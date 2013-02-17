Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Home’

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as you give me a specific answer to a specific question…
Glen Mazzara has said in the past that he looked to “Lost” for inspiration in running “The Walking Dead,” and that’s especially clear in an episode like “Home,” which focuses so much on one of the favorite “Lost” subjects of all: who’s the leader, and should they continue to have that job?
So in Woodbury, the Governor tells Andrea that the town might be better off with her running things until he’s over the recent attack. And at the prison, Glen struggles to lead an undermanned group while Rick is going walkabout in the tall grass, chasing after Lori’s ghost.
But the whole thing feels half-hearted. The Governor isn’t genuinely offering Andrea the job; he’s just trying to distract her while he’s off mounting an attack on Rick’s group.
And the prison scenes never really take the idea of Glen running things seriously; it’s taken as a given that he’s not really up for the job and will likely screw things up before Rick gets his head on straight again. Where “Lost” liked to shake up its leadership structure every dozen episodes or so and see how the group functioned with with Locke or Sawyer or Sayid running things instead of Jack, “The Walking Dead” operates from the default that Rick is and always should be the one everyone else takes their cues from. And, certainly, he has a good track record, especially with the way they cleared out and claimed the prison. But other than Andrew Lincoln having top billing, there’s nothing magical about Rick. He’s a good man with good tactical ideas, but he has flaws, including this current need to chase after what he can even admit are grief-induced hallucinations. I think it would be interesting to get a stretch of episodes where Glen really was in charge – or Carol (who’s much more up to the job than we would have imagined even last season) or Maggie or Daryl – because Rick’s either crazy or simply convinced he needs to abdicate the Ricktatorship.
Instead, we just get another episode filled with people talking around in circles (interrupted briefly by the Dixon brothers on the bridge) leading up to the big action sequence at the end, about which I’m of two minds. On the one hand, the idea of having a van filled with walkers crash through the outer gates is a clever one, and much of the action was well-choreographed, as has been a “Walking Dead” specialty. On the other, not all the action was set up properly (it wasn’t clear for a while that it was one of the Governor’s men up in a guard tower, in part because it wasn’t clear how he might have gotten up there), and the plan ultimately seemed half-baked. If the Governor really wanted to take the prison, he’d have brought more manpower and more guns, ammo and vehicles and try to overwhelm Rick’s fortified group with sheer numbers. Instead, it came across like he just wanted to harass the prison group and then leave, having lost the element of surprise (and that particular gimmick) for whenever he tries the real attack. If the idea was that he didn’t expect Rick (and then Daryl and Merle) to be on the outside of the fence, that didn’t come across, because those three ultimately didn’t do enough.
Mainly, this was another piece-mover episode – literally, in how it arranges to have Rick, Merle and Daryl on the wrong side of the fence (and with Rick out of ammo) while the prison is as full of walkers as it’s been since the season premiere. I’m hoping things pick up soon, because this is two episodes like that in a row after a long break.
Some other thoughts:
* An excellent scene between Glen and Maggie in her cell, where she calls him out for the way he’s been distant to her ever since he assumed she was raped.
* I was glad, at least, that Daryl didn’t really require that much time being back in Merle’s company to realize where he belonged. Also, Merle’s revelation that they were planning to rob the group at the quarry makes their presence in such a motley collection of people make much more sense in hindsight.
* RIP, Axel. I should have seen that one coming once he started opening up to Carol about his past, but I naively thought that the show was trying to beef up a character who hadn’t had a lot of screentime but might be around a while. (At a minimum, he seemed to be stepping up as a Daryl surrogate for Carol, which would lead to tension when the real version came back.) Instead, it’s like when T-Dog said more than two sentences in that episode where he wound up as walker food. If Martinez ever gets a monologue, expect him to catch a bullet within 10 minutes.
* I had been under the impression last week that when Hershel told Tyreese and his group to leave in the middle of Rick’s breakdown, he just meant that they should leave the room. Nope. They left the prison altogether, which I confirmed with AMC. I don’t expect we’ve seen the last of that bunch, but that could have been conveyed better, especially since the lack of manpower is such a major topic of this episode.
Once again, let me remind you again of this blog’s No Spoiler rule and how it applies to this show, as I’ve had to delete a bunch of comments the last few weeks that violated it. Basic things to remember before commenting:
1. No talking about the previews for the next episode.
2. No talking about anything else you know about upcoming episodes from other sources – and, yes, that includes anything Mazzara and Kirkman have said in interviews.
3. No talking about anything that’s happened in the comic that hasn’t happened in the TV show yet. (Or anything that’s been revealed, like character backstory and motivation.) As with “Game of Thrones,” the goal is to treat “The Walking Dead” TV show as exactly that, and not as an excuse for endless comparisons with the comics. If you want to talk about the comics, feel free to start up a discussion thread on our message boards.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Awesome fucking episode. That last 10 minutes had as much excitement and insanity as three full episodes. Everything before it may have been low-key, but Mazzara and Co. knew what they were doing, setting their audience up for the kill in one of the most masterful surprise pieces I’ve seen in an episode so far.
Good recap, Alan.
This ep. was really a mixed bag of great action and character-revealing scenes, mixed with super-annoying ones. Examples of the latter:
(1) Rick’s hallucination-chasing, leaving both prison gates open, and caressing Lori’s spectre a la Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore in “Ghost” (gag me);
(2) Daryl’s leaving his one-handed, unarmed brother to fend for himself (no matter how odious Daryl is) in a world the characters have acknowleged is too dangerous to go solo in;
(3) seeing that Tyreese’s group has decamped completely, rather than merely relocating to the prison field with Michonne, pending Rick’s return to sanity or the development of an opportunity to ingratiate themselves;
(4) Merle’s helping save Rick, and thus making it impossible to expel him from the prison, at least right away, and
(5) learning Michonne’s a lousy shot (whatta waste of ammo!).
Best gestures (all in the show’s last few seconds):
(1) Rick and Daryl’s manly-but-affectionate nods of acknowledgement, immediately followed by Rick’s fantastically executed sneer at Merle; and
(2) Glenn’s touching Maggie’s shoulder and her putting her hand on his.
My impression was that Daryl was basically daring Merle to come along – kind of like a mom who tells her kid she’s leaving the department store. Clearly Merle had no other options.
Froide, thank you for bringing up the creepy awkwardness of Rick caressing Lori’s spectre. I hate to tell you what it immediately reminded me of: when Sacha Baron Cohen’s Bruno went to a psychic to contact the ghost of Minni Vanilli and he reinacted their men’s room hook up. Hilarious and Horrible !!
@my earlier post: I meant to write, ” (no matter how odious MERLE is)”.
Hey Alan, any idea what the tattoos on Daryl’s back signified? Or is that a reveal they’re saving for later?
They were just showing his scars, from where his father abused him … I think.
Eddieisannoy is right…just showing the scars of abuse. Merle didn’t realize Daryl was getting abused by their father after Merle took off from home, which is why Daryl is still so angry with him.
I’m pretty sure those are just Norman Reedus’ actual tattoos. So I don;t think they served any purpose (except, I guess, possibly distracting the audience from looking at the scars).
I interpreted the tattoos as the character’s attempt to camouflage his physical abuse-scars (even though, like David, I think in real life the tatoos are actually the actor’s).
Maybe I’m being nit-picky, but when we first see Darryl’s ravaged back his tattoos are on the right side and his left side is clear. As he walks away from his brother, the Tattoos are now on his left side. I do think that they are Norman Reedus’ actual tattoos so that is a bit confusing (and distracting ).
Also in the scenes from next week, the Governor’s poked out eye is has jumped to the other side of his face. Maybe he is looking in a mirror? Seems sloppy.
Given that the show runner uses Lost for inspiration, I suspect we’ll get a Daryl-centric episode next season, including a long flashback as to where and how he got the tattoo and what it means.
An incredibly confusing scene – I, like most viewers, thought that the tattoos were what we were meant to be looking at. At first I thought “did their Dad give them really bad tattoos?” Is that why they turned out the way they did? Man, that’s some incredibly sloppy production from TWD, yet again.
RANDIAN Sometimes for editing purposes a shot will be horizontally flipped, mirrored if you will.
@GarySF: Shut yo mouth! :-D
I absolutely hate Talking Dead commercials. Something intense happens on the show and then we have to immediately cut to that smirking douchebag. HATE IT.
