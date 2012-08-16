Review: With ‘Copper,’ the ‘Homicide’ team goes back to 1864 New York

When I hear that Tom Fontana and Barry Levinson have a new cop show in the works, I pay attention. This is the team, after all, responsible for one of the greatest cop shows of all time, NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street.”
When I hear that Fontana and Levinson’s cop show is the first original drama for a cable channel, I pay attention. This is the team, after all, that gave HBO its first scripted drama in “Oz,” the often-fascinating prison drama that in turn led to “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” etc.
And when I hear that Fontana and Levinson’s cop show is set in New York in 1864, I pay attention. The period is a familiar one from Westerns and Civil War stories, but in terms of what was happening back in the northeast – and also what urban policework was like in this long-ago period – it’s ground that’s only occasionally been trod.
So, yes, my anticipation was very high for Fontana, Levinson and Will Rokos’s “Copper,” which debuts on Sunday night at 10 on BBC America, a channel that until now was content to simply import content from the mothership in the U.K.
And, indeed, Fontana and Rokos’ script has a lot of fun playing with our expectations of contemporary cop dramas by showing how things would have worked in the mid-19th century. When our hero, Civil War veteran Kevin “Corky” Corcoran (Tom Weston-Jones) corners a crew of bank robbers, he shoots first and yells “Police!” after. The police department feels only vaguely organized – Corcoran and his partners Francis Maguire (Kevin Ryan) and Andrew O”Brien (Dylan Taylor) seem to do most of their planning in Corky’s living room, or at the brothel where Corky and Maguire’s girlfriends work – and corruption among the rank-and-file is an accepted fact of life.
Fontana has never had much interest in police science – “Homicide” was a show where cases got closed by detectives talking suspects into confessing – but he finds an interesting way to use forensics here. First, it’s 1864, so the science is all beyond primitive compared to what we know from “CSI,” and is barely trusted by most of the cops themselves. Second, the man doing the autopsies and crime scene analysis is Dr. Matthew Freeman (Ato Essandoh), an African-American physician whose work for Corky has to be kept a secret because it would be instantly discredited by the white doctors on the department payroll.
It’s a promising framework for a series, and the first two episodes of “Copper” work in fits and starts. The scenes involving Freeman and his wife Sara (Tessa Thompson) moving to the rural area that will one day become Harlem because of Sara’s overpowering but understandable fear of white people, for instance, are terrific. And the casually violent nature of policework at the time is well captured.
But “Copper” doesn’t arrive fully-formed in the way that “Homicide” or “Oz” did. This is a big, ambitious project with a lot of layers and a lot of practical considerations to be figured out, and you can almost see Fontana, Levinson and Rokos figuring out what they can and can’t pull off over the course of the opening two-parter.
Because all of Manhattan – including the Five Points neighborhood(*) where Corky works – couldn’t remotely pass for 1864 anymore, the series is filmed primarily inside a large studio in Toronto. Sometimes, the show is able to maintain the illusion that we’ve traveled back in time to 1860s New York, while at others it very clearly looks like actors on a stage, or actors standing in front of a green screen. The difference in the aesthetic quality when the show actually goes out to a real physical location like Freeman’s new house is striking.
(*) It’s the same setting from Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York,” which also took place in this time period. (Scorsese had a bigger budget to work with, and had his set built in Rome.)
The series also wants to portray more than just the working-class life of the cops at the time by frequently making Corcoran cross paths with his wealthy former Civil War commanding officer, Robert Morehouse (Kyle Schmid), and with socialite Elizabeth Haverford (Anastasia Griffith). Though all the actors (including Franka Potente as Eva, Corky’s sometime-girlfriend) seem, to varying degrees, to be working to adapt themselves to a different era, style of dress and manner of speaking, Schmid has the most obvious difficulty with it. What I imagine is meant to be a charismatic and morally elusive character instead comes across like he’s not entirely sure how to carry himself.
The series was originally developed at AMC five years ago, and Fontana and Rokos expanded their original pilot script into a two-part story to better allow them to introduce the characters and this world. Given how alien so much of the policework is, that was probably a good idea, but it also means expanding the first case – in which Corky and his partners have to rescue a child prostitute – to seem more prominent and lurid than may have been intended, like this is less a 19th century “Homicide” than a 19th century “Law & Order: SVU.”
“Copper” is very much a work in progress, but it’s a work in progress from a creative team whose track record all but demands investing the time to see what it becomes. Fontana isn’t infallible (even in the cop show realm, his short-lived UPN series “The Beat,” starring a young Mark Ruffalo, was more noble experiment than compelling drama), but the pieces are certainly here for him to do something special down the road.
