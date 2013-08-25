Review: ‘The Newsroom’ – ‘Red Team III’

A review of tonight’s “The Newsroom” coming up just as soon as I spend $1000 to meet Daniel Craig…
Last week, I wrote that Sorkin was letting the rest of his characters off the hook by pinning the blame for Genoa on a new character we had no investment in. Much of “Red Team III” seemed to be designed to counter that complaint, by having Rebecca, Mac and others point out the ways in which our “News Night” staff also screwed up. In some cases, this worked – Mac leading the witness in the pre-interview felt like a mistake that could actually happen – while in others the mistakes were again written off as the fault of others. Reporters definitely get screwed over by sources who lie to them, but the specific circumstances of this lie – Shep seeking vengeance after his son fatally overdosed upon being fired by Neal – feel so big, and specific,(*) that you can’t really blame Charlie for any of it.
(*) And out of the blue. It’s entirely possible that there was a story in season 1 about an intern being fired for publicly objecting to “News Night 2.0,” but I don’t recall it. If this is Sorkin playing off of something that happened last season, it works much better than if it’s brand-new information.
As many of you predicted last week, the shot clock was Jerry’s undoing, but it doesn’t seem the least bit plausible that no one at any point in the production of the story would have noticed that. Will’s not the only sports fan who works for the show. You’re telling me that Sloan, Charlie, the studio technicians – even someone with no interest in sports but a functioning pair of eyeballs – noticed those numbers jumping back and forth during the damning sound byte? That’s something that makes everybody look bad – and was foreshadowed, sledgehammer-style, throughout the episode – and yet somehow not one of the things Rebecca or anyone else brought up as a massive institutional failure for this story.
And as much as I love hearing Jane Fonda recite Sorkin dialogue, and play stoned, and as Sorkin-channeling-Capra-esque as her refusal to accept the resignations was, it feels like Sorkin looking for an escape hatch on the consequences of this story. It’s possible that Will, Charlie and Mac will do something extraordinary in the season-ending two-parter(**) that would justify their continuing viability as newspersons, but I’m not sure what the ultimate point of the Genoa arc was, then. Our heroes don’t make any damning mistakes, and don’t even suffer the consequences of their actions or anyone else’s. That’s just conflict for conflict’s sake, rather than revealing insight into either our characters (Will has, by design, been kept on the Genoa sidelines until this episode) or about the problems of TV news in the 21st century.
(**) The show takes Labor Day weekend off, then is back the following week; because Sorkin asked for extensive (and expensive) reshoots on the first two episodes, HBO cut the episode order for the season from 10 to 9.
What did everybody else think? Do you feel like the show laid the groundwork for 5.8 million people tuning into this special? Do you believe Leona would keep them all around? Given that we’re now caught up to the season’s framing device, are you disappointed/confused that we skipped over the events that immediately precipitated Maggie’s fateful haircut?
So is it a 2 hour finale in two weeks?
No. A two-parter over two weeks. Season ends on Sept. 15.
I believe the reason no one noticed the shot clock is that it had been edited out of the footage. In the last episode they asked to see the original, once. After that, it may have been cropped shots.
You’re right. They blurred out the game footage, so they would have blurred out the clock. Still seems like somebody on the news team should have caught it, though.
But didn’t Don earlier in this episode ask what to do about the game footage while the interview was playing in the conference room and they said they WOULD blur it out?
Something else that makes it somewhat more plausible is that apparently no-one else knew that Maggie wasn’t in the room for the interview until after they had aired the special (which seems implausible in itself but one issue at a time) and therefore they would have assumed, without thinking apparently, that it would have been impossible for the footage to be doctored (short of Jerry and Maggie conspiring together).
I still don’t buy that an entire team of professional newscasters, on a story under greater scrutiny that any they had ever done, would fail to notice that the footage had been edited (even if Dantana did have skills in that area). It does become easier to swallow that they would miss something like that, though, if they believed (even subconsciously) that it was impossible.
I love Newsroom and wait for it anxiously every week. It is my reward for meeting my to do list. BUT i hate having to suspend such a large amount of disbelief that the ONE extraordinary, unbelievable story that so many of them didn’t want aired didn’t get vetted enough especially at the raw footage film level by at least 5 or 6 different people…and ditto to not believing no one knew right up till now that Maggie was not in the room. Unless this is mean’t to be a continuing drama of Maggie becoming so inept because of her PTSD that she didn’t think to, when she had to – much earlier tell someone she wasn’t at the interview. Sigh.
In a Few Good Men (written by Sorkin) Downey was never in the room and no one knew, not unlike this incident.
All professional video equipment have clocks and timers outside of the frame that is screened. All professional video editing software would have total running time plus edited running time and when the edits were made. (So when someone says they were taken out of context, as most politicians say from time to time, there is a permanent time and counter stamp on all master copies.)
Sorkin is asking us to believe that a cable news show is using video equipment and software less sophisticated than your average home movie enthusiast.
