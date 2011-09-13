‘Ringer’ – ‘Pilot’: Mirror, mirror, on the wall (and floor, and ceiling…)

I offered my review of Sarah Michelle Gellar and “Ringer” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. Were you just so happy to have Buffy back on the small screen that the rest didn’t matter? Did you actually enjoy it? And how did the green screen work (particularly in the scene on the boat) look in the finished version, given that the screener the CW sent out months ago looked even more ridiculous than those scenes on “Justified” where Raylan is driving?

Though I’m usually a believer in giving shows at least a second episode before passing final judgment, there was almost nothing here that would inspire me to come back next week, other than professional courtesy. What say you?