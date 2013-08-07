Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘The Beast’

A review of tonight’s “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as I get the Saran wrap…
“I understand you.” -Sonya
Sonya isn’t the only person in this episode trying to understand the mind of a serial killer. We open with Fausto Galvan baffled by the very idea of serial murder, before deciding – more than a bit defensively – that he doesn’t qualify because he doesn’t enjoy the many deaths he has caused. A new character, teen shoplifter Gina Meadows, learns more about the dead girls of Juarez, and about how the locals have dubbed their killer or killers “The Beast.” When her father, the therapist who evaluated the late Agent Gedman, is murdered while she hides in a closet, it’s not hard to understand her equating this killer with the one she heard described in Juarez.
When I spoke with Meredith Stiehm before the season began, she said the goal was to use the serial killer case as a way into the world of El Paso and Juarez, in the same way “The Wire” used the Barksdale case as a commercial hook to bring viewers into the larger story of Baltimore. That’s a lofty ambition, and yet one I feel Stiehm and Elwood Reid may be able to pull off, given how well they’ve drawn these two communities and their characters so far.
The main difference so far is that I was genuinely invested in the Barksdale case and all the players involved as I would be in the rest of Baltimore, where I’m thus far viewing this serial killer as a kind of necessary evil. It’s not poorly done – as I said last week, they’ve found a way to give us an omnipotent serial killer without fetishizing or applauding him, which is no mean feat in this day and age – but it also has yet to transcend feeling like a means to an end.
This was another very strong Sonya episode, even as some of her behavior (mostly during her visit to the Ruiz home) was off-putting(*) to those around her. I like watching the effect her blunt, guile-less behavior has on others, whether the bomb she inadvertently dropped in the middle of the Ruiz marriage or the way she totally threw Frye off his game by asking about why he uses drugs.
(*) At press tour, Stiehm talked a bit about their reasons for not coming out and saying that Sonya has Asperger’s, and I also chatted a bit with the show’s consultant in this area, Alex Plank. Still digging out from press tour, but look for a story on this in the next week or two.
And for all the damage Sonya does to his life, Marco ends up feeling closer to her after he spends a night on her couch and learns more about the death of her sister. I love the way director Gwyneth Horder-Payton shot that scene, with Sonya’s face in profile lighting up the otherwise dark room, and Marco half in shadow, trying to make sense of his new partner and the many complicated, tragic things that drive her.
These two provide such a powerful center for the series that if they care about the serial killer case – and Sonya cares even more about it after she’s able to speak to the killer on the phone – then I suppose I can care about it, too.
Some other thoughts:
* At press tour, FX did a panel featuring some of the channel’s most frequent directors, including Horder-Payton, Michael Dinner from “Justified” and “Sons of Anarchy” producer Paris Barclay, among others. They showed scenes of each director’s work beforehand, and the fight between Linder and Calaca was Horder-Payton’s sample. At one point on the panel, Barclay (who was just elected president of the Directors Guild) talked about how he could have identified who directed each clip without being told because he recognizes everyone’s visual signatures; of Horder-Payton’s scene, he said, “I know Gwyneth is tight and performance oriented and the action is always chilling and done in a way that you would never expect a female director to do.” And you can see that skill absolutely in place for that fight, and the tense aftermath as Marco shows up at the apartment at just the wrong moment.
* Kudos, by the way, to whomever it was who decided to have Linder ironing – and then fighting for his life – in just his tightie-whities. With Walter White, those things become comical; with Linder, they just become one more weird aspect of this intense physical performance Thomas M. Wright is giving. And kudos to some combination of the make-up department, the director of photography and Horder-Payton for that shot of Linder in extreme close-up in the desert, all wrinkles and blood vessels.
* Wondering if there will be an explanation for how Galvan found Linder in the desert, or if we’re just supposed to assume Galvan is as all-knowing as the serial killer he so disdains.