I think the point a lot of you missed is that They all wanted this to be true. Not so much at the beginning and not so much to bash the government, but to be part of a story that would have historic consequences and be remembered forever. As more and more evidence led them to believe the story, they became unable to look at it from the other side. They also ignored and ignored the concerns of the Red Team. That is why so many of the things were over looked, IMO.
I do (as, I assume, does she) love Jane Fonda playing a version of Ted Turner.
I totally hope that the season finally ends with them eating bison burgers at Leona’s restaurant chain.
I don’t believe Leona would keep them around and then I started thinking maybe the whole team is a stand-in for Sorkin and the Genoa storyline is his meta commentary on the 1st season of The Newsroom. Sorkin’s saying he fucked up and willing to quit but something either inside him or outside of him (an HBO exec that likes the ratings) said no just do better next season, with Leona standing in for that or Sorkin just wrote himself into a corner and didn’t want any consequences for his characters.
To your first bulletpoint, I THINK (keyword) the implication was that Step’s son was the one behind the online death threats Will got in season 1? Or am I the only one who tried to make that conclusion?
Your theory would hold up better had Sorkin let go nearly all of his writing staff from last season.
Sorry, NOT let go his writing staff..
But Sorkin only uses a writing staff as researchers. They don’t actually write the show that’s all him.
If that’s true and I’m not saying it isn’t, then why let go of all of them?
I don’t get this no consequences argument. isn’t the consequence that they lost the public trust, the ratings are shot and they are all being blamed for something 1 individual did? The only consequence available is not being fired. many of them face numerous consequences, just not the harshest 1 you can think of.
I liked this episode, though I thought it was going to be somebody Zaprudering the basketball footage to see the problems, not just looking at the shot clock. That seemed far too obvious and something somebody would have caught. I also wish we had gotten some confirmation that the game was running BECAUSE Stomtonovich wanted to make sure nobody edited the clip.
I wrote last week that I thought the whole thing with Maggie’s hair was a misfire because it kept making think there was going to be something else that caused her to cut her hair, especially since it was almost a YEAR between her trip to Africa and the Genoa story (when she still had long hair). It seems to me like Genoa was the proximate cause of her cutting her hair, but Sorkin wanted to fit it in narratively with Africa. It just doesn’t make sense to me that she’d freak out a year later (especially since her whole drinking/sleeping around phase hasn’t been mentioned).
I think Sorkin has a problem with time in this show, resulting in stories being dropped for months (even if it’s just for one episode).
I also like that it’s another anonymous “source from State,” who lets them know that Benghazi wasn’t linked to the film but was actually a terrorist attack. Seems like that source should have said something to Hillary Clinton, or Susan Rice, or President Obama, or any of the dozens of administration officials who apparently didn’t see that email.
And giving it some more thought, I think Sorkin should have left open the idea that maybe they did use Sarin gas during the Genoa operation. Obviously, Sweeney’s TBI, the edited Stomtonovich recording and Mac leading Valenzuela would have still forced them to retract the story, but if he hadn’t gone all in with the forged manifest and Will’s ultimate explanation of anything, it would have left the kernel there that maybe this was a true story that they just couldn’t prove. It certainly would have made Leona’s reaction a little more reasonable.
It’s the cycle of grief. She may have moved on to another phase and cut her hair. or maybe she just couldn’t stand looking at herself anymore. People deal with things different ways and over different periods of time. She could have numbed out the feelings for a year and then just snapped. it happens more often than people think. it’s hard to understand people who are depressed, especially when you have never experienced it.
I LOVED this episode. But yes, I’m still confused about Maggie and the haircut. HOwever, I think it was the best episode of the season so far. And, congrats to Hamish, the actor who played Jerry, he was HILARIOUS on New Adventures of Old Christine….and it was a shocker to see him in a dramatic role but he is terrific!
I watch this show because of the relationship between Will & Charlie and the occasional appearance of Leona. After tonight, I do not know if I can bare anymore of it. The decisions Sorkin makes, for the sake of storytelling, are just painful to sit through. If it had a great pay off at the end, I would think, ok it was worth it. But the women characters are dreadful and the male characters, except for Will & Charlie seem like extras thrown in. Maybe if I drink while watching it would be easier.
Sorkin just doesn’t respect the viewer. He writes utter nonsense and hopes we’ll buy it because it sounds good.
This is without a doubt, the dumbest comment I’ve read about this show. You just summed up about 99.9% of all television. If everyone’s ‘nonsense’ sounded as good as Sorkin’s, most TV would be worth watching. Try seriously breaking down ANY show on TV. It’s all nonsense.
I’m a Bengals fan. We have Andy Dalton as the qb. He’s not really great, not really terrible. He rarely takes risks and is incredibly predictable. Dalton is the Newsroom. Sorry for the analogy.
I would pay a decent amount of money to watch an HBO reality series called Hard Knocks: The Newsroom.
