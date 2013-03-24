Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘This Sorrowful Life’

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I crank up some Motorhead…
“This Sorrowful Life” started out seeming like it was going be a long slog towards an inevitable result: an hour of Rick beating himself up over whether to turn Michonne into the Governor, when we all know, like Merle, that he would never do such a thing. Fortunately, it took an abrupt right turn about at third of the way through, with Merle relieving Rick of the choice and dragging Michonne off to the rendezvous by himself.
This was also something of an inevitability. The odds of Michonne being killed before the finale (if then) seemed non-existent, and once Merle decided to let her go and try to take out the Governor himself, you knew how it would end. Again, you can’t take out the bad guy before the climax, and you can’t have a relatively minor character like Merle be the one doing the killing.
That said, it was at least an interesting march to the inevitable this way, albeit one that burned one of the show’s better actors in the process. Because the characterization on “The Walking Dead” is so spotty(*), the show tends to rise and fall on the strength of the individual performers. Once Merle returned this year as something other than a fire-breathing racist caricature, Michael Rooker demonstrated that he was one of the castmembers who could do a lot with a little, and he’ll be missed.
(*) Note that this is another one written by new showrunner Scott M. Gimple, and likely a better representation of what he’ll be able to do next season than “Clear” was.
But at least we got some insight into Merle before the Governor shot him and his brother stabbed his face eighty dozen times – and not in the superficial “here are one or two anecdotes about my previous life so you’ll feel bad about me when I die in two minutes” way that T-Dog and Axel got earlier this season. We got to understand what makes Merle tick – some of that courtesy of the suddenly chatty Michonne – and in his clever solo assault on the Governor’s forces, we got to see the kind of value he might have brought to Rick’s group if he hadn’t been so hell-bent on playing the bad guy.
I’d have liked for him to stick around – and/or for him to have taken out the Governor, which would have been both surprising and something of a relief from a character who’s grown tiresome – but I liked the way Rooker and Danai Gurira worked together, and Daryl seeing the monster wearing his brother’s face was as horrifying in its own way as Sophia’s emergence from the barn midway through last season.
Some other thoughts on “This Sorrowful Life”:
* In terms of the action back at the prison, I couldn’t help but find it funny that Rick delivers his big speech about how he needs to stop being a dictator and listen to what the others have to say… and then immediately walks away, rather than wait to actually hear what they have to say in response to the many, many talking points provided by that monologue.
* I can in general take or leave the Glen/Maggie relationship, but I enjoyed the proposal scene, both for the way Greg Nicotero shot it and because I could imagine the conversation continuing off-camera with Maggie asking Glen how he happened to come by such a pretty ring. How long do you think he spent disinfecting it?
* The car alarm scene had some nice action beats, like Michonne staying alive with the help of her tether, but wouldn’t Merle think to poke his head up for a moment to see if this loud noise was attracting all those mindless killers who are attracted to loud noises?
With that in mind, what did everybody else think? Given the frustration with the back half of the season I've seen here so far, are you looking forward to the finale, or are you just waiting for things to be over until next fall?
Man, the show’s writers did a great job redeeming Merle, to the point where I felt bad about ’em. It might’ve been a bit rushed, but it worked, in my opinion.
In an alternate Universe Merle would have made a great General
Merle got a better end than he deserved. I feel horrible for Daryl though. He didn’t deserve to see that.
Lets’ not forget the Governor becoming a Walker for at least a few seconds when he liberated a few digits from Merle’s remaining hand. That must make eating viscera difficult.
Did anybody notice that Ben Allen’s son who was part of Tyreese’s group got shot when Merle tried to take out The Governor? He walked into his line of fire. And he was Merle’s first and last walker meal. It was Ben body that Merle was feasting on with his three remaining fingers (interestingly enough the two fingers Merle lost on his left hand when The Governor “got the munches” are the same two fingers on the left hand Glenn cut off to get a female Walker’s wedding ring to serve as an engagement ring for Maggie). If there is anything that will turn Tyreese against Rick totally is that. Ben’s head didn’t look like it was damaged so we may get to see Walker Ben.
I will say Merle chose some good tunes form the CD or MP3 player-or maybe cassette tape?-that the last owner left in the car. If I was the Governor I would take that car for myself since it is the closest to a limousine there.
Oh and I have no problem with Rick walking away after his stepping down from the “Ricktatorship” (remember when all the fans were clamoring for that?). It would’ve ruined the poignancy of the moment. It wasn’t a press conference and they could discuss it later off camera. I am glad to see that the spirit of Dale has returned.
Michael Rooker did an amazing job as Merle the last few episodes. To me this highlights both a strength and a weakness of this show. A positive is you have some pretty good-to-great actors on this show. When the showrunners give them some halfway decent material, you get, well, redemption from a character that seemed a cartoony racist bad guy most of the time. We saw his motivations, his calculative nature, and that while he was probably never a good guy something spurred him to be that way and that even he was not comfortable with how far he had fallen. We also saw some tormented humanity with a pretty incredible performance by Michael Rooker. This is particularly effective if your experience with Rooker is largely based on seeing him as Jared Svenning in Mallrats. Yeah, I know.
The downside, and a considerable one, is that of characterization. Aside from the main leads, namely Rick, Carl, Glenn, for some reason Andrea, and the bad guys, most of the people do not get much good characterization or reason to be there. At least not until they are needed for something, like being a martyr and dying. It’s getting a bit better, however they need to build these characters up more. Not everybody is going to have a great story, and if there is a war with the Governor probably some of the cast will be killed off. However they need a long-term plan. They really should make us give $0.02 about these characters. I would suspect a big part of that is changing showrunners, and switching visions of the show. If Merle had died maybe three episodes or more ago, I do not think I would have been phased. After getting a picture of the man and his struggles, his seeming desire to break away, and Michal Rooker given a chance to show something in the character really worth watching other than being a well-done bad guy, he was one of the most compelling things on the show. His most recent interactions with Darryl and the talk on the Bible with Hershel were truly riveting. This characterization should have been planted long before, preferably from the start of the series, even in very subtle notes. They did it with Darryl, however Darryl became the redneck hero of the group almost instantly and Merle’s change was a slower burn. Compare that to T-Dawg or Sophia; they were with the group the whole time and their deaths were pretty emotionless affairs for the audience since they never really made them meaningful to us.
My other gripe with this is it makes it might make things too telegraphed. Hershel has become pretty much the moral core of the group. Scott Wilson has been amazing as Hershel, and I think the character has far surpassed what the book-version was. Hershel is a very well fleshed out character with his own conflicts and nuances. He also has a magical shotgun that never runs out of ammo, however that’s an aside. But frankly, they have invested a lot to show how great he is as a character. Whether they plan on it or not, this makes me think he is destined to be killed. Not because I have any evidence of that, just because in this show they usually only do that if you are Rick/Carl/Darryl/Glenn/Maggie/Andrea, OR because you are going to be axed pretty soon. That is not so much a problem with Hershel or them making him into the moral core of the group. It is problematic that there seems to be a trend where they only bother to showing much from the supporting casts when they are getting ready to kill them off. To me, whether this is Hershel’s swan song or not, it’s distracting because they have been incredibly uneven in how they develop the characters a/o our relationships with them. Of course, then there is Andrea who they have managed to mismanage pretty consistently.
It is not all bad, and I still enjoy the show. Enough to watch it and write a short dissertation on it here, I suppose. However, it could (and should) be better. Giving your actors a chance to let the characters breathe, and letting the audience really connect and see the inner-working of the characters, would do a lot to make the deaths more meaningful, the losses more poignant, and the victories more heartfelt since these would be characters we felt we knew more intrinsically, and with whom we had suffered alongside with. That is the one thing I really appreciated from LOST that I think this show could draw a little from. I do not need character-centric flashback extravaganzas. However, getting to know a little about the characters’ pasts, or their motivations, their quirks, fears, failures, and desires, will make it MUCH more impacting when somebody loses their daughter or sacrifices their life defending the group. Part of one episode spent with Morgan and we are deeply drawn into his story, his zombie-wife he cannot kill, his son, their survival. Then a couple years later when we see him again, there is a very visceral reaction to his mental decline, the loss of his son, his near-hopelessness and despair. So it does not take much time to make a greater lasting impact with characters and their fates.
-Cheers
“However they need a long-term plan.”
This is biggest piece of the puzzle that’s missing from TWD. With all the creative changes, there’s very little consistency from episode to episode. If they would smooth this out, it would be a pretty good show. This was a much better episode than last week — if this writer is the showrunner next season, I have hope the show will improve significantly.
I feel his change from racist a-hole to murderer of 16 men was not shown nor developed. How did he get there? One idea from Lost this show could use occasionally is to make each episode about one character and give them flashbacks to before the apocalypse. We have Merle’s basic building blocks–abusive father (if I remember)–so he could have seen the Governor as a father figure who trusted him and gave him respect, so following orders would have been easier. But we didn’t see that. Merle just became a killer and then repented; his struggle and change weighed less.
