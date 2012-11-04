Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Killer Within’

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as we take a bunch of women to play at Augusta…
Carl Grimes is a kid who spent most of the second season of “The Walking Dead” as the butt of jokes (including an always-funny Tumblr) about how he was always wandering off and winding up in the wrong place at the wrong time. Lori Grimes is a woman who spent the show’s first two seasons making a series of choices that couldn’t help but make her seem unsympathetic.
Yet for all of the series’ prior missteps with these characters and others, Glen Mazzara and company (this time including writer Sang Kyu Kim and director Guy Ferland) understand that there are certain truths that are going to hit on a brutal, visceral level if they execute them properly, and Lori and Carl’s goodbye scene was the most emotionally devastating moment “The Walking Dead” has given us since Shane started shooting all the zombies in Hershel’s barn.
Whether or not I care about Lori – and I do think the early episodes this season made her self-aware enough that I did feel bad for her and the end of her marriage – the idea of any mother opting to sacrifice her life for the sake of her unborn baby (and the hope for the future that he or she would represent), and having to say goodbye to the son who had to grow up much too quickly is an incredibly powerful one, and a choice that Sarah Wayne Callies absolutely sold in her farewell episode. And however annoying Carl has been at times in the past, when he tells Maggie that he has to be the one to put his mother down – particularly with the way that Chandler Riggs says, “She’s my mom” – is devastating.
The world of “The Walking Dead” is a savage place where people have to make horrible decisions all the time, but there are some choices that shouldn’t have to be made, even in this environment, and the reactions of Lori, Carl, Maggie and then especially Rick (Andrew Lincoln always at his best when Rick is at his most broken) drove home how unfair all of this is. An incredible sequence that, like the barn massacre, left me shaking by the end of it.
The scenes leading up to Lori’s sacrifice were a bit more wobbly, though, both at the prison and over in Woodbury.
The Woodbury scenes continue to demonstrate the pull a man like the Governor would have over Merle or Andrea, but because we know more than Andrea does, it’s hard not to view her as somewhat gullible, even in these clean and cozy environs, and even with some good liquor. And because the show is still expecting us to fill in so many blanks about Michonne, and about Michonne and Andrea’s months together between seasons, it’s harder to invest in the idea that she wouldn’t just walk away from this place, with or without Andrea.
As for the prison group running into a whole lot of trouble courtesy of the prisoner Rick locked in the yard, on the one hand, it helps justify Rick’s decision to chase after the little guy in the first place. On the other, it seemed like an overly-elaborate plan from someone who probably would have been better off just leaving once he managed to get the gate open. And T-Dog’s sacrifice for Carol (who appears to be MIA at episode’s end) didn’t remotely have the same resonance as Lori’s for the baby, because T-Dog has never been a character the writers have even pretended they wanted us to care about. When he started objecting to Rick’s plans about the two remaining prisoners, it was shocking to simply hear him expressing an opinion of any kind.
But like I’ve said, “The Walking Dead” is iffy on middles, but great at beginnings and endings, and that was a pretty incredible ending this week, and one that sets up a whole lot of interesting story possibilities, starting with how Rick and the other survivors will keep a baby alive and safe in this environment.
Once again, let me remind you again of this blog’s No Spoiler rule and how it applies to this show, as I’ve had to delete a bunch of comments the last few weeks that violated it. Basic things to remember before commenting:
1. No talking about the previews for the next episode.
2. No talking about anything else you know about upcoming episodes from other sources – and, yes, that includes anything Mazzara and Kirkman have said in interviews.
3. No talking about anything that’s happened in the comic that hasn’t happened in the TV show yet. As with “Game of Thrones,” the goal is to treat “The Walking Dead” TV show as exactly that, and not as an excuse for endless comparisons with the comics. If you want to talk about the comics, feel free to start up a discussion thread on our message boards.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
Well Im glad that there is another Tbone to take up the slack for the gang…any chance they just call him Tbone too
T-Dawg
Why does everyone call him T-bone?
Because T-Dawg never spoke to dispute it.
But Neil Watkins from Accounting is T-Bone.
I see what you did there.
I figure they’ll just call him Two-Dog.
Wait, he wasn’t Coco the Monkey?
I agree with what Alan said…the writers haven’t shown any interest in making T-Dog a character, except tonight when he had more lines than in any other episode. Of course, that was to set up his death and make the audience remember that we should care about his character and death. He was basically an extra on the show.
And another thing, which was heavily talked about in last weeks comments section: This seems to be another sign that the writers are not…sincere (that’s the nicest word I can think of) when it comes to their black characters. T-Dog (the only character, who is black, with a gangsta name) has few lines for the entire show and then is killed off, only to (presumably) be replaced by the new black guy (who killed the other prisoner in tonight’s episode). Meanwhile, the only other black character is a scowling, other-worldly woman that feels too stereotyped right now. I don’t like this part of the show.
“Why does everyone call him T-bone?”
Because he played football and his name started with a T.
The guy (Morgan I think) and his kid from the first episode were pretty memorable African American characters. I have faith that the writers will try to do better developing complex characters who arent white or Glen, including Michionne. T-dogg was such a joke to the audience that he had to go. Cant wait two seasons to start trying to flesh out a character. He was always doomed and we all knew it. While some of the things people mentioned are valid points, it really was just the long drag of season 2’s poor writing that made T-dogg (the only surviving black member of the group) into a 1 line an episode joke.
The pilot was infinitely better than everything since because it was written and directed by Frank Darabont. Now they just have hacks.
Stitching up a corpse won’t accomplish anything……
Lori is dead! Why are people even considering the opposite?
Mazarra and Kirkman said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that T-Dawg was the heart, always trying to do the right thing, and caring for others. I’m glad they said that, because they did not even attempt to demonstrate that in the show.
First, tired of group members getting killed off–appear very weak. In the end I’m guessing there will be survivors. Why not this group? Second, T-Dog was one of the better members. His scene was more emotional than that of Lori (I’m greatly objecting to the writers opinion on this matter). Lori wasn’t convincing, just talking. This show is becoming too political.
Sorry T-Dawg. Only one black person at a time allowed on screen. You had to go, lol. I’m actually glad they got rid of that stereotype… Wait, they replaced him with a black man from a prison… Nevermind!
Ryan, That’s funny. I’m reading last weeks comments and I saw yours. I’m glad someone has a intact memory.
I am shaking. That was incredible. Horrible. So well acted, and well written.
Remember that time that pregnant woman who’s face didn’t change and who had a belly about the size of a basketball started contractions, went into labor, and then had an impromptu c-section in like 10 minutes?
I guess I’m just cynical, as soon as she had her first groan of pain we knew we were in for a fast forward strait to the end delivery.
You know who are the real idiots? All those moms who take 12-24 hours in labor in the hospital.
Adam, I’m pretty sure a C-section can be done in ten minutes if you are under no illusion of saving the mother’s life. This wasn’t a natural childbirth, I’m not sure where your quibble is.
Adam, my wife’s c-sections once they started were done in under ten minutes. They started right away the first time because she wasn’t dilating. Add to that the fact the extenuating circumstances, and Lori feeling things going wrong fast and realizing her chances of delivering and both getting out alive were just about nil, I can see her making that choice. I can kind of agree it would have taken longer except… The stress started the pregnancy, they were in no position to wait it out, she started bleeding (complications perhaps of her previous c-section), felt things were going badly, and they did under duress what seemed the right choice. And she seemed to show face changes when going into labor and especially when pushing. So I’m not really sure what your gripe is.
-Cheers
@TGeorge, unless they’re done pretty wittily, I generally find the “/fixed” commentaries pretty lame. As if one cannot share a differing opinion that yours. Of course, it’s your prerogative I suppose to watch a show where you find the acting to be horrible. Not sure why you feel a need to correct people for having the opposite opinion.
-Cheers
Well, based on your screen names, I feel safe to assume that I am the only one on this thread who has actually given birth and I found it to be very well acted. And I can tell you from experience, that when things go wrong, it can move very quickly. FWIW, my original comment was more about her goodbye to Carl than the birth itself.
Best episode of the series to date.
I agree…maybe the barn episode with Shane is as good.
I still think the Pilot is the best episode of the series. It was gorgeous and was a great introduction for the world of the series and the character of Rick.
Yes, Matthew, and they haven’t come close to topping the pilot. Tonight’s show, while emotionally wrenching, still has the feel of cheap audience manipulation rather than the ultra-textural sensient horror of waking up in The Zombie Apocalypse so well-crafted in the Pilot- and they haven’t come close to matching it since.