I like the show better now than I have in the past…but yes, I’m confused about how Maggie’s hair fits into the overall timeline. I need someone to lay down a Cliff’s Notes style linear synopsis.
While watching tonight, all the time I was thinking Genoa = Dan Rather incident. Of course Dan happened 4 years back, or is it 8 years now, but it was similarly before the elections about forged documents used to slander the government/president.
Of course juxtaposing it with Benghazi makes it feel different, but in all other ways it is the Dan Rather story.
The whole fired junkie was enough for anyone to see the shark.
N no not even Jane Fonda can save this……..and lord knows she tries.
I thought this episode reached new heights in ridiculousness.
So in the course of a few weeks ACN selectively edits the Zimmerman 911 call (innocently of course), then accuses the United States government of a heinous war crime (duped by thrie sources and a rogue employee), THEN gets the Benghazi story completely wrong because they were too cowed by their Genoa mistake to report the truth.
And after all that a drunk/high Jane Fonda refuses to accept the resignation of ANYBODY in charge of the network news gathering apparatus. All the while channeling David Mamet (“Guy walks into my newsroom…!”) by way of Sorkin.
If by “in the course of a few weeks” you mean over a 6 month period then yes. And by the way, NBC at the very least did EXACTLY that (minus the fictional Genoa stuff).
Seriously, try to keep up with the rest of the class.
Before I begin, I want to say that I am a loyal reader and have been for quite some time. However, Alan, I think it’s time to end your ‘The Newsroom’ reviews. Tonight’s episode was so well-written, so wonderfully paced and acted, and so classic Sorkin, that I came to your page after watching it (something I do with every show you recap/review) expecting a cheer for the return to greatness of one of our great television writers. However, what I found was more nitpicking and cynicism.
Yes, Charlie’s “source” having such a profound connection to ACN is a bit contrived, but this is dramatic fiction and it’s to be expected. In ‘Breaking Bad,’ Jesse falls in love with the daughter of an air traffic controller that just happens to be on duty to cause a plane crash directly over Walt’s house after the daughter dies due to a choice made by our hero. In ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ OF COURSE Alex is in the same prison as Piper. These are shows I either love (Breaking Bad) or enjoy greatly (OITNB), and I believe your feelings are in step with mine. Thus, when such a contrivance occurs on these shows, it’s Greek tragedy (a theme that consistently ran through your Wire recaps – which I loved by the way) or great storytelling (in Breaking Bad), or not a big deal as it adds to the dramatic oomph of a show (OITNB). Yet, consistently, in your Newsroom recaps/reviews, performance, writing, tension, etc. are NEVER touched on as we dig deeper into just what the great Sorkin is doing SO wrong. Well, let me say right here: In ‘Red Team III,’ Sorkin pretty much did nothing wrong. It’s a pretty great episode and probably the best that this show has had in it’s two years.
I’m not a ‘Newsroom’ fanatic – I understand the frustration of the first season as we all sat around waiting for Sorkin to find a shimmer of his SportsNight, West Wing glory days. Well, tonight, I think he did just that – and the sad thing is, you are just too invested in the negative aspects of his creation to see it.
Again, I want to make it clear that you are not losing a reader and that I am a huge fan and am especially grateful for your in-depth and well-done recaps of ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Breaking Bad, ‘Justified’ and ‘The Americans.’ I also am a proud owner of ‘The Revolution Was Televised,’ and enjoyed it immensely.
However, I believe you have fallen into a trap that gets many a reviewer, I believe… you can’t see the forest for the trees. You’re so hung up on what Sorkin did wrong in previous episodes of this show to notice when he is doing something absolutely right.
Red Team III is the best episode of ‘The Newsroom’ yet, and I hate that I have to wait for two weeks to see the conclusion to a story that has really hit its stride. I, perhaps for the first time, am fully on board with Sorkin’s flawed work here.
I guess I just wish you’d either climb aboard with me, or get off the dock.
Thanks.
I can’t agree. I’ve defended the Newsroom against a lot. I’ve pointed out that a lot of the criticism seems rooted in the same sort of wagon-circling around media institutions that plagued the reaction to season 5 of the Wire. I’ve argued that the so-called “bias” of the show seems to be coming from people who object strongly to a show depicting the reality it covers. I’ve even argued that Sorkin’s women characters stink, but they’ve always stunk so the reaction here is just piling on.
But Alan is 100%, no two ways about it right about the way this season has been set up as consequence free. Fonda’s “You shouldn’t resign because…REASONS!” is a great big fuck you to any shred of weight this story had. Sorkin at once basically made Fontana an almost cartoonish News-villain and at the same time made him right by depicting a complete and total institutional failure that resulted in only one guy losing his job.
I like this show and I’ve defended it but this was a complete misfire.
