird enough. We can do better.”
So we get the return of the show's quintessential oddball, Steven Linder – only he's reintroduced in a scene where he encounters a roadside salesman with an even more unsettling affect than Linder himself. As we follow Eleanor Nacht on her journey to dispose of Kyle's body, Heisenberg-style, we see that she takes great pleasure in inflicting pain on herself, and Joe from the DEA explains that she's a shunned Mennonite. Charlotte, Ray and Cesar also make their first appearances of the season, and while they don't tend to be on the weirder (or more interesting) end of the show's spectrum, Ray and Cesar do get held up by a bunch of kids in animal and devil masks, and Ray has to liberate their drug supply from the back end of their horse. When we catch up with Fausto Galvan, he's spending time on a speedboat inside a warehouse(*), and when a hitman takes out Frye and Adriana's drag queen informant, the hitman is taken aback by the reflection of Jesus on the cross in the victim's pool of blood.
(*) Which makes it a shame that Brian Van Holt isn't just playing Bobby Cobb, given that a speedboat in a warehouse isn't that different from a fishing boat in a parking lot.
Yeah, “Sorrowsworm” does not lack for oddities, but it also finds some emotional grounding. While I would prefer to never hear David Tate's name again on this show, the scene where Marco and Sonya bond over their respective tragedies was about the best way to approach it, and the sort of thing that makes this pairing matter beyond the way the plot keeps placing them alongside each other. And Linder's a genuine character who just happens to carry himself strangely; he moves and speaks at his own rhythms, but you can also see him torn between his desire to be a good person and his desire to harshly punish all the men who hurt Eva. It's a pleasure to have Thomas M. Wright back on the show.
I'm still undecided on Eleanor, though. Franka Potente is always an interesting screen presence, and we still don't know much about what is motivating her strange and violent journey through El Paso and its environs. But I hope that she, like Linder, turns out to be an actual person and not just a collection of skewed, violent tics.
What did everybody else think?
NOTE: My plan is to take next week off. Hopefully I'll be back with a review of episode 5 two weeks from tonight.
First Time comment, Alan, I have been following you for 6 years Since Mad Men season 1. Great reviews and insights always.
I loved the Bridge season one, and will stick with season two, just because it’s so beautiful to look at and listen to, but both this show and the Leftovers should really help keep viewers engaged by respecting our intelligence, by getting deeper into How all the stories are connected. And not just be atmospheric eye candy. Eleanor May be the creepiest character I’ve seen in years.
I missed Linder. He’s a wonderfully strange creation.
Yeah I guess. I had to put captions on to understand a single word he said.
Before coming here, I was at the IMDb boards where a poster said the roadside salesman guy was played Velvet Underground alum, John Cale
Anyone know if this is true?
He was in the cast list for the episode.
I definitely saw that name in the credits.
Yep, in the opening credits, and I wish I would not have seen them. I like to think I would have recognized him and his voice without them. He did well!
My favorite solo albums by John Cale are Paris 1914 (well-regarded classic) and Honi Soit, especially the tune Dead or Alive.
‘Twas the Welshman alright. The REAL cool guy in the Velvet Underground.
‘Twas the Welshman alright. The REAL cool guy in the Velvet Underground.
Render happy moments to your loved ones with this amazing flowers and gifts that will really precious for your loved ones. Send Christmas Flowers to Spain and brings exclusive happiness.
Judging from how much trail Eleanor leaves behind her, I think she is on a plan and she is not just another weirdo killer.
This season of the Bridge seems very ambitious,its creators really love their precious little puzzle pieces. I hope all this building-up will pay off and at the end all this will connect somehow.
My only complain is that to achieve this, they take more time than needed from Marco and Sonya. I mean Bridge weirdiness and style and mood and all are great but Marco and Sonya’s relationship is the best aspect of this show and it needs a bit more focus.
I still really enjoy this show and I think it would be much better to get released all together..they way it is build it gets harmed by the 1 episode per week format.
“(*) Which makes it a shame that Brian Van Holt isn’t just playing Bobby Cobb, given that a speedboat in a warehouse isn’t that different from a fishing boat in a parking lot.”
See also:
“S.S. Nose Candy”
The show this year is reminding me so much of Breaking Bad in its style. Especially the cold open intros. Throw in the strange side characters and the drug dealers, and mexican border and the desert, you would almost swear that the breaking bad directors and producers all went to work for The Bridge. But then the writing and dialouge and plotting is not quite as sharp. Of course I got a similar Breaking Bad vibe from The Leftovers, the episode when it made the baby doll heads in the cold open.
I particularly liked how much respect Hank showed Marco, especially when the asshole DEA guy was so rude to him. Also, the shot of Eleanor watching Sonya, et al at the crime scene of the decomposing body was so creepy.
Can’t remember where I’ve seen Ted Levine (Hank) before, but I LOVE his mumbly voice here. I think he and Linder need to have a sit-down to discuss metaphysics.
Probably Monk. But he also played Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs.
You don’t know where you’ve seen Ted levine before??
No need to attack him for not knowing the guy. But my guess is Monk, since he plays a very similar character. Silence of the Lambs, yeah, he’s a bit different in that one.