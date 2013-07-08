Review: ‘Under the Dome’ – ‘Manhunt’

A quick review of tonight’s “Under the Dome” – most likely my last on the subject – coming up just as soon as I know about the Sherman Anti-Trust Act…
Yup, I think we’ve reached That’s It For Me! territory with this show. Episode 2 was a big misstep, but one the show could have recovered from. “Manhunt,” though, continued all the stupid things from last week and added more. There’s absolutely zero urgency from any of these people to figure out how they’re going to survive inside this thing with limited supplies of food and water. There’s barely any urgency about finding ways out, for that matter, except from characters who are crazy and/or chained underground in a bomb shelter. The dome seemingly makes people crazy – which thus far is just an excuse for contrived, clumsy melodrama designed to distract both the citizens and the audience from the actual problems created by the dome – so I suppose it’s possible it’s also pacified everyone into a “Don’t worry, be happy, crack a joke about the dwindling bacon supply” attitude, but there’s been no suggestion that’s the case. The characters are either bland (Deputy Linda, Julia, Joe), cartoonishly evil (Junior, this new jerk Carter) or played by an actor who deserves much, much better material (Big Jim).
Once upon a time, I might be more forgiving of a summer series, but there are too many things piled up on my list of shows I’d like to catch up on to bother with more of this. If the show magically improves three episodes from now, send up a flare, but I’m not waiting for it – especially since the strong ratings are going to disincentivize CBS and the creative team from thinking anything needs fixing.
What did everybody else think?
In my house we just say “Oh Junior” whenever his jarring theme music plays – and when he dumped that milk in the sink we couldn’t stop laughing.
But how can I stop watching when they just revealed Barbie’s super secret pirate treasure map right at the end?
I’m with you. So….what are we gonna be your summer show?
The Bridge starts soon.
Even that other CBS show about people forced to live together has been more interesting.
I haven’t seen ep 3, but after the second I was struck by two main things. 1) no regular townsfolk seemed that fazed by being trapped in this thing as people continued shopping and carrying about their business. 2) those outside of the dome were trying in no way to communicate (a handwritten sign perhaps?) nor reacting in any way to what was happening inside. Take the accidental shooting as two soldiers stood apparently oblivious and without reaction to someone being shot 10 feet away.
I’m already out.
So is the proper pun “Under the Done” or “Under the Dumb”?
Seriously, though, these people are just so stupid. I’ll probably keep watching but I doubt I’ll write much more about it, especially with The Newsroom starting this week. At least that show is interesting when it’s dumb.
yeah it’s getting dumber each week. can’t say I blame you for bailing.
I’ll keep watching, for some crazy reason. But, you’re so right. As a fan of the book, too, I’m baffled at the changes – why anyone would think this set-up/ pace/ decisionmaking works better than how it already exists is beyond me.
And I’m quite forgiving/ understanding of other-media-to-tv-transcription yadda yadda. It just isn’t working for me.
Nevertheless, I imagine I’ll be typing some version of this comment eight episodes from now. I shake my head at myself.
Everyone is very attractive. I’ll give them that. It worked for me and Pan Am; maybe it’ll work its magic on me here.
You don’t understand the show at all.
We are watching a tv show that is actually being produced under the dome in order to entertain increasingly nervous and paranoid domers. The show is using regular townspeople as actors (obviously since they are the only ones UTD) and that is why the acting is so bad. Fortunately Dean Norris was passing through town and forced at gunpoint to be on the show within the dome.
At some point it will be revealed that the townspeople hate the show so much that they find a way out of the dome just so they can watch something else.
Calza needs to be exec producer of this, stat!
If only this were true.
totally meta, then.
That is by far one of if not the most retarded comment ive read so far
I know how Breaking Bad ends. Hank blackmails Walter White and gets his menu for crystal meth. He then kills him, but somehow screws up and leaves incriminating evidence. So he has to go on the lam. He assumes a new identity–Jim something–and ends up in across the continent, in Chester’s Mill, where he quickly (it’s tv, remember) becomes a City Councilman, and uses his power to start his own meth business, using Walter’s old menu. Then, one morning, this bizarre event occurs, shutting the town off from the rest of the world . . .
“Breaking Bland”
The Minister saved this truly awful joke with that line.