I also am a long time fan of Alan – every Sunday when I watched the Sopranos I would look forward to reading the review/recaps to see deeper appreciation of the episode. I totally agree with Jake – this was one of the best episodes of the year – great acting and writing. I was completely caught in the drama of the characters and felt vindicated when the time gap in the game was discovered. Newsroom this Sunday was TV and HBO at its best.
Jake. — THANK YOU. You said exactly what I was feeling. I too expected a much different tone from Alan, and began to question my own judgment of tonight’s episode. I’m glad to know I wasn’t alone. It was a fantastic hour of TV, and I didn’t like the first season. More of this, Sorkin.
Jane Fonda’s terrific performance just makes more glaring that she has been terrific while constantly waiting for all these people to give her an excuse, any excuse for her to fire them, she hates them so much and now all of a sudden she won’t let them resign..makes no sense, no matter how snappy the dialogue is…
Jake, couldn’t agree more. This shows alternatively entertains and frustrates me from week to week but this was the best episode of the series. Great storytelling (with the exception of the intern subplot and his dad’s revenge), great pacing, great acting.
Jake you nailed it. Love Alan and will continue to read him…but it seems he holds Sorkin to a much higher standard than anyone else. Your BB analogy was spot on.
It doesn’t diminish the show or Alan’s writing for me, it just seems odd.
This episode was by far the most compelling, entertaining, and satisfying episode of The Newsroom’s run. However, this is only the case because of a critical flaw that prevents the show from working as a series.
I don’t like these characters and I don’t care about them. I am actively rooting against them. This episode worked so well as a piece of courtroom drama because I want to be the prosecutor, pushing the characters to admission of culpability. Watching the Genoa story unravel was incredibly satisfying, because it presents the view of the fourth estate marred by Dan Rather and Michael Isikoff.
When Leona Lansing – in the episode’s weakest scene – refuses to accept the characters’ resignations, I am angry, although I am meant to be relieved. I want them to resign. They should resign. And this means that while Sorkin’s script is working, it’s not working as he intended.
“I guess I just wish you’d either climb aboard with me, or get off the dock.”
And that, my friends, is the most perfect one sentence summation of the collapse of discourse in modern society I could ever ask for. We don’t want to be challenged anymore, we just each want our own personal echo chamber.
Hear hear. Best episode of the season. Re: the team not being fired & so not facing the consequences of their failures – surely losing all credibility & the trust of what remains of their audience is a consequence of the highest order. It’s almost worse that they have to go back on the air & suffer their humiliation publicly. Sorkin continues to be graded on a curve here. Respectfully, I agree with this commenter. Sorkin can apparently do no right. I’d think Alan would’ve become bored long ago rehashing his disdain each week.
Totally agree with you Jake.
I said to my girlfriend last night that Jerry suing was kind of like Sorkin saying to all the bloggers who nitpick the show on a week in week out basis, “Ok, that’s cute that you noticed there’s a problem here. It’ll all make sense in the end. Now sit down, daddy’s working.”
I came here, (and to a few other recaps) expecting to see “Hey, I was wrong, there ARE going to be some sort of repercussions for these characters, and I’m interested to see what happens going forward.” Instead it’s more of the same “There’s not going to be any consequences.” We’ve got three people who could still be forced out with 2 hours of TV left to go, and (from the Next week’s episode scenes) Mac having a complete break down and losing her makeup kit.
To Mike: I could make the same argument about what Alan et al are doing with the show. They have become invested in the “Sorkin is doing it wrong” narrative, and so even as he works to address concerns that have been levied (some fairly, some not) he doesn’t do it right, or doesn’t do it the way they would and so he’s still wrong.
Nice one, Jake. I too came here to see something positive about the show, but was kind of let down at all the negativity. I believe this was the best episode of the show so far. It’s a show that had a 7/10 1st season, and was having a 7/10 2nd season (it has NEVER been as good as episode 1’s opening scene). But tonight had me captivated and intrigued. It had DRAMA, for the first time in what seems like forever. And I regret choosing to watch this weekends’ Dexter and Under the Dome before it. Great episode.
I agree with you, Jake. Best episode of the series so far. There was drama and the suspense that comes with having knowledge that the characters did not (in the flashbacks). Reminded me a little of the great movie Shattered Glass when the Genoa story began to crumble before their eyes.
I also enjoyed the framing with the lawyer interviews/depositions, which reminded me of Sorkin’s technique in The Social Network. He seems to be at his best when characters are talking to lawyers. Loved Will’s anecdotes about how history has turned on the little things. And while in real life Leona would accept their resignations, unless Sorkin wrote it that way and came up with some last ditch way for them to save their jobs, we’d be minus three vital characters. That’s a shakeup TV shows very rarely follow through with.
Funny enough, Jenji Kohan seemingly had to tone down the “contrivance” of OITNB, as in real life, Piper had to share a cell(!) with her ex-girlfriend and her ex-girlfriend’s sister. There are so few women’s federal prisons and they serve large geographic areas. But I suppose Kohan thought this would stretch the bounds of believability.
