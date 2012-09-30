Review: ‘Tremé’ – ‘Saints’

A few quick thoughts on tonight’s “Tremé” coming up just as soon as I set a date to set a date…
Lots going on in “Saints,” including Annie getting a manager (played by Michael Cerveris, aka The Observer from “Fringe”), LP getting a lead on a post-Katrina shooting that’s very similar to Toni’s, and Antoine getting deeper into his teaching job.
But the most interesting thread for me is seeing characters trying to get by without something the love. Being on the fishing boat has been good for Sonny’s emotional health (if sometimes frustrating for his sex life), but he still feels the pull of being on stage, and gets a gig playing keyboards in a band. Janette wants to stay in New York (and specifically at David Chang’s kitchen), but it’s hard to resist both the sales pitch by Tim the restaurateur and the possibility of rewriting her New Orleans story. And Big Chief Lambreaux’s coughing last week turns out to be chronic pulmonary disease, exacerbated by breathing in the post-Katrina New Orleans air. Albert can still do his contracting work if he wears a mask, but if he needs Delmond to fill in for him at Indian practice because he can’t chant loudly enough, can’t even do Indian practice, can he still be chief? And if not, what will that do to him?
So go read Dave Walker’s usual episode explainer over at Nola.com, and then fire away with your thoughts on “Saints.”
I always watch Treme a second time, and with the closed captions on, ’cause we have lousy sound on our TV, so the first time I often miss some points. I was wondering why Delmond started the Indian chant in the bar, so thanks for clearing that up. Poor Sonny, having his sweetie’s dad along on his date!! So many different cultures highlighted on this show, along with so much interesting music. Other than Nelson, who I still don’t like, I’m fascinated to see how all the characters arcs develop this season. Of course, we have to have Nelson, since the rebuilding problems are a huge part of the story. I look forward to my virtual visit to NO every week, and only regret that it won’t be on for a couple years longer. Now hoping for a captcha a can read, so i can get some sleep:-)
Do a search on “At the Foot of Canal Street.” I just checked, it’s there. You can d/l the whole album for $9.99 or just the song for 0.99. The album is totally worth it, I got it a few days ago.
Is it just me, or is the music they play at the Lucky Peach possibly the most ham-fisted thing this show has ever done? “People in New York like different music from people in New Orleans!”
Speaking of NY, was the actor playing Terry’s new colleague in homicide one half of Cedric & Bob, the gay couple who had a few run-ins with Kramer? If it’s a different actor, he looks remarkably similar, and if it’s the same actor, he looks remarkably un-aged.
I might be wrong on this–and on the other hand, it’s possible I remember this from an interview on this very site–but I think that David Chang himself actually picks the music for the Lucky Peach scenes based on what he normally plays in his restaurants.
Nothing wrong with a little Pixies!
“Ham-fisted” was a poor choice of words (especially considering that 80% of the viewers probably couldn’t identify that music) – maybe “a little too on the nose”. If Chang picks the music himself, that’s cool. That music is right up my alley, and they’re trying to convey a very specific aesthetic for the restaurant, and it does work. I just think it’s funny that every time we visit, they happen to be playing a song by an iconic Northeastern indie rock band.
Yeah, I found “Where is My Mind” particularly “on the nose” considering Janelle’s circumstances last night, but it’s such a great song that I thought it managed to transcend it.
Steve, yes, that’s Yul Vazquez (who also plays Louie’s gay neighbor on “Louie”) as one of Colson’s detectives.
Is Linh ever going to be developed? As far as I could tell last season Sonny liked her because she was pretty and… she was there. And this season hasn’t really illuminated the relationship beyond that. I need a reason to care about her or her relationship with Sonny.
So glad this is back. I only get to visit NOLA every year or two and Treme helps get me through between visits.
This season seems a little bit more plot-driven. The scenes are shorter, they feel like they are going somewhere. I don’t care either way, I’m with this show no matter how they play it.
I absolutely adored Antoine’s mentoring of the girl in his class. Those were great scenes, just loved ’em.
p.s. If you’re looking for an MP3 of John Boutte’s “Milton,” let me save you the leg work. I couldn’t find it on iTunes or Amazon, but it’s available at CDbaby.com [www.cdbaby.com].
Thank you LJA! Even though David only played a few bars of it on his radio show, “Milton” grabbed my attention and started looking for it online, to no avail.
Oh no. The cdbaby site seems to be down now. No luck for finding “Milton.”
Found it LJA. Thanks again.