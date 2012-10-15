Review: The CW’s ‘Emily Owens, M.D.’ is trapped in high school memories

The idea that we carry the scars of high school into our adult lives is a familiar theme of 21st century television. On “The Office,” Michael Scott was a man who never quite evolved past his lonely adolescent years, and “Grey’s Anatomy” often draws parallels between life at the hospital and life in high school. (The characters even once had to go to prom together.)
The CW’s new “Emily Owens, M.D.” (it premieres tomorrow night at 9) takes that subtext and makes it into text – bold, 48-point font, underlined and highlighted text. Not only does one character tell surgical intern Emily (Mamie Gummer), “Hospital’s totally like high school,” not only is the hospital situated directly across the street from an actual high school (one of its students even calls Emily a loser in the opening scene), but Emily’s high school nemesis Cassandra (Aja Naomi King) winds up as her new co-worker. We even get the scene familiar from every teen comedy ever made where a hospital veteran gives Emily an anthropological breakdown of all the cliques, putting them in high school terms: jocks are orthopedists, mean girls go into plastic surgery, geeks like neurology, etc.
Over-emphasizing your theme to make sure the audience gets it can be annoying, but it’s not a fatal sin. The problem isn’t just that “Emily Owens” the show is overflowing with references to its theme, but that Emily Owens the character drowns in the theme.
Producers Jennie Snyder Urman and Dan Jinks want you to sympathize with Emily because she was a teenage dork whose first chance to blossom as an adult is ruined by constant reminders of her own dorkiness. (Cassandra teaches the rest of the staff about Emily’s humiliating old nickname, for instance.) But she’s so consumed by these memories, and the show so fixated on the high school/hospital parallels, that she quickly ceases to be sympathetic and just becomes irritating – an overgrown child seemingly incapable of navigating the adult world.
On “The Office,” at least, that persona was mostly played for laughs. “Emily Owens” is going for a drama/comedy mix (like its lead-in, “Hart of Dixie”), but the jokes aren’t remotely funny enough to compensate for how Emily’s adolescent neuroses cripple any attempt to take her or the dramatic moments seriously.
Emily is the latest representative of the clichéd female protagonist who’s great at her professional life and a mess at the personal one. The producers want it to feel reassuring when Emily comes out of a daydream about handsome intern Will (Justin Hartley from “Smallville”) to give the right answer to an attending’s question, or to see Emily get over hear fears and successfully run a code when a young patient flatlines. Instead, it feels like they’ve swapped in a doppleganger (say, Mamie Gummer’s younger sister Grace) for those scenes, just so we won’t completely hate the real thing.
Late in the premiere, Emily whines to friendly attending surgeon Micah (Michael Rady) about all the humiliations she’s suffered on her first shift. He responds with a steaming hot cup of perspective in the form of several patients who have had far worse days than hers.
“You must think I’m incredibly self-absorbed,” Emily says, embarrassed.
“No, just human,” Micah tells her – even though it’s a rare moment of total clarity for Emily that he’s denying.
Gummer’s been a sharp performer in smaller roles the last few years – as a rival lawyer on “The Good Wife,” as a much less neurotic doctor on “Off the Map” – but she can’t do much with her first real TV vehicle. Every time Emily is allowed to be competent, or even occasionally good at interpersonal dynamics, she’s immediately undercut by something juvenile like getting into a staring contest with Cassandra.
Adult life may be like high school some of the time, but it isn’t all of the time – and a show suggesting that it is becomes just as difficult to endure as some of the worse memories of high school itself.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Is this anything like Scrubs?
of course it ate my comment
aside from the voice-over and generally being “in her head” – the only similarity to Scrubs was that the chief was trying to seem to be on their side and was not. and that was spelled out in the dialog.
It’s not unlike Scrubs, except Scrubs is funny. The fantasies are silly – but funny. This is less of a comedy.
And I cringed a few times.
And I’ve seen Mob Doctor.
I’d rather watch this than Mob Doctor, but I do hope they can get over the High School Cringe Level. 8 years after HS, a former classmate should not resume referring to you as Pits – because you sweat visibly when under stress. Not cool.