As far as Sorkin’s contrivances here, my main beef is that Leona all of a sudden LOVES this crew? I thought she hated their guts, and she has indeed specifically claimed she has been trying to get Will fired. When did this change?
Did I miss whether or not we found out Will’s source? or if he was the same as Charlie’s? I would think that if the source is different and still tells Will to stand by the story, there may be another out for the three waiting in the wings.
I think if was implied that the source was the same. Was all over Sloan’s face.
I’m not sure what the ultimate point of the Genoa arc was, then.
It was hugely entertaining.
Our heroes don’t make any damning mistakes and don’t even suffer the consequences of their actions or anyone else’s.
The fallout is clearly coming. Fonda doesn’t have to fire them for there to be severe repercussions. What would have Sorkin do? Write off his three main characters?
That’s just conflict for conflict’s sake,
Yes, it was drama. For the purposes of entertainment.
rather than revealing insight into either our characters (Will has, by design, been kept on the Genoa sidelines until this episode)
I feel like we got a lot of depth from Charlie and Mac, especially
or about the problems of TV news in the 21st century.
I think the entire ARC was a commentary on this exact thing. I feel like I’m taking crazy pills. How was it not a full blown discussion on issues in TV news?
I enjoy your work, Alan, quite a bit actually. And you were right on with season 1. But I really think you’ve missed the point with Newsroom this season.
Below is a quote from an Andy Greenwald article where he ended up discussing part of Sorkin’s work:
“A recurring problem in Sorkin’s work is that he essentially hates conflict. Don’t get me wrong, he loves the idea of conflict. His scripts are littered with hayseeds dropped from the pockets of countless straw men. He’s a sucker for an endless parade of tough-talking villains designed for the sole purpose of being stomped by the superior intellects and vocabularies of crusading Sorkin Heroes.”
That’s a pretty fair description of the Genoa storyline.
It’s really NOT a fair description of the Genoa storyline, because the Genoa storyline is ongoing. We don’t know what the ultimate finish will be. So while it sounds nice, it’s trying to guess an end game that we don’t know yet. Like the fact that there are further repercussions to Genoa than just Jerry getting fired.
I will keep it pretty simple. I thought it was great television entertainment. I started out firmly with Don with the opinion of Genoa was as simple as a producer cooking an interview, and how could he possibly be suing. I ended with the feeling of whoa maybe a few people dropped the ball here and Dantana is doing what he has to do now that his career is over. Great crafting of a television story in my very humble opinion.
I was really disappointed with the shot clock reveal. First thing I thought was that this is a very old detective story plot line (I am not sure if I saw this first on an old Columbo or Murder She Wrote episode, but it’s old). That was during last weeks episode, but then we see Jerry cut the silhouette of the General in the editing room, so I was relieved: if he is clever enough to mash the game together with his cut interview this is not going to be the problem. But then it turns out that it is exactly what happens. How very disappointing!
I thought the same thing! When he edits the raw footage we see him mask out the game and the rest of the background seemingly to later add in uncut basketball footage to mask his edits. I don’t understand how the shot clock jumping around ever happened.
I work in television and noticed the problem right away. When Jerry “cut out” the general, the lower right corner of the television set was included inside the matte. It was in the top-most edited layer and masked the unedited free-running clock which was in the bottom video layer=. What Jerry should have done was lay the TV over the general — not the general over the TV. Or use an eight point matte so he could cut around the screen more carefully. Or lots of other technical things that would have taken a lot of time to do. He got caught because he cut corners (figuratively as well as literally).
The deal is if he’d taken a little more care NO ONE would have caught it because there was in fact an institutional failure. Each person trusted their part of the house of cards (including Mac trusting Jerry) and only made half-hearted attempts to authenticate because they were swamped with producing 60 minutes of other stories every night.
Sorry Kim, you are wrong. I just re-watched the scene and if I could post a still you would see that the silhouette does not include any part of the TV.
Why didn’t anyone suggest that the Sept 11 riots may have been linked to the Genoa story? In the world of the show, this seems more logical than the youtube explanation. The report was viewed by 5.8 million, Don and Jim had previously expressed this exact concern, and ACN’s first instinct would be the protective one. Very strange to incorporate the Benghazi story into this episode and not make the obvious connection to this season’s primary storyline.
It’s one of the many problems that comes from incorporating News Night’s fictional characters and reporting into a real world context. News Night can’t change history as we know it, but when you have an incident like this happen the day before Benghazi, it becomes awkward to not link the two — even in a conversation where the staffers wonder if they’re to blame and Charlie shoots that theory down.
Yes, but Sorkin was the one that chose to juxtapose the 2 events. It’s not like they had to put Genoa right next to Benghazi.
Also, what is the message for this show? Be as insular as possible because outsiders will screw you over? I really had high hopes for this storyline – they did a real good job with the setup but Sorkin sharted the payoff.
