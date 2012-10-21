Review: ‘Tremé’ – ‘I Thought I Heard Buddy Bolden Say’

A quick review of tonight’s “Tremé” coming up just as soon as I explain the difference between a fiddle and a violin…
It’s Christmas time, and what gifts do our characters receive?
Well, Desiree’s family home is torn down without her consent. Annie gets a record deal with Lost Highway (not that Davis cares enough to let her tell him when the news is fresh and shiny) and largely manages to win over her skeptical mother (played by Isabella Rosselini) during a family visit to New Orleans. Sofia and Toni both get harassed by the cops as a result of the Officer Wilson ad. Albert gets a holiday meal from his daughters, but it comes out of them knowing about his health situation. Janette gets one of her New York pals to come down and work for her, and Sonny appears to have fallen off the wagon after a long period of sobriety.
There’s a lot of talk this week about the demolition vote, and how the fix is in to rid the city of as many poor, black people as possible. As Nelson’s pal Liguori boasts, “We finally have the philistines on the run.” But it’s clear that from the show’s point of view, it’s rich white snobs like Liguori (who needs Delmond and Albert to lend the concert hall project some cultural authenticity) and Tim (who cares only that Janette’s latest dish is a big moneymaker) who are the real philistines, incapable of appreciating the true beauty of a city whose treasures are the victim of, as Davis puts it, “Preservation through neglect.”
So go read Dave Walker’s latest episode explainer at his NOLA blog, and then tell me, what did everybody else think?
Gotta say, it hurt to see Sonny go back into that bar. Hurt right in the feels.
It did.
This show is such a treasure — the music, the characters, the city itself, what a treat to visit it every week. We watch Boardwalk Empire when we get around to it, but never miss our Sunday night date in Treme.
I was really struck tonight by the juxtaposition of rich and poor — scenes of the demonstrators cut in with the scenes at Janette’s new restaurant; the elegant dinner of Davis’s family compared to Big Chief Albert’s family dining in his still unfinished home; the sleazebuckets Nelson’s runs with as Desiree’s mother’s home is destroyed; Annie playing for the society crowd, then in the bar for the locals.
And did I mention that I LOVE this show? Thanks HBO!
I agree Irene, well-said. The layers are deep and tasty.
No mention of Toni and her daughter being harassed by the police? Quite a developing story, and leading up to something for sure.
TKTKTK?
“Sofia and Toni both get harassed by the cops as a result of the Officer Wilson ad”
He mentioned it. I do wish he’d go back to the more in depth reviews though. No shortage of things to discuss.
So disappointed with Sonny. Was he afraid of committing to his girlfriend? Such a terrible turn for his character.
Maybe this is just me but I’m sensing an attempt, maybe even a forced attempt, to have the main characters integrate with each other. Antoine playing with Delmond. Delmond taking the tour with Davis. Toni bailing out Antoine in an earlier episode. It seems kind of pointless to me. I know having 15 different plot lines can get kind of tedious but having Albert rehearse in Ladonna’s bar doesn’t really do anything other than have them briefly interract.
I like seeing Janette back in New orleans and Sonny unfortunately went Sonny. But I expected Dookie to go down that road and I kinda figured Sonny would relapse too.
But still, it’s fun to spend an hour down there….
The interactions don’t seemed forced to me. In a lot of ways New Orleans is a big small town and very neighborhood centric. So if you live in the Treme area and are a musician the circle gets pretty small. The Indians, brass bands and professional musicians intersect on multiple levels so it’s no stretch at all that Delmond and Antoine would meet. Davis is a dj at WWOZ, mediocre musician and a scenester so he knows(of) everybody.
The only stretch would seem to be when Janette and Delmond met in New York but it was an expat thing. Lord knows if I can find a group of New Orleans expats in Iowa I wouldn’t blink an eye at them meeting up in Brooklyn or after a jazz show.
I made it through the first 2 seasons, but gave up after last week. I guess there just wasn’t enough tension, humor, plot to keep me interested. It had smatterings of all those things but not enough to really hold me. I enjoyed Luck on HBO this year, and game of thrones, but actually jumped ship this weekend over to showtime after renting season 1 of homeland. I may be back to HBO some time in the future, but between treme,boardwalk empire and true blood, I just honestly don’t care for any of them. I’m sure they may be really good just not for me, I’ll see how showtime plays out for a few months.
I love Treme because it brings me into a world of music that I am only partially aware of. It feels like a soundtrack with a show written around it (rather than the other way around.) But I still love it. I’m taking David Simon’s advice that you have to look at a season as a whole rather than each individual episode (or was that Alan?) It just seems to jump from story to story very quickly. Just when I settle into a bit about Nelson, we jump to DJ Davis then to Delmond, then to Sonny. It feels a bit scattered but I trust in Simon and the gang to bring it on home at the end. Hard to watch Sonny fall from grace. As a 19 year sober alcoholic, I know the lure of jackasses who try to suck you back in to their pathetic addiction. Too bad he has no real friends there to keep him from following them. Oh, and Isabella Rossellini is a gift in anything she does.
This episode went extra heavy on the music, which I enjoyed because it balanced out the depressing state of affairs at the Police Department. And speaking of, did I see a randomly placed orange couch in the background as Terry strolled through his crime scene? Was that a call back to The Pit?
People who don’t understand what Treme is about should just not bother with it anymore. It’s so much more than simple tv-pleasure, which it is. Beauty, art, humanity, lifes important questions and above all amazing acting. It feels like something out of real life. Nothing seems predictable, it’s so not a people pleaser at times, but if you “get” Treme – you’re in for an amazing ride. I feel relaxed all over watching this show, happy and absorbed in New Orleans. The love for the city and the culture is so very vibrant, and not too preachy… I really want to visit New Orleans!
As much as I love and admire Sepinwall’s work, I have to ask, how does this in any way constitute a review? Unless I’m mistaken with my definitions, it reads more like a recap, and a bare-bones one at that.
I have read a couple of similarly themed comments by people recently, relating to other ‘reviews’, and have to agree that perhaps if the workload is too much it is time to delegate some of the reviewing duties so that the reviews do justice to these amazing shows.
I said before the season that I was going to treat these write-ups as a jumping-off point for discussion (which there’s been a lot of this week). There are too many other Sunday shows, and I feel like this season of Treme in particular would be better-served by waiting until you’ve seen it all (as I have) to do a more in-depth review at the end.
Your Treme recaps are disappointing in the extreme. I’m sure you’ve written about this somewhere, but I don’t want to go look for it. Whatever the reason, I think you are doing the show a disservice. This is a show that is struggling to find viewership. You have been a voice that has consistently argued that the show is worth watching and pays off continued viewing. When you post these half-assed semi-recaps you are undercutting that. You write far more about The Walking Dead. This would seem to indicate you feel that show deserves more discussion than Treme. I can’t believe you would actually think that, and yet you spend far more time discussing the popular empty-headed gorefest than you do the thoughtful