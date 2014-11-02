Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Slabtown’

A review of tonight's “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I offer you a suck on my lollipop…
Last week's episode split up the main group into two smaller groups, but there was still the matter of what Carol and Daryl were up to while Rick was slaughtering the Termites, and the possibly related question of where Beth disappeared to after her day at the country club with Daryl.
“Slabtown” addresses Beth's whereabouts, and sets us up to find out how her misadventure intersected with Carol and Daryl's, with a solo spotlight episode akin to – but significantly better than – the Governor's wandering in the wilderness early last season. Carol only appears briefly at the end on a hospital gurney, and beyond that it's all Beth, all the time, as she comes to realize what a bad situation she's found herself in with Dawn and her crew of rapey fellow cops.
“The Walking Dead” has only done a handful of episodes featuring a single character that we know, and once upon a time it would have sounded ludicrous that Beth would have been one of the characters to merit such treatment. But her time in the prison and, especially, her travels with Daryl after the diaspora, turned her into a genuine character with inner strength rather than someone vaguely familiar lingering in the background waiting to be bitten. And “Slabtown” toyed nicely with that transition, since Dawn takes one look at this skinny blonde belle and assumes she's helpless, while we know better. Emily Kinney was definitely enough to carry the hour – especially paired with interesting guest stars like Christine Woods (as Dawn) and Tyler James Williams (as Noah), and inserted into this place that's like a funhouse mirror version of the time in the prison, complete with a cop running things.
The brief war with the cannibals raised the thematic question of what sorts of people are built to survive this horrible world, and how far one has to go to stay alive. “Slabtown” touched on this as well, with Dawn's misguided belief that Gorman and his pals needed to have free rein with the female “wards” in order to maintain order and keep people safe, along with Dr. Edwards setting up the death of the other doctor to protect his own position in the hospital. But Dawn is maintaining this awful status quo for the same reason that Abraham is driving Eugene to Washington, and for the same reason Bob kept smiling pretty much until he died: out of a belief that this nightmare has an end, and that everyone has to prepare for life to return to how it used to be.
It's pretty safe to assume at this point that Eugene's a fraud – and that even if he's not, circumstances (a zombie bite at the wrong time, or discovering that even the impenetrable world-saving bunker has somehow been breached and ruined) will conspire to prevent the show from having to abandon its premise. But the characters on this show have survived in the apocalypse for so long that they've either decided that this is how life is and that they have to do their best to survive it, or you can cling to the belief that if you've made it this far, it has to be for a reason, and a happy ending has to be coming. And the show hasn't necessarily picked either philosophy as the “good” one. Rick is a cynic like Gareth was; he just hasn't resorted to eating people yet. Dawn and Abraham both believe rescue is coming, but it's hard to imagine Abraham running a shop like Dawn has. Sometimes, when we see communities that resemble pre-apocalyptic life, they're benign, like Hershel's farm; others are rotten to the core like this hospital or Woodbury.
“Slabtown” was a little clumsy in spots – it took longer than intended, I think, to make clear what the male cops were doing to the women(*), and even if you accept that Shane is the world's greatest marksmanship teacher, it's absurd that Beth would be hitting so many head shots both in total darkness and then disorientingly bright sunlight – but on the whole it was another solid outing of what's been a good season so far.
(*) For those of you who happened to watch both this and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” tonight, it was a very schizophrenic evening for lollipop references.
I have to say, I’d entirely forgotten about Beth. I couldn’t even remember her name.
You must have missed seasons 2 through 4 then.
You’re not alone Snowman. Even her own sister doesn’t care about her and forgot she existed.
@BBQ_Haxor:
People keep missing this but Maggie did ask for her in the boxcar at Terminus in the season premier. She left because she assumes Beth is dead, and she could very well be.
Snowman, as much as I love the Walk Dead I could go the rest of the series without seeing her again. No such luck.
We left off the last episode with Daryl coming out of the bushes and saying something like ‘See what’s here.’ Is it the Black guy that got away from the hospital and the group will be going back to save Beth? Just a thought. I do hope she gets eaten though : )
I have never understood this propensity for people to blurt out their own mental shortcomings and inabilities to pay attention like some sort of merit badge.
As Hunter pointed out, Maggie did ask. Considering that Maggie has lost just about every person she knew before the zombies, and watched her father get murdered, and that upon fleeing from the prison knew she had no more than a slim chance of ever seeing any of her new friends again, she has had remarkable good fortune, and more than enough reason not to dwell in her handful of scenes that did not deal with much more immediate or urgent issues on one more missing, but not dead-for-sure person from her life.
Now since Snowman & BBQ have amply demonstrated their unfitness to comment on the Walking Dead, seeing as how they admit they are rather ignorant of a prominently featured character, how about they go elsewhere and let those of us who ARE paying attention discuss it without the slow class dragging us down?
Thanks for the response Doug! I’m glad you were able to demonstrate your vast vocabulary. However, you completely missed the substance of my comment and chose to focus your response on insults.
