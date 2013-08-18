Review: ‘The Newsroom’ – ‘One Step Too Many’

A quick review of tonight’s “The Newsroom” coming up just as soon as I talk to someone who says he’s seen eight reindeer…
“One Step Too Many” wasn’t exactly the inverse of last week’s “News Night with Will McAvoy.” There was a long stretch where we were focusing on the after-hours lives of the characters – Maggie at the bar, Jim and Neal on a horrible five-sided double date, Will getting bad advice from Nina – but the episode spent a lot of time before and after on the Genoa investigation, including a marvelous, elusive turn by Stephen Root as the March Madness-loving retired general. (After “True Blood,” “Boardwalk Empire” and now this – not to mention “From the Earth to the Moon” back in the day – I’m assuming HBO casting just has Root on speed dial. As well they should.)
The problem is that Sorkin has hinged the entire Genoa plot on Jerry Dantana, who’s a character we don’t know and have no investment in. Jerry being so obsessed with this story – and what it will do to an administration whose other activities have so frustrated him – that he would re-edit the interview doesn’t matter, because he has no arc we care about, and it lets the other characters largely off the hook. They are not faultless in what’s happened here, but they were put on this path in the first place by Jerry, and then given the (forged) key piece of evidence by him, which overcame their own doubts on it. So unless we see Mac or Will doing something really stupid in the next week’s episode, this isn’t the tale of how our heroes messed up, but of how they were tricked by the one bad seed in their organization. It’s “The Wire” season 5 fabulist all over again; systemic issues are ignored in favor of picking one guy whom you can blame for nearly everything. It’s not dramatically interesting, nor is it interesting as media commentary, and “The Newsroom” aspires to be both.
What did everybody else think? Did you find any of the personal storylines compelling? Are you on board with Jerry as the primary villain of this mess?
Was the newsroom plot in The Wire season 5 really that bad in pinning the blame on that one guy (Scott?) rather than the institution? He did some outlandish things, but if he worked at a functional, principled newspaper he would be fired quite easily. Unless the evidence wasn’t really as great as I recall and Gus wasn’t so credible after all. That would mean the show probably failed in depicting institutionalized dysfunction I guess, but I cannot remember. Anyhow, sorry for going off on a non-Newsroom tangent. This show kinda sucks.
There were definitely institutional issues at the fictional version of the Sun, but my feeling was always that the amount of time spent on the fabulist created the illusion he was the biggest problem, and that without him, the Sun’s editors would have left Gus and Alma alone to do the necessary work.
That makes sense. The budget cuts were also just circuumstancial, come to think of it. I suppose focusing more on Gus and Anna having certain storied sidelined for less-than-noble reasons might have helped, but that might not have been as sexy as the serial killer plot. Wait a minute… David Simon should do a season about the institutional problems in the production of “The Wire.”
Oh come on Alan. Forgot all about the Pulitzer-hunting, obtuse editors who didn’t care about Baltimore at all and were just looking toward their next big career moves? And the lack of resources that didn’t just cast away newsroom talent, but heaved it off with great force? What a point-missing thing to say.
Templeton was a symptom of the problem. The problem was the institutional environment that allowed Templeton’s lies to survive and thrive. If you really think the Wire’s Sun was a-okay except for Templeton, I think it’s time for a rewatch.
You guys are oversimplifying. He is making a much more nuanced argument that you don’t seem to understand. He is basically saying the show did not effectively portray that the institutional problems shown were what caused failure in the paper. I buy the argument. Follow what he is actually saying.
I often wonder (and yeah, I know Simon denies this was a problem, but) how much better the newsroom plot on “The Wire” in Season 5 could’ve played if there’d be a full 13 episodes. The docks in Season 2 were similarly frustrating in places, but the time and attention to that world really paid off.
Oh, yeah, “The Newsroom.” That’s…also a show on HBO.
I don’t know if I buy that Season 5 of the Wire didn’t give you a good enough sense of the institutional problems at the Sun, and really the journalism industry as a whole, and how they created an environment where Templeton could exist. I think they did at least as good a job of that as, say, going into why the situation at the Ports had become what they’d become.
Anyways, where I do think the comparison has merit is that the real problem with Templeton is that he was such a weasel from the start that it didn’t become a study in how a good person can make terrible choices or sacrifice integrity for ambition but rather became a villain doing bad things. The comparison here is pretty apt because we don’t know Jerry at all and so basically all we’re seeing of him is a single minded pursuit where he’s willing to commit ethical violations to further his own agenda. If this were Jim or Neal doing it we’d at least be starting out on their side and watching it go wrong. As is we’re just watching the downward slide of someone we don’t care about.