I’d been told Mamie was Meryl’s daughter somewhere along the line but forgot. I watched all of Off The Map and that is what I associate Mamie with (though I think I like this better than OTM – perhaps because it’s in a hospital, perhaps it’s the voiceovers/fantasies. Everyone else will tell you OTM was better, and they likely are right, but I like this sort of thing. Note, when I first read a description of Ally McBeal I thought, this could be great, or it could be dreadful (I disliked Herman’s Head a lot!) and it turned out that I liked it. I’m hoping this improves. Meredith is far more “together” these days, and Ally is long gone.
This is the worst show I watched this year. Got through 45 minutes or so – and I will watch just about anything! (I like Hart of Dixie. This show is NOTHING like that one. Terrible comparison.)
Between this, the romance-obsessed title character of “The Mindy Project” and the self-obsessed (mostly) females of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice,” a time may come when patients start to cringe when they look up from their hospital beds and see their doctor is a woman. I realize all these shows make a point of the protagonists’ competence, but if I’m worried she’s daydreaming about Dr. Hunky when she should be focusing on my surgery, I’m going to get awfully worried….
If you want to criticize sexist trends in media, go for it, but it seems strange to me that you don’t think people can separate sexist fantasies from reality–if you mistrust female doctors, that says much more about you than about women’s representations on television.
And if you don’t get the difference between making a point about TV and literally making health care decisions, you need to start trying to read things more carefully.
Totally agreed, Bigted!
Sounds pretty lame, which is a shame because I would always giggle of excitement every time I heard Mamie Gummer appeared on an episode of The Good Wife (I hope she receives the treatment Martha Plimpton received from the Raising Hope crew and gets permission to appear at least in one episode this season).
The commercials for this were unbearable. I can’t imagine making it through an entire episode.
I didn’t see the commercials (or maybe I FFed thru them). Did they air anywhere outside of the CW? I’ve been avoiding the entire network since Enterprise was on (was it still UPN then?) and have only watched Dr. Horrible (I had to figure out where the channel *was* as we don’t have a cable box (we still get broadcast network channels in Digital HD – except for CBS. Can’t find it, rarely care). The SD channel was on 4 but the Digital HD was on 44.1…
If Mamie Gummer wasn’t Meryl Streep’s daughter would she ever have gotten a role like this?
I’m sorry…did you miss the part where Mamie Gummer is a rather decent actress, but the role is a total bust, even by CW standards? I’m also kind of sad Justin Hartley is on this, I liked him on Smallville and in his various guest-starring roles.
I have yet to see her be anything but completely mediocre. Her ability to land prominent TV roles is inexplicable except for her parentage.
Yeah. Same deal as Rashida Jones, basically.
I didn’t think Gummer was very good. It doesn’t help that she looks so much like her mother. It’s like watching a superhero who lost all her powers.
(And Rashida Jones rocks!)
Pity, I like Gummer and I was hoping this was fun and charming, if not groundbreaking by any means (like Hart of Dixie).
speaking of HoD, did Alan give up on it, the last time he wrote about it was very early last season, right?
So, Hart of Dixie is groundbreaking?
No, it’s fun and charming!
I like Gummer but am rarely aware of her parentage. I mostly think of her as that girl from Off The Map. I didn’t like Off The Map that much but it had vaguely doctoristic qualities and have yet to turn off anything by Shonda (even if it’s by Jenna). I even wade through Scandal – although I keep confusing it with Revenge when someone just mentions it by name)
I’m watching this show because I am a doctor-show junkie. And still, even with the cringies, I prefer it to Mob Doctor. I know that may not be saying much. I’m also an insecure female good at her job with voiceovers junkie. Apparently.
paragraph breaks in that last would have been nice. sorry.
I watched the pilot online and thought it was ok. I found it to be a lighter version of Grey’s with actors that were more age appropriate for the HS theme. Grey’s pushes that too (complete with characters saying “its HS, with scalpels) only the actors are over 40. I likely won’t watch every week but I can easily see the show appealing to viewers in their late teens through mid-20’s.
how old is Sara Ramirez? (yes, the leads are over 40. not sure of some of the cast)
wow, it sounds just like Grey’s Stupidity.
I love this show! It’s clever, funny, and smart! I don’t think it’s fair to cancel it after 6 episodes. It deserves a second chance! Please sign the petition at: Change.org to save the show from cancellation! Go..GO NOW!