Review: ‘The Office’ – ‘Livin’ the Dream’

These last couple of seasons have frequently invited comparisons between Andy and Michael, and rarely has that been more obvious than in “Livin’ the Dream.” Like Michael, Andy got an hour-long farewell episode where he had final conversations with most of the major characters. And like Michael (albeit in Michael’s next-to-last episode), Andy’s goodbye involved a big musical number in the middle of the branch office.
And yet the two goodbyes couldn’t be more different. Michael was a character that most of the staff grew to love much to their surprise, who was leaving for the best reason of all. Andy was a guy everyone mainly pitied, who left for a colossally stupid reason everyone tried to talk him out of, and who had to sing his own goodbye song rather than get serenaded on his way out the door.
I’m glad to be done with Andy in the office, even if I wouldn’t be surprised to see him pop up in the final two episodes, but an hour of him flip flopping on his dream was, like most Andy-centric stories this year, pretty tough to take. (Though I will admit to laughing at the utter lunacy of him actually going to the bathroom on David Wallace’s car, just in case.)
That said, the non-Andy parts of “Livin’ the Dream” were fairly interesting, even if most of them were on the dramatic side. Angela’s current financial situation doesn’t make sense (if “the Senator” won’t pay her child support, she could pretty easily ruin his career with a public shaming), but I appreciated that this episode mainly took her plight seriously, including Oscar deciding to make up for his role in the separation by inviting her and the baby to move in for a while. (Even Kevin briefly got to be non-disabled when he insisted they didn’t know anyone like the woman Angela was describing.)
Similarly, I don’t know that I would buy David Wallace ever actually giving Dwight the job – even if he wasn’t in the loop for the gunshot incident, he was there for the many actionable things Dwight did during “Stress Relief” – but if you just go with it, the payoff in the Jim and Dwight relationship was kind of perfect. If you assume at this point in the episode that Jim is just temporarily recommitting to Dunder Mifflin as part of his reconciliation efforts with Pam, then I can absolutely see him loving the idea of being there to witness the second reign of Dwight Schrute, branch manager, and I enjoyed watching Jim and Pam annoy their co-workers with their renewed flirting. There was definitely a sense that they were really trying – that this wasn’t coming naturally to them anymore, but was an effort – so it didn’t make the hug last week seem like a magical cure. And I imagine the conversation Pam overheard in the final scene will once again launch a spirited debate in the comments about whether Pam is being in any way reasonable about Jim finding a career that both makes him happy and could drastically improve his family’s future security.
What did everybody else think? How did you feel Michael Imperioli did as Dwight’s new sensei? And am I the only one who laments the missed opportunity for a web series where Stanley and Phyllis review music?
That was Spider? Wow.
Enjoyed all the dramatic parts. I bought David Wallace’s decision to promote Dwight – even pre-multi-millionaire Wallace was prone to give second chances to well-intentioned goofballs. I was okay with Andy’s long goodbye – it was worth it for the individual scenes with the others. Good episode.
I was very glad that the episode ended with Pam overhearing Jim and Darryl. Not because I think this is masterful storytelling (this is the most predictable way they could resolve this situation), but because their interactions throughout the episode weren’t sitting right with me. It seemed like Jim just kind of gave in, and Pam was pleased as punch to get her way at the expense of Jim’s dream. He especially seemed like he was forcing it with the flirting and his attempts to slip back into his old role at DM, and I would hate to see his story end that way.
I thought this was a fairly schizophrenic episode. There were elements that made me laugh just like classic “Office” (mostly involving Jim just being back at the office, or Andy quitting and not getting fired–and thereby losing any severance he might get). But there was so much that didn’t work or seemed odd. While I’ll buy David Wallace giving the job to Dwight based on renewed performance, etc., I don’t think for a second that everyone in the office would get up to happily congratulate the man who’d painted his office black, fired a gun in a crowded room, was a previous tyrant over the office and who has been a horrible landlord. Seemed like they wanted everyone to be happy just so they could put a bow on the last few episodes (but I do think Jim would have fun with it).
