Review: With CBS’ ‘Golden Boy,’ Greg Berlanti revisits the idea of ‘Jack & Bobby’

It’s hard for a writer to let go of a good idea that didn’t work the first time out. That’s why, from time to time, you’ll see a TV producer present a new show very obviously inspired by a past project that failed. On very rare occasions – Joss Whedon turning “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” into a TV show after he was unhappy with how the movie was directed – the second time’s the charm. More often, though, you get something like “The Black Donnellys” – Paul Haggis using his Oscar juice to do another show like his brilliant-but-canceled ’90s CBS drama “EZ Street,” to similar ratings and lifespan.
Will CBS’ “Golden Boy” (it debuts tonight at 10) be another second chance to fail with the same broad idea for producer Greg Berlanti? Or has he found the right tweak to the formula this time out?
In the mid-’00s, back when there was still a WB network, Berlanti was one of the creators of “Jack & Bobby,” a fine young drama about a pair of young brothers, one of whom would grow up to become President of the United States, while the other would be dead long before that happened. Each episode was framed with documentary-style interviews about the presidential brother, filmed many decades in the future, while the present-day scenes of them in adolescence were used to draw a line between boy and man. It was an interesting idea, and a show filled with fine performances, but the WB’s target demographic unsurprisingly wasn’t interested in the political angle, and “Jack & Bobby” lasted a single season.
Now Berlanti’s back with “Golden Boy,” which asks the commercially-savvy question, “What if we took ‘Jack & Bobby’ and made it a cop show on CBS?”
The show, produced by Berlanti and Nicholas Wootton, toggles between the present, when cocky New York cop Walter Clark (Theo James) has just been promoted to detective after his performance in a highly-publicized shootout, and seven years in the future, when Clark has become the youngest commissioner in NYPD history. Like “Jack & Bobby,” each episode is framed by those future scenes, as the older Clark explains the lesson he learned over the course of working the case we see in the present-day material.
It’s certainly a better marriage of genre and network than “Jack & Bobby” was, and the framework does just enough to distinguish “Golden Boy” from the five dozen other CBS cop shows of the moment, many of them set in New York. (After a few weeks airing after “NCIS: LA,” the series will be moved to Fridays at 9, leading into “Blue Bloods.”) As a longtime writer/producer on “NYPD Blue” – he was one of the people steering the ship in the final years after David Milch left – Wootton knows the subject very well. And James (you might know him as Lady Mary’s doomed lover Mr. Pamuk from “Downton Abbey”) works very well with his ever-reliable co-star Chi McBride, who plays veteran detective Don Owen, a burn-out case who turns out to be the ideal partner for a kid looking to take every shortcut possible on his way to the top.
That said, neither of the series’ two eras is perfect. The future scenes hint at a kind of mythology that you don’t usually associate with CBS dramas, but they’re primarily interested in underlining the moral of each story with the boldest ink possible. And that lack of subtlety extends itself to the 2013 scenes, as well, where Clark gets in a rivalry with Tony Arroyo (Kevin Alejandro), who was the squad’s brightest star until Clark’s arrival. Though the writers are willing to let Clark be a morally shady character to a point, there’s no ambiguity at all to Arroyo, a cartoon villain who’s fueled entirely by jealousy and macho pride.
But James and McBride make music together in the way you want any fictional cop partners to – the series was originally conceived as a clear single-lead vehicle and evolved into more of a buddy show once the chemistry became obvious – and it’s a solid, meat-and-potatoes police procedural, and one that could potentially evolve into more depending on how the flash-forwards are used down the road.
But even if “Golden Boy” doesn’t work out – say, that it suffers the one-and-done fate of last spring’s “NYC 22” – that won’t do anything to stop the next series creator from saying, “You know, that idea I used on my last show was just too good to throw out yet.”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I haven’t seen Jack & Bobby, but the framing device reminded me of HIMYM, especially the annoying vague references to future events.
Otherwise the pilot just felt like another CBS cop show, but I might check out another episode or two for Chi McBride.
I’m not too interested in this show, but I’m glad to see Chi McBride find work. Really enjoyed his performances on Pushing Daisies and Human Target.