My vote is also easily best episode ever. Second best is the premiere this season. Pilot is third, and to me only stood out by comparison to the following episodes. The show is on another level so far this season. The stakes appear to be understood by everyone – writers, actors, characters, etc..
At this point in its run I don’t think anyone should ever be fooled into thinking this show’s writing will ever be on par with Game of Thrones for example. But I do think that it is MUCH improved over last season’s excruciating writing and character development. It might not be hard to go up from last season but I do give the team kudos for doing it. I do wonder how much of an effect the show runner change at mid-season had on how plodding and ridiculous Season 2 was…
My daughter and I weren’t upset by Lori’s death so much as the people’s reaction to her death. The reactions were toughtntonwatch. So right about T Dog and the lack of character development, at least he had a noble death.
Is there any character in the history of television who has ever had to do something worse than Carl did tonight?
I dont thinks so, but surely there is
I recall a few Gem Saloon employees with a very unpleasant task to perform as Al waxed rhapsodic about his past.
I’m struggling to come up with one but that was certainly the most f$%&ed-up delivery on TV since the season 1 episode of ER, Love’s Labor Lost.
Letting Will Smith come and live with you in your Beverly Hills mansion is worse.
The mother on the bus in the last episode of MASH?
When Bodie shot Wallace.
I recall a certain vampire slayer having to send her boyfriend to hell in the season 2 finale… that was a rough one.
Wow, good call, Solid Muldoon! That was pretty rough.
Close one – “Old Yeller”
Shaun shot his mum, too.
Shane doing in his family and himself in The Shield?
The only thing on this list that I’ll compare to the Carl/Lori thing is the M*A*S*H episode. But that was just a one-off character. The Shane on The Shield thing was bad, but Shane was a bad guy. (Bodie, too.) Besides those, Buffy probably comes closest. But that is girlfriend/boyfriend vs. child/mother. And that child is very innocent to boot!
damn, that buffy episode was so long ago… Good one sir
Forget Buffy sending Angel to hell…. How bout Buffy freaking DYING.
Not sure, but I bet someone here will come up with some inane Wire reference in answer to your question
LOL The Wire reference was made in less than 12 hours.
One that I just remembered which is similar is the ending of Dexter Season 4. Dexter’s poor little baby had something undeserved happen to him, as well as his stepchildren. That went to the same dark, depressing, unredeeming place as this episode.
I don’t think Bodie was a bad guy on The Wire. The show made it depressingly clear that being a hopper was often the best career choice available to young black men in his position. He didn’t want to kill his friend Wallace. Ultimately he had earned McNulty’s respect and he died on his corner, refusing to give up any more ground.
Insanely great TV.. It’s number 1 demographically 18-35 right?
And just when T-Dog (Dawg?) was starting to have a character other than the guy who left Merle chained to the rooftop. Great episode from start to finish, with Lori’s sacrifice and the aftermath being some particularly stirring acting/writing/directing. How often does a zombie story make you cry? (I’m not ashamed).
You’d cry more when Merle caught up with him..
So is Carol dead, or missing? I thought she got out while the walkers were snacking on T-Dawg, but then there was a corpse on the floor at the end that looked like it might’ve had the red shirt she was wearing.
Also wasn’t sure whose shirt they picked up. Might’ve been hers, or it might’ve been T-Dawg’s.
No Daryl picked up the scarf that was on Carol’s head in the beginning of the episode.
Post a comment…
I think what we’re supposed to take away from that last scene is that Carol got away, but Daryl & the group will think she’s dead after finding the scarf. Pretty sure the body was T-Dog’s.
Why was the scarf on the floor? Watching the encore Carol exits through the door wearing it
I assumed that was T-Dog’s corpse on the floor there, but I was waiting for either it to rise and have to be put down, or for Rick or Darryl to pre-emptively shoot him.
I have no idea where they are taking Carol’s character. I hope someplace interesting.
As long as they don’t waste half a season searching for Carol like they did with Sophia, who cares what happened to her.
Chekhov’s scarf.
Carol has to be on the Producer’s priority list for uninteresting and underdeveloped characters ripe for the next group offing.
I’d thought that was T-Dogg’s brown shirt they picked up. But now that you mention it, it probably was Carol’s scarf. The others’ finding it on the floor near T-Digg’s budy justifies her wearing that funny-looking head-wrap; it’s a nice device that sets up suspense about what happened to her, and it indicates she had a close call. Had a zombie grabbed her hair rather than the turban, Carol might’ve ended up like Shane (with a bald spot, after Otis yanked his hair) or worse – like T-Dogg. I doubt she’s dead and suspect Carol will be as resourceful on her own and w/o a gun as Michonne, Andrea, and that prisoner hiding in the control room were.
wouldn’t Hershel and his daughter have seen Carroll coming out of the door? after Rick and them walk by dead tdawg and out the door Hershel sees them and calls them over.
The prison seems to be a big rat-maze, filled with twists and turns. Maybe Carol went one way after escaping past T-Dog, and Rick, etc. went another.
Josh, THANK YOU. I’m surprised nobody else has noticed that. I thought the same thing when I saw it… it seemed like they just walked out the door where T-dog was, and Herschel and his daughter could see that door from where they were.
My thing is, it seems as if Rick (et al.) exited through the same door as Carol yet did not come across her. So unless there were some more sneaky doors in there and she got lost, it seems as if she should be dead. Of course she’s like just MIA and I’m overthinking this.
It was her scarf. And, of course, she just “happened” to be wearing one on that particular day when she has never, ever worn anything on her head before–at least not that I can remember (I may be wrong). I thought it was a bad plot device: how convenient for her to be wearing it, for the others to find it after the attack, and for the survivors to assume she’s dead. If I haven’t seen the body–or her as a walker–I wouldn’t assume she’s dead. Even at the beginning I was wondering why she was wearing the scarf, but after the attack, I knew–easier piece of clothing to be left behind.
OMG tonight’s episode was crazy!!!!!
Carol is NOT dead. I dont think i couldve handled the episode with them killing off so many good characters. They picked up he head scarf next to the open door. So she got away
Thank gawd none of the characters who died tonight were ever good.
^^ troll.
^^douchebag troll
I felt the Lori and Carl’s goodbye scene was ruined by the unrealistic suspension in Lori’s labor. Once you’re in labor, and Lori’s labor came on quick and hard, there’s no break in which you can have the type of good-byes that they shared. Maybe I’m just nitpicking, but T.V. labor scenes are always so unrealistic. However, I found Rick’s response to be very realistic, very human and gut-wrenching.
Thats right! Rise up Augusta!
Post a comment…
thats the part i could not understand. why was the cescerian necessary? right after the baby is pulled out, maggie and carl walk out to the courtyard. why not go get help?
@Goofus: I’m no doctor, but Lori seemed to be losing an awful lot of blood before they cut her. I’m guessing there was a very real threat of something extremely serious happening to her, the baby, or both if they waited. And the only reason they could walk out when they did was that the walkers moved on at that point. They didn’t know if they could easily leave or return before that.
Lori had a C-section with Carl, so she had gone through that type of birth before. The blood would show her that something was wrong. I guess she figured that the only chance the baby had was to cut her open. It’s not too unrealistic. Plus it got rid of Lori.
I KNOW this is cold and callous, but I think Maggie should have contrived to let both Lori AND the baby “go” without Carl’s knowing she did so. Lori, of course, given the baby’s difficult position (probably double footling breech) and her hemorraging, couldn’t be saved, and had the baby died inside her, the reanimated rugrat would have eaten Lori alive from the inside, just as she feared. More painful, I suspect, than a caesarian, and then Lori would become a zombie, too. But delivering a crying (therefore, zombie-attracting), formula-eating, helpless, needy newborn who’s probably Shane’s kid, anyway hinders the group’s survival. But I concede – it sure makes for some good plot possibilities.
BTW, I’m not completely heartless. Lori’s parting scenes with Carl and Maggie were gut-wrenching, and among the most touching on the show so far, second only to Rick’s heartbreaking (brilliant) reaction. I also loved Glenn and Maggie’s scene – guess they’ll raise the baby.
I understand why she needed a C-section since that’s how Carl was delivered, but how did she get her labor pains to go away long enough to say a heart-felt good-bye to Carl? That’s just not how labor works. Once it starts, it only gets more intense unless you have an epidural and we know Lori did not have one. Anyway, since the whole premise of the show in unrealistic, I have to let this slide along with a whole bunch of other things.
