Review: ‘Tremé’ – ‘The Greatest Love’

A quick review of tonight’s “Tremé” coming up just as soon as I sacrifice a sock to the music gods…
As Delmond watches Albert work on his new costume, the big chief asks his son, “Why not do something you never done before?”
The idea of stretching past your limits and doing something new has been a theme all season, and it’s particularly apparent in “The Greatest Love.” Janette starts to set up her restaurant (albeit while discovering that her new partner Tim isn’t quite as perfect as he appeared when they were in the wooing stage). Delmond is offered a chance to help create a new jazz center for the city. Antoine gets more invested in his students’ lives, and even gives his utility bill money to one of them because she needs heat badly, and he knows he can talk the utility company into a payment plan for himself and Desiree. Toni tries to take her campaign against Officer Wilson to the next level by petitioning citizens to testify against him (in a montage entertainingly cut together with Janette’s depressing staff interviews), all the locals start warning LP to be careful with what he’s doing, and even Terry Colson is able to leave his usual stoicism behind and enjoy a night of sex with his friend the hotel manager.
The part of this episode I really want to talk about – besides the unexpected appearance of “Guys with Kids” star Anthony Anderson(*) as one of the actors in the “Waiting for Godot” production that Toni, Sofia and LP attend – is another first: Albert’s first Indian practice at LaDonna’s bar. Not only is the first Clarke Peters/Khandi Alexander scene (a “The Corner” reunion!) as much fun as I had hoped, but the Indian practice, and the way it turns into a raucous showdown with a rival tribe, is one of those magical “Tremé” moments where the show doesn’t bother to explain what’s happening, but trusts the acting and directing to convey what you absolutely need to know. I don’t understand the logistics or specific traditions of Mardi Gras Indians, but the emotions and atmosphere of that encounter were so primal, and the energy of the actors so high, that I got everything I needed to out of it. So cool.
(*) Anderson, you probably don’t recall, was one of the leads in “K-Ville,” a short-lived FOX drama that was also about post-Katrina New Orleans. This being a broadcast network show, it was of course really a police procedural with an interesting backdrop, and that had a much shakier grasp of the local details than “Tremé” has. (I still remember Dave Walker – whose episode explainer should be up by now on his NOLA blog – detailing all the phrases on that show that he had never heard in all his years of living in New Orleans.)
What did everybody else think?
To make the Anthony Anderson appearance even more metta, that New Orleans production of Waiting For Godot being portrayed in real life starred Wendell Pierce. Trippy.
The Indian practice, and all the story around Albert and Delmond were my favorite parts of the episode. The relationship between Albert and Delmond has been built so slowly and carefully, and I’m so invested in it.
On the other hand, we’ve spent comparatively less time with Terry, but seeing him seek out and find a little comfort for a night was very moving.
On the other hand, Jacques following Jeanette into the walk-in, expecting something more than frog soup was sweet and sad. Poor Jacques, she only has eyes for the restaurant at the moment.
I can’t help it, during Melissa Leo’s scenes I always think about her appearance on “Louie.” Toni is so great, but I can’t quite shake that image of her in the truck.
From Kangaroo Jack to a post-Katrina Waiting for Godot. Wow.
The Albert-LaDonna scene was every bit as good as expected. The way that they built to it and the sense of tension was almost reminiscent of a Brother Mouzone meeting or something similar from The Wire, with sheer force of personality taking the place of any serious conflict or threat of violence.
I thought it was Anderson but wasn’t sure – thanks for confirming it. During this episode I also finally realized that the slightly smarmy Texas manager wooing Annie is Broadway musical theatre great Michael Cerveris. I think it was context which obscured his identity – his character has a slight Texas accent, he’s not singing, etc.
Great episode, BTW, but I wish the producers would stop hinting about it and finally put Morse’s and Leo’s characters together. Also, as a former restaurant chef, I love the verisimilitude of the “chef’s life” parts, although there was one mistake: restaurant cooks don’t usually move from dessert to pantry or hot apps or saute – that would be a demotion. Pastry chefs are usually on the level of sous chefs. But then again, maybe NOLA restaurants have different kitchen hierarchies.
I will say that the whole “front of the house/back of the house” dichotomy rang very true, especially the part about owners and GMs staffing the room with airheaded “Victoria’s Secret models.”
Did Antoine have sex with the bill lady? Thought it was weird she had him go into a private room, and he asks how long is it going to take and she says, “that depends on you.” Then he’s late for band practice.
Good observation SLIM. I was a bit confused by that as well, but just shrugged it off like I do with most of the Treme things that confuse me. The acting and characters are so awesome that I don’t mind being a little lost at times (see: the Indian showdown).
so where does sophia’s bf fall in the ickiness scale, being a 27 year old dating a high schooler?
Sort of loved LP’s facial expressions as sophia explains how they’re only just 3 years apart.
I was totally lost during that conversation. Did she say she’s 21? Did she take time off after high school that I just can’t remember? I’m a little mixed up on the timelines. 21 and 27 isn’t so bad, but I’m not a fan of her boyfriend all the same.
But working “Goat Whore” into the script as many times as they did is kind of awesome.
she says she thought he was 24, and he thought she was 21, so its pretty much 3 years (jokey rationalization)
They were chatting about college applications in the same episode, so she’s probably a high school senior and thus about 17.
Enjoyed the scene with Annie and her manager in Austin. I know it probably wasn’t shot here but it got all the little touches just right. Shiner is pretty ubiquitous here.
Enjoyed the scene, yes. But I hate her manager. I don’t exactly know why, but I think it probably has something to do with expecting that he’s an episode away from bedding her and thus breaking Davis’ heart.
Colson and his FBI pal drinking a beerr by ther cars was a nice nod to The Wire
The quick hitting scenes are working well; Simon et al have created enough depth of character by now that they can flash 30 seconds at a time of one of them, bounce to the next, keep coming, throw a tad of music… but is no one watching?? Alan usually gets more a string than this…
Yes I agree – I have noticed the scenes have been quicker this season and I love that. This way we can fit in most of the characters every week, rather than focusing entire episodes on certain storylines like in Boardwalk Empire.
Not real sure why Janette was so bothered that Tim was looking to hire pretty girls as hostesses. Attractiveness is usually one of the job requirements, and a hostess is basically the “face” of the restaurant to customers. Unless she’s kind of interested in him herself.
I think there was an implication that he sleeps with the pretty girls that he hires, and if they don’t sleep with him they don’t last very long.
I thought Clarke Peters was absolutely magnificent in the bar rehearsal scene. It was powerful.
Also, I felt sorry for Jacques when Janette told him to “come into the cooler.” The way he looked around and untied his apron, I had the feeling he was thinking she wanted something other than what she did. When he gets in there, all she talks about is a dish for the restaurant. They had had a relationship, after all, but now she’s thinking only about the restaurant and not about how he might feel (which is understandable given that that’s her big dream, but I still feel sort of sorry for Jacques).
The “declaration of war” line by the reporter’s friend was a nod to The Wire.