That’s very funny, Fredjack, but I think you mean Walter’s “recipe,” not Walter’s “menu.” A recipe is a set of instructions for cooking something. A menu is a list of available options, such as on a restaurant menu.
Yes, MISS CHEVIOUS, I did mean recipe. “menu” did not feel right when I wrote it, but I didn’t take the time to think about it. Thank you
I had just watched the (incredibly powerful) sixth episode of “Top of Lake” before “Under the Dome”. What a difference!
I’m done. Dome is just dumb. I should have quit after that unintentionally hilarious scene in episode 2, where people were *adorably* working together to throw buckets of water into the fire.
Since your Mondays at 10 are free, check out Siberia. I’m enjoying it so far, and would be interested in your take on it, Alan.
Alan and Dan seem to imply they don’t like it on the podcast.
Nonetheless, I think it’s an interesting experiment in television…first fictional reality show. We’ve come full circle.
I liked the pilot well enough to record the second episode. But if it’s trying to make a statement about reality shows and society, then I would say that the 2001 movie “Series 7: The Contenders” made that point a long time ago. It’s too soon for me to judge yet, but maybe the movie did it better.
just watched e2 and e3 back to back. horrible episodes. i’m out also.
I can’t even hate watch this show.
Stray thoughts…wondering how a show this poorly written and directed actually ends up being this poorly written and directed. I have no idea. Tonight’s episode played like they filmed the first table read or blocking walkthrough and that was it.
But the one thing I will remember and hate this show for is causing me to wonder if Dean Norris’s great work in Breaking Bad was some fluke and he is really just a mediocre bit actor.
Sometimes I wonder how something so bad and cheesy can even get made, and then I remember how dumb most of America is, and I think the writers/producers/actors are just doing what they think will be successful (and they’re obviously succeeding).
I thought of a great analogy the other day: children’s songwriter Raffi. Raffi’s songs are super simple and “dumb”, but that’s because he’s writing for the stunted intellect of children. So you wouldn’t make fun of Raffi’s ability because you understand why he writes the way he does. Same goes for network TV writers. They know the average person wants 23 minutes of Charlie Sheen being an off-the-wall womanizer while Jon Cryer looks on in exasperation, or of some nerds not understanding what to do on a date with a girl, etc.
So basically, Under the Dome is just Barney for adults.
@Hislocal: Seriously. The average American is either so stupid, so brickwalled from a day at work, or so ignorant as to think Hawaii 5-0 or NCIS or Cold Case is solid entertainment.
On a completely unrelated note, some of the Founding Fathers didn’t think extending the vote to everyone was such a great idea… and their definition of “everyone” was, shall we say, perhaps already not so inclusive.
Wait, from that description it sounds like the producers of The Walking Dead are somehow involved.
This show f’ing sucks!
You give it too much credit.
Under the Dome reminds me of Smash: good-to-excellent pilot and then a quick dropoff into unintentional hilarity. Steven Spielberg should really get out of the TV business.
Unless it’s on HBO that is.
I agree with you completely. I too had hoped that episode 2 was an aberration, but alas, episode 3 dashed my hopes. Checking out.
“especially since the strong ratings are going to disincentivize CBS and the creative team from thinking anything needs fixing.”
Alan, aren’t these things filmed in advance?
Not far enough in advance that the creative team couldn’t, realistically, take viewer feedback and make improvements in the later episodes of the season. Sure, we wouldn’t see changes the very next week, but by the end of the season they could adapt to the feedback and make changes. That very thing happened, basically, during Season 3 of LOST. And that’s just a very public example. I’m sure it happens a lot more than we know, it’s just that the producers will rarely admit to it.
It’s pretty bad, I have to say. I’ll keep watching because there’s not much else on and I’m a Stephen King masochist; I love the man’s writing and can’t resist adaptations no matter how bad. I mean, I’ve watched The Langoliers TWICE.
Phil Bushey is one of King’s most demented creations – I won’t spoil why, but he’s up there with Trashcan Man – and is somehow a genial DJ in the TV series. The arguable star of the book – Rusty – is a very different character trapped outside the dome. Junior is a foolish tool instead of a genuinely frightening psychopath. These are only a few of the awful changes.