* I’ve realized that if a certain character or story on a show isn’t really grabbing me, I tend to pause the screener when they pop up and do something else for a few minutes, almost as if I’m subconsciously hoping the narrative will have moved on by the time I click play again. (In more traditional viewing, I might just change the channel for a minute.) With “The Bridge,” the character I’m always pausing is Charlotte Millwright, even in scenes where she’s interacting with Marco. I’m sure this will eventually become an important part of the overall story, but Charlotte as a character is unfortunately not connecting for me at all. Maybe the arrival of Brian Van Holt as one of her Tampa pals may make things more interesting; if all else fails, he can teach her how to play Penny Can.
* On the other hand, the scene where Marco’s wife and his son bond over Marco’s latest screw-up was very well done. Surprisingly touching, given how little we’ve seen of Gus and Alma so far.
* Nice to see Hank off on his own, doing more than just helping Sonya stay on course. Also, was glad to see, after Marco goes home with Sonya, Ted Levine bust out that befuddled expression he perfected on “Monk.”
What did everybody else think?
I’m enjoying this series more and more each week. Marco and Sonya are really bonding nicely now I think.
Really good episode, Now TV has another complex and nuanced crime drama to go with Justified.
If Sonya doesn’t even have the smarts not to give Marco his wallet back in front of his wife, how could she possible function as a
homicide detective? I can’t suspend my disbelief any longer.
Again, this fixation with the minutiae of Sonya’s behavior is pointless and the least implausibility in this show. Especially over scenes which are so open-ended that they don’t even matter.
“The Millwright woman found Marco’s wallet. Can you give it to him?”
“Okay”
One of the many scenarios that might have taken place that would resolve that scene. It’s not as if we saw the desk officer say to Sonya “Marco was having an affair and his wallet fell out. Give it to him.”
Especially since there was no proof to the characters on the show that the wallet fell out of his pants when his genitals did, until the bedroom scene.
Sonya thinks logically not abstractly. It makes no sense to her why a married man would sleep with Charlotte.
I can’t figure out why the receptionist didn’t give the wallet directly to Marco. When the wallet fell out again as Marco was taking his pants down, I expected him to say he’d used the facilities at Charlotte’s house.
The receptionist was clearly disappointed in him. She was initially charmed, but knowing what went on between him and Charlotte killed her positive feelings towards him. Giving the wallet to Sonya was at minumum a way to avoid him and potentially a way of punishing him.
In the original version, if I remember correctly, the Linder character is nude, when he kills the guy with the iron.
If this show was on any of the prenium channels Showtime, HBO and almost certainly on Starz which is known for it if you ever saw “Spartacus” or “DaVinci’s Demons” you probably would’ve seen “Wolverine”-as I call Linder for fairly obvious reasons-that but since FX is on basic cable, no.
Best episode yet, but I agree with Sepiwnall about Charlotte. I like Annabeth Gish, but her story is the least interesting and I find myself tuning out, whenever the camera focuses on her. She needs more Tunnel Lady in her plot.
Once again, a very strong episode. I am curious about the FBI agent and his visit to the psychiatrist and what that all means (although didn’t I recently watch a show where the tongue of a murdered victim was positioned outside the mouth?)– The FBI connection to Juarez prostitution is one piece of the story that will keep me watching. Also I enjoy watching Marco learn more about what makes Sonya tick. And the Linder character is so freakin’ bizarre you just can’t keep your eyes off of him. Getting murdered with a scorching iron is a nasty way to go.
But please, could Charlotte be killed off? She is insufferable. I’m trying to determine why I find her so distasteful. Needy? Accustomed to getting what she wants and looking with disdain on others who can’t or won’t cater to her whims? Snooty and not seemingly very bright when it comes to common sense measures? Anyhow she is the only piece of the show I dislike and could do without.
How about giving us more of the other reporter working with Daniel Frye (Adriana?). I like her spunky qualities and she seems direct and blunt like Sonya.
I’m ready for the next episode already.
To your first parenthetical question, HANNIBAL also used the “Colombian Necktie” this season.
This show is a little off-putting to me. It’s a slow paced character study that behaves like it’s a fast paced action show.
