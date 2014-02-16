Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Inmates’

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I throw a dirty diaper into the forest…
Two episodes in, Scott Gimple and company have been using the back half of this season to experiment with the form and structure of the show. Last week, we got a quiet character piece that only featured Carl, Michonne and the half-dead hamburger helper that is Rick at the moment. With “Inmates,” we catch up with everybody else – including Carol, who was conveniently in the vicinity of the prison when Governor Brian showed up to ruin everything for everyone – but in an episode structured as a series of vignettes, not all in chronological order and each one focusing on one subset of prison escapees.
“Inmates” also continues what appears to be the theme of this half-season: if things are so terrible at this point that the best anyone can hope for is mere survival, who wants to go on living? It’s the fundamental question of the series – and could in theory be a question the audience is asking about whether to keep watching, except that not even the Olympics can derail the ratings by now – and this harrowing diaspora after the relative safety of the prison seems a good time for characters to be asking it. And “Inmates” does offer some hints that hope is still out there, whether it’s the community that Tyreese and Carol hear about, or the military guys(*) who show up to banter with Glenn and Tara (Lily’s would-be cop sister) at the episode’s end.
(*) Their leader is played by Michael Cudlitz, who was so great on TNT’s “Southland.” He’s playing another character from the comics, which means it’s time for an extra warning about not giving away events or information that have yet to occur on the TV show. (See the end of the the review for the full list of rules.) You want to call him Abraham, that’s fine, but beyond that, say nothing til the show reveals it.
But ultimately, “Inmates” felt less like a character spotlight or thematic statement than a more prosaic piece-mover episode, one that fills us in on what the characters we’re meant to care less about than Rick, Carl or Michonne have been up to since the prison fell, and set their stories in motion for the remainder of the season.
On the one hand, “The Walking Dead” has done a poor enough job establishing many of these characters that you can understand the reticence to give any one of them a full spotlight episode, especially since the show doesn’t make enough episodes per season to go for the full “Lost” approach. On the other, if they want me to care about somebody like Beth, or the little girls, they need more time than they’ve gotten, and their respective sequences in “Inmates” didn’t tell us much more about them than we already knew. Even Glenn, who’s been around since the second episode ever, still seems more a character-like substance than an actual character, so watching him sitting in his cell and contemplating the future wasn’t as riveting as perhaps the creative team intended. A character has to demonstrate some kind of distinctive traits when they speak or act for us to be interested when they are simply lost in thought.
(This was also perhaps the most blatantly red-shirty episode of the series to date. With Hershel and the Governor already dead, it turns out that every single remaining character we knew the slightest bit about survived, while all the dead people on the bus, at the train tracks, etc., were completely anonymous. When Bob laments of the bus passengers, “They were good people, all of them,” I stifled a laugh.)
And there remain various logistical and narrative hiccups left over from the end of season 4.0. Judith, as many of you insisted, is indeed alive, and in the care of patient papa Tyreese and Lizzie and Mika – and, once again, it cheapens the emotions generated by the suggestion of her death in “Too Far Gone” (even if only Rick and Carl believed, and you didn’t), and, like Carol’s fake death in season 3, seem like a dumb, time-killing stunt.(**) In part because “Too Far Gone” was such a mess, everything about that period now feels like a jumble. I had forgotten, for instance, that Tyreese hadn’t yet been told about Carol murdering his girlfriend, so I found his embrace of her touching at first – the idea that his circumstance with the girls and the baby were so dire that he would welcome the improbable arrival of even this woman he has good cause to despise – but then was reminded that he doesn’t know, and that this is another shoe waiting to drop. Nor can I entirely make sense of the Glenn timeline, how and when he got off the bus and wound up back on the bridge, etc. The quicker the show stops having to revisit and remind us of the events of that episode, the better off we will all probably be.
(**) Also, because they did a Judith death fake-out once and are now clearly building towards a reunion with Rick and Carl, I didn’t for a second believe Lizzie would actually smother her to death, “M*A*S*H” finale-style, to stop her crying. But it’s yet another clue that Lizzie is trouble, and perhaps the person who was leaving the rats out by the gate.
I liked a few moments and performances here and there (Chad L. Coleman was particularly good in portraying Tyreese’s despair in a terrible situation), but “Inmates” mostly played like “The Walking Dead” trying to get from Point A to Point B while reminding us of various people’s names and locations.
Before we go to the comments, it’s time once again to explain how this blog’s No Spoiler rule applies to this show:
1. No talking about the previews for the next episode.
2. No talking about anything else you know about upcoming episodes from other sources – and, yes, that includes anything Gimple and Kirkman have said in interviews.
3. No talking about anything that’s happened in the comic that hasn’t happened in the TV show yet. (Or anything that’s been revealed, like character backstory and motivation.) As with “Game of Thrones,” the goal is to treat “The Walking Dead” TV show as exactly that, and not as an excuse for endless comparisons with the comics. If you want to talk about the comics, feel free to start up a discussion thread on our message boards.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I think that this question could very well define The Walking Dead’s legacy:
“Why, oh why, does a show about zombies have to be so goddamn boring?”
I love Michael Cuditz and hope he is NOT Governor2.0.
If I was a survivor of the zombie apocalypse ,only bullet I would use would be straight for my head. I do not fear death, THis however, is another story.
I haven’t read the comics, but I don’t think Abraham is supposed to be a villain. He’s more of a military-type guy, similar to the brother the Governor killed last November, but probably a bit smarter.
THIS REVIEW WAS HORRIBLE AND ALL OVER THE PLACE. TRY HARDER NEXT TIME. THANKS!
Why are you reading it then? Sepinwall is the best in the business at reviewing television–hands down. He is the Bill Simmons of TV and TV is a medium much less saturated with talented writers. I’m sure losing you as a reader/commenter won’t have any effect on his life.
Having said that, at this point I think it’s time for Sep to pull a “Sons Of Anarchy” with this show and just refuse to review it. This show is the biggest disgrace in television. I’m disgusted with myself for continuing, week after week, to subject myelf to this kind of writing. I am left feeling angry and pathetic after each episode concludes.
Wish I could like your replies, Dan. Spot on.
What is there for Alan to review? Should he point out how poor the writing is, how illogical some of the characters continually act, or how plot arcs (if present at all) are resolved by the end of the hour? Alan I think does an admirable job of balancing criticism with an attempt to interpret and review what is being put forth.
“Sepinwall is the best in the business at reviewing television–hands down. He is the Bill Simmons of TV…”
Talk about damning with faint praise.
“Bill Simmons of TV” is the most backhanded compliment I’ve ever seen.
“…one that fills us in on what the characters we’re meant to care less about than Rick, Carl or Michonne…”
There isn’t a character I care less about than Carl.
I believe you. But the creative team very clearly wants you to care about him. There’s a reason those three got an episode to themselves and everyone else (including Daryl) had to fight for scraps tonight.
I think this frustration is emblematic of what the show has failed to do: show us who these characters are. I disagree that the length of the seasons precluded a Lost-style series of backstories for them. If anything, that has been what this show needed all along, rather than literal hours of wasted television arguing over love triangles and who should be in charge.
I care more about Carl than any of the others featured in this train wreck of an episode. I have to say I am glad that Rick, Michonne and Carl are back next week. They are the leads and should be in every episode. Episodes without at least one of them doesn’t work. This episode was garbage.
