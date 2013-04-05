Review: ‘The Office’ – ‘The Promo’

A review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as we buy an augur together…
There was a good idea hiding inside of “The Promo,” and one that came out in many of Pam’s scenes: what would it be like for these people to watch the last eight years of their lives and see how much they have – or haven’t – changed? Since Michael’s no longer around – and therefore in danger of being fired by Dunder-Mifflin(*) – that’s the only reason you’d want to address the documentary head-on at this point. Pam looking to footage of Jim sharing his music with her as a reassurance that she’s with the right guy – even if he’s a very different guy in some ways(**) – was a nice moment, and I could imagine similar moments of introspection coming from a lot of the characters.
(*) Steve Carell didn’t come back for the finale, because he felt (rightly so) that “Goodbye Michael” was a perfect exit for the character. That said, I wish we could see just 30 seconds of his life in Colorado with Holly, just so we can see him trying to explain his behavior in the documentary to whoever employs him now.
(**) I don’t know if, given the theme of the episode, this was intended as a parallel, or just an accident, but compare Jim in the (otherwise stupid) Ryan Howard subplot, struggling to read the movie script, to the Jim who eagerly staged an office reading of “Threat Level Midnight” back in “The Client.”
Instead, the rest of it was super-broad (Kevin’s “human zoo” talking head is among his dumbest moments ever) and focused on some of the show’s more unpleasant story arcs (the Angela/Senator/Oscar triangle). Worse, though, it hung a lamp on an aspect of the show we probably should never be looking too closely at. Yes, it’s probably physically possible that the cameras could have captured all this footage – Mike Schur recently told me about all the effort the show used to put in to create logical consistency to the documentary world – but you have to imagine that in 8-plus years, someone caught them in the act, threw a hissy fit about it and warned the others. Or that Brian – who’s return I didn’t welcome, but who’s been established as a character on the show who was good friends with Jim and Pam, and who was willing to break professional boundaries for Pam – might have let it slide at some point. And, again, it raises all kinds of questions about what kind of agreements the employees (and the original Dunder-Mifflin corporate management) signed, why they’d be so willing to invite the crew to parties and weddings and everything else outside the office, etc. These are questions I suspect the show isn’t equipped to answer plausibly, or entertainingly, so best not to raise them at all.
I suppose I respect the attempt to make lemonades out of the lemon that was “The Farm” pilot by having some of those characters continue, rather than pretending the entire episode never happened. That said, the tractor story(***) played up some of the worst, silliest aspects of that episode, rather than, say, showing Dwight dealing with his siblings. The show has plausibly made Dwight into a stud before, whether in “Night Out” with the women’s basketball team or when he was dating one of Pam’s bridesmaids. This is just Dwight dating a hot cartoon character.
(***) Surely, I’m not the only NBC Thursday comedy fan who hears about tractors and immediately thinks of this, am I?
What did everybody else think? Did this episode make you more or less eager to see the characters respond to the documentary itself before the season’s over? Did you want B.J. Novak to come back so the real Ryan Howard could meet the show’s version? Were you happy “The Farm” lives on?
While Mike Schur might have made an effort to only put the cameras in places they could logically go, it’s obvious other folks there haven’t put that much effort into it. Why would they gather in the warehouse to try and have a secret meeting when meeting offsite would be far more likely to foil the cameras? Still I enjoyed much more of this than The Farm and Jenna Fischer is doing some outstanding work this season.
Why do you think Mike Schur was the reason for that attention to detail?
Yes, Mike was implying that others (Daniels, most likely) were the ones fixated on fidelity to the documentary style, which he hasn’t bothered as much with on Parks.
Well, Daniels may have cared about that in the past, but it doesn’t seem a priority in this season. The guy hiding behind a tree outside Brian Boommike’s apartment as Pam walked up for example.
In fairness, the office people didn’t really care if there was video in that scene. They only cared if they was audio. Not knowing about the mics, they figured they were safe.
