Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Still’

A review of tonight's “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I visit the pro shop…
Over on “Justified,” Graham Yost once gave his writers bracelets with a governing mantra: “WWED,” or “What Would Elmore Do?” At a certain point, I think Scott Gimple might want to try a more familiar acronym for his writers: “KISS,” or “Keep It Simple, Stupid.”
Though there have been exceptions to this, the better episodes and moments of “The Walking Dead” tend to be the ones that pare themselves down to the basics: Rick waking up in the zombie apocalypse and befriending Morgan, or Rick reuniting with Morgan on a compact road trip with Carl and Michonne, or Carl and Michonne coming to grips with what happens after the prison was destroyed.
The series tends to do a very poor job of servicing a lot of people and story ideas at once, and as a result it's built up this ensemble of characters that are half sketched-in at best despite being around a long time, which creates a vicious cycle: we don't care about most of the characters when the show is doing action stuff, but then when the show tries to focus on anyone who isn't Rick (or, more recently, Michonne), you half-wonder why they're bothering at this point.
The effort's being made in this half-season, though, with mixed success, and “Still” was probably the most successful of the character studies so far, because it stripped itself down as much as possible without simply being the show's equivalent of “All Is Lost.” One story, two characters, no real plot to speak of – even Beth admits on several occasions that she only wants to find some liquor because it's better than hiding in the woods and eating snake meat – and just a chance to finally get to know one of those hangers-on whom the show has struggled to use since she was introduced in season 2, and a rare opportunity to let Daryl be more than just the badass with the crossbow(*).
(*) And even there, I appreciated the acknowledgment that after this much time, some of those crossbow bolts Daryl has been using over and over again would start to break. I was half hoping the country club's pro shop would have more than just golf equipment to help him restock. With any luck, Terminus will have its own sporting goods store, and these two will end up there soon.
Now, there are some logistical things you can question in “Still,” like why Daryl would want to be hiding in the woods when he knew there were so many houses – many of which could be more easily defended than their spot in the clearing, or even the car trunk (which was itself a great advertisement for both the storage capacity of classic American sedans and for the value of economical storytelling) – within an easy walking distance. Even their big demonstration at the end of burning down the house that reminded Daryl of the terrible life he led before the apocalypse is one of those ideas that's harder to get away with on this show than on one where the characters live in less terrible environments. (At a minimum, maybe you wait until you've had a good night's sleep?) At the same time, though, so much of the episode was about Beth wanting something more than just basic, minimal survival, and if she could help Daryl set fire to this lousy piece of his past, then maybe that's worth another night of trekking through the forest, looking for new shelter. (It helped that The Mountain Goats' “Up the Wolves” fit the sequence, and the image of the two of them giving the burning house the finger, so nicely.)
In the grand tapestry of “The Walking Dead,” what happened here doesn't much matter. It has nothing to do with the search for Terminus, or the inevitable reunion with the rest of the group, or Abraham and Eugene allegedly having a cure for the zombie plague. It's just an interlude involving one of the show's richest (if strategically used) characters and another who until now has been one of its most forgettable. There's some zombie action, but more of the episode is silence, or dialogue or drinking. If I came out of it not knowing significantly more about who Daryl is than I did before, it was still an effective reminder of what an asset the show has in Norman Reedus. And in the space of an hour, Beth vaulted from a character whose name I often have to remind myself of to somebody I'm more interested in than a lot of more prominent people on this show.
I said a few weeks ago that Gimple probably can't get away with the “Lost” approach of giving each character or small grouping of characters their own spotlight episodes. But “Still” suggests he might want to try for a while. Because when things get big and complicated again, and perhaps when Beth winds up getting herself killed as she predicted here – always nice when a character on a show like this is self-aware enough to suspect that they're a redshirt – I'm going to care about her an awful lot more than I did at any point on the farm, or in the long prison stay. And perhaps if the same can be done with Glenn and Maggie, or Sasha or Bob or anyone of the show's other hangers-on, the whole experience will feel more satisfying, even when things aren't nearly this simple.
Before we go to the comments, it's time once again to explain how this blog's No Spoiler rule applies to this show:
1. No talking about the previews for the next episode.
2. No talking about anything else you know about upcoming episodes from other sources – and, yes, that includes anything Gimple and Kirkman have said in interviews.
3. No talking about anything that's happened in the comic that hasn't happened in the TV show yet. (Or anything that's been revealed, like character backstory and motivation.) As with “Game of Thrones,” the goal is to treat “The Walking Dead” TV show as exactly that, and not as an excuse for endless comparisons with the comics. If you want to talk about the comics, feel free to start up a discussion thread on our message boards.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I didn’t enjoy this episode at all. This show is now just a soap opera with the occasional undead creatures making an appearance. I’d much rather the writers focus on creating better plot arcs as opposed to this sappy crap we got tonight. The “actors” who play Beth and Carl are not very good and shouldn’t be given more than they can obviously handle.
The subpar acting displayed the past few nights gave me more chills than the actual zombies.
i dont understand comments like this. maybe it’s me.. i’m just not sure what people who share ur opinion want to see…
for me this is one of the best episodes. i really like character development though. i guess some people like more action? the group split dynamic gives great opportunities to explore the characters more personally, and i think this episode took advantage of that in an excellent way
This show is trapped by the comic book. The writers need to come up with original plots and diverge from the comic or this show will continue to be boring.
I agree with Joeson…they need better material
it pretty much isn’t like the comic at all really… aside from the main core plot points like a)camp, b) farm, c) prison… i know there are rules not to discuss the comic or whatever, but real quick (comic spoiler alert), when they left the prison in the comic it was an entirely dif group and they weren’t all split up.
