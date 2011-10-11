Review: Tim Allen’s groan-worthy new ‘Last Man Standing’

One of my favorite random “30 Rock” gags of recent vintage is that the show-within-the-show only got on the air as NBC’s way of apologizing for having aired “Bitch Hunter,” a misogynist action drama starring Will Ferrell as a hero who barks out dialogue like, “Put the mimosas down, bitch!” Each time we’d see a clip of “Bitch Hunter,” it would come with a credit listing the various writers and producers, which included eccentric former NBC president Ben Silverman, “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner and (each time) “30 Rock” writer Jack Burditt.
At the time, I just took it as a friendly dig at one of the series’ own writers. But having watched two episodes of “Last Man Standing” (it debuts tonight at 8 on ABC), the Burditt-created sitcom in which Tim Allen plays a sexist, homophobic, xenophobic sporting goods executive, I had the following thoughts:
1)Allen’s character would probably be right in the “Bitch Hunter” target demo;
2)”Last Man Standing” is Burditt participating in an elaborate practical joke to see how much of that ethos he can put into a network sitcom; or
3)That “30 Rock” kept associating “Bitch Hunter” with Burditt was less a friendly joke than a veiled cry for help.
Allen’s Mike Baxter has a cliched sitcom wife – always rolling her eyes at his foolishness but ultimately going along – named Vanessa (Nancy Travis), a trio of daughters(*) and a job at Outdoor Man, a sporting goods company defined for so long by Mike’s real baby: a catalog featuring photos of outdoor men doing manly outdoor things in exotic locales. But as boss Ed (Hector Elizondo) points out, not enough people read catalogs anymore, so Mike’s globe-trotting lifestyle gets grounded while he tries to fix the company’s terrible website – and so he can realize how much his girls need a man around the house.
(*) The youngest of them is played by Kaitlyn Dever, who was so incredible last season as the orphaned Loretta on “Justified.” I know work is work (and that a regular role on a network sitcom almost certainly pays much, much more than a recurring role on a basic cable drama), but it’s disheartening to see her here.
Mike’s a guy’s guy who has no idea what “Glee” or the Harry Potter books are, is happy to be at the office because, quote, “it smells like balls in here,” and seems convinced that his family in particular and the world in general are going to hell in a hand basket because there aren’t enough real men anymore.
“Men used to build cities just so we could burn them down!” he rants during a webcast that unexpectedly turns into a viral sensation. “You can’t even change a tire! A tire! Why don’t you get off the couch, you moron, and go outside!?!?”
Other jokes involve Mike being uncomfortable about other cultures (he pulls his grandson out of a daycare center when he hears the kids will be building a mosque out of pillows), gay people (there’s a joke about parade floats so unfortunate I’m not even going to dignify it with a full quote) and immigrants (“I’m not an ATM. You know how I know? I only speak English!”), among others.
Allen played a similar character on “Home Improvement,” and while I was never a big fan of that show, I don’t remember Tim Taylor ever being this abrasive. I didn’t like Tim Taylor, but I didn’t instantly hate him the way I do within 90 seconds or so of being with Mike Baxter.(**)
(**) And there’s humor to be mined from a prejudiced and/or reactionary character. See Archie Bunker, most famously, or Stacy Keach on “Titus,” or even much of what Burditt and company had Jack Donaghy say and do on “30 Rock.” But those shows told those jokes with more style, and usually had an awareness of the ludicrous and/or offensive nature of those characters’ words and deeds. “Last Man Standing” doesn’t.
Allen’s a comedy professional, beloved sitcom star and the voice of Buzz Lightyear. These are all things that would lead me to assume that the studio audience – a species that tends to be generous with their laughter, anyway, by virtue of being physically present and encouraged by the warm-up guy – would enthusiastically respond to all of these groaners. Yet the episodes ABC made available for review were clearly done before the laugh track was sweetened – a common industry practice where the studio audience’s laughter is augmented with pre-recorded laughs from older sitcoms – and you can hear crickets most of the time.