1) Wait, you can’t get herpes from a tractor?
2) I thought the call back to the “Threat Level Midnight” script read was intentional. I also thought it was going to lead to some sort of revelation from Jim, that he prefers the simpler life of Scranton (which I would hate).
3) I really hate what they are doing with the Jim/Pam relationship. I get that its plausible that it would happen, but it feels like they are retroactively crapping on some of the great moments of the show. For example, when Jim comes back from his interview in NY and asks Pam out, it was incredibly touching and memorable. Now, when I re-watch that moment, and the other great Jim/Pam moments leading up to it, it will be sullied by this current seasons actions.
There HAS to be a good resolution to this – and, by good, I mean one where Jim and Pam are still together when the show ends. I don’t understand why they are jerking around those of us who still watch this show. No one could have possibly thought this is how we wanted the Jim and Pam story to end, could they?
My wife and I think Jim & Pam might get a divorce. Probably not all things considered (NBC comedy where the main point of the show was the Jim/Pam dynamic). However, my wife is actively hoping for a divorce. Anything else would be pretty cliche’ and predictable. Also, there is Brian. What purpose does he serve if not an outlet for Pam’s frustration and sense of loss? I would suspect they would do SOMETHING with the character since it is obvious he has “feelings” for Pam. Plus, look at how far Jim & Pam have drifted. I get the feeling they are both realizing they are not in love anymore, and their lives are veering in separate directions and neither of them really wants to be where the other’s life is pulling them.
While I suspect they will pull out of the tailspin and end up living happily ever after by the end of the season, I wonder if that is the right choice. Well over half of marriages end up in divorce, and I have seen similar marriages end up in divorce or conjoined misery.
As for these moments soiling the earlier Jim & Pam moments? That is life. Whether they stay together or drift apart, nothing ever stays perfect. If anything, I kind of have to tip my hat to them for playing a bit of realism. Those moments happen to everybody in any relationship if you stick together long enough. You either pull through and hopefully end up stronger for it, or realize the relationship is through and that life is more than a series of sweet moments when you were still just somebody else’s crush.
I suppose we’ll see what happens. I do not really believe Jim will realize what he’s missing out in at his desk job at a paper company in smalltown Scranton. Nor do I believe Pam will realize it is better for her if she moves to the big city so Jim can transplant their family and live his dream either. Whatever happens, I do not see a real viable happy ending.
I will bet you any sum of money that there is no divorce in their future. Destroying a family with two young children is not something network sitcoms do. Pam fondly watching the promos with her and Jim from the earlier seasons pretty clearly point to them working things out.
But this is a television comedy, I don’t really care if it’s “cliche” I want a happy ending. Anything else would seem like it was adding drama to be shocking.
Wanted a comedy to end happily is not that much to ask for.
The trouble in their marriage is plausible, but the reason for it makes no sense at all. The idea that Pam would want Jim to stay at DM for his entire life is silly.
The idea that this situation would cause a strain is plausible, but the level of estrangement it’s causing is far too over the top. Jim is two hours away and isn’t even spending the entire week in Philly. Why is Pam so dead set against this move? We know nothing about their social life so we have no reason to suspect that is the problem and the idea that working at DM is so fantastic is ridiculous. We’re being shown a marriage crisis without a realistic cause.
When Greg Daniels announced that the documentary would air, and we would see the repercussions, I didn’t think it was a good idea. So far, nothing I’ve seen has changed my mind.
When Jim and Pam first started dating, they were shown footage by the documentary crew of them sneaking off together after work. Think that should have alerted everyone that nothing was “protected” from the documentary crew.
Hoping we get at least one more strong episode before the show wraps up…but this wasn’t it.
