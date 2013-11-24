Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Dead Weight’

A quick review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I can’t tell if you’re winking or blinking…
Last week, I wrote that my opinion of “Live Bait” would ultimately depend on what the show did with the Governor afterwards. By the end of “Dead Weight,” I had my answer, and it wasn’t a good one.
Basically, we spent last week watching a catatonic Governor not to build him up into more nuanced and possibly sympathetic character, but to restore him to being the same erratic, homicidal whackjob he was when last he was here. I get that the point of “Dead Weight” is that “Brian” is trying very hard to not go back to being that man – even murdering Martinez at one point for merely suggesting a power-sharing arrangement (in a move only an insane person would make, since it pushes him that much closer to leadership) – but that circumstances(*) and his own inner demons won’t let him. But the Governor isn’t an interesting enough character for that struggle to be compelling in and of itself, and if the end result is that he’s back to being the same clown he was before, why did we need these two episodes, other than to give paychecks to Kirk Acevedo and Enver Gjokaj?
(*) The staging (and lighting) of the scene where the Governor and his new family come upon the zombie mud pit didn’t do a very good job of explaining why they couldn’t just drive around it, rather than going back to the situation he was trying to escape.
I know some viewers have been frustrated (or simply bored) with the prison stories and the virus outbreak. I’ve enjoyed it more than that and am dreading a return to the same Rick/Michonne vs. the Governor theatrics that ultimately dragged down season 3.
Before we go to the comments, two things. First, AMC isn’t making the mid-season finale available in advance, so my review will either be done later Sunday night or on Monday morning.
Second, it’s time once again to explain how this blog’s No Spoiler rule applies to this show:
1. No talking about the previews for the next episode.
2. No talking about anything else you know about upcoming episodes from other sources – and, yes, that includes anything Gimple and Kirkman have said in interviews.
3. No talking about anything that’s happened in the comic that hasn’t happened in the TV show yet. (Or anything that’s been revealed, like character backstory and motivation.) As with “Game of Thrones,” the goal is to treat “The Walking Dead” TV show as exactly that, and not as an excuse for endless comparisons with the comics. If you want to talk about the comics, feel free to start up a discussion thread on our message boards.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
the episode’s title is a very apt description of the last two episodes…
Seems like an addict who goes to rehab only to get high a week after his release from rehab. Waste of time cos his habit is stronger than his will. Governor is fighting his demons but reverts back to his ruthless need for power quickly. He makes a mad attempt to escape his own demon by driving off in a panic but the mud pit zombies make him realize its not safe and he must go back and remove the “threat” of being second fiddle to the groups leader. His need to be in total control gets his new family killed by insisting ricks group leave the prison even thoigh Rick offers him a cell block.
THIS IS ALL ANDREA’S FAULT.
With an assist from Martinez.
You don’t have Andrea to kick around anymore. :-)
This was a serious bummer. I cannot believe we’re basically at the EXACT same place we were in last season’s finale. Two episodes of flashback for this? There was ultimately no real point.
Unfortunately due to the fantastic ratings these writers aren’t motivated to have any sort of plot progression whatsoever.
Yea, they seemed to want a reboot.
I feel like this is their admission that they flubbed the ending to the last season. The showdown we’re going to get in the next episode should have been the season 3 finale. Not sure if it was Mazzera or AMC who wanted to keep the Governor around, but hopefully they’ll course correct here.
Yup. This is seriously so freaking lame. Yawn. They seriously wasted two episodes (+ a mid season finale) on just stupid crazy governor and didn’t bother to show us how Daryl (and the others. I mean, we got a few, but Carol was a big part of camp, like show us what the inner circle (who knows the actual truth) and the outer circle are thinking, if it’s divergent from Rick’s decision, etc, etc, there’s a lot there to actually build a story on and not this super lame no1curr ‘war’.
And wtf, we never even saw Daryl’s reaction to Carol being gone, and the show should realize that’s one of the few genuine connections they actually made between two characters that are much more developed over a long time.
Totally agree. I assume they’ve been trying to show a “method” to the Governor’s madness. But ultimately we’re left with the exact same stupid character we saw at the end of S3. Now instead of a zombie fish tank, we have a zombie pond. I mean, seriously? What a waste of two episodes.
What’s worse, now we’re back to the Governor vs. Prison showdown that should have been resolved/abandoned long ago. In that sense, what a waste of half a season.
Just pathetic. The writing staff deserves a slap upside their heads for this.
I was hoping this would lead to the Governor’s people joining forces with Rick’s against whoever raided the Governor’s camp but nope. They went the other way…
Yeah, I was kinda hoping that they were going to go in that direction too. It would have been a lot more interesting that way.
Slight correction: That camp that got raided wasn’t the Governor’s camp but a third party that one of the men wanted to raid but was vetoed by the decent guy the Governor killed.
BTW It seems to me that The Governor’s common law wife looks somewhat like Maggie.
Yeah, people all over are already calling Lily “Maggie 2.0” — it’s distracting, how similar they look!
Hunter, you’re not the first person to say that. When she first showed up, I was confused because I thought it WAS Maggie. And Alan said it was distracting for him when she first showed up in “Live Bait.”
That said, I kind of hope they meet. Or that someone mistakes one for the other because that would really make the distraction worth it to me.
I think I’m most disgusted by AMYG’s comment that people all over are talking about this show! This is one of the most poorly written shows I’ve ever watched. The genre and premise are what has kept me clawing on so long. I will continue to watch in amazement and disgust.
OK, I am not too happy with the last two episodes!! BORING!! We already know the Governor and we have already seen him try to get the prison, so what’s the deal???? I hope the episodes pick up before I lose my fascination with The Walking Dead and what a bummer that would be!!