I did like the episode overall.
I liked how they gave some emotion to Daryl once he realized Merle was a walker. It was a good episode to see them and their bond no matter how tenuous it was. Also I agree we didnt see Rick go back and forth on his decision. And the best part of the episode NO Andrea!!!
I thought that was a great scene. Norman Reedus is one of the stronger actors on the show, and he really nailed it with the range of emotions that would have been going through his mind at that point. His advice to Merle earlier — “you can do this without other people anymore” — turned out to be quite prescient.
Reedus has been solid every time they’ve given Daryl something to do other than being bad ass. He’s a great actor and deserves more opportunities like this.
And don’t get me wrong: he’s excellent at being badass, but that’s the extent of his role 95% of the time.
Daryl’s last discussion with Merle and later encounter with walker-Merle, in this ep., poignantly parallel his interactions with hallucination-Merle and with the walker Daryl tussled with, then stabbed multiple times in the head, in “Chupacabra”.
three years ago, who knew that I would be morning the loss of Merle. Thank you, Mr. Rooker, you will be greatly missed.
Note: he was feasting on Ben. Creative way to get rid of an annoying teen. (Up there with V)
I hope that Daryl can sense from the carnage what Merle tried to accompish. I really want him to know that he was right to keep faith in his brother.
Well Daryl will know that at least Merle let Michone go and that Merle told her to go back and help the prison folk. Hopefully Daryl noticed the chest wound, saw the bodies of the Governor’s men and put two and two together.
Ben wasn’t annoying. I’m honestly not sure if he spoke more than ten words. His dad is definitely annoying though.
The purpose of killing off Ben was to give Tyrese and Sasha and even greater incentive to help the Governor.
One pet peeve I had regarding Merle using the car to have the zombies follow…where in the world did the music come from? I don’t recall him putting in a cassette or CD, and I highly doubt there are any radio station still broadcasting one year after a zombie apocalypse.
The CD could have been in a CD case in the car or it could have been in the CD player itself.
Either that or Merle carries a Motorhead CD around with him wherever he goes. Which honestly sounds exactly like something Merle would do.
I think the Motorhead CD (or cassette tape) was already in the car.
That old beater was the perfect vehicle for Merle, just as the fast, flashy red Dodge Charger whose loud alarm Glenn used to “Pied Piper” walkers away from the Atlanta dept. store in S1.e2 (“Guts”) matched Glenn’s character. The sounds they used matched their ends, too (Merle’s was at once a siren song to lure walkers [pun intended] and a swan song for him; Glenn’s literal siren sound was a warning of danger.)
Unfortunately, in both cases, the Pied Piper tactics served their intended purposes, but backfired as well. In Merle’s case, the very walkers he lured contributed to his discovery and ultimate murder, and in Glenn’s case, the “geeks” he lured ended up killing Daryl’s deer and worse; they bit Jim, outright killed Ed and Amy, and forced the quarry group to flee.
I thought this a good episode in what’s been a fairly week half season other than clear. I didn’t notice that Scott M. Gimple wrote this episode until Alan mentioned it, but it does leave me hopeful for next season. He’s penned the only two episodes to use Michonne well, and he appears to know how to make character interactions interesting without losing focus on the ever present zombie threat.
Sadly, I’m not overly enthusiastic about the finale since the outcome is inevitable, but I am looking forward to seeing how they set up season 4 and where the show can go from here.
Well put. I actually forgot about my hatred for Michonne with this episode. Here’s to hoping they can redeem her!
We all know what will happen next week, but I wonder what may happen next season. I’m betting the prison becomes inhospitable to some extent and they move on, perhaps Woodbury?
@BBQ_Hax0r
I don’t think Michonne needs any redeeming even before the episode “Clear” how many times she saved some of the group’s lives including Hershel’s during the Governor’s attack on the prison? I have gotten mad at her a few times like her uncommunicativeness and not seeing Andrea’s side of things but she doesn’t need redeeming.
Hunter, I mean actually developing her character. They relied on her scowl/sword and awesomeness fromthe fanboys who read the comics and her character never developed for the tv show. Like James said, there’s really only been two episodes that used her character well.
I’m most interested in the season finale to see if AMC will be willing to shell out some dough for what looks to be a major battle (which they’ve been building up to). If they do, that would give me a nice lift. I’m not looking for anything like “Blackwater”, but at least something a little more extensive. And I hope if they cheat their way out of it that it’s a) clever and b) believable with the characters.
I wonder if Merle’s Plan A was to deliver Michonne and take the opportunity to whack the Governor. But upon her showing some compassion, willingness to let bygones and bags on the head be bygones, he moved on to Plan B (which wasn’t half bad)
I wondered about that too. Merle’s decision to let her go felt a bit odd, and then when it became clear he planned to attack and kill the Governor it felt like his original plan was a lot darker. Thing is, Merle would have to assume the Governor would kill him as soon as he got Michonne, so it was essentially a suicide mission either way.
I loved how he turned the Governor’s assault on the prison back on him, and how he ambushed their ambush.
I’d’ve thought Merle’s decision to let her go felt odd, too, if it hadn’t been for that last conversation he’d had with Carol. He called Carol a late bloomer, and she very kindly (I thought) suggested that he might be a late bloomer, too. The camera gave us all of a half a second to watch Merle’s face ponder the idea that he had the capacity for change before leaving the scene, but I found it poignant.
Merle’s decision to let Michonne go felt very abrupt. Michonne didn’t say that much, and Merle never gave an indication he cared what Michonne had to say anyway. Linking the decision back to what Carol said is a good catch, but I don’t feel like the writers set it up that way.
I think multiple factors played into Merle’s decision to let Michonne go, including things she said that resonated with conversations he’d had with Hershel, Carol, Daryl, and Rick:
…his love for Daryl, who made it clear he and Merle must stay with Rick’s group (Daryl’s new, extended family) and who indicated Merle must make amends to earn that group’s forgiveness (which Merle knew would never happen)
…his taking to heart what he said to Daryl about owning his own cojones [Michonne said that, too, in so many words]
…his lack of interest in changing his ways sufficiently to fit in and his belief he’d never be respected no matter what he did, anyway (hence, the drug-seeking behavior, that reflected his sense of being a prisoner desirous of the escape offered by getting high)
…his insight that giving Michonne to The Governor was a desperate move that would merely turn Rick, Daryl, and Hershel into The Governor’s minions by helping fulfill The Governor’s revenge fantasy without forestalling the Governor’s wiping out the entire prison group (including Daryl) anyway
…his belief that the prison group could not survive the Governor’s assault
…his conviction that someone (he) must take out The Governor using The Governor’s own tactics
…his belief that he’d die, somehow, sooner or later, anyway, and his deep down conviction that he needed to make amends for his wrongdoing by acting as soldier to protect the safety and humanity of the side he thought was most in the right [he protected their humanity by kidnapping Michonne so they couldn’t turn her over to The Governor]
I suspect this post will be lengthy. Sorry about that!
I wondered about Merle’s motivations, too. However, remember when Rick asked Merle whether he understood why he did the things he did, and he said no, that he was a myself to himself? It’s plausible that Merle didn’t know why he let Michonne go: he just felt it was the thing to do for reasons unknown to him.
/myself to/mystery to/
I loved the scenes between Merle and Michone in this episode and wished this could have happened before this. It was great to finally see Michone “chatty”. I’m disappointed that these two won’t be able to go to war together. That would have been something to behold.
But watching Darryl breakdown when he sees his zombie-fied brother was amazing. If there was anything that could have made Darryl visibly crack emotionally, it would have been the loss of his brother and Norman Reedus really delivered on that.
I will definitely miss Michael Rooker on the show. He made Merle more than just a bad ass, he made him a complicated, twisted character who probably couldn’t be rehabilitated in the long run but it would have been fun to watch them try to go there with him. But after the governor bit two fingers off his only good hand, I’m sure lots of things would have been much harder to do even with his trusty bayonet-stump.
The fact that the Governor let him become a zombie was low even for him. Can’t wait to see how he finally goes out.
Hell of an actor Rooker is. I will appreciate the character Merle more from now on.
Reasonably good episode (far better than last week). Anyone else annoyed that Rick & co actually believed that the Governor would leave them alone after he got Michonne? I thought Merle at least would know that, although maybe he did, but didn’t say anything as he was already forming his own plan.
No. You are not alone. Sometimes I feel like there is a hot potato of stupidity on this show. like It went from Carol to Lori to Andrea to Rick. If he had made the Guv’s offer known earlier to the group, Maggie and Glen would have set him right.
