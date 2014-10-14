Review: ‘The Flash’ – ‘Fastest Man Alive’

Some thoughts on tonight's “The Flash” coming up just as soon as I do a whole other set of equations for cheese and guac…
Like Barry Allen, I feel the need for speed with this review, so let's run straight to the bullet points:
* Loved Barry's opening narration, in which he admits he should be reminding us of his origin story before laughing and saying, “Let's get to the good stuff.” One of the more frustrating things about superhero movies is how often they feel compelled to tell the origin story again (wouldn't “Amazing Spider-Man” have been much better if it was just a new Peter Parker adventure?), when that's often the least exciting part of this genre. Superhero TV shows obviously can't tell the origin story over and over again, but I still appreciated the acknowledgment that it's time to get into watching Barry be a hero, and we got that immediately with him rescuing the residents of the burning building, and cheerfully talking to Cisco and Caitlin over the comm link.
* On a whole, though, “Fastest Man Alive” very much followed the TV formula of “repeat the pilot 5 or 6 times until the audience understands what the show is.” Not all of the story beats were identical, but enough of them were – including Barry needing an inspirational speech from a mentor in order to beat the bad guy, the Freak of the Week dying, and Harrison Wells again demonstrating the ability to walk and knowledge of the future in the final scene – that I'm hoping the creative team will shake things up soon.
* They need to either start writing better dialogue for the kid who plays young Barry, or they need to ditch the flashbacks, immediately. Kids that age aren't super-articulate, but they also don't speak in non-stop clichés, either. Jesse Martin is so good as Joe that he very nearly carries those scenes above the clunkiness, but so far they feel like a thing the show is doing because it's what they did on “Arrow.” In so many other ways, the shows are not the same, and this doesn't need to be an ongoing element just for its own sake.
* Not only did the show kill off Multiplex, it got rid of both Simon Stagg and his bodyguard Java. Since both those characters are attached to Metamorpho, a character I can't imagine even 2014 technology making seem not ridiculous in live-action, I suppose it's not a big loss; the DC Universe has plenty of other sinister industrialist types to use if need be. Then again, I'd have enjoyed seeing Barry tussle with the classic comic book version of Java, who is literally a Neanderthal man in a business suit.
* So, working theories on Harrison Wells? He's trying to protect Barry for now, but is it solely out of altruism, or does he have a specific plan for how to exploit Barry once he's mastered his powers?
* The special effects work was, in many ways, improved over the perfectly fine stuff we got in the pilot. That said, I don't know that a bullet-time effect was a great idea, simply because it's now a 15-year-old movie gag that has been exhausted post-“Matrix.” I like that the show toggles back and forth between showing Barry moving at top speed and showing the world around him coming to a standstill, but that specific image may have outlived its usefulness.
What did everybody else think?
Looks like Wells is Zoom. A Flash from the future that becomes his main protagonist.
That’s what I assume as well, but I’m wondering if that isn’t just a little TOO obvious. They showed Zoom in the pilot, and then had Wells reading about Flash being lost in the “Crisis” at the end of the episode. Surely if they are going for mystery, they wouldn’t make it so obvious.
You mean antagonist?
You mean antagonist?
With the pilot ending on the revelation that Wells is either from the future or has some connection to it and that Flash goes missing, I assumed he went back in time to attempt to save his mother. So, Barry just sees himself.
Not a bad episode but not great either. My son’s theory is that Harrison Wells is the Flash from the future. Not sure if I agree with it or not.
My friend brought up that same thing, it personally strikes me as odd that they would cast two actors who look so much alike without that meaning anything.
Decent, but not nearly in Arrow’s league yet (then again, it took awhile for Arrow to get to Arrow’s league).
Iris is every bit as annoying as (Arrow’s) Laurel, and Caitlin fares no better. I know there’s probably bigger things in store for Caitlin, but I hope they get there soon because her rhymes-with-witchiness really doesn’t work if she’s going to be one of the good guys. Really, it’s a shame that both women on the show are such unappealing characters.
The effects were good, Gustin and Martin are good, and I love that (as this week’ stinger showed us yet again) there’s a much longer game being played here than just “freak of the week.” Tom Cavanaugh was a coup, and I can’t wait to see what he’s really up to.
I also hope Barry either bulks up or learns to use his speed better. The fastest man alive shouldn’t get his ass kicked every week, so hopefully he won’t.
Speaking of “freaks of the week,” it looks like we’re getting that again next week. Like Alan, I hope the show shakes up the formula soon. That could get repetitive in a hurry. I’m also hoping the dialogue gets better. Very cliched so far. Arrow’s a melodramatic show too, but it seems to sell its stylized, comic book-y dialogue better than The Flash does so far.
