Review: ‘Treme’ – ‘This City’

A review of tonight’s “Tremé” coming up just as soon as I wonder where that $300 has gotten to…
This final season of “Tremé” opened with some optimism: the locals were excited about Barack Obama’s election, Janette was opening a new restaurant, Colson and Toni were happily co-habitating, Albert enjoying remission and his relationship with LaDonna, etc. “This City” is where we are reminded what show we are watching, and what the creative team(*) does to the people and places we care about.
(*) Even had I not seen the episode’s writing credits, I could have instantly figured out that George Pelecanos wrote this one. He can be brutal in penultimate episodes, but he can also be brutal earlier in a season.
So while “This City” has some light moments, like Davis blowing a big-money opportunity with CJ Liguori, or Antoine and LaDonna flirting like the spark between them has never gone out, for the most part, it’s about hopes, dreams and at times lives being snuffed out.
So Janette’s restaurant hits a huge obstacle when ex-partner Tim Feeney sends her a cease-and-desist order barring her from using her name on the new place. (Though even that leads to a bit of full-circle lightness, as Davis’ profane indignation on her behalf puts them back in bed together.) Marvin makes an ultimatum to Annie, then walks away from her performance of Harley’s “This City” just as she’s singing the line about how she won’t ever leave this town. Toni runs into Officer Wilson, still free and wearing a uniform despite all the evidence she got on him last season. And despite Antoine’s best efforts to protect Charisse, she gets killed walking her little brother to school, and as Antoine struggles with heartbreak, we also see the sad but understandable fact of life that a school in a neighborhood like this already has an entire routine in place for how to deal with the violent death of a student.
The big knife twist, of course, is Albert discovering that his recent feelings of good health were a mirage, and that his cancer has spread so aggressively that he doesn’t want to fight it anymore. He takes his daughter on a wistful tour of his childhood haunts, and the last line of their field trip really says it all: “I’m ready to go, Davina.”
You can certainly look at Albert preparing for his own death – and warning his children to prepare for the same – as a metaphor for the impending demise of this show, and our loss as viewers, just as you can easily imagine some of Simon, Overmyer and Pelecanos coming out in Toni’s lament about how little she’s accomplished in all of her crusading. “The Wire” never really changed the conversation about the drug war, nor has “Tremé” improved the many fundamental problems down in New Orleans. A sense of futility is palpable throughout the episode, including a return glimpse to Davis’ pothole, still unrepaired and still festooned with all the junk he placed in it to protect another driver from suffering his fate.
These shows have unfortunately not succeeded as activism, but they have as entertainment, and “This City” was chock full of entertaining – if often tragic – moments, like Wendell Pierce’s performance in the scene where Colson interviews Antoine, or Davis and Janette coming up with new and interesting ways to curse out Tim, or Annie at the rockabilly performance that was the exact opposite of the sort of commercial stuff Marvin is pushing her to do.
Two down, three to go. Sigh. At least we have Dave Walker’s episode explainers to help guide us.
What did everybody else think?
I absolutely loved this episode and am deeply saddened that the public failed to support this show. Great job again with the reviews!
I laughed, I cried, I moved to the music – not sure you can ask for much more in a single episode of television – really going to miss hanging in the Treme
Good review, but I am surprised that you didn’t mention the cameo by Corey Glover of Living Colour fame. It was nice to see him. Hate to see the show go. Great music and great diversity in casting. Only in New Orleans.
Are you certain on the episode title? I have it as “This City” which makes quite a bit more sense given the Steve Earle song that was written in Season 1.
Heck, yes, it’s “This City,” and isn’t that a beautiful song?
How strange. I assumed it should be “This City,” based on Annie playing Harley’s song in the episode, but the DVD was labeled “The City,” as were some other preliminary press materials. But I now see HBO.com and other places listing it as “This City,” which makes much more sense. The post’s title has been adjusted accordingly.
This episode was not a winner for me. Mainly because it was lean on my favorite characters and big on my least favorite characters. Which still is pretty good, which says a lot about this show. Speaking of non-favorite characters, was Janette always this dumb? I think I used to like her, but recently she seems to have lost a large portion of her brain. Feeney was right in her face last week explaining how he owned her name and she couldn’t use it if she left. Why was she surprised about the lawsuit? Sorry, but when a character becomes that dumb I start rooting for the other guy. During her meeting with Feeney I felt absolutely no sympathy for her and grinned when Feeney turned the screws.