Hey Brett: I have no idea why you’re watching a show like this beyond the potential for character development, and that’s what this episode provided, so why are you watching? If you just want zombie kills then there are about fifty movies you can just watch on repeat that will be far more statisfying.
Because, Joel, some of us like to hate watch this show and then bitch about it on this forum. That’s what I do. And I enjoy it.
@Krolin10: Fair enough, but if the bitching is just non-sensical hate for the sake of hate, then move on. At least this episode developed two under-developed characters. That’s more than I can say for many episodes of this show.
I have said repeatedly there is a reason this show is on AMC. It is and never was meant to be an action all the time Zombie killing feast and/or people on a mission show. The show is about the characters and so they talk a lot. You have to look at it like that in the same vain as with “Mad Men” or “Downton Abbey”. It is the dialog between the characters that is often punctuated by Walker-or human-attacks. That’s the show. If one is expecting more in terms of action after three and a half seasons then you will keep disappointed. These aren’t superheroes but ordinary people caught in a living hell (the closest person to being more than ordinary is Michonne)-that will continue. This is not a quest
for a target kind of show (don’t be fooled by Abraham and Emmet. I do believe they are a little off their rockers). These are just people trying to survive. Nothing more heroic or exciting than that and in between we will be shown a lot of face time.
And I never did understand the lure of “hate watching”. It is just a waste of time to me to watch a show one doesn’t really enjoy. If I don’t like a show I don’t bother with it. More power to those that do like it. I think it is a creation of the MSK3000(?) TV show phenomena of watching bad movies and commenting on them.
Only the Governor solo episode was worse than this.. so of course Alan finds merit in it.
@JOESON Trapped by the comic? The show has been doing exactly what you say they should be doing.. and from the looks of it is about to go in a totally different direction than the comic.
Did some actually compare the horrific writing/dialogue/character development of TWD to that of Mad Men?!!! ROFLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!
You fanboys are insane. I would not have one smidgen of a problem with this show if the writing came anywhere close to shows like Deadwood or Mad Men. Shows I love that have great writing and little to no action on most episodes. That was the entire point of my post! The writing on this show is terrible. They can’t pull off entire shows with Michonne and Carl taking long walks through the forest or Darryl and Beth having hourlong heart to heart conversations. Since they clearly can’t produce the quality dialogue/character development of first rate shows, they need to just focus on creating a better plot. Just keep it simple. Because these past couple of episodes have been super boring.
I really thought this was one of the worst episodes of the show. I get the need to “develop” some of the secondary characters, but between the poor writing/acting and the stupidity of the characters involved I was not in on this episode at all. It’s just really hard for me to “like” the characters when they are so dumb with their decisions.
Ha bbq_hax0r, I can’t recall you ever *liking* anything on this show in all your comments. Has there been an episode or character moment you enjoyed?
bbq_hax0r is one of the only people who actually get it. It’s not the fact that they are going for character development, it’s the fact that the show is in its fourth season and it still isn’t working at all.
Still LOLing at the Mad Men comparison. Unbelievable!
I don’t think it’s hard to get. This show is not well written. I’d never argue that it is.
@bbq_hax0r: On second thought, ignore my question. I can’t/won’t defend this show and it really doesn’t matter why you’re watching. I can’t reasonably explain why I’m watching, or why I’ve decided to give up expecting much from TWD. Seriously, no worries.
I’ve watched the show since the very beginning so I feel in “too deep” to stop watching it now. I tend to “hate watch” the show, hoping that it gets better and because I like zombies. It’s true, however, that I tend to find the show extremely flawed.
The show needs to at least be interesting, and as of now, I’m interested in Glenn with Bull Randleman, Sexy Soldier, and Mullet Scientist and Rick/Carl/Michonne’s story. Who knows what will come, but at the very least I’m intrigued to see what will come. My problem is with how dumb the characters act constantly, it really undermines any development of the characters. That is Rick’s major problem, he’s been proven to be an inept leader (and character) for so long that it is very difficult for me to buy into him as a likable character, especially the protagonist.
I have stopped watching Talking Dead, since I’ve grown increasingly frustrated with the circle jerk that ensues that afterwards. If the director cannot properly tell a story within the context of the show then I’m not gonna waste my time afterwards listening to him explain it.
I may be a bit of TV snob (there are very few drama shows that I watch and they all rank among the elite shows on TV), which puts TWD in a tough spot for my personal comparisons, but the show is immensely flawed and poorly written compared to what I’m used to. I’m glad people like it and have no problem with the show, to each his own. I’m sure there are plenty of people who scoff at some of the shows I watch zealously (Hell’s Kitchen, Survivor, MTV’s The Challenge, et al.) so I don’t mean to pick on people for what they enjoy. I just find this show extremely frustrating and sometimes get annoyed that people constantly defend every action taken by the show and its characters.
So,
How come Darrel hasn’t hooked up with Beth?
who says he hasn’t ;-P alot of stuff could be happening off screen… just sayin they spent all night together in a trunk… either way if i were daryl i’d totally be tappin it.
How can he not be? It’s the apocalypse…their lives are gone, their friends are scattered, they have been traumatized for months (or years or whatever)…she’s pretty hot. They’ve probably picked up condoms on one of their grocery runs before. Why wouldn’t they hook up?
1. He’s too old.
2. She’s not hot. She’s annoying.
3. If he’s going to “hook up” with anybody, it should be Carol.
4. If Beth and Daryl get together, I’ll be done. I’d rather see Daryl die.
I think she is like 17 and Daryl is in his early 30’s. I don’t see that happening.