I had the theory that is was the Governor that was responsible for piling the Walkers against the Prison fence and possibly poisoning the water if the water is responsible for the sickness, so I am not surprised to see him back at the Prison. I concede it doesn’t mean for sure he is responsible but I would not be at all surprised that this was his way of thinning out the prison population before the final assault-with a Patton tank no less! :-)
Boy, author: you have a lot of rules. It’s standard to discuss previews.
At other sites, sure. Not on this blog. Not for a very long time. You want to talk about the previews, you can go elsewhere.
Standard where?
Regarding the comics:
I think you may be preempting some more positive comments because some of them do have some knowledge due to the comics and so are not surprised.
Anyway, the Governor tried, he really really tried but do we really expect a sociopath to change?
And I think “Brian” turned back from the Walker Bog and went back to camp not because he couldn’t find a way around it, but because it made him come to his senses as to how foolish it would be to leave a perfectly good trailer park that has relative safety, to go out on the road with his new family, even if he didn’t want to kill anymore, which he knew he would.
Regarding the comics:
I think you may be preempting some more positive comments because some of them do have some knowledge due to the comics and so are not surprised.
Anyway, the Governor tried, he really really tried but do we really expect a sociopath to change?
And I think “Brian” turned back from the Walker Bog and went back to camp not because he couldn’t find a way around it, but because it made him come to his senses as to how foolish it would be to leave a perfectly good trailer park that has relative safety, to go out on the road with his new family, even if he didn’t want to kill anymore, which he knew he would.
Disaster is spelled B-r-i-a-n.
That’s the kind of episode that makes me think about bailing. The fact that Gimple is this infatuated with a one note homicidal dolt is very frustrating.
I don’t know if it’s fair to pin the blame on Gimple. He was dealt a lousy hand when he entered — needed to stay at the prison, an entire cast of red shirts, the Governor still out there. There’s was on;y so much any showrunner could do with those constraints, and he’s done quite an admirable job IMO. I’ll judge him more by the second half of this season, when they hopefully leave the prison and move on to something new.
Oh well. Never underestimate Robert Kirkman’s lack of imagination. Did anyone really think the Guv would evolve into an interesting character? Brian never had a chance.
Because, in Kirkman’s view (either forceably or stupidly adopted by TWD production and writing team) the zombie’s apocalyptic world is one of extremely limited resources, and the survivors must fight each other in a Darwinian cage match over the last can of cat food. (Notwithstanding the fact that the “world” itself is unchanged: infrastructure is intact, the environment is healthier than it’s been since pre-Columbian times, and, as an added benefit, the human population has been decimated and there are only a small number of survivors.) Kirman seems to have forgotten that there has been no nuclear war (ala “Mad Max”) nor other environmental cataclysm (ala “The Road”). In the Walking Dead world, each surviving human should be a king – each surviving family with their own mansion and fleet of luxury automobiles. Instead, we are beaten over the head with the ignorant conceit that “everythin’ done changed” and you got to do whatever it takes to survive (especially if it involves going out of your way to kill as many living human beings as you can).
There’s no electricity, running water, sewer, medicine, oil production, gas refinement, etc. Everything has been sweltering in the Southern heat for over a year or more now. I’m not sure how you think this is some sort of utopia, but it would not be. Maybe there’s canned food, but anything else perishable was gone long ago. In Kirkman’s world, cars are drivable forever but good luck with that in the real world. Maintaining a car would be difficult, but finding usable gasoline would get extremely difficult within a year or two. Gas simply doesn’t age well.
As for the environment being healthier than it’s ever been, you’re not likely to get the flu without any vectors to carry the bug but there’s millions of dead and rotting corpses all across America. In reality, vermin, carrion, bugs and general decay would be rampant. Wild dogs would be a serious threat, and nature’s predators would be on the upswing with nothing to impede them and an ample food source. It would an awful place for at least the first five years until all the dead were gone and the exploding populations of animal life preying on the dead had finally died down.
And then on top of all of that, you’d have to contend with the survivors because I guarantee you that mankind would not devolve into some pacifist culture of acceptance and tolerance. It would be a battle for whatever usable resources were left.
Kirkman’s version of the apocalypse is actually pretty sanitized of the natural order of things.
Lots of stuff in TWD is unrealistic but scarcity is relatively plausible IMO. I think you might overestimate how big are the stocks of non perishable food in normal times, would support the population only a short time once we stop making more. Sure in this case few are alive. But it’s been 18(?) months, and they’ve stayed in one place, and we’ve been somewhat plausibly shown that its too dangerous to get some stuff (walkers on roof). I find food shortage plausible, and actually the vehicle situation goes the other way IMO. Sure there is no shortage of vehicles, as show depicts. But gasoline goes bad eventually, can be in well under 18 mo depending.
And even besides that, again if they stay in small rural area, supply of gas in abandoned cars isn’t necessarily great, and not easy to get out of gas station tanks.
Scarcity of what, exactly? Scarcity of fresh sushi, perhaps. Scarcity of new models of BMWs, yes. But, scarcity of animals? No. Scarcity of vegatation? No. Scarcity of water? No. Scarcity of housing? No. Some survivors might not be nice? So what? Avoiding people in a world devoid of people isn’t that f’n hard. Exploding animal life isn’t a problem – it’s obviously an opportunity! But, do we see exploding animal life on TWD? Of course not, as that would be too logical. Instead, let’s all fight over the last can of cat food!
The housing/camping situation is a bit silly. In the Governor episodes we’ve seen people just camping in the open without much threat from zombies; however, whenever Rick’s group is in the woods or anywhere outside the prison they are threatened by zombies.