The Angela subplot continues to frustrate me. It’s confusing, because she obviously was doing okay on her own before getting married, and isn’t she getting some child support from the Senator? And reducing her to drinking in the office, having her cats taken away, etc. just seems mean-spirited. But it was nice and heartwarming to have the payoff with Oscar.
And I was very happy to see Andy leave — I just wish he had been fired. He was a favorite character of mine when he first appeared; in the last two seasons, I’ve come to cringe every time Ed Helms appears on the screen. Letting him have a touching goodbye just left a bad taste in my mouth because of how much I’ve come to loathe him.
But I did love the Jim/Pam stuff. But I think I would have been satisfied if he’d just told Darryl “no, can’t go. Better things are here” and been spared another twist by seeing Pam overhear everything.
SERIOUSLY, WHY DOES ANGELA HAVE NO MONEY? SHE HAS BEEN WORKING CONTINUOUSLY FOR A DECADE OR MORE, SHE HAS MONEY FROM THE DIVORCE, SHE HAS CHILD SUPPORT. YOU CAN’T JUST MAKE A CHARACTER SUDDENLY POOR FOR NO REASON.
Debt. She probably ran up her debt while she was married figuring she’d always have income enough to pay the bills. Then the divorce comes and she spending all of her income on credit card payments. They’re just setting her up for her Dwight happy ending. Think Sheeple.
Sheeple? What’s with that? Are you joking?
I am absolutely joking.
Angela gets child support, but not cat support which, in her case, can run into thousands of dollars per year.
Honestly, before the episode’s tag, I thought it would be kind of appropriate to end the series with Pam and Jim working at Dunder-Mifflin. It’s not an incredibly happy ending, but done right it could make the incredibly poignant point that not everybody gets their dream job. For a lot of people, work is just that thing you do for money so that you can do all of the other things that you love the rest of the time. For Jim and Pam, that “other thing” is clearly their family. And for two kids who grew up in a small-ish town and have lived there most of their lives, I can see them taking the bittersweet ending of keeping their family together physically (both them and their parents/siblings). It’s not a perfect ending but, as I said, done right can bring us to a great conclusion.
That said, I think it’s pretty obvious they’re going to figure out some way to keep Jim involved with Athlead.
And I discovered this morning that this was originally meant to be a 30-minute episode that was stretched to an hour, but it felt like an episode designed as an hour-long but meant to be split into two because the story carries from one episode to the next, but they have a very clear split between the two, which also seemed kind of contrived (Andy deciding to stay in sales).
Your ending would be appropriate, but I like another ending that they’re possibly aiming at, a sort of Wire-esque (sure it may be blasphemy to compare the two, but bear with me) ending in which the routine stays the same, just with different members.
They’ve done it with Erin/Pete following in Pam/Jim’s footsteps. Clark with traces of what Dwight’s early career might have been like. And Dwight… I don’t think Andy mirrored Michael in this episode, I think it was more Dwight that drew ties to Michael.
I’ve always wondered how someone as odd and crude and naive as Michael got the manager job in the first place, and I think the show attempted to answer that last night. Dwight may be odd, but a guy whose intended endgame is the paper industry, while still having some semblance of paper selling skill, could very well be fit for the job.
So you have an office where people come and go, but the general structure and archetypes stay the same. And if the show somehow ended up going another 8 seasons, there might be an episode where Clark finally gets promoted to manager.
>>> For a lot of people, work is just that thing you do for money so that you can do all of the other things that you love the rest of the time.
Excellent point. Parks and Rec made that exact point over the last three weeks — with Jerry Gergich explaining to Leslie that half-assing it at work allowed him to be at home with his wife and daughters every day at 5 p.m. Now, you have Leslie evaluating her own work-life balance, and whether politics is worth the sacrifice … that said, it might be a fair point to make mid-series, but I don’t think they’ll let Jim and Pam go out without some kind of happy bow.
Maybe the Senator wouldn’t need to pay child support since he wasn’t the father.
He was though – Dwight got a paternity test that came out negative. The Senator was the real father.