Ok, so the reason why women are highly encouraged to have multiple csections after their first one is b/c during a cesetion a dr has to cut into the uterus wall. once its healed, its not very strong anymore, natrula childbirth can cause a huge rip in the wall, and make the mom bleed out, and cause terrible harm to the baby! thats what is sounds like happened here! i have not seen the episode yet, but everything i have ready, on this blog leads me to believe this! even with all the problems she caused, she is still a mother, leaving both her children in a horrible, horrible world!
Thanks Lisa, that’s an explanation that makes sense. Where the scene went south for me was I didn’t believe that she was in that much danger, they showed a little blood but no evidence that she was hemorraging and losing that much blood. It’s not like they are afraid to show the gore. So I’ll buy the premise, but I don’t think they did a great job of selling it. Was she alive or dead when Carl shot her?
What is the Augusta reference? I know that’s where they play the Masters, how was that related to the show?
Augusta does not, or did not, allow female members (until just recently and likely after this was shot). So it could be seen as a promoting the “traditional hierarchy” and seems to be something newly empowered people would likely want to challenge. As for the joke made here, who knows.
What Lisa said about C-sections was the standard medical thinking for decades, and for a long time insurance companies were even insisting on it (not allowing women to even attempt vaginal birth after having once had a c-section). But studies have shown that in many cases not only can women safely give vaginal birth after having had a c-section, but in many cases it’s often the safter method, with better outcomes for both mother and baby. It really depends on the situation, and the “once you’ve had one, you always have to have one” thinking is rather outdated at this point. Fortunately, laws have been made forbidding insurance companies from forcing mandatory second c-sections on women.
@Danielle, maybe not the same thing, however you see women having labor for in excess of twenty-four hours. Plus, she was not fully dilated, just pushing prematurely. So I can buy her not being in full labor and being between contractions. Plus, it’s TV. They can have some liberties. Even then, it was not nearly that unbelievable that she’d be between contractions and able to say her good bye before they cut the baby out.
-Cheers
@Oaktown Girl, can I see some citations where vaginal-after-c-section is safer? I know some who have had babies vaginally after c-section. I also know of people who tried having babies vaginally after c-section, had pretty bad complications, and one that almost had to have an emergency vertical c-section (up and down, not side to side) because of it. Most medical staff I’ve ever talked to agree after you’ve had one c-section it is safer, or at least preferred by the doctors, to have a c-section. I would like to see studies disproving Lisa’s argument though if you have any handy.
-Cheers
@Dave – hi. There are actually a lot of links I could post for you, but if I post more than one I’ll get flagged as spam, and besides you can Google for yourself, of course. But here’s a url for one from the Mayo Clinic that goes over many situations of why or why not a woman might choose to have vaginal birth after having had a c-section previously:
[www.mayoclinic.com]
Here’s a snippet I’ll put in brackets:
[Years ago, a C-section ended any hope of future vaginal deliveries. But today, thanks largely to changes in surgical technique, VBAC is possible in many cases. In fact, an estimated 75 percent of women who try VBAC have a successful vaginal delivery.
VBAC isn’t right for everyone, though. Sometimes a pregnancy complication or underlying condition prevents the possibility of a successful VBAC. Many local hospitals don’t offer VBAC because they don’t have the staff or resources to handle emergency C-sections.]
The article above mentions all the possible risks involved, including the one you described above. It also mentions the benefits of v-birth after c-section, especially for women planning large families because c-sections get more complicated each time it is performed.
@Dave, Oaktown girl is correct. As doctor with a diploma in obstetrics, I can attest to this. The risks of vaginal birth after caesarean are low enough that the hospitals I work in actively encourage a trial of labour in otherwise low risk women, as long as they are monitored and in a tertiary hospital. Caesareans carry their own risk, and as O.G says, the more, the riskier.
Cheers.
Shireen.
All I know is I have my first baby on the way due in just over 4 weeks and I sure hope I don’t find myself going from being able to run away from zombies to needing an emergency c-section immediately, within the space of 20 minutes!!!
As much as I was always annoyed by Lori – I never expected this type of demise for her or anyone. I am not sure how to feel about what Carl had to do – part of me was emotionally jolted and thought this was a singular moment on television. Another part of me was wondering if we are becoming really desensitized by seeing such things because they set a future standard for shocking us.
The performances this season have been so far above what they have been in previous seasons and that has been amazing to watch. I didn’t tune in for that initially – now it is something to behold.
I have mixed feelings about how they got here – but they have raised the stakes for the story and characters in a way I never expected.
I agree…I didn’t expect her demise, and certainly not like this. But having said that….THANK GOD SHE IS GONE!!! I couldn’t stand her character! I think it says a lot that people on message boards care about T-Dog (who has had very little to do) and rip Lori (who was the second lead)…also, on the Talking Dead show afterward, they barely even mentioned Lori (in relaton to T-Dog)!
My take on this is that her character was easily sacrificed…she didn’t have many fans. Undoubtedly the writers new this. Maybe she became expendable. LORI IS GONE! YES!!!
Yeah. Lincoln did the grief thing pretty well at the end, but so happy that Lori is gone. If we’re supposed to feel horrible sadness at her demise – um, sorry. She was awful. They (and the series) are much better off without her.
Do feel sorry for Carl, though. That kid’s the poster child for PTSD.
I thought Lori’s actions were actually really selfish in a way. It seems like they are portraying it like she made the ultimate sacrifice for her child but she basically saddled somebody else with a newborn baby which is a huge responsibility in the real world, let alone the Walking Dead world where you constantly have to run for your life and a baby slows you down and hinders your ability to fight. That is going to impact the whole group, people who did not choose to have a baby. Plus she left Carl and Rick with this huge void in their lives. She basically took the easy way out in my eyes.
So Lori sacrificing her life via being cut open with a knife and no anesthesia to save her baby’s life is selfish, and you’re glad she’s dead? Wow. Tough crowd.
-Cheers
I thought this was one of the stupidest episodes that was still emotionally great. If you think it was “well written” then your bar is very low for quality. Yes, the ending was great but the majority of it was badly executed.
Elaborate. What parts were badly written? Because of the nature of this show, it’s necessary to suspend belief for much of the plot. I’m not sure I agree with what you’re saying, but I do believe there are moments (such as Andrea’s sudden gullibility) that don’t feel well written.
I know that if I suspected the Governor of mass murdering a whole team of Army what-have-yous, the first thing I would do is sarcastically hint about it to said Governor. WTH kind of plot is that? She should have smiled at the governor and then gone to Andrea and said “we have to get out of here, there were bullet holes and fresh blood in the jeep”. Instead, she plays her hand to the Governor and then is only vague to Andrea. Terrible.
Yeah…they are not writing her character well. I don’t really understand Michonne and Andrea’s relationship. I feel like we need their backstory to see why Michonne wouldn’t just leave Andrea there…and maybe more importantly why Andrea wouldn’t trust Michonne’s instincts, especially after all they (evidently) have been through.
I said almost the same thing to my roommate last week about Michonne…if you are suspicious of somebody but are in close proximity and completely powerless (a prisoner in essence) an intelligent person would smile and bow and never let their suspicions show. I would love to play poker against her.
I agree. Michonne needs to remember the body they saw “strung up like a Christmas ornament” just outside the camp. I suspect that hapless person was a dissident the Guv’nor ordered hung there as punishment and a warning to those in his camp. Michonne had better grow a poker face and learn to hold her tongue or hit the road, already, pronto.
Michonne only has one look on her face: angry. It’s getting kind of boring.
P.S. It wouldn’t be easy for Michonne to hit the road solo now, as she’s killed the jawless, armless zombies who’d served as repellents/camouflage and has no one else to watch her back if Andrea doesn’t join her. Michonne can’t easily replace the zombies, because she likely dismembered her two before they turned.
And all along – but especially now that Michonne’s unwisely communicated her suspicions and animosity to the Governor – she’s got to worry that if she leaves, she’ll be hunted down and shot like the National Guard or strung up like a Christmas ornament. She doesn’t know there’s another option: her severed head could land in the Guv’s fish tank.
Notice how even Merle’s raring to go but is loathe to leave w/o the Guv’s permission, and how the Guv’s not granting it. I spell rebellion ahead; racist Merle might team up with Michonne.
Have to agree here. This part was poorly, poorly written and executed. Nobody would be so stupid as to tip her hand like this. This isn’t discovering someone cheated on a test at school or something. The stakes are life and death, and I think the writers forget that constantly. And frankly, the Governor would have Michonne killed pretty much immediately after she revealed her suspicions.