Why camp outside? Wouldn’t it be safer to clear out a house and sleep on the top floor? The Governor’s new friends lived in that apartment building for over a year.
“Brian’s Other Eye” – LOL! Thanks for the morning laugh. Funniest username by a mile….
I’m with Shane of the Dead. Wouldn’t everyone in this situation prefer to be inside some sort of structure like Woodbury or the prison? How is camping in the woods a good idea?
Re Printin Mike’s reply: Shortage of animals is what the show says, several times showing groups unable to get a good return on their efforts hunting. Maybe this is questionable, but lots of basic characteristics of the disease and zombies are questionable. The show depicts no shortage of *clean* water but that might actually be too optimistic. It doesn’t depict any of the survivor groups as knowledgeable in surviving on edible wild plants; perhaps that’s an omission especially when it comes to somebody like Darryl say, who is supposed to be an outdoorsman. But a shortage of the kind of processed non-perishable foods the groups mainly seek is again IMO very plausible. There just isn’t that much of that stuff on store shelves in a rural area compared to the consumption of even a pretty small % of the population over a period as long as 18 months. Same goes for medicines. And again the show is positively optimistic in showing no problems with securing non-deteriorated gasoline over that long a period since any new gas has been refined. As far as just taking over the numerous abandoned cars and houses, sure there are plenty opportunities for that, but what are those things actually worth in this new world? Not much. You might as well have mentioned the distinct possibility of running across an abandoned armored truck full of cash and eventually breaking into it. OK now you’re ‘rich’, so what?
Just to ramble slightly further, it took at least some time for a lot of people to be bitten by walkers (it’s never clear if anyone ever became a zombie *just* by airborne transmission). So store shelves would have been emptied everywhere, and it’s not even very realistic that they find anything at stores. The ideal place to find would be a distribution warehouse of a major store chain, where activity might have stopped with the place still full. Then a warehouse is a pretty strong and easy to defend building. Kind of like the Family Guy apocalypse episode where they found the Twinkie factory! Just hanging around a prison or field camp and scavenging in stores and houses would probably come up short long before 18 months, and actually just living on wild plants and squirrels, no other goods like medicine, batteries, paper goods etc. is a lot less pleasant than what’s depicted in the show, though *some* core of skilled and tough enough people could do it, of course.
I think there would still be lots of available resources. Processed food supplies would depend on if you had a slow or fast slide toward a total breakdown. The show seems to show that it was fairly quick, so there might not be much left in the grocery stores but the warehouses would be full. The power grid is down but there are water powered generators, solar panels, and propane powered personal generators. Gas doesn’t decay as fast as they would like you to believe and there would probably still be like a million gallons in the nearest tank farm (where the gasoline transports go to distribute to retail outlets). If a retail gas station pumped all of the gas out of their storage tanks, there is still over 1,000 gallons in the bottom the sub-pumps won’t suck out. Using campers and RV’s would make a lot of sense, but better than crappy leaky 80’s campers, would be a brand new one. Just stop by a RV dealership. Even better than gasoline is diesel, plus you can create bio-diesel from vegetable oil fairly easily. I wouldn’t be camping in zombie infested woods, sleeping in a tent, hoping that four stray strands of barb wire would keep them out.
I swear that in the first season they said that newer vehicles did not work because the computers were shot. I don’t remember why butI do remember they all drove older vehicles…..and then all of the sudden they were driving anything. The rules change on this show very quickly and with no explanation.
this show would be A LOT more interesting if it did concentrate on how to really survive during such an apocalypse, I mean, really who gives a flying F about stupid zombies? What is the fascination with stupid zombies, I mean, they are about as interesting as cancer… Certainly, anyone with half a brain would be making a safe zone, like the prison, completely locked down and protected, and then go on zombie killing sprees to reduce the potential problem, hell, getting around on bicycles, who needs gas! There are plenty of stocks to rebuild a civilization out there, but no, we get unending zombie attacks, human-on-human, etc. Really, is the best these lame-ass writers can do?
I agree with the responses indicating that scarcity would be a real problem. I think that the bigger issue is the notion that the zombie apocalypse, as presented, would cause society to collapse as totally as we’ve seen. It would be a difficult world in which to live, and the US might well be under martial law. I think, though, that the zombies are easy enough to kill that society would survive.
That said, accepting this premise is suspension of disbelief required to watch the show, and I suppose it’s plausible that a functioning government exist somewhere other than Georgia.
It’s an interesting debate, and a lot of people made good points; but Dave’s was the one I always think about. I prefer the World War Z vision (the movie–haven’t read the book), where there are still active, functioning governments. And that was in a situation where people “turned” much faster–within seconds!–than on TWD. But on a show where a crowd cannot just become zombies within a minute or two, they still expect us to believe that military bases and NORAD and Air Force One etc. were all “overwhelmed”? No way.
It seems as though many people are not completely “getting” what the point of these last two episodes were. Alan said that there was no point behind them because The Governor has just gone back to being the same “homicidal whackjob” he was at the end of Season 3. That’s really only half right. Yeah, he’s still a whackjob, but he’s not homicidal. If he was, he would have killed Kirk Acevado. The reason he killed Martinez was because Martinez admitted that he wasn’t sure that he could keep the camp safe. In other words, he admitted weakness. The Governor saw that the leader of the group was weak (or at least what he perceived to be weak) and that’s why he had to kill him and also why he had to leave. He didn’t want to take over as leader because he knew he might fall prey to his “tendencies.” While he’s dragging Martinez into the pit, he keeps yelling the phrase, “I don’t want it. I don’t want it.” He’s talking about the power he has when he’s the leader.
