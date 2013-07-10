Review: Netflix’s ‘Orange Is the New Black’

The female prison dramedy “Orange Is the New Black” is the fourth Netflix original series to debut this year (all 13 episodes of the first season should be available to stream after 12 a.m. Pacific tonight), and battling it out with the horror series “Hemlock Grove” for the lowest profile. “House of Cards” was the splashy, expensive acquisition, bought out from under the noses of HBO and company, starring Kevin Spacey, directed by David Fincher, and arriving with all the polish and fanfare of a premiere cable drama. The new season of “Arrested Development” was the resurrection of a beloved comedy series that was canceled much too soon in the mid-’00s. And yet each was something of a disappointment: “House of Cards” felt formulaic and emotionally empty, while “Arrested Development” struggled to recreate the old magic with the characters mostly separated.
“Orange Is the New Black” has a creative pedigree (creator Jenji Kohan was responsible for Showtime’s “Weeds”), but also has a relatively unknown leading lady in Taylor Schilling. Netflix has been promoting it heavily of late, and even ordered a second season before the first had debuted, but I had no idea what to expect when I began watching the first of six episodes made available for critics to review. At first the show felt merely like a pleasant surprise – Kohan and company surpassing the most minimal of expectations – but as I began buzzing through one hour after another after another(*) in that addictive Netflix way where episodes are stacked appealingly in front of you like Pringles, I was feeling genuine enjoyment. “Orange Is the New Black” is perhaps the least-heralded Netflix original so far. It’s also the most satisfying.
(*) For a company specializing in streaming video, Netflix has a remarkably terrible streaming player for press, one that frequently tends to crash when you so much as pause the action for a moment. I say this not to complain about the not-so-terrible burdens of being a TV critic, but to illustrate just how much I was enjoying the show. The Netflix player for press is so aggravating to use that I’d have stopped after maybe two episodes if I’d found “Orange” to be even average. Instead, I watched all six, frequently cursing the people who wrote the original code for Java.
Once again, Kohan finds herself telling the story of a pampered white woman whose life is turned upside down by an involvement in marijuana distribution. This time, our heroine is Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), a secure Brooklyn hipster who dreams of her artisanal soap line being available for sale at Barney’s, but who as a younger woman dated a drug trafficker named Alex (Laura Prepon) and occasionally did money runs for her. Alex gets busted, Piper is named as a conspirator – not long, she notes ruefully, before the statute of limitations would have run out – and takes a plea to serve 15 months at a women’s federal penitentiary.
The series is based on a memoir of the same name by Piper Kerman, who served as a consultant on the series, and the fictionalized Piper serves as our initial, relatable entry point into prison life. On her first day inside, one of the prison counselors evokes the name of a classic TV series set in another prison, telling her, “This isn’t ‘Oz.’ Women fight with gossip and rumors.” “Oz” creator Tom Fontana would describe incarcerated lawyer Tobias Beecher as “the HBO subscriber,” and there are ways in which Kohan uses Piper in similar fashion. But she’s also aware that her heroine has led a fairly pampered, ridiculous existence – in one episode, a present-day storyline about the vengeful head of the kitchen staff (an unrecognizable, Russian-accented Kate Mulgrew) trying to starve Piper is contrasted with flashbacks of Piper and her fiancé Larry (Jason Biggs) struggling through a five-day juice cleanse, and she makes Larry promise not to watch new “Mad Men” episodes until she’s released – and quickly begins filling in the blanks on the women around her. Through Piper, we get to learn how the prison ecosystem works – the voluntary segregation by race, the legal and extra-legal aspects of the prison economy – but we also find out, through flashbacks and present-day dialogue, how the other inmates put themselves here and how incarceration has and hasn’t changed them from the person they were before they were given a jumpsuit and an ID number.