I disagree. Genoa was a news story they have been working on in total for about a year and a half showtime (back to about early season 1) beginning with Skinner meeting his source who later committed suicide IIRC. Then Skinner took it to his staff at the beginning of this season about seven to nine months ago in the show timeline. The A-Team News staff (Mac, Maggie, Sloan, Will etc.) began working on Genoa as a team for about that long. Benghazi just so happened to occur just when they broke Genoa to the public. Why should there be a link between the two? It can’t be about government duplicity because it was made clear that this was a personal vendetta against Skinner. I think it was just a coincidence pending an explaination from Sorkin.
Speaking of coincidence, this storyline of a nation using poison gas just happened to be on “The Newsroom” and air just after President Assad of Syria launched a poison gas attack on its own citizens.
Oh and btw, I don’t know if anyone else has brought this up before but ACN’s debacle with Genoa is based heavily on the real life screw up by CNN and Time magazine in 1998 reporting on “Operation Tailwind”, in which in 1970 US forces trying to kill supposed American soldiers that defected to North Vietnam used poison gas. It was a false story in which at most tear gas was used. Unlike in “The Newsroom” there were several firings, including Peter Arnett. But he landed on his feet a few years later at MSNBC IIRC.
“(*) And out of the blue. It’s entirely possible that there was a story in season 1 about an intern being fired for publicly objecting to “News Night 2.0,” but I don’t recall it. If this is Sorkin playing off of something that happened last season, it works much better than if it’s brand-new information.”
Does anyone remember anything like that from season 1? I only recall Neal being involved in trying to find the identity of a guy who threatened Will’s life. A storyline that never did get resolved.
What I find interesting are the commenters who want Alan to be singing this episode’s praises. A Sorkin show, even at it’s very worst,is at least moderately entertaining. But since Sorkin himself sets the standard as more or less the vanguard of “smart” TV, when he doesn’t write smart TV, it needs to be pointed out. If you can watch Newsroom/Studio 60 (a show I happen to really enjoy even though under scrutiny it stands up about as well as rice paper) and be fine with all its plot and character shortcomings, more power to you.
He should just start copying and pasting his reply to the Modern Family viewers who ripped him for having mixed feelings on that show.
“I honestly can’t win with this show. I gave very positive reviews to two of the previous three episodes (you can see for yourself thanks to the helpful link to previous reviews on the blog’s siderail), but the moment I write a negative review of any given episode, I’m accused of hating hating hating the show. And if I just skip the review altogether, people complain about that too in comments on other posts or on Twitter.
Anything less than constant, unblinking praise turns me into history’s worst monster, and it’s tiresome. This is my opinion. If it so pains you to read that someone disagreed with you on this show, I invite you to please stop reading my reviews of the show, okay? You’ll be happier, I’ll be happier, and we’ll all be happier.”
I don’t even watch the Newsroom anymore, but this times a friggin million. If you aren’t happy with the reviewer’s tone, FIND ANOTHER REVIEW that supports your POV. Don’t berate the reviewer because they don’t agree with you. It’s beyond ludicrous.
I loved this episode and the series. There are so many truly bad (Dexter, Low Winter Sun) shows on right now it baffled me that this shoe has so many haters. I sure hope they’re back for another season.
I’ll start with the best.
Jane Fonda and her whole speech was a joy to watch, even if really made no sense that she wouldn’t fire them on the spot or accept their resignations. Please, more of her.
The worst.
How does breaking this story not create riots across the world, massive coverage from every other network and the press? The world would be lit up by this!
Linking it with Benghazi to “excuse” it was just weak, weak, weak.
And the junkie kid, out of nowhere. Even if he was mentioned on the first season, it’s still a “snap your fingers and make some magic” type of moment. It’s weak. Completely weak. (*)
This show has some great actors and it’s great to see them bounce off each other with Sorkin’s trademarked dialogue, however the story and character development is just so not there that I don’t understand how other people can actually defend this as one of the best of the season.
Well ok, sure, when compared with all that’s before, absolutely. That I can get.
Yes. I too don’t get how our characters get away blame free from all of this. It was shown on this ep, just how clearly they screwed up, so yes, lets be shown some consequences and not a get out of jail free card.
(*) From a comment here that compared that to another in Breaking Bad, that is just, to me, ludicrous. We were shown since the start hints of what was to happen in Breaking Bad. It wasn’t some rabbit pulled out a hat. It all led up to that moment. Orange Is The New Black? No idea. However that show’s tone seems less serious than the one Newsroom strives towards and that has it’s part to play.
We’ve seen the get out of jail free card on The West Wing too. Two seasons or so were dedicated to the MS scandal and then…Bartlett just accepts the censure and it’s over.
Am I wrong or didn’t Will and Charlie blackmail Leona in the first season so Will could keep his job? I’m pretty sure that happened, so while her big speech at the end was excellently written and acted, none of it made any sense character-wise. Why would she fight for Will when she spent the entire first season trying to get him fired?