“Ronnie”… Raymond, I presume?
Yes, Ronnie Raymond (presumed dead) will be a recurring character on the show, played by Stephen Amell (“Arrow”)’s cousin Robbie. And yes, Professor Martin Stein will be a character too, played by Victor Garber. And yes, their fates will be intertwined….
Caitlin is NOT one of the “good guys”. You will soon realize what i’m trying to tell you he he he (sinister laugh)…
Are we SURE that Caitlin, Cisco and Eddie will all turn into the heroes and villains who share their names in the comics? Or is it possible that these are just winks to the fans? Berlanti really likes Danielle Panabaker, for instance, and a shift from her as part of the support team to the comic book namesake would probably eliminate her as an ongoing castmember.
Or maybe I just keep telling myself this because I don’t want them to keep trying to make Vibe happen.
Seeing as Caitlin spent most of this episode trying to stop Barry from getting hurt, I don’t know that my first characterization for her would be that she’s a bitch.
I don’t know what you’re saying, Iris and Caitlin are both awesome. And Laurel doesn’t bug me either.
I completely agree with MOJO.
I don’t know what you’re saying, Iris and Caitlin are both awesome. And Laurel doesn’t bug me either.
I completely agree with MOJO.
No, of course we’re not sure Caitlin, Cisco, and Eddie will turn into their comic characters, only Berlanti & Co know what their long-term plans are. But why use their names if we’re never going to see Killer Frost, Vibe, or Zoom? Why not just make up a name like Harrison Wells?
For that matter, why use the name “Felicity Smoak” over on Arrow when (a) she was a Firestorm supporting character, not Green Arrow’s, (b) she’s a generation younger, able to be Ollie’s love interest and not stepmother (like the comic version was), and (c) she has nothing in common with her comic namesake?
But I would say the Felicity Smoak example is a sign that sometimes they just like the name of a character (or, in her case, the broadest of character outlines) and would rather use that as a wink than come up with a new name.
You’re absolutely right, though Felicity is non-powered while Cisco, Caitlyn, and Eddie are in powered in the comics. I just know they’re setting up fan expectations. Chekhov’s character names maybe?
And do you expect Ray Palmer over on “Arrow” to present shrinking powers, or do you think that’s just a head-fake name too?
@MGRABOIS, Brandon Routh seems to think The Atom will appear.
The fast-forwarded monologue to Iris but not to Iris was and odd use of super-speed. Let’s not do that again.
Barry and Iris really do have the chemistry of two siblings. I know they want me to root for him, but he is literally a brother to her. His romantic feelings for here are thus ooky. Please stop.
Are you kidding me? That scene with Iris was perfect.
I didn’t mind it, but was disappointed that when Barry got back into place (and pace) in front of her she didn’t stop and ask “Did you just hear a really high-pitched buzzing noise?”
You know that in comic book Flash, they get married, right?
I think Wells is a Hunter of sorts. If you know your Flash, you know who I mean.
It also means I agree with some of the other posters…
Yeah, I know. Even if i’m not as wise as Zolomon…
I disagree with you on Amazing Spider Man since I thought Lizard was by far the worst part of that movie even though the pay off for his origin in the sequel was a huge let down
I’m definitely in the minority in being fine with (enjoying, in fact) the origin redux in ‘ASM’ 1, since they were setting up a new Peter, a different/expanded take on how he got his powers, etc. You’re right that it didn’t carry well into the sequel. And Lizard’s CGI was so distracting that it’s criminal, especially since the CGI on Spidey was so good.
Wells referred to himself as a pariah. Could be a total coincidence, but it reminds me of “Pariah” from Crisis on Infinite Earths.
I thought the same thing about the bullet-time effect, but while we’re on the subject of The Matrix, the “Hero vs. Army of One Guy Fight” was, I thought, almost better handled here than in Matrix Reloaded.
But then again, that’s not really saying much, is it?
Multiplex can easily be resurrected. One of the things that made him split was getting hit by Flash, so getting hit by the ground would just make him generate more bodies (once he’s in the morgue).
So here’s Multiplex, we’re going to see Ronnie Raymond and Professor Stein (and their joint identity), and Caitlin is the namesake of Killer Frost, plus there’s at least one more Firestorm villain coming soon. I guess Firestorm’s rogues gallery will be Flash’s too.
Fun fact: when George Perez came to DC from Marvel in 1980, his first assignment was a Firestorm backup in the regular Flash series.
I don’t think Wells is Zoom. Eddie Thawne is there for a reason.