Was Sunday at 10 really the best place to put this? I was expecting it to get a dramaville slot. Breaking bad will trounce it.
It’s not ideal (though Breaking Bad has only 3 episodes left and Newsroom only 2), and means I likely won’t have time to do regular episode reviews, even if I want to.
Fortunately, BBCA will be rebroadcasting each episode about 10,000 times per week. Check the listings. But yeah, maybe the first airing of each will take a hit from BB. I’m sure BBCA will be patient.
Like you, Alan, I’ll follow Fontana and Levinson anywhere. I still think Oz remains criminally underrated (though with obvious flaws) and I think that the lack of prominent critical analysis of the show isn’t helping to remind viewers that there was greatness on HBO before The Sopranos. Hopefully AV Club’s TV Club Classic, or a certain critic in his great Summer Series Rewinds, will re-explore the series for a new generation.
Interested to see how this show shapes up, but I feel like Copper has earned a season’s worth of investment from me, based on its pedigree alone.
I was excited for a moment that the show would give a realistic glimpse into police and detective work until I read about the doctors in the police department doing autopsies. According to “The Poisoner’s Handbook” the state of forensics was nil, or at best a shoddy affair. Into the turn of the 20th century the coroner was an appointed position that was not necessarily held by a physician. Many death certificates were completed with only a cursory glance at the body with the wrong cause of death listed. If “Copper” isn’t taking the time to get the facts right about medicine, I can’t trust the law enforcement.
Copper acknowledges these things. The Freeman character has no official standing with the police department, Corky only knows him because they met in the war and goes to him off the books because he knows the man is helpful. It’s treated as an extreme anomaly, not the norm.
To Sepinwall–Thanks for clearing up the medical issue.
I’m excited about this show, but it’ll be weird seeing something set in the Five Points without Bill Cutting stalking around in his top hat. I realize this is the year after the draft riots, but still, let me be ridiculous for a moment.
I, too, am in the Levinson/Fontana fan club, so I will be giving this show every opportunity it deserves.
I’m dying to know, is the protagonist of this show the same “Corky Corcoran” whose exploits were discussed so colorfully by Gene Hackman in the modern classic western Unforgiven? You know, the one who was called ‘Two Gun’ Corcoran but not because he carried two pistols…?
Hasn’t BBC America done a decent amount of original programming, but just not scripted drama? Seems like they’ve done a bunch of DR WHO content )COMING SOON) as well all those episodes of the Nerdist TV show.
I don’t know about that,but their British imports are definitely not confined to “the mothership” (the BBC). A lot of their programs – it feels like well over a third, or more – are from the commercial ITV, or rather the various regional companies that provide the ITV network with programming.
As far as purely original content goes, it’s only been The Nerdist and No Kitchen Required before this.
Oz could be the worst show in history. I can’t believe anyone thought it was good
It was a soap opera set in a prison. Groundbreaking at the time. I’m surprised it got greenlit
Really? What was so bad about it? I thought it was great.
Among other things,it introduced J.K. Simmons to the world. One of our greatest character actors
J.K. Simmons is terrific in everything but the show was beyond ridiculous. I’d seriously be here all day if I listed all the ludicrous things that happened. Off the top of my head, there was one where scientist invented some pill that when you take it, it would magically “turn you old” overnight and they decided to test it out on prisoners. If it worked, they would set them free. Whaaat??? Ryan O’Reilly’s brother Cyril was one of the guinea pigs.
Also, a guard was convicted of crimes against prisoners …and was sentenced to the SAME prison where he committed these crimes!! WTF??
A man belonging to white supremacist hate groups was also allowed to work at a prison and be in charge of black prisoners?? Really REALLY??
There’s also no prisons in the country where rapes and murders take place EVERY day!
I could go on but I won’t.
I think X-Files was more realistic
So really, your only complaint about the show was its lack of realism. Doesn’t make it anywhere near the worst show.
What can I say? I thought it was silly. When a show tries to be serious (and you know Oz did) and it causes unintentional laughter, that’s an epic fail as the kids like to say
Someday I hope to see a period piece come around in which none of the main characters have girlfriends who work in brothels.
Hear, hear.
Unless I misread my DirecTV guide, they are re-airing “Copper” in the Wednesday Dramaville slot. And right now they are re-airing season 1 of “Luther,” so I’m now greatly enjoying “Luther” and “Copper” on Wednesday nights.