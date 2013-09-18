Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Take the Ride, Pay the Toll’

A quick review of tonight’s “The Bridge” coming right up…
I said last week that I might be skipping over the next few episodes of this first season because of the rush of new shows debuting, but as I’ve been cooped up in the hospital recovering from my appendectomy, I got a chance to watch “Take the Ride, Pay the Toll” and figured I’d at least provide an outlet for people to discuss the resolution of the David Tate story.
With two episodes left to go in the season, Gus dies, Daniel Frye is very badly injured and Sonya prevents Marco from murdering Tate for revenge. On the one hand, I admire the writers (whether on their own or in adapting the Scandinavian original) for having the guts to have Gus pay such a terrible price for his father’s sins. On the other hand, the Gus/Marco relationship was one of the more distinctive parts of the show, and I’d rather not see that sacrificed for the sake of this goofy eeeevil criminal mastermind story arc. As I’ve been saying, I’m looking forward to what Stiehm, Reid and company do with these characters once they’ve moved beyond what they inherited from the Danes and Swedes, but it’s a shame they had to permanently deprive themselves of a good character and relationship in the bargain.
What did everybody else think? Are you upset that Gus is dead? Relieved that Frye isn’t – at least not yet? Glad to be done with the Tate storyline? Do you feel like Sonya’s decision was a good enough pay-off for all the earlier discussion about what Hank’s vigilante justice cost her, or is it not a good parallel because Marco knows exactly what was motivating Tate to do what he did? And what would you like to see the show move onto in the final weeks of this season?
The show seemed less concerned with Gus dying, and more focused on Sonya’s personality. She can’t tell a lie. She’s devastated and confused when Marco denies they are friends. Who cares?!? Well I guess I do, b/c I’m hate-obsessed with how Sonya’s autism affects the show so much. How can a cop be a cop w/o being able to effectively lie?
Is it legal to shoot a person to stop them from doing something? Sonya shoots Marco why? To prevent him from committing a murder? So he would have to be charged with attempted murder OR Sonya has to be charged for for an assault. If the cops can just sweep Sonya’s shooting under the rug, then they could have done the same for Marco’s.
All this time, just building to a se7en plot? Call this show 3.5 because it’s only half as good.
Good point on Sonia shooting Marco. I’d call this 2.666666666666666666666666666666 because it’s just (barely) a third as good.
I wanted to say a 1/3, but I didn’t want to do the Math. Thanks!
What exactly does Sonya have to do to prove her worth? She prevented a murder, caught a killer, and figured out where Gus was when no one else could, all as a walking wounded who postponed medical care she needed out of commitment to her partner. Sonya’s got brains, guts, and heart, and this was a great showcase for what she brings to the El Paso police department.
Yes, it’s legal to shoot a person if they are about to shoot someone else. The same laws that cover self defense also apply to protecting another person (and this is doubly true of a police officer like Sonia). As long as Sonia reasonably believed that Marco was about to kill or inflict great bodily harm upon Tate (what this means is that a “reasonable person,” which is just another way of saying an average person, would believe it), she can use force. Hell, if she had killed him, it would almost certainly have been cleared with so many witnesses around who saw exactly what happened.
As for Marco, he probably could be charged with attempted murder or assault with a deadly weapon at the very least. Of course, that would necessitate both a prosecutor who wanted to charge him and a grand jury who wanted to indict him (and a jury to convict him if it went to trial). Given that he was a father who just learned that Tate had killed his son, and he didn’t actually shoot Tate, I’m skeptical that he would be charged or anyone would care.
@John:
You are absolutely right about it being legal to shot another person in defense of another person so Sonya was in the clear although she wasn’t so much defending Tate as keeping Marco from being technically a murder.