Hot potato of stupidity. I may start using that as it fits so well. Why won’t they kill the walkers accumulating in the yard? This was a good episode, but… man many actions of the characters are so… strange.
Which is more unlikely: That Rick would actually believe the Governor and turn Michonne over or that Michonne would wander into the back of the prison (which they still haven’t cleared apparently) with Merle? Much better than last week, but they could have used some of the later Michonne/Merle stuff to set up his capturing her as she let her guard down. I did like Merle’s plan for the ambush.
I was hoping that the ring would still have the zombie finger in it when Glen gave it to Maggie.
Its the sign of bad writing and it is inexcusable. The only way they know how to make the plot move forward and/or to create drama and tension is by making characters stupid or illogical things. Season two was crippled by this. It is not a coincidence that best run the show had, first half of season three, this stopped and characters far more consistently made decisions that maintained there own logic based on character not the needing of the character to be stupid in order to force a plot they show wanted to do. The show wants to do one thing, while the characters as they have been constructed want to do another.
In order to delay the killing of the Governor to the second half of season three, they had to return to lazy writing. The story demanded the Governor be killed much earlier in the season but they did exactly what was expected and unsurprising. They only way to delay it realistically would have been if some other outside force had entered the dynamic, upsetting the balance. A massive heard or another group of humans that threatened both groups.
I am not convinced the Governor is going to die in the season finale. I could see them dragging this out longer.
“Hot potato of stupidity” for the win!
Yeah, I definitely had an “WTF? COME ON!!!” moment at the start. Neither Darryl nor Hershel bringing it up was bad enough. But…yknow, last week I thought this episode would be a waste of time because they aren’t that stupid; once Rick laid it out for Merle and he didn’t immediately laugh his ass off at Rick for believing the Governor would keep his word, I just had to throw my hands up in the air, and go with it. “OK, we’re pretending they’re THAT STUPID tonight. Let’s see where the episode goes.”
That we actually got a good episode despite the idiotic premise bodes well for the finale and S4, though it would be nice to not enjoy TWD in spite of itself, so let’s hope they don’t rely on such brain dead plot setups too much in the future (yeah, I know…of course they will).
And really, all they had to do was have Rick come back from the meeting saying “this is what the Governor said; it’s obvoiusly bullshit. We need to decide if we’re going to war, or running”. Then Merle could still decide Rick is a moron/pussy for not handing Michonne over and take matters into his own hands (flee the sinking ship and use Michonne as a barganing chip). Though nothing could redeem that “hey Michonne, follow me into a secluded area then turn your back on me please?” scene.
No you’re not alone at all, I mean knowing what they do of this guy, why they think the Governor would simply leave them alone 10 miles away is beyond me. That seems to never even factor into their decision making process.
For me, in the world they live in, no way I hand over someone like Michonne, she’s worth her weight in gold. Especially considering there’s no chance the Governor keeps his word.
That was a major point for me. My recollection from the summit with the Governor was that Rick already knew there was going to be war no matter what and explicitly said so in conversation with Hershel. The whole episode was premised on his forgetting that key scene so it was a total non-starter for me, even though what resulted was pretty watchable.
This show is like brains to a zombie for zombie fans. As long as it’s there, you’ll keep going for it, however spotty, uneven, or lacking.
Yep. The Governor started the meeting with Rick by saying there was not going to be any kind of treaty or agreement, they were only there to talk about Rick’s group’s surrender. No other options.
Suddenly twenty or thirty minutes later, out of the blue, he says forget all that stuff we’ve been talking about, about how I must wipe you out so that Woodbury can survive, just give me Michonne and I’ll leave the rest of you alone.
Rick: “D’uh… OK!”
For the last few weeks, just as it was last March, “The Walking Dead” has been a frustrating reminder that “Mad Men” isn’t back yet. The show just plays as gibberish to me because I don’t care about anything anymore. I can’t tolerate anyone on Twitter singing the praises of this show like it’s the only thing worth caring about on AMC and we’ll just immediately turn the channel off until October.
Let me get this straight…you search out an article reviewing ‘The Walking Dead’ to whine about how much better ‘Mad Men’ is. OK???? Mad Men has its own set of rabid fans and detractors. If you don’t like TWD…don’t watch. Easy Peasy. Ratings are the closest thing we have to democracy. And unless you are getting a cut of Jon Hamm’s salary I don’t understand the fury. Mad Men will be back soon enough.
Yes, it’s a mediocre show that gets too much praise (along with Homeland and Girls). Why compare it to Mad Men? Do you compare every meal you eat to the Michelin Star restaurant?
If you don’t like it, why watch it? Plenty of under-watched gems out there for you to enjoy.
No “fury”. Just…weariness I guess. I compare the two because they air on the same network on the same night. One makes me wish the other were here. I did not say “Oh my god, The Walking Dead only reminds me how angry I am that Enlightened is cancelled”.
I also did not seek out this article to complain. I’m a regular reader of Mr. Sepinwall, and he asked me what I thought. So I told him. I’m just in my later stages of Fienberg’s syndrome. Want to walk away but we’re so close I might as well finish.
Sorry to enrage you…did either of you like tonight’s episode? I thought it was okay, but as you can see, I struggle to view it for what it is and not simply as a countdown.
I have tried twice to get into Mad Men but it just bores me to tears.
While this was one of the better episodes the show’s done, no, I didn’t enjoy it. The clunky writing + strained plot mechanics ensure I watch this show as background noise while doing work.
Yes, it’s mildly upsetting that Walking Dead gets huge ratings while gems like Enlightened, Party Down, Venture Bros., etc…are mostly ignored. But knocking Walking Dead for not being Mad Men strikes me like being upset at the Twilight movies for not being as good as a deserved Best Picture winner.
If you sub in Breaking Bad, I’m with you all the way. Party Down is awesome too. And I would put In Treatment and The Wire in that exalted category too, as well as a little-remembered Showtime series called Street Time. But Mad Men to me comes across as surface and style with “no there there”.
That’s fair, Mark. It’s really just the close proximity of the shows and the fact one is literally going to take the place of the other in two weeks. Like I said, wouldn’t make any other comparison to a show I felt was of higher quality. My reaction is only the result of this specific set of circumstances.
I don’t know, I liked the first half of this season after liking very little of season two. I felt they were setting up The Governor to be the big bad this show desperately needed and it hasn’t really paid off the way I thought it would. Consensus seems to be that “Clear” has been the best of these seven so far…is David Morrissey even in that one, or am I just forgetting him? I agree that the show neither holds nor requires 100% of my attention. It reminds me of the discussion Alan and Dan once had on their podcast about episodes of shows that tower over the other ones, and how that usually happens with a “good, but not great” show. I think when all is said and done this will be one of those shows, especially if Gimple is in charge for the forseeable future.
And yes, Breaking Bad rules. Agreement!
“But Mad Men to me comes across as surface and style with “no there there”
Perhaps an examination of identity, commodification, and advertisement – being produced and televised in a highly commercial, extremely shallow culture such as our own – needs to appear exactly that way.
As much as I’m a fan of Breaking Bad – and as entertaining as it is – I’m afraid it comes nowhere close to examining the issues which confront me in my daily life as Mad Men does.
Yes, excellent redemption of Merle. Wonderful performance, wonderful writing. Too bad they couldn’t have done it sooner, or made us care as much about other characters before they were killed. Hopefully this is an indication of what’s to come — though Rick’s windy monologue was pretty terrible.
I want to know what the Governor did in his pre-walker life because right now I don’t buy him continuing to kick the ass of tougher-seeming characters.
And what were they doing at that farm or whatever it is? Was that the appointed time for when Rick was supposed to turn over Michonne?
Yes. The Governor was going to kill everyone who showed up except for Michonne.
The Governor had the advantage of having three of his men beat the hell out of Merle first. In a fair fight, Merle would have killed the Governor.
It seems to me that The Governor was some sort of downtrodden little corporate dweeb, slogging through life before the walkers came…at least that was what he alluded to in the episode a couple of weeks ago.
And while I agree thee first half of the season was “OK,” I really think “Clear” and “This Sorrowful Life” has things looking up for a strong season 4.
CindyM, I agree. He reminds me a little of Will Patton’s character in The Postman. IIRC, he was copy machine repairman or some other nondescript job and the apocalypse somehow opened up an opportunity for him to become some warlord. Same with “the Governor” aka Philip Blake.
@CindyM:
Actually that is exactly what happened to the main regular villain in “Revolution”, that other post apocalyptic TV show on NBC. Tom Neville (played Giancarlo Esposito) was a shy insurance adjuster functionary before the power went out and he developed into a sadistic power hungry officer in the Monroe Republic. They haven’t really fleshed out what happened to him shortly after the power went out but he probably had some bad things happen to him (they did show him beating a guy senseless a few weeks after the lights went out when an intruder invaded his home) but he didn’t loose his son or wife over the next 15 years so he didn’t suffer as much as The Governor over the previous year did.