So how often do these people get diarrhea? I mean, with their nothing-but-scraps, eat-anything (like a huge can of chocolate pudding) diet, you’ve gotta wonder what’s going on in their bowels.
All I could think about as that cocky little p***k sat on the roof eating that pudding was “diarrhea, cha cha cha!”
A miserably dull episode. Just atrocious. I’m disturbed by the show feeling like they can deliver an episode like this. These characters are nowhere near interesting enough to watch them walk around aimlessly for an hour. They need to immediately get it together and restructure things so we can have some legitimate entertainment back.
The show needs to take notes from Game of Thrones. In game of thrones i actually care about all the characters. The show is too fast paced moving around from one survivor to the next. Frank Darabont understood this best the first season and made this show the success it is today. The new writers and directors screwed it up.
The ratings have gone up every single season. I don’t think your theory is reflected in the success of this series: it doesn’t matter whose in charge or what they’re doing, people are watching and staying with it regardless.
I always watch this show on DVR because the 20 minutes of commercials are maddening. That said, I’ve been watching this show since Season 1, Episode 1 and it’s the first time I’ve ever fast forwarded through the SHOW! Probably the worst episode in the entire series. It couldn’t have been any slower and who decided that carrying a baby through a zombie Apocolypse would be a good plot device? Couldn’t ONE person coming off that bus have been recognizable? That sequence took 15 minutes. Why? I’m almost done. Let’s hope the new community and the military guys are entertaining or I’m done.
@John – On Talking Dead they mentioned they needed opening credits like GoT so we could see where all the players were located like the farm, the village, the prison, etc…I know the credits are impossible but I would like a GoT approach to the characters so the supporting players could begin to feel like real people. Otherwise you have moments like last night where you could care less about the folks on the bus.
Good writing and directing is what makes you care about the characters in Game of Thrones. They are so well written that even when they do something dumb (Ned) we still end up liking (or atleast understanding) their actions and motivations. I mean, GoT was able to write and make you feel more for Hot Pie than anything character in TWD. Two different classes of shows. One is NBA and the other is junior varsity.
I agree with the Game of Thrones comparison, but the thing is that (and the fans would kill me) Kirkmans material just isn’t very good. I rewatched the first season and I still love the atmosphere and the asthetics of it all, but his characters are just not interesting, and I don’t know how you are going to change that without just ignoring his plotlines completely and start writing new material. I know they already changed huge portions of the story, but I think they should just go a completely different path with the show.
(The Telltale Games version of Walking Dead, for example, is set in the same universe, but has it’s own plot and characters and is written absolutely beautiful)
Joel, Just because the show is a commercial success doesn’t mean it’s a critical success. And I’m sure that the rise in ratings does not reflect a rise in quality.
The show had such a visceral kick when it debuted. IMO Frank Darabont’s pilot/first episode – with that excellent, creepy opening sequence – was so successful in conveying a sense of total fear and foreboding, of absolute terror, that we were hooked immediately so deeply that we come back week after week, vainly hoping for that same initial rush.
Think for a moment of your initial reaction to the first couple of episodes. Now think about watching the latest episodes.
The thrill is gone. I even find myself skimming through sections of the show. Like another reader said ” how can you make a show about zombies boring.” Here’s your answer.
I wasn’t arguing that the later seasons were any better than Darabont’s but clearly the general public either didn’t sense a change in overall quality or they simply don’t care. As for Darabont’s season, that pilot follows the comic book almost note for note. It’s well executed but the episodes that are entirely Darabont’s creation (the old folk’s home, the CDC finale) are two of the weaker episodes of season 1 in my opinion. The worst character of season 1 is Merle, entirely a Darabont creation. Well cast, horribly written. To Darabont’s credit, he also created Daryl and cast that part, so the man was not without his merits.
I’m not convinced the show would have been markedly better had Darabont stuck around. Most of season 2 (which everyone hates) is based on the plots and episode outlines Darabont devised. Darabont was fired well into production on the first half of season 2, and due to AMC’s tight budgeting and scheduling they essentially shot that season as Darabont outlined and planned.
Agree with UnKraut. TWD Video Game is incredible. Some of the best storytelling that medium has seen. Worth a try for those who have not yet.
@ Joel + Peter — The huge ratings I think really limit the ability of the show to produce quality. Where is the incentive. If people continue to devour your product despite the bad writing, incoherent plots, and plain old laziness, well… where is the need to even try? Why risk upsetting the status quo? Kill off Rick (a terrible character at his point) and you risk alienating half the audience… why so you can win an award or have critics praise you. Nah, it’s about the money and unfortunately too many people continue to turn in to make them even care.
I actually think TWD’s numerous issues have as much or more to do with the broken management at AMC these days, than they do the ratings or the writing staff. AMC seems to be (mostly) keeping it’s collective nose out of Mad Men, but their other current shows all exhibit serious problems. But that’s speculation on my part. I don’t know how the sausage is made at AMC.
I agree with a lot of what you said. Most of my friends don’t care about 90% of the characters on this show. They really only know the names Rick, Michonne and Daryl. This episode was so bloody boring. I was really hoping that after last week the show could get back on track, but it sucked. I guess last week’s lovely episode was a fluke. I found myself not caring about any of the characters, not even Daryl. Bring back the lead Rick and Michonne!
After enjoying last week’s episode so much, I too was hoping the quality of the show was going up. Not only was it boring, some of the scenes with the zombie attacks were ridiculous. Are we really supposed to believe that the blond girl with Darryl did not see or hear that zombie coming out of the woods until he grabbed her? With all the growling and leg dragging these zombies do, my 95 year old grandmother would have seen or heard him coming long before it got near her. Same for the unknown man who got bit by a zombie at the railroad track. He just stood there while a zombie walked up behind him and bit his neck. Even Tyrese didn’t see it until it was too late and they were out in the wide open. Scenes like that make me wonder why I still watch the show.
Totally agree with Marie, the zombie scenes were ridiculous. Bad enough when the show decides that some zombies are quiet as ninjas (i.e. Forest Zombie Ninja), but the random dude who got bit on the back was past stupid. To suggest a character who has apparently survived this long in the zombie apocalypse and had just been involved what looked like an epic battle with a pack of zombies would a)not make sure all the walkers were dead before relaxing and b) not realize until he was literally on top of him that there was a walker was directly behind him in a wide open space made me laugh. As did the plan of “we will only let one blood crazed zombie out of the bus at a time”. And once the zombie attacks become more laughably ridiculous than they are intense and/or scary, there is little reason to continue watching the show.
All you complainers are insane. Its a well known fact that the mark of a great TV show is being able to fall asleep for the majority of an episode, wake up, and not have missed anything close to a shred of importance.
I was pleased to see Carol, and okay with the slower pace of the episode, though seeing Maggie go through her mourning period seemed…just frustratingly stupid.
Anyone know….Tara’s sister put the final bullet into the governor after her child got killed. Does anyone have a sense of whether she did that out of anger (blaming the Governor for her child’s death), or just because she realized that “Brian” would turn into a zombie so it was an act of misery, putting him out of his misery? I couldn’t tell…
I think it was a big FU to him. She brought her bitten daughter to him and he just shot her in the head without a word. She returned the favor, looking into his eyes so he would know it.