The original conversation took place before Jazzfest (spring) of ’08, and the action now is in December, so she might have thought he’d never actually carry out his threat. Also it’s not IMHO a matter of dumb, but she’s always had a reckless, self-destructive side (Sazerac in critic’s face, etc.). She may have thought better to ask forgiveness than permission. She is only “dumb” in that the solution is obvious–name the place “Janette’s”.
Clarification: She used “Desautel’s on Frenchmen Street (crossing out “on the Avenue” for the benefit concert that was the close of S3, the week before Jazzfest. All she got then was a lecture and a warning–nobody sued. So, when she walked away (which was never shown because of the time jump) you’d think he’d have come after her sooner than later, unless you are thinking like a lawyer. I “get” thinking like a lawyer, but she’s been shown as a creative type, not interested in the business side of such a corporate mess as the old Desautel’s was. Cheers.
I don’t think she was dumb so much as someone with a heart who though that maybe someone else (even Feeney) might have a heart, too. You could call it naive. I think that she should call the restaurant “Feeney’s.”
Thinking that a large corporation is not going to sue you for breach of contract just because a few months have passed (IMHO) is the definition of dumb. And the fact that she could just call the place Janette’s or ANYTHING else just adds to her stupidity. As for clarifying, when she did the benfit concert she was still part of the Feeney project. It wouldn’t do for them to sue their own partner. It still doesn’t make sense that he could tell her loudly and plainly, ‘don’t think about using Desautel if you walk away’ and then she walks away and tries to use Desautel.
Ndryden, she could also name it “Finis”–pronounced very much like Feeney and meaning, of course, the end of the story.
I am for calling the new place No Name J’s or J No Name
Yeah, I couldn’t really work up any sympathy for her. As soon as I saw the sign last episode I knew she’d get sued.
Janette had no reason whatsoever to expect Feeney to let her break the contract. He’s an asshole and she knows it, and her own behavior has been anything but diplomatic.
Given that she had an antagonistic relationship and contract with a restaurant mogul, it was absolutely stupid of her not to hire a lawyer to verify her new venture is copacetic.
This is her third restaurant opening. She’s not a virgin anymore. She should know by now that running a successful business takes more than skill and some goodwill.
finally finished cathcing up with this show last week. damn it is really good. such a shame to see it go
So frustrating that this excellent series is wrapping up. What wonderful music and memorable characters! OK, Davis has always been annoying, but I loved his creative cussing about Feeney. And, yes, the title is “This City,” after the great song. Did HBO end the series because of lackluster viewership? Damn! I could handle another season or two!
Even though it was heartbreaking I really liked seeing Wendell Pierce, one of my favorite screen detectives of all time, playing the opposite side of the interview.
“If people are here – they’ll know where they are”
Janette summed it up the best.
This was a beautiful episode. I have been to and love NOLA, and I have not been to but often thought about the connection between the culture and experience of NOLA and Haiti. The shopping cart over the pothole reminded me of Haiti as well as of NOLA and Detroit–indeed, things may never get much better but (as Wade Davis said about Haiti) the people make what they can out of the scraps that they have.
Another thing about “The Wire” not changing anything–that may not be entirely true. There seems to be a slow-moving, but still moving, trend in that direction, and it may be related to the show’s second life on DVD and streaming. Baby steps.
Yes, I agree about ‘The Wire’. I think Alan’s opinion is incorrect; I think it’s impossible to judge the effect that a work of art has: it’s a slow, intricate process of influence that happens over a long period of time.
It’s hard to believe these days that the US government actually prohibited alcohol for 13 years – to disastrous consequences. More and more people are slowly becoming aware that the remaining prohibitions have been as equally – or even more – disastrous; this time to entire communities. And ‘The Wire’ – along with many other things – plays a tiny role in that knowledge being disseminated in a relatable, understandable form.
Call the new restaurant Jeanette’s, featureing the chef who used to work at Dessautels…. Referring to her previous employer is factually correct while not stating that she is “Dessautel’s” nudge-wink.
Yes Davis blew an opportunity that he later regretted….but would the Davis of a few seasons ago have even contemplated the opportunity ? Davis may be growing up. Interesting.
I can empathize with LaDonna, but I have no sympathy for her actions. Her second husband has been an exemplar of support and strenghth for her. Heck he even implied he would take her back. So what does she do ? Verbally dismissses him, drives off in the car he brought her then goes to her affair with Albert.