The scenes are short. In other shows like this one we would have scenes build to big revelations like Sonia’s sisters murder, or Mrs. Ruiz kicking Marco out of the house. With this show, those revelations are the whole scene. Then, we cut from the scene to a completely different storyline.
We also almost never get characters just by themselves reacting to a situation. For a show that seems like it would be contemplative, we don’t get characters by themselves contemplating. There’s no “Rectify” scenes of people staring off in the distance or looking at shoes in a Walmart.
I’m not necessarily saying this is a bad thing. The characters are well conveyed from what we’re given of them, though maybe I don’t quite care about them as much as I should yet. And maybe in a few months I’ll love the fact that Meredith Stiehm is taking what’s ultimately a slow-build show and having it presented like Homeland. I just find it weird right now.
Thanks to the stupidly elaborate serial killer this show is no deeper than The Following or any of the other straight-to-DVD serial killer movies of the past decade. It’s silly and trashy. What next? Someone trapped in a box filling with acid and only solving a Words with Friends puzzle can stop the timer?
The show has potential in the background characters but it will never be The Wire while it is running through the current plotline. The Wire “kept it real” to be a success. When it introduced it’s own fake serial killer is when it went completely off the rails. The Bridge is starting out with The Wire’s worst aspect. If you are going use The Wire as aspiration that’s the one example that did not need to be followed.
The potential for “the real” is massive here, but it’s being buried under another fictional and disposable trope. What was wrong? Cartel murders, human and drug trafficking, torture, corruption and prostitution were not enough to build a compelling thriller around?
I’ve had mixed feelings about the show thus far, though mostly good.
The bad: while I’m not actively trying to pinpoint the killer, its becoming apparent that the mullet-haired detective is either the killer or involved in some way. (Last night showed the most evidence in support of that.) I’m not wild about a detective working the case to be a serial killer- that sounds like a 90’s movie starring David Caruso- I guess that’s what we’re given and we have to accept it, if its true.
The good: this is a show where many characters are loosely related and haven’t established their purpose on the show, so I’m intrigued how it all fits together. I’d like to see the mexican drug kingpin take a larger role. The Bridge does a fairly good job of not portraying any character as completely good or bad (except maybe the killer(s)), which is a theme among current cable dramas.
I’m not sure that The Bridge has a signature character like Raylen Givens or Boyd Crowder or Jax Teller, but it doesn’t need one if everything else is done well.
Then be glad you missed season three of “The Killing”, and while the serial killer Dexter in “Dexter” isn’t a detective persee in terms of not actually being a policeman he works for the police. You could probably add Hannibal Lecter of “Hannibal” to that, a psychiatrist who works for the police doing criminal profiles and taking care of a FBI Agent.
Needless to say all of these guys are in positions of being able to derail their cases, at least for a while.
As for the “The Bridge” developing a signature character I think Linder could fit that bill now.
I haven’t started watching this show yet (still on my DVR) but I find it very amusing how similar in almost every respect the picture for this article and the picture for The Killing finale review are, one right above the other.
Tonight on… THE MURDER: Blonde ponytailed woman points gun at something slightly to the viewer’s left; stares resolutely.
You’re a 16-year-old girl, enjoying a couple beers with the cute guy on the couch, and some strange woman comes running out of the back room, grabs your hand, and starts running and you follow her eagerly, with breathless panic?
Huh?
That was more believable than the girl not panicking when the door was locked behind her — or walking into Juarez alone — or telling dad she’d walk home from the police station. How close are Juarez and El Paso anyway? Off to look at a map.
I don’t get this comment. Why wouldn’t the girl panic, she is someone’s apartment she does not know in Juarez, and other person who lives there tells her she needs to get out immediately.
———
That was more believable than the girl not panicking when the door was locked behind her”
———
You must not live in a big city. Everyone I know locks doors when they come in.
———
Walking into Juarez alone
———
easily imaginable for a rebellious 16 year old. It’s not the pit of hell….real people live there, not cowering in fear 24/7.
———
How close are Juarez and El Paso anyway?