Damn right guys. Michonne can’t be both smarter than everyone else . . . and also a lot dumber. (Can’t wait to get some back story on her, though.)
Absolutely, Michonne is a terrible terrible character. This show does better when they deviate from the comic and focus on a good TV show. Bringing in a flashy and popular comic character may work in a comic, but it is falling flat on its face for TV. Seriously, Michonne is such a terrible character at this point, it’s ridiculous.
They REALLY need to flesh out the history between Michonne and Andrea, otherwise this whole thing seems ridiculous.
REVERSAL OF MY EARLIER COMMENT ABOUT HOW THE BODY GOT HUNG FROM THE TREE: “Michonne needs to remember the body they saw ‘strung up like a Christmas ornament’ just outside the camp. I suspect that hapless person was a dissident the Guv’nor ordered hung there as punishment and a warning to those in his camp.”
November 5, 2012 at 6:27AM EST
After watching TWD marathon this weekend, I now think the body hanging in the tree might be the same one Andrea and Daryl saw when looking for Sophia. That person had left a note stating he’d strung himself up after being bitten. Walkers had eaten the flesh off his legs and the reanimated corpse had turned into a writhing, moaning zombie, so Andrea convinced Daryl to shoot an arrow into its head to put it out of its misery.
That scene when rick hears the baby crying and then the next 4 min… best acting i’ve seen in while i was truly stunned
This show is so frustrating. I almost want to give up on it, then tonight’s final minutes were so gut wrenching. Just incredible.
Although, I am dreading the “baby in peril” element that we might be in for now. I don’t like it in horror movies, and I don’t want to see it in this show either. I know this show is supposed to be bleak and unforgiving, but… No thanks.
It sounds like a knee-jerk “I’m done with this show!” comment your about to make. Yet here you are.
@KRO LIN, as Alan says, please comment on the show, not on each other.
I thought this was a fantastic episode, and don’t really get Alan’s objections:
1. Michonne isn’t going to walk away without Andrea because of how important it is to have someone watching your back in the zombie infested land. On simple example is if you are by yourself, you can never really sleep at all in any sort of safety, with two people you have one watching. At this this point, Michonne believes she has basically convinced Andrea to leave anyways, so there isn’t a need to leave without her.
(On a side note, if they leave there is no way they survive. The governor would send a bunch of men to track them down and kill them as soon as they are out that door. You can’t have people wandering around who know about his town.)
2. Andrew was better off leaving how exactly? On your own in zombie infested lands with no weapons or real good ways of getting food doesn’t sound particularly appealing. He felt if he was going to die, which he probably was, he might as well get revenge on all those who had cast him out. It will be interesting to see how Rick reacts to Andrew causing all that carnage. Only thing he really could have done differently was shot him himself instead of relying on the zombies.
3. T-Dog’s departure wasn’t supposed to have anywhere near the same resonance. It was a middle of the episode sort of throw-away death, not a major turning point for the show like Lori’s was. You can complain about T-Dog never being developed as a character to make something like this resonate, but the episode (and really the season so far) played the hand they were dealt with T-Dog pretty well.
This is a far better show right now than it was at any point in the first two seasons. The question is whether they can keep this level of quality up when things slow down a bit, which they have to at some point.
Michonne is poorly developed. It’s really hard to get a grasp on what her decision making would be because we don’t have any information on her. However, she apparently did o.k. before meeting Andrea (while on her own)…
Your comment about Andrew doesn’t make sense. Rick left him in what he thought was an enclosed prison yard to die from the zombies…but your question makes it sound like he was given a choice to leave. Is that what you were trying to say?
As for T-Dog, I don’t think people believe his departure should have the same resonance as Lori’s death…but giving him lines all of a sudden felt like it was done just to drive up the emotion for his death scene(I knew he was dead when he became the moral voice of the show during the episode-when he’s talking to Rick about letting the prisoner’s leave).
We are only really 3 episodes into the Michonne era, so there’s still time to develop her a lot more. We don’t know how long she was on her own before she met Andrea. And just because she had succeeded on her own in the past doesn’t mean she can be confident that she can do so indefinitely in the future.
Andrew was left to die, but the courtyard clearly wasn’t as enclosed as it appeared. So once he got out of the courtyard, its basically the same as being given the choice to leave, not that Rick intended it that way.
“This is a far better show right now than it was at any point in the first two seasons. The question is whether they can keep this level of quality up when things slow down a bit, which they have to at some point.”
I enjoyed your comments, my only response is something to think about with the show slowing down. Although it seems like it HAS to slow at some point, this is a show which just made a minor and seemingly irrelevant action (chasing off a convict and ditching him a yard with zombies) into a HUGE episode. It was a seemingly minor blip in a fast paced show and yet we got a whole episode of cause and effect out of it. Which gives me hope they can keep up the pace and not sit around on a farm debating the ethics of killing zombies.
Michonne is a terrible character. I hope they get rid of her. The show is best when they deviate from the comic, the fanboys may be upset, but the show is better. I thought they brought her in to give hope to fans rather than actually somehow making this character work. Trying to balance her and that, bleh.
After Dale died, Rick decided to spare Randall out of deference to Dale’s wishes. Now T-Dawg, after speaking out for the prisoners, is dead. A pattern emerging?
(“On a side note, if they leave there is no way they survive. The governor would send a bunch of men to track them down and kill them as soon as they are out that door. You can’t have people wandering around who know about his town.)” Except, it would be all but impossible to track Michonne down more than five minutes after she leaves. If she leaves the road, you won’t find her. If she hears vehicles, and you know she’ll be listening for them, you won’t find her.
While it’s true that T was never much of a character, I still felt for him once he was bitten and when he sacrificed himself for Carol. Maybe it’s because I’m not heartless and jaded.
The actor who played him was on that silly talk show after TWD last night (and it seems the host was, for once, rather subdued). The actor was discussing his last day on the show and how much he and the cast were going to miss each other – and I felt for him when he was talking about it!
Omg! What a sad episode. I did add comments of dislike about Lori’s character in the past; but the season has been so emotional since the beginning that I cant believe I actually cried tonight. Great mother-son goodbye moment. Just so sad…(tears)
T-dog is gone and ibalso cannot believe it. I’ll getover it but is sad as well. I watched talking dead tonigtand he was a guest! At a point he got so emotional too!!! I couldn’t believe it. Sad but I’ll get over it soon.
On another topic, why would Michknne face almost confront the Governor, specially after she finds so many clues that there is something badly fishy about the guy! Runnnnnnn just say thanks for everything and GO!!!
Oh well … I know that there is a point on all these plots and mainly is to keep us on the edge of our seat and get reactions like this. So thanks for that!
I agree with you about Michonne. I don’t think many fans liked that scene. If she is such a bad ass, then wouldn’t she just take off? Shouldn’t she be smarter than that?
My 17-year-old son who watched this with me thought Carl never should have been allowed to shoot his mom. I didn’t have as much of a problem with it and unlike the C-cut, was happy they did it off screen. Another great episode in a season that’s ten times better than the last one.
Carl wasn’t so much killing his mother as saving her from becoming a zombie.
All the more reason to spare the kid from this; if they don’t have so much as a bandaid and a shot of tequila for mom, they’re not going to have a shrink to dispense the years of therapy this kid is going to need after this.
Alan, what happened to your “other thoughts” section of the review? that was always my favorite part!
Alan’s Walking Dead reviews are so sparse anymore. Kind of sad the top rated show on cable can’t get a proper review.
I agree. I wonder if it’s the work load. The reviews are part of the fun of the show.
you realize alan thinks he is above this show right? just like american horror story…..if this show didn’t have the ratings and popularity it has he wouldn’t even be reviewing it
HitFix should get some more reviewers with all the cable television on these days.
No, I totally love Alan’s reviews, my girlfriend and I enjoy reading his take almost as much as watching the show.
It’s not that I think he needs to work harder or any of that nonsense, I was simply saying the “other thoughts” section was lacking. He brought it back for Boardwalk this week and should bring it back for Walking Dead.
The storm had nothing to do with it as they’ve been gone for many episodes.
Regardless, I hope everyone has been okay since Sandy, Alan especially. I know it’s been tough, as I’m an NYC resident. Still, I didn’t have to watch my mom deliver a child and shoot her in the face.
1)If I thought I was above this show, I wouldn’t review it. I dropped Sons of Anarchy, which is also very popular (both on FX and on our site) because I was running out of things to say about it. I don’t think Walking Dead is a perfect show, but it’s capable of great moments like we got in the last 10 or so minutes tonight.