My comment: “You’re not alone Snowman. Even her own sister doesn’t care about her and forgot she existed.”
Maggie had a throw-away line about her sister. Juxtapose that with her response when she was missing Glenn. She went on an unstoppable crusade to search for him. She would not relent. And she can only spare a question for her sister? This is her last surviving family member. Someone she has known her entire life, and a simple “she’s missing” is enough to satisfy her.
It’s probably due to writing for so many characters, but Maggie certainly doesn’t seem to care about the fate of her sister. You can chalk it up the ‘slim chance’ mentality prevalent in the apocalypse, but she’s already demonstrated that she doesn’t possess it. So we’re left with two options:
1) Either she doesn’t care about her sister (and thus why should we). Or,
2) The writing is terrible and unable to convey meanings for a secondary character (for some reason), yet then chooses to dedicate an entire episode to this ‘forgettable’ character.
Either way the fault lies with the show and not the fans for failing to give a shit about Beth, arguably the worst character on the show.
I look forward to you dismissive and insult-laden response!
My guess is Noah ran into Daryl and Carol…Carol is posing as a weak woman to get inside..to help with the escape..
I don’t know if you’re right, but I like the idea
Probably! They followed the car back to Atlanta to the hospital.
It could be Beth that they were leading out, but judging from the look on Daryl’s face I think it would be more likely Noah since like I said before I don’t think either Carol or Beth would need to be told to come out with Michonne being there to great her. If it is either of those two then something’s wrong with them for Daryl not to be happy to present them.
Not that he deserves it or maybe I’m being too harsh but he didn’t exactly help Beth when she was in danger of being swarmed by walkers. Yes I know he was wounded half stepping with a bad ankle and didn’t have a weapon but at least try to look for one.
And disagreeing with Alan, I think Beth being such a good shot isn’t so unbelievable. Yes Shane was a good teacher, but she has had a year plus since then of practical experience. She has handled a weapon before at the Prison and a little at the Farm where she learned to shoot and of course during the months long time jumps between seasons two and three and three and four, so she is no novice at all. Also the fact most of the Walkers were at close range, are not trying to evade and are slow moving targets helps greatly. They are ducks at a carnival shooting gallery, except they’re coming at you.
And Beth isn’t skinny. Slim yes but by no means skinny. :-)
I agree with this theory. Noah and daryl are either waiting outside or they have gone back to get rick and the gang.
Noah makes a lot of sense as the person who was with Daryl outside the church. Revealing who he was at the end of last episode would have zero impact, since we hadn’t met him yet. But now he’s actually a character on the show, which gives it a (very) minor “a ha!” moment.
I was less fixated on Beth’s shooting prowess than in counting how many shots she fired -how many bullets does that thing hold anyway??
16.
I will believe Shane was the god of marksmanship instruction before I believe a pudgy TV writer is the authority on plausible degrees of accurate shooting in a crowded room, against targets who might actually be touching the shooter.
I usually watch twice. The first time live, then DVR. Not this time. Beth was not interesting enough IMO for an entire ep. I didn’t enjoy this like I did the first episodes.
I liked the episode. If it was a reshash of old themes, the setting was interesting, I love the elevator shaft, and now Beth has an identity for me (after being kind of a useless wallflower for much of 2 through 4, imho, abuela). I have a suspicion that the bus to DC might get rerouted back to Atlanta based on the idea that Eugene can find whatever he needs at this hospital, which seems pretty well stocked.
I’m with Alan that Beth seems a crazy good markswoman out of nowhere, but give the show credit: they recreated the hearing problems firing a gun in an enclosed place would cause. Also, I think she fired eight times, which meant she was probably out of bullets when she was taken down.
What I find interesting about Beth at the end is her plan to kill the doctor wouldn’t be revenge (entirely) for making her murder, but by doing so she would cripple the hospital and destroy Dawn’s dream, much as Data destroying the colonists’ aqueduct in ST:NG’s “The Ensigns of Command” caused them to give up their doomed fight against the Sheliak. Beth, though, just wants to thrust Dawn into the real world.
I was fast forwarding through the last third of this. Beth wandering around a hospital corridor was not enough to fill an hour on it’s own, especially since it was another group of crazy survivors run by another sociopath dictator.
When Dawn was preaching to Beth for the third or fourth time that she was performing a service and it was better than being outside, I was hoping to see the Governor jump out from behind a cupboard and yell “Boo, muhahaha!” just to stop the repetition.
This should have been a B-story in a regular episode or even a flashback. It just sucked the life out of the pacing of the season, just as the show has done previously the instant it was building momentum.
@snow1985man:
I disagree that Beth was a marksmen out of nowhere. As I said further up Beth has had a year plus of experience (they did show her shooting at least once as they were clearing the prison yard in the season two premier. Beth was also seen shooting an AR-15 in “Too Far Gone” (S4XE8) fighting the Governor and his men. With those and more precedents I don’t think it is that unreasonable that she would have some proficiency with targets that move slowly, don’t take cover or shoot back and some times are within an arms length from her. Maybe the writers should’ve had her in at least one more fire fight with the others to sell her ability with a gun but given what I’ve seen it isn’t so unlikely as it’s thought.