An excellent point. And Daniels was still hands-on at that point, as he even wrote “Fun Run,” the episode with that scene.
i don’t know. jim and pam were portrayed as pretty solidly self centered people for a while. i totally buy that they’d be shown some footage and not tell anyone because they were too self involved…
i just don’t get why they all, especially pam storming off on brian, acted like that. surely they signed releases? these cameras have been everywhere? i don’t get it.
Kevin acting like an idiot is nothing new. It’s not funny, but at least I understand why someone might think it was funny. Andy, on the other hand I just don’t get. In what world is any of his behavior supposed to be amusing? Plus, “He’s not hot. He’s gay.” As if the two are mutually exclusive? And Andy acting as if someone thinking he was gay was the biggest insult in the world? None of that was funny. It was just uncomfortable and homophobic.
I think you’re reading too much into the gay comment. I thought it was funny because it reminded me of the episode with all of the rumors circulating and the one about Andy was that he was gay and he was seriously questioning if it was true.
I think the comment was meant to be that awful and offensive. Look at comments people sometimes leave on Youtube and similar sites. They are that stupid. That Andy would engage with it at all is I think what was meant to be funny, but you’re right that the comment itself is not.
1. was one of esther’s sisters also one of Abed’s gfs from community?
2. was ok with the dwight storyline, gave him and clark something to do together.
3. what happened to Plop? though this episode had enough going on without him.
Really wanted your youtube link regarding tractors to be this [www.youtube.com]
Ellie Kemper continues to make lemonade out of lemons. Haven’t laughed harder at the show this season than I did at her reading of “I think they’re from the forest where we harvest our paper.”
Compared to The Farm, this is the Soup Nazi episode. That said, its still such a wobbly mess because NBC kept this show around far longer than its creative usefulness due to lack of other quality programming.
I’ll disagree with Alan and say I liked some of Angela’s reactions, especially the disastrous phone call. That’s not to say the Angela-Senator-Oscar storyline is *at all* plausible or coherent, but Angela Kinsey’s forte is her reactions as Angela Martin.
Whoever wrote Andy’s lines last night, job well done. Its clear Office writers don’t agree with who Andy should be at this point (the writer from Andy’s Return should be canned), but last night struck a nice balance between petty and insecure yet not broadly evil.
Unfortunately Jenna and John have little to work with at this stage. The Ryan Howard story was wretched. (How many Office fans know who he is? 1 in 4?) Howard should have called Tina Fey if he wanted to parody himself….not that even baseball fans know his personality. Bringing back docu guy just to make female fans wring their hands at the threat of this fool leaning in for a kiss was cheap and stupid.
I’m trying to hang on for the last few episodes.
I feel that The Office used to be the Golden Goose, and some time ago it was hit by car. Now it is laying there, broken leg, feathers everywhere, etc looking up in the sky, wanting to die. NBC was first on the scene, and picked up the rock to finish the job, but won’t do the humane thing and give the show the mercy kill it desrves. No, no instead they are applying band-aids, super gluing feathers back on, and calling everyone over to stand over the body and pay our last respects, hoping against hope that the golden goose will spit out just one more golden egg. Those of us left around the body keep trying to comfort each other, reassuring each other that soon it will be over, the whole time cursing NBC for not doing the right thing when they had a chance.
Other than that, they are doing a really bang up job with this last year.
To me, this episode put Pam over the top as an unlikeable character. Jim is working hard to make it in his dream job, and she thinks he’s “changed” because she misses him goofing around in a job he disliked. (If he’s not having as much fun anymore, it’s because he has a lot to lose.) Meanwhile, she’s unwilling to consider leaving the comfort of her easy, pretty much unnecessary job at Dunder-Mifflin, which she lied her way into after failing as a salesperson (and giving up on her own dream of being an artist).
Now she’s getting nostalgic about the early days of their relationship — much of which happened when she was engaged to someone else — and blaming him for the fact that their grown-up lives of work and kids don’t seem as romantic anymore.