Krolin10- I highly doubt any guy is worried about condoms at this point…lol
Greg- Daryl is at the youngest late 30’s on the show. He’s 45 in real life. Again, at this point in the world does age matter? Not that it matters, but the actor who places Beth is 28 which I find shocking.
Budweiser nailed it in my book stating the actors real ages. My jaw hit the floor when I found out the actress was closing in on 30, I only looked it up cause I thought the chemistry between the pair was getting uncomfortable if she were 16-17. Either way honestly in the apocalypse I doubt 2 attractive-ish folks wouldn’t just randomly be hooking up. This show seems to skirt away from that subject far too often. Vulnerable, desperate people would be linking up left and right just to make their miserable days better.
She was 17 when they were on the farm, she’s probably 19 now.
Dear god, I hope they DON’T. I was holding my breath all this dumb episode, ‘please don’t go there, please don’t go there’. I found it so curiously REFRESHING they didn’t hook up. Why should they? They have no feelings for one another. Just because they’re there? Alone? (and we don’t need another horrifying pregnancy on this show. though she’s young and healthy, she doesn’t need a baby!)
budweiser, the guys may not be worried about condoms, but I bet the women are. The zombie apocalypse is not a good time to get pregnant!
Beth is obviously still a virgin. The “new” Daryl would not deflower an innocent young maiden…………..yet. Just as he wanted her first drink to be “special”, he’d want her first time to be special, as well.
Not a great episode, I get the idea but the writing/acting just didn’t carry it off and it was boring. However if they’d hooked up it would have been worse.
The show has shown other couples either forming real (also sexual) relationships post apocalypse, like Maggie/Glen and Tyrese and the lady who was killed (probably by the crazy little girl though Carol took the rap); also quick hook ups (Shane and Andrea). But it doesn’t have to be that way all the time and it would have a creepy (though I admit not totally unrealistic) aspect if they’d done it here, though OTOH I suppose they still might at some point.
Why wouldn’t they hook up? I do not understand the Carol/Daryl thing at all..the actors do play younger than they are..but 28 is 90210 shocking, she is playing like a 19 year old. Reminds me of Annie on Community when they had an episode at a bar and they announced she was supposed to be 19 and had to get a fake ID. I thought, “no way, Alison Brie is pretty but c’mon, she is no where near 19.” lol
How about, because they’re not attracted to each other? I’ve never gotten the impression that Beth is interested in Daryl, and same for the reverse. Sex is not a default conclusion.
Because she’s play a 17 year old. Honestly I get more of a big brother, protective vibe from Darryl. Why must everyone couple up these days?
Speaking of LOST and filling in characters’ backgrounds, I thought the “I ain’t never…” drinking game Beth and Daryl played was an amusing throwback to the same drinking game that Kate and Sawyer played.
And was the scene that totally turned this episode around for me. Beth and Daryl rambling around in a country club in search of peach schnapps was not the best 35 minutes this show has ever done. Lol
But once the characters actually started talking to one another . . . really strong stuff. Was surprised to see such a favorable review from Alan on this one, but I think he’s right. This was a great and much-needed showcase for Beth and Daryl.
It’s also a game high school kids Or girls play. I thought it was more telling of where Beth is developmentally, much like Carl eating that damned pudding.
They should have developed the characters back in season two. Beth, Carl and Glen are not my favorite characters and should not be given an hour of my time. I did turn the channel. If the show doesn’t pick up, I will need to find a new one.
Soooo you are gonna find a new show due to it being boring after watching how many episodes and for how many years? I hear more empty threats from viewers of this show than any other on television…
This episode was putrid fluff…
I hope they get on track or this show will be jumping the shark with this get in touch with your feelings lovisode are not cutting it…
this episode was character development… not ‘putrid fluff’… i feel like it’s actually really believable. this is a story about survivors.. we are watching them survive… lol, i dnt know i like everything.
@Micheal: See my comment to Brent above: I have no idea why you watch this show. What do you expect?
actually its sad that the best part of this hour long dreck was Darryl taking a four-iron to a walker’s skull…
It’s actually sad that people who didn’t like the character development can’t articulate something more meaningful than the action was underwhelming. Seriously, why are you watching this show? If all you want is skull-crushing week to week, watch Vikings.
I watch “Vikings” and I think it is a good show. It is not “Mad Men” or “Downton Abbey” but it is NOT a battle every episode show. If anything it has a *less* action that TWD.
It may be believable, but it wasn’t very good. Professionals who are paid to write (very few episodes) should be able to move the plot along, be interesting, and provide character development all at the same time.
If you’re going to mention why, in an apocalyptic zombie-filled world, they’re running around the woods and burning down a shelter… maybe it’s time to ask yourself why the entire group at the prison didn’t have a fallback point stocked with ammo and supplies if, perhaps, (i don’t know) the Governor came back or they would have to flee in a hurry? As for Daryl’s arrows: I wouldn’t be too worried about him finding more…he was making arrows when they were staying at the farm.
they did have a fall back plan. it was to all get to the bus. no one was expecting a tank
@Dave: Getting on a bus isn’t a fallback plan. That’s an escape plan. A fallback plan is having somewhere to regroup when separated. Frankly, you would think that after what happened at Hershel’s farm (i.e. when they all just happened to realize that maybe everyone might show up on the road that had all the cars), they would create a fallback plan that actually involved meeting in a specific location and having backup supplies.
Edit: I should have said “if separated.” Given that they’re living in a zombie-filled world, the chances of separation and attack are high. Again, it’s just smart to have an emergency fallback (or even a series of fallback plans).