I want to slam Hardwick’s face with a trunk door like Daryl.
I agree. But he isn’t half as bad as Robert Kirkland, who gives absolutely nothing as far as insight into his own show (on the premise that anything he says will be a giant spoiler). I just hate the Talking Dead…it serves no purpose, and it only exaggerates this idea that giving away any “spoilers” somehow ruins the show. God I hate that idiot Hardwick too.
Who’s Robert Kirkland?
Isn’t that the guy that created the show? Sorry if I got the name wrong…the dude that wrote the comics and is head writer on this show…the fat guy with the beard. Whatever his name is.
An hour long recap show for an hour long show is absolutely ridiculous. People want to see replays of the episode, not a bunch of clowns saying nothing of value.
I actually really enjoy Chris Hardwick and the Talking Dead. It’s fun to see someone who acts like a fan discuss the show. And he may look and act goofy but he’s always got some interesting insights.
@LIKEAJERK: I would like Talking Dead if they didn’t have the showrunners on there…they never say anything interesting. Chris Hardwick would be tolerable if he didn’t always seem to be compensating for his mute guests.
They should just have it on the internet.
I enjoyed it when it was half an hour. But an hour? They lost me.
I enjoy Hardwick very much! Knows his stuff, clearly is entranced by the show, is enthusiastic about the behind the scenes info, and I find him both charming and funny.
I hate Chris Hardwick. Something about that guy really rubs me the wrong way.
If you enjoy The Talking Dead, I think that’s fine, but AMC needs to stop putting promos that begin with Hardwick shouting something idiotic, right after a good moment, that completely takes you out of the drama of what just happened in the show.
DVR Elevation, DVR. That said, I hate Chris Hardwick with so much passion I wish he’d get eaten and we could be done with him.
In all fairness, wouldn’t any ad ruin the momentum of the show. Something dramatic and stirring happens, fade to black, the Geico pig is talking to a bitchy stewardess. Not good. To me the most distracting commercials aee the ones that feature cast members of the show I’m watching. The Americans keeps showing Keri Russel in some alien abduction movie, and although I understand why, it still bugs me.
It doesn’t even fade to black. You see the Governor and BAM Hardwick appears.
I think the creator’s last name is Kirkman, not Kirkland. And I actually don’t mind Talking Dead, which feels more like a full show at 60 minutes then when it was 15 mins of show and 15 mins of ads. But with regards to ‘spoilers’, I didn’t like that the other guest Joe Mangiello started talking about what the comic book versions of the characters were like compared to the show because I have no intention reading the comic book and don’t want to know if the comic version character is going to start mirroring their TV counterpart.
I believe Hardwick used to host an MTV show back in the day, hence the slightly annoying factor.
I also like Talking Dead when it was a half hour, this hour BS lost me as well. Whomever said having the creator of the comic book on is bad is absolutely correct. He never says anything for fear of it being a spoiler. Right on the money with that one, don’t have him back, he is annoying and his jokes are not funny. I do like Hardwick even though he CAN get a bit annoying at times.
Lastly, you guys are saying you hate the commercial brakes when he jumps on speaking loudly, hashtag #im annoying, but this past episode they had a deep voiced guy do the promo, which wasn’t as bad.
As host of MTV’s Singled Out, Chris Hardwick was annoying, though not half as annoying as Jenny McCarthy. My pression is that he is not happy with that show being on his resumé. A few years ago, I saw him on G4 doing tech reviews and was astounded that he was both likable and witty. As the head of Nerdist I enjoy his work and the platform he gives others. He’s said numerous times that as host of the show, he has no input as to when Talking Dead promos air.
As to the quality of the show, its largely dependant on the guests. I agree that Kirkman’s coy grinning is irritating as hell. The format change has helped the show not feel rushed and the discussions not feel superficial.
I stopped watching the Talking Dead because it used to be quite spoiler-y, but I like Chris Hardwick. He moderated a few Comic Con panels I saw last year and he was funny, charming, and knowledgeable, but best, he knew when to shut up and let the audience ask questions and how to get the panelists to talk.
it was the 40 min mark and I turned to my wife and said absolutely nothing has happened. That was 50 mins of nothing and 1 good action scene at the end. I thought there was going to be a cool reveal about who was driving the truck, but there was no payoff at all on that either.
Who do you think was driving the truck?
Yes: WHO was driving the truck, and also WHO was up in the guard tower?
Extra 1 and Extra 2. The truck driver, the way they hid all their skin/face/etc. initially led me to believe it was Andrea (body seemed small) but it could very well be one of Cutty’s crew from last episode, or some other bonerinspiring flawed character from the comic. Or generic person x they are saving for some expedient reveal later.
I’m not buying anything that’s happening this season:
*Glenn’s PTSD freakout? I just don’t get it. Maybe because the show is too afraid of taking big changes and didn’t have the Governor do anything that would actually cause trauma this severe. I’m just annoyed by New Glenn.
*Michonne. TALK. Or give us a reason for why she doesn’t, TWD writers. This has gone on for far too long. A katana is not a character trait.
*Daryl and Merle’s fight in the woods felt just as forced as Glenn’s PTSD fallout. I liked what they did with Merle up until now and then they just reduced him to the racist redneck stereotype he was in his only first season appearance.
*I’m glad the town of Woodbury is starting to dislike Andrea just as much as I am
*The only moment in this episode I really liked: White Prisoner getting shot mid-convo with Carol. And then The Talking Dead promo ruined it, as it does for every good moment on this show.
Stop it, AMC. Please. Stop.
Oh and I did enjoy the last sequence. I just wish the show would stop making me sit through 40 minutes of a mediocre show just to get 10 minutes of a pretty good one.
It’s amazing how annoying Andrea has become, isn’t it? They’ve ruined her character. Remember how strong of a character she was in season 2…when it looked like she and Shane might try and make it on their own? I miss that character.
I don’t think Glenn has PTSD, he just feels a lot of anger towards himself over what happened and thats causing him to lash out towards others. He blames himself for he and Maggie getting caught, and was then helpless while Maggie was tormented and he was tortured. He then gave up the prison location and had to stay behind while Maggie and the others saved Darryl. Of course none of that is really his fault, but he the whole thing has made him feel weak and powerless.
@Jay- I agree except on one point: I thought it was Maggie who had given up the prison location.
Some of the stuff you’re complaining about is, I assume, cannon material from the comics. Please explain to me how this would be AMC’s fault.
Bryan, none of that stuff happened in the comics. It’s all AMC’s fault.
I was actually asking AMC to stop airing Talking Dead ads .0001 seconds after they cut from a dramatic moment on the show.
Glenn is being a douche.
As soon as Axel made that money joke, I was about to tweet out that hes been talking to much and about to catch a bullet.
That’s funny because I assumed last week Tyreese et al. were kicked out and then convinced after the fact I was wrong but turned out I was right.
I also thought for quite a while the shooter on the tower was one of “ours” as well.
Re: The Governor’s plan. He doesn’t want to take the Prison; he just wanted it cleared. Smashing the fences and dumping a bunch of walkers inside seems like a good way to do that with minimal risk to your own people.
Yeah I thought the Governor’s plan was pretty obvious too.
Much better to listen to the Watching Dead podcast. They don’t sugarcoat everything and pretend each episode is the greatest TV show in history. Even the Afterbuzz TV podcast for the show is better than Talking Dead, and they have guests from the show such as writers and actors sit in from time to time.
My take on The Governor’s plan is that he wants to drag it out, make them suffer as long as possible. He was clearly having a ball and since he’s better equipped and has more men, he can afford to wear them down until they can’t defend themselves any longer.
@EDINNJ I second your plug for Watching Dead. Good stuff.
Can’t say the same for Afterbuzz, though. I find most of their podcasts to be loud and obnoxious (I can’t stand all the FM radio style theme music and sound effects. Ugh) and the hosts are usually annoying.
Weaponized walkers is a good idea. It forces the prison crew to waste precious ammunition, and they just might take down one or two of the prison group. So it actually makes a lot of sense as an opening gambit for the Governor. I DON’T like the fact that a sniper was able to get into the gun tower.* That’s a pretty big stretch, since he would have needed to enter through the walker area in the back and work his way through them. The body armor would certainly help, but that’s still pretty much a suicide run. So Woodbury lost a man, body armor, and a weapon, for limited return.