Anyway, that’s why he runs away. Alan mentions that it wasn’t clear why they couldn’t just drive over the zombies or go another way. I think he missed the point. Of course he could just go another way (though, like Alan, I’m not sure if they could’ve driven over it). That obviously wasn’t the only way to drive. What The Governor realizes in that moment (or at least believes) is that it doesn’t matter what he does or where he goes, it’s always going to be the same. He’s going to run into the same scenario. So he goes back to the camp. He goes on a supply run with the brothers and the “good brother” refuses to attack the other party. I think its pretty clear why he killed him. Same reason he killed Martinez. He knew that someone that weak couldn’t be a leader. I said before that Alan was right about him being a whackjob, but wrong about being homicidal. If he was homicidal, he would have killed Acevado, but he doesn’t. This is the clear difference between the governor Pre-Brian and The Governor Post-Brian. The REASON he’s killing everyone. At the end of season 3, he just does it because he’s a homicidal maniac. This time he kills people because he believes it is a necessity to keep his people safe. Which is why he goes back to the prison. He knows that that is probably the safest place his group can be. In order to keep his group safe and take the prison, he’s obviously going to have to take it by force.
Having said all that doesn’t mean that I’ve enjoyed what the writers have done with the character or how they’ve done it. Even if it isn’t the same situation as last season, it SEEMS like the same situation, which is just as bad for the audience. I don’t think the show has been clear enough about The Governor’s switch in motivations. I don’t think the shows has been clear enough with why he killed Martinez. I don’t think the show was clear enough with why he didn’t just drive away when he got the chance. And I particularly don’t think that the show has depicted the transformation in a way that was any way enjoyable for the audience. The episode before this one was incredibly dull and this one was only somewhat better. Like Alan, I would have greatly preferred for them to just make The Governor into a more nuanced and sympathetic character. It looked like that’s where they were headed last episode, but it’s pretty clear that they’ve decided against that. I think the writers probably realized that no matter how hard they tried, there was really no way to make The Governor into a character that the audience could sympathize with. He’s done too much. He’s killed too many people. And he was too much of a megalomaniac in the latter half of last season. Which is why they should have just killed him off. Instead, they chose to rehash the same storyline as last season. They chose poorly.
Sorry for the length.
You’ve got it backwards on the “homocidal whackjob” thing. “Brian” very clearly was and is homicidal. He’s intentionally killing other humans. As for the whackjob part, I suppose tonight’s homocides had a clearer purpose, relatively speaking, than the roadside massacre last season.
By that definition, any active duty member of the military is homicidal, not to mention any state where the death penalty is legal. I stand by my definition, but I do see where you’re coming from. Either way, semantics.
Thank you for actually engaging the content of the episode. Have I liked the past two episodes? Absolutely not, but they did have a purpose. I don’t like that the half-season climax is another governor v. prison showdown but that’s the direction the writers have taken and it requires some explaining.
The Gov can’t simply show up to the prison gates with a new group, a tank and his regained composure without explanation. So we get two episodes (one cold the other lukewarm) to get the Gov to the prison.
This episode was about “Brian” realizing that he is the best leader in this world. It is a reaffirmation for him as a cold, calculated man willing to do whatever it takes to keep certain people safe. There is a new duality in the Gov but it is not the simple good/evil people want.
He is a vengeful madman wrapped in a calculated, do-whatever-it-takes leader.
–Sorry for my own ramblings–
I agree with a lot of what you say. I believe too he killed Martinez and Kirk’s brother because they were weak (in the case of Martinez I also believe he killed him because Martinez knew his past. He wouldn’t want his new family to know about that). I disagree that he isn’t a homicidal maniac. He just does it with some reason behind it.
I call him a dictator. How many dictators in real life have killed to get to the top? Thousands over the course of human history. They were homocidal maniacs too. They too turned their guns on their own people when the refused to obey him/her anymore. “The Governor” is simply using the same meathods.
AS I said he went back to the camp I believe because he realized how foolish it would be to strike out on his own with his new family and not to kill anyone anymore, but he saw the error of his ways at the “Biter Bog” and went back to the safety of the camp. He then accepted what he was and started his coup d’etat in earnest.
Also to consider: We could very well be seeing a repeat as to how he founded and built up Woodbury. Instead of flashbacks we are seeing history repeating. He was among a group of people saw how weak the leadership was and killed them.
Obviously they have to provide some background if the governor is going to show up at the prison with a new army, including a tank! And I do see the idea that ‘Brian’ at one point, even after murdering Martinez, still wanted to run from being ‘the Governor’ but then eventually felt it was the only choice. However I still don’t think it was well written/acted, and very simplistic in bringing Brian/Gov back to virtually the exact same point. Besides his rather inexplicable homicidal rampage against his own people at the end of S 3, the Governor was also kind of looking out for ‘his’ people, a loving (though bereaved) father/husband, and also just a weird maniac (aquarium v the pond now). He was never really any different than that, seemed just a bit shell shocked for awhile when he first met the new family. OK so maybe it’s just the usual dramatic theme ‘people never change’. But it was mainly boring, IMO.
Reply to comment…
But we’ve seen this version of the governor Pre-Brian. In the first or second episode we met him he gunned down a bunch of soldiers in order to steal their supplies. He’s doing it purely for the safety of his people…pretty much exactly why he killed in this past episode.
The governor’s whole arc has essentially been to get him from Point A, to Point B, back to Point A again. If he survives the finale, I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s back at Point B.
Ahem. Sorry about that. Anyway, thank you for laying it all out for Alan and the other commenters. I’m not at all satisfied about where this half-season seems to be heading for a finish, and I didn’t love these two episodes. But “Dead Weight” here did a very good job of laying out what the Governor’s motivation is and why he was killing Martinez and Pete. It’s better groundwork for the character than anything in season 3, especially his multiple conversations with Andrea. I still don’t think this rescues the character from where they drove him at the end of season 3, but it at least makes him a more believable villain with actual reasoning.