This group has proved time after time they never look at the worst case scenario, they live day to day. Look at what happened with Patrick. They should have had someone on watch inside the prison at night, not just outside. Anyone could just naturally die in their sleep and turn. They don’t think about that though. They got too comfortable. All that being said, I assumed that they would have at least had a meet up point in case something happened. On Talking Dead, they mocked the idea that they should have known that someone like the Governor could come by. But why? It’s highly unlikely he’s the only guy left who had his ideas. They know there’s people out there like him so they really should have had a plan other than jump on the bus.
Agreed. A fall back plan is “if we get separate we meet at the big tree in the woods” or the “intersection on route 44”. After what happened with Andrea they should be well aware that getting separated is a strong possibility.
I really liked this episode and it seems like the new show runner is making up for some lost time in servicing the characters and making us care about the characters a little. They seem to be avoiding flashbacks (I think it would help a lot, if any show needed them to fill in the characters pre-zombie, its this show, but maybe they do not want to copy “Lost” to much).
To many of the characters are “red shirts” who we are supposed to care about only because they have been around. We should know about them and this episode does that.
I enjoyed it as well. These sorts of stories should have been told back in Season 2 so that we cared what happened in the later catastrophes. I appreciate the effort, but I wonder if it’s just too late?
also enjoyed it. I don’t think it’s too late to give a backstory to as important a character as Daryl, but do agree it should have happened in season two; perhaps when he was hunting for Sophie (didn’t they have some kind of hallucination episode with Merle) then. Same goes with Glenn and Maggie (and maybe carol). Not interested in a dr. Bob backstory episode though; only important characters please.
I’m sorry but I have to disagree again. I think we got a lot of Daryl in the first two seasons (and yes Daryl had his Merle visions in S2 hunting for Sophie) and some Beth in season two. It is just that it has been so long that we have seen them featured that we have forgotten. I do recommend rewatching the series after this season to see what I mean.
I don’t think it is ever to late to give a character more backstory either. I think the show will last a few more seasons so there is still time to develop even brand new characters like Abraham not to mention give some more back story to Tyreese and Shasha.
@GaryC:
How does a character become important if you don’t get a little backstory? That is what makes us care for them in part. I would like to see Bob’s backstory especially since this show isn’t afraid to kill most of the important characters. It could be that Beth is on the way to becoming important now, just like Carol did before her. Remember when most people-it seemed-hated Carol? I think that process is starting.
I don’t understand how people could say Glenn is under developed. He is one of the characters that has underwent the most change since season one. I do want to know more about his back story.
characters can become important if the story makes them important; e.g. Daryl, Maggie, Glenn, michonne. I don’t object to the idea of giving some of the secondary characters back stories, but I don’t think they can go from giving none to cramming a bunch of them into one season. They have to leave some time for a story beyond wandering into supposedly abandoned houses, country clubs, etc. and being attacked by walkers or people.
This was the worst single television episode since Gordon Jump molested Arnold and Dudley on Diff’rent Strokes.
That was the worst use of hyperbole since the last time you commented.
Liar.
If we’re seriously talking worst single TV eps, how about when Tom Green hosted SNL back in 2000?
I did it! I finally didn’t watch an episode! Now, if I can just keep up this momentum….and just keep reading Alan’s weekly reviews…maybe I’ll be completely out by the end of the season.
This show is like lukewarm coke now.
I don’t think the show writers no much about alcohol. I’m pretty sure a starving teenage girl, who had never drank before, would have been practically comatose after drinking cups of MOONSHINE.
That’s a good point. She played that first sip with just a slight grimace like she was drinking a snapple flavor she didn’t care for. Moonshine with no chaser would’ve hit her like a ton of bricks. That’s a mistake alot of tv shows make though not just walking dead
I thought about that. Maybe she is lying saying she didn’t drink before. She did cover up when she said she watch her friends drink during a seccion of “Truth or Dare”. It is sad to say but teenagers as young as 13 do get into their parent’s “stash” or do it with older friends.
Even if she had drank before, she’s still a petite girl who hadn’t been eating any food. You add in moonshine and she would have been on the floor in the fetal position.
Exactly she should have been puking her guts out after one sip. Moonshine feel like fire burning it’s way down you esophagus. Moonshine on a tiny gay who’s never or at least rarely had a drink, who hasn’t had a decent meal in 3 -4 days should have had her puking and dry heaving.
Other than the potential forest fire they started for no real good reason, I liked this one. Character developmment is really the only reason I’m still here, so to those that hated this, I wonder why you even bother with this series? Seriously, you never cease to boggle my mind with the rants.
I think people just get disappointed with where certain characters’ development is headed. I think we all have our favorites, and we want to see them do certain things and head in certain directions. When they deviate from our own visions, it’s kind of disappointing. Obviously, we don’t have control of any of that, but for people who really get into a show, we start expecting or desiring certain things.
Like what, exactly? I appreciate that you have some sort of vision for the show, but the vague generalities are pointless for discussion.
Those of us who were not enamored of this particular episode might still like the show. We all have episodes that we liked more than others, and those might be different from ones you liked. This episode was just ok for me. I still don’t care for Beth as a character and I didn’t care to see her for a whole episode. I still find her annoying, especially when she’s crying and baring her teeth.
Thanks for be non-commital with your hate. I dislike when Walking Dead is all silly plot, no character. This episode was all character, and I at least appreciate that they tried. The attack that Beth is “crying and baring her teeth” is frankly sexist and silly to me. Her father was just beheaded by a man they should have killed when they had the chance, and her sister is now missing. How do you expect a teenager to react? Please, because all the hatred for Beth sounds like whiny misogyny to me.
From what I have seen, some people want Daryl with Carol. And when he gets close to any other female, they freak out. Or they want him with no one. There’s a whole lot of “I want this to happen, and if it doesn’t happen exactly as I want, the show sucks.”
