Review: ‘Treme’ – ‘Dippermouth Blues’

A quick review of tonight’s “Tremé” coming up just as soon as I teach you the “Ghostbusters” theme…
New Year’s Eve comes and goes in “Dippermouth Blues,” as “Tremé” slips into 2009, the final year we’ll spend in this (slightly) fictionalized version of New Orleans. But the episode’s not a chance to celebrate, because Albert’s illness hangs over so much of it. Delmond runs across a funeral procession and has to imagine the moment coming soon when he’ll be part of one. The Lambreaux family and LaDonna get to enjoy one of Delmond’s gigs for a while, but before the show is over, Albert’s so weak he needs to be helped to the car. He can’t enjoy the taste of food anymore, won’t take any drugs but marijuana (and they’re out of it), and his Indian tribe has to figure out what to do if he’s not ready to walk – or, worse, if he’s not alive – come Mardi Gras. There are no big moments in the story this week, no raging against fate or monologues about regrets: just sad little glimpses of a proud, strong man slipping out of this life bit by bit.
Things remain dark elsewhere – even in the visual style, as we open on DJ Davis largely in shadow as he discusses the evolution of American popular culture – with Colson remaining an outcast in his own department, Marvin punishing Annie by assigning an inexperienced young manager to her, LaDonna and Larry remaining on the outs and Janette again struggling to pay the bills necessary to make her restaurant work.
But there’s humor, too, notably in the subplot guest-starring Wilson Bethel from “Hart of Dixie” as the very whitebread actor cast, to Antoine’s dismay, to play a thinly-veiled version of Kid Ory. David Simon likes to dismiss talk that he uses any characters on his shows as mouthpieces, but he’s definitely not above a meta joke or two. The Bethel character is mainly a commentary on white appropriation of black culture, but it’s also a riff on how Wendell Pierce had to learn to fake the trombone for this character (ditto Rob Brown on trumpet), with a real musician performing just off-screen whenever we see Antoine playing a gig.
Midway through this mini season, some stories are slow to get started (Toni’s investigation), and some characters haven’t been around much (we haven’t seen Sonny since the premiere), but for the most part, “Tremé” is still “Tremé.” For a few more weeks, anyway.
Here’s Dave Walker’s explainer for the episode. What did everybody else think?
What can I say? I just really love this show, and I think that the music and the actors are absolutely tremendous. It is such a real and touching show in so many ways. The actors bring New Orleans alive to me as well as their own characters’ stories. I am really so sorry that this is the last season.
Not a whole lot happened in this episode but it was just nice to continue spending time with the characters. I’m curious to see if Albert will die before the end of the series. It seems that’s where we’re headed, and this IS a David Simon show…but it’s also been a generally more optimistic show than what he’s done in the past. Given that, it might seem odd to have such a major character die in one of the last few episodes. Unless that death results in something positive happening for LaDonna or Delmond maybe.
I mean, it’s David Simon. I expect anybody that’s going to die is going to die in episode 4 of 5 (next to last episode next week), and then episode 5 wraps things up as the epilogue to the season and series as a whole.
I’m just sad that there are only two episodes left. It’s not fair.
I always tell my friends you know you’re watching a great show when you don’t get upset at slow plots or when little happens because you are there to hang out with the characters.
Obviously, I care what happens, but some of the best moments in Treme are when you see these characters having fun, dancing, playing music and interacting with each other. To me, that is the mark of a truly great show. I’m there to see the characters, not what happens to the characters.
I’m going out on a limb here and predicting we will not see Albert die. I mean he’s going to, of course, but we’ll presume it happens offscreen after the series has ended. The final episode will be his final walk on Mardi Gras in triumph.
I’m thinking the last scene of the show is Albert’s second line.
I don’t think he makes the Walk. I think we see Delmond as Big Chief, which was set up in this episode when they discuss what happens if Albert can’t do it.
here’s the link to Dave Walker’s explainer about the episode.
[www.nola.com]
Dave Walker is a treasure, but do you believe the lame comments he gets on his “Treme explained”? One person griped about how such a simple show could need such explanations, and concluded it’s because NOLA folks have a bad education system. I mean, it’s a blog post read all over the world, and if one follows the links he’s giving far more background than just explaining a catch-phrase or two. Takes all kinds, I guess.
I don’t want to guess and speculate what will happen–I just want to watch it. I have some ideas, but I mostly want to say I agree with posters who will miss the characters and the place. I do think quite a bit more “happens” plotwise than is given credit, but agree that even when it isn’t densely plotted, there is plenty to like. Thank all of you for hanging out here–and thanks Alan, and nola blog.
It’s nice for there to be a show where people aren’t climbing over each other to guess/preen what happens (or should have happened) next. The spirit and lesson of NOrleans says if you get fucked by a pothole one moment, you just might have a good meal, hear a great song, or find yourself triumphant the next. Or there might be another pothole.
It needs more Sonny.
/ThingsWeThoughtWe’dNeverSayInSeason1
I just want a show where Davis becomes indignant every week. From a purely entertainment standpoint, Davis getting fired from jobs/gigs is the highlight of the show. Or just hanging out with Republicans.
“I wondered where that $300.00 went!”–I snorted my wine at that one.
I believe we may see Albert’s second line in the finale too. Not necessarily his actual death. Will miss this community of Treme.
The other meta comment about Wilson Bethel was that he was in a miniseries about war that nobody saw–a reference to “Generation Kill.”
They are doing a great job with Albert’s cancer scenes. The look on his face as he sees the food he won’t eat, needing help to get to the bathroom, and his daughter’ space as she watches her dad get worse; these so familiar that I had to cover my eyes at one point.
Does the actor who plays Delmond know how to play the trumpet?
I always knew Pierce had to fake his trombone stuff, but then we also have the actress who plays Annie and she plays for sure. Hmm I wonder which ones really do play and which ones don’t out of the main/recurring characters who are musicians.
Delmond is writing that beautiful piece of music for a reason, and my guess is that it’s for Albert’s funeral(procession?).
Best show on tv, easy, ever. Such a great job by Clarke Peters in the club listening to Del. The joy on his face was remarkable, and amazing when you consider how in other scenes he seemed a bit indifferent to his son’s amazing talents. And the scene where Terry goes to see his Chief who is riding on the lawn mower? Pretty remarkable tension between the mundane and the serious. I just think this final season has been a real blessing. When this show is gone, I will be sad.