*Yes, I know this was “set up” with the Governor’s speech about taking a bullet and Glenn’s outburst over nobody being on watch. But it’s still pretty thin plotting.
Well that was certainly an exciting final 10 minutes. I enjoyed the Dixons’ triumphant return. I hope Rick doesn’t immediately shun Merle again after he helped save his ass.
The zombie van was a fun touch.
sooooo whos driving the zombie truck?
looked like a female based on body type
Definitely looked like a woman. Loved the last ten minutes. A little too predictable with Oscar and Axel being “red shirt” characters just killed off.
Axel just got bust in his head one time, gawd.
laying there like a newborn fuckin baby, god
I was amazed at Carol’s reaction, she immediately dropped and used him for cover.
Using Axel’s body as cover was amazing. Gruesome and horrifying. Total Recall had a similar scene, except it used the idea of an innocent bystander’s body as a shield for humor. I mich preferred this version.
What do you mean “Is he fuckin dead”?
What a difference a season makes…or is it the gun types?
Season 2 (“Bloodletting”): One bullet from Otis’ hunter’s rifle passes through a deer and hits Carl, killing the animal and severely wounding the man-child.
Season 3 (“Home”): Numerous bullets from the Woodbury attackers’ assault rifle bullets hit Axel’s body, but not a single one passes through and hits Carol. Or so it seems.
Is that plausible to those familiar with guns? Not that I want her to be injured, but logic dictates that Carol should be at least grazed by a pass-through bullet or two.
The ammunition that hunting rifles fire is dependant on how large the animal you’re hunting is. The larger the animal the more powerful the ammo needed. Deer are larger than people, therefore hunting rifles fire larger rounds than weapons designed to kill people. There are also different types of ammunition for assault weapons. There are bullets designed to break up inside the body to minimize collateral damage. Alternatively, there are armor piercing rounds that would go through a body. Someone else posted the theory that because of the downward angle of fire, the bullets could have passed through Axel into the ground. Ultimately, it was just a great visual.
Thanks, Jonas; makes sense. And yes, it was a great visual.
I thought this was a good episode, but I am really tired of these comic book characters like the Governor and Michonne. I disagree that the writers should stay faithful to the comics because of some ridiculous notion of loyalty to the comic book fans…it’s ruining this show. This isn’t the comic book. Make your characters more believable. The Governor is just a stupid character. He’s the cliche evil genius. Robert Kirkland should be thrown off this show for writing such nonsense. He can’t write. His comic was full of cardboard cutout characters and it’s been translated to this show. Michonne and the Governor are so damn irritating.
At least Daryl and Merle were interesting.
I think this has become my favorite “love to hate” t.v. show.
Who’s Robert Kirkland?
Hey Jona…you asked that in my other post. Sorry I got his name wrong. Instead of being a giant d-bag, why don’t you just correct me with giving his actual name? Troll.
Robert Kirkman. Happy now, Jona? I’ve been writing on these comments sections of Alan’s website for a long time now and you are by far the most irritating person on here.
Okay. It won’t happen again. Truce.
Truce.
Yeah, I’m pretty much in the love to hate camp as well.
This the first time this season where I felt we are rambling around….also I felt seeing Lori again and this time in her wedding dress makes her death less powerful
Good point. I am beyond done with the crazy hallucinating Rick storyline.
Am I the only one tired of Rick? Alan said he’s made good decisions for the group….but has he? I just hate this “I see dead people” story line. God, go away. Bring back Dale and Shane…they created good tension and were believable characters for this world.
I’ve never understood why Rick is in charge. He just walked into camp and was suddenly the leader. A lot of the decisions he has made have gotten people killed. Now he’s having hallucinations and everyone just seems to be biding their time until he snaps out of it. Personally, I’d want to get as far away from a “leader” like that as I could.
I think the reason Rick ended up leader was the dynamic between him and Shane. Before the outbreak, Rick was the one in charge and that combined with Shane’s guilt over Lori and leaving him behind at the hospital led him to defer to Rick when he reappeared.
I co-sign Jonas’ points. Plus, Rick’s uniform conferred substantial confidence in him as a leader.
No, I’m tired of Rick as well. And even more tired of Ghost-Lori. I mean, really? How many more episodes is she gonna be in?
Way to stay consistent Lori. Still ruining episodes even though you’re dead. Why don’t you randomly drive your ghost car into town?
I also dislike the loss of Dale. People complained about him as a nosy neb and moral arbitor, but frankly, his was a voice that asked the tough questions, a dialogue that was generally good amidst long droll… Now, if we want a decent sounding point, we have to rely on frickin’ Carol or Carl?
Another snoozefest with maybe 10 mins of interesting content The Merle and Daryl scenes were good as was the last scene when the Governor attacked the prison.
The rest – zzzzzzzzzzz.
Yup. The bridge scene and the finale were fine, but the rest was AWFUL.
The writers really, really need to start watching other, better shows to realize that dialogue scenes can actually be entertaining instead of excruciating.
Not surprisingly, the bridge scene and the scenes between Merle and Daryl were about the only original portions that deviated from the comic book crap. (And, the dialogue between Carol and Axel – which was quite good and believable. Again, probably not in the comic book.) A definite pattern with this show: if it closely follows the comic book then it’s crap. If it’s original, then it’s very entertaining.
The action in last night’s episode was nothing like the comic book. They’re barely following it at this point. That’s probably a good thing, but you can’t say they’re following it closely at all.
Joel. You’re probably right. I guess I’m thinking in even broader terms at this point. i.e. Is there a character called “the Governor” in the comic book? If so, then he’s probably so badly drawn that we should ditch him and create something completely different. Other than the general setting (zombie outbreak, near Atlanta, focused on a Sheriff’s Deputy named Rick), I would have much preferred if everything else from the comic had been ditched and started anew.
Printin’ Mike,
Have you actually read the comic book? Or are you just assuming it’s bad because it’s from the comic book? Because stuff like Andrea in Woodbury, the “only one black guy at a time” rule and Michonne never, ever talking are entirely the creation of the show.
‘Printin Mike: As a general rule, if you have to ask if a character is in a book, you probably aren’t too qualified to compare a movie or show to said book….
How come the group are master sharp shooters when shooting at walkers who are moving, yet can’t hit the broad side of the barn when shooting at a person standing completely still?
The man in the tower had the advantage of height. Bullets are affected by gravity and as they travel they are losing upward momentum making it harder to hit targets above where you’re shooting from. The others had cover from their vehicles to hide behind. The Governor’s men had better weapons, possibly giving them better range. One of the advantages of shooting walkers is they don’t shoot back, allowing our heroes to focus on aiming a little better.
Still, you’ve got a point.
Gee, I remember when they could hit walkers in the head from a moving truck in the dark and now they can’t hit one guy standing about 100 feet away?
Exactly… all that shooting and only one man on each side dies? The Governor took no cover, but somehow he doesn’t get hit once. I guess they’re trying to show that he’s crazy fearless, but it seems unlikely that Martinez and the other guy in the truck had to keep taking cover and the Governor could just stand out there without hardly dodging.
Being shot at for the first time ever tends to affect one’s aim when shooting back. Seriously, think about it.
Who there was being shot back at for the first time ever? Maybe a few of them, but not the majority. Not anyone on the governor’s side, and not anyone from Rick’s group who helped in the attack on Woodbury.
Rick, Daryl, Michonne and Dead Black Guy #2 assaulted Woodbury. Maggie and Glenn were involved briefly in the escape (and note that Maggie, under superior fire, capped the sniper). No one else was involved in Woodbury. Before this episode, we’ve never seen Michonne fire a gun. Daryl and Glenn were gone during the assault on the prison.
Please remind me of the incident where everyone else (Carol, Beth, Carl, Hershell) has been involved in a fire fight.
It doesn’t even have to be the first time your being shot at. Its always going to be unnerving to have bullets striking all around you. For all the marksmanship training the group may have had, it doesn’t seem likely that Rick or Shane gave them combat training. Up until now, they never had to deal with firefights. It takes a lot of training before we send military and law enforcement personnel into real gun battles.
The ironic thing is that movies and t.v. tend to make shootouts look easier than they really are. When a show has people struggling with things action heroes don’t, viewers think its unrealistic.