Good insight. Alan could take a lesson.
I didn’t understand the zombie mud pit at all. Why were the zombies stuck in the mud? Was the mud in the middle of the only road that the car could drive to escape? Was it the powerlessness of all of the walkers that made Brian find the power inside himself?
When they woke up back at the camp, wtf? Why bother leaving if a nonthreatening pile of zombies is going to make you turn around? Were you expecting to not run into zombies when you left? What did Brian say to the others? “The camp wasn’t safe, but now that I see the mud pit zombie moat, it is actually super safe, lets go back. Ignore my erratic behavior.”
Also, the physics of the mud pit didn’t make much sense. Everywhere around is dry, but here is a giant mud puddle. My wife asked me, “is that mud or quicksand?” The physics of quicksand would make more sense I guess, but unless Brian drove to Africa, that doesn’t work either.
They already established in season 2 that the zombies can get trapped in the mud. The road had washed out at some point and had turned to mud. A group of walkers got stuck. It was probably the same mud on either side of the zombies, so there was probably no way to just drive around them. I’m assuming this obviously, but I’ve driven on enough dirt country roads to know that A) streams sometimes divert over the road without reason and B) the roads are only wide-enough for a single vehicle before you hit the underbrush/trees.
Looked like a sinkhole to me.
I agree that the existence of the mud pit didn’t make a lot of sense–just like the roof of the trailer leaking when it wasn’t and hadn’t been raining. Ugh, whatever. On reflection, though, I think what happened when they came across the mud pit, was “Brian” saw what their future would be like on their own, and decided to go back to the camp where there was already some security, and just go back to being The Governor.
Come on people, it rains in Georgia which is why it’s so green there. Short thunderstorms or showers are common. Just because they don’t show it on camera doesn’t mean it’s not happening. We don’t see the actors taking a crap either but I’m not assuming they’re all suffering from chronic constipation.
“Was it the powerlessness of all of the walkers that made Brian find the power inside himself?”
To me, the mud pit was an anvil-icious bit of symbolism. It represented being stuck in place, with no means of escape.
Did that work in a literal sense? Not really.
Did it work in a metaphorical sense? Much moreso. The governor can try to struggle against his nature all he wants, but in the end he’s stuck with who he is, and there is no escape. The mud pit allows him to realize that.
“What did Brian say to the others? ‘The camp wasn’t safe, but now that I see the mud pit zombie moat, it is actually super safe, lets go back. Ignore my erratic behavior.'”
Hilarious and astute. You would think his fellow survivors would have *some* sort of response to his late-night freak out.
I think someone simply decided that zombies in a mud pit would look cool and provide a break from the usual ‘zombies appear, kill a person or two, get sharp objects to the head’ routine. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.
I think the Guv isn’t all that brave. When you look back on it he usually had his henchmen do the dirty work. Look how scared he got at the rest home with those zombies. I think he figured out he was better as a leader having minions
Joe Toye!
When they first teased the Gov. spyingon the prison two episodes ago I said “ugh”
… back to the prison, possibly have a big standoff,with Rick & Co. … i swear, last season got so boring with all the back and forth, this person lying to that person, now its happening all over again… If “Brian” doesnt die in the next two episodes im seriously thinking about dumping this show altogether.
honestly, the whole Gov. storyline has run its course IMO.
Let’s see more of Herschell kicking some zombie ass! LOL
I believe the Governor will win this time. A combination of the denuded Prison population-which I suspect the Governor is responsible for-and a tank will take care of it. Rick and company will be back on the move by the end of the second batch of episodes this season if not before.
Agreed, I have patience for one more episode at the prison and with the Governor. If either of these are going to be focal points of the second half, I have little interest in watching.
The tank was so blatantly shoe-horned in there that it’s going to be an element. You don’t spend the money on something like that and just use it hold up the prop clothesline. Although his “I just decided to leave with the tank” explanation was pretty hilariously typical of Walking Dead logic.
I think we’re to believe this camp is quite small…and I could be wrong but i think the tank was only visible in the 1 shot when he mentioned it. Just really poor writing/direction.
The Gov’s got a goddamn Tank now, so if he wants he can easily drive through all the fences and even smack a huge hole into the prison itself. When you have a tank you really have all the power.
Annoyed. Yest another waste of an episode. I honestly wonder how some of these people manage to live this long. Why grab a walker’s leg when he is that close to biting that child. Grab a stick or something and bash the head. No one needed to see more of the Governor if he was going to be the same, stupid cartoon villain as last season. Also that one last attempt at sympathy by giving him an abused child background does nothing to garner my sympathies. So now hes full on crazy again and we get more prison vs Governor. So disappointed.
maybe it’s just me but I’m finding this season uninspiring. I look forward to it each week. The next week preview always looks great. Then I find the show boring. Pretty bad when old episodes of fear factor is more interesting.
You and me both brother (minus the Fear Factor part).
The only thing that could really save the show at this point from the seemingly inevitable repeat of the showdown of
The GovernorBrian versus the Prison Group is if the Invisible Marauders were to show up.
Was anyone else freaked about that?? Clearly Brian was because that is why he wanted to take his family and go. I hope the writers did not just drop a big fat red herring on us, because if it is THAT common for groups of humans to raid and kill each other for resources we really need to see THAT story.
They’ve already dropped this before. Remember Randall’s group? After half a season fretting about whether that kid would bring rapists and marauders to The Farm we never found out who they were. In fact, only in the last few episodes have we learned that there are apparently still relatively large groups of survivors just camping out in the countryside. You have to wonder how the group the Governor, et al came across survived so long. It seemed more like seniors chillaxin’ at the Dollywood KOA than rugged survivors.