I don’t blame Beth for mostly being a background character in much of season three and most of our. Somebody had to take care of Judith. :-) I’m looking forward for Beth to become a capable fighter just like Carol-if Beth is still alive that is.
Hunter: It’s pitch black; her marksmanship is absurd. But so is all the shootin’ on this show. This discussion is beside the point.
Like the shooting in most action films/shows. Usually unrealistic but hey the flip side would make for a short story.
There is no way that bus is going back to Atlanta. They will get out of there and then Noah can accompany our marry band on the trip to DC which conveniently is right near his home state of Virginia.
It’s not the expert shooting that’s absurd – it’s the fact that anyone is bothering to shoot at all. All you have to do is rub zombie/dead body-gunk on yourself, and you can walk right alongside/with a pack of zombies without a care in the world.
Was human reasoning a casualty of the apocalypse too? Have people forgotten how to pass on vital information among themselves? There is absolutely no reason to kill any zombies ever – unless they manage to break into where you’re living. This show can’t seem to manage a lick of continuity.
I wondered if killing the doctor would jump Beth higher in the value chart, as the daughter and sometime assistant of her old group’s doctor. If there is no doctor, she might be the best they got. In addition to the very valid notions of justice/revenge.
What was that? That was a terrible hour of television with a character I have no reaon to care about in a situation that was confusing and poorly written. This season had been strong, until tonight. They’ve reverted to their old ways with this one. So weird.
Confusing and poorly written? How is this different from any other episode of this show? I like that this episode featured two characters and a setting that doesn’t exist in the comic books, so I don’t have to skip over all the posts from people pretending to “guess” how this story will play out. It’s fun to see this show finally (and rarely) veer completely off from Kirkman’s miserable storyline.
She’s cute and she’s really cute on Talking Dead.
You’re absolutely right, this episode was terrible. It wasn’t the writing or the acting, it the poor direction (and the cinematography to an extent, but a good director would’ve given the DP more guidance to achieve his vision). It looked like amateur filmmaking, or perhaps the episode was done for a quarter of the usual budget. Just compare it to the first couple of episodes this season – the differences in production values and execution are startling.
It felt a lot like a low budget soap opera. The actors were doing their best to bring the script to life, especially Beth, but the filming worked against them. Single camera scenes and really long takes, often shot from a distance, robbed the acting of intimacy and drama. Add to this the unconsidered framing, awkward physical blocking, clumsy dialog pacing – the whole thing felt like an Eastern European high school film project.
It’s obvious the editor wasn’t given much to work with, which again can be chalked up to poor direction, and / or vision. An entire scene of two characters intimately talking shot from the floor looking up between the legs of a gurney that takes up two-thirds of the screen? What are we, dwarf spies? Dead cats? Bored rocks?
No cutaways or alternate angles or, egads, close ups to play with, nothing to create rhythms or heighten the drama, or even just help the actors out.
Just half hearted, phoned in, offensively bad direction.
Zombie filmmaking, folks.
Agreed. This ep was all kinds of awful. Beth is just a flat out horrible character. This was a chore to get through. Very surprised Alan liked this ep for the most part.
So damn disappointing after 3 very solid eps. I guess it was too good to be true. I kinda knew a dud was going to happen eventually. Tonight’s ep looks much better.
What did that girl write on the floor before she turned ?!!!? It’s bugging me they didn’t point it out
It was pretty clearly “fuck you”, with the first couple letters obscured with blood for network reasons.
I didn’t even notice the message!
I thought this was a really solid episode — much, much stronger than usual. Emily Kenney’s performance was strong and I liked the continuation of the season’s theme so far, like Alan pointed out: who can survive in this world?
that was a really dark episode of red band society…
This episode dragged for me until the last 15 mins. Try as the show might, I am still not that invested in Beth as a character. If she was lost and never found I wouldn’t have missed her. However casting Tyler James Williams as Noah gave me hope that the escape with these 2 would be interesting and it was. I’m hoping that Carol is faking it to get inside the hospital & she and Beth make a daring escape together.
We kept waiting for Beth to wake up, certain this was a coma-induced dream sequence!
Cool, we balance each other out, since I couldn’t give less of a rat’s ass about some obscure actor.
I will never understand people’s unwillingness to watch something because they don’t have some sort of deep personal connection with the character, or inability to enjoy watching an unlikable character.
Did anyone else think that one of the cops looked like Randy from Trailer Park Boys?
I thought he looked like Warren….the deputy that replace Don Knotts’ Barney on the Andy Griffith Show.
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
(this show)
I was saying, “Boo-urns!”
When she mentioned her singing I thought, oh no, here it comes…
The actress who plays Beth is charisma and talent free. I was hoping this was a farewell episode for her.