None the less that could’ve happened to Philip as well, a relatively small cog that has gone on a power mad trip.
@CindyM:
Actually that is exactly what happened to the main regular villain in “Revolution”, that other post apocalyptic TV show on NBC. Tom Neville (played Giancarlo Esposito) was a shy insurance adjuster functionary before the power went out and he developed into a sadistic power hungry officer in the Monroe Republic. They haven’t really fleshed out what happened to him shortly after the power went out but he probably had some bad things happen to him (they did show him beating a guy senseless a few weeks after the lights went out when an intruder invaded his home) but he didn’t loose his son or wife over the next 15 years so he didn’t suffer as much as The Governor over the previous year did.
None the less that could’ve happened to Philip as well, a relatively small cog that has gone on a power mad trip.
I’m sorry, but if you have a dagger in place of a hand, there’s no excuse to lose a one-on-one fist fight.
Watch it again, Gary. After being pummeled by three guys, the Gov picks up and throws Merle from behind, then kicks him in the head a few times. Merle gets one swing, misses, gets up and charges the Gov. Gov grabs him by the dagger arm and runs into a wall before biting off his fingers. He has one good shot at stabbing the Gov as he steps back before shooting him, but he was also reeling from having two fingers bitten off.
Granted, it’s a stretch but still plausible to me.
Had the merle zombie spoiled for me by a screen grab from this episode posted online over a week ago. If you never got a screener Alan, any idea where these images came from?
No idea. But it’s another reminder that when these things are leaked, it’s almost never from a member of the press who was sent a screener.
As with most Walking Dead episodes, I liked this well enough, as long as I don’t think too hard. But it’s just really hard to believe that 1) Rick would contemplate sacrificing one of his own and 2) Rick et al would believe that the governor would stop pursing after that sacrifice.
The whole plot is driven by those two impossibilities. Take away either one, and it all falls apart, and then the season is just a waiting game until one side attacks the other.
Anyway, I liked Merle’s attack. I thought the way they showed him Pied Pipering the walkers was a bit on the nose, but the strategy was cool, and the music added to it.
I realize that two of the stronger episodes were written by the new showrunner, but even so, this season seems “good enough” as a whole that it’s surprising a change was made.
Agreed… entertaining show (most of the time), just try not to think too hard about what’s going on and enjoy the ride.
I wish the show hadn’t included the lines between the Governor and Milton a couple of weeks ago where he completely spilled his plan to kill Rick’s group when they showed up. These last two episodes would have been much stronger if there was some slight chance that the Governor would be good on his word. From our point of view, Rick just looks like an idiot.
Sitting at home, well-rested and fed, comfortable, and facing no life or death decisions, it is so easy to criticize Rick’s contemplation of giving up Michonne. These people are tired, hungry, and worn down, so they may not be positioned to analyze every decision effectively. Essentially, they have been fighting a war against zombies, and war creates PTSD, reducing the effectiveness of one’s reasoning and mental processes.
Also, Rick doesn’t know everything the audience knows about The Governor. So, in life, sometimes leaders make bad decisions because they want to believe the promises of their enemy because it is easier to lie to one’s self than face the truth of conflict (see World War II). So, it is entirely fathomable that Rick, or another in his position, would take this course of action. We hate their weakness, but he has been shown to be a flawed leader from the get-go. His biggest blunder was chasing off Tyreese.
I can understand Rick wanting to sacrifice Michonne to ensure the safety of his two children (even if the paternity of one is in question). The baby is given little screen time so it’s easy to forget she’s even there. Rick is having ongoing hallucinations involving Lori and has been driven half crazy by grief, guilt and the horror of knowing his son killed Lori after she turned. I doubt that the Rick we knew earlier in the show would take the Governor’s word for anything but the current Rick is clearly a desperate, broken man.
@Kronicfatigue:
I don’t think Michonne was considered one of “their own” until clear and even that was tenuous. The whole arc of Michonne being a closed mouth outsider gave credence that he could turn her over in exchange for peace. It wouldn’t have been credible with anyone else. Merle would’ve been too easy to give up, Darryl and all the rest unthinkable. Given the new Rick it is not at all “impossible” he would do that. And while I don’t think he really believed it as well if there was a chance of peace and so a chance to save his daughter and son from being killed it is natural that he would consider giving a relatively new comer who had made no real effort to join the group over the nearly two weeks between the time she came to the prison and the episode “Clear”.
And the whole season right up until “This Sorrowful Life” was supposed to be the new more ruthless Rick who was adapting the very same policies that Shane advocated (and IIRC most people seemed to want him to adapt, a ruthlessness that would sell a relative stranger down the river, so “impossible” is by no means the correct term. The Rick of season one and two and the first two episodes of season three wouldn’t. The Rick of the rest of Season 3 could credibly strongly consider it in the name of the rest of the group.
@JamesG:
And that is why I try personally to judge a character’s thoughts and actions from the character’s POV. We the audience, know too much. Rick is only going on what he knows. Yes we know there was no chance that the Governor was serious but Rick couldn’t, and so I don’t by any means say Rick is an idiot.
I mean maybe given what The Governor *has* done to the group that he does know about maybe he should know better, but he didn’t know it for a solid fact like we do and so there was a slight hope he could save his group and stay at the prison instead of venturing out into the unknown again. Indeed that is a recurring theme through out the season. Andrea didn’t want to leave Woodbury because of al the comforts and security it offered, Rick doesn’t want to leave the Prison for exactly the same reason. And with Michonne being a cipher for most of her two week stay she was easy to contemplate giving up while the others were of course impossibilities to do so-except for Merle of course.
@Dave and Sue:
Exactly. Rick has been though a hell of a lot over the slightly over two weeks they have been at the prison (I keep emphasizing the in show length of time because it helps understand the context for the mind set of Rick, Andrea and the others, so from Rick’s POV it has been less than two weeks since Lori has died, Glenn and Maggie kidnapped abused and rescued and The Governor attacked them). He put this burden of leadership on himself after the so called failures of the consensus decision making during seasons one and two (remember much of the audience hating all the moral discussions over so called obvious decisions like leaving that guy Shane would later kill on the spike fence to die, and then whether to execute him or not, not to mention some of the “Dale and Andrea hate” LOL!). That is a lot of pressure on a man and it temporarily broke him. The ironic thing Dave he didn’t really drive off Tyreese intentionally. He was trying to drive off “Lori” but of course no one at the time knew that (and that happened only about four or five days after Lori died) so it wasn’t really a “decision”.
BTW I strongly suggest to everyone to rewatch the series from the beginning. Knowing what will happen would put a new perspective on Rick’s decisions and maybe jog our memories of what we all thought at the time. I sure helped mine.
I’d go with what BBQ said, just don’t think too hard. Yes Rick is under pressure, worn out and doesn’t know everything the audience knows about the governor. But he could easily know enough to rule out trusting the governor if Michonne just told him what she knows. And, when he met the governor he, Rick, seemed utterly contemptuous of him, ‘isn’t this beneath you’, ‘don’t you want a statute of yourself’, etc. If you stop and think, it’s just *not* plausible that Rick would believe the governor would keep any deal; then he suddenly seems to realize that anyway…but this was a pretty good episode if you didn’t think too hard.
Merle told Hershel (and likely told Daryl) his view of how The Governor operates, and no doubt Hershel, Daryl to Rick. Michonne also shared what she knows, which is plenty. Given all that intel – Rick’s being broken and desperate notwithstanding – I can’t believe the groupthink that Rick’s inner circle displayed RE: turning over Michonne.
Merle, of course, never fell prey to the groupthink, and I suspect he kidnapped Michonne largely so that Rick’s group couldn’t turn her over (she never would have gone with him willingly), and he continued on without her (without sharing his plan) because he knew it was necessary for someone to show up before high noon and stealthily take out The Governor using The Governor’s own tricks against him.
Sorry for the gibberish 1st line (and no doubt Hershel, Daryl to Rick); it should read: “and no doubt Hershel and Daryl told Rick.”
Re: Froide, I agree on reflection that Merle never intended to hand over Michonne, just get her away from the prison so he could launch his pre-planned ambush on the governor’s people. I hadn’t thought that when watching. And we seem to agree that in any plausible situation Rick would have heard convincing accounts from two people on opposite sides back at Woodbury (ie Merle and Michonne) as to why he shouldn’t trust the governor.
Emmy worthy work from Michael Rooker and Norman Reedus tonight.
Amen. I loved them both in this episode.