I wish they at least put an acknowledgement of the creators of the source material in the end credits, like SHIELD does. Tonight we saw concepts and characters based on the works of Al Milgrom, Bob Haney, Ramona Fradon, and Mike Baron, in addition to Bob Kanigher, Carmine Infantino, John Broome, Gerry Conway, Geoff Johns, Ethan van Sciver, Chuck Patton, and Dan Jurgens (who should be credited each week).
Also, they need to stop killing characters from the DCU.
I thought this was an excellent episode. All superhero shows have some version of that formula so can’t complain too much. The Fx and action scenes are pretty inventive – Multiplex was AWESOME. I love Iris, and her dynamic with Barry is sweet and fun. Overall, I actually like Flash load better than Arrow.
One more and then, if the writing doesn’t improve, I can’t sit through another.
As someone who never watched Arrow, and who has mostly enjoyed cable dramas over the years, this show has really impressed me. If you had told me five years ago that a CW show would be twice as good as something made by the guy who made Rome, I would have laughed in your face. But the Flash is so much better than Gotham it’s kind of ridiculous.
It’s perfectly paced, really well cast, and the writing is better than its genre limitations. They lay it on a little thick but I don’t care.
Enjoying this almost as much as The Affair.
My standing theory is still that Wells is Zoom. He’s a combination of the comic version of Eobard Thawne (time traveler, kills Barry’s mom) and the second Zoom, Hunter Zolomon (in a wheelchair, wants to make the Flash a better hero).
But I noticed for the first time yesterday that Wells and Barry look a bit alike. So alternate theory is that he’s Barry Allen from a dark future where the Reverse Flash kills Iris (another comic callback) and he comes back to try to prevent it.
Don’t you think you’d be able to recognize your 10-15 years in the future self? Unless he went the “facial reconstruction” route like the real Barry did at the end of his series in 1986.
I’m 95% sure that Well is Barry from the future. Two big hints in this episode. 1) Barry says “we were all struck by lightning” and Wells makes the irony face. 2) Wells says “we have to protect him” because it’s HIMSELF.
Also, while I’m at it, I bet you they are going to use the multiverse introduced last week to do a tie-in to the 90s show. That’s right, Flash of Two Worlds, bitches. If only we could get the guy who played the Flash before OH RIGHT HE’S ALREADY ON THE SHOW.
Jesse L Martin and Tom Cavanagh class up proceedings just being on this show – they were both fantastic in this ep. That scene between the two of them made me forget I was watching a CW show…and I never forget I’m watching a CW show.
I think it’s likely that Wells is either Reverse Flash or Dark Barry from the future. Although I’m hoping he’s Kadabra instead.
Just throwing names out there to see what might stick, looking at time-travellers related to the Flash who might turn out to be Harrison Wells:
– Waverider
– Mazdan (the 2nd villain to face Flash, in Showcase #4, from the 38th century)
– Dmane (from the 70th century, faced Golden Age Flash)
I’m wondering if Harrison Wells’ middle initial is “G”, and if so if that’s a time travel direction they plan to go in.
The Flash is one of my favorite comic book characters, and I like this version of him. The show is fun to watch, and I think they will work out the kinks soon enough, as happened on “Arrow.” I hope it’s on long enough that they can bring on Wally West, too :-)
Could Wells really secretly be Bart Allen? There’s certainly enough of a resemblance between the two, and Harrison’s time traveling would be easily explained.
Of course, those reasons also make sense for his being Zoom….
I think Wells will end up being Rip Hunter Time Master.
H. Wells as in H. G. Wells who championed time travel in is classic novel The Time Machine. It would be a nice dodge bc he’s expected to be Zoom/Reverse Flash, and he’s also a favorite character of producer and writer Geoff Johns, who used Hunter in several different series over the years.
I may totally be off base, but I hope I’m not.
Since Harrison Wells is now a murderer, I’d say that makes him a bad guy. Seems to me he must be from the future, and somehow Barry led to him being in the present or had some other impact on Wells’ life, so Wells must keep Barry safe until The Flash does some act that stops Wells from being destroyed in a time paradox!
from the way Harrison is behaving from standing up and then murdering stagg. has me thinking more and more he is going to turn out to be prof zoom .
I’m enjoying it so far. My only disappointment is I had hoped this was a show I could watch with my kids but the pilot freaked them out and last night was pretty dark too (I agree with the earlier commenter – you don’t have to kill off everybody). I love Tom Cavanagh and I kind of wish his character had a little levity, since Cavanagh plays that so well, but I understand if that’s not the path they want to take with the part. I also found Caitlin pretty annoying, but not enough to keep me away from the show.
Am I the ONLY person who was bugged by Multiplex’s ability to clone his clothes as well? (Or is this something which has already been explained in the comics?)