2)The episodes this season have been fairly streamlined, which I think has been good for the intensity of it but means there’s not much left to be Other Thought’ed. I suppose I could have offered a bullet point about how Glenn and Maggie are having sex all over the prison, but I covered what I felt were the important parts of the episode. The length of my review should not be seen as reflective of my feelings about the quality of it. I got much more emotionally out of this one than I did the episode of Boardwalk Empire that aired opposite it, but Boardwalk has a lot more going on in terms of plots, characters, locations, etc., that there are more points to touch on.
3)I had to delete several comments in this thread in which commenters were attacking one another. You want to complain about the quality and/or length of my reviews, go right ahead. But Rule #1 around here is, was and always will be very simple: TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER. As a reminder:
[www.hitfix.com]
Alan, what happened to the “other thoughts” section of the reviews, I always looked forward to your final tidbits!
I hated Lori, but that was one of the more emotional television scenes I’ve ever witnessed. I felt so horrible for Carl having to execute his mother. I would have cried a little, but luckily I was at another man’s house, so I kept a stiff upper lip.
I should have known something bad was about to happen to T-Dawg when his character actually expressed an opinion about the prisoners. I have a feeling we’re about to get 8 episodes of Rick suffering through paralyzing regret over treating the prisoners so bad in the beginning.
I hope you are wrong. There are other characters on the show that deserve screen time…it would be nice to have their story level step up.
Woman sacrifices herself to save her soon-to-be-born baby. This was great…when Darla did that on Angel.
lol. Awesome. Nice catch. Darla was hot. I miss that show.
Darla’s death didn’t have anywhere near the emotion or power that this scene did. I actually don’t think that scene in Angel was as well-written or acted. But also because that would have been the third time Darla died. Not a huge loss when an evil reincarnated vampire goes poof.
In backhanded fairness to the Walking Dead writers I think it’s more likely they never watched Angel than ripped it off.
No, Darla’s death didn’t have that impact…Angel was a fun show, but not too terribly deep.
As for whether the writers of the Walking Dead ripped off Angel, i don’t believe they did either. But it was a nice comparison/catch by Frank.
This episode feels like a pivotal episode of the show. I don’t believe the show will resemble what we’ve been watching for much longer. And I like the balls it takes to go where this show seems to be heading. Very dark, very good.
Couldn’t stand Lori’s character, but was pretty stunned at the way she went out, and was moved by her goodbye to Carl. Rick’s reaction was gut-wrenching, probably the best piece of acting so far on this show.
Micchone still annoys me…she’s not only constantly scowling, but she’s stupid for not up and leaving and knocking some sense into Andrea, who is still way too naive after wandering around a zombie apocalypse for months. The Governor just comes off as sleazy, don’t know if that’s how he’s written or if the actor was just miscast. I’m not sure why she finds him so charming. Best episode of the season, though.
Yeah, I agree with everything you said. It’s so nice that they killed off Lori! I never thought they’d do it. There is a zombie god!
Michonne is the Darth Maul of Walking Dead. She looks cool and wields a neat weapon, but her character is completely one dimensional and has been given absolutely nothing to do.
Wbat’s up with that asshole Chris Hardwick spoiling the birth scene during the promo for Talking Dead (“hashtag LoriGivesBirth”)? I didn’t know she’d pop tonight until that promo. Did that piss off anyone else?
That’s not the first time that the Talking Dead has spoiled an upcoming scene…it’s happened a few times. I don’t know if it’s his fault or the fault of the producers. It’s annoying…but I don’t get too upset about spoilers these days. I think the whole “Don’t spoil anything!” philosophy is having a negative impact on the writing of many shows.
Talking Dead and the Kevin Smith comic book show are so stupid. I wish they’d just show more WD replays instead of that garbage.
It bothers me that everything has to be so secretive…even basic story lines. I think it’s ok to let your audience know a few tricks and treats. But I do agree with you that Chris Hardwick is kind of a douche.
I refuse to watch that Kevin Smith show. I just won’t do it. Does anyone watch that?
Hardwick said ‘Hashtag Lori’s in labor’, and the promo appeared after the scene where she went into labor. It did not spoil anything that would be happening later in the episode.
Whatever the hashtag was, Hardwick said something about Lori giving birth, and labor can take a day or more, she could’ve been having false contractions, or something else. It was still a spoiler to me, and more than that just shows a real disrespect by AMC toward its viewers.
No, I think “Hashtag LoriDiesInTwentyMinutes” would have been AMC showing real disrespect. At least give McDouchie Hardwick some credit for not giving the entire end of the episode away.
Stop multitasking G; she started labor, and at the break Hardwick said omg, #Lorisinlabor. Because she was, you know, – in labor. I like the aftershow. It’s a lot of blowing off of steam that you can’t blog about because Alan hasn’t filed his review yet (no pressure, Alan), and I like having a place to bluster WTF. I started reading the comics after the series started, so I don’t have a site map of what’s supposed to happen, like others have, so I like to hear other fans spontaneously emoting and speculating. I enjoy Chris Hardwick’s fanboy enthusiasm and – new flash – only watch the show hoping for spoilers. Want to dump on someone? What about the producer, who clearly just shows up for adulation (she reminds me of Sally Field dropping in to get recognized at Paramus Mall in ‘Soapdish’). Shows up, gets asked questions and acts like Blanche DuBois, coyly simpering, “Why, who knows what that means?”. Get off the show. Go find AMC some money to get Frank Darabont back. THAT’s what producers do.
Like a few other commentors I also wonder about how they’re treating the black characters. I never read the comic books but it seems odd they would kill T Dog off after the black prisoner (likely) joined their group. Are they scared the viewers can’t tell two black guys apart? This show is so flat I don’t tihnk some of us can remember character names anyways so I don’t see how that was a concern. Itj ust strikes me as odd timing.
It is odd…and judging by how cardboard-like Michonne is so far, I don’t think it’s a coincidence. It feels bigoted. At the very least, it’s poor decision making.
I think it’s an issue of handling the personalities of minorities in general. Did you notice they already have a “Glen in Waiting”, currently working for the Governor?
Glen was a well-written character when initially introduced in Downtown Atlanta, as was Morgan and even T-Dawg had a pivotal role on the rooftop. They just not-so-curiously correspond to when Darabont was the creative center of the story. Since then, Glen and T-Dawg have been mostly as cardboard as Michonne has been since joining the cast.
I didn’t catch the “Glen in Waiting” character. I agree that Glen doesn’t really do much, except get laid apparently. At least somebody is! Maggie…nice, farm girl assets.
In all fairness I think we’re too quick to cry racism or bigotry. T-Dogg was always likely supposed to be a secondary character and unimportant character (like Herschel’s other daughter and Carol). Michonne I think they put into the show to rejuvenate a disgruntled fan base before realizing she doesn’t fit well into the show and was likely a mistake. Morgan was one of the most important and awesome characters this show has seen and he was black. I can’t fault for the writers/execs when a lot of characters struggle with nuance and depth to lazily say its racism.
While I think the timing of New T-Dog replacing Actual T-Dog is lame, I can understand why they killed T-Dog, and it has little to do with race. First off, there aren’t that many characters left at the prison. They aren’t going to kill Rick or likely Carl, they just spent a lot of time and effort keeping Herschel alive, Darryl is the most popular character and Glenn and Maggie have had a lot of development and are also fairly popular. That leaves Carol, T-Dog and Maggie’s sister as death fodder. They’re not likely to kill more kids (or have yet another storyline centered on that family), so it’s down to Carol and T-Dog. They’ve actually made an effort to develop a character for Carol and had her form relationships with various members of the cast; plus with Lori gone, she’s one of the few women left in the cast. So… bye, T-Dog. We hardly knew you, even though you lasted well into the third season. Now, you can argue they never knew how to write for the one Black guy left in the world and they should have spent more time developing his character (because he did seem pretty cool), but I don’t think his death was racially motivated.
I miss Morgan and his kid. It seems a shame to never revisit such a compelling and well-acted couple of characters.
PRUNELLAV:
Prunellav: I miss Morgan and his kid. It seems a shame to never revisit such a compelling and well-acted couple of characters.
Never say never.
