Review: ‘Tremé’ – ‘Don’t You Leave Me Here’

A quick review of tonight’s “Tremé” coming up just as soon as I wear Payless to a fine dining establishment…
Midway through “Don’t You Leave Me Here,” Antoine asks Delmond, “You ever feel like you’re doing the same old thing? Tired of the sound of your own voice?” He wants to stretch his limits as a musician, not out of some belief that it might take his marginal career to a new level, but because it might give him some personal satisfaction to do so. Desiree, though, later tells him, “I don’t think you’re gonna be happy getting good at something you don’t love.”
And much of this episode, and this season, deals with the people of “Tremé” trying to be more than they were before, and experiencing many bumps along the way.
Janette’s place finally opens, and you can see her already beginning to have some doubts about her partnership with Tim, especially when she runs into the restaurateur who made her a similar offer late last season. Annie’s career is starting to go places, but she’s not comfortable with Marvin’s suggestion that she take more credit for songs that Harley largely wrote, and she and Davis are drifting further and further apart. Davis, in turn, finds yet another project not developing to his satisfaction, while Colson’s desire to clean up Homicide seems to be leading to a lot of suspicion from his fellow cops. And the closer Toni seems to get to the truth about Abreu, the more trouble blows back on her, eventually resulting in Sofia having to stay with her grandmother in Florida to avoid police harassment.
Some characters seem to be doing well with their new ambitions. Nelson returns from Washington with a much clearer sense of the big financial picture, and impresses Liguori enough to resume their partnership, while a cleaned-up Sonny sells (almost) all of his instruments and uses some of the money to buy an engagement ring for an ecstatic Linh.
In all of this, the most gripping material, unsurprisingly, revolves around LaDonna, who’s still being threatened as she prepares for her rapist’s trial. Much as I’ve enjoyed this season’s dissection of the creative process, the stakes are inherently much higher in a situation like this than in wondering whether Davis will pull off his opera, if Janette and her partner will get along, or if Antoine can learn to play Delmond’s kind of music. For that matter, there’s Albert’s ongoing health situation, which enters a new stage as he begins the chemo process. And coincidentally or not, these two characters continue their flirtation at LaDonna’s bar, and Khandi Alexander and Clarke Peters continue to demonstrate world-class chemistry, even as we might feel bad for Larry that something may be happening between his wife and the big chief.
Only a couple of more episodes to go this season. I watched the whole thing in a rush back in the fall, and the airdate for the finale (which at the time I feared would be the series finale) seemed so far away.
So go read Dave Walker’s latest episode explainer at his NOLA blog, and then tell me, what did everybody else think?
Simon has always had a soft spot for people who are good at what they do, so it’s no surprise that Anthony Anderson’s character is so darn likeable. I loved the stuff about the food bloggers.
The scene with Albert and his daughter holding hands was a nice way to acknowledge how this gruff, stubbornly stoic man realizes that he needs more than a little help.
The story arc, 29 episodes in so far, for Sonny and Antoine have been so interesting and so careful. Thinking back to who these guys were in the first season, I can’t help but enjoy who they’ve become, even as they’ve retained many of their faults.
Next week is Pelecanos, people. You’ve got a week to prepare.
Speaking of which, anyone else notice that in the opening credits this season, the image on the screen when Pelecanos’ name is displayed is a piano hanging from a crane? It makes me think of the metaphorical piano hanging over every character’s head in a Pelecanos episode.
“I’m a motherfucking professional!” <3 Anderson
Tim Isola: He wrote an episode earlier this year… the one where Chief gets the Big Casino.
Are we to believe that Antoine, professional trombonist and (half-assed) music teach has never heard of Jay Jay Johnson?
The song Delmond recommended came out in 1955.
I honestly do. Jazz is a lot of different music under one name, and the kind of jazz that Delmond plays doesn’t use a lot of trombone.
Three comments? Sad how far off the radar this show has become. Having said that, I really struggle to stay interested with some of the story lines and as before, pick up a few minutes just fast forwarding through the music scenes (I know I am in the minority here, but Sunday is BUSY).
I am sad that this season is almost over and that their are only 5 or 6 left in the ‘mini-season’ to try and wrap this up. I think they left an awful lot on the table in terms of material and could spend a lot more time on corruption and get rid of some of the people who s/b minor characters..for ex Davis is tolerable, but pathetic in his own hapless way. Annie T is a marginal singer and the notion that she somehow has rushed into a Lost Highway deal after writing half an album seems ludicrous. And they went way too heavy on the restaurant business. All of these ‘chef’ references get annoying after a while. These people aren’t curing cancer and while I love to eat as much as the next person the reverence of Jeanette is overdone. If there was some connection between her partner and local corruption I could see keeping this alive, but otherwise I’m not invested in her “should I sell out and take the money or stay pure” angst.