Charlie’s first interaction with Deepthroat (the spy) was one of the show’s finer moments. Their second interaction let me down, as did Deepthroat’s explanation for screwing Charlie. I’m almost 100% positive we weren’t shown Deepthroat’s junkie son being fired. At some point, the helicopter manifest had to have been photocopied and the message would have been revealed right then.
The Newsroom is like Swiss cheese–delicious but filled with a ton of holes.
Late to comment on this but I knew something was going to be revealed with the manifest when I saw Charlie still holding the original in the Red Team meeting. You have a key piece of physical evidence in an investigation, you’re not going to walk around with it among other papers and risk it getting lost/ruined.
I could have gone my entire life without hearing Jane Fonda use the word “hizzy.”
You know Alan, sometimes you can be a real downer
In order to get out of the lawsuit, couldn’t they just say that the only reason he was fired was because he hacked up the footage? Basically say “Regardless of any other circumstances surrounding the Genoa story, the unethical editing of interview footage remains the sole reason behind Mr. Dantana’s termination” or something like that? Why wouldn’t that be plausible?
Because they didn’t fire Maggie for doctoring the Zimmerman 911 call.
So the season will end with the 2012 election, right? Anything further and the timeline will get to Newtown and just…no.
I’ve basically lost interest in even hate-watching this now so may have seen my last episode. It used to be fun to watch it just to discuss what a train wreck it was and how laughably pathetic this show seemed compared to all the great dramas we’ve seen over the past decade from The Sopranos to current day Breaking Bad and Mad Men. Sorkin loves to tell instead of show which is one of the weakest devices to develop characters and stories. Everyone in The Newsroom tells each other and us the viewer that they are the best at what they do and we are supposed to believe it. But their actions prove they are incredibly incompetent. All hat and no cattle. The show is an inch deep. This episode just plain sucked. Ok, so the problem was some random guest character who was brought in purely for this genoa plot and now he’s gone. The Newsroom is saved! No big deal that these Red Teams who are supposed to be the best and this EP who is supposed to be the best never realized the obvious leading questions in Mac’s interview that even a 3rd grader would notice. This show is just a joke at every turn, every character, and has the depth and complexity of a Real Housewives show. Sorkin had one good series over a decade ago and as others have pointed out even the West Wing isn’t all that good if you rewatch it. I think it was good for its time because that was a crappy period on television with no good dramas. But now in this new golden age of TV it doesn’t even begin to compare.
I like the show, and I still wonder is Alan would have the same reaction to each episode if he wasn’t judging it based on prior Sorkin works.
But regarding this episode, the biggest problem I have is Leona walking in an demanding Mac, Charlie and Will not tender their resignations because she is proud of what they do. I could have swore last season Leona and her son were pretty heck bend on getting Will, Charlie and Mac removed from their current positions.
So either we are to believe that their reporting has been so good since then that they can’t be fired (which seems far fetched considering Genoa is involved) or that she never wanted them fired in the first place (which makes the second half of season 1 a complete joke).
If anything, prior Sorkin work bought “The Newsroom” a lot of good will that (for me, at least), it spent its first season squandering. I’ve liked this season better so far, but it’s still a very frustrating ride at times.
First, as a long time Sorkin viewer, I loved the reference to Sierra Tuscon. Good Lord, do I ever miss Leo McGarry.
I can buy the shot clock explanation (though I would like to know why Will was watching a Cal/UCLA football game from 2006/2007. ESPN’s on-screen graphics haven’t looked like that in years) and I can buy that nobody would notice it because they wouldn’t be looking for it. They would be focusing on what the 3-star general would be saying, not a small box in the corner of the screen. Not to mention the cuts weren’t exactly reminiscent of Homer’s interview on “Rock Bottom” in “Homer Bad Man,” it was a very smooth cut.
I just can’t buy that the reason why Charlie’s source would screw him over like that for firing his kid. Even as a grieving parent, he would have to understand that the President of the News division was several rungs removed from an intern getting fired. Not to mention that if they were so close, he couldn’t have made a call to Charlie and said “Listen, my kid has had drug problems and finally has gotten his life straight working for you, isn’t there something he can do?’ That’s not conceivable?
In the interview that Alan posted above, Sorkin admits that he messed up the duel narratives and had to basically re-start everything so that’s why I think we get things like Maggie’s hair, this whole Don/Sloan thing that went nowhere, and Jim’s wacky adventures with the Romney campaign.
I wish Sorkin would have a sense of humor about the whole thing and have Maggie cutting her hair be about being devastated about Romney losing or something wacky like that,
It really bothers me that this show completely skipped anything to do with WikiLeaks.
The way that shot is framed at the top of the review makes it look like an ’80s sitcom. I heard a laugh track as soon as I saw it.