Oh she blamed him for all that has gone wrong for sure, with that look of contempt on her face. Her shooting him wasn’t done out of mercy or even revenge for shooting her daughter but because
everything went to hell because of him.
Oh she blamed him for all that has gone wrong for sure, with that look of contempt on her face. Her shooting him wasn’t done out of mercy or even revenge for shooting her daughter but because
everything went to hell because of him.
I was sorry to learn that Lily is dead. She and Maggie look SO much alike that I was looking forward to seeing them side by side and being able to compare their likenesses and differences.
I predicted Carol would return holding Judith as soon as the mid-season finale was over. Not a surprise to me in the slightest.
Carol is now the character I would most like to see die. Even ahead of Carl who has the chance of character redemption. Carol has run her course on the show and her characterization is now suitably bastardized that she has nowhere to go but six feet down.
The fuck? Tyrese had Judith
Speaking of which, Carol’s a great character
Another indicator of Lizzie being the rat butcher was her slaughtering those baby bunnies in the log. The camera panned to that carnage after Daryl walked past. Neither Mikka nor Ty noticed what she was doing.
ITA and that annoys me more than the new format they are trying out. It’s becoming more and more evident that Lizzie killed Karen and David & Carol was covering from them. I also suspect it was Lizzie feeding them and was the one who dissected the rats. That makes the whole conflict over whether Rick was right to banish Carol feel a bit like an emotional circle jerk.
Is the theory that Lizzie killed them, and then Carol dragged the two adult corpses out and burned them? Your theory makes sense, but Carol burning the bodies implies to me she was more concerned about the contagion then covering anything up.
Can I just mention here that Carol’s return was the most random ret-conning of a plotline I’ve ever seen? That whole scene was bizarre. I kept expecting it to be Tyresse hallucinating.
@Joel – I honestly don’t know. It’s hard to guess when they so rarely make sense on this show I do recall my first impression was that Carol was covering up for the girls. As the season went on I thought maybe she did do the dead. Then they found the dissected rats in one of the cells and I again thought Carol was covering for these kids. So now I’m beginning to think Carol is covering for the kids and dragged the bodies out and burned them but I wouldn’t be surprised if we find out the girls were dragging the bodies out somehow & Carol caught them.
@Joel and Milaxx – I’m not sure that rat feeding and rat dissection (as well as bunny killing and baby smothering) are in any way related to Karen and David. It is possible that Lizzie is a budding serial killer and Carol killed Karen and David. Carol showed anguish (misplaced anguish around the water tanks), fear/discomfort around Ty, and presented a damn good argument to Rick for her reasons. And TWD staff are wringing their hands in glee that we’re debating such a silly fake-out.
I’ve come around to thinking that Lizzie was the one feeding the rats to the the Walkers at the fence line because of her being show killing little bunnies (they are both rodents after all LOL!) even before she looked like she was about to smother Judith-and I think she would’ve if Carol hadn’t shown up. I had though before it was an inside agent of “The Governor” who was responsible, then The Governor himself (he was lurking outside of the Prison fence), then maybe the alcoholic because it didn’t seem that she could reach that high to feed them above their heads. She just didn’t seem big enough but I was mistaken it seems.
However I don’t believe Lizzie killed any humans even those infected with the disease. I still remember her saving
a man (Hershel?) from a Walker by luring it away from him at the prison. That doesn’t strike me as the
type who would murder two people. Besides Carol gave a convincing confession to Rick.
@ Hunter2012 – The difference between Lizzie helping save Hershel and her (possibly) killing Karen & David was the others had pretty much written Karen & David off. They were quarantined and expected to die. If Lizzie did kill them she may have thought she was helping them given her twisted thoughts about the walkers or she may have thought she was helping the group by getting ride of the deadly virus.
Why is the rat thing such a mystery? Almost everyone I know who watches the show figured it was Lizzie way back last year when she was trying to attract zombies to the fence and kept giving them names. The entire “mystery” was so blatantly telegraphed that it was a non-story.
I think Carol burned the bodies to hid that the two sick people were killed by a child…and remember that child enjoys dissecting things.
@VisionOn: Can you come back every week and post what you and your friends have already figured out? I’m sure it will be fascinating!
Given that the show is about as subtle as an axe in the head but viewers still can’t pick up on predictable storylines I will probably have to. Lizzie was saying typical psycho things and acting typical psycho weird from day one of the season. She is fascinated by dead things and thanks to Carol becoming a cold-hearted knife-wielding survivor, she passed that on to Lizzie.
And there is nothing more to Carol than what we’ve been shown. No empathy now, killed the sick, didn’t care. Bad role model Carol, tsk tsk. You will have to have strong words with Lizzie in a dramatic scene when you discover you created a human monster in the making.
I do think the only way Melissa McBride remains as a cast member is that Lizzie killed (likely stabbed) Karen & David and Carol dragged the bodies out and burned them to cover it up. The way the group was talking it seems that Karen & David weren’t expect to live. Maybe Lizzie in her deranged mind saw them in the same situation as her dad who she failed to stab to prevent. turning. Yes most of us have figured out that it was Lizzie with the rats.
Was I the only one who got the sense that the girl with Glenn (forget her name) was talking to the audience when she asked if we enjoyed the show? The blood splatter on the camera lens seems to back up this point.
I was wondering who she was talking to, and in the next scene, there is suddenly a truck. Where did that come from?
@Andrew:
It simply drove up on her, she was too busy fighting for her life to hear it or she saw it but was simply too busy to acknowledge it until she felt safe.
I think we didn’t get the mandatory “character pausing in a fight for his/her life
to see someone else coming and then resuming the fight” we the audience see so often in
TV shows and movies. She just kept fighting waiting for the people in the truck to help,
hence when she was through she said her sarcastic comment to them.
“hope you enjoyed the show, assholes!” I just rewatched that scene with that context in mind, and now I can’t stop laughing!
On the close captioning it said “(vehicle approaches)” as she kills the walker but I didn’t hear that. It was poor direction. A different camera angle showing the vehicle approaching, even just coming into the corner of the frame, would have made more sense.
Likewise Carol’s magical appearance in the woods was random and poorly handled. It was overall a very awkward episode in many respects.
>but I didn’t hear that. It was poor direction
Poor hearing
True story, i actually fell asleep when Glen went to talk to that girl behind the fence. Is it just me or is every character now on this show boring? Glen i don’t care about because he never gets any screen time any more. Rick is a cry baby softy. No more is he the strong leader he was. Carl is annoying. Daryl never gets screen time anymore so who cares about him. It seems this show is now mostly about people vs zombies. Before in the first season it was a show about people living broken lives and dealing with it and zombies as a backdrop. Now it seems every episode has to be filled with zombie kills and the survivors always on the run. Maybe they should higher new writers who understand this and not have the makeup and effects guy as a writer and producer of the show. Oh and fire Scott Gimple. Worst director ever.
Gimple has not directed any episodes of the show.
Greg Nicotero hasn’t written for the series (well, okay, he contributed the story for the first run of webisodes, but that hardly counts).
The words ‘higher’ and ‘hire’ sound exactly alike, but mean different things.
>I value my characters purely based on their screentime
Don’t watch a show with a heavily-implied-from-onset ensemble cast
You critics constantly bash the Walking Dead. Maybe 1 day you “pros” will realize why its the most watched show ever. It has great stories about people.