Anyone else notice the cars parked outside the hospital when Beth and Noah escaped? They both included the Caddy we last saw Beth driving away in, and all of them had an identical white cross in the rear window. Hmmm…
I’m also curious how the hell Beth and Carol *both* ended up way back in Atlanta after all this time. Based on the map Rick looked at last week, their current whereabouts are way north and west of Atlanta.
Finally, if there’s no way *out* of the hospital except to walk straight through Walker Central, how on earth do they get back *in* when they rescue someone? (Speaking of which, how exactly *do* they rescue people? Do they actually send cops out on patrol, with hundreds of thousands of walkers wandering the streets of greater Atlanta?)
Those are all valid questions. This is The Walking Dead, however, where logic and consistency are things the show has no interest in.
And how do they get a gurney with an unconscious person up eight flights?
My guess is, since city hospitals have multiple elevators, the one shaft they have goes all the way to the basement/garage to act as a “chute” to dispose of bodies. The other elevator leads to the lobby where they can drive right up to the entrance where the staff will be waiting with stretchers to take the injured up to the treatment ward (since you see Beth and Noah come UP from the basement stairs that leads to outside).
Post a comment…
All those questions have answers that you missed:
The cars including the Caddy that Beth was abducted in-she didn’t drive away in it but was driven away forcibly-were driven by those at the hospital. That was always the likely explanation from the start of the episode.
You forgot that at the end of episode two Carol and Daryl saw a car that matched Daryl’s description including a cross in the back window and they drove off in hot pursuit in the car they had found earlier in the episode. They obviously followed the car back to Atlanta and the Hospital. Now the theory from that point on and it’s a good one, is that they ran into Noah and he told them exactly what is going on in there and Beth is playing possum in a rescue plan that she cooked up with Daryl to get Beth out (now I fear the worse that neither Beth nor Carol got out).
As for a way out of the hospital there is at least one obviously, but it is guarded so only authorized people can leave to do food and supply runs and look for patients. There is no way out for those who aren’t allowed to leave. The hospital is a prison in effect. When Noah and Beth were planning their great escape Noah said that the basement was the *fastest* why out, not the only way, and of course they would want to leave unobserved.
@guestomate:
I believe you have it right. That one elevator shaft is a giant garage disposal chute with maybe one or two of the other elevators working off the generator (likely at least). And if the elevators aren’t working I don’t see it such a leap of imagination that they are taken to one staircase on one gurney; then the patient is carried up to the *fifth* floor which they are mostly on on a stretcher and then transferred to a gurney there. Hard work but not impossible.
Imagine the odds of Daryl and Carol being able to follow some cops across a barren wasteland at night without being seen…all the way to Atlanta.
You mean the cars that are parked in the lot filled with zombies?
I didn’t enjoy this at all and found it badly acted as well, Noah was slightly interesting, but the Dr. and the cop in charge didn’t do anything for me. And as for Beth, well she doesn’t register at all and isn’t a character that I found could carry the entire hour.
Pretty bored, only thing that made me raise an eyebrow was when Carol was wheeled in at the end.
For such a keen critic of other shows, Alan seems to be grading TWD on a more lenient curve. Beth is a cypher who’s not worth her own episode. She’s marginally more interesting now than she was as a shrieking nothing, but not nearly enough so to carry an hour. At least she didn’t sing.
Two pet peeves:
1. Stealth walkers. Please stop.
2. When a “main” character is introduced to a foreign group of people and immediately becomes a central figure, even though no one except the rapey cops should give a shit about her. She’s awake 5 minutes and the doc is sharing guinea pig and his art collection with her.
3. The constant reminders that Beth is actually strong.
A waste of an hour until the mildly redeeming final 15 minutes.
Two huh
1) Some walkers growl some don’t. If they all announced themselves with proper amount of warning, there would be no tension and where is the fun in that? :-)
2) She’s a stranger so some people are curious about the new person, sizing her up. It isn’t as if it was normal times and there were a full wing of patients and she was one among many. And most of the time she went out to seek out people not that they were all coming to her, like she bringing in genie pig for the Doctor or getting a new surgical scrub from Noah.
This is just a conventional trope in entertainment that the stranger gets the attention because he/she is a stranger.
3) YMMV
Yeah, I can’t count. 2 and a bonus. As for your response to point No. 2, what you call a trope, I call a cliche, and they’re kinda the same thing, especially in the hands of TWD. This uninteresting blonde flower shows up and the doc shares his philosophies on life and immediately calls on her to help in surgery, the orderly plots her escape — at the risk of his own life — and the asst. Chief of Police tries desperately to convince her she’s a savior acting in everyone’s best interests.
It’s more a gripe with the Beth character — if she exuded leadership, or strength, or charisma, or anything else that might draw in her fellow survivors (like, say, Carol, or even the dearly departed Andrea, before she got annoying) the whole thing would be more believable.
I demand verisimilitude from my dystopian zombie apocalypses!
Your points are valid but my popcorn still tasted good last night.