On the other hand as for Marco being charged while going strictly by the law you are correct I don’t think for a moment he will be charged given the situation circumstances and the stress he was under. Tate taunting him that his son was dead and I (Tate) killed him? I think the prosecutor will wonder how he lasted that long without shooting him. Plus there is the fact that despite knowing he could probably save his son by killing Frye he didn’t. He refused. No, it would be an *injustice* to charge Marco with attempted murder going through all that and the prosecutor will realize that. And if the Texas prosecutor is dumb enough to charge him let’s see him get an indictment, and if by a miracle he does (likely in a preliminary hearing setting than a grand jury one) let’s see him get a conviction.
“She can’t tell a lie. … How can a cop be a cop w/o being able to effectively lie?”
I think her initially telling Marco that Gus was still alive was a major plot point indicating that she’s at least trying to develop that ability. As to your question, I think the show has done a good job of directly answering that question – It’s a major shortcoming that gets her into trouble sometimes, but she’s good enough at other aspects of the job to be a net positive.
Sonya used deadly force to prevent Marco from committing a homicide. Perfectly lawful. As for Marco being charged, there’s a little thing called prosecutorial discretion. With the EPPD (presumably) on his side, and considering that he acted under *extreme* emotional distress, it seems completely plausible to me that — especially since Marco ultimately didn’t even shoot Tate — nobody would be looking to push a prosecution.
As for Sonya’s Aspbergers, frankly, it’s one of the things that keeps The Bridge from being just another detective show, and keeps her character more interesting than most.
@Hunter2012: Completely agree. I don’t think he would be charged, indicted or convicted either. I was just saying that *theoretically,* the elements of attempted murder or assault with a deadly weapon would be there, so if there was a prosecutor dumb enough to want to ruin his or her career (I imagine the people of El Paso would revolt if Marco was charged), he or she could theoretically try.
Everyone pointing to “Prosecutorial discretion” is right. But that would also probably be the case if Marco shot and killed Tate. Come on, that dude had a bomb on him a couple of minutes ago. He could have said Tate claimed to have another trigger on him and was was about to set it off.
No way Marco goes to jail if he shoots Marco.
You couldn’t charge Marco with attempted murder. All he did was point a gun at Tate, which a law enforcement officer is allowed to do in a situation like that. You can’t prove he intended to kill Tate. We as an audience know he did but no prosecutor could ever make that case.
Are the long drawn out emotionally heavy scenes falling flat for everyone else, or have I just been spoiled by Breaking Bad?
They fell flat for me, and I’m also wondering if Breaking Bad has spoiled me.
I thought the cold open with Ray dumping Timbo on the Mexican side of the tunnel was the most interesting part of the episode, so I’m clearly with Alan in wanting to move on from Tate to other more promising plots.
I concur, the opening was great. The rest of the episode I just wanted Tate to die to shut him up. Given his psychic serial killer abilities can we expect Tate to have anticipated this move and swallowed a cell key and multitool so he can break out? Maybe he put the city power grid on a timer so that he can make his escape?
Yup – the emotional beats fell totally flat to us, too (or else they’re repeats – ie: the Hank/Sonya relationship). Too much emphasis on Marco screaming and Tate taunting. It’s all been too Criminal Minds for us. Happy to be moving on
Fell flat. How many times can Marco say “Just tell me where my son is!” Too many.
Ugh… terrible. ‘Bridges of Anarchy’ – I’m out.
I loved this episode-excellent all around and deeply-moving. Gus’ death will play out into the hopefully-many future series. can’t wait to see the final two episodes and the teaser shot of Tate scary
Me too, i think this series is building up to fill the spot of the amazing “Breaking Bad” series.
I love it when writers have the guts to shake up the story and send us viewers into new shocking stories.
I also wanted to say that i love Sonya’s character, It is quite uncommon to have a main character with mental issues like Asperger.
I can truly say that after this last episode i am “all in” on this series :)
” i think this series is building up to fill the spot of the amazing “Breaking Bad” series.”
That is a HUGE stretch for me. Not even close. For me, The Bridge is watchable, but just “okay.”
This show wouldn’t qualify for my top 20 of the year. It would have to undergo an incredible overhaul to even be considered in the same league as Breaking Bad.