The marksmenship issue bugged me also. Poor Axel must have been some kind of bullet magnet -a bullet directly to the noggin and then maybe a dozen more to the body after he hits the ground. And nobody else on team Rick gets a scratch; not even those lumbering across the yard for cover(“Serpentine, serpentine!”
“Serpentine, serpentine!” HAHA, I just laughed out loud at work, got weird looks. Thanks for the chuckle.
The governor has magic powers. Remember when he pulled out his gun and shot the army guy right in front of all his arms buddies, and ended up without a scratch on them?
But yeah, that whole firefight scene was dumb. How about the fact that they did the cheesy old cliche of shooting at Rick but just hitting the ground around him while he dove for cover? Everyone out in the open at the beginning, taken by surprise, should have been dead
The resonances with Lost are deeper even than the leadership issues Alan pointed out. Didn’t Jack have visions at one point that made him doubt himself?
But the issue of effective leadership will never go away in the zombie apocalypse. Rick has proven more than once that he is the best leader the group has, but he is not a great leader. While he has good tactical strategies (usually) and a measure of compassion, he’s impetuous in a way that will hurt them. And now his breakdown can’t be helping. But Glen’s not ready.
I liked how this episode showed the growing tensions in each of the three groups, culminating in the attack at the prison. Once again, when faced with an immediate crisis, our band of intrepid survivors show their mettle, and move past the conflicts. This may be their greatest strength as a group: that they can work well together and trust that they others will back them up.
Disappointed that Tyreese’s group was well and truly exiled. Intrigued that the Dixon brothers came across another group of survivors, and with another infant. What does this mean for other communities of survivors.
Although the final scene was exciting, it kinda disappointed because of the lack of sense it made. The Governor’s plan was genius, however, why did they leave? All they needed to do was wait it out a few more minutes until the “good guys” started to flee the walkers and then shoot them when I came out from cover. What would be the point to have that master plan and then let them live? Maybe if he was not anticipating Rick and Daryl changing his plan being outside the fence, but that didn’t seem to matter. They just left…
Also, I’m glad Alan pointed out that the show was not clear about who was up top with the machine gun. How did he get up there?
And was the Governor’s group responsible for the new breach in the prison?
Well his interrogation scenes with Maggie show that The Governor is someone who enjoys showing how much he can control you without going all the way.
Yeah, after he released the zombies, i really thought that it was going to be like shooting fish in a barrel – recalling how Rick and Co were able to take the prison in the first place
How did the Governor drive up to the wall of the prison with no one hearing him? Rick and Hershell were at the fence? How did a man get inside the prison and into the tower, when half the group was outside in the grounds? And where exactly did Glen go? For a leisurely drive? He didn’t see the convoy of Gov’nor vehicles headed to the prison? None of it made a lick of sense.
I know, it didn’t make much sense. And why did they feel the breach in the prison made them so vulnerable, anyway? It seems to me that as long as their cellblock has those super solid doors, they have a pretty impregnable fortress inside. That is what they should be guarding, not the outside.
The “I’ll stand in the open and fire from the hip” thing was a complete destruction of disbelief for me. How many hundreds of rounds did the Governor rip off aimlessly? He might as well have been petting a cat and twirling a moustache. And yes, it took a few cuts before I realized the dude in the tower was a Travelling Woodbury also. Just horrible editing. FFS, have Daryl put the Governor in his crossbow’s crosshairs and end it already. Then go kill Andrea. Then the aliens come and cure the zombie plague. I’m about ready for this to end. Oh, but Glen and Daryl are awesome, so make sure there is a spinoff with them out kicking ass, maybe with one of the aliens. Mandy Patinkin reprises his Sam Francisco role. That’s it: Glen, Daryl, and Sam go around cleaning up remnants of the Zombie Wars. Don’t stop me, I’m rolling.
His plan was to break their fence, attract all the walkers in ear shot, and have them waste their ammo
Roy Orbison maybe?
“Then the aliens come and cure the zombie plague.”
I love that movie :-)
Traveling Woodburys, nice one. I do really roll my eyes at this show, big-time; but somehow I can’t stop watching. It’s sort of painful. I don’t normally watch shows I dislike; but I guess I’m just a sucker for anything post-apocalyptic. And there have been moments of brightness, like “Nebraska”.
This show has become very much like LOST, as Alan pointed out. Now that the zombies are not feared, and for good reason. How many times will “Hide under the cars and be quiet” be effective entertainment, you can only go to that well many times — the zombies have become LOST’s smoke monster. Team Prison = the Beach, Woodbury = The Others, Rick = Jack, Gov = Ben, Daryl = Sawyer, Merle = Locke, Glen & Maggie = Jin & Sun. Andrea = Juliet
In what possible way is Merle like Locke?
How is Andrea like Juliet? At all?
How is the Governor anything like Ben?
What characteristics are shared between Glen and Jin, or Sun and Maggie?
I’ll give you Darryl and Sawyer being somewhat similar but your other comparisons are weird.
Andrea, like Juliet, has her loyalty split between two groups and will eventully have to pick a side. The other parallels -Governor, Glen, Maggie, and Merle- are a stretch.
I was talking in big broad character strokes and the way those characters are used to drive plot or create tension. While Merle does not have the kindness or spiritual aspects as Locke, he is a wild-card that can take care of himself with no real loyalty but to himself (for now) Andrea is like Juliet because she now has emotional ties to both camps. The Gov and are both leaders of “the Others” also both very manipulative and charismatic. Glenn and Maggie remind of Jin and Sun because, at this point, they are the only true “couple” They are the real love story of this show, as I always felt Jin and Sun were to LOST. The show uses their relationship to create tension in the viewer. It has made us want them to survive and be happy together. I am not saying I don’t like the TWD, or LOST. I am enjoying both shows, and since the team behind TWD has said how much they are trying to recapture some of the LOST feel I pointed out how much I thought the shows are running parallel. Not saying its a bad thing.
Dissapointed they used the same walker to chase Rick after he was already shot in the head by the governor
hah! by AMC orders – they gotta stay under the budget somehow
That’s what I thought. Nah, I said. Couldn’t be.
Really? I thought this was an excellent episode. You completely blew off the whole walkers on the bridge scene in which Daryl finally stands up to Merle and the subsequent revelation that Daryl had been physically abused by his father after Merle left home. Merle’s face when he realized what Daryl had gone through was the first time he looked truly human. If Merle doesn’t get bit he may actually be on the road to redemption, something that I thought before this episode would be impossible.
@Jade – I agree w/ your Daryl-Merle observations. And for the first time, I believe Merle had Daryl’s best interests at heart when forcing him to choose sides. Merle knew the Governor would attack the prison, and it wouldn’t be pretty. He also knew D would choose him over the group.
Now that D’s changed that equation, Merle’s guilty about leaving him to be abused by their father, and Merle doesn’t want to go solo, I look forward to seeing how Merle evolves.
Very true, Jade.
I feel like going back to season two and watching that episode where Daryl is “interrogating” the prisoner. Once the captive confesses that their group raped and abused others – Daryl really lost it on him.
Because of that and his relationship with Carol, I initially thought his mother or another loved one was a victim of abuse. I was shocked to learn he and Merle were the victims.
And I get the sense that this is the first time they are openly talking about it at all – and not just with each other.
I hope the writers continue to show how complicated they are –
Did not know about the Mazzara-LOST connection. If no one mentioned, certainly the Jack-Christian Rick-Lori visions stuck out to me while watching the show immediately. Will have to watch for more comps through the end of S3B.
This show could go in so many interesting directions, but I think they are squandering that potential. By this point, there should be at least a half dozen characters in Woodbury alone that are being developed into people worth following. Instead, the town seems to get smaller and smaller. Blah.
oh more thing: seeing Rick and Daryl simply nod and acknowledge each other after he saves his life saved the episode for me. Really. That made me sooo giddy.
That’s absolutely horrendous storytelling that we had to rely on a press release to find out what happened to Tyreese’s group. I really hope Season 4 has competent writers.
I agree completely. My son asked why didn’t Tyreese and the gang poke their heads out to help during the attack? We were still wondering that at the end of the show. Well, they couldn’t because they had left the safety of the prison fortress and the writers didn’t bother to inform us. You know, they have all these viewers watching, they have a budget, a cast, and a time slot— Write your damn show, why dontcha ?