Would have been interesting to see the Governor go up against a hardened gang of ruthless barbarians – the type you’d inevitably see in this situation – to set up a contrast with his leadership.
They were about as well armed as folks at the Dollywood KOA.
I agree the mysterious marauders are weird already, how they stuck the barbed wire encampment without Gov and company hearing (if they were supposed to moved far away from that small camp then back, that wasn’t clear). Now if those marauders never show up again, it will have been an annoying chain yank. In general the show has been all over the map on the density of population of surviving groups. According to the Rick group’s experience it’s extraordinary for the Governor to have met his new family, the newly agglomerated pretty large Sanchez group, the ‘barbed wire’ group and the marauders in a fairly short period (last three in a very short period). Yet it’s a relatively short drive, it seems, to the prison.
Yeah, the logistics of these last two episodes vs the entire run of the series are fairly mind-boggling. Michonne has been searching for the Gov for months, yet he was also a relatively short distance away. The prison has never accounted anyone other than the Gov and the Woodbury residents, yet various groups of survivors dot the surrounding country-side.
I would love to see an invisible marauder.
Alan-
In regards to why these episodes existed, I believe the answer is related to a comment that the actor who plays Martinez made on Talking Dead.
He stated that the episodes were shot while the show was on break for Comic Con.
In other words, they’ve taken the show to 8 episode mini-seasons and spent 1/4 of the time on break.
Are there other examples of this? Is this in any way defensible?
Feel free to answer this by podcast if necessary.
-GuyITC
That would explain the absence of the entire cast (except David Morrissey) for two whole episodes. It doesn’t seem defensible at all, yet another example of cost-cutting, whilst allowing them the opportunity to still promote the show at Comic Con. If the Governor’s story had been remotely interesting, perhaps I wouldn’t have minded, but two consecutive episodes?
I know Lost would often have short stretches where you wouldn’t see a cast member, but that was justified by the show’s more heavily character-centric episode structure, and at least they did switch it up every week and have a bit more background stuff with the regulars. Did the Lost writers, even with the clever experimentation with storytelling, ever spend a single episode with just one castmember? (I’m thinking maybe Desmond eps, but they usually started off with camp-based stuff.) There’s a good reason for this. People like variety, and if it turns out the audience just aren’t into the protagonist du jour, then what would otherwise just be a slight lull in the story becomes an excruciating slog to get through, as we’ve seen here.
My point is really that you can’t let Comic Con dictate story arcs.
You wanna do one episode of Patchy McMurder? Fine. But a quarter of the whole season? Come on.
David Morrissey was at Comic-Con, though.
I agree with most of the commenters: I didn’t like this episode, though unlike many, I liked last week’s episode quite a bit. I think it would have been more interesting if Brian continued to deny what has been revealed pretty conclusively in the zombie pond, namely his psychotic self. But this does raise possibilities.
Yes, a prison-Governor show down is imminent, but the killing of the other group of campers shows a far more dangerous world. Also, this entire season, none of the characters we have been rooting for has been killed, so bloodshed of this sort is also imminent.
I was disappointed and a bit bored, but I realized when it was over that a sense of dread (regarding the chances of anyone who either joins forces with, or opposes the governor) had gripped me. I still feel it actually, so that has to be a point in favor of the episode, right?
I feel like the same story would have been interesting as a origin story last season for how he became the Governor. But as a re origin story after we’ve already seen him devolve into a lunatic it feels unnecessary
Again another boring episode though slightly better than last week. Two episodes without Rick and the gang is too long!
The message of the season is “Can you come back from what you do?” The governor is an interesting case study in this. He seems genuinely conflicted. Philip very badly wants to be Brian, I think. He cries after he kills Martinez, he tries to leave in the middle of the night. He comes to realize, I think, that he is Philip and will always be Philip. This is no different than Rick wanting to be Rick the farmer. At the end of season 3, The Governor had nothing to lose. He does now. He also has the means to exact revenge which he didn’t before.
Imagine if you had started watching Breaking Bad at season 5. Your opinion of Walter White would be much different than if you started in season 1. Backstory, motivation, and character depth make you care about a character. The Governor in season 3 was a cipher. Whatever the story called for that week is what he’d be. Psychopath, charmer, etc. I appreciate that they gave him some depth so that he wasn’t the one dimensional cartoon character he had been.
The biggest sin is that it’s taken the better part of two seasons to get to this point. Those slow patches in season 3 could’ve had some flashbacks or flash-forwards to show us these things.
This show reminds me of Lost. A group of people from disparate backgrounds forced together by circumstance to survive in a harsh situation. Lost would at least flesh out characters with flashbacks but with only 16 episodes a season, TWD doesn’t have quite the luxury that Lost had with its 20+ episodes a season.
I think your thematic interpretation is correct. It doesn’t change the fact the governor and associated storyline is tedious & lame.
One other thing I noticed … when they’re sitting around the table having beers, Lily says something like “This is the first time I’ve felt safe” and The Governor looks like he’s choking back disgust and gets up and walks away from the table. It’s as if she said Martinez is doing a better job of protecting her than “Brian” could.
I know I’m in the tiny minority here, but I think this is the best TWD season so far. No episode is as good as “Clear,” which set a high bar, but every episode has had that same feel. I love the smaller, more focused stories. I’ve felt tense throughout every episode, never knowing who gets it next. And I’ve loved the two Governor episodes. I thought they were as good as anything the series has done. This is never going to be Breaking Bad, and, yes, the characters sometimes do inconsistent or outrageous things, but I look forward to Sunday nights and haven’t been disappointed yet.