I’m glad they knocked off Gus in the sense one of the weariest Hollywood cliches is the predictable apparantly doomed character with time running out always saved at the last second by the hero. The bomb defused with a half second to spare.
Reality is the Heroes don’t always deliver last second miracles in actual life. They rarely do in fact.
Props to “The Bridge” for not being sucked into the cliche. Now if Sonya and Marco can only avoid diving over a waterfall to escape the bad guys, I will be happy that the wierdest and worst Hollywood thriller cliche is also avoided.
Yes, that did avoid that one. Unfortunately, the Tate storyline has followed far too many other cliches of serial killer plots with his borderline omniscient and omnipotent behavior and schemes that absolutely depend on other people behaving just so.
Frye’s survival was a cliche that really irked me this episode. He took a bullet to the chest and fell what looked to be 40 or 50 feet into the Rio Grande. The question should be how many miles his body makes it downstream before it’s found washed ashore, not whether or not he recovers in the hospital.
It bugged me that they couldn’t figure out in the initial search of the house the hidden room where Gus was (a 3 foot gap should have been apparent, and you would expect law enforcement to know this), especially given the weird, not to code extra copper pipe with audible running water. As for the Rio Grande at El Paso, there really isn’t much flow there due to upstream dams.
Fair point on the river current. My basic point is that I don’t like Frye surviving the gunshot wound plus fall. Frye’s an interesting character who I’d like to remain a part of the show, but don’t put him through that and have him survive.
Good point on the hidden room, especially because in these circumstances you’d expect that the police would be looking for exactly that sort of gap.
There have been so many plot holes with Tate. I didn’t understand how he got past the border checkpoint onto the bridge when there should be high priority BOLO’s on both Tate and Frye’s car, which I’m almost certain was the vehicle that Tate was driving.
Don’t mean to be nothing but negative, because I think that the world and characters of the show are promising. I really want to move on to better story lines.
This episode avoided the cliche? Yes, by completely ripping off the ending to Seven and stretching it out for thirty minutes. They even had Sonya running into frame trying to convince Brad Pitt not to shoot John Doe.
Not only did Tate come up with another elaborate trap using his plumbing skills but in the time he took Gus and used his psychic powers to find Frye, he put his construction skills to work and built a false room.
The quality of acting and the premise of the location was completely destroyed by Tate over the course of this season. It’s a pity they didn’t kill him at the end because now there is a chance that he’ll be back to talk endlessly again.
In the pilot the killer had an excellent socio-political motive. As this show went in it devolved into a ludicrously overblown revenge trip.
If the Tate storyline was as absurd and unoriginal in Bron as it was here I can only assume that the viewers were very easily pleased to give it the acclaim.
@VisionOn, yes, it was a copy of Se7en of sorts. However, it did at least turn the Hollywood cliche’ on its head in that the whiz-kid crackpot detective DIDN’T save the victim, and yet also deprived the grieving partner of his only chance at avenging his son. By Sonya shooting Marco and saving him from completely ruining his life as well as making Tate’s plan not AS successful as it would have been had Marco shot & killed him.
I still have to give them credit (either the writers for this show, or of Bron if this is how they played this out) for taking a familiar premise and changing it up a bit. Sure, it borrowed from previous stories. I felt it also succeeded by not just ripping them off.
I will agree, the the more straight-forward “ludicrously overblown revenge trip” is less interesting than the socio-political motive Tate seemed to have in the beginning. It is not even that it was sparked by revenge, to me that is fine. However, where did the outrage over the value of life of Mexicans vs. Americans a/o how things are processed in America vs. Mexico come from? That seemed to dissolve into, basically, a man destroyed by the death of his wife and son compounded by the betrayal of his friend, the FBI, Frye, etc. That can still work, however it is not really entirely congruent with the original premise for Tate starting this in the first place.
So I guess I only roughly half-disagree with you.
Dave,
It is the same ending as Bron. The son dies and Sonya/Saga shoots Marco/Martin. The only minor difference is when the killer goes for the bomb Saga shoots the killer in both legs.