I usually applaud the differences between the show and comic. Case in point: the two most popular TV characters aren’t in the comic book. That said, I had three gut reactions to tonight’s episode that speak directly to the aforementioned differences: (1) I LOVE Michael Rooker. From Henry Portrait of a Serial Killer to Mallrats, he is the man. Very disappointed he is gone; (2) You cannot blame Andrew Lincoln for the fact that the TV Rick SUCKS compared to the comic Rick; Lincoln is a fine actor who is doing the best he can with some super-flimsy shit; I really think Kirkman needs to throw his weight around a little with how piss-poor the character is at the end of three seasons; and (3) that being said, Norman Reedus’ Daryl is a big reason to tune in every week. Not since Morgan’s reluctance to shoot his undead wife in season one has there been a performance like this one. So while I am very hopeful entering the season three finale, I also would say this show needs a general like the Union Army of the Republic needed William Tecumseh Sherman. Peace and zombie grease.
Love the parallel of fingers. The two of the zombie woman’s engagement ring and the two Merle lost.
A few ideas…
Merle committed himself to Rick’s group cause, as one would commit to marriage?
The loss of those fingers foreshadows their engagement will end in death?
Merle’s sacrifice was for a greater good, as was the zombie ring?
Merle’s turn into a zombie was a parallel that he bonded with his brother into a complete character, as was the engagement where two become one?
I was thinking along those lines, as well.
Also, RE: bonding into a complete character occurred to me, too…reminded me of J.R. Ewing’s death on “Dallas”, after which the “good guys” (Bobby and Christopher) made a conscious decision to adopt J.R.’s “dark side”.
I’d speculate that Maggie is going to die somehow. She seems like a logical choice for a “major character” to leave, imo.
I interpreted the Governor biting off Merle’s fingers as him becoming as ravenous for human flesh as the zombies he aims to kill.
By the way, the actress Emma Bell, who played Andrea’s sister Amy in “The Walking Dead” also plays Emma Brown in the 2012 continuation of “Dallas”.
I don’t want to come across like a jerk, but I honestly don’t think this show has the capability of making deep thematic connections like that. I think the Governor bit off Merle’s fingers because it would be “cool”.
Merle explained to Rick why The Governor would bite off his fingers: “He would cut people’s throats or smash their heads in order to conserve bullets, but I always thought that was just an excuse.” In other words, our Phillip is a sadistic, sociopathic sum’byotch.
Was I the only one that thinks there is a chance Team Prison votes to leave and The Gov is attacking an empty prison next week?
That’s the logical decision for the group. Set a trap and leave Woodbury’s crew in the dust.
The prison is pretty much a death trap, but I can’t see them leaving. It makes logical sense, but it would rob them of the big showdown to end the season.
Although I wish Rick’s group would booby-trap and then vacate the prison, I’d prefer – if they’re dead set on fighting – for them to take Woodbury while the Governor’s group is preoccupied at the prison.
That is my thought, Rick wants to stay, but his speech on it being a vote and not a Ricktatorship leads me to believe he’ll be outvoted, Herschel, Glenn, Maggie, Carol, the blond haired girl who only sings once a year will all vote to go.
I think the Governor attacks an empty prison and stays very much alive and we see more rick/governor in season 4.
I agree with Aaron, a yard full of walkers around the perimeter is a great defense for approaching people (not just the Woodbury crew).
I had the same thought. Booby-trap the joint and run. But I’m afraid they’ll go for the “big battle.” Ideally, the group should run and the Governor pursue, forcing the “big battle.” That would make our group look smart and the Governor even more crazy, giving time for dissension (Tyreese) to form in the Woodbury ranks.
I would vote for let them attack an empty prison while your group opens the gates to an undefended Woodbury, maybe rescuing Andrea in the process, and taking some of the residents who want to join a new group. Milton and Tyreese maybe?
And, of course, Dr. Stevens (because somehow I think Hershel’s not long for this world).
Not going to say I called it, but I called it or at least I was very close to it. Yeah, I called the Gov mowing down his own people. I just didn’t tell anyone.
The walkers accumulating in the yard that they can’t even both to take out with a knife (which is dumb) sums up this season: Walkers are relegated to background noise and are only allowed when the writers need a weak source of tension/drama to fill a scene.
Granted a show about just escaping walkers is boring (as they are slow/dumb/etc) but if the show can’t write better arcs/villians they may need to give back some primacy to the walkers.
Fairly good episode. Since we basically know what’s going to happen next week, I’m excited to see how they wrap it up and set up season 4.
There is absolutely no reason for them not to have taken care of the walkers in the yard by now. At first it was plausible since they were afraid of snipers, but the character have spent plenty of unneeded time in the open these past couple of episodes. A handful of them could clear the yard in a few minutes and eliminate the potential danger of walkers getting in or impeding their need for a quick escape.
It just makes no logical sense that they keep them lingering around like that, although I’m sure they conveniently factor into next week’s plot.
Especially since they went to the trouble of lining them up at the fence this week to put out the tire booby trap. Why not kill them?!?!?!
I feel like they may be leaving them as a defense. Anyone who want to attack them has to come through the yard full of walkers.
I agree with Aaron, a yard full of walkers around the perimeter is a great defense for approaching people (not just the Woodbury crew).
I came to the same conclusion as Aaron, too. A walker-filled perimeter is a good defense. It would make Woodbury waste ammo, if nothing else.
That medium security prison was designed to keep people in, not out. The Governor doesn’t need to storm it so much as let the walkers in and give them a reason to go towards the prison. Don’t forget the Governor has a couple heavy vehicles that could breach the fence anywhere and that heavy machine gun to suppress their counter attack. The prison is only useful because of the fence. Once the fence is gone it’s no better than anyplace else.
Walkers on the outside of your perimeter maybe, but no inside the second area. Agree with Joel, a prison make a poor fort. Plus they have done nothing to strengthen the front gate, not even a vehicle blocking the entry.
I’m probably hallucinating this, but I thought I saw someone moving a grenade launcher when they were loading the trucks in the episode previous. Anyway, I was thinking you could plow the fence down and probably use that heavy truck to pull some of the doors or gates off the entrances, then just leave. Even if they can secure themselves inside from the walkers that would be streaming in, they’d still be trapped.
I agree with everyone that leaving is the best plan, and they could attack/rob Woodbury while the Governor is away, but I don’t think the group would vote for that.
I really hope the Governor dies soon. They’ve made him so ridiculously evil that keeping him around is going to get silly.
Norman deserves an Emmy. Get Rick’s head back on straight. Lori isn’t his sainted wife. They were having serious marital problems before the zombiefest and it grew worse after. She wasn’t his soul or moral compass. That is a stupid storyline. After the summit meeting Rick said he didn’t believe the Gov. Now he entertain the idea of turning over Michonne. Please he isn’t that gullible with everything he’s been thru. The whole season was about Rick’s lack of trust others and he was going to trust the Gov to leave his group alone. The show needs consistency. Like what ever happen to all the tea drinking in Woodbury? What was that about. Kill off Andrea. Whoever wrote the lines for Michonne needs to continue to write for her. I don’t really care if Maggie, Andrea or Beth die. And someone stop Carl from becoming a mute. I don’t really care that he is the future John Conner. He is acting like Clint Eastwood in a spaghetti western.
I still like the show and the flashes of brilliance are annoying because they keep me from writing the show off. Andrew Lincoln is doing a fine job with crappy material, being led around by the nose to better character situations. Norman Reedus and Michael Rooker are good actors but have -much- juicier roles to work with.
Looking forward to seeing the prison yard scenes end – equivalent of watching Lori boil water for 6 episodes last year.
@”Lori isn’t his sainted wife.” I suspect that some of Rick and Lori’s problems pre-ZA had to do with Rick’s lack of communication (she’s an over-communicator) and his tendency to run off saving the world while neglecting his family. On some level, I think he knows that now and feels guilty.
Also, so many TV characters tend to idealize less than perfect partners once they’re gone. Two examples from “The Sopranos” are Livia (“Johnny was a saint”) and Meadow (who’d figured out Jackie, Jr. was a scoundrel before he died, but revered him afterward).
I was hoping that after Lori died, Rick would actually lose it and Carl would have to step up and be the “soulless” one who would do whatever it took to keep everyone alive. Normally I don’t like precocious kids on shows, but something about a dead-eyed 13 year old shooting strangers right between the eyes is kind of intriguing. Doesn’t look like it’s going that way, though.
To me, the last four, maybe even five, episodes (including this one) are the strongest continuous bloc of episodes in this series’ entire run.
I strongly disagree.
Yeah, most people seem to, online anyway. If the ratings confirm that, I may have to enjoy it while it lasts–as either they will change it back to the version of the show I liked much less, or it will get cancelled.
Slacker I think you just watched it so long with frustrated interest that you got desensitized. :p I think you “turned”.