Best episode of the season! Had a good vibe throughout and unlike so much else that this series has delivered this year (or the past two years, really) I enjoyed the heck out of it! I don’t care to admit it, I will miss The Office, past its prime or otherwise…
One of the hardest laughs I’ve had in the couple episodes I’ve watched was when David Wallace said something along the lines of, “Well it was one thing when you disappeared to the Caribbean for 3 months, but now you are not working very hard and seem distracted.” So he gets a free pass for ditching work for 3 months, but he’s going to get fired for coming back and half assing his job?
Maybe this is the wake up call for pam to realize she’s a soul crushing myopic person who should support her husband’s dreams even though she failed at hers (while getting emotional support from Jim).
cosign.
Why doesn’t she want to live in Philly again? Get a nice place in the suburbs? Scranton is the worst, right?
you’re one to talk.
Liked =Andy’s headshot with the tennis racket. Nice nod to AD.
Not everything is an AD reference.
But this was. Family Love Michael. C’MON!
I was WONDERINg where I’d seen that before. You’re right! Nice reference!
It’s highly possible Angela *will* get child support from the Senator, but usually divorces require spouses to live separate and apart for 6 months if there are children and property redistribution required. But she can get temporary support orders so she has a pretty bad lawyer.
And she has a goddamn job so she should be no worse off than before she was married when she was FINE.
I found Dwight to be conveniently reasonable Dwight in this episode where they needed him to be a likable person. I just don’t know that I’ve seen enough to believe that he would suddenly be fine with the idea of not getting the manager position, and even more than that, understanding why he doesn’t deserve it.
Yet, such is The Office these days. Jim and Pam are extremely resaonable, except when they need to manufacture tension. Like Alan said, Kevin is disabled, except when he’s not. Andy has a problem with his temper, except when he’s a likable singing guy, but sometimes he’s sweet and very thoughtful, and others he doesn’t think about anyone but himself.
The show used to have dynamic characters, but we understood why they would act certain ways. Nowadays, the show plays like an episode of Glee: forcing characters to act/feel certain ways based soley on moving a contrived plot forward.
Totally agree with this. Dwight finds out that if Andy leaves he will likely become manager, and yet when he runs into Andy in the kitchen, he still tells him what a terrible idea leaving would be. Please. the Dwight of every episode in the series leading up to this one would have done whatever he could to make sure Andy left. Lets not forget this is the same Dwight who shot Stanley with a trank dart and rolled him down the stairs just to make a sale.
I was thinking Dwight was conveniently mature in this episode, but a friend of mine brought up that maybe most of that had to do with him getting his black belt? It was such an important goal of his, almost akin to getting manager, that when he finally got it he began to look life in more perspective. It’s a stretch, but I can buy that.
That seems like an enormous stretch to me, but to each their own I guess.
I can believe that Dwight has some deep seated approval issues that he’s projected on to his sensei. I could even believe that he might calm down more now that he has achieved the physical manifestation of the approval he craves (i.e. the black belt). But if that’s where they were going, they need to build it up at the very least over two episodes (even that is paper thin). Not over 10 minutes.
You don’t go to a therapist for the first time and leave well adjusted. If characters are going to transform, we need to see it.
They wouldn’t dare show an episode where a character was lifting weights at the beginning, and half way through he suddenly looks like a pro wrestler, so I don’t know why writers think it’s okay to do this with character’s personalities.
1) Michael Imperioli needs to work a lot more. I can watch him read the phone book…while drinking the tequila he’s pitching.
2) Shame on you Alan for not recognizing how meta this episode was. The characters feelings about Andy’s talent reflect the audience’s feelings about Andy. Then of course we forget why we hated Andy after he sang “I will Remember You” just like the characters did.
3) It’s quite plausible that David Wallace was out of the loop when Dwight was acting manager so that he didn’t know about the gunshot. Sabre ran DM when Dwight was acting manager.
No, I know he was out of the loop for the gunshot. But he was very much in the loop — and in the episode — when Dwight’s fire drill gave Stanley a heart attack, and when he further traumatized the staff by attacking a CPR dummy with a knife.