John Helvete – thanks, I haven’t seen the original Bron.
I have to ask, was the Tate storyline as ludicrous in the original as in The Bridge? I’m referring here to the “how” as opposed to the revenge motive for Tate’s actions.
That may sound like a loaded question, but I found Tate to be a not very well-done take on the cliche of the omniscient/omnipotent serial killer.
There are almost too many examples to list, but here are several: taking out all the lights and cameras on The Bridge at the very start of episode 1; stealing and returning Frye’s car without Frye noticing; wiring a complicated bomb into Frye’s car unnoticed while it’s sitting in a public parking garage; seducing Alma as some sort of long con; tracking and killing Gina; the plan to kill Santi Jr. that relied on him being alone in the bathroom at an event with hundreds of people in attendance; knowing the exact route that Sonya was driving Gus so he could hit her with a truck and have a getaway vehicle stashed at that location; knowing that Frye was at the AA meeting where Tate kidnapped him; etc.
Dave,
The killer is probably even more “omniscient/omnipotent” in the original. Unfortunately some of the examples you list are completely different in the original and I am not sure how much you would want to be spoiled, in case if you are interested in watching the original. The Gina storyline for example is way more complex in the original, and the writers of the US version probably made a wise decision to cut most of that storyline out, especially based on the very question you are asking.
John Helvete – thanks for that reply.
Good not to post spoilers here. I won’t be watching the Scandinavian original – no surprise based on my view of the Tate plot – but I’m sure that others reading here may do so.
Based on your description, I am struggling to understand why Bron was so well-liked. I can see how the Saga/Martin (Sonya/Marco) relationship would be interesting, but the serial killer plot sounds lifted from a 3rd-rate and cliched serial killer movie.
Dave – The original show is a crime show, but it also has a lot of heightened reality/comic book-y moments, so the “serial killer with the masterplan”-thing actually fit better into the tone of the original show. There’s also a lot more comedic moments than the US version. The story’s the same, and the execution is basically the same most of the time, but the tones are very different sometimes.
After thinking about it, that makes sense to me Patrik.
To use an imperfect analogy: the U.S. version struck many of us that it was going to be The Wire but then we got a plot from 24. Nothing wrong with being 24, but that should have been clear up-front. It sounds like Bron is more consistent as to what sort of show it is.
There are plenty of comedic moments in the US remake, they just come from the supporting characters. The original version, much of the humor comes from the Sonya/Saga, Marco/Martin interaction.
I think the US version, now that the writers can move beyond the serial killer storyline, is going to end up being closer to a more serious version of Justified than The Wire.
The main difference with the original is the primary focus. In Broen the focus was the interaction between their Sonya and Marco. It was so good and the 2 main characters so interesting that the show wasnt ruined by the ridiculous super-villain plot.
The American version took the spotlight from the two main characters and added unneeded melodrama using the Mexico borders and the secondary characters.
I don’t get why the American versions of Scandinavian shows are so over-dramatic than the originals. Does it has to do with the target audience?
In Broen, their Sonya’s sister had killed herself. In Bridge the sister was bruttaly tortured killed and the killer cant give answers anymore etc etc. Like if it wouldnt be enough for Sonya to just have Aspergers …
Same with the “Killing”, they had added so much background drama to the female detective character like if they couldnt show her as just a different character.. everything has to have super dramatic reason behind it.
it just gives me the impression that the creators of the American versions don’t give too much credit to their viewers and add all the extra drama to make things more obvious. Or maybe they dont know how to write well.
A more serious version of Justified would be great. I’m a big fan of Justified, and a more serious version of it was where I hoped that we were headed before the show focused on Tate these last few episodes.
I think that is an apt comparison, because The Bridge and Justified both have well-defined worlds populated by interesting characters. Those worlds feel fictionalized in a way that the world of The Wire isn’t, however. Perhaps that’s because I’m personally more familiar with El Paso than with inner-city Baltimore, but I think that it goes beyond that.