Honestly I think that can be attributed to a few elements. I’ve been disappointed with Season 3 overall and the first few episodes of the second half of the season were the worst of the bunch. This run came on the heels of that so there’s some relativity there. I do think that overall they are a bit better, though too (though I still don’t share your enthusiasm).
Clear was really great. No need to elaborate there. Arrow on the Doorpost wasn’t amazing but fairly decent. It had an interesting setup with the negotiation. Prey was good in its large strokes – it had good direction, focus and atmosphere, even though I found some of the details and characterizations still kooky. This episode had a nice ending though I’m still not bought in to why the characters choose certain things. Alan nails things above when he touches on some of the predictable elements.
The plus for these last episodes is probably the focus they’ve had. And they’ve generally had better pacing. Not splitting time between two places and in a few have left out characters altogether to focus on a few. But…there’s still kooky stuff, predictable stuff, and so forth.
Good points; and I agree it’s only relative. But what blows my mind is how many people think the past few episodes have been a *downturn* in quality. That I cannot see at all.
Although I enjoyed the insight this episode provided in regards to the innerworkings of Merle, I have no earthly idea why they decided to 1. Provide us with this information now of all times, and 2. Why they IMMEDIATELY killed him off after doing so. IMO, they just nullified the significance of these insights and wasted an episode that could’ve been better spent moving the plot forward a lot further. Instead, we get a virtually meaningless Midnight Run road trip/buddy moving starring Merle & Michonne.
Also, I envy those of you have never read the comics. If you could witness they way these writers are defecating on the infinitely better source material you would not be able to enjoy these episodes half as much. :(
Oh, I read the comics, stopping shortly after they introduced the Governor. I don’t have as high an opinion of them as you do, but I’m familiar enough with what Rick, Tyreese, etc., are like in the books.
Why is the insight into Merle’s character insignificant because he died shortly afterward? His death was one of the most memorable moments in the history of the show, in part because of how it was set up in this episode by the look into his character.
@Rcade – I agree, Merle’s story-line was done very well, he was clearly a good man who tried so hard his entire life to be bad. In the end he finally did what he knew was right, he abandoned his racist ramblings and felt compassion for the black Michonne, and tried to make amends for what he did under the Governor’s bidding, he clearly regretted and felt badly over killing those 16 men.
Merle dying this episode was all that could happen. What else could have happened? He goes back to the prison and is just a good guy after his breakthrough? That could never happen, Herschel, Glenn, Maggie etc… would never accept him, he knew there was no going back.
It would have worked better if we saw him kidnap Michonne, tie her up somewhere, drink whiskey and generally act “bad”, but then he goes and sacrifices himself to take out the Governor, revealing that he had good intentions the whole time, and the whiskey drinking was to take the edge off his suicide mission. But it didn’t really play out that way. He sorta “sacrificed” himself by taking on the Woodbury crew alone, but he didn’t really accomplish anything.
How is taking out a bunch of the opposing forces not accomplishing anything?
@MichaelDowling: I don’t see how a fundamentally good man would be so gratuitously, egregiously, aggressively racist. It’s one thing to adopt a bit of that to fit in with his buddies or whatever, but Merle took it extra far even for a redneck.
Ok, one thing…did it seem like Merle turned into a walker REALLY quickly after the governor shot him??
Yes, I thought about that too, but assuming that the Governor killed him outright with – say – a shot to the heart, it seems like he would have turned into a walker fairly quickly. Remember how quickly Shane got back up after he was killed outright last season? I will grant you, though, that there does seem to be some inconsistency to this sort of thing.
The Dr. at the CDC in season one said when somebody dies, the time varies from person to person for how long it takes to turn. So it could take an hour for one guy but 12 for another.
1) It seems like you turn pretty quickly after you die (Andrea’s sister, Shane, that old dude Milton was experimenting on)
2) We don’t really know how long it was between Merle’s death and Daryl finding him. After all, Merle drove a long way, while it looked like Daryl walked the whole way.
But I will agree on this: Merle’s face decomposed/mummified awfully damn quickly. You would think it would take longer to physically turn into that.
Yes, the CDC doctor laid the groundwork for this back in Season 1. Different people change at different rates. The decomposition was never addressed, but it’s been shown to happen rapidly
Then CDC doctor, now the adulterous FBI agent on The Americans
Alan, I also cracked up when Rick walked away without waiting for the others to say anything. I’ve mostly enjoyed this season, but I’m glad that it still provides stupid moments for me to laugh at.
If only he could have dropped the mic as he left.
“If only he could have dropped the mic as he left.”
Made me laugh!
He did the exact same thing near the end of “Besides the Dying Fire”, after getting lambasted for withholding Jenner’s parting words and before declaring a Ricktatorship.
Michael Rooker will be sorely missed. He was one of the best 2 or 3 actors on this show. I think he’d be perfect for a stint on Justified. A girl can dream, right?
Rooker on Justified would be incredible.
+1 – Let’s hope someone is thinking about that very thing!
Herschel was on Justified so you never know.
Oh yeah!
Pretty good episode. Losing Michael Rooker hurts. I’m hopeful for what the new showrunner can do.
Is Kirkman a pain in the ass to work with or something? How come there have been so many creative changes?
I am surprised when critics and viewers don’t point out the lunacy of plots. As if the character of Rick we have come to know would EVER consider this plan for even a second, or tell the guy he trusts least with its knowledge. The real Rick would have gone on an all out assault ASAP and used the offer as a ruse.
And Michonne could have untied herself from the post at any point. Why didn’t she? Because the writers decided she couldn’t so it would be more exciting. Awful writing.
Should I even mention the lunacy of using a 8X or 12X scope on a rifle at a distance of less than 100 meters? Or that a bullet would be intercepted by a head and not travel right through it into its intended target just a few feet away?
I certainly don’t have the necessary knowledge of ballistics to know what to make of your last point, but how do you figure that Michonne could have untied herself at any point? That didn’t seem very apparent to me. Merle certainly struck me as a man capable of tying someone up in a way that would make escaping pretty difficult.
Rick’s not exactly firing on all cylinders still. Keep in mind that, in the show’s timeline, he’s only a few days out from talking to his dead wife and wandering around the woods. In the wake of his loss, it’s not that unreasonable that he’d be desperate enough to save the family he has left to consider the Governor’s deal.
Hey if u know about guns then you should know that there is many kinds of ammunition you also kno that it is very possible to shoot someone and the exiting bullet to be set off course do to impact on the initial hit just saying doesnt mean the gov would get hit point number two Rick has lost his fucking mind so it’s not to far fetched. Three machone didn’t want to escape that easy or she would have
On a 5.56mm high powered round there’s much more likelihood the round pings around the persons brain for a bit and comes out his toe than having it go through two skulls in a straight line.
The round fired by an M-16, AR-15 isn’t meant to blast through someone leaving a hole like a .30-06 round would, it’s meant to hit the target and ricochet around the body tearing them up. It’s why the military uses them, they are very accurate even up to 800 yards and the rounds even though tiny are devastating when it hits flesh.
Merle addressed the bondage thing when he told Rick he’d use wire so she could not readily escape it. The whole point of being tied up with wire is that you can’t easily saw through the bindings or untie them. They have to be unwound by someone with free hands or else cut, as Merle eventually did.
I think Merle used a scope because there was one on the weapon, and he isn’t in any condition to readily take it on and off as the circumstances warrant with only his left hand. With the scope in the way, he couldn’t exactly settle for iron sights, but he still needed to aim, so…
Ben had surprisingly thick muscular shoulders?
You’re telling me that the headshots on this show haven’t been consistent w/ reality?
I don’t know if anyone noticed, but the 1978 Dawn of the Dead zombie makes a cameo in the episode. Thought that was a funny homage to Romero, considering that Greg worked with him many times in the past.
What scene?
Grey-haired black zombie with torn, red plaid shirt, seen exiting the liquor store(?)/motel(?).
This was a great episode! Great performances, great action, and some great call backs. But I think the biggest reason this episode was so strong compared to last week: No Blondie, No Gov’nr!
I’m watching Walking Dead right now….is every single actor English or what? Sheesh.
Wait…..if everyone turns into a zombie when they die, bitten or not, what happens when zombies eat a freshly killed person?
Unless they swallow his head whole, my guess would be nothing.
I find it interesting (and disgusting) that those who vanquish zombies usually have their mouths open when doing so, and can’t possibly escape ingesting zombie fluids and the like. Yet, that doesn’t seem to turn them. For example, that happened numerous times with Merle and Michonne in this ep.
@FROIDE
Since it was established that they all already have the virus and just have to die before it is activated, I guess no one is concerned about catching it. Still pretty gross, though.
@ED NEWMAN – I get it that everyone already has the virus and will turn when they die. But for whatever reason, getting bitten forces the “turning” process (e.g., Jim from the quarry group began zombifying while still alive, and Hershel’s bitten leg had to be amputated to thwart the zombification process).