It’s with those stories – how a shy undocumented teenager from Jamaica grew into one of the prison’s most feared elders (Michelle Hurst), the difficult gender transition a fireman made to wind up as the resident hairstylist (Laverne Cox), the way certain lesbian inmates (like Natasha Lyonne’s recovering addict) feel when their current lovers prepare to return to men on the outside – that “Orange” becomes particularly engrossing. Schilling makes a good set of eyes and ears, and also deftly handles the show’s abrupt transitions from dark drama to ridiculous comedy, but it’s the series’ clear-eyed take on women’s prison culture as a whole that stands out the most.
I should say that I was never particularly fond of “Weeds” when I watched it, finding a lot of the comedy to be overly pleased with itself. Most of the comedic parts of “Orange” didn’t especially work for me, either. But it’s a measure of how well Kohan and company nail the character and sociological stuff that I ultimately didn’t care how few of the jokes were landing. (And on the occasions when a gag does work, like a pair of black inmates doing a prolonged imitation of rich, spoiled white women, it works brilliantly.) And what’s remarkable is that no matter how big and broad some of the humor and performances get, it never winds up undercutting the characters or the stakes. Pablo Schreiber hams it up as an obnoxious guard who sports a porn star mustache and will smuggle in contraband in exchange for sexual favors, but when a moment requires the audience to take his character seriously – say, when he moves Piper to the brink of tears while smugly taking liberties during a pat-down – it works.
“Orange Is the New Black” is not, as the counselor notes to Piper, the next “Oz.” There’s the occasional threat of violence, but the series is much more interested in how a group of women from a variety of racial and socio-economic backgrounds try or fail to connect when placed in the same enclosed space for months or years on end. But it evokes “Oz” in a very, very good way: it doesn’t feel quite like anything that’s been put on television (if we’re still calling Netflix “television”) before.
I had no plans for this series beyond the couple of episodes I expected to watch before writing this review. Now, I can’t wait to find time to watch the rest of this first season.
The show graded well and you praised it, but based on the review it looks like you didn’t care for it. Funny how that works.
It does seem like a pretty inattentive review – Alex pushed heroin, not marijuana, for one – but also some of the point of the show isn’t that women have “put themselves” in prison, but that many forces act on desperate or destitute people. I’d say Alan’s assessment is more relevant to the first few episodes, but a lot of the comedy surrounding Piper’s privilege takes a sharp turn into depicting and illuminating the destructive self-absorption of her yuppieness. I imagine S2 will take on the myth that prison is for reform, and show how prison cultures absorbs/makes one into something they weren’t instead.
By the way, I am these days experiencing a new phenonenom, which I call “the Sepinwall effect”. This happens when I rewatch an older series, for which I have read the commentary on this blog. Then, as I rewatch the episodes, the accompanying commentary will read in my head. For example, I’m rewatching the early Mad Men episodes, and the voice tells me: “This is where Sal’s character turns from being comic relief to a great tragic character.”
Alan, when’s the last time you saw Mulgrew in something? Is she “unrecognizable” compared to recent roles or past roles? I’m just curious because I saw her in Warehouse 13 a few times, and she looks different, but I wouldn’t call it “unrecognizable.”
I haven’t seen her since Voyager, which I stopped watching in… its 5th season? Now, Mulgrew’s older, fatter (hey, it happens), and I wouldn’t have recognized her in the promo picture I saw if someone hadn’t told me who it was.
Here’s a promo shot of Mulgrew from the show:
So I’d say if I didn’t know it was her, it might take me a minute to figure it out from the photo. Her voice, though, is absolutely hers. I’ve picked her out doing VO work for video games from the next room.
I hadn’t seen her in anything since Voyager, either. Through her whole first scene, I *knew* I knew who she was by her voice, but couldn’t place her. I ended up on IMBD to see who she was. My hubby flipped out when I told him!
How exactly has Netflix been really promoting this as of late? I feel like I watch a lot of television (call it Fat Guy Guilt), and this is the first thing I’ve heard about this. I’m in, I’ll watch. God Bless you, Alan, for your service to my television life.
Just please tell me Piper doesn’t mumbletalk and have a Starbucks straw in her mouth 90% of the time. Funny WEEDS bit at first, but not after a while. But, I do have WEEDS to thank for introducing me to the flashmob concept. First time I saw it was in that show with the people.