Jack, since you are obviously a girl, let me explain how male brains work. An attractive, or passably attractive, considering the dearth of good-fitting clothes, personal hygiene supplies or cosmetics, woman shows up in your workplace, who is new, does not yet resent you as one of the privileged elite in your little slave-society-in-a-bottle, YOU ARE GOING TO TALK TO HER. You are going to tell her everything you can about yourself that might make her even slightly interested in you, and you are going to make every effort you can to smuggle her treats. That’s how men function, unless they are getting some regularly from someone they like.
Beth is not deformed or mutilated, and obviously someone who is professionally trained in casting thought there was a sufficient resemblance to Lauren Cohan to employ them as sisters. Even if she is not the actress out of thousands you can name, whom you’d put in the spank-bank, when you are cooped up in a hospital with entertainment in short supply and the most attractive woman around has slipped a few mental gears, Beth is going to look like a supermodel.
Also, I would like to know what part of the show that was before Andrea got annoying? The very first thing we see of her is screaming and crying at Rick because he did not act with the utmost caution and make an effort not to draw zombies down on her, even though he had no idea she was nearby. Plainly the main priority of everyone in the world should be to keep aware of Andrea so you don’t unwittingly endanger her. Or do you refer to before she began pissing and moaning in the quarry about not getting to hunt or guard, despite her total lack of relevant skills? Or when she shirked cleanup detail following the attack on their campsite to cuddle her sister’s corpse?
I was sick of her halfway through the first season, let alone before she started irresponsibly firing a rifle on the farm and getting a total pass for shooting Daryl.
Yawn, more repetitive filler to run out the clock.
The season is a quarter over now…
We know that until the ratings drop, nothin’ is really gonna happen.
I watch an episode when it first airs and then rewatch it again to catch anything I may have missed. This week I am not going to rewatch, the character of Beth is not interesting or appealing enough to have her own hour.
When will the blu-ray dawn on me? Aurora Mac blu-ray player is what i hope for.
I can’t believe the complaints I see about Emily Kinney’s singing. She has a sweet voice, but more importantly, she’s sung no less than two Tom Waits songs on the show. Fricking Tom Waits songs. Sure, I have no idea why a Georgia farm girl is so familiar with Tom Waits, but when a show and a singer exposes millions and millions of viewers to one of the least mainstream but greatest singer-songwriters of the last century it is to be celebrated, not mocked.
Likely though her father and mother she knows about him. And who knows, maybe she actually discovered her herself? Like today there are some teenagers who do like The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, The Grateful Dead and others for generational reasons have no business, liking supposedly.
I appreciate good music. I wouldn’t even mind if she sang once. When the most you can say about a character in what’s supposed to be an action show is that she sings, something is wrong.
Chris? That you? lol
I don’t dislike Beth, but I don’t agree that the show made her interesting enough over the past two seasons to carry an episode on mostly her own. It’s not an uninteresting story, but it’s kind of just a meh episode until the end when you see Carol being rolled in.
I can understand not being interested in her but the hostility I don’t get. Also, the same was said of Carl, Andrea and Carol before they came into their own. All background characters that were brought forward when more fulled out characters were killed to take their place more or less. Everyone hated Carol, despite being a battered wife and then loosing her child but now she one of the best loved characters. I found her interesting because of that journey she took. The same could be said in the future for Beth. Before she was a scared kid who wanted to kill herself and then she found a job taking care of Judith after her own mother died, now that Hershel is dead, and Maggie are gone she can grow more herself. Last season when she and Daryl got separated from the group she was coming into her own with Daryl mentoring her teaching her how to survive (and helping her with her marksmanship). I’m looking forward to seeing her grow more if she is still alive and unbit.
@Hunter2012: Nah, Andrea always sucked. Right up until she died. She was Frank Darabont’s biggest failure on the show and a huge waste of one of the comic book’s best characters.
I liked this episode—though I can’t say I loved it. And I for one find Beth to be an interesting character, in development terms even more so than Carol. (who is totally badass!) Carol was meek and mousy before the zombie apocalypse, but perhaps as a defense mechanism: she was the victim of domestic abuse. Beth’s background is much more sheltered. But in a
Every episode after the one where she nearly killed herself, thisnSouthern belle has shown that she has a core of steel, and heart.
Dawn was a weak leader, who was fooling herself that things (inside their little asylum) weren’t as bad as they were. I actually thought she wanted the man–who turned out to be a doctor–for her own sex slave. But I also thought the episode was, on some levels, a commentary on modern social organization and corruption. The corruption part is easy–no need to explain that, but Beth’s doctor, who wasn’t inherently corrupt, was willing to let Beth destroy his perceived rival to protect his own spot, rather than assuming there would be room for one more.
The caddies with crosses are the police cars/ambulances. Let’s just assume that they replaced regular cop cars with these as necessary.
I hope that Carol is there as a ruse, in an attempt to find out whether Beth is there.
Agreed with most of what you said. I wouldn’t say Dawn is a weak leader for having a positive attitude but for what she let happen. I don’t know where you got the idea that Dawn wanted a sex slave though LOL!
The civilian vehicles used as ambulances could be better than police cars because they could be targeted by bandits so better to go incognito.