Whiplash. I can appreciate what the writers were trying to do, but this wasn’t a character “arc” so much as a 180mph boomerang effect that relied on WAY too much coincidence and suspension of disbelief. Right back where we started with Attempt #2 on the prison. A sloppy character-building effort imho — though Pete in the lake was an awesome effect.
It just feels like the writers/show runners are DESPERATELY trying to show viewers/critics why we are all wrong that the Govenor is a poorly developed and/or realized character.
“No see his back story? Now do you appreciate him?”
“He’s not human? Here look, he’s playing chess with a girl and fixing a leaky roof!”
“He’s crazy for no reason? Didnt you hear him say his dad was abusive?”
So much of what we are leading up to is going to feel un-earned its crazy.
Very disappointed with the conclusion of The Governor’s catch up episodes. Based on interviews David Morissey gave, I thought perhaps The Governor had changed for the better. I did not expect him necessarily to join Rick and company, but I thought perhaps his time with the family had given him a chance to reflect on the choices he made and he would try to atone for his crimes. Unfortunately, he’s basically the same ridiculous character from last season.
I find it hard to believe that Martinez’s people (and Kirk Acevedo’s character) accepted The Governor after two very suspicious deaths. And did no one see him kill/dispose of Martinez/Pete when he did so out in the open?
I’m getting tired of the writers’ lazy writing of guest characters. Kirk Acevedo is so talented, so to see him written as a one-dimensional bigot (when this show is so full of them) is disappointing. I liked Enver Gjokaj’s character and was hoping he would stick around. That is, aside from floating just below the lake’s surface (which I admit was a cool visual).
The female characters get it even worse. The Maggie lookalike’s two scenes were basically the same: gets up out of of bed to ask “Brian” what’s wrong. The daughter, who just last week was a take charge, no nonsense character was used this week to further prove what a jerk Acevedo’s character is.
It looks like the midseason finale is going to be another showdown between Rick’s group and The Governor’s. All I can hope is that Rick and Michonne put him down so we won’t have to deal with this again next year.
FYI: In many ways, I am looking forward to the spinoff series if only to move away from the deep south. The redneck characters with the same backstories (abusive parents/husbands) make me question if anyone besides our main group is worth saving. Also, the southern accents are really grating.
I’ve loved the last two episodes with the Governor. His character is typical for the kind of person that would thrive in a post-apocalyptic setting. What makes him terrifying is that he was probably more like me and you before the end of the world then you would like to believe. He is a product of his environment, and that make him interesting IMO.
as soon as the govener returned I was afraid we would just have a repete of last year. rick v gov. I was bored with that last year. I need more walking through empty houses and getting stuck between zombie and the exit.
Someone at some point theorized the governor was on the road to redemption. That he would approach the prison and ask them to take in his ‘new family’!!!! and then what? Say thanks, and be on his way after waving bye-bye? I just knew the gov was same as he ever was and am not one whit surprised at the way his story is going. He was a murdering loony from the start. Washing out his undies, playing chess, etc. – even Hitler probably threw a ball for his dog at times.
Maybe that small camp of about 10 people was single handedly killed by Carol! LOL!
I thought the ‘zombies in the mud’ taught him to BUILD A MOAT! Medieval castles had it right. But that doesn’t seem to be his plan. I agree. The show has lost it’s way.
When I saw last week’s episode was Governor-centric, I decided to delete it from the DVR without watching. Looks like I’ll be doing the same this week. I’ll check back in when this arc is over.
This is the worst episode in four seasons. Everyone’s an idiot in this one (Martinez, Tara, Pete), but the Governor, the biggest idiot, gets away with everything because the show needs him to succeed. Killing Martinez in broad daylight, smuggling Pete’s body out of camp, and then keeping his zombified corpse where anyone can see it? Idiot, idiot, idiot. This show isn’t always great, but it’s always been better than this.
Where the heck was everyone at when the Governor clubbed Martinez with the golf club and dragged him into the pit? Seemed like the camp had about 40 people and everyone was gone in broad daylight. Did I miss something?
It was really poorly done. It seemed like that should have absolutely been a night scene, but they didn’t shoot it that way. The way it was cut, it made it seem like they didn’t find Martinez’s body until the next morning, but that would’ve meant that nobody went on patrol for hours on end.
And to make things even sillier, I believe that Martinez was screaming pretty bad when the zombies started eating him. Nobody heard it? The little girl screamed, and half the camp was there in 5 seconds.
The way they shot this new camp is really confusing to me. At first I thought there were about 10 of them…basically camping out with 1 trailer. Then the Governor all the sudden has his own mobile home. Then it turns into a trailer park with a dozen RV’s and 40 people are there. Made no sense at all. And how does he just steal a car in the middle of the night and come back with nobody questioning it?
The writers of this show are the equivalent of Michael Jordan. No, not Jordan, the basketball player. I am referring to Michael Jordan, the general manager. His seven years as owner/general manager of the Bobcats are the worst seven years of any team in any sport, ever.
I’m starting to feel bad for Enver Gjokaj – everything I’ve seen him in recently has him as a glorified red shirt, he never makes it past the half-way point of the episode he’s in. He was the best part of “Dollhouse”, which while not great, really did give Enver a chance to show his acting chops.
Seeing him again made me think he would have been a much better casting choice as Agent Dalton on Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”
So this entire half season has basically been a reboot — an effort to fix the character development flaws of the main group and get the Governor back to the prison for the showdown that should have ended last season. We’re at almost exactly the same point, with almost the same cast now that the Woodbury folks were killed by the plague.