And, it would have been so easy to explain – during the opening scene with Rick scanning the exterior of the prison with his binoculars, they could have shown Tyresse and his group walking away from the prison with their belongings (and, perhaps even a reaction shot from Rick – showing regret, or some kind of emotion). Or, if they wanted to get really ambitious, they could have written a few lines of actual dialogue explaining what happened.
Seems like the show is so focused on replicating stupidity from the comics, that they are incapable of even basic storytelling.
maybe I missed something. do we know that Tyrese and his group are out of the prison? Just asking….I was wondering. Its kinda open ended, no?
@Tyler: Alan clarified in a response to an earlier comment. Read up the page. Elvis has definitely left the building.
@Tyler: My error. It was in Alan’s bulleted “other thoughts”.
I think I liked this episode better than Alan did for the most part, but I do agree that the show kind of went out of its way to show Glenn as an unstable leader. I’m not sure exactly what they were trying to prove with that. No matter how unstable Glenn gets at this point, he’s not going to be worse than Rick.
Actually, at this point I think the best leadership model for the group might actually be Glenn, with Herschel as his lieutenant, to rein him in when he gets a bit too jumpy about something. But Alan makes a good point that Carol may be good for the job too. It’s hard to say, as while Carol has developed nicely we haven’t really had to see her making decisions.
In terms of the Governor’s attack, the reason it was so small because he felt he needed to keep the assault secret from the town. The town might be a little too heavily under Andrea’s influence at this point to support such a move. So all he had to work with was the few of his top men, and he did a pretty good job considering the numbers.
Andrea driving the truck would have been a fun reveal, but then they’d have to dedicate the next episode to showing how she got to the point of being willing to kill off her friends, and that would not be a fun episode.
I love how every character on the show is an excellent marksman during every preceding episode: headshot, after headshot, after headshot. Riding in an old pickup truck over a bumpy farm field whilst shooting at moving targets? No Problem!
But, in this episode, during the “attack” on the prison, 1,000s of rounds are fired, and nobody is able to hit a damned thing, except for poor prison guy, who is offed as soon as he speaks a few lines of dialogue that make sense (and, random guy in the tower who we are meant to suppose is a member of the Guv’s group even though we aren’t shown how he got up there, nor any reference at all to him by the Guv’s group).
Do the zombies have powerful magnets in their heads that attract bullets?
So, it appears that the Guv just wanted to scare our prison gang a bit and have a little fun. Why? Why not have a full scale attack and kill them all, thereby completely removing the threat (as it’s clear that the Guv has more resources and men)? Don’t ask why – he did it because Kirkman wanted him to do it – there is no logic whatsoever.
Andrea apparently only notices that the Guv and Martinez are gone, but fails to notice the other half dozen or more villagers are gone, and a number of vehicles have left? Wouldn’t you notice such things in such a small group? Wouldn’t you hear vehicles being started and driven in such a small town that’s only a couple of blocks long, and in which there is virtually no other noise?
Can we have some kind of explanation of why the prison is built over “caverns”? Did that design flaw not occur to the prisons’ architects at all? Are these the same geniuses who designed Darth Vader’s Death Star, which was completely impregnable, except for that one spot, which, if hit by a single shot will completely destroy the entire Death Star?
And, last but not least, how many zombies can you fit in a zombie clown car?
I mentioned this elsewhere, but being shot at for the first time in your life tends to greatly affect one’s aim. Even experienced soldiers have a harder time hitting a target with bullets whizzing at their heads.
Joel,agreed. And, I think it highly credible that none of these people would be able to hit the side of a barn when being shot at (except for the trained sheriff). The incredulity comes from watching these people hit perfect head shots each and every time they aim at a zombie. And, frankly, I think I would be more freaked out by being attacked by a group of dead people who were trying to eat me than I would be by a living person shooting at me.
Fair point. I bought into their proficiency with the weapons because they’d been out in the world for so long between seasons 2 and 3, but I agree that it’s hard to swallow. I did find it surprising that Rick’s aim was so poor, when they went out of their way to show he had a scope on that semi-auto. Granted, a scope on a gun like that isn’t going to work great, but he should have been able to put a burst in what-his-name’s chest.
The geography of the whole sequence was poorly conveyed too. I couldn’t figure out which guard tower was firing on the grounds, and why Rick wasn’t trying to take that guy out, or why that guy didn’t kill Hershell or Rick.
PRINTIN’ MIKE Andrea has been at Woodbury maybe a couple weeks? There’s at least two or three hundred people in the town. Do you think she knows all of them by sight, and the town so well that she would know that a statistically insignifigant portion of them were missing?
Yes. 2 or 3 hundred? How do you get that number? We’ve seen, at most, 40 or 50 people in the town. And, yes, I would absolutely expect her to notice when the handful of the Guv’s henchmen/women are missing.
I estimated based on the crowd at the gladiator games. Probably should have written one to two hundred.
Andrea did notice a handful of The Governor’s henchman missing. She named the one she was familiar with. It would have been pretty dumb to ask someone, “Where did that guy with the gun go?” “You know the one who is armed with a machine gun?” “The one who does guard duty on the wall?”
Martinez does not equal “a handful”. If Andrea had meant a handful she could easily have said so. i.e. “Where did Martinez and the rest of the henchmen go?” She didn’t say that because she didn’t notice. A minor screw up in the context of all the other scew-ups, but indicative of the greater problems of plot. We’re meant to believe that the Guv makes this “attack” a secret mission because the town isn’t necessarily behind him (or, because he needs to hide the dirty secrets of survival from them). That’s not credible. Put yourself into the shoes of a Woodbury citizen: you’ve just been attacked and seen your close friends/neighbors/relatives murdered. You know who is responsible and know where the culprits live. Everyone in that town is going to support, at a very minimum, doing some recon of the prison to assess the threat, with the goal of eliminating the threat. So, in a show that had realistic humans, the Guv wouldn’t have snuck off with his henchmen: he would have had the full support of the town and would have marched openly on the prison for either a final confrontation or a simple recon mission. But, TWD can’t possibly do that at this point. So, we have the unrealistic “attack” (because the show needed a little action), but without a final confrontation, because TWD needs to save that for the end of the season or the beginning of the next.
PRINTIN’ MIKE Andrea- Where are Martinez and the other henchman? Woodbury Citizen- Henchman? Who are you calling henchman, bitch? Those are my neighbors who risk their lives to keep us all safe!
The Governor’s military campaigns are all secretive. Why change now? He has a thing for Andrea he’d loke to keep going, so he’s probably not goig to tell her he’s off to murder her friends. If he does, Andrea starts telling everybody why her friends attacked in the first place and maybe that The Governor had a zombie daughter and a collection of zombie heads in a fish tank. Being discreet is a lot easier.
I also think the attack was intended as the beginning of a campaign of terror. The Governor wants them to suffer and he’s off to damn good start.
Good comment, Mike. I would add that people seem to be focusing on the poor aim of the prison group, but isn’t it even worse how few targets the Woodury group hit during the initial phase of their surprise attack? They had someone in the guard tower, and total surprise, but after the very first shot, they hit no one. Really? The way they missed Rick was especially comical.
The prison attack was very Dr. Evil-esque
Scott Evil: Wait, aren’t you even going to watch them? They could get away!
Dr. Evil: No no no, I’m going to leave them alone and not actually witness them dying, I’m just gonna assume it all went to plan. What?
Scott Evil: I have a gun, in my room, you give me five seconds, I’ll get it, I’ll come back down here, BOOM, I’ll blow their brains out!
Dr. Evil: Scott, you just don’t get it, do ya? You don’t.
Yes! Good call.
Agree on some of the confusion/lack of exposition. It seemed like the good guys were shooting at the person in the guard tower, so I just assumed one of the Governor’s men made it up there, but the cuts were so quick it was hard to tell for sure. And I kept waiting for Herschel, Rick or someone else to summon Tyrese’s group for more support during the battle. Didn’t realize they were gone.
Was truly surprised and startled when Axel caught the bullet to his head. Was very sudden, and the gunshot reverberated in my surround speakers. Well played.
Writers, stop giving characters their first speaking roles in “their” final episodes(Axel and T-bone-dawg).