I am all for characters.. Just not when they are behaving disconnected from everything we have seen before. Daryl is a bad ass. He takes care of himself. He knows what to do and what not to do in a Zombie apocalypse. So why get hammered with a teenager on moonshine then go around risking your life in stupid ways. That’s what bothered me more. Why indulge the quest for booze.. you know better.
@Bill: The scene where Daryl broke down and revealed he’s been carrying the guilt of Hershel’s death and the resulting massacre at the prison was more than enough justification for me. Daryl is human like everyone else on this show. He can’t always be in action-figure mode.
@Debbiew:
EXACTLY!!! Especially annoying to me is the complaint that if they haven’t seen their favorite character in anything significant for a few episodes then they are done with the show, or if they see a character too much they are done with the show; or if my favorite character is killed that’s it for me. It tells me that they don’t like the show as a whole so much as having a cult with a certain character.
Recently on “Persons of Interest” my favorite character Det. Jocelyn Carter was killed. I hated that, but I like the show for itself so I didn’t go off in a huff when my favorite character died. If one is serious about having high states then one run the risk of their favorite character really dying.
Of course if the show does something that is not to one’s liking one is free not to watch, but in a show like this things are bound to happen that one doesn’t like as a viewer and one can’t be so sensitive, so if for example people are shipping Daryl and Carol and are saying they will not watch the show anymore because they have hooked up with other characters, well C’mon!
@Joel The problem is also that this show has never been very good at character development. They spent an entire hour with Beth and I know almost nothing new about her, other than she can drink moonshine like it is apple juice, and I don’t like her or care about her more than I did last week. And before you say it, I watch this show because I like some of the characters, some of the plot, and zombies. It is OK to criticize a show you watch, which seems obvious.
Good point, Chief Deputy, but I feel like I understand Beth a lot more than I did just in watching how she interacted with Daryl.
The criticism week in, week out generally is “I hate X characters featured in this episode and everything they did sucked. This is a stupid show.”
TWD has never featured great writing, and I gave up expecting that some time ago. I have done my fair share of complaining about TWD in the past too. I ended up unintentionally hate-watching season 2. But at some point you either need to accept the height of the bar the show has set for itself or move on with your life.
I’m not one to nitpick but I found it totally unbelievable that they would choose to burn down a house in the middle of a wooded area. Even a very drunk Daryl would have more sense than that.
“But at some point you either need to accept the height of the bar the show has set for itself or move on with your life.”
Thanks, Joel. That’s my exact position on this show. It will never be great, every episode will have things that annoy me, and I have to roll my eyes and accept it for what it is.
And honestly, criticizing it is just too much work. There are just too many plot holes and bizarre writing decisions to list them out every week.
It wasn’t compelling and because of the missteps like Beth drinking moonshine and not getting sick it pulled me out of the story. I appreciate character development. even more I appreciate when I’m made to care about the character development. This was boring not because it was a quiet episode between 2 character but because between the limited acting of EK and the stupid moonshine issue, I not only didn’t care, I was bored.
Just because the show is the walking dead does not automatically make every show a masterpiece…Beth acting as a shrink for Darryl was nonsense as she is half a fruit-loop herself…obviously this episode struck a sour note with viewers hence the comments here…
Agreed. Beth telling Daryl “you HAVE to…” was irritating. I hate people telling me I HAVE to do anything, and you’re right, Beth is in no position to act like she has all the answers now.
No more Beth please. I don’t know if the actress is bad or if she is actually really good at playing an annoying character.
This wasn’t a good episode. To much time is being spent on character development. The creators have lost focus as to why people watch this show. Its a guilty pleasure. There are anchor characters we have grown to love as they struggle to maintain some form of humanity, family and semblance of normalcy in a world that has grown chaotic. That is the most you can hope for and the long drawn out character development is boring and steering away from the shows success, which is predicated upon overcoming situations, people and the walkers to survive. Enough with the character development, let’s move the show along!
Maybe they have lost track of why some people watch the show. I for one want to have more fleshed out characters so that actions (and non-actions) make sense. Otherwise, they are all red shirts.
I think in a zombie apocalypse that guilt and loneliness would be some of the hardest things to overcome.
I think you have it backwards — to each their own — but I’d argue that it is the subtle complexities of the The Walking Dead that makes it as good as it is. If it consisted of nothing but constant chaos, the show would be nothing more than a prolonged video game. Despite the surface material, the show really isn’t about zombies at all to me. It’s about a group of diverse characters, and it’s interesting to see how each individual adapts to the chaotic environment. It makes you think about what your own stance would be in that situation. What would be your purpose, and what do you see for the future? It goes beyond just learning how to take out a walker.
look at me everyone, look at me! Im so smart and unique because i watch a violent horror post-apocalyptic horror show not for the action or to see interactions between groups of people in a world without rules, no i watch it so i can see an extra who has been around since season 2 be given a whole episode where she drinks cups upon cups of moonshine and doesnt even act very tipsy (never having a drink before) and im the only one who sees it as character development! god i am smart!
Yes, and let’s not forget it was a poor attempt at the so-called character development. Darryl and his brother were not choir boys so it wasn’t surprising to see he came from a background like the house they found. Beth was introduced as a sheltered child on the farm with her dad who once had an alcohol problem and a protective sister so it wasn’t shocking that she had never taken a drink. This episode only substantiated what you knew and didn’t make me feel anymore connected to the characters. This ain’t Breaking Bad its the Walking Dead, stick with the tricky situations of trying to survive the zombie Apocalypse and end the failed character development.