On the plus side, I like that they have spun Sonny around 3 different ways this season. I enjoy his character but was half expecting him to bump into Annie on the way out of town. Her days with Davis are clearly numbered and I half thought he would have tried to see her even if to just let her know he was working hard on his sobriety.
All in all, I am still watching but once this is gone I doubt I will be shelling out for the DVD’s. Especially with HBO on demand available.
Hey Alan, looks like you left some of your notes at the end of this one.
To disagree with the above comment about struggling to stay interested, I’d actually say that of all the Sunday shows I watch, Treme is the one that has me most eager to see the next episode. And it’s the one that you would least expect to have that effect, due to the nature of this kind of storytelling. But during the episode, I was just so engrossed in these stories and with these characters, I just didn’t want it to end, and now I’m really looking forward to the next one. While I do also really enjoy Boardwalk and Homeland, I can’t say I’ve had that same hunger for the next episode with those shows lately. If you asked me during season 1 of Treme if I ever thought I’d feel this way, I’d have said you were crazy.
Poor LaDonna. I’m nervous for her, Colson, and Toni next week. And that kid working with Toni.
Laughed hard when Antoine pointed the remote at his wife (?) and tried to shut her down.
Is next week the season penultimate episode? I’m sad the countdown for the end is on, I enjoy this show so much.
Well, I thought this was one of the better episodes of the season. If not the best.
I absolutely adored the whole Sonny Landreth scene. I mean the music scenes are always good. But that really came across as an “Intense” session. The musicians were totally on. And watching Annie with such focus, trying to stay loose, trying to shake out her shoulders after extended jams, it was all beautifully and masterfully done. It also paid off why Annie was so heavily consumed in her preparation for the session. All in all, I kind of take away that it’s Harley’s death that has been the inspiration for Annie T’s committment to her career and subsequent success. Which, as a person who is constantly annoyed by Davis, I couldn’t be happier about.
And I really like the chemistry between Big Chief and LaDonna. They’re both old school. They both have scars, they both are going through some shit…. And what i first thought was some harmless flirting has become a genuine understanding and caring. And that “Easy for you to say…….No, no it aint.” exchange between the two was just killer. That line and ” I don’t think you’re gonna be happy being great at something you don’t love” was just another reminder that David Simon can be as good as any writer out there. Love when the writing steps to the fore.
The constant shoving of Anthony Bourdain’s friends into the show kind of grates my brain. But once the restaurant becomes more Janette focused I’m sure I’ll be fine. The police thing is also about to overstay it’s welcome. But I think that’s where Mr. Pelecanos is coming in. Who has Mr. “EyehateGod” taking a dirt nap in the pool? Sign me up.
But I thought this was a fabulous episode.
I’m a huge fan of this show, and this episode especially. I write a review for another site and had to ask my editor if he was ok with me pushing 1,500 words just to get out all my love. I’ll keep it more brief here.
Albert is one of the best characters I have ever seen on TV. He’s got pride backed up by real experience and class, and never holds himself over other people. His stolid self reliance mixed with Ladonna’s “won’t bow” attitude sets the screen on fire.
I don’t know any creative type who hasn’t felt what Davis is feeling, and Zahn plays the part so well it makes me rethink his whole back catalogue. Annie and her scene with Sonny Landreth was equally as intense and awesome as almost any other studio-based scene we’ve seen.
And to all the Sonny haters… I don’t know what to say. I’m so on this character’s side that even I have trouble believing it after the first season. Watching him fall hurt, but everythin following that silent, penatant reconcilliation with her father has been the one purely optimistic note this show has hit.
So much more to love, but I promised I’d keep it short. Great write-up, and I can’t wait for next week.
Well, I don’t know about Albert never holding himself above other people – consider his attitude on the trip to New York with Delmond, in the recording studio, etc. Maybe not what you meant, but there is that aspect to him. I share your love for the character, and especially for Clarke Peters’ performance.
I thought this episode was just as stellar as the rest of this season. I’m so impressed with how this show just pulled everything together this season. The timing of each scene, the writing and the actors are all perfect. It took getting through the first two seasons and now the payoff. I like Janette and LaDonna’s scenes the best, but Toni, Sonny and Davis are a close second. I really wish they would extend this show to a full fourth season, that they’re in the groove.
question…the bullet casing that are in question. are those the ones that toni found and gave to colston last year? I vaguely remember that but not really.