———
Easy walk.
———
I don’t get this comment. Why wouldn’t the girl panic, she is someone’s apartment she does not know in Juarez, and other person who lives there tells her she needs to get out immediately.
———
Seriously? You’re sittting on a couch drinking a beer with someone you feel a level of rapport with, a total stranger comes running at you from out of nowhere, grabbing your hand, and you follow – fast and unquestioningly?
Well, obviously the girl trusts total strangers. If we can believe she’d accompany a man to his apartment for a beer, I can believe she’d follow a woman who told her to run away.
The best part of that subplot was maybe in my imagination. When she was told that women were being kidnapped, it looked for a second like she thought “Hey! Maybe my parents will pay some attention to me if I get kidnapped.”
Those scenes were interesting and added color, but they were an unnecessary contrivance in order to get a witness to the therapist’s murder.
The police car in the driveway is pointing to whom? The detectives don’t drive police cars, do they?
While I will return occasionally I will no longer watch every week. I have grow tired of depressing TV. I like the drama but I would like some tiny piece of lightness to ease the constant downer.
More importantly, I don’t believe this is a true picture of the border. Sorry, the real El Paso would have a receptionist who spoke Spanish. There would be more Mexican-American cops on the force. El Paso is not all white.
I worked at a retail store in Los Angeles. There was one time when some young hispanics came in. The staff was white and black working around them at the time. They spoke only Spanish and discussed how to shoplift and where to go for the car. The staff all native Californians acted dumb but spoke Spanish. The cops were waiting for them at their car.
I find the series more interested in making a social/political point than telling a story with a decent plot. I wouldn’t mind if they had not oversimplified the issue to where they have lost their credibility.
Alan, it’s not surprising you aren’t connecting with the Charlotte character as Annabeth Gish is just a really bad actress.
Great episode all around, the show is getting better and better each week.
yes….I thought she was awful in the x-files, and she is the exact same here; she really does not seem to be able to inhabit a character, at all. She’s herself, reading lines, like in a beginner’s acting class.
I think the character would maybe be a lot more interesting with someone else in the role.
I haven’t been commenting on this, but I’m really, really enjoying this show. Every episode ends with me outraged there isn’t more, and that feeling gets stronger every week. The performances are strong across the board, and it’s taking its time to reveal who all the characters are.
However, yes, Charlotte seems superfluous at the moment, despite her tangential connection. It may just be that I don’t like Annabeth Gish’s performance, but something isn’t working for me. That said, I look forward to the inevitable bedding of her stepdaughter by Brian Van Holt’s character.
Radzinsky! So, so annoying on Season 5 of Lost, and now he’s sniffing around Maria Full of Grace. I wonder if that’s going anywhere.
The opening credits song has become one of my favorites. It so perfectly places me in the proper headspace for this story. I saw Ryan Bingham, the singer, this past weekend at Americanarama with My Morning Jacket, Wilco and Bob Dylan, and he held his own.
This is by far my fav episode, hope it gets better.
So it’s clear Linder wasn’t the killer, right?
Yes. His lack oaf tech savvy and that he can’t be at two places at once says so. :-) He rescues women not attack and kills them.
I believe the reason he didn’t tell the police and finnished off the man who tried to kill him is that too many questions would be asked and he would have to reveal what he was doing. If he did that the women he rescued could be in danger.
Any idea as to how Sonya knows the girl in the closet? And why did she walk to Juarez alone and just happen to sit on those steps as if she was waiting for someone? Only in Hollywood.
I don’t know why the girl went to Juarez alone, but Sonya recognized her, because she saw her at the police station at the beginning of the episode.
Thanks. My local station must be running extra commercials. They only showed her outside the station with her father, not inside with Sonya.
I know that this sounds incredibly shallow, but as beautiful as Annabeth Gish is, she isn’t the physical type or age to be believable as a trophy wife. Younger second wife, maybe the realtor who sold the property, then took up with the husband, yeah, but not a “hostess” from Tampa. That’s part of what keeps clanging the character for me, not Gish’s performance.