While this is frustrating, I still think season 4.1 has been significantly better than season 3.2 was. Still, if this is the impetus to get the crew out of the prison and push towards some new plot development, I’m fine with it.
I think I’m done with this show. I just don’t care about anything that’s going on in it anymore. I’ve been fighting the ennui for weeks now, and last night’s was the last straw. Nothing has really happened all ‘season.’ It seems that with few exceptions, we’re in the same spot that we were when the season began.
Why? WHYWHYWHYWHYWHY???!!!!!
i think im done reading these comments! nothing but uninspiring negativity. i’ll just read alan’s insight for now on.
what ever happened to people sharing predictions, what they liked about the show, something for the fans – not the haters.
that being said, i like how these first two episodes seemed like the movie, “the road”. you basically have 2 separate worlds – the governor and the prison. i would have liked it to alternate 1 by 1 each (maybe two in a row is what got fans frustrated and missing the rest of the group?) i agree with LJ earlier, who stated that they could see the governor as themselves if this happened to them – the governor is a product of his environment. i hope everybody can read the books on the back story of the governor. reading the comics, the books, and watching the tv show is the ultimate gift that no other show can provide!
I agree about the negativity. It’s not much fun.
I actually find the show pretty entertaining, now that they’ve gotten much better at character development. I even prefer the slower-paced episodes over the more action packed ones much of the time. I’d rather learn more about the various characters instead of seeing 101 ways to disgustingly kill a zombie.
Let me guess… He attacks prison but is thwarted by jumpy civilians then runs back to trailer but then is attacked by Rick n gang. Then rick kills his own group n becomes a recluse then meets a girl and starts over. Rick starts a new group n attacks Governors trailer again but fails then the Governor comes back then repeat process until ratings start to plummet.
I agree, that while their intentions weren’t for this, we all just feel the same way.
I did feel that he was going to approach the prison to request they allow them to enter. He noticed they buried many of them and him and his crew are in need of safe quarters. And, as a redeeming resolution, he allows his new family and daughter, to be enter into the prison and live there while he is banished. The conversations of “I understand Rick why you feel this way. All I care about is this little girl. You better protect her” while Maggie 2.0 says “Your name isn’t Brian? I don’t know you! How could you do those things!” and cries and runs off.
But I digress. Anyway, I thought that was the path because otherwise we were headed for the same issue as last year and obviously the storyline can’t be the same 2 years running. Especially when we all hated the first go round.
I will always watch the show. I love apocalyptic movies and people coping within a world where there are less humans. However, I want more from this show right now. I LOVED the first 2-3 episodes. It seemed like the show was back on the right path and making real progress. And while I haven’t hated the season, I no longer love it. This week, for the first time since I was done binge watching, I didn’t care to watch the DVR’s show commercial free Sunday night from 9:20 PM. I had time and didn’t care to watch it. Knowing it was a bottled Governor show, I guess was the main reasoning. But either way, with Carol gone with no consequence, I just don’t feel like the show fulfilled the promise of those first 2 episodes.
Who fed the rats? Was not the governor for timing reasons and because the chef was on the opposite side of the fence from the walkers.
Lastly, I have no idea if it was their big plan but cutting off the prison story the moment Carol got excommunicated was unfair to me. We finally were going to have the core group dynamic show itself by seeing Daryl’s reaction and how it played out to the group. And while I know it will probably come this upcoming week and it was intended to coincide with their opposition to the Governor, I think it was a mistake. We deserved to have that reaction to the situation and build on that momentum.
After writing that out, I have a feeling that it was because they have Carol become a savior in the fight against the Gov. WhileRick tells Daryl and they all are arguing whether she is good or bad, she come sour of nowhere to save the day and destroy the governor and rescue the prison.
It now seems implausible that they would cast her off forever and have absolutely no on screen reaction beyond Maggie 1.0’s 2 second response to Rick.
Last thought:
Why do we have to endure these half seasons? This isn’t fair. Yes it worked well with Breaking Bad but I don’t want to experience every AMC show like this forever. I know money talks but as viewers, we already support the show plenty. Annoying us with these half seasons is too much. There is no reason for it as the series is nowhere near a finale season and that is probably the only time it will work out well for the viewers.
And after seeing the story unfold for this half season, it seems that is why they created this Governor story some beef and have Zombie World War 2 because there weren’t enough episodes to resolve the story lines otherwise and they needed some element of closure until the 2nd half of the season.
Who fed the rats? Who’ll stop the rain? Yes… Carol steals the tank (and the Guv’s eyepatch) and ala Donald Sutherland in “Kelly’s Heroes” comes to save the day.
AMC should stop giving you advance screenings if all you’re going to do is post 2 paragraphs saying “Meh I don’t like it” and not adding any of the substance you used in your Wire reviews. Seriously, AMC should start checking what critics are doing with their copies. If they’re not doing anything of note, cut the cord.
If the episode in question isn’t doing anything of note, I expect an honest reviewer to write nothing more than 2 paragraphs saying so. The Wire deserved the attention it received from reviewers like Sepinwall. TWD does not deserve that kind of attention.
Season 3 was like a walker with its legs cut off. Season 4 is slowly dying. I’m hungry for moments like Rick and Glenn’s escape from Atlanta in season 1. Minor raids get boring…give the group a reason to be in the thick of it. Show creative ways that other groups have survived. Bottom line if Rick and Co. dont leave the prison soon I’m done for.
What a shame. The Governor was starting to become very interesting about halfway through this episode. Then he killed Martinez and all the character progress evaporated. Since this season’s theme has been “coming back” from things you’ve done, I was hoping the new family would help the governor do just that, with another confrontation where Rick & The Gang had a choice to make about whether to trust the governor. THAT would’ve been interesting.