@BBQ: I would agree that the racism claim would be lazy, if T-Dog was the only reference a person had to claim bigotry on the writers’ behalf. But when you Michonne in…and the idea that here is another black person being characterized as “Other” (i.e. her wardrobe and mannerisms suggest she is barbaric, a foreigner, violent, acts on instinct alone, and not too bright)…this then can be seen as a trend. Everything I just used to describe Michonne are stereotypes that have been used to describe black characters for a long time (insert: Tara, True Blood). Rarely do they act like they belong…they always seem “tribal”…often they are a token character (insert: T-Dog)…often they are expendable. The ideological significance of the “Other” in our culture is well-documented, and I believe the writers of this show and less sympathetic toward this understanding than the need to be.
As soon as the black guy they locked out came in swinging the axe I shouted “The black guy is going to kill the black guy so he can become the gang’s new black guy!” Because I know how these writers think.
They do Black people about as well as they do it in the comic. Which is extremely poorly.
Yeah, I kind of thought the same thing. Making the existing black man expendable because another one was introduced seems questionable at best – they also had another redneck join the group but I’m guessing Daryl isn’t in danger of dying. On the other hand, as has been pointed out repeatedly and often, T-Dawg was a non-character and thus an easy choice to kill off, and I guess I’d rather see him replaced by a black character as opposed to yet another white one.
First thing that popped into my mind after the prisoner shot Andrew was, “Welcome, T-Dog II!” We just need to get up to “T-Dog III” and it’ll be like the Simpsons’ cat.
Honestly, I think it might have more to do with the actor. I think beyond having little to do, the guy who played T-Dog didn’t do much even with the small amount he was given. The black prisoner (forget his name) is already more compelling than T-Dog ever was. And in defense of the show, the father and son from the pilot were written well enough.
– How did Andrew survive? We heard him screaming and being eaten!
– Why did Lori have to be alive when they cut her open? Isn’t that worse for the baby?
– Why didn’t they give Lori a rag to bite down on or something? The boiler room door was half-open, with all the screaming and gunshots they should’ve been overrun with zombies!
They should have chopped off her head before getting the baby out. People are applauding the scene but they actually backed off, as usual.
“How did Andrew survive? We heard him screaming and being eaten!”
I know nothing about the comics, so don’t know if the series is destined to have a happy ending. But if it *is* going to have a happy ending, the possibility that some people are immune would be a plausible beginning of a path to that ending. Some percentage of the population, after all, is immune to lots of diseases.
i would have to watch the scene where andrew gets locked out again but i dont remember him sceaming and getting eaten. all i remember is rick telling andrew to run and that andrew made it through the first wave of zombies. they implied he did not have much of a chance but he had a chance. fortunately they did not leave his survival dangling for 2 seasons like Merle.
“How did Andrew survive? We heard him screaming and being eaten!”
We heard Andrew screaming and ASSUMED he was being eaten. But he doesn’t look chewed up to me.
As someone pointed out earlier, the prison yard wasn’t as secure as we’d assumed, and Andrew clearly found a way to get the heck out of Dodge.
Jason raises a good point: Andrew may be one of the lucky few who is immune. If so, he mayhave been bitten or scratched, but that didn’t kill or change him. Interesting!
Yeah, you hear Andrew screaming off screen when Rick locks him outside but in the overhead shot you can see that he has an escape route back into the prison if he can get past the dozen or so walkers coming at him. The screaming though definitely implied he died. Cheap move by the writers.
There’s a difference between earned emotion and easy brain manipulation. When you see people in incredible sadness, crying, you automatically, without thinking about who or why do the same. Lori’s death was like that. We really didn’t care for her so her farewell speech wasn’t resonant. There was no reason for Carl to have shot his mother; Maggie could have done it, which would have been the merciful thing to do. So “emotionally powerful” is relative. It wasn’t the end of E.T for example.
How long did it take Rick to open the gates? And how long did it take Andrea to leave? They dragged those out. So long T-Dawg. Your character was so unnecessary. As I think the baby will be. They really don’t know what to do with the characters.
They destroyed the pacing of the prison sequence by constantly interrupting it it with unrelated, unnecessary Woodbury scenes. We couldn’t have waited an episode to learn that Merl wants to find his brother and Andrea is still stupid? I didn’t even realize I was watching a Significant Episode until the last 15 minutes, and by then the whole thing was such a cludge that Lori’s death scene never really gelled. Outstanding acting in those final scenes, anyway.
What did Andrea do that was stupid?
She has literally no reason whatsoever to suspect that the Governor is a bad person. All she has seen is a secured community.
Explain specifically what was stupid in any of her actions this season? Thanks.
Actually, the tell that T-Dawg was doomed was baked in the cake when Merle re-appeared and has yet failed to mention his need for revenge on the very guy that sealed the fate of his need to sever his right hand by dropping the key down the ventilation pipe.
“Actually, the tell that T-Dawg was doomed…”
The tell that T-Dog was doomed was when he voted to make the prisoners part of the group. Remember what happened to Dale after argued to save Randall?
Bigtruck: Did you watch it with or without commercials? The Woodbury scenes always came right after a commercial, so it didn’t destroy the pacing any more than the commercials would have already. Since the episode was intended to be watched with the commercials, I wouldn’t harp on the show too much for that.
@other scott: Without. And good point — but I still don’t see what was so crucial about the Woodbury stuff it couldn’t have waited until after the most pivotal episode of the season.
@captain turtle Helping an overtly hostile nut job track down her friends, for one. Continuing to throw herself blindly at any alpha male with a gun, for another.
@BIGTRUCK What alpha male has/is Andrea blindly “throwing herself” to? For one, “throws herself blindly” sounds extremely needy and Andrea has never been depicted as such. I think Andrea knows exactly what she’s doing when she flirts with men (nothing is done blindly). For example, in season two, when Andrea came onto Shane in the car, Shane reciprocated and that was that. Afterwards, Andrea never seemed emotionally invested or clingy towards Shane. She clearly respected Shane’s alpha male style leadership over Rick’s. Likewise, with the Governor I think Andrea’s friendliness/flirtatiousness is actually more calculated than it seems.
I really don’t buy Andrew becoming a stealth ninja saboteur. . . perhaps I would feel differently if the sabotage was spread over a few episodes.
Did Carl really shoot his mom? The situation made me instantly recall the first episode where Morgan (the first man Rick meets) just didn’t have the heart to shoot his zombified wife. I really hope we don’t have a Zombie Lori appearing later.
Actually, I hope we do get a final glimpse of Zombie-Open-Womb Lori! Also, I couldn’t tell… was there enough left of T-Dawg’s brainpan for him to re-animate? They didn’t shoot him when they discovered his body.
How did Andrew manage to make it in and out of the generator room which appears to be surrounded by zombies? Why hadn’t Rick and the gang scouted this location? Why isn’t every door either secured or marked as safe? Who built this prison, M.C. Escher?
Good points, Col. Failure to post watch, once again, rears its less-than-plausible head. And yes, that occurred to me during the episode, which to me is a glaring writing failure. (I’m more willing to overlook things if I don’t think about them until later.) If I tried to justify the Andrew business, I would say he lured the zombies away with deer parts, then lured them back. That, unfortunately, begs the question: How did he kill a deer with an axe?
The stuff at Woodbury was pretty dull, and yes, I can’t believe Andrea is that naive after surviving for 8 months after Hershel’s farm, even if Michonne did all the work (which is unlikely. Why would Michonne drag Andrea along if she didn’t contribute).
As for Carl and Lori, yeah, that was an incredibly moving scene, and Andrew Lincoln was really exceptional at that breakdown at the end.
They better not kill off Carol. I feel like she finally managed to become an actual character after all this time even if we still don’t know too much about her, so I actually would be incredibly upset if she did die.
As for TDog…not that he was ever much of a character, but there’s this unsettling feeling of “hey writers, it is possible to have two black characters in the show.” since it seems like the convicts will be accepted into the fold after the generator scene.
Random ~ I had the most hysterical giggling fit at that generator scene after the big one shot the other convict, from Daryl being in the background behind him in a most hilarious stance.
I don’t get the dislike for Andrea or accusations that she is being naive or foolish. She has witnessed absolutely nothing that would suggest the Governor is some sort of nefarious person.
What she has witnessed is a group of almost 80 people living in a secured, barricaded town. Her interactions with the Governor have given her no reason to distrust him.
If anything, Michonne’s immediate distrust is what is unbelievable. It makes more sense after she could witnessed the blood and bullet holes on the military vehicle. Why didn’t she just tell Andrea about this though? Why is she saying it’s just “her gut feeling”, now that she has seen actual evidence? If Andrea saw what Michonne saw she’d be more distrusting of the Governor as well, but she hasn’t seen any of that or even been made aware of it.