The whole thing feels like a gross miscalculation – a failed attempt to update Allen’s familiar persona for an angrier, more desperate time. “Last Man Standing” is the first of three new ABC comedies in which men struggle with what it means to be men in a world dominated by women. Each of them – “Man Up!” and “Work It” are the others – are terrible in their own way, but given the presence of Burditt (who wrote the classic “Rosemary’s Baby” episode of “30 Rock,” among many, many gems) behind the camera, and Allen (whom I’ve usually liked as a performer, even if I only occasionally – as in “Galaxy Quest” – like his vehicles) in front of it, the cringe-inducing badness of this one feels the most frustrating.
Unless, again, the whole thing is a very expensive, well-disguised prank.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
What’s funny is the massive pop-over advert for this show that appears on this page.
Yeah I thoroughly enjoyed that as well.
Tim Allen’s presence itself means something’s gonna flunk. I can’t think of anything he did, apart from Galaxy Quest and Toy Story, that was anything less than horrible, especially in this last decade. I just hope this (or “Man Up!”) gets cancelled as quickly as possible so that “Cougar Town” can return sooner.
THIS is why we are awaiting cougar town, shame on you America, and being in the uk its going to be even longer…free agents got cancelled after 2 eps n this remains??
totes with u James, CANCELLED
“Allen’s Mike Baxter has a cliched sitcom wife – always rolling her eyes at his foolishness but ultimately going along”
Wow. That line made me flash so hard on the episode of “Louie” where CK refuses to continue a sitcom scene in just such a situation. The absurdity and unreality of these women shouldn’t be allowed to survive that scene.
Allen’s sitcom wife in “Home Improvement” put up with a lot, but 1) she fought back quite a bit and 2) at least, at the end of the episode, Allen’s character would usually be humbled, or enlightened, or otherwise a better partner.
This show sounds horrible.
Alan, Home Improvement had a few redeeming qualities, even if it was one of the main prototypes for the “fumbling, clueless dad” archetype that has permeated sitcomes for the past 15+ years. Even though I certainly didn’t watch every episode (esp. the later seasons), I remember Tim Taylor as a manly man, but never as someone who was openly hostile or demeaning towards others. Yes, he had a hint of mysogyny (e.g., “sit right there, little lady, while your Man fixes this problem… with more power! (grunt grunt)”), but never anything like you describe on this show.
I guess now the bumbling sitcom dad is now a racist too. Yay, male empowerment!
I didn’t watch Home Improvement a lot, but I don’t recall Tim Allen’s character being racist and he seemed to have the jokes make fun of him, especially with the ridiculous power tools or souped up lawnmowers. There wasn’t the bitterness you describe in this show, which I won’t watch.
The main problem is that the premise is just wrong. The world is not run by women, despite what these guys think. Sure it’s not the open Mad Men kind of sexism, but to act as if the world is completely equal and fair for women is the same as basing a show where a white guy thinks that blacks have taken over. For a show like this to have made it to air on a major network just goes to show what kind of person is still running the networks. I’m just surprised that it’s not an NBC sitcom.
While I was reading this review ripping the show, a gigantic ad for the show came down and covered my screen.
The ad is programmed to cover up bad reviews.
If so, it’s going to be busy.
Man, I miss Titus.
Hmm. It seems that, based on our TV shows, we’ve regressed in terms of gender politics. Tim Allen is playing a character far more loathsome than he would have dared on his old show which was all about the importance of manliness. And the ads for Whitney make me weep for any woman who laughs at that shit (Your man hates it when you talk! Use it as a weapon! You should have no expectation of emotional reciprocity from your man! Sexy outfit!)
I won’t watch either show (why on earth should I?) but if you look at TV schedules as a reflection of what marketers have discerned about the American public, it’s pretty depressing. I hope this is just one of the normal troughs that appear on any otherwise upwards-trending graph.
Ditto. I am, unfortunately, less optimistic about that upward trend though.
There was a time in this country where you were either a Home Improvement household or a Seinfeld house. I can say I never understood why anyone would watch Home Improvement.
Surprised to see that Chevy Chase’s Pierce didn’t get name dropped as a humorous prejudiced/reactionary character.