Yes! The whole episode was a comment on how the audience felt about andy and Ed helms protrayel of him. Phyllis’ talking head sounded like it could have been pulled from this very message board. it was so spot on it was scary. also you could not help but think there was some inside joke going on. was andy the character being punished by the writers because ed helms was made the star even though he did not have that charisma that phyllis knew was missing?
“too character-y to be the lead, and not fat enough to be a good character-actor”. I thought that was meta as well.
1) Michael Imperioli needs to work a lot more. I buy him doing almost anything and this is after he so embodied Christopher Moltisanti.
2) Angela has no dirt, the Senator held a press conference and outed himself with Angela watching
3) It is plausible that David Wallace was out of the loop enough to not hear about Dwight’s gunshot as acting manager
4) Clark Duke continues to make his mark. His standing up to Jim was hilarious
5) This episode was very meta wrt Andy. The characters expressing Andy’s lack of talent reflected the audience’s disgust at Andy. Then of course we forget all that and remember why Ed Helms is still on with his rendition of “I Will Remember You” which of course is similar to the characters’ reaction.
6) We need to see outtakes of the thrusting scene … NOW
Re: #2, I think the “shaming” Alan is referring to is the outing the fact that the Senator was not paying child support (if that is what was happening), not outing that fact that he is gay.
Oh right, thanks, myb
With Athlead now looking for clients in other cities after the acquisition, could a possible “happy ending” to all of this be that Jim gets to work based out of Scranton while traveling for Athlead (think Todd Packer)?
Hard to see how the audience leaves fully satsified if a) Jim stays at Dunder Mifflin and gives up his dream or b) Pam leaves Scranton for Philly.
This whole Jim/Pam conflict has never worked for me. Early Pam was the one who broke into tears at the thought of never leaving Scranton. She’s the one who left Jim behind to go pursue her artistic dreams. For years, it’s been Pam who seemed to want more out of life and Jim who only wanted her. Now, all of a sudden, those roles have completely reversed?
Just the little interaction with Pete & Erin in the annex made it obvious how little social connection Jim & Pam have to anyone in the office. We’ve never seen anything about their lives that justifies Pam’s conflict to stay in Scranton. You’d think she would be excited to follow Jim to Philly, California, or wherever else to both keep the family together and to have the adventures she craved when she was still with Roy.
A lot about The Office makes me sad, but nothing more so than how much they’ve lost their handle of the characters.
Her children have both grown up in Scranton, and I believe her family is there. And it’s where they became a family. I think that was a big part of her reasoning, not anything we can see that happened in the office. The Jim and Pam talking heads over the past couple of seasons have made it clear that their life outside the office is increasingly taking precedence over anything in the office, as it does for many people. Even the Pete/Erin conflict from this episode showed that (though it did bother me a bit that they didn’t re-visit that in this episode).
Can’t agree with this sentiment more. Combine this with making Kevin act mentally disabled and not knowing what to do with Andy (after I loved him when he first showed up) it’s like the writers have never even seen previous episodes.
they covered the whole pam leaving Scranton to see the world when she failed at art school. she had the chance to stay and repeat she came home because she realized what she really wanted in life. now as to jim and his goals, IRL he would have to explain how he has a desire to provide better for his family and that a Scranton paper job wont cut it. IRL any man would’ve done it long ago. the suspension of disbelief required to buy into this story line is way too high and ruins it.
Andy’s car movement was the lowest this show has ever gotten, on par with the “humor” of Whitney and its ilk.
That that scene was followed by a totally-satisfying P&R cinched the contrast between great comedy and… the worst, unfunniest Andy threads.
I hate to say it, but… Go, April Ludgate. And die, Office. Die.
I thought having Pam overhearing the convo from the bathroom was a really cheap ploy, even if it does help the story. Throughout the entire episode Jim and Pam are constantly around one another, and now when she’s in the women’s room (right next to the annex where Jim is), he has NO idea that she’s right there? Seems odd, I thought it was a little lazy, but ultimately moves things in the right direction (one would hope)
Overall like this episode, but I have one really really specific tiny question.