Andrea’s first instinct (last episode) was she and Michonne were prisoners, not guests. So she’s now ignoring her own survival insticts as well as Michonne’s. Silly wabbit!
Daryl standing behind the inmate ready to stabby stabby was hilarious. Completely in character even though most people probably didn’t even notice him there.
Good comments Sargo!
Yes Freud it’s always prudent to bring in a pair of hardened survivors and grant them complete access to your safe and secure village. Give them their weapons and free reign at everything! No feeling out process, no need to build trust and relationship and feel out these people! People are an even bigger threat than zombies in this world, so simply TRUST them all and who cares if they could potentially destroy your community. After all they’re just dumb women, what harm could they do? The Governor has done nothing to show that he is a terrible malevolent dictator and that his people aren’t better off because of his leadership.
Even Stalin was beloved.
Stalin was loved? Of course he was, because if you didn’t you died and your family was shipped off to a gulag.
Well, I’d hate to educate you about Soviet History, but Stalin was and still is beloved in Russia. I personally feel he is one of the most evil men to live (sorry, I had ancestors killed at Katyn) not to mention the gulags and genocide.
However, there are legitimate arguments to make that he was a great leader. It’s all about perspective. Look at what Russia went from just under his leadership. Third rate to Global SuperPower. I’m not what’s right or wrong, just looking at things from multiple perspectives, something I wish more TV shows had the balls to grapple with.
Pyotr Stolypin shoutout!
[www.reuters.com]
The family members of the Russians killed and exiled by the Soviets would often say that if only Stalin knew what was going on, he would put a stop to it. Little did they know that he took great pleasure in personally signing off on each night’s death list.
“Yes Freud it’s always prudent to bring in a pair of hardened survivors and grant them complete access to your safe and secure village. Give them their weapons and free reign at everything! No feeling out process, no need to build trust and relationship and feel out these people! People are an even bigger threat than zombies in this world, so simply TRUST them all and who cares if they could potentially destroy your community. After all they’re just dumb women, what harm could they do? The Governor has done nothing to show that he is a terrible malevolent dictator and that his people aren’t better off because of his leadership. ”
So…BBQ…you think the newcomers should ignore their instincts – which are far more discerning than overt observations? And amongst the overt observations are – Merle (MERLE!)’s got himself a rather respected position in Woodbury. That alone would keep me on my guard. Bottom line: BOTH sides need to protect themselves and keep their antennae up until trust is earned.
So Merle, whom we only saw briefly when he was high automatically makes him evil. Yes. I suppose Daryl being a respected member of Rick’s group proves the same, or are you selectively choosing which country racist you support.
I’ve learned my lesson for arguing with the internets.
Daryl didn’t become “a respected member of Rick’s group” overnight. The time he spent with them and the intense nature of their shared experiences accelerated and supported his and the group’s formation of positive relationships, mutual trust, camaraderie, interdependence and affection. These factors also promoted in him salient, obvious reforms in his views, relationship skills, and sense of self. Merle didn’t have that tenure or quality of interactions with Andrea or the Atlanta group (although he, Andrea and Michonne may have such opportunities now). So at this juncture, all Andrea (and Michonne) have to go on with Merle is Andrea and Merle’s past history (not so good, based on her observations and hearsay about his misogynistic, racist, violent, behavior), whatever evidence he presents of his character at this point in time, and their gut instincts. If you have a different opinion, you’re entitled to it. But there’s no need for snark.
And thank you for making my point! Daryl eventually became a respected member of a group, therefore it’s not exactly ridiculous that Merle could have done the same under the Governor’s tight whip (not to mention sobering up).
It’s not unfathomable, or even farfetched, that Merle’s become a valuable member of a group run by someone who seems like a paramilitary survivalist-type. But the fact that Merle’s proven himself valuable to the Guv doesn’t negate that fact that there’s no reason for Andrea to trust him. Just the opposite’s true, in my opinion. Since Merle’s lacked sufficient time and opportunities – as Daryl had – to prove himself non-threatening to Andrea (or Michonne), and Andrea doesn’t know what it is about Merle that makes him valuable to or respectful of the Guv, then I think Andrea and Michonne should view Merle as a potential fox guarding the henhouse.
The Guv’s “deputizing” Merle says a lot about the Guv’s objectives and about the needs of the group. Sure, Merle’s hunting and tracking skills are important to this group just as Daryl’s are to Rick’s. But what’s Merle hunting and tracking? Merle – who bullied his younger brother and abandoned him while incarcerated – is a more hardened case than Daryl. In the words of the guy wielding the tight whip at Woodbury, Merle’s still someone who’d take the tea brewer’s lunch money and a bear who’d bite when poked.
We’ve also seen the Guv manipulatively push people’s buttons. In Michonne’s case, it was recognizing her as a soldier he’d like to have on his team. In Andrea’s case, it’s making her feel special by confiding his secret name. And in Merle’s case, it’s playing the Good Ol’ Boy’s sexist/racist card, joking that Merle should take Andrea and Michonne to play Augusta (which historically has barred women and blacks). Maybe the Guv thinks those gals are too big for their britches and need to be taken down a peg or two. And maybe the Guv thinks (rightly or wrongly) Merle’s just the reined-in-redneck to do it.
SPOILERS!!!!!
Killer Within, Retrospection:
Carl pulls the trigger
The Governator
The Duo Prison-mates could have Orchestrated all of this so that they could join the group.
The Baby causes it’s mother’s death
Did I miss any?
Merle.
Andrew.
Lori’s baby.
RE: Lori’s baby – it was born alive, but we have no idea, yet, what effect being born with the infection has. Maybe the baby’s a cannibal. (Or maybe it’s immune.) But surely, it’s crying is going to attract some zombies – never a good thing – or cause division within the group – also dangerous.
Like so many of the other posters I found this to be an extremely powerful episode. I liked the cross cutting between Woodbury and the prison, in that each showed the noose–so to speak–tightening around our intrepid survivors. Rick and the gang, are shown early on in a fairly good place: they have secured the prison, and they are making plans to make it a viable community–dare I say like Woodbury? Andrea, having just survived a flu that could easily have killed her is enjoying her respite in the town, and unlike the inmates who Rick locked in to another cellblock, has been given the option to stay as a productive (hah?) member of this society. Perhaps she’s too trusting, but as many of the posters have said, SHE hasn’t been given any proof otherwise. (To be fair, unlike Michonne, she hasn’t really looked. I would argue that many of us wouldn’t look too closely. Life feels safe here, and she’s been given a chance to stay. Best not to see how society is put together. It makes it easier to sleep at night.
And that brings me to another point. In some respects, could we not say that about any human society? It’s kind of like sausage. While there is goodness and strength, there are often also abuses that allow the people on top to live comfortable lives.
I was sad to see T-Bone die, because they have used him more wisely this semester and I liked how his character was evolving, but his death was inevitable. Is Carol gone? Perhaps. I hope not. However, I would argue that her death has the result of loosening Darryl’s tie to Rick’s community. He has often felt and expressed his difference, and yet has stuck with them for strength in numbers and I think because of growing affection for Carol. Lori’s death felt right, almost an atoning for her sins of the first two seasons, though of course Carl, by killing her (we think) has potentially taken on a different emotional burden. And of course, it’s hard enough for anyone to survive in this society. How can one feed a motherless infant?
Excellent episode. I couldn’t watch it again, it was so intense.
Good comments.
You raise an interesting point about the Prison becoming Woodbury. Isn’t that the goal? Would Rick (or anyone) act markedly different from the Governor? Rick hasn’t exactly been the fairest of best leader, but he’s given his people hope and kept them alive, as has the Governor. It’s interesting and all about perspective. If the show revolved around the Governor and some of his people we might be applauding his actions and condemning Rick’s.
Anyone else think the woman in the Governor’s bed is his grown-up DAUGHTER? She looks like the dark-haired girl in the bottom right of the Governor’s family picture (albeit with longer hair).
no, no one thinks that
What if Carl didnt shoot Lori and Carol finds her and stitches her back up. If not so why spend all that scene of her learning how to do it!!!
Countryboy…Someone else on this blog made the same argument. I really, really hope both of you are wrong. I see your point, however. I just hope you are wrong.
1) I hope to see some eventual plot value in T-Dog’s death… considering it was mid-episode it didn’t ring as very significant. As soon as he had more than a few lines in the episode my mind went to “oh no they are establishing him so they can kill him”… I just didn’t think it would happen 20 minutes later! I hope his death serves as an impetus for some plot movement… otherwise its just another body on the pile that is the Walking Dead cast.