Funny item… i kept thinking it sounded like Jack and Bobby without realising that it was the same creator!
I saw the pilot and I really like this show. I hope it captures an audience.
I can’t get past the title, which was also the name of Jerry Seinfeld’s favorite shirt on his show:
Jerry: Elaine, see this T-shirts, six years I’ve had this T-shirts, it’s my best one, I call him…Golden Boy.
Elaine: I’m on the phone here.
Jerry: Golden Boy is always the first shirt I wear out of the laundry, here touch Golden Boy!
Elaine: No thanks. (to the phone)Yeah, Yeah I’ll hold.
Jerry: But see look at the collar, see it’s fraying. Golden Boy is slowly dying. Each wash is brings him one step closer, that’s what makes the T-shirt such a tragic figure.
Elaine: Why don’t you just let Golden Boy soak in the sink with some Woolite?
Jerry: No!!! The reason he’s iron man is because he goes out there and plays every game. Wash!!! Spin!!! Rinse!!! Spin!!! You take that away from him, you break his spirit!
Well if “Golden Boy” fails, we can look forward to the follow-up, “Baby Blue”
So glad to know I wasn’t the only one immediately reminded of this…
Jack and Bobby goes criminally under-discussed in all the internet TV nostalgia. It’s really too bad that show never found an audience. Here’s hoping Berlanti has better luck this time.
i loved loved loved JACK AND BOBBY — beyond the sometimes jarring present-future mechanism thing i liked the whole Kennedy romance that was part of the show. and the cast was so great….
based on that i am again willing to give Berlanti some slack on this show (agree the commercials are pretty lame).
but he’s starting to use up currency with stuff like ARROW, POLITICAL ANIMALS (an enjoyable mess but a mess just the same), and NO ORDINARY FAMILY (there ought to be a law against Chiklis misuse).
so i’ll be watching / giving it a chance. i’m sort of burnt out on procedurals, wish it was something else, but will watch at least a few episodes.
it sounded like both you and Daniel didn’t have huge enthusiasm for the show from this week’s podcast so i’m more than a little concerned.
i started watching jack and bobby on netflix, was interested at first, but then lost interest after about 7 episodes. i started to get tired of all the annoying twists at the end of each episode. it was somewhat clever the first time when they made bobby the future president, but then they made him an independent then a reverend then jacks girlfriend ends up the first lady. give me a break. everytime they try to suprise me with an unexpected twist, the more turned off i became.
@Goofus, yeah the show sort of collapsed on itself and got super plotty like you describe. i guess i had such an emotionally positive response to the initial setup of the show that that’s what i think about when i think these positive thoughts about JACK AND BOBBY… :-)
Jack & Bobby was such a little gem. I really wish more people would celebrate its greatness.
Good grief, that’s Mr. Pamuk? I might watch it just for that. Makes me nostalgic for the Downton Abby Season 1 days before they made me dislike the Mary and character so much.
Plus I do like Chi McBride. Hope he gets some interesting things to do beyond predictable side kick for the lead.
The advertising for the show couldn’t be more generic (“These two guys are different! And now they’re partners…?”), but the chemistry shines through even in the ads, so I’ve been curious to check it out. Didn’t know anything about the time jump angle, but I hope it turns out that Chi McBride has found a winner. Like having him on my TV.
I like Chi McBride, but can he be considered a show killer yet? He’s been in a lot of shows that have been cancelled. Boston Public, The Nine, Pushing Daisies, Human Target. Granted all but one of them lasted at least 2 seasons, but none of them were able to go out on their own terms.
4 seasons of Boston Public (in which he was the unquestioned lead) automatically absolves him of showkiller status. True showkillers don’t get their series into a second season.
This show makes me miss (the first season of) Human Target even more.
The way it was filmed came across as very amateurish.
Almost like I was watching from a strange video game angle.
Especially the first shoot-out scene.
Now you’ve just made me really miss Jack and Bobby
You keep stupid shows and Carnell good one like Golden Boy without giving it a chance you could have moved to another night and a time