Yes, definitely the most ridiculous, unbelievable thing I’ve seen in a show about a post-apocalyptic zombie world where a bite from a zombie somehow changes you into one of them – and yet the obvious consumption and absorption of loads of their bodily fluids (blood, saliva, etc) through the act of obliterating their brain pans while inches away has no effect at all.
This episode was dull and I couldn’t get into it because the acting was off. I kept wishing that Daryl had been stuck with with Michonne or someone else. It would have made for a more interesting episode. I don’t care enough about Beth to give two craps about how she feels. The Daryl parts were okay, but even the acting there was below average. I enjoyed last week a lot more, but this wasn’t the worst episode so far. Inmates still has that title.
You know Michonne and Daryl did stuff and thangs in that moonshine cabin when they were looking for the Governor. Isn’t that how she got them fleas from Daryl?
I started this as a response to another commenter. I said that guilt and loneliness would be some of the hardest things to overcome in a zombie apocalypse, I want to follow through with this, and add my assessment of the arc that’s being developed now.
Although all our characters have learned some valuable walker killing skills, this separation is potentially more crippling emotionally than when it first happened (though this isnt really shown, presumably people trusted in the state/the medical establishment to come up with a solution, and groups of comrades were probably more easily formed because people were less suspicious), and even after they were forced from the farm (in this case, there was a crisis of leadership, but the group, except for Andrea was intact). Now, there is no group, only groups of survivors, and this on the heels of a flu that weakened them. Of course they should have had a better back up plan, in which case, only Glen (in the company of Tara, who he saved) would be separate from the group because she would have made the choice she thought best when he was passed out, not knowing of any back up plan.
With each week, I feel increasing dread. My characters live, and through writing etc, they have taken on new life. Most of them are making their way to Terminus, but something is going to happen, and though I know it will involve death and walkers, there are fewer and fewer expendable characters, especially now that you’ve got me to care more. Their skills at surviving mean little if they can’t actually live, by which I mean feel joy and sadness in equal measure.
The problem I have with this show is that the overall story seems to wander as aimlessly as the walkers it features. What’s happening thisnseason is pretty much the same thing that happened in season 1. They find a place, it’s safe for a time, and then they have to move on. Sometimes the characters have to walk together and have some bonding moments, and any plot developments happen very slowly. The final battle with the Governor, for example, could have easily happened at the end of season 3. It will most likely take the remainder of the season for all of the main characters to find each other again. They will probably stumble across the Alexandria safe zone in the season finale.
The question is, where is this all going? Is there any sort of point to all this?
You think they’re going to make it all the way to Virginia in four episodes? They can barely get out of the backyard of the prison from what we’ve seen so far.
Exactly how I feel. Come on, already. I was so happy for Abraham and Emmett to show up because I thought we were finally gonna get some “big picture” story. It’s time to introduce the rest of the world using these characters. To just keep walking around in the woods is long ago tedious and awfully boring.
Where is all this going? Is there any sort of point to all this? That’s exactly what the characters are asking themselves now, after their attempt to make a life worth living in the prison and seeing it ripped apart.
I agree wholeheartedly. This show, like Dexter, has a season-by-season formula that it fails to significantly deviate from. They had an option to make the show about more at the end of season 1, but they just didn’t take it. They kept the scale extraordinarily small, and it just hasn’t provided enough material to keep this up as long as they want it to.
I am fine with character development. It would be nice if the writers could figure out how to integrate character develop. into an actual plot line. It’s not like it hasn’t been done before. Why does the group need to splintered and separated to do this? Why does all forward momentum have to grind to a halt when the writers decide to finally decide to define a character? I feel like when you watch this show you have to be content with “character development” *or* “an actual plot” because god forbid they happen *at the same time.* The other issue with the small groups is that you really find out who needs more acting classes. Some of the actors are just not skilled enough *yet* to carry a whole ep.
Yeah, unfortunately since they have neglected character development for three seasons they seem like they are playing catch up with these episodes. It would have been nice to see some of this stuff back on the farm rather than all the Rick/Lori/Shane soap opera.
I’m sorry but this episode sucked I don’t mind character development but a whole hour focused on two people was a little ridiculous. And plus I think it’s a little too late as well these characters have been on the show 3 to4 seasons already. There is no need for it I think I actually fell asleep for the first time. Very disappointing.
Same, ‘character development’ is necessary but by the end I was reading the magazine, I brought to read during the commercial breaks, during the actual show and just half listening.
Looking at the clip of the governor standing on the tank made me laugh. Found him an interesting character when first introduced; ridiculous by the time they killed him off.
I appreciate this episode’s attempt to develop a character or two, but the results weren’t great. I actually care less about Darryl now than I did before this episode aired. Beth + moonshine = nothing. No slurred speech, stumbling, nothing. Not even an awkward come-on to Darryl. Since Alan brought up the comparison to Lost again, I think it’s instructive to play a game to illustrate the huge problems facing Scott Gimple: (1) imagine the entire cast of characters of Lost transplanted into the world of TWD. TWD immediately becomes a very compelling drama (perhaps the best thing on TV), exceeding the heights to which Lost was occasionally capable. (2) imagine the entire cast of characters of TWD transplanted into the world of Lost. Lost is cancelled after one episode.
So, what to do? Gimple can kill all, or most of the existing characters. That would be a good start. But, as long as Kirkman is involved, those characters are likely to be replaced by more cartoonish silliness, such as mullet-boy.
Gimple just has to pray that people keep watching because of the zombies – because, that’s all this show has
The show had a good idea when Tyrese and then Rick and Michonne found the sign for sanctuary. I wish the rest of the season would focus on that. We didn’t this episode and to me it was a wasted episode. This new sanctuary seems really interesting and so does Eugene knowing what caused all of this. Why not focus on that? Why jump all over the place and waste valuable episodes on burning cabins and drinking games?