Zaffy to say that Euro television writers are better than US writers (or to infer they are) is total fallacy. I have seen a lot of television from Europe and there is just as much crap in existence as anywhere else.
The fact you admitted the “ridiculous” nature of the “super-villain” in the original and the effect it had on the FX version is a clear indicator that the original writing had major issues with story and motivation.
You are also missing the primary difference between the original and the US version. Broen was not a setup for an ongoing drama. It was a short run story with a definitive end, so it could ignore the background periphery and “melodrama”. The FX version is establishing a show that can exist well beyond the original story and for that it needs additional character, motivations and texture to provide enough material for multiple years and seasons.
The fact The Bridge had to ignore those extremely interesting aspects and dynamic to cover the “ridiculous super-villain” to establish the show is something it inherited and ironically probably the one thing most viewers could have done without.
VISIONON I dont really disagree with you.
I watched both the Danish/Swedish and Us versions for the 2 detectives.
The rest of the story was pretty much indifferent to me cause it wasnt something original to begin with. There are tons of procedurals out there and well the detective with Aspergers does makes a difference.
I dunno why the American side decided to follow the same crime story. But they did and at the end they managed to make it even worse than the original.
Anyway, IMHO, I insist you cant have strong main characters like Sonya and Marco and overshadow them and not focus on them.
In the original the crime story was weak but it was used a vehicle for our two main characters to shine.
And personally this is what I enjoyed the most.
As much as I like and mainly watch US scripted television, I think the first seasons of BRidge and especially the Killing have suffered in the hands of their american creators.
I believe as happened with the Killing, if there will be a second season for the Bridge they will follow their own story and the show will be much better.
It’s not a very good copy of Seven. John Doe in Seven is just a psychopath with delusions of grandeur. David Tate had real reasons to go on his vendetta, and for the most part he targeted people who did him wrong. There’s a lot more moral ambiguity here than in Seven.
You know, if they had shut the water off going into the house when they got there, Gus would have been alive when they finally found the tank.
I thought the same thing.
I just kept thinking, why are they not running water to empty out the water tank if they thought he was in some hidden tank. Unless I am wrong, Sonya thought Gus was in their water tank, which supplied their water, so if they ran the bath, kitchen sink, etc., it would slow down a/o empty the tank thus at least giving Gus the possibility of more time for them to find him before he drowned. Am I missing something or is that how it worked? The worst-case scenario is they accidentally give Tate’s Alzheimer-ridden uncle(?) a slightly higher water bill. The plus side is, Gus also probably lives.
Shutting the water off might have been a pretty simple-yet-brilliant move as well.
Or how about smashing open the exposed water pipe that’s running to the tank with Gus in it? The cops understandably may not know how to shut off water to an entire house, but they could have busted that pipe open. The counter could be that Gus was already dead by the time they got to the house the 2nd time. I thought it was ambiguous, and that plot point could be changed quite easily in any case.
While Gus was in a water tank, I don’t believe that tank ran anywhere. My impression was that Tate used a water tank but that it was an extra water tank that he’d rigged up so water only flowed into it, hence the exposed copper piping.
As Halli pointed out in an excellent comment above, the cops did a seriously awful job the first time that they searched the house. That several foot gap with the false wall – in the garage, IIRC – is exactly the sort of thing that they should have looking for.
If that were the case, Gus would have been revived on the scene. It takes a while for a person to drown, and a while longer for complete brain death to occur. Gus was dead long before they arrived.
@Joel, I just rewatched those scenes, the scene just before she runs into the kitchen they show Gus in the tank with about three feet of air left, and when she is in the laundry room they cut back and forth to Gus with about 6 inches of air left. So he was alive when they got, but I agree, they might have been able to revive him. But for sure if they had cut the water right away they would had all the time they needed to find him.
I’m not sure the sequences with Gus and Sonya were actually synchronized.