Other than he fact it isn’t the most watched show ever nor has great character stories, your post is spot on.
“It has great stories about people.”
The most useless, generic comment in history.
I must be missing some major musical genius by not watching American Idol then. There I was thinking it was just more pretty commercially acceptable faces doing karaoke.
By that reasoning Justin Bieber is the greatest singer/songwriter of the modern age. Much better than Elvis or the Beatles. He must be – he’s sold all those records . . .
Terrible Episode
I just have a question. How did all those people on the bus get infected, and since it’s improbable that they were all infected at once, (just barely outside the prison no less )wouldn’t some of them have escaped? I would like to think the answer is yes, but if that was the case they wouldn’t have bothered to take the time to close the doors. I guess I’m saying that the whole bus drama bugged me and still is. Am I the only one?
Show wise I could say since some were still recovering from the virus some died & quickly reanimated and bit people, or since the governors people were shooting at the bus as it was driving away, someone got shot and reanimated. Realistically though? It was a bus full of red shirts from Woodbury that ewe never knew or care about anyway.
A lot of them if not all of them were shot by “The Governor’s” “army”. Remember just before the bus pulled out it was getting shot up? And in this episode you saw all the bullet holes in the back including the emergency rear
door? A lot of bullets found their mark. A school bus isn’t exactly armored. There were at least a few sick that did likely die even though they weren’t hit by bullets so there’s that too. I am sure some people survived from the bus. They took off. We don’t know though if the bus itself is underivable.
As for Milaxx’s theory of reanimation. It could be that some reanimated rather quickly. It was at least a few hours
after they left the prison if not a day later, so there was plenty of time for them to reanimate.
The one Maggie bashed into the side of the bus had a bullet hole in her temple.
Anyone else wonder what Carol was thinking when she stumbled upon Lizzie trying to kill Judith? She obviously got there just in time to save her.
Since she also had to kill the walkers that were approaching the girls, I’m hoping that seeing Carol made Lizzie stop trying to smother the baby.
I don’t think she saw Lizzie smothering the baby. Likely her back was turned to Carol and the hold was subtle enough to play off as something else anyway.
Whose shoe did Beth see by the train tracks where the zombies were feeding? It looked like one of the girls, too small for a a man, but neither one lost a shoe, as far as I could see.
What else could she think – “The student has surpassed the master”
@walkingfred – I think the shoe was supposed to belong to one of the other kids. Remember there were 2 other kids with Lizzie & Mika. They ran away after Lizzie(?) shot one of the Governor’s people. Lizzie & Mika ran the other way bakc to Judith.
I was thinking she thought it belonged to her sister. Also did anyone catch when Lizzie was with Daryl she said something about a Molly. I was thinking who the heck is Molly? No I’m thinking she was supposed to say Maggie, blew the line, and they let it into the show.
I completely agree with Alan on this. I couldn’t help but thinking that I want just one recognizable person to be a zombie. Or knew that the shoe belonged to someone we knew. It had zero impact if only the red shirts die.
I don’t understand how an wpisode with so many zombie killings and just about everyone in peril can be so slow and boring. Well done TWD writers… Boggles the mind
The shoe? Seemed to be a continuity error. Wasn’t that supposed to be one of the girls’ shoes implying they are killed there. The do a close up of it, it matches Lizzies (or that other girl), but then… nothing. No connections. There were a few other continuity errors that were aggravating in this episode.
Yeah, the shoe was either an annoying red herring or a huge continuity error.
Pretty sure the shoe belonged to one of the kids that ran away from Lizzie & Mika.
Another BoB alumn–Michael Cudlitz, the great Bull Randleman.
The Walking Dead is like McDonalds. It’s processed, cheap, and I kinda regret it as soon as I eat it. But just like McDonalds, somehow I still find myself sitting in line at the drive thru.
Because it tastes good. This is TV, people. If you want nourishment, read a book.
Brilliant comment, Darkdoug!
Darkdoug There’s a lot of TV that is tasty and nutritious as well. True Detective being an excellent example..
All this talk about no spoilers and you go and ruin MASH for me. Sheesh.
You had 30 years LOL!
Also you don’t know the context of it so one can still watch it.
Thank you, Hawkeye, for highlighting the level of asinine no-spoiler people have reached. Why on earth would anyone even come to a site and read commentary on a just aired episode ::if they haven’t seen the episode::? Then what – would you like us to sign in and list all other literary, cinematic, theatrical and gossip column allusions made in the interest of people who didn’t read The Great Gatsby when their freshman English teacher assigned it twenty years ago, but will get around to reading it and how-dare-you-spoil-it-for me? Guess what? They talked about the ::comic:: on Talking Dead and nobody died (a couple of plush bunnies got strangled, but that was about it…)
Sarcasm, brah.
Jayne, I think Hawkeye was being sarcastic. LMK if you want to talk about your rage issues.
So I’m trying to get the timelines straight. Rick banishes Carol, returns to the prison. 1 -2 days later the other folks return in with the antibiotics and another 1 -2 days later the Governor attacks Tonight we start with the same day of the attack and folks are scattered to the 4 winds.
Story 1 – Beth & Darryl on the run. Day 1 they camp out, Darryl mopes. Day 2 Beth freaks out, but Darryl decides to track. Beth nearly gets bit by the walker Tyrese & Carol didn’t put down. (Am I missing a 3 day for them?)
Story 2 – Tyrese and the killer kids. They are also on the run. Camp out over night, Lizzie is not psycho, but a stupid psycho as well. Why not grab the rabbits for food? Tyrese helps folks on the road, guy gets bit, but tells them about sanctuary and in turn they leave the guy to die & reanimate. Why would they not do him a solid and put a bullet in his head? So Carol has been wandering around for a week since Rick banished her?
Story 3 – I got no idea. I think it covers at least 2 days concurrent with the other storylines as well but I don’t get the sense they stayed overnight anywhere like I do with the other 2 storylines.
I don’t mind the attempt to make us care about the other characters. Sure each story felt a bit stilted & awkward, but I’m happy to see the show making an attempt. My other nitpick is if they had these train tracks nearby, why didn’t they make an rendezvous in case of emergency meetup place somewhere along those tracks. Even those that aren’t trackers could follow that. Then again that’s one of my pet peeves. These folks seem unable to think and plan for the future. Everyone should have had a bug out bag packed at all time. The kids should all have been taught to protect themselves. The prison should have been better protected, and they should have been had emergency evacuation plan. I’m not saying everything needs to be perfect, but I do need these folks to be at least 1 step up from stupid.
Actually, it has only been a couple days. Rick banishes Carol on say Day 1, returns to the prison, all hell breaks loose with sick that afternoon/night. That night Rick and Carl shoot up the horde that crashes the fence, and then the meds crew return (say really early Day 2). Later in the morning on Day 2, the crew is cleaning up and the sick are slowly recovering. Michonne and Hershel take the bodies out to get rid of them. Later that same day the Governor shows up and destroys the prison. Following the prison exodus (still Day 2), Tyreese and the Girls camp in the woods overnight, and then Carol finds them on Day 3.
So basically, she’s been gone only 2 days when we see her again, even though it has been about 6 episodes and many months for us. And it has only been 4 days since Tyreese found Karen and David’s bodies. It ends up feeling like forever to us, but the seasons typically cover very short periods of time.