This show always manages to waste its opportunities to be great. I also miss everyone being together and Rick being the center of the show. I hate when he isn’t in an episode. There are things that I like about this second half like Michonne/Carl, Rick/Michonne/Carl , Abe/Eugene mission, Rick/Marauders, Lizzie and Tyrese/Carol. Why not focus on these story lines and move the damn show along?
Burning down the shelter in the middle of the night was insane. Not only does doing so remove their shelter in the middle of the night (as Alan states above), it attracts walkers, and poses a potential threat as a forest fire. Utterly nuts (even if prompted by moonshine).
I very much enjoyed Daryl and Beth’s Most Excellent Adventure. Best episode of the second half so far.
This was a terrible episode. Boring and nonsensical. There were tiny moments that worked: hiding in the trunk of the car, Darryl bring up Beth’s suicide attempt etc. Also, a country club is an interesting setting for the to be in. But over all Darryl and Beth just can’t carry an episode. This was tedious.
I’m really surprised at your positive review.
Yeah, I thought Alan was going to hate this ep, and I was surprised by the mostly positive review.
This ep just felt like a waste of time. It was pointless imho. It would have helped if Beth was an interesting character, but she’s not.
Come on this episode stunk. I hate Beth more than ever. I hope she is killed off before the end of the season. Hey Beth, no one cares. The Zombies add more value to the show than you.
I don’t mind that we are just getting to really know Beth. It is hard to give adequate storylines when a cast is so big. A few deaths give the other
characters more screen time. This is a multi season show so there is time to get to her (as it would be for other characters in succeeding seasons). I don’t
consider her a “hanger on”. I certainly don’t consider her a red shirt if she dies. One of the problems of her getting screen time is that she was on the young side. Carl is Rick’s son so by default I think Carl got more screen time for that. And of course Beth’s dad Hershel had a lot of time, as did Maggie so there wasn’t much room for Beth. But now that her dad is dead she will get more screen time. Beth drinking alcohol I interpret as that she has grown up and will get more adult storylines and will be no longer Maggie’s kid sister that needs protecting. That was underlined by Daryl letting her kill the Walker that attacked her in the Club and not lifting a finger to help her after she claimed she could take care of herself (by the way it was a sort of mirror of when Abraham & Co. just let Tara fight it out with the Walkers when he came up in the truck). In this way I think we will hear a lot more from Beth in the future.
I do regret one character that we never got to know at all: T-Dawg. If there is one character that we almost knew nothing about when he died it was him.
Oh and for the record. I doubt very much that “Terminus” is a live community.
It is probably as dead as the people who barricaded themselves into the Country Club. That’s why no one hasn’t heard of it till now its long dead and I suspect that Abraham is a bit “off”.
And yes I agree her not being really drunk on moonshine is strange, but instead of a writing flaw, that could be a hint that she is lying through her teeth when she says she never had a drink before. She probably has been guzzling her pop’s stash before the world ended.
What might be the significance of the spoon Beth picked up at the country club? It said “Washington D.C” in the bowl of the spoon.
The spoon Beth picked up at the country club had “Washington D.C.” engraved in the bowl of the spoon. What’s with that?
Eating bugs and cooking snakes! Glad to see Darryl and Beth apparently watched Man vs. Wild, for helpful wilderness living tips, back when they could watch TV! I once read a historical novel where the heroine walked through the woods for days, eating mostly bugs.
Poor Daryl; as a kid, I imagine he often had to eat whatever he could find.
Which historical novel?
I don’t understand the comments like “This show is now just a soap opera with the occasional undead creatures making an appearance.” I see it more and more and more when shows decide to be more complex and focus on characters, their development and interaction with one another. Breaking Bad, Justified, The Wire and some other great shows get called a soap opera because some people can’t wrap their simple minds and think while watching TV.
If all you want is stuff blowing up or a show where nothing happens but you get a laugh, watch a network TV show. If all you want is a paint by numbers shows, watch 2 1/2 men. If all you want is a show for stupid people, watch Modern Family.
Exactly. EXACTLY what I’ve been trying to say for weeks on these forums. I always have viewed “The Walking Dead” as a high-concept drama instead of a zombie kill fest and I’ve always been rewarded. The acting has been stellar for the most part (Jon Bernthal, Jeffrey DeMunn, Scott Wilson, Michael Rooker, David Morrissey, and last night Norman Reedus were some of my favorites). I think this show is character driven, not plot driven. If it were plot driven it would literally just be hour upon hour of zombie kills and nothing else. It must be nice to be some of these simple minded fools, because I’m exhausted emotionally after some of these shows (like Breaking Bad, good lord!)
We’ve all heard about the budget restraints this show is dealing with. I guess it’s why for 3 1/2 seasons we have spent an awful lot of time with these characters walking around in the woods. Well its getting pretty boring for me and last night was a total snooze fest. I’m here to say to the powers that be: you are the number one cable show ever. You finish in the top ten in weekly ratings, amazing for a cable show so please get off your axes and move this story along. Stop using budget as an excuse to stay stuck in the woods. There is a whole world out there and, I’m guessing, a pretty compelling story to tell… lets go!
If the budget has been cut and this is the crap we get, then maybe it’s time to cut the cast. There are too many useless characters just hanging around not doing anything. Time to wrap up their stories and get rid of them. These characters can go:
– Bob
– Sasha
– Carol – wrap up her story and then cut her
– Tyrese – They wasted his character since season 3. Too late to fix it now.