Yes the doctor was too insecure. If I was running the place my attitude is that there never can be enough doctors. Two doctors are better than one; three doctors are better than two and so forth because one could be more competent in one field of medicine than another or simply more competent all around than the current one for all you know.
I do want to know why haven’t they tried slowly clearing the ground floor and basement and other lower floors below the fifth of Walkers. Just do it methodically. You have all the time in the world.
I think the issue for the doctor is that even if rationally, he knows that multiple doctors are better, some of the cops aren’t rational. If there were two doctors, his life becomes in jeopardy anytime he sticks up for someone in the ward.
And as for clearing the hospital? The cops have a way out and the walkers keep the wards from trying to run…
I thought Dawn was eyeing Beth as her sex slave during one of their little talks.
Boring episode. Confusing… It was like I had been in a coma and couldn’t make heads or tails out of this storyline. No interesting characters tonight, even the zombies were blah. I spent the entire episode wondering what was going on with Rick and the gang. And I didn’t even notice Carol on a stretcher. Guess by that time I was too bored and wanted it to just be over! Waste of time episode.
I really don’t get what was so confusing. It was pretty straight forward especially since it was focused on one person.
I’m pretty sure I missed something from last night and/or don’t recall what happened at the end of last season, so I’m slightly confused as to how Beth was taken. Was she abducted by the police, or did they rescue her from whoever actually abducted her? If the former, was their story about “rescuing” her from walkers true?
She and Darryl split up when they got chased out of the golf course clubhouse. He was close to finding her but when he ran up out of the woods he saw the black car with the white cross and he knew she was in there. I think there were traces of her at that point on the road.
They showed most of that scene on the “Previously” part at the beginning of the last night’s episode. That’s why you always have to watch that part because it always has bits that will relate to that evenings show.
Both you and Alan have it wrong. They left the clubhouse, went to a shack and drank moonshine all night. They left in the morning and burned down the shack (for no apparent reason) then found the well stocked funeral home. She got nabbed outside the funeral home and carted off.
BTW the story they told her when she woke up was total BS, didn’t she realize that?
She said the last thing she remembered was fighting a Walker, so I assumed that she ran into a pack of them when she escaped the funeral home. She had no memory of seeing their car though, so maybe something else happened to her and they did rescue her – but that doesn’t explain why she was unconscious for so long but not physically harmed or bitten. I’m just confused.
To add to @Mark in Omaha’s comment. The house was weirdly set up. It was well stocked and had corpses that someone had painted to look human. It appeared that someone deliberately released a herd of walkers on them while they where in the house. Darryl distracted the herd and told Beth to met him out front. Beth was taken while Darryl was killing the walkers. By the time he got back to her all he saw was the car driving off.
Right, which led to a lot of speculation as to who set the whole thing up, was it all an elaborate trap? After all of that we get out of control cops, in full uniforms driving weird cars with a cross in the back, out on “patrol” miles away from Atlanta, in the middle of the night. Doesn’t really add up, does it?
Did you say Shane? The good old days.
I’m not the biggest fan of Beth but I liked this. I appreciate when the show takes risks with its structure.
Beth was solid – the actress has grown on me. She’s never going to win any awards, granted, but I still like her. The episode, not so much. TWD uses the same dubious proposition presented by 28 Days Later (“my cops/troops will only agree to continue to fight so long as I allow them to rape whatever women we come across”). Really? The prospect of gettin’ some is the only reason cop dudes continue to live in a clean, well-lit hospital, with regular food, clean sheets, supplies and medical care? We’re back in cartoon land.
I do like whenever we get to see a little bit of the larger world on TWD (albeit, a larger world still stuck in the immediate environs of Atlanta). Frankly, it’s the main reason I watch this post-apocalyptic drama as I’m getting more than a little tired of zombies. So, it’s nice to see a group that expresses some curiosity about the state of the larger world/country. Because, zombies notwithstanding, there would be a lot of cities, towns, perhaps even states that would be holding it together. Of course, on TWD we only get to hear that expression of curiosity from the cop lady in the context of Beth’s silly put-down (“nobody is coming, you’re all going to die!”) – which is presented as a great revelation that shocks cop lady to the core. Well, yeah, unfortunately, that’s how the show is going to roll: Beth’s proclamation is, in fact, the truth for the show, however unbelievable it is. There is nobody coming (or, anyone worth going to), unless they are evil, rapist, cannibal Guvs.
Yeah, I’m growing tired of the idea that literally every other organized group of survivors have lost almost every shred of human decency. They’re either rapists, cannibals or murderers.
I thought the structure was weird. Had no idea how much time had passed (or how it related to the main group and their Terminus adventure), so the whole thing felt off to me.
The biggest factor for me with Beth’s shooting ability? The fact that she’s got a broken wrist (and the “big” gun in her little hand.
I dropped the show since the last terrible Govenor episode. Has the show finally found a goal or is the aim still just for the group to stay alive as long as possible?
I left when you did, skipped a season, then got sucked back in by the action-heavy beginning to this season.
Then came this episode, which is why people like us stopped watching the show.