While once it seemed as if Pam was maturing while Jim wasn’t, now it’s the other way around. Maybe that’s realistic for a couple, but it’s no fun to watch. I imagine they’ll figure things out before the show ends, but at this point there are no relationships on the show worth caring about.
Pam is losing my sympathy too. She should be more supportive of what Jim is trying to do in Philadelphia, since she knows he hated the idea of being at Dunder-Mifflin forever.
Well Pam lied her way into her job, but I am not sure if it unnecessary. The office was able to run without a manager for sometime, probably because made up job is manager without auhtority.
yeah, the whole thing about Jim was that he was a bored slacker working in a job that obviously did not challenge him, so he goofed around just to make it tolerable. He was an A student stuck in a C student job.
Now he’s with peers and there’s no time for that other stuff.
I wish all of you that hate the show now would stop watching so you would stop posting your complaints. And yes, I realize I could simply stop reading your complaints. Sincerely, Mr. Kettle.
They’re kind of in a no win situation however they go. They could wrap the show up perfectly and most people would go, “THAT SUCKED! THEY SHOULD HAVE ENDED THE SHOW WHEN MICHAEL LEFT!”
Not going to defend the show from the deserved criticism, but must admit that I am fascinated by the fairly dark turn as we near the end.
1) Dunder Mifflin has been sold twice during the run of the show. Wouldn’t that have an impact on the permission to film the documentary?
2) With the Pamela/Jim joke, shouldn’t Cece have called her dad “James”?
3) WVIA is the actual PBS affiliate in Scranton, so I wonder how a PBS station can afford to do this. Steven Keaton taught us that PBS stations have no money.
1) I would have thought so. And I thought Charles Minor would have kicked them out on his first day!
2) Depends what she hears. And children don’t necessarily think in parallel.
3) PBS broadcasts always have underwriters and other benefactors (like the Ford Foundation), though that raises the question: who would want to bankroll the production for so long?
However, I was glad to see the answers to some of my questions, such as do they ever turn their microphones off? (Yes, it’s implausible that there would have been SO much sneak-filming that it could go unnoticed all these years, but somehow, I’m willing to accept that.)
1) Depends on the terms of the sale. I would think filming was protected under a written contract, so it would continue so long as Dunder Mifflin was an entity and the terms of the contract would allow. Also, if there was a financial benefit to the buyer, it makes sense that they’d keep the contract going.
2) Cece is watched often by Pam’s mother, who calls her Pamela. That’s most likely where she picked it up. If I remember correctly, Pam’s mom calls him Jim.
3) PBS airs productions they don’t produce, right? I’m guessing Ken Burns has had support for his documentaries far exceeding what PBS could afford.
1) No. An acquiring company usually assumes the contractual obligations of the acquired company.
The larger question is why anyone would want to acquire Dunder Mifflin in the first place?
I think the show started its long slide once they stopped focusing on the horrible business model of Dunder Mifflin. Bankruptcy and unemployment should have been the focus of the final seasons, and watching our characters deal with that reality.
You got gonorrhea from a tractor and you call that the tractor story?
Seinfeld really was a great show with some very funny concepts and dialogue. It is sad to see what has become of The Office…used to be such a great show but hardly even watchable now….Thank goodness for Ron Effing Swanson!
I don’t get how anyone can be a fan of this show and call the Ryan Howard subplot “stupid.” Let’s be real — EVERY episode of this show for the past 8 years has been stupid.
And is it not easy to figure out why Jim loved reading and laughing “Threat Level Midnight” behind Michael’s back but had no desire to sit there and read Ryan Howard’s script all day?
There’s so much negativity here! How do you call yourselves fans of the show?! I think revealing the documentary is the best and only way to end the series. I’m really looking forward to the finale! This week’s episode was great! The Angela/Oscar/Senator storyline is the best development for those characters in years. Come on people!
Put this show out of my misery. I hate it when a show goes on too long. The Office is a good 2 yrs past it’s expiration date.