Surprised that Pierce Hawthorne didn’t make the shortlist of humorous prejudiced/reactionary characters.
Well, with all the misandrist shows these days we could do with a few misogynist shows to balance things out.
True, but it never helps when the opposition is as bland as this show. Honestly, I wasn’t even offended by Last Man Standing, just bored.
I don’t really know which shows you’re referring to, but it would be nice if people would stop making sexist shows in general. (…What misandrist shows are you referring to? I honestly can’t think of any…)
Really Alan? You can publish the “F” word without a thought, (by the way, don’t care if you use it in your articles), but not giving the line about the parade float because it has homophobic tones is embarrassing. Double standards and the pc behind them is beginning to get old in this society
Maybe Alan just thought it was a terrible joke that didn’t need to be repeated. And how is a curse word and a homophobic slur the same thing?
So, lemme get this straight: Tim Allen plays a macho doofus who is utterly clueless about anything that doesn’t have an ignition key or a pullcord.
Am I in Hot Tub Time Machine?
I wouldn’t watch anything with Tim Allen in it if you paid me. He’s played an obnoxious misogynist in anything that I’ve seen of his, and I have absolutely no desire to encourage the continuation of a show that contains such a character and so will not watch it.
Must a character be politicsl correct to be funny or good? I say no :)
first of all if u watch the episodes, yes he does have a wife that does the typical rolling of the eyes. but she also is a pretty string woman on this show. When he does something she doesnt like he genuinly feels bad about it and ends up learning from his mistakes. His jokes on the show are actually more clever than on home improvement. and lets face it people with shows like arrested development, thirty rock, and modern family being named “amazing shows” how are they any different in terms of gay jokes, racial jokes, gender jokes etc. its 2011 people if u cant handle a joke about ur culture then move. This is america. we all make fun of each other. now if there were jokes that were clearly homophobic then ya maybe id say you guys are right. Shows like witney, two girls and a pizza shop (or whatever the hell that stupid show is called) two and half men (horrrrible) are the ones you should be complaining about. This show is far from bad and i give tim allen props for coming back and trying it again. as long as he doesnt start grunting like he used to on home imporovement.
I enjoy Tim Allen in just about anything he does. He is bright, funny and brings a lot of joy. In his new sitcom, Last Man Standing, again he gives an “A one” performance. I am having difficulties with the role of the wife though, to me she just doesn’t fit with him and I am not happy with the role she is playing as a mother.
This latest episode that aired 11/22 I sat trying to hold my tongue. Everything that Tim stood for in the episode is what every parent should stand for. There SHOULD be boundaries in the home for the children living under that roof. No matter how old they are! And as relaxed and laid back and “carefree” as the mother was being, is the reason why this world is in the shape it is in now. No rules, do whatever you want, do what feels good, is the reason why there are no manners, no morals, no respect of any kind now days.
Clearly because of the laid back attitude in this sitcom home, with no boundaries is the reason why their one daughter has a child out of wedlock at such a young age. Perhaps if the boundaries would have been set at an early stage in their children’s lives (instead of waiting until long after the fact) as they should have been, maybe their daughter wouldn’t have gotten pregnant, wouldn’t have missed out on going to college right after high school. And the mother fighting with the father to allow their children the freedom to do as they wish, is clearly against everything a good parent should stand for. It is the parents JOB to teach their kids right from wrong, to guide them and bring them up properly so that they have a good and happy life.
I am saddened for the message that this episode sends out. And clearly it is a mixed message as well. The father is trying to do what is right to teach his kids something (even though it is too late), while the mother fights him every step of the way. Sorry but the man is to be the HEAD of the house and in charge. Yes the woman has the right to speak her opinion, but in the end, it is the man’s decision and what he says goes and she is to be supportive.
I understand that the story lines are just going along with today’s society, but why should it? Maybe these shows need to start setting an example instead of feeding into all this bologna of today. And why is it that “all women” are betrayed as having these nasty horrible mood swings during their periods? I have never once bit someone’s head off just for looking at me when it was that time of the month. Again, everyone stereotypes women in this way. I am sure there are a few out there that do act horrible, but for the most part 90% of us, don’t act like that.