– Beth
– Rosita – yeah she’s in the comic, but what is the purpose of her beyond being the hot girl? I have a feeling she will be useless and taking up space.
– Lizzie/Mika – wrap up their story and get rid of them
They need to cut the excess and focus on Rick, Carl, Daryl, Michonne, Maggie and Glenn. They also need to get the group back together and stop wasting episodes. We only have 4 episodes left and we’ve learned very little so far. The only thing I learned was that there is a camp some of them are headed to, Michonne had a son, There are violent raiders around, Michonne and Carl are developing a great relationship and Michonne chose life with Rick and Carl over wandering alone. So far, the Rick and Michonne and Abe stories are the only stories that have been worthwhile.
There has been no progress from Glenn and Maggie or Tyrese and Carol. If “Still” didn’t exist, we would be at the same place we are at now.It moved nothing along.
I love watch and hate watch this show. Gotta love it that there is a weekly TV show featuring zombies. But I’ve come to often hate it. The lazy writing and the constant wandering is just boring. At this point I’m not interested in development of minor, who cares characters. The time for this was long ago. At this point its time to tell the larger story of what happened, what’s happening and what will happen in this potentially fascinating world.
Bring on Abraham and Rosetta and get your axes moving north!
I still like Reedus, but damn, Daryl’s sobbing was terrible acting.
I agree with some people here…Beth is annoying and a horrible actress…she needed to be decapitated not her dad…now that would be a good episode…anyone that like this must also watch days of our lives…muck…get I touch with your feelings sissy boy!
I really liked the first two seasons of this show. Please don’t try to compare this to Breaking Bad. The writing and acting is no where close to that. The pace of the show is inconsistent, so we never really know what to expect. It’s sporadic and not well guided. For the last three episodes, things have not made enough sense plotwise. follow the doctor because he’s “smarter,” but he shoots up the truck. burn down the house, blah blah. Things have to make sense, but it feels like every week they want to focus on something else. I’m all for character development, I assure you I am, but this was not the right time or place to really do it. It’s poor execution with poor overall writing, and poor planning. This show has the potential for greatness, but there’s no focused movement forward. Some people are saying that our expectations are too high. Well to that, that’s basically saying to your kid, oh a C on your report card? oh that’s good, at least you tried, let’s only focus on the positives. at the end of the day, they need to fix a lot of this show.
Streamline character development with some plot. If you can do that, it shows that you have direction in the show, instead of learning nothing. What this move in “character development” really worries me is that there is no true path.
This show just makes me dislike Chris Hardwick for hyping it on The Talking Dead. Ex-alcoholics are the worst.
I don’t particularly care for him…I watch that show for the guests and other things but he could be replaced very easily…acting Chloe Dykstra like a lab rat on crack…his girlfriend is almost young enough to be his daughter(she looks sixteen)…perv
I am not a hate watcher. And, to me the burning house at the end was an excellent metaphor for the lost potential of this show. The middle-fingered salute that Darryl and Beth gave to the house is a metaphor for my personal gesture to the episode. Several times during the show my wife and uttered the sentence “This is just painful.” I actually turned my head away in disgust a few times. The main problem was the dialogue, which was almost a bad Breakfast Club parody. The second biggest problem was Beth’s acting. Neither Karl nor Beth can act worth a damn, in my opinion. Lastly, the suspension-of-disbelief index was low because of the strange decisions the characters made, and Beth’s supposed drunkenness, which was indistinguishable from her non-drunken state. In my opinion, it was a bad, bad episode.
Everyone is talking about how bad Emily Kinney was, but I found myself cringing for Norman Reedus too. This is coming from someone who loved Daryl during seasons 1-3 and liked him during season 4. I don’t know if it was the writing or what, but his delivery in the majority of the scenes were awful. Two awful actors makes for a very horrific show. They needed to throw Steven Yeun, Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira or Melissa McBride in the episode to help balance out the bad acting with some good.
I can’t put my finger on it. I could appreciate the opportunity to expand Darryl and especially Beth’s character, yet I found myself a little bored with this episode. I think it was a combination of the things I found glaringly unrealistic for a show in the ZA and the fact that I don’t find EK that compelling as an actress. Reedus can carry an ep just fine. The ep in season 2 where he went off searching for Sophia and hallucinated Meryl was tense and compelling. This was flat from the moment they climbed out of the car trunk.
I’ve had moonshine from Georgia. My family is from there. You drink moonshine and it burns. No way a barely nourished little slip of girl drinks it and all she does is make a yuck face. In fact she should have puked and/or been insanely drunk. The thing is an error like that could have been easily solved by having them find a 6 pack or Darryl letting her drink the peach schnapps.
Anyway I appreciate the effort Gimple is putting into these back 8 and I’m hoping it pays off when everyone meets up at Terminus. It’s just I’m not watching the repeat airing because they just don’t hold my interest.
I agree. This is one of those episodes that I will never watch again. It was really hard to get through the first time. I’ll admit that I may be a bit biased since Rick is my favorite character and I have an infatuation with Michonne and her fine rear end, but the fact still remains that this episode was boring. I expected more from a Daryl centered episode since I have enjoyed them in the past.
I know it’s a TV show, but this episode was really boring and I think did a poor job exploring the characters. Add to it, the repeated stupidity of some of these characters’ actions (as mentioned in the review) and you just have to roll your eyes, especially when you consider that they have survived for 2+ years. I don’t mind the lack of zombies as it makes the screen time they are on more meaningful, but the zombies that appear out of thin air for scare value are getting more and more predictable.
I think the worse thing about this episode was that final song when the house was burning. Totally horrible and totally summed up the entire episode.