Antoine’s heartbreak is palpable. He understands that he is the community father figure for his kids and he feels responsible for what happens to them. Unfortunately he knows that everyone realizes that this wasn’t the first, nor will it be the last senseless death in their community. Part of their anxiety is because they know they are powerless to break the cycle.
I am sad that there are only 3 episodes left in the show I have come to love for the music, setting and complexity of character.
RL1856, I have sympathy for LaDonna’s actions because (while I agree that Larry supported her during her crisis and is a good guy) I think they are getting at some things in her past and her future (besides just PTSD from her rape)that draw her specifically to Albert for the brief time they have together. To say anything more would be spoilerish–I don’t want to guess where they are going and I have no real inside info, just a hunch. She and Larry were having trouble before her rape–she didn’t even tell him everything at first, and there’s the class thing and the tangle of relationships. I think Albert and she provide respite for each other.
I actually rolled my eyes when I saw the title of this episode because I knew we would get yet another performance of this song. She’s been singing it at us for three seasons now! I was tired of it last season. It’s not even a good song.
Totally agree with the other commenters regarding Janette’s new place. We (the viewers) all knew she wasn’t allowed to use her name because Feeney explicitly told her (and us) last year. The idea that she would have signed the contract by herself AND not known what was in it is all silly enough, but then going ahead with naming her new place her last name anyway is just absurd. It’s a small city where people take food seriously, people would find her without her name on the door.
I particularly enjoyed the Larry and LaDonna scene. That setup she is running is absurd.
Not even a good song? You can’t find the “real” lyrics easily on line, but you can guess their flawed rendition if you know Southern speech, and the whole song is exquisitely worked out, but the reference to burying our dead in NOLA’s above-ground graves as they do, as a metaphor is especially great and layered since Katrina, and that’s not even all. Cheers.
I agree the song has been performed too many times. I also think this particular song emphasizes that Annie has not got a great voice, it just sounds dull and plodding.
It’s a dirge. The lyrics connote immortality, but it sounds like and is performed as a dirge.
I’m from New Orleans, so it’s also possible that’s also coloring my bias for some reason. However, I think it has more to do with the fact that this show has so many great performers and great songs, and they keep coming back to this same song by the same performer that just doesn’t do much for me.
Not only does it not suit her voice, but it requires that she make terrible facial expressions while she sings.
I don’t think it would have bothered me so much, but they just keep on going back to it. As a result, it keeps bothering me and I keep noticing new things that annoy me.
I’ve loved this show and it outstanding actors from the start. I will miss it terribly. The music alone would keep me watching for years,
And i agree with the poster who says that the impact of The Wire may be slowly creating a move toward some changes. For example, while not a supporter of Chris Christie in my home state of New Jersey, I do support his comments asking for new special drug courts and new conversations on the handling of nonviolent drug charges/ offenses.
Morning for the coming death of our proud show Treme and the death of our proud big chief. Sad to see them go but what a run, the best die young isn’t it so. Treme was groundbreaking, entertaining and spoke in high volume about problems that occur not only in New Orleans but all over the western world. Now these few episodes left I will just enjoy every moment and have fun with Davis, smile with Albert and LaDonna, see Jeanette get her one true love – her restaurant and just drink in the wonderful atmosphere delivered without a flaw. And thank you Alan for your great, great reviews.
Hey Alan, and all: while participating in the discussion about the song “This City” I thought of something: Every title this year has been the name of a song, and most of last year that I can remember. Does anyone know if all episodes of “Treme” have a song title for the title? Also, whereas The Wire used one theme song for all five seasons but had different folks singing it in line with the season’s concentration (docks, schools, etc.), Treme has 2 theme songs: the happiness of “Treme” (somewhat ironic but also somewhat straightforward, to me) and the melancholy/defiant tone of “This City.” That seems to sum up NOLA best, both sides….Also, I’m in the (I guess) minority that doesn’t think either song has been over-performed–we usually only hear a snippet and it always is accompanied by an important plot/character revelation. Just my take.
Heartbroken over Big Chief’s fate, but I gotta say: The performance Clarke Peters is turning in this season, and on the strength of this episode alone, is truly captivating and award worthy. Reminds me of his Lester days from “The Wire.” Dance ’til mornin’ come, Big Chief.