I love Tim Allen and I love his role on this sitcom and I love the scenes at work, but for me, they can do away with the home life drama, especially the wife. Because of her and the way they have her written in and some of the story line content, especially after this latest episode, I am about to quit watching it. As it is right now, I am only watching it for Tim Allen and that is all.
The content of what is on television now days is why I pulled the plug on my TV. What I do like to watch, I watch online. And it is now down to only 2 shows that I cannot miss, and then I liked catching Last Man Standing too, but now I am to the point where I don’t even care if I watch it or not. Tim Allen…I like you and your acting on this show, but the women on the show, I can do without.
Thank god the backass-wards opinions u harbor & ppl that believe similar 2 u r now becoming extinct! u should feel threatned that ur way of life is coming 2 an end, BECAUSE IT IS THANK GOD! It’s my generations time & the 1st rule in order is 2 extinguish those archaic views by rendering ppl, that often reminisce about “the good old days”, completely obsolete. I mean, who were the “the good old days” really good for? Not the majority of the pop. just the white, male minority that’s finally seeing the end of their “good old days.” Allen’s comedy has never been more than low-brow short-cut 2 thinking. I don’t see why this sitcom would hope 2 be different. The desperation of the white,male minority is rearing its ugly head 4 the last time in our society. As I’ve pointed out several times, the inequality this country has supported far too long is finally seeing it’s end bc this generation is not just about being overally-pc, as u fear lol(how pathetically ignorant u are! And u consider urself a Christian woman HA! disgusting!)this gen. is making a refreshing start toward equality 4 all! Not just blind sheep goose-stepping behind fascist ideas. Face it, u should feel desperate, the discriminatory world as u KNEW it is over! Make for the young, u had ur chance, ur time, u failed 2 make a better world 4 ur children. There’s a reason u have no respect & views r drowned out by a new battle-cry. So lock ur door, hide ur head in media of yesterday, ur vocal chords have been clipped ur a detriment to progression. We’re moving forward & the world’s passing u by so make way for change or get the hell outta the way! Dylan’s song The Time’s They Are A’Changing is prophetic, a salute 2 natural growth. We’re sick of hearing the term “society is getting worse etc.” its just ur fear of natural change that’s got u running scared. No matter, the seeds of change have been planted & r flourishing!
This is actually in response to comments made by Kinder1984 on the comments from the Worshipping Christ person. What I find really wrong and funny (but not in the funny haha way) is that this Kinder1984 person is criticizing somebody else’s point of view when they can’t even put one whole sentence together without reducing a 3 letter word to 1! Seriously? It’s the difference of 2 letters! How lazy are you? Is it also laziness that makes you use ur for your?
You might be sick of hearing “society is getting worse etc.” but I can tell you there are plenty of us who are getting tried of seeing this brand of opinionated laziness. If you want people to read what you have to say and validate your point of view, at least look like you care a little about what it is you have to say by taking the time to spell out a whole word.
I find it funny that all of you are commenting on this but most of you have not even seen this show. It is a very funny show and I hope it stays on the air for a long time. Maybe if there were a few men like Mike this country wouldn’t be in as bad of a situation as we are in right now. Everyone is afraid to offend anyone else and the “politically correctness” is rediculous! Watch a show before you comment people!
haha not a single one of you idiots watched the show at all… america…
There was a great scene in the episode about race where the black guy goes, “And if I ever see a white guy break into your house, I might even call the cops!”
And Tim Allen laughs and goes, “What are the odds?”
I’m surprised the censors let them keep that in, but it was hilarious. The humor is best when it’s based in truth.
I loved the episode on Capitalism tonight on Last Man Standing. It was wonderful and true. It’s about time a TV show stands up for what our country was built on Thank you from the bottom of my heart It’s about time you have my viewership now and forever:)
I loved tonight episode on Capitalism Thank you writers of Last Man standing. You spoke for half of America. The working half You have won my viewership now and for as long as yr on:)
Nobama hat, this show is hillarious. I love it! Signing off, a proud American Woman with “old-fashioned” values.