I guess with only 10 episodes it was harder, but they highlighted the institutional angles (Ex. Newspapers are a dying industry and the people who work there don’t have great job security; newspapers promote sensationalism; newspapers will cover stories based on reader expectations not just what is newsworthy; newspapers create their own news ‘themes’ if you will, meaning one big story affects how future news is covered and pushed it in that direction; newspapers care more about big awards than accurate and/or important news) enough for me to be convinced that an opportunistic Scott templeton would do what he did and also know how to use it to advance his career. Remember, Gus had pretty solid evidence by the end of the season that Scott was a serial liar in his writing, and he still had to tread lightly because everyone recognized that Templeton was the golden boy who was driving sales and putting them in position to win awards. That is the institutional dynamic in full effect: the truth doesn’t matter more than Templeton, as long as Templeton is a big time asset to the paper. How does you view square with the scene where one of the editors directly tells Gus it has gotten personal between he and Scott, i.e. that he is jealous of Scott and looking to bring him down. That’s a pretty clear sign for me that the institution backs Templeton, not Gus.
Also, you have to appreciate the ways in which the lie becomes bigger than Scott Templeton. That is the whole point of the season, the lies become so big and so interconnected that no one person is really responsible for the whole thing, as characters have become complicit in the lies of others. As Norman said, it was the season where “everyone’s getting what they need behind some make believe.” And, because everyone who knows the lie has some stake in it, the truth never comes out, as each institution is better off with the lie than the truth.
Two problems with this episode. One. Would no one find out the raw video was altered? That seems to be a bit of a stretch. And two. That wasn’t March Madness. That was a regular season matchup between Kentucky and Florida. Clean it up Sorkin.
Although it partially makes sense since Root went to UF and received a broadcasting degree
but they had it on in the background so you can easily tell where the video is edited…the shot clock will be the giveaway
also needed because the shot clock is on the background and the edit of the interview will obvious when you look at how it skips
agreed with MJW, was watching the basketball game in the background, and was obvious that it skipped.
That’s how it will be picked up
There was the scene where you can see Dantana cutting out the silhouette of the General. I assume that’s how he made it appear unedited — cut a little bit around the General and keep a bit of the chair and the medals in the cut (since that part of the background is static). Then you can overlay that video on top of the original video and it would seem fine. So with a cursory view (in the conference room) it would look fine, and even if you were looking closer, without knowing exactly where to look for a cut, it is possible that it could be overlooked in what was probably a several minute interview. Also, no one on the staff would have assumed that Dantana would have doctored the video.
But once things hit the fan, they can bring in “experts” to debunk the video and see where the cuts happened. Pixels and stuff.
I also thought it made sense because the general seems a little off, mentally.
@Rogerly I assumed that was the reason why they showed him using the matte in the edit suite, but then when he played the footage back in the meeting there was still a jump cut of the game in the background. Now that shot doesn’t make any sense to me.
One thing I noticed–the conversation between Reese and Charlie (“Media Matters, Think Progress, Howard Kurtz and the ‘Columbia Journalism Review’ all praised our coverage of the Times Square Bomb.” “Do any of them advertise on our network?”) was awfully similar to a pair of lines in Paddy Chayefsky’s “Network”.
Sorry…something’s really f-ed up in my browser, since this is the second time this same stupid comment has appeared when I’ve tried to post here.
I am glad you didn’t find it compelling either; to be frank, Alan, I am having problems concentrating on filling in Sorkin’s context right after my dazed state of having absorbed BB. I lost interest in the uninteresting nature of the story right when those episodes started, and the contrived timing mechanisms keeping Jim and Maggie apart have also failed to move me (just because they didn’t belong with their former partners doesn’t mean they belong with each other). It’s ironic, but I think people will blame Breaking Bad (a show on the same network, not in head-to-head programming) for sinking this show the same way they blamed the constant comparisons of Studio Sixty to 30 Rock.
I am glad you didn’t find it compelling either; to be frank, Alan, I am having problems concentrating on filling in Sorkin’s context right after my dazed state of having absorbed BB. I lost interest in the uninteresting nature of the story right when those episodes started, and the contrived timing mechanisms keeping Jim and Maggie apart have also failed to move me (just because they didn’t belong with their former partners doesn’t mean they belong with each other). It’s ironic, but I think people will blame Breaking Bad (a show on the same network, not in head-to-head programming) for sinking this show the same way they blamed the constant comparisons of Studio Sixty to 30 Rock.