I’d say don’t come back. The show still does action well but not character drama, and it still believes we care about characters we’d rather see eaten (like Beth).
It has gotten better. Last season, or the first half of this so called split season was a change of pace. They focused on small groups rather than the group as a whole. For the most part it was pretty good. This season started out pretty good. For me this is the 1st episode I haven’t cared for .
Well one thing is for sure, the cliff hanger is now modus operandi for The Walking Dead. The most gasping bit of excitement has happened at the last minute of the show in the last two episodes.
There are several theory on how Carol got to where she is. Daryl and her were able to follow the car with the cross, which was parked in the back lot of the hospital where Beth and Noah attempted their escape. They were casing the place to see if they could spot Beth and/or looking for weaknesses in the defenses so they could attempt a rescue. Then all hell breaks loose with the escape attempt and Noah escapes, but Beth is recaptured. Daryl and Carol may see this occurring and follow Noah, catch up with him, assisting him on getting away, and gaining information on Beth and the situation inside the hospital. Daryl brings Noah back to the church and he is who is called out of the bush to be introduced to Michonne. Carol is either caught while they are attempting to get to Noah, and help him, or Daryl and Carol devise a plan where Carol approaches the hospital voluntarily, either way she is beaten and drugged or worse, and is taken inside on a gurney where she can help Beth.
Why Maggie has not asked about Beth is strange. Daryl did tell Rick about her and said she was just gone. So did neither of them mention anything to Maggie, or is it a strange assumption after Rick or Daryl told the group about the abduction, that she was taken and killed??
Maggie is too busy working on her fake southern accent to remember that she has a sister.
I’ve heard this theory a lot, but there is NO way Darryl saw Beth at the hospital (or even heard Noah tell them she’s there) and walked away, even if it was to go back for reinforcements.
If it IS Noah who steps out of the bushes with Darryl, and he says Beth is being held prisoner at the hospital in Atlanta, and he’s standing there in front of Michonne all calm about it, I will be VERY angry.
The other possibility is that there’s more to come at the hospital, and Darryl ends up with both Carol and Beth in the bushes, but one of them is seriously injured (but then wouldn’t Darryl be carrying her?)
Okay, okay, I guess I’ll wait until next week’s episode!!
Unless they are less than a day away from the Church I can;t see Darryl leaving either Carol or Beth without trying to save them himself. If it turns out they are that close, then perhaps he took Noah back to the camp and plans to get the others to help rescue Beth & Carol.
The hospital group said that they found Beth unconscious on the side of the road. Was she? Or did they snatch her and knock her out? Seems a little fishy to me.
Since Rick has gone full action hero I have less patience for these nasty little hierarchies. Just want Rick to come in and crack skulls, burn the place down and walk away.
I’m always glad when they show another segment of this world. So, initially I thought Beth landing in a place resembling functioning society, in a working hospital guarded by actual police would be a good storyline. Maybe now well well start to see a bit of the bigger picture. But no! Once again there is another gov-like maniacal leader warping the basic morals of modern civilization while their people go about their day-to-day as if it’s all hunky-dory. Been there, done that. Come on writers! Let’s stop being so lazy!
If the gang finds a safe, well run society that isn’t controlled by sociopaths…the show is over.
I’m not expecting a safe haven just a bit of reality. So far, just about every large group encountered by our gang has been led by a maniac followed by their subdued people who turn a blind eye to the fact their leader is bat-spit crazy! Move on already!
I agree, but it would mean the writers would have to come up with something different than”the good guys and the bad guys start shooting at each other.”
I enjoyed the episode, but am getting tired of the same theme in a slightly different setting: people survive the zombie apocalypse, have some experience where bad things happen, then swear “never again” to themselves and devolve into something terrible (participating in or overlooking murder, slavery, rape, insane leadership, cannibalism) until our rag-tag bunch shows them how wrong they are by killing them. I get it, people are worse than zombies. All people? Yes, all of them.
Oh, and Beth sucks.
I am confused about the timing. Daryl saw Beth abducted a long time ago. How long was she in this hospital? Is Carol getting there “now” – after all the terminus part II stuff? How long is that, and how long does a wrist take to heal?
Not a very good episode. As indicated, not very clear why this was a place Noah and Beth had to get away from. Speaking of that, what/where they going to go/do if they both got out alive in Walker infested Atlanta???
I don’t know, being raped by those in charge and beaten repeatedly, or offed because you’re competition to the leadership is probably about as good a reason as any…
The season had been pretty strong up to this point, but I truly felt like this may have been one of the worst episodes in series history. Every scene just seemed OFF, to the point where I was starting to wonder if it was intentional, and the whole thing was going to have some sort of well earned payoff in the end. It never did. Even the overall LOOK of the episode felt like it was put together in 1983 or something.
“Slabtown” felt like the Pilot to some second rate zombie apocalypse show that would be bashed for being just another “Walking Dead wannabe”
Bummer.
I commented on the first page that I was sure this was a dream sequence, that Beth is in a coma or is delirious somewhere.