Re: Shep’s son being fired by a so-called underling after being warned his behaviour was unacceptable: Sorkin is borrowing from himself again. Remember in Sports Night when J.J.’s cousin was hired as an intern? Jeremy warned him about watching (non-sports) TV when he was supposed to be working, and his lazy attitude in general. Then when he insulted Natalie, he fired him. I don’t mind though, Sports Night was an amazing show.
I keep going round and round on the intelligence contact’s behavior and point-of-view of the events surrounding his son’s death (and I probably need to rewatch the scene, because both actors were talking over one another and the guy was kind of half-muttering the chain of events matter-of-factly).
So, the kid was sober for 90 days, and was also coming to the end of his 90 day internship? And he screws up on behavior he was warned about previously, and is rightly fired. (And I’m glad Charlie had the guts to say something to this guy, because if he’s obsessed so much about this, someone should’ve told him the kid deserved to be fired.)
How, on earth, is Charlie responsible for this? How is anyone at ACN responsible for a depressive addict’s behavior? What if the kid worked at an easier job? A pizza place? What if he worked in a government position, where this kind of backroom chatter had worse consequences?
Was Charlie made fully aware of this kid’s past? Was he asked to “look out for him” and get him counseling? We don’t know. It certainly didn’t seem to be the case.
And yet this guy not only plots a revenge scheme against Charlie, he even blithely says “I had given serious thought to having you killed.” FOR WHAT? A random person could’ve berated your kid and made him want to kill himself.
I really just didn’t understand how this guy’s behavior wasn’t to be taken as anything but grief taken to extreme levels of obsession and insanity.
I’m with the dissenters: After disliking the first season, I am enjoying large pieces of season 2, and was genuinely thrilled by the episode, warts and all.
I disagree that there were no consequences to the Genoa fallout. That my be the case, but it depends on where the final two episodes go. If Sorkin hits the reset button, and Newsnight team zaps back into the public’s good graces after a five minute montage, I’ll agree that the storyline lacked stakes. But if Sorkin manages to show a damaged news operation that needs to earn a recovery, I think it will mean something.
I also have really enjoyed the moments where the good Sorkin dialogue comes out. Whether its the Jane Fonda monologue (which flat very theatrical, in a fun way) or Sorkin riffing on sports (“In baseball, the pitcher can pretty much eat a sandwich in between pitches… In hockey if you hold on to the puck too long you get hit by guy named Lars”).
I didn’t expect to feel this a few months ago, but I really want to see a third season.
One thing that bugs me is that the way that Will is somehow perceived as a combination of Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite. Even at the height of “Countdown,” Keith Olbermann was never considered “America’s anchor or anything” or anything close to the trust that Tom Brokaw, Dan Rather, and Peter Jennings had when they were anchoring the 6 p.m. network newscasts.
Look at how quickly Rather was cut loose by CBS after the scandal during the 2004 Presidential election. If they had gotten the story so wrong, the entire team that had worked on the story would be gone.
Will reminds me more of Lawrence O’Donnell than Kieth Olbermann – who of course was never considered “America’s anchor.” Unless you wedge the words “most hated” or “least trusted” somewhere in there.
The Genoa story-line tells us that when network/cable news outfits are found to have aired a flawed story it is not the fault of the broadcasters, but a rogue team member who falsifies information or witnesses that lie. It’s not that those broadcasters dearly want the story to be real and ignore red flags and inconvenient facts, all to reinforce the narrative. Finally, an answer!
I’m impressed with any show on television that generates this kind of discussion.
Even if you shut your brain off this show doesn’t work. It’s beyond stupid. Every character is weakly developed and annoying. Sorkin seemed good back in the day when television was nothing but brainless sitcoms. In the age of actual good drama on tv It becomes clear Sorkin was incredibly overrated. Every character of his is just a dumb person who believes they’re smart. They produce a vapid cable news show like Olberman’s old show and consider it to be incredible journalism. No reporting or anything, just regurgitating things from blogs all day. What a pathetic excuse for an HBO show.
…Even if you shut your brain off this show doesn’t work. It’s beyond stupid. Every character is weakly developed and annoying. Sorkin seemed good back in the day when television was nothing but brainless sitcoms. In the age of actual good drama on tv It becomes clear Sorkin was incredibly overrated. Every character of his is just a dumb person who believes they’re smart. They produce a vapid cable news show like Olberman’s old show and consider it to be incredible journalism. No reporting or anything, just regurgitating things from blogs all day. What a pathetic excuse for an HBO show.
Sorkin is a master of dialogue yes, and this episode was especially witty in spots. He is also a master of presenting multidimensional characters. Therefore I believe deep down leona likes her news team. She is a tough woman and hasn’t shown a softer side. As president of the network, perhaps she can’t, but keeping her secretly beloved staff, is perhaps Sorkin’s way of revealing more of Leona. Of course keeping them serves the show as well, and I sense more Capra-esque moments to come in the finale. why not? I applaude Sorkin’s attempts at uplifting television! We could all use it!