Therefore, it might be safe to surmise that the body fluids a walker injects into the bloodstream (or some other biological system) of a victim who is bitten causes some rapid-fire transformation process, but ingesting walkers’ body fluids doesn’t have the same effect. Seems illogical to me.
I don’t think it’s that inconsistent, Froide. When you ingest something, it’s not blood-to-blood contact. Digestion comes into play here. It has to be a pretty hardy disease to survive that. But definitely gross.
I think it is like snake venom. If you are bitten and it gets in your bloodstream, it can kill you. (and THEN you turn).
If it doesn’t get into your bloodstream or you stop the “poison” from killing you in time (Herschel’s leg amputation) you continue on.
BRYAN L/EDDIE WILLERS – Thanks; makes sense.
I fear I’m getting OCD about this show (just count my posts – LOL). Now, I’ve got a related poser.
In viewing the TWD rerun marathon airing this week, I’m bothered (again) about seeing multiple characters who can’t possibly have escaped introducing zombie blood/guts directly into their bloodstreams (e.g., in “18 Miles Out”, Shane used a knife coated with fresh walker-blood [are “fresh” and “walker-blood” oxymorons?] to cut his own hand, when cornered by a ravenous horde in a school bus). But I acknowledge: he wasn’t bitten, so perhaps fresh walker-saliva must be introduced directly into the bloodstream to do the trick.
I’m neither a doctor nor a drug addict, but I know that for an IV or when shooting up they make sure that they find a vein for the injection. For most shots, however, the doctor just pokes the needle into the muscle.
So I’ll stick with the bloodstream “theory”. I know that there are cases where AIDS or something equally virulent can enter through cuts (or even the eyes) so lets say that Walker Blood is less “potent” than snake venom and how it is delivered can make the difference.
While writing this I had another goofy thought. Kirkman has said the Walkers are just dying people. That, yes, they can tell that the living smell different from the dead, but their sense of smell is not enhanced, but remains normal.
So here’s the thought: I know that when you get a transfusion, you must match the blood type. What if that remains the same with “Live” blood and “Dead” blood. That if you get bitten by a Zombie with a different blood type, you will suffer a faster and worse reaction than you would if the Walker had type “0” (universal donor) or the same blood type as yourself?
Ta ta.
Lately this show feels like it’s written for 13 year olds. Well, it is a comic book after all. I don’t want to be a curmudgeon. I mean sometimes it’s good fun. Not all shows can or should be modeled after literature like The Wire or Deadwood. But, at its worse, it really does feel like a show aimed at adolescent comic book readers. Sometimes it’s better than that.
Funny, because I have had that complaint about the show in general, but I thought the past four or five episodes were rising above that.
Ugh.
Is the worst thing about an inevitable outcome the staff’s inability to drum even a little fake suspense from the Merle / Michonne scenes? We all know Michonne’s not going to die, too many fan boys with hard ons for this “AMAZING BADASS CHARACTER!” So pretending that sending her someplace with Merle is somehow a looming threat, it’s a waste of time. And the minute Merle starts having more than six things to say, we all knew HE was going to die. Maybe that’s how michonne survives. THe minute anyone tells someone else their backstory or something from their past, a zombie’s shitting them out 4 hours later.
Alan – you always mention things I thought of when watching the show, such as Rick making the speech that he’s not the dictator and then turning and walking away. And I will miss Michael Rooker, which surprises me since I disliked Merle so much. What I don’t get is how everyone who comments on this page seems to expect the characters never to do anything stupid or irrational. These are supposed to be ordinary Georgia folks who are surviving (so far) an apocalypse and they’ve gone through horrific personal loss. Why would they never make a mistake?
Amen to that.
Three words: Monday morning quarterbacking.
It’s as American as apple pie!
I knew the Merle redemption was coming, and I actually pegged him to be the one to kill the Governor a while back. But alas he fell short.
That said the Governor in his old life was simply some ho-hum dude, I really don’t understand how in maybe a year he became this expert tracker and viscous bare knuckle fighter. I would think a guy like Merle who has a lifetime of hard living would make mince-meat out of a guy like the governor who up until a year ago was simply going off to work in his Toyota Camry and sitting at a desk all day.
Overall I liked the episode even though it was predictable, we all knew there was zero chance Rick was going to hand over Michonne to the Governor. And I think we all knew Merle wasn’t either. But on some level I was thinking maybe Michonne would escape and kill Merle, but it played out how I suspected it would.
By the time the Governor fought Merle, Merle had been kicked and beaten pretty severely by two of the governor’s men.
I saw he got hit a few times sure, but Merle had plenty of fight in him when he and the Governor began fighting, the Governor simply man-handled Merle which I’m not buying at all, especially with Merle having a knife appendage. The odds of even an experienced fighter facing someone with a knife and not getting cut a couple times are about zero, let alone some middle aged suburban stiff.
This isn’t the first time the Gov has somehow become this tough guy brute, I’m just not buying it form the character.
Don’t forget that Merle had to fight off a walker, which made him vulnerable to the Governor’s men. It looked like he got kicked pretty hard and he didn’t really have a chance to get his bearings once the Governor personally attacked him. He was off balance the whole time.
Lots of ho-hum guys are into survival training and boxing in their spare time. Maybe he was in a fight club. Maybe he knew Tyler Durden or Robert Polson. His name is Robert Polson.
yeah, why is the governonr being made out to be such a badass? i called bullshit last week when he somehow managed to survive a whole stairwell/corridor of zombies in that factory where andrea left him.
PLEASE let him die next week!!
I don’t know if it is just me but in a show like this wouldn’t you tend to get off the less interesting characters and keep the interesting ones and better actors ie Merle/Rooker?
I would if I were the showrunner.
Killing off interesting characters seems counter intuitive.
Honestly too much of Merle would be overkill, he would cease to be an interesting character and turn out to be a caricature. He’s only interesting because of his limited screen-time imo.
a.k.a Boba Fett syndrome
This show could stand to have that type of character interest.
Boba Fett isn’t an interesting character, he’s an interesting costume.
He was an interesting character. Lucas reduced him to just an interesting costume.
Much like TWD has done with Micchone from my understanding when comparing her character on the show to the one in the comic book.
WHAT is interesting about Boba Fett? He stands around in Empire and then puts up a poor fight in Return before ending up sarlacc kibble. He has no personality, no memorable lines, nothing. He has an awsome helmet and armor and a few cool gadgets (which do him no good at all). How did Lucas reduce him to anything when he was barely there at all? Hell, even the actor who played Boba Fett has said the only reason they cast him is that the costume fit him. The character was literally just an outfit.
Agree with Michael, Jonas, and LBJ.
Agreed. Merle was an interesting character and a highlight but there wasn’t enough around that character for length. In fact, he probably should have died sooner than now in some fashion.
I don’t think it’s wise to have an outlook to off “the less interesting characters.” How interesting they are doesn’t determine their fate in their story. The story doesn’t care how interesting they are. If that was the case I would never die.
If none of you can see how Boba Fett could be an interesting character then its time to move on. The same argument could be applied to Vader using the criteria established.
‘Merle was an interesting character and a highlight but there wasn’t enough around that character for length.’
In essence I concur with your assessment but then that forces you to compare Merle against the other characters and they all come up short in comparison.
“The same argument could be applied to Vader using the criteria established”
With a thousand times more lines of dialogue? I think not.
‘With a thousand times more lines of dialogue? I think not.’
As well you should not – if Vader had a thousand lines of dialogue then the TWD does a wonderful job of writing and plotting … NOT!
‘He stands around in Empire and then puts up a poor fight in Return before ending up sarlacc kibble. He has no personality, no memorable lines, nothing. He has an awsome helmet and armor and a few cool gadgets (which do him no good at all). How did Lucas reduce him to anything when he was barely there at all?’
Boba Fett was set up to be the baddest of the bounty hunters but thank you for encapsulating the terrible pratfall payoff that Lucas bestowed upon Fett in ROTJ. The first misstep of many in that movie. Way to take a character the fandom was buzzing about between movies and turn him into a juvenile burp joke.
Based on the posts here Micchone = TWD’s Fett.
OLDDARTH I definitely agree that Boba Fett COULD have been an interesting character, and I suppose some of the hundreds of novels, comics, video games, or fan fiction may have achieved just that. I’m only saying that George Lucas never did.
I also loved Merle’s monologue where he basically calls out Rick’s group for being complete hypocrites. They hated Merle for doing the Governor’s bidding, but here was Rick, Herschel, and the rest willing to do the Governor’s bidding by handing over Michonne to protect themselves, no different than Merle did all that time in Woodbury. He also pointed out how the group called on Merle to do the dirty work just like the Governor did.
I’m all about a next season in Woodbury.