So what I was going to write…
Here’s the thing. I work at a local TV station in “flyover” country. I work with people who have training in television and news, as well as with people whose only qualifications were that they have watched television news in the past. And every single person I work with would have spotted the jump cut in the raw footage of the interview. It wasn’t subtle, it wasn’t hard to spot. You didn’t even have to watch the shot clock; the video footage itself jumped. Any blithering idiot in the employ of a television station would have seen that.
And we’re supposed to believe that an entire roomful of professional, network-level television producers intently staring at the screen wouldn’t notice that jump cut?
Absolutely no way. None whatsoever. The only thing I could have bought at that moment was Charlie killing the story because he spotted the cut, and that revealing the deception was going to be his shining moment. But of course, since we know the story has run and this is all in flashback, it won’t happen that way.
Yeah, a lot of viewers are going to find this technical bit rather glaring (where “narratively” it’s supposed to come off as rather sneaky). Audio blips like that raise a red flag mentally for a lot of us, and the fact that it happens to be in the raw as well, would cast more suspicion rather than less.
My take was that Charlie DID notice, and just decided to diplomatically say “we don’t have it” rather than call Jerry out for his flagrant breach of professional ethics. And Jerry confirms it with his meandering rant immediately after, for anyone with doubts that Jerry is horribly compromised in reporting this story.
My problem with the Jerry storyline is this:
He claims that the reason everybody isn’t on board is that they like Obama. This implies that he’s for the publishing of the story because he doesn’t.
Switch back to the conversation in the bar between Mac and Don. This story isn’t just about reporting the truth. It’s possible that innocent people will die if it’s published.
Now combine the two. Jerry is a journalist. As somebody who went to journalism school I can tell you that journalists have biases.
But they don’t falsify data to publish a story involving war crimes that might get innocent people killed.
Didn’t Michael Isikoff do that, though?
Not to break the “NO POLITICS” rule, but the story was later retracted because the source couldn’t remember some details. Later the Pentagon confirmed that the type of stuff in the story actually did happen.
So it’s not like he was making up the story and he definitely didn’t alter video footage. Also, very few people accused him of bias.
Pretty big difference.
I’ve read elsewhere that Operation Genoa is likely inspired by the real-life Operation Tailwind. [en.wikipedia.org]
If you’re not afraid of historical spoilers, it’s interesting reading. There doesn’t seem to have been a smoking gun like Sorkin wrote into Jerry’s hand in this past episode.
The foreshadowing of the UK-Fla game on in the background was straight out of creative writing 101. Everyone here knows how this will play out with the background of the basketball game not matching the editing. Predictable, and obvious. Weak!
Looks like Avis was the not the product placement of the week because certainly every rental car I have gotten had a huge hang tag with the rental company on it so people know I’m a tourist from 500 feet away.
Not to be a dick, but….you know you can and should take that down right?
What I didn’t like tonight:
I agree that making Jerry the “bad guy” is a cop out. It’s a way to not rid us of one of the core cast members, but it comes off like the regulars in the newsroom are perfect if just left alone from outside influences. It’s the same with Will breaking up with Nina. I was thinking she was working for Reese to get Will to look at numbers. That would have been a good twist.
I also don’t like where the whole Maggie/Jim thing is going. I wish he was less wonderful and she was less pitiful.
What I liked:
I liked the story line with Will and Sloan. Very sweet and sincere.
I liked the scenes with Don and Mack. I like Don more every week.
I liked that along with wanting to report the truth, Don and Mack are also patriots who like of the implications.
And, I like the substory with the Romney Press Agent. Didn’t see that coming.
I disagree, Alan – I think this storyline does provide an intriguing bit of media commentary. Specifically, the bit at the end where Dantana goes off on everyone about how they’re letting President Obama off the hook because they like him struck me as a conversation that very likely occurred (and may still be occurring) in newsrooms around the country. Hopefully the show will explore that a bit more in the upcoming episodes, as the characters examine how/why they allowed Dantana to pull the wool over their eyes in the events leading up to the Genoa broadcast….
… which leads me to my main issue with the episode: there’s no way that this sequence of events plays out in a modern news room. First, there are likely preventative procedures in place due to the real-world journalistic fiasco this storyline is based on (Operation Tailwind). Given that the show takes place in a quasi-real world, I’ll give Sorkin the benefit of the doubt on that. Second, there’s no way that Dantana would be the only person working on the raw footage in the editing bay, or that Mac wouldn’t insist on watching the entire interview the minute Dantana and Maggie returned to the office. Third… sigh. You get the point.