All I can say to people watching this – don’t let it scare you off the book, which it bears only superficial resemblance to. It’s not one of King’s best, but it’s FAR better than this series would indicate.
The Langoliers TWICE?? I couldn’t even make it through that thing once and it’s one of my all-time favorite King stories.
You are a glutton for punishment :-)
I blame Jeff Fahey’s pacemaker.
The cow got off easy. We’re stuck with these idiots.
I hope that JJ Abrams doesn’t screw up 11/12/63 like the showrunners screwed this up.
I really hope Bad Robot doesn’t screw up 11/12/63 like the showrunners screwed this up.
Jeff Fahey had the best idea – get out of Dodge before it all got dumb.
My only regret is that Dean Norris has to be in this silly thing and probably until the end.
More Bifurcated Cows!!!!
“Bifurcated Cows” is the name of my Rascal Flatts cover band.
I thought “Bifurcated Cows” was add-on content for Fallout 3.
It’s a shame too because the book was pretty good…
My biggest gripe with this show is that other than the fact that the characters have the same names as those in the book, there is no similarity to it at all. I’m watching(not for long) a totally different show- not related to the book I just finished ( and enjoyed)
Ditto. It is dull and just plain stupid.
The Stephen King TV Show Rule = do not watch a Stephen King TV show.
Hell, it took Jack Nicholson, Scatman Caruthers, and Stanley Fucking Kubrik to make a good Stephen King movie.
I’m not sure David Milch, Amy Poehler, and a reincarnated Akira Kurasawa could make a good Stephen King TV show.
This would make an excellent topic for a Sepinwall essay — “Why Can’t Television Make a Decent Stephen King Adaptation?”
According to an interview he gave Sunday, King HATES Kubrik’s The Shining and had creative control over Under The Dome. Perhaps it’s just that Stephen King can’t make a good Stephen King adaptation.
@Robin: considering that he hates *Mad Men*, that’s a damn good theory. Probably thinks The Wire is bad too 8)
The Shining isn’t the only good Stephen King adaptation. Misery, The Shawshank Redemption, I quite liked both of those. And @The Minister, as memory serves, he quite liked The Wire.
Don’t forget “Stand By Me.” I’d also argue “The Dead Zone” as a good adaptation.
I knew it was dome’d from the beginning.
I couldn’t put the book down. I can shut this dog of an adaptation off. What was King thinking? The dialogue and action just don’t match.
I think it’s unfair to bring up the urgency/limited food point considering the fact that it’s a dome, not an island. I’m sure some optimists in the town would think that the dome could mysteriously disappear just as spontaneously as it appeared. Also, the only person who spews the idea that the dome makes people crazy is Junior who is obviously unhinged, having imprisoned someone.
Slowest. Show. Ever. Nothing seems to happen, only the female officer seems to feel any urgency, and even the mystery of the propane is bleeding out longer than the time it takes to read Stephen King’s entire ouvre. Dropped!
I think I’m against you on this one Alan. I’m not ready to call this a great show by any means, but it has been entertaining so far. I even have some of the same complaints as you do, but the difference seems to be that I’ve been able to connect with the characters more. Big Jim, Barbie, and Joe are all characters that I’ve been interested in and want to see where they go in future episodes.
And another point, I might be giving the show too much credit, but my take on the lack of urgency is that this dome is such an unprecedented event that people don’t really know how to react. So as long as they are able to live mostly normal lives, their reactions have been to just go on normally. We haven’t really seen any big issues come up like lack of food/water, I think once those do start popping up there will be more urgency and chaos.
I can’t watch the creepy ex-boyfriend storyline any longer or all the people who are clueless about their survival. What a waste of a good premise and a great cast. Every woman I know had the same reaction to the stalker/kidnapper plot line.
Agreed! That hostage plotline turns my stomach and seems absolutely unnecessary: how does repeatedly watching a girl chained to a bed and locked up in an underground bunker further the narrative in any way except to make people uncomfortable? I’m so tired of these cardboard cutout villains…And that includes the unholy man of the cloth–how ridiculous was the way he started that fire?