Did anybody else notice something fall to the ground behind Jim and Pam when she first came back to annex? I thought it was maybe the door closing, but nope, after three rewinds something definitely fell to the ground. I figured one of them maybe accidentally or intentially dropped something so they could surprise the other one, but alas, no payoff. It’s not like that was a supremely acted or terribly long shot, so you figure they could have reshot. Or maybe it was some of the only usable footage they had left after they learned they had to expand the episode to an hour.
Totally inconsequential to the overall episode, but it bugged the hell out of me
Also like Michael, Andy couldn’t say goodbye.
Probably the best ep since Andy returned. I imagine Pam will allow Jim to go on the trip. 3 months is not that long of a time (plus it’s an end date, which we know Pam wants), and Jim won’t be acting alone (which is probably the main reason she was pissed in the first place). And I think as long as they’re communicating better and on the same page this time, it will work.
1) It is worth noting that not only did Andy “go to the bathroom” on David’s car, but he went number 2.
2) The irony of the Andy/David scene is that Andy Buckley in as actual corporate employee turned actor.
3) When was it established that Clark Duke is playing Clark?
Good catch on Andy Buckley!
Pam should be able to go with Jim on the three-month business trip. The kids are not old enough to be in school yet, so they can stay with her in the hotel and he can share the parenting responsibilities in the evenings.
She’d have to take a leave from Dunder-Mifflin, but that hardly seems like a big obstacle given how lenient the Scranton branch has become.
what was the name of the song Andy sang?
Sarah McLachlan, “I will remember you”.
what’s the name of the son Andy sang?
Andy’s character finally makes sense now. For so long, I felt the writers didn’t know how to make his character work within the group dynamic. But now I see what a genius meta-fictional move it was. Andy represents the last few seasons of the Office. The show itself. Not liked as much as the original (Carrel/seasons 1 to 4). Not as funny. Everyone wishes he/ it would quit/end. Decided to come back one last time (season 9). But then began burning his boats (finale). There were some other meta comments too about the careers of some actors or writers may not be safe outside of The Office. If they just made more seasons, they would have job security. But maybe some dream of movie stardom or more serious dramatic roles or just another job after being in The Office for so long. Livin the dream.
great analysis. Are you sure you are not one of the writers?
–Largely agree with Alan’s take here–nice wrap-up for Dwight, and the Angela stuff mostly worked, if you don’t ponder the illogic of her financial problems.
–I can’t seem to get over my anger at Pam, which took away a lot of my potential enjoyment of the Jim and Pams scenes. It seems obvious that she will now tell him to go, because she overheard him say he’s willing to sacrifice for her. Which is fine, I guess, but just seems way too little too late.
–Ed Helms has a nice voice. Song was good.
Pam will let him go on the three month trip. Just as Jim let her go to New York for three months in season 5 for art school.
Well, that would have made sense, but the writers just had to extend her unreasonableness to the finale. Not only does she learn that Jim has this opportunity, but in the next episode she confesses her insecurity, he reassures her and it still takes her a year to let him take the job. In the end they just extended this story far too long for believability.
so jim is just going to give up on his career dreams? he went about getting the job in the wrong way (not telling pam) but i would think pam would WANT to move to philly? she likes cities, philly has a great art scene, way better schools than in scranton. it makes much more sense for the halperts to move to philly
This is such a train wreck. I have absolutely no confidence in the writers’ ability to end this thing well.
As an aside, Dwight’s martial arts stylings are not even close to black belt level. I know that he’s still in some Junior class, but even black belt youngsters have way more control than that.
A small thing, perhaps, compared with turning Kevin into a turnip, but another indicator of how sloppy the show’s become.
I thought his new sensei just granted the belt because the old one was taking advantage of Dwight. I think he realized how bad Dwight was, and wanted to cut him loose.
@Dezbot:
Yep. But the fact is that no sensei worth his salt would promote someone that skill-free to black belt, whether for money or out of a sense of justice.
Small potatoes compared with the train wrecks that are Andy, Kevin, Angela’s “poverty”, JAM’s marriage anxiety, and on and on… but still irritating.
Yeah, I know. I couldn’t tell if Imperioli’s character was supposed to be a real sensei, though, so I bought it :-)