I don’t think the timing of what we saw was accurate to real time. I just find it hard to believe Gus would have died had his lungs just filled with water. Basic CPR can resuscitate people who’ve been fully underwater for minutes at time, although brain damage can occur the longer the brain is deprived of oxygen.
I kept hoping that it wasn’t water but methylamine, and Gus wasn’t in the house but instead hooked up to a train. Now that would have been something.
I fall on the side of the writers having the guts to follow through on Gus dying. Marco’s actions had to have consequences (and with more weight than Alma having an affair with Tate). And frankly, this makes Marco and Sonya’s partnership potentially far more interesting from here on out.
Anyone else wonder where Alma was this episode? Did the show forget Gus had a mother and Marco had a wife?
Visionon – they mentioned last episode she’s gone to stay with her father. Also Gus is her step-son (not that means she doesn’t care for him, but the writers clearly felt her part in this was through for now so that they could focus on Marco and Tate)
@Bitchstolemyremote
Agree on all points; however at the end even if they ae having very bad marital problems (I see divorce in their future, yeah I know, “big prediction” LOL!) I would think Alma would visit Marco in the hospital. Maybe she did off screen after Sonya came and left, or maybe she is just too angry right now. Maybe we will see her next episode.
I am not happy that they killed off Gus. I thought he provided a refreshing break from the darker material on the show. Sure Marco deserved some instant-Karma because of his philandering ways but that was a much bigger price than I was hoping they would go for. (I would have preferred it if Alma had been sacrificed because that marriage seems to be over anyway but I guess her pregnancy made that off limits.)
I am glad we have reached the end of the evil mastermind serial killer story arc. Once Tate’s identity was revealed, it felt like the past few episodes dragged a bit for me. But I still enjoy watching these characters and am interested in seeing where the story goes next.
As an American, I am torn on the concept of marital infidelity, but after having lived in Mexico for 6 years, I accept that it is a part of Mexico’s culture. Also, as a 74 year old, I realize that marital infidelity is not the big deal it would have been to me when I was younger.
Where is Steven Linder?
And relevant to this episode, even though they killed off Gus it seems Daniel Frye will miraculously survive a shot to the chest and a fall off a bridge. Like Linder, he’s one of the more interesting peripheral characters, so it’ll be a nice option for the writers going forward (even if his survival feels like a little stretch).
I think that killing Gus was the right choice. The character didn’t add much to the show, not even to Marco, who never showed any deep love for his son. Actually, Gus was more about Sonya than about Marco, although his death could spark a change in his father or I least I hope it leads to some character development.
I hope this is the end of the Tate story and they move to more interesting stuff. Not that it was a bad episode, it did have lots of Sonya being awesome, but I was already bored with Tate and his antics.
@Tooms:
Totally disagree with you regarding Marco’s feelings for Gus. I am sure he loved Gus with all his heart but I think you have to understand that he is a man of the old school he is not ging to say “I love you son” and hugging every five minutes, not in macho Mexico or macho Texas. Yes there was some friction between the two, with Gus siding with Alma because he knows of his father’s serial cheating but that didn’t mean Marco didn’t love him “enough”.
He was frantic when his son was missing and his life was in danger. That is good enough expression of love.
Not happy to see Gus die, but from a writing perspective glad to see the show make a really tough choice. If everyone involved in Tate’s reign of terror had simply lived and it had been capped off with a bunch of 11th hour rescues, the show would have devolved quickly into campy nonsense.
My biggest problem with last night is this horrible bad guy we’re left with. I almost turned it off because after all the weird build-up and speculation, we discover he’s just a chatty-Cathy white guy with lots of stupid plans that finally go awry and no special powers, and he’s just horrible.
Poor Gus. Once Tate had him, he had to die to keep the show credible. Sonya swooping in for a last-minute save would’ve been just too much, as would the happy ending where we find out in the morgue that Gus is actually alive, preserved in a hypothermic state or something. (For a moment I was afraid they were going there.) But yes, that relationship was one of the more interesting ones in the show, in the sense that you (at least I) really hoped those two would finally sit down and have a damn conversation instead of just circling each other warily all the time.