Oh, and someone off Andrea PLEASE….its getting stupid.
This episode was 10x what last week’s was, IN MY OPINION. Tyrese’s group has to be close no? They have to come back into the fold at some point.
couple of things I have noticed. Woodbury is losing people. The Gov’nr is down to like, what??? 2-3 trusted people? if “the good guys” take out this Martinez, or one of the other blokes…..isn’t the Gov’nr up Yellow Jacket Creek without a paddle?
The Gov’nor lost the guy on the tower (and again, how exactly did he get there in the first place?). Did he also lose dreadlocks henchman too? I saw that guy standing behind the driver’s side door of the truck, which took bullet hits, then Shooty Marley just disappeared. I didn’t see his body though, but he never reappeared in the scene as far as I could tell.
Also, I missed where the driver of the zombie clown car went. They just jumped out of the driver’s seat and wandered out of scene.
I saw the driver come out shooting a handgun, I believe at Michonne, and the driver ran out through the now-destroyed front gate.
Axel had a great scene in an earlier episode, where he admits that he had assumed Carol was a lesbian because of her short hair.
Definitely a good episode. Also slow but after the premiere, I understood that they needed to build more plot in order to continue the action sequences and not have the feeling of unexplained facts happening.
Having that said, I am more than happy to see Daryl stepping up yet again doing what’s humanly right and not just going by the “I need to survive and not care about anyone else” mode…by saving those ppl from the walkers. Also very moved with the inside of the Dixon’s childhood/teenager story. They were abused by their father and we didn’t know that so is good to know that (to fall inlove with his character even MORE!!) lol.
Very good last scene with the action finally developing and increasing the sense of danger that for a few moments it feels like vanishing. I knew that the Governor didn’t mean when he said “not retaliation” to Andrea. Of course there was going to be retaliation and more than that!! He’s EVIL! Like Michonne said they guy has walker heads like trophies…He’s coming!!
I could go on and on but I really must admit I loved the episode and cannot wait until next week!
I enjoy watching this show, almost every week, but I’ll never pretend that it’s “good”, and the handling of Tyreese’s group pretty much captures all my complaints. 4 able bodies are cast away without any explanation. The main group (which is weakened by Hershel’s leg and the baby) wants them to stay, but they defer to the decision of a mentally broken Rick? Tyreese’s group leaves after a quick one line of “get out” and the viewers don’t even have any real indication that they left completely.
The value of four strong and capable humans outweighs their consumption of supplies. As rookies, you can even force them to “earn their keep” at a slightly higher degree. “you can stay, but you need to replace the food you use”. And if food is so low, why don’t we see more efforts to get (or more accurately GROW) some more? How are these people spending their days? Why aren’t they killing off the roaming walkers that surround the prison on their off time? Take over the prison. Inch by inch if you have to. Send the rookies into the dark sections saying “kill as many as you can, and in return we’ll feed you and let you stay”.
Why is that woman with the sword not talking? That’s crazy. You can’t have a non talking character on TV like that. That might work in the comics, but come on! (okay that last complaint wasn’t about Tyreese’s group).
Can’t Tyreese at least build a boxing gym or something?
Yeah, they are sort returning to the S2 mode of sitting around doing nothing while they run out of supplies or wonder if there might be multiple ways of entry into the prison. Shouldn’t a patrol around the perimeter be a daily occurence? How can Glen just off on a joy ride in the SUV? Do they have an unlimited supply of gas?
Yup! Makes no sense, the writers just do w/e they want and most of it is illogical. They seemed to fix the characters acting like fools and unrealistically last half season, and yet, they’ve returned to their roots of unlikeable idiotic characters.
Tonight’s episode wasn’t even that entertaining for me, the action scenes were predictable and disjointed. Not to mention the sheer amount of rounds fired guaranteed more than atleast one death/injury.But of course, because their writing is so poor they HAVE to have pumped action scenes ALL the time, even if it makes no sense.
And reading people’s comment’s, they bought it. A terrible episode followed by 8 minutes of decent albeit disjointed and illogical action == AWESOEM EPISDOE DOOODE! Which is why there is no incentive to improve this show and it’ll never be “good.”
I think there are a lot of valid criticisms to be made of this show, and thhey are about whether the show does what its trying to accomplish well. But a lot of these complaints are about character choices that are plausible and explainable that you simply don’t like. Fair enough, I wouldnt try to convince you your feeling is wrong, because its entirely valid. But the idea that the series doing things differently than you would is a flaw is just wrong. Its not your show. If it were, you could tell the writing staff, that these characters shouldn’t do that and so on.
Tyreese’s group leaving after a deranged man waves a gun at them? Makes sense. The ambiguity of where they are? A flaw.
Glen makes a run for supplies, so he can cool off? Makes sense. That he is able to drive a vehicle after they established the group has scavenged gasoline diligently? Makes sense.
The fact that our heroes do not enslave Tyreese’s group? Makes sense.
The fact that Michonne is uncommunicative after being on her own so long? Makes sense. That the audience’s patience has been pushed to far with it?A flaw.
The eeason they don’t kill wandering walkers in the area is because more will always wander along.
The show is just flawed and frustrating. Your logic about killing wandering walkers is also flawed. Why scoop the water out of a sinking boat when it’s just going to fill up anyways? Let’s just wait until the boat is almost full of water before we do anything about it.
Character choices are one thing, but the characters are so poorly written, and the show struggles with nuance, that they just come off as stupid.
Michonne is a perfect example of it, perhaps her solitude and anti-social childishness is justified, but they don’t consistently write her that way or even attempt to explain her.
Take this episode for instance, Michonne is now a part of the group — helping out with strategy and guard duty… yet, why/since when? Terribly lazy writing severely limits this show.
BBQ_HAXOR I’m referring to the walkers in the areas surrounding the prison. The ones entering through the tombs, I agree should be dealt with, but the Woodbury crisis has them too busy to deal with it.
Regarding Michonne, you make a valid point. She seemed more a part of the group tha had been established. It is worth pointing out that Rick was the one who was opposed to taking her in. Now that he’s busy “walking crazy town” he’s not in a position to object. As for her weighing in on the debate, I think in matters of life and death she struggles past her antisocial nature to share crucial information. As I wrote previously, I agree that they need to do a better job of, at minumum, making the understand why she is so extreme in her stoicism.
…making the audience understand…
So they’ve diligently scavenged gasoline, but not food or ammunition? Which of these is hardest to store? And the Woodbury crisis sure didn’t seem to stop them from sitting around yacking and watching Rick wander off into the woods.
COL BAT GUANO There’s abandoned vehicles on every road with gas in the tank as well as whatever gas supply the prison had. Ammunition is obviously harder to come by and food is something that is constantly being diminshed. They need to eat everyday, but they don’t drive everyday.
I think its pretty obvious that if you’re expecting an armed invasion its not a good idea to take on a problem you can put off until later. What you call yacking others might refer to as deciding the best way to deal with a life and death situation. Maybe they should have just ignored the looming threat from The Governor because some viewers aren’t satisfied unless zombies are getting massacred every five minutes.
I think its funny how many people post plot holes and lapses in logic that can be dismissed with a few moments of thought or the ability to recall information from past episodes. Its fine not to like the show, just don’t pretend that you’ve outsmarted the writers with your nitpicking.
You realize that gasoline is not a stable liquid right? And how would ammunition be hard to come by in this country? Same with non-perishable food items. 99% of the country has lost interest in food or weapons.
And what exactly did they accomplish with there discussion about the Woodbury crisis? Did they resolve to leave the prison? Not really. Did they decide to increase their vigilance to watch for an attack? No, they forgot to put someone in the guard tower. Did they decide to try a preemptive attack on the Woodbury? How about a patrol to see if they could spot people approaching? No, Glen drove away to pick up probably a case baked beans. When their leader had an obvious mental breakdown, did they bring him back into the prison for his own safety and to keep his gun handy? Nope. So their sole preparation for this looming attack was Carol and Axel putting up some barriers on the walkway. But at least Glen and Maggie got to argue over their respective experiences in the Governor’s hands and Rick got to wander in the woods caressing ghost Lori.