2) Not showing the Matricide (Carl killing Lori) just means the door is open that it didn’t happen. Which is weak. The whole point of this section is to show the hardening of Carl, if he doesn’t kill his mom then it doesnt mean as much…
3) I thought the Glen and Maggie shag-fest (“Weren’t they just up there yesterday?”) and the subsequent ribbing from the group about it was a nice moment of levity and humanity.
4) I thought this was a really strong episode from Andrew Lincoln, from the moment of realization that there were walkers in the yard, but He,Glen & Daryl (the main Zombie killers) were to far away to help immediately right up to the last writhing end (good lord the sound editing was perfect for that baby cry as Lincoln realized it) was amazing.
Rick is probably gonna blame himself for not fully taking care of Andrew, which led to him attracting the zombies who got Lori killed. I bet that’s gonna be a plot point. Amazing episode.
I have hated Lori for the longest time, but that birth scene and her last words to Carl, had me teary eyed and my jaw hit the floor. Fantastic episode probably the best of the series so far.
Apologies if this has already been noted but are we sure Carl actually shot his soon-to-be-zombified mom? We hear the shot but are we positive he went through with it? And if not, will an open-wombed Zombie Lori show up sometime later? Rick and Lori did have some personal issues to settle…
All I could think when T-Dog got bit was, “They can’t hack that part of him off, can they?” Neither death had any resonance for me because 1) T-Dog was practically mute for so long and 2) I hate Lori and Carl. Also, with the black inmate who shot Andrew, they’re showing us they can replace characters willy-nilly, no problem. Meh, feh, and bleh.
Now, if the show wants to redeem itself, it can get rid of Carl, the baby, and Carol in one nice, big zombie attack. Also Hershel’s other daughter, who’s just sort of there. I like everyone else (even the Governor) better.
Terrible episode. Incredibly cheesy and poorly-acted. Lori is a moron, and her character’s exit was the only good thing about this episode.
The last few minutes of the episode were powerful, but – it was predicated upon and resulted from an utterly idiotic, unbelievable plot device: why would a convict go to so much trouble and danger to create a situation in which he will be able to STAY in prison. He simply wouldn’t. After he survived the zombies in the yard and opened the gate, he would have kept going and gotten as far away from that prison as he possibly could.
SO, if the convict doesn’t go to a tremendous amount of trouble to get zombies to enter the prison, then – absolutely nothing would have happened during the prison arc of this episode. No dead T-Bone, no premature birth, no dead Laurie, no histrionics.
And, of course, if Rick hadn’t made the silly decision to enter a prison to begin with – nothing would have happened. Again, why go to an occupied, enclosed space, when you have a wide-open country to occupy? Makes. No. Sense.
Finally, Michonne wants to go to the coast. The coastal areas of the US are the most heavily populated regions of the nation. Hence, they will have the most zombies. Please stop the stupidity. Nobody in their right mind is heading toward a coast, and nobody in their right mind is willingly going to enclose themselves in a prison. Silly comic-y devices must stop now.
You make some good points, especially your first one. However, I can let these plot devices go because I enjoy the situations that they set up. I like the prison as a setting..
Finding a place with fortified walls makes some sense, given that they were in a wide open space (the farm) and were overrun. I don’t think that is too far fetched..but I see your point.
As for the coast…that’s an old apocalyptic device. I’ve seen that in a dozen movies. I think it makes some sense only in that many people would look toward the ocean for foreign rescue and the beaches for other like minded individuals. Plus there would be an assumption of food resource in the ocean. But you are right…zombies would be everywhere.
Perhaps Andrew thought they Rick was holding the other two prisoners as prisoners (haha)? That would explain why he was trying to cause chaos and perhaps rescue them so they could get out or take over the prison together?
Everyone wants to either “goto the coast” or “go north” during zombie apocalypses. Finding a small self-sustaining Island is a myth many dream about. All you need is hope and plan. I can’t imagine any plans are better or worse than the rest, even staying in Woodbury is a sound plan until it’s not.
Zombies eat people.
1.) I think Lori is alive, saved by carol. All the elements are there for this to be (didn’t see carl shoot her, carol is around to save her and prepared to do so). although, i hope not. i hate her like everybody else does. 2.) michonne wont just leave because shes obviously loves andrea (cant believe nobody mentioned this yet). 3.) i disagree about rick’s great emotional acting. andrew lincoln’s poor acting is my least favorite part of this show. if you re-watch the scene you can see the contrast between maggie & rick: maggie’s distraught seems to me to be much more authentic than rick’s.
I agree with your 3rd point. I disagree with your first point. God I hope you are wrong.
They didn’t show him pull the trigger, I think, because that would be a level of violence that might have turned many people off. It was just as dramatic hearing the gun shot and seeing Carl’s face. I really don’t think Carol is going to go and save her. That seems way too far fetched.
I couldn’t agree more about Andrew Lincoln. I’m shocked to see the praise for that breakdown scene at the end of the episode. That was so forced and didn’t feel the least bit real to me. Maggie’s shaken silence felt real. Carl’s complete numbness felt real. Rick howling and stumbling and fake fainting was awful.
Its not the the african american characters, all the sub characters are poorly written. If the writers invested more in the sub characters now, they would pay off in dividends when they kill them off later. Prime example is the roll Carl has taken this year over the last two. It’s the actors can only work with the material they are given. Carol, T-dawg, Beth, are pretty much zombie meet, but they do have lives and they do interesting things, its just the writers don’t know it or show it.
Agreed!
I was sobbing, my body racked with the kind of crying that causes your body to spasm and shake. That episode truly devasted me and I can’t wait for next week’s episode. I have watched the entire series at least 3 times over and over. I just can’t get enough of this show that is so touching, well acted, well written, and just all around captivating. It will take some time for me to recover from T-Bone and Lori’s deaths and poor little Carl’s agonizing young existence.
There are two current series that I still watch regularly despite the fact that I am a very frustrated viewer. One is the Walking Dead, and the other is Parenthood. Both shows are exceptionally good at what they do well; for Parenthood that something is character development and emotional manipulation, for Walking Dead, that is carefully orchestrated plot movements, and an unflinching bravery in constructing horrific climaxes from which its characters can never fully recover.
I only wish that these two shows, perpendicular as they are, could borrow some of their best traits from each other. In Parenthood, despite characters that we truly know and care about, there is never any real obstacle or challenge that said characters will not easily overcome and emerge not only intact but laughably victorious. Walking Dead, on the other hand, has probably offered the most ballsy character deaths (and killings) since Dexter, but I care so little about those characters that the impact is really only fractional.
I have seen every episode in the series, and if you had given me two minutes to name the band of Rick and his misfits, I would probably have forgotten about T-bone altogether. The scene with Lori and Carl was deftly written, powerfully acted, and gruesomely portrayed, but Lori simply evoked so little emotion for me (not even her lazy mothering was afoul enough to make much impact negatively), that her horrific passing impacted me more as a fan of fearless TV moments than as an emotionally-involved fan. And that’s a woeful missed opportunity, given that the death of one of the major stars of a series as viewed tragically by her young son will probably go down as the most ground-breaking TV moment of the entire season.
One thing I was curious about last night: What was up with the weird twitch the Governor had when he was talking to Merle about leaving? Is that his anger “tell,” some effect of the mysterious tea, or an involuntary thing on Morrissey’s part? That was the freakiest part of the episode.
I think the Governor utilizes Merle’s ability to scout, track, and hunt. Perhaps even as much as hunting down those who escape or leave the village. Hence the whole “fall apart without you” sorta comment.
The Governor probs recognizes the importance of Merle and doesn’t like the whole idea of his bloodhound going off without him.
yeah, i noticed that. that was freaky. he kept doing it like 3 or 4 times. it could be he was having anxiety that day. or he wanted to do it as an actor. or he has a neuromuscular disorder/disease.
yessss, i noticed that twitching too! like he has a nervous tic.. i wonder if it’ll be significant?
Last week he was dropping spit from his mouth while bashing the National Guardsmen’s face in with the butt of a rifle. But he seems almost charming when he talks with Andria.
I like that he seems normal with Andrea, but is a total psycho alone in his room filled with Futurama mementos (still waiting for Nixon’s head to pop up). He’s obviously playing her (and possibly drugging her), but it’s still fun to watch.
Awesome episode! Carl’s going to be a mess, Rick’s going to go crazy! What’s with Andrea being a dumbass?