On the subject of relationships in the show, I’m still waiting for Tim Cooper to apologize to Sonya for calling here the village idiot. Her Aspbergers may make her difficult to deal with socially, but it also makes her a hell of a detective.
That said, I’m not sure the Tate story arc is actually entirely done. We’ll see about that. Tate is an evil super-genius, after all, and all the relevant tropes would suggest that he’ll find a way to cause more trouble before his hash is permanently settled.
I’m very much looking forward to the resolution of the Linder story line. Linder is one of the more interesting characters in the book. As for Daniel. . . I don’t know. Even knowing the source of his self-loathing, I’m finding him hard difficult to care about. If he hated himself so much for his decision, all he’d have to do is come forward and tell the truth now. There’s no expiration date on truth, and the relevant statutes of limitation probably haven’t even run. So yeah. I’m not really buying his excuse. Although I don’t think this is what the writers intended, to me it’s just typical addict bullshit.
I don’t mind that Gus and Marco didn’t sit down and have a real conversation. I think one has to remember this is macho Texas and Mexico, so neither Marco or Hank if we saw his family life if he had children, are going to have a heartfelt conversation with each other. Don’t get me wrong, I am not saying the men of Texas and Mexico love their sons and daughters any less than the rest of North America, but the cultures of both is closer to that of how things were say 50 years ago, before Oprah, before Donahue, before touchy feely.
Similarly you may have to wait until it snows in the middle of the day in El Paso before you hear an apology from Cooper for what he said to Sonya. The best you will see is him treating her better and listening to her more seriously.
You could be right about Tate that it is not done, although I don’t think he expected to live this long. Remember he wanted Marco to shoot him. Despite everything. I still don’t see him as a “supervillian”, just well planned. In part because I can see a way he can track everyone, via a GPS tracer. One can track a car or even a person depending on the model in real time uploading the data to a smartphone or computer. Here are several models:
[tinyurl.com]
Here is another that is capable of tracking several targets at one time:
[tinyurl.com]
So it is possible for him to be keeping tabs on everyone. No need to resort to it being “magic”.
I am not saying that is a fact that is how he is doing it, I don’t know for a fact, but it is a logical possibility. If the ATF can place transmitters in guns to track the guns that Tim had delivered to Ray and Graciela, Tate can use GPS trackers that he can simply buy off the shelf. That said I DO wish the show would officially tell us how he did that, and knew what safe house Sonya was taking him. I presume as a former FBI Agent he knew the old safe houses the El Paso PD used but which one? And I like to know how he tapped into the bridge’s power supply. I mean it is obvious he spliced into the power supply with a switch but I would like to see exactly how.
So to me at least I can see how it is possible for one man to do all of this I just want an Official explanation, just like I want the show to officially acknowledge that Sonya has Asperger’s by a character asking why Sonya is acting so “strange”.
I also want to know why Marco never spotted Tate at Alma’s workplace. Was it that Marco never was really curious about where his wife worked unlike how Alma was curious enough to visit Marco’s American work place (although he was just visiting on a liaison capacity for the Chihuahua State police and doesn’t actually work there)?
I think the Linder story line is not going to be completed this season just like the Charlotte gun running one isn’t either I feel. it is a set up for next year, just like the “The Killing” serial killer story was in the back ground during that show’s first two seasons. I would still like a few answers in the next two episodes though.
As for Daniel Frye coming forward, I don’t think it is that easy for someone to come forward with such a secret as that as you intimate it is. He is along with Marco is indirectly responsible for the death of Tate’s wife and son by asking Santi Jr. to bring back cocaine and he covered up what Santi Jr. did. Those two things will destroy whatever career he had left. It is easy to say come forward and lay your guts on the table when it very well could cost you your career and possibly freedom and to do so in reality.