To be fair to Sorkin, I think it’s possible to get around the continuity/editing problems posed by the basketball game in the background. I think that was the point of the shot where Dantana is dragging an outline around the general’s head/shoulders – he was cropping the sequence with the edited audio so as to be able to insert it over the background, where the basketball game would be continuously playing. It’s been a while since I played around in Final Cut Pro, but I’m pretty sure it can be done. Also, since the general’s face was blacked out and he didn’t appear to be shifting around too much it would be possible to edit his audio without the video looking unduly choppy/suspicious. All of that being said… the fact that one of the characters (I think Maggie?) points out that the game is in the background of the shot and Dantana tells them to leave it as is tells me that it’ll likely be important later.
I’m glad you brought up Tailwind. I was less interested when it seemed like Sorkin was just ripping off the story for this season, but now I’m downright angry he bothered. With Tailwind, it was very ambiguous what happened, and that ambiguity here would have been dramatically interesting if they cut from where Jerry was questioning the general to the conference room.
We didn’t need to see Jerry doctor the footage — nor even have that as part of the story line — since a debate over half-answers and obfuscation would have led to a real debate about whether to air the piece, not just a de facto rubber stamp.
As it is, this went from a minor intrigue of a plot to an obvious villain tying modern journalism to the train tracks while he twists his mustache.
I didn’t read down far enough to see people were already talking about Tailwind. I think Sorkin wrote himself into a corner since Genoa is so recent compared to Tailwind. Genoa couldn’t have been more than 5 years in the past, where Tailwind was 30 years prior to the news story. Accepting a source’s recollections are much different.
Unless Sorkin just wanted a rogue, fabulist-style news producer.
It’s like he decided he was going to deal with the maximalist leftist critique of Obama’s counter-terrorism program, plot and coherence be damned.
What’s also galling is that he used OWS only to get the Neal to the NGO report, not to actually critique the coverage of that in any meaningful way.
The basketball footage visibly skips behind Stephen Root, so that is going to be the smoking gun. How it wasn’t picked up straight away by anyone in the room…well…it’s just not a very good show.
I agree and disagree with Alan on this one. I agree that they have not done a great job of letting us know Jerry or why he is doing what he is doing. Is it a career move? Does he feel like he needs to crusade against the sins of the military? Is it both? Without a clear understanding of why he did it, it’s hard to feel anyway about what he did.
Where I disagree a little is the idea that having Jerry manipulate the story lets the others off the hook. The way Genoa is happening feels real in as much as this would be the way otherwise competent and moral news people would report a fabricated story. It would have to be one person, wouldn’t it? And the main characters are screwing up. They are trusting someone that clearly has lost all objectivity (as Jim seems to be trying to point out).
So yes, Sorkin has to show us what the hell Jerry was/is thinking because he can’t be so stupid to not realize his little editing scam will work in that the second the General sees it he’s going to let the world know what Jerry did. But how this thing is getting on the air works I think.
Well, except it lets them off the hook in the most literal of sense. Realistically, when this all gets exposed there’s no way that Jerry will be able to keep his job. He’s committing the most basic violation of journalistic ethics.
I don’t think you can say that about any of the other characters, both from the standpoint of what would really happen and the standpoint that I don’t think Sorkin is going to write out a character like Mac or Charlie, who would be the other two who would likely get fired for this, based on what we’ve seen so far. Sorkin’s written it in a way where everyone’s going to get egg on their face but nobody we care about is going to actually face the music and that’s where it feels hollow.
That lack of danger for the main cast members would be the case no matter what. Much like we were never scared that Will would loose his job last year. Until or unless Sorkin surprises us by booting somebody (like Charlie for this debacle), all of these plot points will feel hollow or without real consequence. A problem for the show in general but not unique to Genoa
But that’s Alan’s point(or at least how I’m reading it anyway). To introduce a storyline like Genoa but to do so by introducing a new character means that the show is giving the impression of danger but without any real consequences for the characters we like.
It’s kind of the Star Trek thing of establishing consequence by killing off one of the guys in the red shirts. It’s kind of an unsatisfying way to do things if we’re used, as a viewing audience, to shows that have gravity precisely because they’re willing to jeopardize main characters.
So you’re right to an extent that absent Sorkin writing someone out the show will sort of consequence-free but that’s why the show has, for the most part, wisely steered clear of those situations. To introduce a character just for the purpose of getting to mine that territory but having it be someone we don’t care about is what’s unsatisfying.
As MJWW said, the raw footage with the game on will be the key. But with all those smart people, how come none of them noticed?