Also, re: the assorted group timelines — It appears that Maggie/Sasha/Bob and Glenn/Tara are still on Day 2 (exodus day), since we didn’t get any overnight cues for them (as you said). Carol/Tyreese/Girls are on Day 3 (one day post-exodus). I believe we saw Daryl/Beth camping for the night at the end of Day 3. Rick spent Day 3 passed out on the couch, so when last we saw them Rick/Carl/Michonne were kicking off Day 4 (2 days post-exodus).
At least, I think that’s where things stand for the moment!
@JessD – Thanks that makes a little more sense. I was trying to backtrack the days and kept getting confused. I did understand the events took place immediately after the Governor’s death.
Jess D;
Govenor grabs Hershcel and Michonne and keeps them overnight. Add another day to the timeline.
Millax;
You make a good point, Carol was hanging out in the woods or nearby for several days.
The guy that was bit, they didn’t put him down AND they didn’t take his rifle. In the zombie apocalypse common courtesy should dictate that you ask any bitten person if he want’s you to kill him or would he rather kill himself, then you take any useful supplies. You DON’T leave him on the side of the road to reanimate.
Man. Why do I even look fed to watching this show? Anyone ask themselves that? Are they just coasting through since this country loves zombies and ratings will be there? That was one abysmal episode and there isn’t even a glimmer of something to be looking fwd to. Beth, who hasn’t said more then two words is gonna start us off with a narrative? did they think we woukd believe the baby would suffocate to death in front of our eyes? I can rant on and on, but an episode like this I have to believe, will be the last episode watched for at least a few viewers.
Once again I think I watched a different show than most of those who made comments, and even Alan. Yes, it was slow, yes, the only people who died was the yellow bus full of red shirts, but I watched with ever increasing dread, as we cycled through the stories of the other survivors, and we saw each of them surviving–sort of–but mostly entrapped in mindsets of despair. (Exceptions: Beth and Sasha, who were foolhardy and too stoic respectively.) I found myself thinking: OK, our strongest characters have shown weaknesses, and some of the weakest (the medic–though maybe his survival this time is just what he needed to kick his demons [oh, this is awful: until he is red-shirted], budding serial-killer Lizzie) have survived.
As Alan has noted, they’ve changed the question. The last part of the season, the question was whether one (the soul, the individual?) “could come back.” Now the question is whether it is worth it. I’m not sure I could live in such a world, but the will to live is very very strong.
When the show was over, I needed to sit and process what had been shown: Tyreese and Beth were shown in ways that possibly have them becoming more important characters; likewise, Tara (whose reaction/interaction with Glen was pretty believable) and Abraham was introduced. I really do want to know what happens next.
I agree. Alan has turned into something of a TV sociopath, in that he is unable to care if someone lives or dies with a strong incentive and familiarity. And now every time they give some characterization, he and his ilk sneer “too little, too late.” There hasn’t been TIME to give these people a lot of characterization, as Alan notes. Instead we get a review bemoaning that they are spending time on a character we don’t know enough to care about, instead of paying attention to how this episode depicted her. The focus was on Beth’s unrelenting attempts to maintain her optimism in the face of so much adversity. Her journal was the symbol of that optimism, and even as she is narrating an entry to show her dedication to keeping it up, she is sacrificing (blank) pages from it to the fire. She is not rejecting or disposing of what she said in the past, but she is sacrificing some of her hope for the future to the needs of the present.
But she was never on “The Wire” and she’s not some obscure British actor only recognized by TV nerds, so the hell with her. If the guy in the truck had been played by an actor Alan was not invested in as Certified Quality and a veteran of Band of Brothers and Southland, he would have been complaining about more characters we don’t care about being added to the show, or the pointless appearance of YET ANOTHER threat.
And now there are criticisms of the endless parade of horrors and suffering, instead of the puppies and rainbows implied by the title “The Walking Dead.”
Maybe Alan should drop this show down to one of his talk-back reviews or leave it for another writer on Hitfix, since he doesn’t have anything new to say about it, beyond criticizing it for not being the show he wants it to be.
I appreciate the effort the show has made with these characters at times, Darkdoug. I just don’t think it’s been very effective. The lateness of it is definitely a problem, in that Darabont and/or Mazzara should have been doing a lot of this heavy lifting sooner with people like Glenn and Beth, but even here, the skimpiness of the vignettes prevented most of them from landing emotionally. Last week’s episode was much more effective in that regard, in part because the show has devoted a lot of time to that trio in the past, in part because they had a whole episode to play with here.
When I think The Walking Dead is good, I say that. When I think it’s illogical, or boring, or falls down on the job with the characterization of its supporting characters, I say that. I don’t expect the show to be anything other than what it is. There are just times when I would like it to be a better version of the show that it’s trying to be.
I see both sides of this. On one had there was nothing to for me to dread in this episode because I had no doubt that each of the main characters we saw would live. I also think the show has done a disservice to characters by not exploring them more fully sooner. I think Gimple is trying to course correct, but because they have been so under served in the past, to have 3 separate stories in one episode felt a bit clunky & crowded. I would have preferred the Darryl/Beth arc and then the Carol/Tyrese arc.
I can’t speak for everyone, but for me, many of my complaints about the show come from the glimpses of how much better a show it feels like it could be yet somehow just misses the mark.
Amen! finally somebody that watched the same episode as me
Agreed. I thought this was a very good episode. I’m really surprised by the responses. I’ve generally found the show to be just okay, but I’ve been impressed by this season as a whole and these last two episodes in particular.
Fair enough. You know, people have been saying this about the show since its second season:
[www.cracked.com]
In the URL I pasted, the author mentions how the show is hate-watched, back in season 2. I think I’m projecting a lot of stuff here, because all the hard-core fans of the show, either of the books or who are more TV-knowledgeable all seem to have the same sort of mentality to it. And all the regular people I know absolutely love it. For me, I don’t need to like the people or even care about them to appreciate the dangers and scenarios they are in. I’m not invested, but I’m still interested, so I suppose I don’t really have the grounds to call out Alan on his attitude toward characters. I also think an awful lot of people here – not necessarily Alan, but because his name’s on the thing, I subconsciously taint him by association – come down too hard on the characters. I mean, Daryl is the breakout fan favorite of the show, despite, as Alan pointed out, not a lot being done with him. Whereas characters from the books are fairly despised by the fans, like Shane, Andrea & Dale. Maybe it got them thinking they didn’t need to give them backstory or focus on their hopes and dreams and so forth, since people get impatient with Andrea and Lori and Dale expressing their own ideas about how to do stuff, while projecting whatever they want on the more blank slate types.
@DarkDoug – They may not do much with Darryl, but he’s a fully fleshed character. We know he’s a red neck, he had an abusive childhood, he’s a loyal friend, etc… As someone who doesn’t read the books, I don’t care about beloved book characters. I just care that they are interesting characters. The show is supposed to be a stand alone vehicle with elements of the comics, but not a direct book to screen adaption. So if the characters we seen on the screen aren’t working it doesn’t matter what the backstory is in the books because we haven’t seen it on the screen. I don’t think the writer’s decided that they don’t need to make supporting characters not have any personality because to hear them talk on Talking Dead, it feels like they think they are.
