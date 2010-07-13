RIP, George Steinbrenner: ‘What the hell did you trade Jay Buhner for?!?!?’

George Steinbrenner, the mercurial, temperamental, and never dull owner of the New York Yankees for my entire lifetime, died this morning of a heart attack.
I’ll leave it to others to weigh in on both the bad (Nixon, Howard Spira, Billy Martin, Steve Trout, several decades of emotionally abusing employees) and the good (seven World Series titles, a relentless – if at times poorly-planned – commitment to winning, less-publicized kinder moments) that came with Boss George. Instead, I wanted to remember George Steinbrenner, “Seinfeld” character.
Steinbrenner never played himself in an aired version of the show (though I believe he did once film a scene that was cut). Instead, the character always appeared in silhouette or from behind, and was voiced by Larry David himself (which was easier to do pre-“Curb,” when few people knew what David sounded like), and was the most wonderfully loopy boss on a series that took great pleasure in giving its characters weird and hilarious bosses (Mr. Pitt, Mr. Kruger, etc.). Steinbrenner was introduced to the show during the end of the Yankees’ early-’90s misery (one of the show’s earliest cameos by a Yankee player was the unfortunate Danny Tartabull) and was still around after the team won its first World Series in almost 20 years, but the character was just as funny whether the real team was good or bad.
Here are links to two compilations of most of the great George-meets-George scenes, with the highlight being Steinbrenner’s trip to the Costanza house around the six-minute mark of the first video: Part One & Part Two.
Enjoy.
“He had a rocket for an arm!”
Here’s the Steinbrenner cameo on Seinfeld: [www.youtube.com]
Excellent little calzone you got their Costanza
Don’t forget his SNL appearance, including the sketch where he had a hard time firing his employees.
I forgot all about that. Classic stuff.
“You can’t have people worried all the time that they’ll be fired if they make one mistake. That’s lunacy! Only a jackass would run his business that way!”
“My baseball people said Ken Phelps…” That line showed Larry David to be a true Yankee fan. During the frustrating 80s and early 90s, George would blame poor trades (such as Phelps/Buhner) on his “baseball people.” After that episode, I don’t think he ever used the phrase again.
“He fires people like it’s a bodily function!”
You know as painful as it is I had to let a few people go over the years. Yogi Berra, Lou Pinella, Bucky Dent, Billy Martin, Dallas Green, Dick Houser, Bill Virdon, Billy Martin, Scott Marrow, Billy Martin, Bob Lemmon, Billy Martin, Gene Michael, Buck Showalter, â€¦ uh, tut!, . . .George, you didn’t hear that from me.
RIP
You could put that stuff on a shoe and it would taste pretty good to me.
I never knew LD did the Steinbrenner voice. I’m going to have to go back and listen to see if I can recognize it.
my favorite was when Steinbrenner called Hideki Irabu a toad.
an interesting editorial from the ny times’ maureen dowd on how the character came to be
[www.nytimes.com]