Did anyone else find the reindeer-Genoa discussion absolutely grating? Here are grown, educated adults discussing Santa’s reindeer in a staff meeting. I guess there’s a fine line between “we’re being silly” and “this is silly”. The actors (or characters?) seem too self-aware that they’re on camera reading this meta-dialogue. And I know that Sorkin put the five wheel date together to open discourse about conservatives and Paul/Romney, but this was a total mess. I’m not a huge Paul fan, but of COURSE the Paul fan/employee/staffer has to be crazy. Alas.
One side thought: The last few weeks, I’ve been watching Breaking Bad, The Newsroom, and True Blood in that order. Talk about diminishing returns. Also, I’ve been watching Six Feet Under on HBO GO. Hard to believe the same guy who made that show is responsible for True Blood.
Amen re: diminishing returns and the shocking decline of Alan Ball.
I think the depiction of Paulites was, alas, spot on though.
Ah to see sepinwall-land folks taking on the match in the background. Of course anyone will catch it. However, for 95% of the people who do not dissect episodes so deep, the alternative would have been to shoot without any background; then have a complex mumbo-jumbo (like many sci fi series) about how they caught the tape fix – this is an easy way to explain the edit and how they caught it – real life edits may or may not be so easy to explain. I think it was done to simplify the story.
So since we jumped so many months in this episode that we are almost at the republican convention – and were we not in 2011 just before – so does Maggie switch to a red-head starting now – or soon anyways?
And did they really mean to imply that Mac and Sam Waterston are complete idiots by letting the interview go ahead at all after seeing how…flakey? (and that’s being kind)…the Root character was?
I’ve lost interest entirely in the Genoa story as the overarching piece. I’m enjoying the smaller stories within each episode, and am almost jarred when we have to come back to the “larger” story. You’re right, Alan, I’m not invested in Jerry Dantana as a person. Not sure what Sorkin is doing. Maybe he is being crazy-like-a-fox. Maybe it is a calculated decision, and Dantana can be excised at the end of the season like a small cancer, and The Newsroom can go on. Maybe it is a bad mistake.
Sorkin is raising questions for the viewers:
How does a journalist maintain objectivity when they have personal bias? This is reflected in the Jerry storyline AND in the Jim-on-the-Romney-bus story.
How do you handle the honest journalism error versus blatant manipulation? Like in the Maggie editing the George Zimmerman tape incorrectly, but not with malice, versus Jerry committing fraud intentionally.
And how do journalists continue to operate in the public eye and regain credibility when they have “egg on their face”/shame? Such as in the Sloan pictures, and in what’s about to happen with Genoa.
There’s also something fishy about the source of the Genoa story from the beginning. Will there be a parallel between the “planting” of the Genoa story, much as we saw Don making a flippant comment to another reporter and it making it into the headlines the next day?
I guess in Sorkin’s world, Rathergate never happened. Or he still believes in the “fake but accurate” reasoning.
The show isn’t a total loss for me. I do really enjoy both Sloane and Don’s characters. Still hoping Don gets the nerve to finally ask her out.
I like your Blog Alan, but why have you chosen to write about the two episodes that I find the least interesting.
I get that there were issues that you felt needed fixing. And maybe they got fixed. But the cleverness level was waaaaaay higher in the episodes you have not written about.
Things I think you are missing out on.
1. I find Jim to be an interesting character
2. It’s really cool when Charlie, Will, and McKenzie get stuck in an ideological debate
3. Some great puns get thrown around from time to time
4. They have been some great little moments between Neil (sp?) and McKenzie
5. Who else besides maybe John Stewart and his boys even talks about some of this stuff? It’s not just interesting because they’re talking about recent politics. It’s interesting because a lot of things that happened three years ago are still important.
OK. That’s enough. I think you’ve kind of missed the point of this show. The moment you started writing about it, I feel it’s been bad. But maybe it’s because I read that interview with you and the writer of The OC.
This is one of those rare shows that I know isn’t very good, and yet I can’t stop watching it. For some reason it’s the only “must watch” on my radar right now. Can’t figure out why.
A couple things: I am a retired Marine officer. I have never been to any senior (above the rank of major) house who has his medals displayed like this fictious general did. Again, the military is portrayed like a bunch of boobs by a lefty loving show. Also, there is no city called “Tampa Bay.” There is Tampa, and the bay. Just Tampa Bay sports teams.
Sorkin is so intent on writing snappy dialogue demonstrating how smart and clever the Left is and how stupid, misguided, and evil the Right is, there is little time for character development.