I liked Merle’s seeking a bottle of booze – any booze – and later tipping his bottle to the zombies…it was his parting glass (callback to Beth’s ’round the campfire song in “Seed”.)
Merle’s tipping the booze bottle to the walkers, then drinking from the bottle, signified his parting glass. [It was a callback to Beth’s ’round the campfire song in “Seed” as well as to The Governor’s having everyone raise a glass “to us” in “Say the Word”.]
anybody else notice the homage to Dawn of the Dead plaid Zombie ? That was sweet!!!
My primary problem with t his show as opposed to my two other all-time favorites (The Wire, Game of Thrones) is we build for an entire season towards something and then deliver the payoff in the second to last (penultimate) episode. This allows the viewer to see the ramifications of the major event and set up the following season well. They have drawn out this 40 person war for the entire back end of this season, and it is far more agonizing than Sophia in the barn. Even though a simpleton could have seen that one coming and we don’t know exactly who will die in the eventual war, this one just drags far more than that conclusion. I really wish it had happened last night so next week could be spent on the “Now what”
Coming into this season we all knew through the interviews etc. that the Governor was the big bad this year and the prison and Woodbury would be the primary locations. Not being a comic reader, I genuinely have no idea where they are going once this conflict is over, and would love a decent sneak peak into S4 in the finale.
I just wanted to add that when Merle was hotwiring the car – He had tried several cars already, this was the one he knew he could start and needed. So – – shutting off the alarm, with no immediate danger to himself, to stop more zombies from coming seems like the right thing to do. If he would have stopped deactivating the alarm to fight zombies, the alarm would have continued, when he only needed “one more second” to get it off.
When Glen cut the fingers off the zombie to get the ring, did anyone else notice the zombie, saying hey, hey and looking at Glen as he walked away.
Yes. I think the writers are trying to tell us that zombies still retain a personal attachment to jewelry (especially the chick one’s.)
Totally our of character for a zombie to so snarl and follow the path of their human prey.
But I thought she was saying “yay! yaaaay!” (in zombie speak obviously) to congratulate him and give him her blessing. We’ll have to see if she’s invited to the wedding in the season finale to really know what was going on there…
*out of character for a zombie to snarl…
I thought it was another really solid episode. I’d put that at four in a row–all of the ones since we finally caught up with Morgan in “Clear.” I’m very excited for next week.
Hey, so there are at least two of us! When I went back and looked at the ep list, I actually thought the episode before “Clear” was pretty decent too. So I’ve been saying four or five in a row.
“I Ain’t a Judas” was only great by “The Suicide King” standards. Shame on you!
I thought the first half of the season was outstanding. The second half has one or two episodes that, while not all bad, are definitely riddled with some poor writing and uneven results.
Why did Merle take the phone in its entirety? The cord comes right off Merle……..
I thought this was the 2nd best episode of the season. My opinion, behind the trip back to King County in “Clear”. I thought that Rooker did an excellent job in this episode. Its pains me that he is gone and Andrea’s character isn’t!!!! Ha!!!!
In that thinking. It was nice to have an entire episode without watching Andrea walk all badass around Woodbury.
It will be interesting to see how the next 8 grown men in Woodbury just come into existence. I have no idea where all these guys keep coming from.
Yes, the Govenor has been going through henchmen like crazy. In real life he would be down to three or four. The mute black guy with the beard, the hispanic guy, Tyreese and what’s his face who just lost his son in the shootout.
He used the phone to knock her out and the cord to tie her up. Very economical.
Yes, he used the phone to reach out and touch someone…
Good turn around episode from last week’s blunder, now for the blood bath!
Yeah, what was up with the phone? It was off the hook too…implying that he was also hearing voices I’m guessing.
He took the phone because he used the rotary dialer (I guess the zombie apocalypse happened in like 1986) piece to immobilize her fingers, so she couldn’t until herself. He tied her wrists together, then tied her to the post, for example, where she’d have easily been able to at least undo the post tether and run. But because she couldn’t use her fingers, she couldn’t. It’s a nice detail in a show that never pays attention to any details.
Did Merle actually tell Michonne (albeit cynically): “Give peace a chance”? As I posted elsewhere in this forum, I think Merle planned to release Michonne all along. But he enjoyed yanking her chain along the way. (Pun intended)
Scratch that…Merle did plan to use her as bait and had a change of heart along the way, kinda like I just did.
I took Rick’s walking away from the group after his “resignation” speech was to give them time to absorb it all and figure out what they wanted to do rather than try to press them for an immediate decision.
And as a good leader should, he gave them space to frankly hash out their reactions to his initial deception and withholding of information.
Second thought, that’s a typical Rick Grimes move. I’m now watching the rerun of “Seed”. Rick just admitted he’d held back on passing on Jenner’s tidbit: they’re all infected and will turn when they die. And the group lambasted him. And Rick just turned and walked away.
Does anyone know how Merle became “infected”? The governor shot him…but he bit his fingers first. Is the goveror therefore a carrier?
We learned in season 2 that everyone is infected with the zombie virus. So unless you’re shot in the head, then you will turn when you die.
Does anyone know how Merle became “infected”? The governor shot him…the governor bit Merle’s fingers fist…does this mean the gov’s infected?
Maybe you missed that season, but it was determined long ago that everyone is infected. Remember Shane, Lori and all the others who died without being bitten? They all turned as well. Hope this helps :)
One correction: Lori didn’t turn; she died during childbirth from the crude C-section Maggie performed on her, and Carl shot her in the head so she wouldn’t reanimate.
Has anyone wondered how Merle became a zombie? The governor shot Merle. Is it because the governor bit his fingers off? Does this mean the governor is a “carrier”?
Hello Debbie,
It was revealed two seasons ago that everyone turns into a zombie no matter what. Once you die, you turn, unless there’s sufficient head trauma.
I assume the Governor shot Merle in the chest and then he turned.
You don’t kill the villain off til the climax? One comment. “I caught him Bunk. And he doesn’t even know it”
As to the zombie being upset that Glenn stole her ring; we also had the zombie that tried to drink from Merle’s bottle. I think they are definitely setting up some sort of zombie consciousness thing.
Yep. I’ve long been awaiting the show to address the fact that some zombies show more intelligence, trace memories, and motor skills than others – and ‘splain us how the more evolved walkers might translate into a bigger threat in the future.
This show exasperates me. Episodes like last week’s are awful, then we get this, which fired on all cylinders. The characters had some development, Michonne spoke a few lines, and with rare exception (Merle’s obliviousness to the zombies while he was hotwiring the car), the characters behaved as you’d expect. Liked the proposal scene, and really enjoyed the Merle-as-zombie sequence at the end. Minimal governor, and absolutely no Andrea. This was Walking Dead as it can be when it tries, no doubt a result of Scott Gimple’s direct involvement. Gives me hope for this show going forward.
One thing…if you have a dagger for a hand, there’s really no excuse to ever lose in hand-to-hand combat.
I feel the same. It’s episodes like this that keep me from giving up.
Another nice bit that no one has mentioned was Herschel’s Scripture reading, an eerily accurate assessment of their situation.
The hotwiring scene didn’t bother me too much, because once the alarm started Merle really had to stop it. He didn’t have a lot of other options.
I do wish the fight scene with the Governor had been choreographed to show Merle putting up a better fight, perhaps cutting the Governor or something. Ideally, I’d rather Merle fought Martinez or someone else — they’re trying much too hard to show the Governor as “tough.” I think he should have been shown as manipulative more than the getting-his-hands-dirty type.
I often find that there are fans of this show who have like a negative image of my taste. Thus the episodes they really like, I hate; and vice versa. But this is a puzzler, because I thought both last week and this week were great. It was the first nine or ten episodes of this season I disliked.
I’m watching the rerun of S1.e2 (“Guts”), when we first met Merle. That episode and “This Sorrowful Life” are excellent bookends for Merle’s philosophy (races aren’t supposed to mix, but they can collaborate to achieve mutual ends), his desire to dominate and bully others, his sharpshooting skills and physical strength, his drug abuse, his recklessness – shooting “geeks” even though the sound attracted them and could ultimately get him and his group killed – and the way he beat off and kicked the others on the Atlanta roof (the way The Governor’s men beat him outside the seed store). Ultimately, though he had T-Dog on the ground and had a pistol trained on him, Merle didn’t shoot, a restraint The Governor didn’t show when biting off Merle’s fingers and then shooting him in the chest.
I’m now watching the rerun of S1.e3 “Tell it to the Frogs”. Here, we first learn of Merle’s military experience (which Hershel reminded Rick of in this ep.), his chafing against authority and having turned on his C.O. whom Merle felt was unreasonable(which Merle relived when attacking The Governor), and his telling God he won’t beg him, just as he did before The Governor shot him to death (which The Governor and audience members might have misunderstood as Merle’s not begging The Governor).