Anyway this my long winded way of saying 2 eps in and I like this different take at story telling, but I think the show still has a way to go in better defining it’s characters.
The best part of this episode was my wife and I uttering “Keep that damn chicken quiet!” to each other as Lizzie was “silencing” Judith. Our teens had no clue what the hell we were talking about. Otherwise, another “eh” episode.
Thought it more interesting than last week. Do agree that it is time to kill off Rick. Nothing against Rick, but feels to me like he was part of the how to survive in the zombiepocalypse story (with Shane, Dale, Herschel, Andrea, the Governor, and their various attitudes & arguments about is it worth surviving in this world and what is the best way to do it.) Only Rick and Carol are left of the participants in those discussions (not including Daryl as he said little more than T-Dog; he’s almost more of a mascot for the group than a character.) and Carol was pretty peripheral until this season. At some point they need to move on to the young characters building a new and different world.
First, I disagree about last week. “After” flowed smoothly and actually showed the different emotions that the characters went through. This week was a mish mash of a whole lot of nothing. Last week was wonderful, this week not so much.
It would be a huge mistake to kill off Rick. You can’t kill off the characters that viewers know. He is the face of the show and he is one of the few characters that casual viewers remember. Like someone else mentioned above, Rick, Daryl and Michonne are the most memorable characters to casual viewers.
@GarcyC – I disagree on the need to move onto the younger characters The show just needs to actually develop every character who isn’t Rick. It’s a crime they took this long to actually give us some insight into who Michonne is.
@Tyler – Rick is not the face of the show and they show could very indeed carry one very well without him. He wouldn’t be the first lead actor to be killed off or leave a hit show and the show continue on successfully without him.
My issue is Rick has to do more than and endless cycle I’m the leader, I can’t take it/not leading over and over again. It’s one note, it’s boring and it makes Rick look like the dumbest leader ever. I doubt TPTB will ever do away with Rick unless Andrew Lincoln leaves the series, but I wouldn’t be mad if he died.
Milaxx – Rick is no doubt the face of the show along with Michonne and Daryl. They are in 90% of the promos and just recently, those are the three that received TV guide covers. Casual viewers aren’t online digging up scraps about bit players like Beth, Sasha, Bob or Carol. Casual viewers based on the ones that I discuss the show with don’t hate Rick as much as some of those online do. The main reason being that they don’t really care that much that he banished Carol. Rick is definitely number three behind Daryl and Michonne, but he is a character that casual viewers think of when you say TWD.
I don’t think it would be a good idea to kill an important character like Rick and yes, Rick is the face of the show. I don’t think it would do as well without him.
Rick keeps being forced into the leadership role. When has anyone else stepped up? They practically begged him to be the leader when he stepped down. He does the best that he could when he is constantly forced into making the hardest decisions on the show.
We’ll have to agree to disagree as to whether Rick is the face. However people were fairly split on whether or not Rick was right in banishing Carol. I for one, am firmly team Carol. As for Rick being forced into the leadership role, that’s a writing weakness. I would say that Shane challenged Rick for leadership, but was of course insane and lost. The committee was a good idea, but was written in a way that defaulted to Rick. I say it’s a writer’s issue, because there are better ways of showing a reluctant leader without making him look like the wishy washy idiot that Rick does. There are ways of show despair and world building than to show these people being so stupid despite repeated attacks that they fail to fortify that prison or support those flimsy fences. Those sort of writing errors make me dislike Rick because if he is their leader, de facto or otherwise, then he looks like a moron for allowing these things to continue. That’s not doing the best you can do.
So they find new faces. the first few episodes, the shows faces were probably rick, Shane and Lori. For me the biggest problem is, as in milaxx’s comment, that they haven’t developed enough other characters. They could have given Daryl, Glenn, Maggie and mic hone back stories when first introducing them. I also don’t think rick is an idiot. He did have to kill his best friend, who may have fathered his infant daughter, and had his wife die; leaving him responsible for her as well as Carl. And I don’t think Shane was insane. To me, he just couldn’t accept relinquishing his short lived role as lori’s boyfriend and Carl’s father back to rick. He couldn’t commit to starting over elsewhere (like starting over outside the group with Andrea) and with no other reason to keep on living he manipulated rick into killing him.
I like GaryC’s insight into the show’s long-term sustenance. The other two posters are too near-sighted.
I am also confused about Glenn. Having him off the bus seems like a cheat. Annie Wilkes would not be pleased :-)
Re: Terminus. I’m assuming the nae is a referce to Asimov’s Foundation stories. Terminus was a planet that survived the fall of a great Empire and stored all its knowledge. I’m guessing there will be a sci fi geek character who named it.
Terminus was also one of the former names of the city of Atlanta. Isn’t the prison supposed to be near Atlanta?
I don’t know why i follow you on Twitter. I’ve found pretty much all of your reviews completely off base for many shows. And I feel like the ratings support me in that thought process.
Last night’s show was phenomenal for the simple fact that it conveyed so much emotion, not just for the group and the hopelessness they all feel, but also for Glenn, Maggie, etc.
Just search your feelings, Derek. I’m sure the answer to your burning desires for finding your type of reviews is somewhere inside your soul.
To the extent that rating support your thought process, reexamine your thought processes.
Maggie’s bus scene was fucking great, yes
I now just hate-watch this show. I don’t like it at all.
I don’t know why they have to be so heavy handed and dull with such great source material (zombie apocolyptica). i’ve never read the comics, but you can see it coming from 10 miles away that carol is going to have to kill that young girl in the last episode, and that there’s going to be a 15 minute drag out teary reunion of rick and carl and the poopy-baby, and a 10 minute cry-fest when glen and maggie get back together. And that tyrese will want to kill carol who will gladly offer herself up for the kid..that will lead into another boring season 5..they just seem to telegraph everything to such a boring extent that it is really becoming unwatchable.. I was fast forwarding through long stretches tonight for the first time.
They seem to be borrowing their writing styles from the slow plodding cadence of a walker..its all foot dragging, moaning, and a faux surprise at the end. Really is too bad when they have such a rich vein to tap but can’t do anything with it.. My only hope is that HBO or netflix is currently developing a true zombie show with actually story arcs that make you sit up and care instead of drooling into your chocolate pudding.
I still don’t understand why people watch a show they don’t like. I mean, I just don’t understand it. If you don’t like it, why would you watch it? I quit watching shows I don’t like all the time!
I think people (including Mr. Sepinwall) want the show to be something it isn’t. I think of this show as a high concept drama rather than an action series. It keeps me interested. There is a lot of emotion and I’m always hanging on to every minute. The action is just a bonus.
I don’t hate watch this show, but I have hate watched others. For me it’s the germ of a good idea and the occasional spark of brilliance that you see in a show, combined with the disappointment that it could be better.
To make it even more meta, What I don’t understand are those who love the show and instead of commenting on the specific aspects they liked comment instead on how off base the recapper or other commentors are wrong for disliking something.
If you like it, show your reasons why.
Well there’s definitely no reason I should defend it to you. I wasn’t saying anyone was off base, either. I merely stated that I don’t understand hate watching (because I don’t), and that I disagree with the people who hate it. But, I’ll indulge you.