COL BAT GUANO The gun stores would have been looted early on, and gun stores are fewer in number than food stores, gas stations, and abandoned motor vehicles. I suppose the instability of gasoline could be countered by keeping it in stuff. Stuff like air tight containers. Did they ever invent some kind of special container that can handle liquid? Even better, maybe a special “gas can”?
As far as a group failing to make a decision about an impending crisis, check out our Congress’s inability to deal with the sequester. Perhaps that will convince you that people who know better can fall into inaction.
Jonas – Gasoline becomes unstable after about 3 months due to its ethanol content. They would need some sort of fuel stabilizer or none of these vehicles would be running properly, no gas is sold without ethanol anymore, or very few stations offer this. It’s a major flaw in the writing, it’s been well over a year at this point, the gas would not run a standard unleaded vehicle anymore.
That I can live with though, the other holes are too glaring to not point out.
MICHAEL I admit, I am unfamiliar with how ethanol would affect the long term viability of gasoline, and I’m way too lazy to research it. I whole heartedly agree that this show, like every series or film before it, is not 100% scientifically accurate. Given that a virus that can infect corpses even though every virus known to man requires a living host is central to the premise that’s a given. If you watch Mythbusters you probably know that many things people take for granted from films are totally wrong. The point I’m trying to make is that a lot of people posting here don’t like the show and pretend its because the show lacks verisimilitude. There’s a great article I read on this topic. If you’re interested google “film crit hulk plot holes.”
“And reading people’s comment’s, they bought it. A terrible episode followed by 8 minutes of decent albeit disjointed and illogical action == AWESOEM EPISDOE DOOODE! Which is why there is no incentive to improve this show and it’ll never be ‘good.’ ”
Yes, yes, THIS x 1,000! It is frustrating, because at times the show has demonstrated glimpses of how it could be something of quality and depth. But you are right: if it were actually good, it would not get this level of ratings. So we are stuck with it as it is.
“The gun stores would have been looted early on, and gun stores are fewer in number than food stores, gas stations, and abandoned motor vehicles. I suppose the instability of gasoline could be countered by keeping it in stuff. Stuff like air tight containers. Did they ever invent some kind of special container that can handle liquid? Even better, maybe a special “gas can”?”
So, you’re saying that the gun stores were looted by the 1% of the population that survived and yet all of the people the group meets are unarmed? And where did all those guns go when they became zombies? Also, I missed where they have been hiding their hundreds of gallons of gasoline in gas cans? Do they have a semi I’ve missed?
Alan, thank you for clarifying that Tyreese and team are off on their own (and have left the prison). That was NOT made clear last week, and I was expecting one of the first things to happen next week was for Rick & company to now welcome them to “their team” in order to beef up their group.
Great episode. Now for the nitpicks. I love how earlier in the show everyone in Rick’s group was an outstanding marksman capable of headshot after headshot, with a pistol, no less. Now they have M4’s and they can’t hit the broadside of a barn?
Also,
After seeing how effective Michonne’s sword is against squishy zombie heads…and given the groups constant lack of ammo…everyone of these people should be carrying a machete/hatchet/sword/crowbar at all times. Why wouldn’t they?
Comment about melee weapons = legit. I just don’t see how that was a “great episode.”
I’ve said this before, in reference to last season. Every single person should have a machete. They’re available at any hardware store. Failing that, a hatchet or large hunting knife. Body armor is also critical — and it doesn’t have to be police issue, either. They should be wrapping their arms and legs in heavy blankets any time they know they’re facing zombies (like going in to clear out the prison). You absolutely want to make sure that it’s hard to bite you. Now, when they get surprised, okay. But NOBODY should be running around in a tank top or without some sort of melee weapon (thanks for the term, BBQ_Haxor). That’s just stupid.
If it was me, I’d always be carrying a shield. Something as simple as a trashcan lid would keep teeth away while you chop at them. They should be thinking medieval.
Always found it amusing that at the start of season 3 they seemed to have learned that lesson, clearing out the prison with hammers, crowbars, and bats at their disposal. Now we’re back to wasting ammo and using Michonne’s (admittedly cool) katana?
Could the skimpy attack from the Governor be simply a case of AMC’s budget-tightening showing up on the screen?
My commentary on the symbols in The Walking Dead with new analysis of Lori in white and hallucinations as a normal part of grief. [www.squidoo.com]
So? Who are you? Why do you think anyone cares enough to actually paste that URL into their address bar? Nobody is going to bother.
This is a comment section for a review. That means you comment, not just spam a link to your own irrelevant blog.
What an absurd joke. Pathetic, even!
Nobody is going to read your blog Dave Clark Ankeny, btw it’s really low class and rude to just promote yourself in a comments section.
Why would you do that? Awful.
Go spam somewhere else Clark Ankeny nobody here is interested in your Malarky. Got it?
Hey Dave do you actually think anyone is clicking that? LOL.
I was wondering where in the hell Tyrese and friends were, terrible writing with that storyline.
This has probably already been said, I didn’t have time to read it all, but it amazes me how every single shot towards a zombie is a head shot, from moving vehicles, on the run, with hand guns no problem. When shooting at the Governors men wide in the open with Bush Masters that shoot 5.56 mm rounds accurate to 800 yards they can’t hit the broad side of a barn from 50 yards.
come on…..Zombies don’t shoot back….so with them, its just target, exhale, and squeeze…..ha ha ha ha ha……nah, just kidding; you are right.
I liked the episode, obviously how the hell did the governor drive right up to the fence in a truck without anyone realizing, that’s a big whole right and seems odd, although Glenn does state that no one is on watch and everyone is pretty much doing whatever so it’s plausible.
Rick needs to get over these delusions, they’re ridiculous at this point, he has a son and daughter to take care of and he’s just wandering the woods, seems completely at odds with the character they’ve spent two years developing. Especially since he knows the visions aren’t real, so he isn’t crazy at this point.
Somebody actually experiencing delusional hallucinations is not in a position to “get over”. That’s not how the brain works. That’ not how psychology works.
From a writing standpoint I think they have written Rick as too crazy, too soon. I have trouble understanding why the others would still follow him as a leader after his mental breakdown last week and his current behavior. Somebody would surely say “Look Rick, we respect the hell out of you, but you’re in no condition to lead right now.”
IF somebody is actually experiencing that level of derangement, they do not have the capacity to “get over it” by willpower alone.
I’m surprised Herschel didn’t appeal to him as a father. He kept with the leader nonsense, how about, WHAT ABOUT YOUR DAUGHTER AND SON WITH YOU OUT IN THE WOODS!?
But that would make too much sense and/or wouldn’t allow them to a) continue like Rick is a good father, or b) continue with their nonsense about hallucinations.
KAPALA Great point about mental illness and will power. I don’t think its too soon, though. The trauma of killing his best friend, his son’s injury, the estrangement from his wife, his wife’s death, the birth of his daughter, and the unrelenting pressure of leading the group for months on end are an entirely believable cause of his breakdown.
Also, the episode clearly shows the rest of the group, particularly Glen, not waiting for Rick to be in a position to lead again.
@Kapala – If someone is cognizant enough to know the sporadic visions he is seeing are not real, he is cognizant enough to keep it together better and not roam a zombie infested wooded area for no particular reason.
IF he thought the visions were in fact real then he would be completely gone and, but that isn’t the case here.
MICHAEL DOWLING Prior to his visions, he suffered auditory hallucinations that he thought were real until he recognized the voices of the dead were speaking to him on the phone. Now he is aware that he is seeing things that aren’t there, once in the middle of a firefight. Imagine the horror of not being able to trust your own senses and judgement. For all he knows he could make a choice that kills them all based on a figment of his imagination.
@Jonas – granted he is having an issue I’m not saying he’s not, however 98% of the time he’s perfectly cognizant, it makes no sense he’s just wandering around a zombie infested woods when he knows the visual hallucinations are not real and most of the time he’s perfectly coherent.
Not everyone who suffers from occasional auditory or visual hallucinations are completely off their rocker 24 X 7, in fact that’s rare and that’s not where Rick is, the fact that he knows the hallucinations aren’t real proves it, real crazy people don’t know their hallucinations aren’t real.
MICHAEL DOWLING The problem Rick faces is that he can never be sure when he’s having an episode. Its worth pointing out that Rick may be isolating himself from the group because he realizes how erratic and dangerous he was, waving his gun around at people he cares about. He could have killed somebody. His hesitation in the shootout at Woodbury also cost Oscar his life. He may not be insane, but he isn’t “fit for duty” either.