And speaking of ridiculous: am I the only one bothered by the fact that the brother shows no signs of worry (or even awareness) that his sister hasn’t come home since that morning they established their parents were both out of town??? I know townspeople are inexplicably going about their everyday routine, but this kid is supposed to be sensitive and have a head on his shoulders–why isn’t he worried about his sister? Even if they don’t have the closet relationship, wouldn’t you want your family close to you in such crazy circumstances? And that bully that came to his “house party” and didn’t know about that ant-monopoly act made several references about the sister without once asking where she was, or triggering the brother to remember that she exists and hasn’t come home yet…It seriously makes me want to scream and throw something at my TV!
I know this is based on a Stephen King story, but it feels like the producers are trying to turn it into a poor man’s “Lost:” 1) start with a crisis that turns the regular order of things upside down and be sure to include a plane crash in the pilot; extra points if you can add some eerie, inexplicable elements to the mix like kids going into poetic seizures, pacemakers exploding, fires seeming to be intelligently aware (that seriously engulfed the reverend like a flaming smoke monster!) 2) Have at least one character with a mysterious past 3) make sure you create as many opportunities as possible for main characters to break up into small parties that go off into the woods, preferably with firearms, and bond as they reveal clues about their past 4) make sure the main kid has a dog (in this case one whose name is a wry nod to a major movie that was also based inside a dome) 4) kidnap a female character and lock her away in a cell 5) rely heavily on a moody atmospheric soundtrack to take the place of actual dramatic tension…I could go on. The only problem is, this has already been done, so UTD just feels like an ersatz Lost, and makes me realize how flatly that show would have fallen were it not for the writing and characters – both elements lacking in this new incarnation.
It’s a really bad show. It needs cancelled. I agree that I’m going to catch up on shows that deserve my time.
Hmmm…about half way through the episode, I was getting distracted, so decided to check out the review. Found out I was in the same place. Maybe I’ll make room on the DVR for The Bridge.
Well, glad my husband and I aren’t the only ones. This is one pitiful show. The “party” at the kid’s house was downright ludicrous. Yep, we’re done with this one!
OMG! I can’t communicate with the outside world!
How about a pencil and paper? Oh, you´d have to be able to read.
Stupid me. This is Amerika. So give it the single digit salute and everyone
can read that.
Seriously, even a deaf mute can sign.
I really enjoy science fiction with the emphasis on ´science´.
But WTF? No one cares (inside or out) of the dome.
The important issues are whether Julia is going to have sex with Barbie,
Is `Big Jim` going to cover his drug plans, and will Angie escape?
Typical soap.
Critical flaws;
1) the wind is blowing
2) the airplane falls near the bifurcated cow (the dome is curved)
3) the temperature is stable
4) no moisture
5) smoke dissipates
6) add your own …
Totally agree with you, Alan. I stopped watching after half of the second episode. Now, Crossing Lines is a show that I can get interested in!
Agreed! Taht’s it.
I don’t think the lack of panic has been as much of a problem as everyone else seems to think, but if anyone watched the preview for next week, they would have seen that it definitely looks like the panic is about to be upped considerably.
Awful, awful, awful, awful network TV slop.
Please devote your reviewing energy to The Killing.
Awful, awful, awful, awful network TV slop.
I’m out too. I really hate shows where everybody keeps unnecessary secrets just for the sake of the – what’s it called? – drama? Like the reporter finds out the the psycho kid that Barbie (and nobody’s ever called me that and lived) punched him out, but doesn’t even think to ask him about it? Oh, but if she had, he would probably say something like, “it was a mistake,” thereby revealing absolutely nothing to anybody. And then right after they don’t advance the plot in any meaningful way in this interesting fashion, he goes in to take a shower, leaving his backpack on the bed in front of the terminally inquisitive reporter with the treasure map sticking out of it. Uh huh. And then there’s the creepy underbelly of all King’s characters. I rarely want to get to know any of them better.
Does anyone know the name of that hauntingly, beautiful song that played when Alice died?
Glad I’m not the only one who thinks Junior is a complete tool lol. Lame duck actor.
Show only holds, “I hope something bad happens to him” morbid curiosity for me.
The acting alone is just cause to cancel this show
Halfway through Monday night’s show I suddenly got totally enraged at all the actors and this show. Thinking my God this show sucks! That stupid cop blowtorching the fields…… acting all self important and flipping out…..such awful acting . Big Jim in the church like some kind of holy man with all the candles lit and people gushing over him. I don’t care about any of these people, I’m done!