I like the show because of the dramatic moments that the high concept (the zombie apocalypse) creates. I like that for the most part, these are just humans with human feelings like anger, love, grief, etc., but the zombies make the stakes infinitely higher. And, I’m a sucker for good acting and there’s plenty of it here. David Morrissey, Scott Wilson, Michael Rooker, and Lennie James have been my favorites to this point. But I rejoice when someone else has a moment to shine, like Sarah Wayne Callies and Chandler Riggs in Lori’s “last” episode, and Norman Reedus after he stumbles upon his zombie brother.
As for this particular episode, I was rejoicing to find out that my favorite characters were all still alive. I was on the edge of my seat worried that we were going to lose one of them. One of my favorite moments is Glenn finding out Hershel was dead. It isn’t because of his reaction necessarily, but it reminds the audience that the characters don’t know everything we do. Thinking about things from the character’s perspective is infinitely fascinating to me, and after 4 seasons I’m rarely left unsatisfied by this show.
You misunderstood my comment. I wasn’t saying you owe me personally an explanation. I just happen to find people who only post to say they dislike the recapper’s views or dislike those who hate watch or voice criticism of the show are equally useless. I thought the point of a message board was an interchange of responses. Giving specifics, especially about the particular episode being recapped makes for a more meaningful interchange. Perhaps hearing specifically what you liked about the episode may sway a hate watcher or a criticism may allow you understand why a particular scene didn’t work for someone else. All I got from this comment is that you liked Glenn finding out Hershel was dead. That’s great and I appreciate it but that took about 5 minutes out the episode. How does that convince me the rest of the hour was worth while?
Can’t believe the clumsy way they tried to explain away the blood in Judith’s carseat at the prison.
When one of the girls asked Tyrese about his injured arm, I don’t recall his exact response, but it was something along the lines of, “Yeah, it’s all good. Was way worse back at the prison when I bled out like a gallon into Judith’s seat while picking her up. Fortunately, you’ll notice I was extremely careful not to get any blood on her clothes. Would hate for someone to see this cute baby in a blood-stained outfit and think she was hurt or something…”
Or they might think she was bit, and she’s not exactly capable of backpeddling while saying “No no, the blood isn’t mine!”
On the whole, I find the show to err more on the side of carelessness than caution when it comes to blood. Given the virility of the infection process, in the shoes of the characters, I would be taking a lot more care to avoid contact with blood and splatter and so forth.
I can give them a pass on that. They had her diaper bag that appeared pretty full. It stands to reason if they were pulling out diapers and bottles to care for her, Tyrese would have changed her out of bloody clothes. Especially since he was doing his best to keep those kids calm. Mika especially would not have taken well to seeing the bay in bloody clothes.
Milaxx, I hear ya. I actually hadn’t even considered the non-bloody baby clothes component until a co-worker mentioned that to me. Like I said after “Too Far Gone”:
Show an empty car seat and you have ambiguity.
Show an empty car seat completely full of blood and you either have a dead baby or a major cheat.
Show an empty car seat full of blood and the family members reacting to it as though they 100% believe the baby is dead, and you either have a dead baby or have given your audience zero reason to ever believe anything you’re presenting for as long as the show continues.
I actually appreciate that someone in the writer’s room cared enough to offer an “explanation” for why the carseat was so bloody (some shows wouldn’t bother), but I found said explanation to be 25% comical and 75% groan-worthy.
I LIKE but don’t LOVE the show, but it makes me like it a little less that it’s willing to rely on a cheat for one of its bigger emotional moments.
I’m waiting for Tyreese to get blood poisoning, lose his hand or arm, or die, since he’s lost so much blood and can’t properly care for his injury. [I don’t read the comics, so I don’t know whether or not any of those outcomes occurs in that medium.]
In real life, I’d give that crybaby Judith a pacifier. In TWD universe, where her crying might attract walkers and get everyone killed, I’d wrap a piece of clothing loosely around her mouth to muffle her cries. Not very sympathetic or maternal, I know, but far preferable to Lizzie’s attempted “remedy”.
Ironically I had the complete *opposite* conclusion seeing the “bloody” car seat. I thought there wasn’t enough blood, and that lead me to the conclusion that Judith was alive. The “crime scene” was, to me, TOO neat, in comparison to the other bloody and gory “table spreads” the Walkers had in the past, including the one Daryl came upon that same episode, so I thought she was taken out by human hands. If Judith was in the car seat when the Walkers got to her not only there would be pools of blood in and around the seat, on the ground on the plastic areas but bits and pieces of her, chunks of flesh would’ve been there too. She wouuld’ve torn up with them working around the seat belt, with meat trapped under it. There would be NO doubt.
I am glad that the character I immediately started calling “Cans” is part of the group now. They might call her “Tara,” but I call her “Cans.”
“Cans” must have aced her gun range classes, cuz she shoots like Rick’s group: every one of her shots hit the mark, even though she was on the run.
I think it’s time for Sep to pull a “Sons Of Anarchy” with this show and just refuse to review it. This show is the biggest disgrace in television. I’m disgusted with myself for continuing, week after week, to subject myelf to this kind of writing. I am left feeling angry and pathetic after each episode concludes.
I felt this episode was a bit meandering, and didn’t do anything major as far as character development, but it did propel the overall story arc forward. Some of this series’ worst episodes meander and tread water, so at least this felt like it was bringing us forward.
“if things are so terrible at this point that the best anyone can hope for is mere survival, who wants to go on living? It’s the fundamental question of the series — and could in theory be a question the audience is asking about whether to keep watching”
At this point I really wish Alan would just stop writing about the show. Not that he has to love it but the underlying resentment others still support and like the show is a bit much. I for one am done caring about what he has to say about a show he clearly doesn’t “get” and won’t be reading these any longer. But everyone else have fun.
I don’t get it. You didn’t like last week’s character-driven episode because it was too slow. You don’t like this episode because you haven’t had enough time to learn about the characters.
The same people that complain about not developing the supporting cast seem to complain when there’s an episode like this that tries to develop them. Each prong was supported by a character we’ve known for a long time (Glen, Daryl, Maggie, Tyrese), so it’s not like they put all their money on Tara or Mika carrying an arc.
I thought the bus scene pulled off the “say the same thing differently” challenge very nicely. There aren’t many new concepts available in a zombie apocalypse, so you basically have to work with survival-style conflicts. Maggie needed to to know if Glen was inside the bus. Usually they just come across a corpse or find a recognizable article of clothing, but this was different. Letting them out one by one was a fresh take — the suspense of not knowing if the next one out would be glen or not. Similar to sophia coming out of the barn, but that took the viewer by surprise, not the methodical single-file, is-he-or-isn’t-he countdown of the bus scene.
I do agree that it’s getting somewhat predictable and formulaic at times, but it still has enough of the stuff I started watching for to keep me interested. My main complaint is the upward trend in walker kills each week. They could show one-fifth the number of head shots and it would still work.
That’s not really true. I hated this week and loved last week’s episode. Last week was slower, but there was some actual development. Maybe it translated better last week because the acting was better in that episode. Whatever the reason, last week was well done and this week was faster paced, but failed to teach me anything about the characters. I didn’t feel anything for them and I didn’t care.
@Dustin: but, this episode DIDN’T develop the supporting cast at all. I learned nothing about any of these characters. They aren’t characters at this point: they’re props with names.