Also just learned “Jenji” is a female person. Does she create non lady-pot panic story art?
I saw this getting filmed a lot around my neighborhood in Astoria so I am glad to hear it’s good, will definitely have to check it out.
I was looking forward to this more than House of Cards (still haven’t watched past episode 1) and Arrested Development. I’ve only seen 1 season of Weeds, but liked what I saw. It was a good mix of black humor and drama. From the trailer for Orange, this looks to be a similarly dark drama/comedy. It makes me breathe easier knowing that a second season has already been ordered.
ironic the author here writes the propagandistic “heroine” was involved in marijuana distribution when she was actually involved in heroin smuggling.
Oh No! Another show centered around flashbacks! Oh the humanity!
Hmm…longer comment deleted. Not the first time. But my comments are benign. Something I said I fear? Am I not welcome here?
The flashbacks really don’t operate like how you think they do.
agree that this is much better than House of Cards, though that’s so polished and shiny in its presentation it’s hard to compare the two really. and i have zero interest in what i consider to be the oddity of Arrested Development. so i’m pleased as punch at this new original Netflix show.
a good question on whether this is TV. i hope you bring this point up and discuss it as things mature distribution-channels-wise on the podcast with Dan. i think the one thing — maybe the only thing — clear is that this is not a summer tentpole 3D disaster live action video game blockbuster.
to me — maybe since i started watching Borgen, The Protectors, Spooks, Miranda, the IT Crowd, Black Books — TV has really blown my mind. in terms of quality, possibilities, engagement. i’m getting spoiled, and used to, enjoying large pieces of well made, riveting, funny and/or suspenseful stories. mainstream movies sure aren’t bring this richness to the table.
so i’ll be along there with you watching this show, will be interested to see how it develops (i’m only 3 episodes in). i hope it doesn’t get Weed-itis, a show i liked at the start but eventually got annoyed by, a show whose conceit became stale and unbelievable.
glad you’ll be doing some regular coverage. thanks alan!
I too liked (loved) Weeds at one time and eventually got annoyed by. Occasionally I go back and watch an episode, and perhaps I’ll eventually get through it.
Ok, I have watched the entire first season and without spoiling anything at all, I have these thoughts:
1) The show does well by the main character and is never afraid to make her look bad….like Mad Men does to Don Draper or Breaking Bad does to Walter White or The Sopranos did to Tony and so on and so forth.
2) The pacing of some of the story and reveals is really off for me. Reveals are made in certain episodes and you have to wait to the end of the season for them to pay off. Now if this was a cable show and you had to wait weeks for the resolution, this may have been more of an issue. But if Netflix knows you can watch the whole thing in 13 hours – kudos to them for not worrying about these issues.
3) The supporting characters are just not really getting the kind of development I was expecting over the whole season. Some characters are delved into and others are just dropped completely half way into the season.v
4) Some characters are a little cliched, but what can you do if every character has already written a million times over the last 100 years?
5) I appreciated and respected how they left the show at the end of the season. To take their main character to an organic place that helps prolong the series is very clever and never feels for one moment contrived.
6) The show is very good at making you hold a judgement for one character for a long time and then organically changing that in an instant and making it feel natural…very good stuff.
Overall I would give the season a B, not perfect but solid storytelling that did not embarrass itself in any way or form. There are places to go for the second season so that is good to, I will be back to post more specific thoughts once Alan puts his season review up, look forward to his thoughts.
I finished the season today and would’ve finished it sooner if I could/ I adore this show. In my opinion, it’s the best original Netflix series so far. That’s not saying much, though — its other offerings have either failed to hold my attention, been gross and racist and sexist, or have been populated with humans so contemptible and unredeemable that I didn’t care to watch more than a couple episodes. And one was a zombie season of Arrested Develipopment (it came back, but it Wasn’t The Same).