You described exactly what I was feeling – every scene just seemed OFF.
Was that Dukie from The Wire?
No, Chris from Everybody Hates Chris.
Oh, yeah, you’re right! Thanks!
“You always were an a**hole Gorman…” – Vasquez
Gee, Vasquez, Gorman wasn’t the one who sprayed machine gun bullets into a nuclear reactor in defiance of orders.
I have a question regarding the timeframe of this show. So, according to Kirkman or Gimple on Talking Dead a few wks ago, its been about 17 months since the “virus” happened. When Rick woke up, it was summer -let’s say June. Then they spent a few months going to ATL, the CDC, etc and landed on the farm in Septmeber-ish…? B/c they are there not long when it starts getting cold. Then they spend the winter scavenging and toughening up and take down the prison in I wanna say, March….its still cold bc they are wearing that poncho, etc when they take down the prison. But when DAryl and Beth are stuck in the trunk after the prison collapses, its still summer bc they’re roasting in there. So they only were only at the prison less than 5 months? Ok, now heres where I get very confused – DAryl and Beth are together “a while” b/c it starts to get cold, then she gets nabbed, and he spends a few wks with Joe, et al. Now when Joe is about to kill Rick he says its New Years eve. Let’s say hes about right, time-wise – either way, its winter, you can see their breath when they’re walking. But that would mean beth got grabbed in DEcember. And Its clearly hot enough at the start of season 5 for everyone to be in tanktops again – so let’s say its April in Georgia…and all of season 5 has taken place in the span of a few days. So my question is, it took them all 8 months to get to terminus? 4 months of rick, daryl, carl and michone on the road? And beth has been at the hospital for 5 months? AS long as she was in the prison? This episode, even though time-wise, most of it happened last season – would still suggest she has been there a few days. I realize in a show about the zombie apocalypse, you should suspend some disbelief, and in most things I can – but I’m just wondering if I am missing something obvious.
Only 17 months? I didn’t know that. Lucky them the actor who plays Carl doesn’t seem to get older.
Almost didn’t catch how Joan carved “F*** YOU” into the office floor where she died. They were very clever in how they covered the “F***”.
Not a spoiler (only read the first few issues of the comic)… just a guess.
I think that it’s Noah that Daryl has with him when he returns to the Church. I think Daryl and Carol (so adorable) find Noah, they find out that they all know Beth, Carol allows herself to be save-napped, and Daryl and Noah go back to the church so Daryl can get some reinforcements. Cause the way Daryl speaks to the person that’s with him is not in a familiar way (but yes, I also get that he can’t be specific cause we’re not supposed to know, so maybe I’m reading too much into that).
I agree with this speculation. I am hopeful that they will keep Noah around on the show for awhile. The actor did some of the ONLY good work in the episode, although the “plan” to exit by going out through the “corpse chute” was a truly craptastic idea, which became clear when homeboy fell and nearly broke his ankle. Did he eve know that Beth had a weapon?? What was there plan for meeting any walker that they came across? Dumb, dumb, dumb!
What I don’t get is why the “cops” were driving through the middle of nowhere in the middle of the night when they randomly found Beth. I’m pretty sure it’s been established that the group is not all that close to Atlanta. So why these cop people would drive all the way out there through herds of walkers to do random late night forest patrol is beyond me. Anyone else struggling with that premise?
I wonder if they’re gonna kill off Carol and then make Beth the new female lead.
“Carol is a striking example of how strength can emerge from the most unlikely of places, and it was good to see her return. It seems fair to say that, come next week, Dawn and the hospital staff will have no idea what’s about to hit them.”
November 3, 2014; Telegraph
Write a commen”Carol — Carol has proven her value to the show. Who didn’t love watching her take on the Terminus freaks and rescue everyone? Oh yeah! Carol is a definite favorite and it’s probably safe to assume that she will be safe for awhile at least. Probably at least until season six.”
November 3, 2014; Who Will Survive Into Season 6?t…
A little late to the party. I record the shows on the DVR. Just watched ‘Slabtown.’ As much as I love The Walking Dead, Beth and this episode was disappointing. I don’t think she is a very good actor and or she isn’t given good rolls. This show dragged on and went nowhere. Only my opinion. Hope next week she gets bitten : ) No such luck. What a great series!! Love it!!
I think this is all setting up two hero women – Carol and Beth – and the circumstance in which Darryl is going to have to choose between the two, only able to save one. That’s why the cliffhanger in the woods was significant. Is Beth going to walk out, or Carol?
“…with a solo spotlight episode akin to — but significantly better than — the Governor’s wandering in the wilderness early last season.”
The Governor wilderness wanderer episode was much better than this Beth-centric epsiode. It humanized The Governor and set up the mid-season finale. We don’t know where this recent episode is going to lead but it was disjointed and the characterization was rather shallow IMO. Carol showing up at the end was awesome though.
I do have to admit it was rather frightening how they kept hinting at the possibility of Beth singing. I cringed 3 or 4 times but luckily they never pulled the trigger.