@Andrew: Carl-centric episode and “better acting” don’t mix. And what really developed last week? Carl got tough, then went back to being himself. Back to square one. Michonne reverted to her “I walk alone” self then went back to the group mentality. Back to square one. So by the end of the episode, the only true development was that michonne was reunited with rick and carl. Which isn’t any more developmental than carol being reunited with part of the group, or glen and maggie trying to be reunited.
It’s true that we care less about the supporting cast — that’s why they’re the supporting cast. But I didn’t have a problem with one episode catching us up on their whereabouts.
@Dustin – That’s really all you got out of Carl and especially Michonne? I think Michonne had the best development and went through a range of emotions and struggles to get there. Compared to how she was in season 3, she has come a long way. She’s come so far that I actually really like this character now. I couldn’t stand her.
You really can’t compare that type of development and acting with Carol just oddly popping up and running into Tyrese (bad actor). Michonne acted circles around everyone in Inmates. Carl did a pretty good job too.
I don’t think just because you are a supporting cast member that viewers shouldn’t care or that you can give a crap performance. The problem is that this supporting cast are so awful and boring. Rick and Michonne are solid, but you can’t only have two strong actors on the show.
Good points. I thought Hershel was strong until he got his head chopped off.
I actually liked this episode more than the last, aside from the usual distracting and hard to ignore non-realistic elements, besides the zombies, like the previously undiscovered places and people within walking distance of the prison, when in other stretches of episodes long car trips are necessarily to find new places and they don’t run into any other survivors. But I think the last two eps were a reasonable effort in character development that can yield some benefit in future episodes. It’s a pretty entertaining show, but far from top drawer: I think everyone should know that by now.
“Michonne acted circles around everyone in Inmates.”
My fucking sides.
QUAAARLL’s monologue last episode sucked, as did the meandering. This week made an effort to catch us up on the lingering character threads while splitting the timeshare up equally. And they all had strong moments.
I didn’t believe that Michonne fans were rabid until now.
All the worst episodes of Walking Dead have involved too much stasis, so an episode that moves the pieces around is good by me. Just don’t get everyone together in a new spot (Terminus, the military party bus) too quickly.
Meanwhile, the nonchronological order made a nice puzzle of who hit which spot (the grapes, the train tracks, the red clay path) first, complete with understated rabbit skin revelations. Since I have DVR, I like a show that rewards careful viewing/rewinding-to-see-what-the-heck-that-was.
Suspension of disbelief is required when watching a tv show about the zombie apocalypse but the creators/writers are really pushing my limits with that suspension. Let’s just look at the major plot holes/plot conveniences to move the story along the past three episodes.
1. In the mid-season finale its clear they that the community at the prison developed an escape plan if they need to get away, yet part of that plan did not include fall back points in case the group gets separated?
2. Carl & Rick, who is beaten so badly he falls into a semi-coma state, are able to wonder into a middle class neighborhood so close to a prison. Even if there was such a neighborhood so close to a maximum security prison a half dead person could walk to, how were there any supplies/food there? Wouldn’t the neighborhood already have been looted by them during supply runs earlier?
3. If you’re an extra or a nameless member of the Woodbury/prison community you are powerless to as little as one or two walkers, but if you’re a main character you can put a leash on a couple zombies and walk freely amongst them until a moment of rage and take 25-30 unless than a minute without breaking a sweat.
There are so many other instances but you get my point. As bad as the show has been lately, it’s still better than watching ice dancing.
In Texas, we have high scale neighborhoods with McMansions within reasonable walking distance from state prison units.
@Karen Baird – it’s not that the neighborhood was so close to the prison, it’s that everything seems to be no more than a few days journey from each other yet they never run into each other until it’s convenient.
Same goes for the new ‘sanctuary’ Tyrese and the girls found, plus the guy buy the tracks who directed them there (did we ever see any of his group before? it was confusing about the shoe when Darryl and Maggie’s sister passed that location), or the Michael Kudlitz group, it’s all not only very convenient but sometimes needlessly so, when the plot could just have been twisted no less strangely to involve longer vehicle trips to run into these new places and people.
I will say this about the Walking Dead, no matter how much we debate or complain about each episode and no matter how much the ratings rise regardless, THIS SHOW COULD BE SO MUCH BETTER! They need better writing and they need to stop insulting the audience, we didn’t need to see Michonne seeing a dreadlocke wearing zombie to understand the symbolism and we didn’t need to see circling vultures to understand the characters plight, we’re not stupid. Stop insulting us. BUT the sad fact is I and everyone else will keep watching because we can’t get enough of Zombie kills of the week.
Michael Cudlitz to the rescue
I Stopped reading your post and will never use your site again thanx to the constant full screen advertising every time I scroll. Your website is exactly what is wrong with the net these days.
That seems to be a bug that occurs from time to time with certain new ad campaigns, at least on mobile devices. I haven’t seen it in a long while, but maybe I just wasn’t on the site that particular day. But it’s not an all-the-time thing.
Due to full page advertisement every-time I scroll I found your site unusable and will not be returning.
First of all I hope some Zombie munches on Lil’ Dumper Kicker just as I have been hoping for Carl Grimes to become an appetizer for one of the dead. No love lost if that pussy Glen gets eaten also. If one of the survivors find Carl’s intestines under his hat more so the better. I’m looking for a refresh and that means most of the existing cast gets devoured.
Almost cut myself on the edge of this post
Definitely a weak episode, jumbled episode.
I thought Glenn’s strategy of running into a horde of zombies was a pretty foolish idea…they could have easily dragged him under by weight of numbers.
Anways, I hate to break it some of you, but he show’s writing and themes are not going to ever improve or suddenly catapult in intelligence. It is what it is, it’s not trying to be the Wire or Breaking Bad. Most viewers do not watch tv critically and just take it as entertainment. Sad but true, but they obviously are doing something right to get these ratings.
So I stop trying to think when I watch it, and just enjoy it for what it is as fluff entertainment. Weaknesses aside, it’s still better than network tv. We are going to need HBO to take on the apocalyptic genre to do it right.
“Anways, I hate to break it some of you, but he show’s writing and themes are not going to ever improve or suddenly catapult in intelligence. It is what it is, it’s not trying to be the Wire or Breaking Bad.”
I’ve come to this realization as well. I still get aggravated by the many, many, many inconsistencies and illogical (and appallingly stupid) actions, but I’ve quit (for the most part) dwelling on them. It’s not going to change, particularly with Kirkman playing a larger role. It’s pretty clear at this point (what with the ludicrous Governor do-over that occupied the first half of the season) that the show is going to track more closely to the comics, and I don’t think that’s a good thing. But, as Arithon says, I can take it as fluff and groan at the stupid things, and still enjoy myself.
I totally forgot that Tyrese hadn’t learned about what Carol had done as well. It was pretty lame for Carol just to show in the nick of time. That scene would have had some more emotional impact if they had shown her come to the rescue.
The child actors on this show are just not very good. It’s hard watching at times.
Just not an impressive start to the second half of this season.
The lack of character development on this show is beyond frustrating.
Lizzie is “perhaps” the zombie feeder ?? Please. That little girl needs her achilles snipped, and soon!
“When Bob laments of the bus passengers, “They were good people, all of them,” I stifled a laugh.”
Alan, you are one sick cat