I didn’t have particularly high expectations given Weeds. But this show is very different than Weeds — I think Kohan is going for greater verisimilitude and a lot more heart. This show brings to life so many wonderful, complete, complex, flawed, beautiful characters. In an interview I read before watching, Kohan said something to the extent of, “I had to make this show staring a white lady so that I could tell the stories of all the other (non white, non middle class, etc. etc.) women who end up in prison.” And what do you know — she actually delivered!
I count about FORTY distinct characters with names and personalities who serve a function in the show and most of them have or had at least a part in an ongoing storyline. I never felt overwhelmed or confused and I was actually surprised there were so many regular characters until I really thought about it.
That is an amazing accomplishment!
sorry to be nitpicky, but Claudette is not Jamaican she’s Haitian.
Weak points:
1. Flashbacks, Flashbacks, Flashbacks (fortunately, it’s easy enough to forward past them – they are almost never necessary on any show)
2. Weak main character (along with every character and outside storyline connected with her)
3. However much this is based on a “true story,” its feel is unrealistic and even trivializing. I’m surprised not to find much criticism of the show’s lighthearted and comedically broad take on prison life
4. Self congratulatory: This show can be very smug
Strong points:
1. Kate Mulgrew!!!!
2. Some interesting supporting characters
3. While its “summer camp” feel can be disconcerting at times, it is often a fun show (a double edged sword for a show about prison)
I think the flashbacks are INCREDIBLY necessary.
We would know hardly anything about the characters without them and if you fast forwarded over them, you are watching a different show than the rest of us.
Yeah what the hell are you talking about? The flashbacks are the entire point of the show.
If you are fast forwarding through the flashbacks, why bother commenting on the show?
I love the progression from one protagonist to a huge ensemble of excellent, fully fleshed out characters.
This show can be good for a long time because they developed the characters so well and so quickly. So many shows have failed at this. I am really expecting great things from this show in the future.
LOL. That woman that Michelle Hurst plays was most definitely not Jamaican. She was clearly from a French country. I know we Caribbean people all sound the same to you, but jeez!
We’re on episode 8 and loving it! Had to twist my husband’s arm to watch a female prison dramacom, especially one that stars the leading woman from a Zac Efron movie. But he’s really liking it too, though complains that some parts really disgusting (as do we all, I’m sure).
Cheers on House of Cards being formulaic. We watched three and grew bored.
And I soured on Weeds after the first or second season, so Orange is a really great surprise.
Very cool to see so many familiar faces too, Mulgrew, guard from The Wire, Lyonne, Biggs, Prepon etc. Loving Laverne Cox, Yael Stone and Danielle Brooks – amazing acting!
I love that there are so many characters, which I think is the key to good, modern tv – so no one gets bored.
Almost feels like the summer drought is over …
Thanks for mentioning this show, Alan. I’m about halfway through the season now, and continue to be amazed by the “risks” it takes in offering real but underrepresented people and situations, as well as telling truths about the prison system – couldn’t see it on cable or even HBO (who thinks ‘edgy’ is Girls, I guess, or is otherwise too busy with bloated franchises). I think it’s warm more than funny, but there have been genuinely hilarious moments.
Just curious when/whether you’ll have an opportunity to review the rest of the season?
House of Cards was wonderful. The few half episodes I watched of Orange is the New Black is as dark, disgusting and insulting as anything I’ve seen lately. Sorry, Netflix.
Just finished. I thought it was fantastic. So many fantastic new faces. The actress who plays Taystee is a stand out. The soulfulness of Laverne Cox as Sophia was also stunning. The weak spot to me was Taryn Manning, I have liked the actress in other things but the character was way too broad.
Looking forward to season 2. When will it air? Will Pablo Schrieber be able to appear since he as a show that was picked up?
Just watched ep 1. Interested, but not in love at this point. It was nice to see Michael J. Harney’s name in the titles and wonder how he’d show up. I pictured his character here as how Mike Roberts might’ve ended up if he only screwed up mildly and floated over to Corrections: perfunctory, mis-believing that he knows what he’s doing, and a bit too eager to insert himself into women’s sex lives.
Annnd I think I’ve just written the least-clamored-for fanfic ever.