Still like you and everyone else I want some things to be acknowledged in the show so we don’t have to think of Tate as a “supervillian” so much. I still have it in the back of my mind that Tate maybe responsible for being “The Beast” as well. The killing and burial of Hastings in 2006 when the accident that killed Tate’s family presumably in 2007, aka six years ago from 2013, nags at me. Is that a clue that he has been doing this even before his family was killed or is it a mistake by the writers or did it become one because maybe this show was meant to debut in 2012 instead of 2013, or does it take place in 2012?
Or maybe “The Beast” is tied into what is essentially a battered wife shelter that Linder’s friend runs (I still don’t think Linder is a killer of women in any way)?
We got two more hours to shed more light on questions like this-and Tate to cause more trouble. :-)
For any others who also feel that a promising show has gone off the rails – at least temporarily – I recommend Andy Greenwald’s review at Grantland:
[www.grantland.com]
Yes – completely off the rails. Thanks for the link.
I expected to see tate swirl his mustache….
I was very excited for this show when it looked like these murders were all supposed to shed light on the relationship between El Paso & Juarez. I’ve been disappointed with how all that when out the window when we found out the killer is just a guy seeking revenge. I also didn’t like how, after we find out Tate is the killer, the other smaller story lines basically got put on pause. I hope the ship is righted going into season 2.
just please don’t kill off Charlotte or send her to jail, she has the best legs on TV
Well, so far the show has been a pretty exact copy of the Nordish original, except for side-plots and side-themes (Mexicans trying to enter the US), and it’s no surprise what happened in episode 11. I’m very very disappointed about the poor execution of the Linder and Charlotte story-lines and the putting-away of Frye, I can’t imagine that any of that will be solved – I’m thinking these are the setups for the season 2. That said – I cannot believe that Tate killed all those emigrants and girls. Why? It makes no sense to me. He was once concerned about such murders happening and never being resolves. A good turn would be if he’d be confronted with the question of “Why did you kill those Mexicans?”, and it would turn out – he didn’t. But – well, that’s wishful thinking. I simply do NOT buy the supersmart super-villain. He isn’t capable of pulling all this off. It’s super-contrived, that’s all.
Well, I haven’t seen the original, but if this was a pretty exact copy, then I would have to conclude that the original is bad. If, in fact, the original is quite good – then I would have to conclude that this was a bad copy.
The crime story in the original was the same.
there are some variations but their killer was a supervillain like Tate with revenge as his motive.
I dont think people liked Broen for the crime story but for the interaction between the two Detectives and their character’s development.
I sometimes why some of you are even watching this show since you keep tearing it apart. All shows do all kinds of things wrong, and we either forgive or overlook the plot problems. There are plenty of other shows, so move on and stop carping and stop watching. This is an excellent series, and if you want, Breaking Bad (which is excellent) has had plenty of plot problems itself. Great episode, and I think it is setting up some kind of ending. I don’t care if this show doesn’t come back, although I would like it to, because a satisfying ending to this season after all that has been thrown at me is something I expect.
@Phil I think the fact that the show generates a lot of love/hate responses is part of the tv-watching experience of The Bridge. It is a tough show to 100% embrace, and it is very very uneven. Sometimes I wince at what I am watching but there is also something about the show that invites a critical eye — not 100% sure what that is.
I am constantly trying to figure out why I watch the show as I was not a huge fan of some of the main casting. But when I see Alan’s review come up on HitFix, I go watch the show and read the review and think of the show, in its broadest terms, as well made, dark, interesting show about something I have seen before (El Norte, the amazing The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, etc.) but not from this perspective.
Is this The Wire or Friday Night Lights? No. Am I conflicted about the uneven-ness of the quality of the show? Yes. Will I continue to have issues with the show? Yes. Do I watch the show? Yes.
Anyone saying Marco deserved having his kid die because he was having an affair is pretty sick.
I don’t even want to see another episode. I was a full out fan of the show from the beginning until episode 11. Gus should not have died, Tate should have been blown to pieces and Fry also should not survive. They took away all the reasons I wanted to watch it.
I’m going to let this Tate business be a diversion –a fool me once. . .just so the writers can fool me again–in the next two episodes.