Jonas – So if Rick considers himself a danger and is secluding himself why is he carrying an M-16? Can’t he be just as dangerous on the other side of the fence with a fully automatic weapon? IF you’re theory was right Rick would’ve told someone to take his guns from him and lock him in a cell or something. I do not agree that Rick is out roaming the woods out of some benevolent act to separate himself out of concern for people and I don’t think the events during that episode support your claim at all.
Oscar was killed before anyone saw the Governor, that was my initial gripe with the episode, it had nothing to do with Ricks inaction. In fact Rick acted perfectly rational during the firefight, making his pointless wandering in the zombie woods that much more inexplicable, especially knowing the Governor was on his way and he has two children to protect.
MICHAEL DOWLING Oscar was the large black man who was killed at Woodbury while Rick saw a vision of Shane among The Governor’s men. Axel was the small white man who was killed by The Governor as a prelude to the assault.
The problem with mental illness is that it affects our ability to reason, so it makes sense that Rick would act irrationally.
As for Rick keeping his guns… It is the zombie apocalypse. He may be crazy, but he ain’t stupid.
You’re right, though, when a crisis unfolded he did snap out of it.
Dowling, your understanding of mental illness is basically non-existent. You are simply wrong on this.
Dominic – The rule is comment on the posts not the person, I suggest you follow it, you’re being rude, I actually know quite a bit about human psychology. You think anyone with infrequent visual or auditory hallucinations is a drooling mess lost in another world 24 X 7, not true at all, and the fact that Rick already knows his delusions aren’t real means he is not crazy. And he rarely sees them, they don’t explain why he would be wandering the woods full of zombies for no reason. Why would a man who knows the visions aren’t real follow them into the woods beyond the gate leaving his children defenseless while the Governor is on his way to the jail? They have spent years developing Rick as a character and in one episode they completely re-wrote the script on him.
PRINTIN’ MIKE Not one person has suggested that hallucinations would reduce a person to a catatonic state. This notion that anything short of that is something you just walk off is absurd. I’ve offered explanations, you’re free to disagree with them, but there is such a thing as subtext. A show cannot have a greek chorus explaining the emotional and psychological underpinnings of every action of every character. At some point the writers of a drama just assume that their audience will have a basic understanding of human nature and the ability to empathize with their fellow man.
Jonas – No one is saying “walk it off” what I’m saying is 98% of the time Rick is perfectly coherent so why is wondering the zombie infested woods all day? They turned Rick from this powerful leader the group gets their hope from, to essentially a basket case wandering the zombie woods like an idiot when his son and daughter sit inside ready to be attacked. The writers have to understand that after this to bring Rick back in any leadership capacity will not work.
You gave this explanation:
“Its worth pointing out that Rick may be isolating himself from the group because he realizes how erratic and dangerous he was, waving his gun around at people he cares about. He could have killed somebody”
Which obviously makes no sense at all, they’re in a prison if Rick thinks he’s a danger and is removing himself for the reason you provided he can simply ask them to lock him up until his episode is over.
Fact is Rick wandering the woods with his bushmaster makes no sense at all in any context, and it completely re-writes Rick’s character. You think a 1st Lt in battle who starts wandering along enemy lines and blathering nonsense ever gains the confidence of his men again? It’s impossible for Rick to come back from this in any sort of leadership capacity, may as well kill him off at this point.
PRINTIN’ MIKE It seems we’ve reached the point in this discussion where we’d just be repeating ourselves. We’ll just have to agree to disagree.
That’s fine, but I’m not PRINTIN’ MIKE…
MICHAEL DOWLING Sorry about that. I was exchanging with P.M. and I got a little mixed up. And I did it twice. Yeesh. Even more embarrassing than typos.
I love the fact that Tyrese and his group is supposed just gone. Love how the Hispanic family are now, just gone. This episode, in my opinion saved us from last week’s.
LOVE the truck crashing the gate. That was the first “holy $hit”, FOR ME, since season one where Rick was pinned under the Army Tank. That feeling where you shift closer to the front edge of the couch.
Love the Lori aberration. Didn’t like the physical contact with Rick. I would’ve liked it more if they would’ve kept it spookier. The Gov’nr was awesome in this episode. Glen and Maggie were great; their interaction was awesome.
Thoughts:
– Carl is still being Carl
– Michonne needs to get a personality here quick
– Daryl showed the viewers blood ain’t thicker than common sense
– Hershel’s slow drawl, NEVER gets old…..love it!!!!
– Someone, Martinez, or someone in the town, please do something with Andrea………
Here’s predicting the Hispanic/Latino family will end up at Woodbury and consider themselves lucky to be there. If they do, likely they’ll find themselves at odds with Rick’s group, but will remember Daryl’s help (as well as Merle’s predatory behavior).
No telling where Tyreese’s group will resurface: At Woodbury? In the prison’s tombs? On the road? Can’t wait to find out.
We also really liked the scene between Glenn and Maggie – these kinds of conversations help to ground the show. Agree that Glenn was never going to take over, but the show should either let up on Rick or just let him go to Crazy Town because it’s becoming too repetitive/tedious.
Our take: [wp.me]
This show is so poorly done. I don’t know why I continue to watch, maybe it’s the potential or I simply enjoy torturing myself.
The show should just devolve into Rick and Carl (and possibly Glenn/Maggie) traveling and surviving in the zombie apocalypse a la the Road. Coming across random people/situations and exploring what humanity has become. That would be interesting. Too many awful characters and shitty writers who think b/c they dabble on something complex and nuanced that makes them good writers when in reality they simply butcher it.
I suppose I’ve been spoiled by good shows.
I think the Governor’s intent is not take the prison, but to demonstrate a show of force. His demeanor during the attack suggests a “blood lust” of sorts, and by crushing the will of the prison group, he sets up the potential for a power grab in the future when he has Woodbury behind him again.
I thought the last shot of Rick, Daryl, and Merle staring at the other survivors separated by a fences and a field of walkers suggests an upcoming struggle from within the group where the characters must reevaluate their standards for survival, which may include new leadership or overcoming personal feuds.
Glenn the character has two n’s, showrunner Glen Mazzara has one :)
Did the writers just assume we would know the other group had left the prison, because even after the episode finished I thought they were still inside. The shooter in the tower made even less sense.
not to mention t-dawg was the first black guy to break into a jail…
I don’t see how the new walkers in the yard is a problem or a great move from the governor, how many walkers were in the van, 15? When they arrived and cleaned the prison barehanded they must have killed more than 15 easily.
It’s funny that you thought Tyrese & co. were merely leaving the room!
For those of you complaining about the poor marksmanship, I guess you’ve never liked any show or movie involving shooting. Ever.
Not true. Unless it’s excessive and takes one past their personal suspension of disbelief capability. Carol hiding behind a body and it not penetrating and hitting her? (They couldn’t have put a rock nearby which would have been as effective…or just left them up on the railings they were fortifying earlier in the episode)? Also, I can understand accuracy issues in a gunfight, but with so many people caught exposed and unprepared, it seemed pretty dang far-fetched that no shot connected, sans Maggie’s 50th effort at the guardpost, than the first one.
Yes, the bullets would have gone through Axel’s body. I thought that when I was watching it. The only explanation (and it’s poor) is that the shots were at too acute an angle, so they were going through Axel and hitting the ground rather than Carol. But they kept showing more hitting him (clearly somebody in the production fell in love with that visual), which strains disbelief even more.
The shooting accuracy in the people v people shoot outs is pretty realistic; it’s the unerring accuracy against walkers that isn’t realistic, even if the walkers aren’t shooting back.
Another unrealistic aspect is the long guns each side was using were .223, which would easily go through a body at those ranges, no way is Carol protected from those by lying behind Axel’s body, nor Maggie by the file cabinet. OTOH it appears possible the dreadlocks guy is shot through a car door (which is realistic). But it’s typical TV/movie shoot out stuff, just a small nitpick.
I missed the show between halves of the season and generally liked the episode, though I was also confused by the same points others have mentioned (whether Tyree’s people were still around somewhere, who was atop the tower, etc) and parts of the episode moved too slowly. But it did advance the story more than some episodes have in the past, not the most empty of Walking Dead episodes.